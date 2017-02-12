The Latest: Officials say erosion not as bad as thought

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."