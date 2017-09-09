Police unit investigates electronic devices to solve crimes

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, SEPT. 9 - In this Sept. 1, 2017 photo, Mike Gurzi, a digital forensic analyst in the Computer Crime Unit of the Bozeman, Mont., Police Department, explains the process of removing information from devices, such as computers or cell phones, in a way that prevents the information from being altered. Once acquired, Gurzi then can analyze the data, write a report and store the information. Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP Rachel Leathe