Hailey to implement new cellphone law for drivers

The southern Idaho city of Hailey is restricting the use of cellphones while driving.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports (http://bit.ly/2cn6Xs9 ) that a new law, which goes into effect Wednesday, only allows the use of electronic devices while driving through hands-free technology, such as Bluetooth.
Violators will face a $100 fine.
Other Idaho cities, including Ketchum and Sandpoint, have banned drivers from using cellphones. State law only prohibits texting while driving.
Drivers in Hailey will still be able to use cellphones while pulled out of travel lanes and when parked.
