Real estate transactions Aug. 29

$3,850,000 Ackerman Family LP to RH Property Holdings LLC, Pt 10-34-18, Aug. 11.
$1,745,000 Edward Perkins Revocable Trust, Herchenrider Ann P, Herchenrider Milton W Jr, Perkins Edward Revocable Trust to 218 Cypress LLC, Pt 18-34-16, Aug. 12.
$1,614,000 16311 Baycross LLC, Cozzi Robert M to Kearns Spafford Karen Bernadette, Spafford Family Real Estate Trust, Spafford Kent Montgomery, Lot 80 Lake Club, Aug. 15.
$1,075,000 Manatee River LLC to Shard Anthony M, Shard Margaret C, Lot 40 Harbour Landings Estates, Aug. 12.
$739,500 Vorpahl Susan V, Vorpahl Thomas A to Gauger Jeffrey, Gauger Shawna, Lot 14 Riverside Court, Aug. 12.
$705,000 Montague Carolyn, Montague David to Shaw Chandler, Vespoli Candace, Lot 65 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 12.
$700,000 Neuenschwander Douglas, Neuenschwander Richard Revocable Living Trust, Richard Neuenschwander Revocable Living Trust to Kokolis George, Kokolis Wendy, Lot 6 Blk 7 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens, Aug. 15.
$645,000 Trusty Fred E, Trusty Nicole K to Coyle Daniel, Coyle Rosalind, Lot 8 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 12.
$637,600 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Melms Pamela A, Melms Richard A, Lot 4090 Twin Rivers, Aug. 15.
$597,950 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Helfer Linda E, Helfer William C, Lot 395 R Esplanade, Aug. 16.
$591,500 Richards Barbara H, Richards Gary F to Hammersand Cynthia A, Hammersand Eric M, Lot 432 Esplanade, Aug. 15.
$580,000 Nathan Laurence S, Nathan Susan L to Childress Daniel E, Wulf Danielle L, La Costa Unit 216, Aug. 12.
$575,000 Curtin R Michael, Curtin Rebecca J to Clekis Terry, Tracy Clekis Laura, Lot 5 Blk 19 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Aug. 15.
$570,000 May Elizabeth L, May Larry to Burgher Brooke, Burgher Rex, Moorings at Edgewater V Unit 202, Aug. 15.
$567,470 Pulte Home Corporation to Ryan Glenn E, Ryan Nancy L, Lot 111 Del Webb, Aug. 11.
$565,000 Marjorie A Meyer Trust, Meyer Marjorie A to Connolly Margaret M, Lot 1 Kenwood Park, Aug. 17.
$530,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to McSwain Mary E, McSwain William H, Lot 12 Palma Vista, Aug. 16.
$530,000 Franklin Traci L, Franklin Andrew D to Smith Joseph W Iv, Smith Sharon P, Lot 58 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 16.
$527,000 French Diane W to Larry J McCarthy and Mary Jane McCarthy Revocable Trust, McCarthy Larry J, McCarthy Mary Jane, Lot 58 River Wilderness, Aug. 11.
$525,000 Griffiths Harold E, Griffiths Peggy L, Harold E Griffiths and Peggy L Griffiths 1991 Family Trust to Gerber Dawn M, Mangrove Walk on Harbour Isle, Aug. 16.
$512,000 Urick Charles W, Urick Patricia M to McGinn Joy Sumberg, McGinn Robert Joseph, Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 11.
$508,010 WCI Communities LLC to Adams Dorothy L, Adams Kenneth M, Lot 2 Blk K Tidewater Preserve, Aug. 12.
$506,240 Pulte Home Corporation to Matthews Mavis M, Lot 137 Del Webb, Aug. 17.
$502,895 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Smith Troy Wayne, Wells Phaylinh, Lot 4121 Twin Rivers, Aug. 17.
$479,675 Pulte Home Corporation to Marjorie A Meyer Trust, Meyer Marjorie A, Lot 114 Del Webb, Aug. 16.
$470,000 Oxford Development Partners LLC to Justum LLC, McIntosh Business Center, Aug. 16.
$460,000 Jackson Candace, Jackson Family 1998 Revocable Trust, Jackson Rodney to Allwood Stevenson Scott and Elaine Terese Holloway Scott Revocable Trust Agreement, Scott Allwood S, Scott Allwood Stevenson Revocable Trust Agreement, Scott Elaine T, Scott Elaine Terese Halloway Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot 219 River Wilderness, Aug. 11.
$455,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Coulter Dana, Coulter Oren Raymond, Lot 204 Heritage Harbour, Aug. 16.
$454,450 Bridegroom Carol F, Bridegroom William E to Christy Kelley L, Christy Todd D, Lot 109 Riverdale Revised, Aug. 16.
$445,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Lacey Nancy A, Lacey Thomas L, Lot 156 Rosedale Addition, Aug. 15.
$443,908 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bubb Delora G, Bubb Jonathan V, Lot 96 Indigo, Aug. 15.
$441,000 Jones Linda T, Linda T Jones Living Trust to Baron Christine H, Baron Donald I, Lot 29 Henley, Aug. 16.
$440,000 Greger Kenneth W, Greger Robin A, Robin A Greger Revocable Living Trust to Smith Cecil O, Smith Janie W, Lot 1 Riverside, Aug. 15.
$425,000 Kohl Linda M, Kohl Stephen D to Nemeth Andras, Nemeth Maria, Lot 22 River Wilderness, Aug. 15.
$423,360 WCI Communities LLC to Leavitt John, Leavitt Linda Sue, Lot 102 Rosedale Addition, Aug. 16.
$415,000 EB Property Group LLC to Hyra Barbara K, Windward Bay Unit 205, Aug. 17.
$410,000 Illing Edward F, Illing Joyce E to Anna Maria Summerwind LLC, Lot 21 Mango Park Northwest, Aug. 16.
$410,000 Lutz Pamela M, Lutz Russell G to Thornton Ernestine, Lot 5 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 16.
$407,500 Powell Jason M, Powell Jason Matthew, Savard Powell Susan E to Pugh Bonnie, Scott Danny, Lot 71 Foxbrook, Aug. 15.
$406,600 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Papke Frank A III, Papke Lorri L, Lot 4187 Twin Rivers, Aug. 16.
$405,605 Pulte Home Corporation to Callahan Donna L, Lot 75 Del Webb, Aug. 16.
$405,000 Eden Joseph, Watson Eden Holly W to Cain Shirley, Pucci John, Lot 46 Rye Wilderness Estates, Aug. 12.
$400,000 Maldonado and Hijos LLC to SCW Interiors LLC, Bollettieri Resort Villas I Unit 201, Aug. 11.
$397,000 Langowski John F III, Langowski Krista J to Martin Jeffrey Y, Lot 92 Greyhawk Landing, Aug. 12.
$391,885 Pulte Home Corporation to Sprowles Janice M, Sprowles Larry R, Lot 140 Del Webb, Aug. 12.
$385,000 Cheryl D Macritchie Living Trust, Macritchie Cheryl D, Macritchie Ronald W, Ronald W Macritchie Living Trust to Dickson Sam S, Sam S Dickson Amended and Restated Trust, Turtle Crawl Unit T 304, Aug. 12.
$385,000 McDaniel James K, McDaniel Karen G to Brama Annette, Brama Brian, Lot 141 Hidden Oaks, Aug. 11.
$378,000 Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Dowdy Brett, Bayou Harbor, Aug. 12.
$375,900 Noworyta Ladonna M, Noworyta Richard J to Wansten Daniel J, Lot 118 River Wilderness, Aug. 17.
$375,000 Smith Catherine V, Smith Ronald D Jr to Mombert Arthur F, Mombert Jean E, Lot 48 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes, Aug. 17.
$370,000 Carroll Mary Elizabeth, Carroll Paul to Shawn M Stephens Revocable Living Trust, Stephens Shawn M, Lot 8 Bayshore Gardens, Aug. 17.
$370,000 E Trade Bank to Weller John V C, Weller Susan Lott, Lot 21 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 12.
$369,500 Mueller Brooke, Mueller Michael to Calfee Christopher L, Calfee Jennifer L, Lot 30 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 17.
$365,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Wylie Andrew Michael, Wylie Laurie Marie, Lot 42 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Aug. 16.
$362,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Love Gina Marie, Love Michael James, Lot 143 Bridgewater, Aug. 16.
$360,338 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Mccarthy Dana, Mccarthy Jeff, Lot 44 Oakleaf Hammock, Aug. 16.
$360,000 Wolter Larry A to Bahl Frank M, Bahl Janet A, Lot 23 Carlyle at Villages of Palm Aire, Aug. 12.
$352,500 Lovelace Kimberly, Lovelace Raymond to Knorr Gregory, Knorr Johanna, Lot 16 Pine Meadow, Aug. 15.
$351,000 Florensa Juan J, Kraska Marguerite L to Mccaa Robert E, Mccaa Wanda J, Watercrest Unit 203, Aug. 15.
$349,550 Pulte Home Corporation to Moscinski Paulette, Lot 42 Del Webb, Aug. 17.
$340,000 Linder Charles G, Linder Sandra to Gunther Emily, Gunther Justin, Lot 154 River Plantation, Aug. 16.
$338,865 DR Horton Inc to Mintz Joy, Lot 28 Soleil West, Aug. 11.
$337,440 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bobel Jacob W, Bobel Lorraine M, Lot 24 Eagle Trace, Aug. 12.
$329,000 Scarberry Derick, Scarberry Michelle to Drain Amanda, Lot 158 Lexington, Aug. 12.
$325,000 Christy Kelley L, Christy Todd D to Christie G Stephen, Christie Kelly Welch, Lot 3 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 12.
$325,000 Desorbo James M, Desorbo Michelle to Enos Colin M, Enos Gillian A, Lot 8 Blk 3 Braden Woods, Aug. 15.
$325,000 Reiser Shane, Reiser Tracy to Palma Sola Realty LLC, Lot 5 Fairways at Conquistador, Aug. 16.
$325,000 Winefordner Philip D to Mars Deirdre, Mars Stephen G, Lot 57 Summerfield Village, Aug. 17.
$320,000 Philbert Kenneth Matthew, Philbert Melissa M to Minshall Pamela, Minshall Robert, Lot 137 Creekwood, Aug. 12.
$315,000 Schmitt Jessica A, Schmitt Jon R to Filow Jill E, Filow Kenneth, Lot 53 Tara, Aug. 11.
$315,000 Wittmer Linehan PLLC to Wood Edward J, Wood Karen E, Lot 55 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Aug. 12.
$312,000 Bacon Jeffery Allen, Bacon Jessica Ann to Wilcox Essence V, Lot 171 Lakeside Preserve, Aug. 17.
$312,000 Montagano Cory, Montagano Patrick V to Kasden Carol R, Kasden Stephen D, Lot 99 Whitebridge Court, Aug. 16.
$310,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Vonwerne Joann J, Vonwerne Richard L Sr, Lot 162 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Aug. 16.
$308,589 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Illing Edward F, Illing Joyce E, Lot 106 Mirabella at Village Green, Aug. 17.
$303,430 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Page Linda Anne, Lot 81 Villa Amalfi, Aug. 11.
$298,000 Bozart Amelia J, Bozart Daniel B to Musso Brooke Carole, Musso John Thomas, Lot 11 Blk F Glenn Lakes, Aug. 15.
$296,500 Demas Louis N to Bouthillier Kenneth C, Bouthillier Tammy M, Lot 24 Blk B Fairfax, Aug. 12.
$295,000 Barbara Diles Revocable Trust, Ninowski David C to Quinn Ann C, Quinn Peter F, Miramar Links at Laicewood Ranch II Unit 52, Aug. 15.
$295,000 Brustad Thomas, Gudger Carol to Aguilar Navarro Julian A, Rendon Claudia, Lot 31 Silverlake, Aug. 17.
$295,000 Osborne John, Osborne Margaret to Gharby Michael, Gharby Michael Habib, Lot 46 Sugar Mill Lakes, Aug. 11.
$292,140 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Shrewsbury Mary E, Shrewsbury Stephen A, Lot 9 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Aug. 11.
$287,000 University Village LLC to Stuthers James, Stuthers Juliana, Lot 202 University Village, Aug. 15.
$280,000 Cassidy Kevin, Cassidy Nicole to Cox Allison Brooke, Cox John Prescott, Lot 67 Oakley Place, Aug. 11.
$280,000 Dukovac John P, Dukovac Yolande M A to Dickson Allen J, Dickson Victoria E, Lot 22 Gamble Plantation Shores, Aug. 15.
$280,000 Gla Fidu Inc, Trust No 357316 to Ortiz Eliezer, Ortiz Meilyna, Lot 58 Blk C 2 Summerfield Village, Aug. 12.
$279,900 Appel Jennifer Bodine, Appel Ronald C, Bodine Jennifer to Sutton Shannon Marie, Sutton Timothy John, Lot 8 Creekside Oaks, Aug. 17.
$279,000 Arimany Jose W, Krause Karen E to Brookfield Relocation Inc, Lot 4 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Aug. 12.
$279,000 Brookfield Relocation Inc to Fair Cheryl A, Fair Kenneth Lee, Lot 4 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Aug. 12.
$279,000 Pitcher Angela, Pitcher Sean to Wynot Karrie, Wynot Michael R, Lot 39 Palma Sola Village, Aug. 12.
$277,440 WCI Communities LLC to Holt Charles M, Holt Kendra M, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit B, Aug. 11.
$276,818 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Buckmaster Melvin Edward, Lot 290 Copperstone, Aug. 16.
$274,900 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Marmerstein Jodi, Marmerstein Peter, Lot 23 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Aug. 15.
$271,000 Morehead Frances G to Hendry James, Westlake Chris E, Lot 50 Summerfield Village, Aug. 17.
$270,000 Ellenton Bougainvillea Properties LLC to RZD LLC, Lot 44 Bougainvillea Place, Aug. 15.
$268,500 Gladfelter Michael E, Gladfelter Suzanne to Blythe Jane N, Blythe Wayne, Lot 8 Oakbrooke II A River Club North, Aug. 15.
$266,000 Champion Mortgage Company, Harrison Brad, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 37 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes 2015-CA-005608, Aug. 16.
$262,437 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Shaer Inshirah, Shaer Saliba, Lot 74 Heron Creek, Aug. 15.
$262,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Cubbage Jane Elizabeth, Fanelli Gregory Paul, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6004, Aug. 16.
$260,000 Barrentine Melody, Goff Bobby, Mcwhirt Hattie to Parker Jan Angel, Parker Shane Patrick, Pt 9-35-22, Aug. 16.
$260,000 Dimov Mitko to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 5 Blk L 1 Riverdale, Aug. 11.
$260,000 Goddard David R, Goddard Joyce S to Shell Jeannie S, Shell Verbon K, Lot 8 Blk A West Bayou, Aug. 12.
$259,000 Glowacki Donald J Jr, Glowacki Dorothy L to Medosch Ruth Bernice, Ruth Bernice Medosch Revocable Living Trust, Lot 15 Summerfield Village, Aug. 11.
$255,000 Lalonde Julia L, Lalonde Parnell E Iv to Damia Amanda L, Damia Francis, Lot 115 Manatee Oaks IIb, Aug. 11.
$252,000 Blackwood Reuben G, Blackwood Sharon Lee, Pendlene Nydia Nadine, Williams Sharon L to Sebastianelli Jason, Lot 183 Silverlake, Aug. 15.
$250,000 Argyrakis Paraskevi E, Manousiades Theodoros L to Herget Christopher, Santiago Carlos, Lot 75 Crystal Lakes, Aug. 17.
$249,000 Soria Ferras Elder E to Mccormick Diane, Mccormick Sarah, Lot 58 Creekwood, Aug. 11.
$248,280 Pulte Home Corporation to Hadley Wanda J, Lot 10 Harrison Ranch, Aug. 17.
$247,500 DR Horton Inc to Rudnicki Adam, Soleil Unit 101, Aug. 11.
$245,000 DR Horton Inc to Schechter Chrissy, Lot 345 Del Tierra, Aug. 11.
$245,000 Keating Nancy L, Krieger Nancy to Gay James, Gay Sherri, Lot 100 Covered Bridge Estates, Aug. 12.
$242,000 McIsaac Joan E, McIsaac John W to Gilmour Heidi J, Tarantola Dina Ann, Lot 79 Forest Creek, Aug. 15.
$241,000 Conroy Carol Ann M, Conroy William F to Butler Lilia I, Butler William, Lot 38 Covered Bridge Estates, Aug. 17.
$240,000 Abbott Karen J Revocable Trust, Karen J Abbott Revocable Trust, Mooney Cheryl to Indelicato Maria, Lot 7 Summerfield Village, Aug. 16.
$240,000 Bauer Casey G, Bauer Michelle L to Spitzer John, Wake Carmon, Lot 65 Lexington, Aug. 12.
$235,490 DR Horton Inc to Russo Lorraine C, Russo Nicholas J, Soleil Unit 102, Aug. 17.
$233,990 DR Horton Inc to Pariseau Morgan Lee, Pariseau Nicholas, Lot 419 Del Tierra, Aug. 17.
$229,000 Rhodes Joyce A, Rhodes Richard A to Ballinger Jack A, Campbell Jennifer D, Lot 30 Woodlawn Lakes, Aug. 12.
$229,000 Williams Linda, Williams Vaughn to Pudlo Linda C, Pudlo Richard J, Lot 3 Blk 15 Lakeridge Falls, Aug. 17.
$228,700 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Scott Dana R, Scott Rodney Keith, Lot 276 Willow Walk, Aug. 15.
$227,000 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Teknus Paul Donald, Creekwood Townhomes, Aug. 17.
$226,050 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Murrell Jasmine Denise, Lot 15 Willow Walk, Aug. 15.
$225,000 Anna E Novotny Revocable Trust, Novotny Anna E to Harring Kenneth N, Lot 15 Peridia Isle, Aug. 11.
$225,000 Brian F Shultes and Karen V Shultes Revocable Living Trust, Shultes Brian F, Shultes Karen V to Comprehensive Care Center Inc, Blk J East Palmetto, Aug. 12.
$225,000 Neuenschwander Douglas, Richard Neuenschwander Revocable Living Trust to Bean Counter Properties LLC, Westwinds Professional Plaza Unit 101, Aug. 12.
$225,000 Potts Michael P Sr, Potts Patricia R to Filippazzo Alicia C, Filippazzo Antonina, Filippazzo Joseph, Filippazzo Joseph Anthony, Lot 305 Copperstone, Aug. 16.
$223,000 Mazurco Frank M, Mazurco Joyce A, Trotta Joyce Ann to Lane Mary Kneece, Lot 10 River Wilderness, Aug. 17.
$218,000 Hover Susan L, Pouliot Kevin to Kilbourn Edward E, Kilbourn Elizabeth C, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 333, Aug. 11.
$215,000 Burton Grant E, Burton Pamela S to Gonzalez Hilda, Gonzalez Jorge H, Solar Camilo R, Lot 10 Blk B Greenfield Plantation, Aug. 16.
$215,000 Chandler Ferris Teresa S, Chandler Teresa S to Crowder Ronald W, Pt 30-34-17, Aug. 12.
$215,000 Colyer Jerry P to Tamiami Hoehne LLC, Blk 56 Whitfield Estates, Aug. 15.
$215,000 Gustow Irwin to White Patrick A, White Ying Z, Lot 4 Blk 14 Village Green of Bradenton, Aug. 12.
$215,000 Harless James R to Rhodes Joyce A, Rhodes Richard A, Lot 68 Timberly, Aug. 12.
$213,000 Burt Sarah C, Krieg Robert Milton to Dingwall Wendy L, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 97, Aug. 16.
$211,600 American Express Bank, Covered Bridge Estates Community Association Inc, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Healy Juanita Z, Healy Robert A, Jpmorgan Chase Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 32 Covered Bridge Estates 2014-CA-001634, Aug. 11.
$210,000 Duclos Aaron A to Douglas Carrie B, Douglas Scott M, Lot 103 Kingsfield Lakes, Aug. 12.
$210,000 Sudsberry Lori D, Sudsberry Ryan B to Mccabe Todd, Lot 148 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 15.
$209,900 Dickson Vicki to Knight Kristy M, Knight Mark S, Lot 4 Blk B Whitfield Pines, Aug. 12.
$203,000 GSAA 2006 5, US Bank NA to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 137 Chelsea Oaks, Aug. 17.
$202,000 Beck Jefferson K, Beck Kristin D to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 26 Blk J Kingsfiled, Aug. 16.
$199,500 Koetters Thelma Y to Flaska Wanda G, Lot 230 Harrison Ranch, Aug. 12.
$198,500 Force Arlene R, Force Chester L to Obyrne Michael J, Obyrne Rosanne R, Lot 2 Blk 57 Trailer Estates, Aug. 12.
$197,000 Roberts Debra Ann to Wilt Bryan, Lot 1 Blk A Village Estates, Aug. 12.
$197,000 Shahan Ann M to Kiekel Sandra A, Kiekel William E, Lot 99 Peridia, Aug. 17.
$195,000 Fling Costery Amelia, Fling Gerald D to Polen Melissa Dawn, Royce Robert C, Lot 8 Woodlawn Lakes, Aug. 16.
$190,000 Fortune Donald D, Fortune Marilyn G to Wagner Phyllis J, Lot 100 Peridia, Aug. 16.
$190,000 Kelley Breck, Reeves Shelby L to Kohn Seth, Lot 28 Blk C Fresh Meadows, Aug. 11.
$189,000 Maneen Adam Jared, Maneen Nicholas P to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 85 Sterling Lake, Aug. 17.
$188,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Montford Karen Anne, Veranda Iv at River Strand Unit 2513, Aug. 16.
$188,000 Tucker John C, Tucker John W, Tucker Lori G to Coyle Frederick, Coyle Rose, Lot 83 Waterford, Aug. 12.
$186,000 Duncan Stacey E, Duncan Stacy E, Martin Owen J Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Martin Patricia S Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Owen J and Patricia S Martin Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Boviall Thuy, Rutkowski Kevin J, Avista of Palm Aire Unit 5622, Aug. 16.
$186,000 Giordano John, Giordano Susan to Houk Carole, Shoreline Terraces V at Perico Bay Club Unit 938, Aug. 17.
$185,310 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Murges Dino P, Lot 83 Willow Walk, Aug. 15.
$185,000 Brown Scott J to Campbell Emily C, Kellum Timothy J II, Pt 14-36-21, Aug. 12.
$180,000 LNV Corporation to Adam Morales Incorporated, T R Easterling, Aug. 16.
$178,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Hanson Janice B, Hanson Jerry D, Lot 63 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Aug. 17.
$176,000 Jet Enterprises LLC to Gilloon Peter, Heritage Pines, Aug. 11.
$175,000 Gowgiel Joan K, Vilardi Joan K, Vilardi Peter Sr to McCollum Ashley Ann Gowgiel, McCollum Brendan J, Vilardi Joan K, Lot 5 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Aug. 16.
$175,000 Morris Darin Austin, Morris Holly D Shaul, Shaul Holly D to Alfaya Pedro P, Lot 9 Blk 3 Dahlia Gardens, Aug. 15.
$172,000 Henderson Amy N, Henderson Geoffrey C to Delaney Janet M, Varela Daniel F, Lot 10 Groveland, Aug. 15.
$169,900 Wipperman Marcella E, Wipperman Orville W to Zerenga Michael, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 284 D, Aug. 17.
$167,500 Muhle Angelika, Muhle Ludger H to Brown Jennifer Lynn, Haas Richard R, Fairway Gardens II at Tara Unit 13 202, Aug. 16.
$165,100 Anderson Donald, Anderson Donald R, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Hickman James W, Hickman James Warren to Federal National Mortgage Association, Pt 8-34-19 2015-CA-002016, Aug. 17.
$165,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Garcia Deisy Rodriguez, Rodriguez Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez, Lot 52 Tropical Highlands, Aug. 11.
$165,000 Turner Robert, Turner Wanda to Diaz Diana D Miralda, Morales Maria M Vega, Vega Dariel Melendez, Lot 146 Oak View, Aug. 11.
$162,900 Jensen Eric, Slocum Susan to Gledhill Eric A, Lot 6 Blk 3 Golf Club Estates, Aug. 17.
$162,500 Annette Investments LLC to Landzman Management and Consulting LLC, Lot 69 Woods of Whitfield, Aug. 15.
$161,900 Abigail A Marmash Revocable Living Trust, Marmash Abigail A Revocable Living Trust, Wirz Jeanette to Hollars Hearl, Hollars Rosemary, Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 23 101, Aug. 17.
$161,666 Felso Zsofia, Parrag Tamas to Schemel Julia Therese, Lot 37 Manatee Palms, Aug. 12.
$161,500 Hoffman Gilbert, Hoffman Vicki to Davis Ashleigh B, Davis Eric A Jr, Lot 36 Lexington, Aug. 16.
$160,000 Blenker Harry L, Blenker Lauren L to Blenker Felicia M, Blenker Jacob M, Lot 3 Buffalo Park, Aug. 11.
$160,000 Cummings Jerry Lee, Cummings Linda Kay to Mills Gail M, Mills Robert W, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1916, Aug. 12.
$159,900 Colarossi Elaine M to Laliberte Michaelene M, Wildewood Springs II A Unit 165, Aug. 15.
$158,900 Shah Monica Dipak to Hartman Linda Jean, Linda Jean Hartman Revocable Living Trust, Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 623, Aug. 16.
$158,770 Prange Norman to Hawker Constance C, Hawker Montgomery S, Lot 5 Blk 27 Coral Heights, Aug. 12.
$156,667 Margaret H Morey Trust, Morey Colleen E, Morey Colleen Elizabeth to Colleen Elizabeth Morey Trust, Morey Colleen Ehzabeth, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 170, Aug. 15.
$155,100 Brown Holly, Houghton Brown Holly to Bank of America, Lot 84 Blk A 5 Summerfield Village 2015-CA-005454, Aug. 12.
$153,000 Donatelli Doris Lee H, Doris Lee H Donatelli Trust to Williams Karen A, Lakebridge Unit 24, Aug. 15.
$150,000 Beaudry Joyce, Joyce Beaudry Revocable Living Trust to Martin Frank H, Martin Susan K, Links at Pinebrook Unit 2, Aug. 15.
$150,000 Ida Schmid Thomas Revocable Living Trust, Thomas Ida Schmid to Swift Holdings LLC, Pt 31-35-18, Aug. 17.
$150,000 Schmid Walter Jr to Swift Holdings LLC, Pt 31-35-18, Aug. 17.
$149,000 Elisabeth Hindman Revocable Living Trust, Killingsworth Loretta to Harrington Andrew J, Harrington Robin L, Pt 28-33-18, Aug. 12.
$148,000 Slattery Allen, Slattery Cheryle to Steilman Dunia, Steilman William, Village at Townpark Unit 208, Aug. 16.
$147,900 Safe Ira Investments LLC to Spencer Grant A, Rosedale Manor, Aug. 16.
$146,300 Trotter Kathleen, Walker Leon L to Trotter Kathleen, Lake Vista Residence Unit C 306, Aug. 17.
$145,000 Brown Cheryl L, Brown Thomas J to Downing Bettie Jo, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 280, Aug. 15.
$144,000 Rinehart Homes L L C to Steele Chasity, Lot 23 Cortez Landings, Aug. 15.
$142,800 Shaffer Linda L to McCormick 106 LLC, Lot 83 Summerfield Village 2014 Ca 003782, Aug. 17.
$140,000 Deutsche Bank National Trust Comtany, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006 Ff7, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Ff7 to Majo Wendy, Lot 335 Lexington, Aug. 12.
$139,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Bermudez Justo, Morales Ayleen Mendez, Lot 2 Cortez Landings, Aug. 15.
$139,250 Cunnien Jakob to Miller Denise A, Miller Kevin H, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 2502, Aug. 12.
$137,500 Cluley Daniel to Summers Patricia C, Lot 195 Oak View, Aug. 17.
$136,000 Andrews Bradley Lewls, Andrews Vienna Kay to Maher Judy, Blk B Patrison, Aug. 12.
$135,000 O’Brien John E Jr, O’Brien Scott R to Scott Charles T, Lot 5 Blk 5 Casa Del Sol, Aug. 11.
$134,000 Cit Bank, Nieliwocki Druesilla Fern Trudy, Nieliwocki Druesilla M to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 13 Bahia Vista 2015-CA-005846, Aug. 16.
$132,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Resendiz Martinez Jose L, Lot 100 Oak View, Aug. 15.
$130,000 Ruesch Thomas to Ruesch Frank, Blk I Riverview, Aug. 16.
$129,500 Francis Harold E to Swinn Christopher C, Greenbrook Walk Unit 105, Aug. 12.
$125,000 Blalock Susan M, Blalock William M, Doss James M to 4200 Us 41 Palmetto LLC, Blk 1 Palmetto Country Club Estates, Aug. 11.
$120,000 Danjess LLC to Johnson Carl V III, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 17, Aug. 17.
$119,000 Huffman Ardith J, Huffman Family Revocable Trust to Holtsberg Lynn C, Holtsberg Marc T, Spring Lakes Unit 201 D, Aug. 16.
$115,000 Schwartz Joanne, Schwartz Michael to Wilson David D, Wilson Valerie, Pt 32-35-21, Aug. 16.
$113,900 Parlin Gary W, Parlin Rholine to Insinna Nina J, Five Lakes Unit 202, Aug. 11.
$112,500 Schewe Carol Sue, Schewe Patrick Emil to Wasley Sandra L, Wasley Thomas G, Country Village Unit 3107, Aug. 12.
$112,000 Strack Brenda, Strack David to Gellinger David S, Gellinger Tina M, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 257, Aug. 17.
$110,000 Rademacher Donald A, Rademacher Drucilla D to Picard Sylvain, Whelan Louise, Lakeside Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 592, Aug. 17.
$105,000 Grauel Kathryn M to Gritzmacher Dianne M, Lot 6 Blk B Villas of Lakeside South, Aug. 11.
$103,785 Dorta Maria M, Padron Maria Dorta to Hernandez Felicia Lopez, Padron Maria Dorta, Lot 59 Woods of Whitfield, Aug. 11.
$103,000 Morton Village Condominium Association Inc to Lambert Joseph S, Lambert Shirley K, Morton Village Unit 6 E, Aug. 12.
$100,000 Evans Virginia R to Leighton Kimberly L, Courtyard Square Unit 60, Aug. 11.
$100,000 Stoddard Christopher, Stoddard James, Stoddard Maria to Henderson Brigitte, Cordova Villas, Aug. 16.
$99,000 NY Theatre Rep LLC to Rix Warren Howard, Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Aug. 12.
$98,000 Metz Michael C, Metz Sally L to Marchant Angelique Dawn, Mercado Kendra Selease, Lot 4 Grove Park, Aug. 11.
$97,500 Ford Katherine E, Katherine E Ford Living Trust to Kramer Lynne, Taylor Gail, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 326, Aug. 12.
$92,500 Bayshore Gardens Home Owners Association Inc, Greenlaw Murray J, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Tipton Joseph Brian, Lot 7 Blk B Bayshore Gardens 2015-CA-005154, Aug. 16.
$92,000 Summers Patricia C to Roschella Penelope Mae, Huntington Woods Unit A, Aug. 17.
$91,200 Yingling James Jr to Branton Alison Lynn, Yingling Alison, Pt 10-35-17, Aug. 17.
$90,000 Kuppe Ann Wilhelmina, Kuppe James Burgi, Kuppe Mary Louise, Toomey Lisa Kuppe to 6427 Berkshire Place LLC, Lot 7 Blk A Clark Lakes, Aug. 17.
$89,900 McClintock William, Voltolina Cheryl to Faith Bobbie A, Head William A, Cortez Villas Unit 29, Aug. 11.
$86,580 Huenke Claudia Morey, Morey Colleen Elizabeth, Morey Pamela Aileen to Colleen Elizabeth Morey Trust, Morey Colleen Elizabeth, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 277, Aug. 15.
$86,500 Figueroa Priscilla, Morris Michael Lee to Johnson Eric B, Johnson Michael A, Johnson Patricia L, Baroque Building of Harbor Pines Unit 3, Aug. 12.
$86,000 Trinkle Patrice G, Trinkle Patrice G to Mullenax Patricia A, Mullenax Roger W, Cortez Villas Unit 24, Aug. 11.
$85,000 Sloat Trujillo Monika G to Lopez Rosa M, Villasenor Jose Celso, Pt 13-35-17, Aug. 17.
$84,500 Wright Delma J, Wright Thomas R, Wright Tommy to Mc Kee Susan M, Westwinds Village Unit F 22, Aug. 15.
$80,000 JDC Holdings LLC, Mitchell Kidd LLC to America Properties 1 LLC, Grand Oaks Unit 104, Aug. 17.
$78,000 Danca Charles, Danca Nancy M, Danca Nicola to Mckone Robert J, Cortez Villas Condominium 6 Unit 96, Aug. 17.
$77,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Domanico Lois V, Lois V Domanico Living Trust, Blk B Thompson and Gafner, Aug. 15.
$76,600 MTGLQ Investors LP to Dartmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen H, Lot 18 Clover Leaf Park, Aug. 15.
$75,100 Heath Joshua Adam, Heath Laquita A, Heath Michael L to Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwalt Inc Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 16Cb, Lot 18 Braden River Ranchettes 2014-CA-000860, Aug. 12.
$71,800 Clontz Catherine, Clontz Catherine K, Clontz Catherine Kay, Clontz Richard E Jr, Manatee County to Household Finance Corporation III, Lewis 2016-CA-001060, Aug. 12.
$71,000 Hall Terry to Uribe Angela R Rave, Sea Biscuit Building of Harbor Pines Unit 1, Aug. 12.
$70,406 Martorano Andre V, Martorano Lorraine E to Nesci Raymond, Nesci Spencer, Ironwood First Unit 118 A, Aug. 11.
$70,000 Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Villanueva Frances, Villanueva Nelson, Lincoln Place, Aug. 17.
$67,753 Catalani Cass J, Catalani James J, Catalani Lori A to Catalani Lori A, Lot 1 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Aug. 17.
$66,900 Downs Michael A, Downs Terrence J Revocable Trust, Terrence J Downs Revocable Trust to Marrero Evelyn, Raintree Unit 516, Aug. 11.
$66,500 Field David A, Field Nancy A to Weiss Sandra, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 521, Aug. 12.
$66,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Budimlic Denise Danica, Courtyard Square Unit 55, Aug. 11.
$65,300 Florida Housing Finance Corp, Grand Oaks Condominium Association Manatee Inc, Isaac Manas, Isaac Margalie, US Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, Grand Oaks Unit 104 2015-CA-005719, Aug. 11.
$65,000 Voakes Donald R III to Voakes Donald R III, Voakes Doreen, Lot 193 Crystal Lakes, Aug. 12.
$62,000 Beagle Patricia Jean, Patricia Jean Beagle Living Trust to Parris Charon Kay, Fourth Bayshore Unit A 2, Aug. 12.
$60,500 Stinson Diane M to Zou Cheqing, Zou Yi, Garden Walk Unit 606, Aug. 12.
$59,000 Stephens Mallie C II to Nesci Raymond, Ironwood First Unit 117A, Aug. 15.
$56,000 Beatty Constance A, Beatty Family Living Trust, Betty George W Jr to Apply Jeremy, Apply Magara B, Central Cortez Plaza Unit H 8, Aug. 12.
$55,000 Wilder Jimmy, Wilder Katherine, Wilder Lisa to 619 64Th Ave Ter West Trust, Management Services LLC, Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, Aug. 16.
$50,100 Armstrong Shannon, Vargas Michael to Gorilla Capital Loan Solutions LLC, Magnolia Manor 2014 Ca 006647, Aug. 16.
$50,000 Farrand David, Farrand Gary, Stamper Donald Lee, Yarolin Thomas to Glasman Dagmar E, Lot 16 Rubys Lake View, Aug. 15.
$50,000 Reedy Marlene Williams, Reedy Matthew to Waigand Amanda S, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 340, Aug. 17.
$49,700 Trust No 359914, Xha Fidu Inc to Fukunaka J Meredith, Pt 13-35-17, Aug. 12.
$48,000 Jansen Jelane, Jansen Russell to Lemley Evelyn M, El Rancho Village Unit F 29, Aug. 12.
$45,100 Kelly Dennis W, Kelly Dennis Wayne, Kelly Nicholas C W to Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007 He1, Lasalle Bank NA, US Bank, 2015-CA-002612, Aug. 16.
$45,000 Hensel Holly K to Armstrong Marie M, Seaton Richard W, Lot 133 Tidevue Estates, Aug. 12.
$43,000 Westgate Jodi, Westgate Linda to Brust Kathleen M, Lais James, Lot 4 Blk C Heather Hills Estates, Aug. 16.
$39,000 P and P Revocable Living Trust, Parent Pauline to Spells Robert, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit A 8, Aug. 15.
$38,000 Trust No 846109, Zba Fidu Inc to Jeffers Robert C Jr, Blk 15 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis, Aug. 12.
$36,900 Call Lana Marie, Call Larry Eustace to Smith Daniel P Jr, Lot 17 Blk M Floridana Mobile Homesite, Aug. 15.
$35,000 Marvin Sarah E to Krause Donald J, Heatherwood Unit 19, Aug. 16.
$35,000 T Bay Properties LLC to 0, Lot 19 Casa Oneco Mobilehome 2016 Td 000141, Aug. 15.
$31,500 El Rancho Village Inc, Village on the Greens to Jordan Doris, Jordan Randall, El Rancho Village Unit R 5, Aug. 12.
$30,000 Cauley Diane R, Cauley Russell F Living Trust, Russell F Cauley Living Trust to Conover Jenean L, Bayshore on the Lake Unit 110 B, Aug. 15.
$30,000 Chiang Xing Xing to Morales Marlene, Zamudio Hilario, Lot 3 Blk A North Orange Estates, Aug. 15.
$27,600 Burgundy Unit Two Association Inc, Lumax Investments Usa LLC to Snyder Frederick William, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 514 2016-CC-000753, Aug. 16.
$27,500 Anderson Tyvan L to Bitely Dale L, Bitely Maxine G, Westwinds Village Unit H 16, Aug. 11.
$26,000 Makrianis Joyce D to Armstrong Marilynn, Lot 12 Blk F Heather Hills Estates, Aug. 17.
$23,800 Joalva Investments LLC to 0, Blk 31 Onahom Farms 2016 Td 000074, Aug. 16.
$22,300 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, White Linda J, White Linda Jean to Chauncey Keathel, May 2016 Land Trust, Lot 16 Pic Town 2015-CA-005878, Aug. 16.
$22,000 Young Patricia A, Young William to Vandermeer Fred, Vandermeer Susan, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 321, Aug. 15.
