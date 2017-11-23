Museum to chronicle how WW2 shaped 1 Georgia community

This undated photo provided by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society shows the historic former Coast Guard station on St. Simons Island, Georgia, which will house the World War II Home Front Museum scheduled to open on the Georgia coast in 2018. The Coastal Georgia Historical Society has collected about 2,000 photographs, roughly 45 oral histories and physical artifacts to tell the story of how the war reshaped daily life in coastal Glynn County. Courtesy of Coastal Georgia Historical Society via AP Harlan Hambright