Ayotte, Hassan link each other to nominees on cyber security

New Hampshire's Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte has turned a debate question about cyber attacks into one of her most aggressive critiques of her Democratic challenger, Gov. Maggie Hassan.
Ayotte on Wednesday ignored Hassan's attempt to link her to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on possible Russian cyber attacks. She says the real cyber security issue is Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.
Ayotte says if Hassan won't break with Clinton on that issue, she can't be trusted to stand up to Clinton on anything else.
Hassan has said Clinton's use of an email server was a mistake. She has accused Trump of inviting Russia to attack the U.S. election system and calls Ayotte's past support for him troubling.
