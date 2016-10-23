Feds end lease with Illinois for state park, citing neglect

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Illinois has so badly neglected a state park at the popular Carlyle Lake area that the agency is taking it back.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2euLiNS ) the Army Corps recently ended Illinois' lease for the nearly 300-acre South Shore State Park. The federal agency says Illinois has allowed the park to "become degraded, resulting in unsafe conditions and minimal useable recreation facilities."
The park is now closed for needed upgrades.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says roadway maintenance within the site hasn't occurred because the state of Illinois doesn't have a long-term budget.
The state's lease was supposed to run through 2025 for the property at Carlyle Lake, a popular recreation area in western Illinois about 50 miles east of St. Louis.
Comments