Technology

UT faculty quietly resigned after sex misconduct accusations

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:23 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

AUSTIN, Texas

Two University of Texas faculty members quietly resigned after being informed that they were accused of sexual misconduct.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Thursday that public records show Jay Boisseau, who built UT's supercomputing center into an international powerhouse, and tenured chemistry professor Bradley J. Holliday both stepped down shortly after university officials confronted them with accusations. Boisseau resigned in 2014 and Holliday in 2016.

The university paid Boisseau's accuser $325,000 to settle her claims.

A spokesman says the university is considering changing its policy about not making sexual misconduct allegations public.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials say the school's investigators found twice during the 2015-16 academic year and seven times during the previous year that faculty or staff had violated school policy on sexual misconduct or inappropriate consensual relationships.

Officials have not provided details.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to make money playing video games

    More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. They make it possible for him to play video games and make a living doing it. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary.

How to make money playing video games

How to make money playing video games 2:10

How to make money playing video games
Ex-Equifax CEO: Data security is a national security problem 2:36

Ex-Equifax CEO: Data security is a national security problem
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives

View More Video