Rochester college to lead alliance for cleaner manufacturing

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1? Springsteen? Adele? Bieber? McCartney?

0:36 All Area Cross Country

2:28 Manatee County Animal Services welcomes first onsite vet

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students