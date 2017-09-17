Technology

Techies share knowledge at annual Vermont Code Camp

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Technology professionals, enthusiasts and students will be gathering for a free full day event on programming, databases, the web and more software topics.

The ninth annual Vermont Code Camp takes place Saturday at Champlain College.

The event is organized by community volunteers, with assistance from some sponsors.

Organizers say more than 200 people are expected to attend.

This year's Code Camp has 37 sessions, with speakers covering topics such as PHP, Java, security, bitcoin and writing clean code.

