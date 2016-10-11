Samsung stops making Galaxy Note 7s as fresh problems emerge

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity Pause

0:34 Lakewood Ranch's Drew Angelo discusses his round and the Mustangs advancing

0:47 Fly over of Windmill Harbour in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

0:32 Fort Pulaski in South Carolina overtaken by Hurricane Matthew's surge

4:57 View from South Carolina golf course after Hurricane Matthew

1:35 Proponent, opponent of Amendment 2 face off in debate

3:25 Publix store in Hilton Head is open for business after Hurricane Matthew

1:11 Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

1:09 South Carolina residents still waiting to return home after Hurricane Matthew

3:44 Flooding updates from Hilton Head's Legendary mini golf