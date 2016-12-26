Kankakee school district's robotics team expanding

1:00 Those with nowhere else to turn look to Salvation Army on Christmas Pause

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

0:25 Desmond Blue making best of football second chance

1:01 Bradenton tattoo shop raises thousands for needy kids at Christmas

1:45 Middle school students spend first day of winter break giving to homeless