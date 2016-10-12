Gadget Guru: Trimmer eliminates cord-cutting problem

If your gardening skills are anything like mine, you have gone through an endless number of extension cords that got cut or destroyed by hedge trimmers.
The Dewalt 20V Max Hedge Trimmer eliminates the cord-cutting problem (and associated costs) since it operates off of a 5.0Ah Lithium Ion battery, letting you work cord free.
Using the 7.5-pound tool is as easy as attaching the charged battery, removing the protective cover from the blades and turning it on.
It’s designed to trim branches up to three-quarters of an inch thick with its 22-inch laser cut, hooked-tooth steel blades. Moreover, the long-reaching blades enable high-reaching trimming.
The trimmer is designed with a wrap-around auxiliary handle with an easy-to-reach lock and on/off switch.
A charger is included with the trimmer and battery; additional batteries can be purchased.
dewalt.com; $199 for the trimmer/battery combo, $135.49 for the trimmer and $99 for extra batteries
PHOTO BACKPACK
Think Tank Photo’s Shape Shifter backpack has been an industry leader for photographers lugging big, bulky, expensive equipment in a low-profile form.
Based on input from professional photographers, Think Tank upgraded the backpack with the recent release of the Shape Shifter version 2.0, which gives it a narrower profile when empty, allowing photographers to configure it and have it expand only when filled.
Like all Think Tank Photo products, the backpack has a comfortable design, top-notch hardware, and numerous pockets and compartments.
If you want to carry a tripod, an attachment keeps it easily accessible and weight centered. It also comes with a padded shoulder harness.
thinktankphoto.com; available in three sizes
BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
The innovative Yantouch EyE Bluetooth speaker works great as a standalone speaker, but it has additional features, too.
The colorful bass-enhanced speaker has a 10-hour battery life inside a flat, rounded design, which features a top-side app-controlled smart light.
I liked the natural sleep/wake-up feature, which lets the light and music gradually dim during bedtime and then wakes me up with the sound of canaries singing.
If you have more than one Yantouch, they can easily be paired to form a stereo system while sharing the same Bluetooth connection.
The speaker is 6-by-2.3-by-3.7 inches and is available with black or white bottoms. A remote control is included along with a stand for use on a flat surface or wall hanging.
yantouch.com; $99
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
