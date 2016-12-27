Cell service at Rainier: Do you want to hear me now?

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody' Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county

3:04 Red Dog Maynard publishes book on Manatee scouting

1:45 Middle school students spend first day of winter break giving to homeless

1:54 Sharp words fly between North Carolina senators during HB2 debate