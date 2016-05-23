Real estate transactions May 23, 2016

$6,020,000 MJ Squared LLC to American Ice Rinks Ellenton LLLP, Pt 9-34-18, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6049, May 11.
$3,886,158 GH and G Lockwood LLC to 144 WW LLC, West Lake Plaza, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6817, May 11.
$3,241,249 Orchid on Longboat Key LLC to Forster William H, Forster Francine M, Infinity Longboat Key Unit C30, 1, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0975, May 13.
$1,750,000 Lacios Mary S to Fl 913 North Shore LLC, Blk 1 Shore Acres, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3508, May 9.
$1,700,000 Grady R Paul, Grady Susan to Frankel Harvey, Frankel Barbara, Blk 11 Ilexhurst R E Cobbs, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0384, May 12.
$1,650,000 Sawyer Hugh L, Marcum Freshta K to Murphy Daniel P, Murphy Clare E, Lot 293 Lake Club, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4349, May 10.
$1,625,000 Bartizal Fred J, Bartizal Susan F to Porter Creek LLC, Blk 38 Ilexhurst, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3546, May 9.
$1,469,800 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Nicolosi Frank D, Nicolosi Josephine A, Lot 3 Concession, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3442, May 9.
$1,250,000 Anderson Sue Ann, Sue Ann Anderson Trust Agreement, Anderson John William IV to Sterett William L III, Sterett Katherine E, Lot 48 Northshore at Riviera Dunes, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4560, May 10.
$975,000 Rosenthal Mark L, Rosenthal Pamela F to Hoffen Anthony J, Hoffen Rima K, Lot 23 Snead Island Estates West, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6118, May 11.
$935,000 Bennett Kenneth R to Rife Daniel F, Rife Lesley A, Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit 302, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7469, May 12.
$925,000 Coleman Michael L, Coleman Micheal L, Coleman Jane H to Bartucci Andrew G, Bartucci Carol M, Lot 15 Blk 18 Anna Maria Beach, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3775, May 10.
$803,682 Lorraine Corners South LLC to Sarasota County Public Hospital District, Lot 3 Lorraine Corners Southwest, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1831, May 13.
$775,000 Bayshore Trading Investment Limited to Bartosiak George, Bartosiak Mary, Lot 9 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1257, May 13.
$750,000 Tropila Dorothy J, Carl and Dorthy Tropila Recovable Trust, Tropila Carl Recovable Trust to Brewster Todd D, Brewster Bonnie J, Lot 164 River Wilderness, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6929, May 11.
$748,000 Brannock Steven L, Brannock Carole C to Nelson Douglas B, Pt 22-33-21, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3716, May 10.
$715,000 Ludwig Dwayne L, Ludwig Elizabeth M to Naylor Evan C, Naylor Krista M, 58th Street Cottages East Unit, B, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0702, May 12.
$680,000 HB AMI Properties LLC to WBS and R LLC, Blk 11 Cortez Beach, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7117, May 11.
$635,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Daugherty Steve W, Daugherty Vera P, Lot 38 Greyhawk Landing West, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3098, May 9.
$600,000 Magee Dwight D, Magee Shawn L to Gust David, Sneddon Deborah, Lot 13 Blk 9 Holmes Beach, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2087, May 13.
$591,000 Swanson Ernest W, Swanson Rebecca S to Lombardo Rocco R, Lombardo Nancy J, Lot 37 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1282, May 13.
$565,000 Helms Peter D, Helms Janice to Giles Ann S, Anns Sea Twig Land Trust, Sea Twig Unit 202, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7922, May 12.
$559,000 Varney Arden R, Varney Janine M to Deligiannis Spiro, Deligiannis Maria, Lot 1110 Country Meadows, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0004, May 12.
$557,375 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Wicker Paul C, Wicker Joy E, Lot 14 River Wind, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0732, May 12.
$549,000 Hale Linda H, Hale Dennis M to Rainer Nellie Jo, Lot 12 Bridgewater Townhomes, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2306, May 9.
$535,000 Crowder Ronald W, Crowder Jina to Averill Richard, Lot 20 Wisteria Park, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3362, May 9.
$529,000 Hellman Brett D, Hellman Meredith M, Hellman Family Revocable Trust to Durham William L Jr, Durham Helen A, Shore Unit 109, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4961, May 10.
$525,000 Rhodes John M, Rhodes Constance P to Cimini Frederick P, Cimini Marilyn J, Frederick P Cimini and Marilyn J Cimini Revocable Trust, River Club North, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3398, May 9.
$525,000 Wadsworth Merlin F, Wadsworth Merlin V, Wadsworth Emma L, Williamson Steven C, Williamson Mary A, Wadsworth David M, Wadsworth Christine L to Wells John, Wells Janet, Sea Grape Inn Unit 5, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2030, May 9.
$520,000 Tucker Peter Geoffrey to Avery Samantha, Pt 27-34-17, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4305, May 10.
$508,955 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Bergstrom Scott J, Lot 77 Esplanade, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2049, May 9.
$502,500 Elliott Robert M, Kousseff Boris G to Mobley Shawn P, Mobley Jutta, Island Cedars, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0729, May 12.
$469,000 Larkin James F, Larkin Sharon A to Omage John L III, Omage Kathilee, Lot 1 Blk F Tidewater Preserve, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2290, May 9.
$462,400 WCI Communities LLC to Ren Buhai, Zeng Yan, Lot 23 Blk D Tidewater Preserve, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7752, May 12.
$460,000 Hall Marshall Douglas to Angelletta Chrystian A, Fugent Madonna, Pt 3-35-18, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2226, May 9.
$460,000 Rippey Scott R, Rippey Lily H to Hutchinson Raymond, Hutchinson Sally, Lot 10 Bay Field Estates, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1208, May 13.
$451,900 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Cannatello Vincent, Cannatello Laura A, Lot 4073 Twin Rivers, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3285, May 9.
$450,000 Hansen Partners LLC to Sunset Keys Estate LLC, Garden Walk, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2259, May 13.
$445,700 DR Horton Inc to Weintraub Jerry M, Weintraub Linda W, Lot 2 Rye Wilderness Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2313, May 9.
$444,000 DR Horton Inc to Schneider Paul G, Scheetz Meghan Kathleen, Lot 24 Rye Wilderness Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2521, May 9.
$442,000 US Bank NA, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp Home Equity Asset Trust 2006 3 to Newbrough Gerald J, Lot 10 Blk 10 Holmes Beach 33R, D Unit, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6373, May 11.
$440,000 Jackson Sarah C, Petrillo Dominick to Howe Daniel S, Lot 12 Hawthorn Park, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3307, May 9.
$430,000 Folmer Sven, Folmer Sarah Ann, Blanco Teri Enna, Folmer Teri Enna to Tartt Jeremy D, Tartt Jewel, Lot 22 Greenbrook Village, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7895, May 12.
$419,000 Marsh Douglas A, Marsh Linda K to Welton Richard V, Lot 17 Lakewood Ranch, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5299, May 10.
$413,699 Pulte Home Corporation to Ward Joseph M, Ward Beth J, Lot 153 Del Webb, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1772, May 13.
$405,000 Droge Ilene Gilbert, Droge Robert, Gilbert Ilene to Dube Stephen M, Lot 17 Arbor Lakes B, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7944, May 12.
$400,000 Baker Steven E to Carrubba Catherine M, Lot 55 Quail Run, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3310, May 9.
$400,000 Mulder Mark L, Mulder Erica S to Cleary Balakw, Cleary Amanda, Lot 55 Greyhawk Landing, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4607, May 10.
$390,000 Lescher Chris G, Wiley Lescher Tonya R to Crammer Timothy M, Crammer Karyn M, Bay Club Unit 2502, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0178, May 12.
$389,900 Kampenga Brent, Kampenga Angela, Davis Angela to Oberecker Thomas A, Oberecker Teresa A, Lot 3128 Twin Rivers, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1267, May 13.
$389,000 Harden John W, Harden Mary T to Mccoy Thomas P, Mccoy Barbara A, Lambeth Acres, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7820, May 12.
$387,875 Pulte Home Corporation to Held Rodney W, Held Tamera M, Lot 139 Del Webb, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5823, May 11.
$384,000 Poulton William S, Poulton Tara Donovan to Swinkels Kelley J, Lot 134 Greenbrook Village, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3339, May 9.
$381,400 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Short Maurice P, Lot 4114 Twin Rivers, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3282, May 9.
$380,000 Henderson Anthony, Henderson Deborah to Vissers Lawrence II, Vissers Sara M, Lot 247 Foxbrook, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7980, May 12.
$374,000 Crammer Timothy M, Crammer Karyn M to Bosmeny Donna, Bosmeny Alan, Lot 79 Ancient Oaks, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7958, May 12.
$370,000 Powless Vivian, Powless Stephen, Powless Dixon Christine, Powless Laurie to Lee David L, Lee Patricia M, David L Lee and Patricia M Lee Living Trust, Edgewater Pointe at Perico Bay Club Unit 119, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2248, May 9.
$367,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Mcfaul Nancy, Lot 142 Bridgewater, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0259, May 12.
$363,000 Royar Douglas M, Royar Christine A to Mitchell Mark J, White Alison L, Lot F Blk 4 Harbor Hills Resubdivision, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2002, May 13.
$360,000 Florida Investors Capital LLC to Piumbini Filipe S, Lot 11 Woodridge Oaks, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7838, May 12.
$360,000 Waxberg Judith S, Waxberg Laurence S to Gardner Cari L, Lot 19 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6469, May 11.
$357,496 Lennar Homes LLC to Crellin John E, Crellin Lori A, Lot 306 Heritage Harbour, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1565, May 13.
$355,855 WCI Communities LLC to Tinsley Marie, Lot 356 Rosedale Addition, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6226, May 11.
$354,950 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Albani Patricia Ann, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1301, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4597, May 10.
$354,000 Tunks John M, Tunks Stephanie W to Patterson Joyce T, Sunbow Bay 1104 Revocable Trust, Sunbow Bay Unit 109, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2095, May 13.
$350,000 Beato Richard E, Beato Carmella to Heine Roger R, Heine Marilyn L, Lot 1 Bayfield Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2736, May 9.
$350,000 Westminster Retirement Communities Foundation Inc to Ruck Richard L, Ruck Margaret M, Lot 26 Esplanade, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2274, May 9.
$347,500 Parkman Carolyn C, Carolyn C Parkman Trust to Coppolino Salvatore, Coppolino Donna Marie, Salvatore and Donna Marie Coppolino Revocable Trust, Whitney Beach Unit 156, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6742, May 11.
$345,000 Stack Michael J, Stack Karen U to Acirema LLC, Club Bamboo Unit 205, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1965, May 13.
$343,351 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Maduskuie Thomas P, Maduskuie Victoria L, Victoria L Maduskuie Trust, Thomas P Maduskuie Jr Revocable Trust, Lot 56 Indigo, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0667, May 12.
$340,000 Haddad Richard William, Haddad Marsha Lynnette to Eberlingan Albert W, Lot 184 Heritage Harbor, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6217, May 11.
$338,282 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bitting Jeffrey L, Bitting Susan A, Lot 49 Indigo, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0727, May 12.
$335,863 Provident National Property Group LLC to Tian Ye, Liu Bin, Lot 174 Woodbrook, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7120, May 11.
$335,000 Brooks Samuel W Jr, Brooks Dolores M to Lursen Benjamin Morgan, Lursen Robin Marie, Lot 74 River Wilderness, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5386, May 10.
$332,000 Pineno James M, Pineno Sherry Ann to Carr Alan, Carr Josephine, Lot 37 Sheffield Glenn, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5350, May 10.
$331,000 M I Homes of Tampa LLC to Campbell Darrin R, Campbell Michelle R, Lot 47 Brookside Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6833, May 11.
$330,000 Nielsen Anne Marie, Harris Rosemary Ann to Ozan Jocelyn D, Polk Daniel T, Lot 282 Sabal Harbour, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1664, May 13.
$330,000 Thorpe Dale to Roy Kenneth Joseph Jr, Roy Doris A, Lot 207 Peridia, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2067, May 9.
$324,500 Adkins Florida Realty LLC to Pham Tin Huu, Nguygen Pham Cindy Oanh, Lot 7 Blk K Country Club Heights, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4088, May 10.
$320,990 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Backus Margot, Lot 40 Magnolia Point, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7180, May 11.
$320,000 Kleber Charles William, Kleber Alice Mary, Kleber Trust to Ames Larry J, Ames Barbara A, Blk 3 Whitfield Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3185, May 9.
$310,000 Delgado Lopez Jaime L, Delgado Martha M to Biro Csilla, Biro Arpad, Lot 451 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbor, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7806, May 12.
$310,000 Snyder Charles L, Snyder Barbara C to Greene Ronald S, Greene Sharon E, Lot 10 Blk B River Park at Mote Ranch, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0330, May 12.
$310,000 Stout Nicholas J, Stout Alexander M to Carn Patricia L, Smethurst Beverly K, Blk 7 Mandalay, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1314, May 13.
$305,000 Estes Richard F, Estes Suzanne M to Michitsch Philip L, Ely Brenda, Pinehurst Estates Unit 160, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5715, May 11.
$299,900 Maydew Darren P, Maydew Kerrie A to Peugh Terry J, Peugh Alexa R, Lot 20 Rivers Reach, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7472, May 12.
$297,500 Wyrzykowski Irena, Wyrzykowski Jerzy W to Velez Radames M, Velez Mary, Lot 17 Trails, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7175, May 11.
$295,000 Church David Bruce, Church Linda Lee to Ferreiro Cari E, Aslan David, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 1, 2, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2553, May 9.
$292,500 Kiser Roland to Valley Stephen F, Valley Lauren A, Bel Mare Unit 301, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4473, May 10.
$290,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Ding Maria Tania Decastro, Lot 408 Heritage Harbor, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1615, May 13.
$285,000 Keane Marie Louise, Keane Living Trust to Moscon John T, Moscon Catherine M, Coach Homes IV at River Strand, Unit 7302, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7786, May 12.
$285,000 Miller William G, Clark Miller Debra D to Parker Robert F, Parker Susan A, Coach Homes II at River Strand, Unit 2603, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2204, May 9.
$283,500 Peterson Faith N to Greenberg Charlene D, Pierce Maryellen, Lot 59 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4914, May 10.
$283,000 Mancera Luis O, Mancera Luz M to Brown Shiela S, Brown Richard, Lot 10 Blk A River Wilderness, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5234, May 10.
$282,000 Baker Jordan, Baker Mary Catheryn to Litzo Gregory J, Lot 162 River Woods, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6441, May 11.
$282,000 Ready Joseph R, Agnes K Ready Revocable Trust, Ready Agnes K Revocable Trust to Lewis Richard A Jr, Lewis Carole J, Lot 17 Blk G Casa Loma, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2156, May 9.
$280,660 Pulte Home Corporation to Johnson Sherri A, Johnson Dwain M, Lot 26 Harrison Ranch, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1163, May 13.
$280,000 Nikias Anna, Nikias George to Bergmann John Henry, Bergmann Jayne, Stevens Phyllis Jean, Lot 75 Oakley Place, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2475, May 9.
$280,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood, Ranch, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6871, May 11.
$277,017 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Barber Bruce J, Barber Susan C, Lot 220 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5967, May 11.
$275,000 Byrnes Michael P, Byrnes Katherine A to Pellicani Susan Sofia, Fetterly Gretchen A, Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4461, May 10.
$275,000 Cantell Christopher to Hanes Sam, Hanes Maria, Lot 131 Greenbrook Village, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7771, May 12.
$275,000 DR Horton Inc to Parry William Everett, Parry Susan Louise, Lot 314 Del Tierra, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2519, May 9.
$274,605 Riggs NPC 2 LLC, ACP LLC to Raetz Susan C, Lot 107 Forest Creek, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3542, May 9.
$272,000 Shinham Jeffrey R, Shinham Elizabeth J to Smith Marion E, Smith Mary Ann, Smith Family Revocable Living Trust, Lot 38 Candlewood, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5325, May 10.
$270,000 Navarro Restructuring Corp to Prise Dana, Lot 9 Blk K Country Club Heights First Addition, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6882, May 11.
$267,500 Vetter Robert F Jr, Vetter Veronica to Daly Albert, Daly Michelle, Bay Hollow Unit 24, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0305, May 12.
$266,810 Pulte Home Corporation to Happel David H, Happel Janet S, Lot 557 Harrison Ranch, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5795, May 11.
$265,527 River Reach Associates LLC to Shedrow David R, Shedrow Alison M, Lot 206 Rivers Reach, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5412, May 10.
$265,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Magoulas Spiro E, Magoulas Anastasia, Coach Homes VI at River Strand, Unit 6301, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4399, May 10.
$265,000 Lowry William D III, Lowry Sonya L to Shuman Christopher M, Sims Marilyn K, Lot 129 Covered Bridge Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6192, May 11.
$260,000 Moore Gordon A, Moore Candace K to Hall Marshall D, Pt 3-35-18, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2043, May 9.
$257,200 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Fetkenher Betty, Lot 64 Heron Creek, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4800, May 10.
$255,000 Maturo Rocco P, Maturo Barbara J to Soto PeDRo, Soto Maria, Pelayo Martha L, Martha L Pelayo Revocable Trust, Lot 166 Tailfeather Way at Tara, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2615, May 9.
$253,990 DR Horton Inc to Dagostino Shaun P, Dagostino Tamara Lee, Lot 37 Crystal Lakes II, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7724, May 12.
$253,500 Watson Mitchell P, Watson Cynthia Y to Hoffman James, Hoffman Cindy, Blk 1 Forest Creek Fennemore Way, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2299, May 13.
$252,000 Shoemaker Michael D, Michael D Shoemaker Trust to Guo Yuanping, Chen Suchen, Lot 174 Central Park, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7412, May 12.
$250,000 Catt Terrell L, Catt Lori A to Richards Peter J, Peter J Richards Revocable Living Trust, Lot 4 Tara, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7945, May 12.
$250,000 Meade Janice M, Meade Family Trust to Grose Jason T, Grose Jeanne E, Lot 25 Blk E Bay Lake Estates, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2120, May 13.
$250,000 Postans Steven P, Postans Kim T to Crow Marcus, Crow Natasha, Blk 72 Whitfield Estates, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2099, May 13.
$250,000 Spanner Michael Broadway, Spanner Marilyn Elizabeth to Marciano Sheila L, Lot 8 Blk B Pointe West First Addition, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1974, May 13.
$249,240 DR Horton Inc to Petroske Linda Lee, Lot 337 Del Tierra, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2520, May 9.
$247,000 Ground Logistics and Transportation Inc, Glt to Crago Gail Ann, Crago Kimberly K, Lot 15 West Glenn, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7805, May 12.
$245,000 Dinh Hung H to Newman Edison E, Blk 2 Forest Creek Fennemore Way, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5765, May 11.
$245,000 Dutton Virginia J to Miller Wayne, Watring Twila, Perico Island Unit 124, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0661, May 12.
$245,000 Hale Carolyn F to Unger Robert J, Leary Barbara A, Lot 65 Blk A 5 Summerfield Village, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4234, May 10.
$243,600 Mckenna Nicola A, Mckenna Nicola, Mckenna Christopher P to Mckenna Nichola A, Mckenna Christopher P, Sound at Waterlefe Unit 1, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6896, May 11.
$240,000 Goncalves Mario J, Goncalves Joana B to Saleh Medhat A, Lot 90 Covered Bridge Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2113, May 9.
$237,424 PGCI IV LLC to Densmore Elizabeth, Densmore Brian, Lot 70 Silverleaf, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5476, May 10.
$236,500 Evert Julie J to Rogers Susan M, Lot 67 Sugar Mill Lakes, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1353, May 13.
$235,240 DR Horton Inc to Wilson Teri L, Lot 347 Del Tierra, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6003, May 11.
$233,485 Pulte Home Corporation to Eisensmith Keith S, Eisensmith Jennie J, Lot 553 Harrison Ranch, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2003, May 9.
$227,900 Baird David L, Baird Kimberly L to Heins Megan E, Connor Nicole E, Lot 29 Blk M Kingsfield, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7433, May 12.
$225,000 Guinta Gregg to Dutton Virginia, Blk 2 Uphams Addition, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0659, May 12.
$225,000 Kotschneff Emil to Baird David L, Baird Kimberly L, Lot 16 Regency Oaks, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7448, May 12.
$225,000 Obrien Marcia J to Petraglia Steven, Hooda Rishma, Westbay Cove Unit 208, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0773, May 12.
$225,000 Sears Cliff, Sears Margaret to Vassallo Paul, Dodd Susan, Lot 1 Blk B Concession, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2194, May 9.
$222,600 US Bank NA, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Ff10 to Pavlovich Shawn, Lot 1 Wells, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2060, May 13.
$220,000 Bolt Samuel K, Bolt Crystal T, Steele Crystal T to Last John C, Lot 89 Crystal Lakes, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5016, May 10.
$220,000 Kull Shayne M, Mckinsey Shayne, Kull James A Jr to Wagner Michael J, Wagner Janet L, Lot 8 Blk A Heritage, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5257, May 10.
$220,000 Sandlian Colby B, Colby B Sandlian and Genevieve B Sandlian Revocable Trust, Sandlian Genevieve B Revocable Trust to Barthalis Elizabeth, Barthalis Alexander, Laguna at Riviera Dunes IV Unit 307, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2266, May 9.
$218,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Hebl Nicole Fuller, Lot 180 Heritage Harbour, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4406, May 10.
$217,500 Menendez Joseph C, Menendez Allison to Bohorquez Nicolas, Lot 27 Blk G Kingsfield, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4938, May 10.
$217,000 Szonntagh Nora J, Szonntagh Eugene L to Wrigley Greg R, Wrigley Claudia S, Lot 16 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2198, May 13.
$216,250 Klauber Sonia to Vehling Edward L, Vehling Wendy Lee, Lot 36 Woodlawn Lakes, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1328, May 13.
$215,000 Freeman Donald L, Freeman Jacqueline E to Brown Matthew, Brown Kristina M, Lot 82 Oak View, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5276, May 10.
$215,000 Reynoso Maria C, Reynoso Jose E to Bellune Bathenel, Lot 3 Blk G Palmetto Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5034, May 10.
$214,500 Maverick Properties Inc to Brown Tyler J, Brown Kristin M, Blk 8 Anthony Addition to Palmetto, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1490, May 13.
$213,000 Ford Helen L to Matthews Robert, Matthews Gail D, Lot 844 Riverdale Revised, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4854, May 10.
$210,000 Hogan Leo R, Hogan Barbara A to Macaskill Douglas, Macaskill Sonya, Veranda I at River Strand Unit, 1122, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0986, May 13.
$210,000 Pellegrino Brent to Nla Fidu Inc, Trust No 364316, Lot 114 River Plantation, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1687, May 13.
$205,200 Mayernick Elizabeth M, Mayernick Robert E, Suntrust Bank, Phh Mortgage Corporation to Twenty Four Twelve LLC, Lot 10 Palma Sola Court 2015-CA-001454, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6918, May 11.
$205,000 Davis Patrick F, Davis Barbara N to Harring Karl J, Beck Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7414, May 12.
$205,000 Highsmith Ronnie B, Highsmith Ronnie Bernard to Eicher James P, Eicher Lisa L, Lot 23 Blk A Greenfield Plantation Springwood, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2137, May 13.
$205,000 Melore Richard, Melore Rose to Kitanovski Vladimir, Kitanovski Makedonka, Boca Grove Unit 103, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1811, May 13.
$202,233 Highland Holdings Inc to Zhang Yunjie, Lot 24 Blk B Palmetto Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4882, May 10.
$202,000 Barfield Ervin E, Barfield Tamra S to Stephen Charles L, Bedard Kevin S, Lot 26 Blk A Palma Sola Bay Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5741, May 11.
$200,000 Thomas Louise H to Bullock David R, Bullockm Donna J, Lot 10 Magellan Park, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4464, May 10.
$200,000 Wicichowski Edward J to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 8 Blk E Kingsfield, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6047, May 11.
$198,100 JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Tan Allyn Mabelin, River Point of Manatee Home Owners Association Inc, Suntrust Bank to Shadinvest LLC, Lot 78 River Point of Manatee, 2012-Ca-005086, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6857, May 11.
$195,000 Lugowy Dennis A, Lugowy Donna M to Bosley Randy, Bosley Melissa, Regatta Pointe Unit B303, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6116, May 11.
$192,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Humphrey Walter Bernard, Humphrey Janet Louise, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2928, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1558, May 13.
$192,579 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, American Home Mortgage Assets Trust 2006 1 to Collison John, Morolla Cynthia, Lot 9 Blk 14 Village Green of Bradenton, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7699, May 12.
$190,000 Folkers Brandon J, Folkers Christa L to Folkers Richard Nevin, Folkers Nora Mcdonnell, Richard Nevin Folkers and Nora Mcdonnell Folkers Revocable Trust, Lot 6 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1907, May 13.
$190,000 Ross James Thweatt IV, Ross Family Living Trust to Murphy Lowell L, Murphy Karon S, Blk 6 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4731, May 10.
$189,900 Morrissey Sean to Owens Kevin, Mayernick Melissa, Lot 123 Woods of Whitfield, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7504, May 12.
$187,000 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 18 Meadowbrook Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 1991, May 9.
$185,000 Conley June, Weber June to Craig Brad S, Green Reta S, Lot 7 Whitfield Groves North, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5106, May 10.
$182,900 Geartz Kent W, Geartz Kathie J, Kent W Geartz Revocable Living Trust to Joseph Jonathan M, Lot 26 Oak View, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2280, May 13.
$178,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Humphry James Clarke, Humphry Cheryl Jean, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2918, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0360, May 12.
$178,800 Nelson Harold K, Nelson Kathleen M, Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union to Suncoast Credit Union, Lot 75 Garden Lakes Estates 20, 14-Ca-000564, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4869, May 10.
$178,000 Highland Holdings Inc to Heaven Stawania Lecresy, Heaven Brady B Sr, Lot 20 Blk E Palmetto Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4261, May 10.
$176,000 Ok Willow Walk LLC to DR Horton Inc, Willow Walk, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6175, May 11.
$175,600 Fortson Homes LLC to Halm Jennifer, Johnson Daniel, Lot 338 Pinecrest, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6244, May 11.
$175,000 Cooper Norman, Cooper Robin to Coy Anthony, Coy Heather, Lot 10 Blk 5 Casa Del Sol 2Nd, Section, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4631, May 10.
$174,000 Krueger Stephen D, Krueger Kathleen P to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 291 Harrison Ranch, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6111, May 11.
$173,500 Mendonca Susan, Winters William J, Winters Joyce M to Winters William J, Winters Joyce M, Blk 7 Welshs Addition to the City of Palmetto, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7953, May 12.
$170,000 Honaker Douglas to Rice Ronald Gordon, Lot 16 Palm View Heights, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5427, May 10.
$170,000 Wilfret Gary J to Garcia Lina F, Lot 1 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0264, May 12.
$169,900 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley, Abs Capital 1 Inc Trust 2005 He6 to Thomas Michael, 0, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7864, May 12.
$169,879 Fortson Homes LLC to Vandemheen Casey B, Lot 337 Pinecrest, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6267, May 11.
$169,000 Buckley Muriel H, Buckley Peter to Spelman Michael J, Woodland Green Unit I 3, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6724, May 11.
$168,435 Martinez Pedro L, Martinez Sonia to Simunovic Damian S, Blk J Golden Addition to the Town of Verna, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7676, May 12.
$167,500 Chorus Florida Investment LLC to Abdian Charles G, Abdian Ruthelia Q, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 413, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6999, May 11.
$167,000 Porr Eric A, Kitchenmaster Susan, Porr Kitchenmaster Family LIVing Trust to Jones Mackenzie, Palmetto Point, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4430, May 10.
$166,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Lutsky John J, Lutsky Kannon Sue, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2926, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6606, May 11.
$165,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Imbrey Richard Michael, Imbrey Jackie Suzanne, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2922, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6555, May 11.
$165,600 Underwood Felica L to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006 Oa16, Lot 57 Magnolia Hill 2015-Ca-000918, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0819, May 13.
$165,000 Fair Lyle F, Fair Ruth Ann to Kornstein Michael A, Kornstein Margaret T, Fiddlers Bend Unit 6, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5367, May 10.
$162,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Cingone Millicent J, Incontrera Nicholas C, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2923, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0348, May 12.
$162,000 Carter Charles Britt, Carter Megan Elizabeth to Sweeney Samantha, Blk E Villages of Lakeside South, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1713, May 13.
$161,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Kuhns Linda J, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2916, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4372, May 10.
$160,000 Team Jordan LLC to Wade Nelvin C, Bryden Susan J, Lot 25 Blk A Bayshore Gardens, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7139, May 11.
$159,500 Mathis Jerry to Coniglio Joseph S, Coniglio Marla L, Grand Estuary V at River Strand, Unit 627, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4999, May 10.
$158,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Cotsanas Nicholas Andrew, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2914, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0356, May 12.
$157,500 Fox Scott Joseph, Fox Devon to Gullett Richard, Gullett Deannah E, Blk C Leffingwell Addition to Palmetto, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4121, May 10.
$157,000 Dewhurst John E, Dewhurst Claire L to Schrader Rudolph J, Schrader Kimberly K, Lakeside Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 526, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2163, May 13.
$155,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Matthews Craig, Matthews Angel Lawhorne, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2933, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0278, May 12.
$154,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Goyzueta Frederico G, Goyzueta Mary A, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2915, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4376, May 10.
$152,500 Strecker Wayne G to Cherry Brian, Lot 17 Riverview Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6713, May 11.
$152,100 Camacho Felix E, Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Florida Department of Revenue, Woods of Hammock Place Homeowners Association Inc, Camacho Annette, Vazquez Melissa to US Bank NA, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 Ahl3, Lot 45 Hammock Place II 2013-CA-007086, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6971, May 11.
$150,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Alexander Earl Dean, Alexander Shannon Rae, Terrace IV at River Strand Unit 2912, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4319, May 10.
$150,000 Cafarelli Lisa to Shephard Jacquelyn, Pt 10-35-17, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1467, May 13.
$150,000 Kimball Kevin E to Red Brick Developments Inc, Lot 9 Blk D Kingsfield, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1259, May 13.
$150,000 Small Barbara I, Barbara I Small Revocable Trust, Small Clifton N to Kramer Norma, Warren Robert, Fairway Palms Unit 106, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6297, May 11.
$150,000 Wilkins Robert W, Wilkins Patricia R to Wallin James G, Wallin Diane L, Pt 34-33-17, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2214, May 13.
$148,500 Ortiz Tereso to Ortiz Silverio, Ortiz Jennifer A, Pt 1-35-17, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6474, May 11.
$144,900 Perez Jaimie, Mask Jaimie to Chinchilla Bermudez Maritza, Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7718, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6186, May 11.
$141,000 Thirty Second Street LLC to Emperor Investments LLC, Worns Park, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2054, May 13.
$140,100 Simecek Naomi C, Jp Morgan Chase Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 107 Mill Creek 2011-Ca-008706, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4748, May 10.
$140,000 Silva Joao, Silva Maria L to Krech Allan, Terra Ceia Club Unit 805, O.R. Book 02619 Page 1982, May 9.
$135,200 Anderson Cliff M, Anderson Cliff Michael, Anderson Nicole Barbara, Hoy Nicole B, Green Tree Servicing LLC to Kevin R Lausman Trust, Lausman Kevin R Trust, Vicki E Lausman Trust, Lausman Vicki E Trust, Lot 3 Blk A Elmco Heights Sect, Ion One 2014-Ca-003315, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6861, May 11.
$135,100 Huggins Scott D, Huggins Scott, Huggins Nicole A, Huggins Nicole, Florida Department of Revenue, JPMorgan Chase Bank to HMC Assets LLC, Cam X Trust, Lot 47 Lake Forest Estates 2014-Ca-004305, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0804, May 13.
$132,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3092, May 9.
$132,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Walczak Gary, Lot 4 Blk A Ida K First Addition, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4158, May 10.
$131,000 Mitchell Morgan Ellen to Feliciano Rosa M, Lot 13 Blk 6 First Addition to Poinciana Park, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1571, May 13.
$129,000 Canter Marian to Halton Hills Properties LLC, Lot 4 Dobrich, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4988, May 10.
$128,200 D and C Bailey LLC to Dodson Patricia Groover, Patricia Groover Dodson Revocable LIVing Trust, Blk 9 Weatheralls, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5501, May 11.
$126,850 Murray Shelly to Murray David, Lot 72 Tara, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4463, May 10.
$126,000 Stosljevic Zvezdana, Stosljevic Milorad to Lkr Properties LLC, Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 901, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6144, May 11.
$125,000 Jones Patricia M, Patricia M Jones Revocable Living Trust to Wokutch William H, Wokutch Dolores J, Meadowcroft South Unit 6213, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7768, May 12.
$125,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to WCI Communities LLC, Lot 56 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1851, May 13.
$124,000 Bradley Eldridge G Jr, Bradley Rosemary A to Bradley Eldridge G Jr, Eldridge G Bradley Trust, Lot 18 Blk 38 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2898, May 9.
$124,000 Bradley Eldridge G Jr, Eldridge G Bradley Trust to Miner Barry E, Miner Joan M, Lot 18 Blk 38 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2917, May 9.
$123,000 Vid Mildred J to Perryman Jennifer Lee, Terraces 4 of Tara Unit 102, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1007, May 13.
$122,400 Merola Janell, Green Tree Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Blk 2 Uphams Addition to Bradenton Florida 2013-Ca-002088, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4751, May 10.
$120,000 Charlton Emanuela I to Dobrin John R, Lot 10 Blk 17 Whitfield Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2245, May 9.
$120,000 Kea Wayne, Kaing Muy to Colon Richard A Jr, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 6102, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5446, May 10.
$117,000 Skeen J Gregory, Skeen John G, Skeen Gregory, Wells Fargo Bank to Proudian Robert, Lot 26 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, 2014-Ca-003956, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6854, May 11.
$108,200 Rios Gilberto to Dimino Glenda, Dimino James J, Blk D Patrison, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5580, May 11.
$105,700 Brown James E, Brown James, Brown Georgia E to US Bank NA, C Bass 2007 Cb2 Trust, C Bass Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007 Cb2, Lot 1 Blk E Pine Lakes 2015-Ca-003652, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6963, May 11.
$105,000 Long Barbara L to Ringler Joshua J, Heron Harbour Unit 307, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1360, May 13.
$103,200 Asadov Soren, Asadova Inessa to Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae, Oak Trail Unit 4721 2015-Ca-004328, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6792, May 11.
$100,500 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Bankers Trust Company of California, Certificateholders Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001 1 to Sa2 Development LLC, Lot 10 Blk 2 Winter Gardens, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5648, May 11.
$100,000 Pitt Ruth R, Pitt Robert W Jr, Ruth R Pitt Revocable Trust to Young Timothy K Jr, Young Veronica, Pt 13-36-21, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3498, May 9.
$100,000 Possehl Betty M, Possehl AnDRew to Bauer Scott E, Smith Tina M, Terra Siesta Co Op Inc Unit 29, 1, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3444, May 9.
$96,100 Zepeda Karla Y to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificate Series 2007 3, Lot 27 Hammock Place II 2013-CA-002231, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0815, May 13.
$90,000 Willis Daniel, Willis Catherine to Gross Patricia S, Gross Larry L, Palm Lake Estates Unit 144, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4680, May 10.
$89,580 Walkley Andrew S, Walkley Mary Ann to Joseph G Moretti Inc, Vizcaya Unit 708, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1047, May 13.
$83,000 Ahlgren Greg, Ahlgren Barbara to Cooley John A Sr, Cooley Joan P, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit, 101, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7803, May 12.
$82,500 Mcnabb Joyce M, Mcnamara Ruth to Botond Elizabeth Anne, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 620, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7920, May 12.
$82,380 Kerr Ronald E to Mol Terry Lee, Mol Judith Anne, Blk 26 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5151, May 10.
$80,200 Bergan Kathleen E to Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae, Lakes Unit 103 2015-Ca-000804, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6790, May 11.
$80,000 Bowyer Steven L, Bowyer Alice C to Mills Wallace F, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit, 1040, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3529, May 9.
$80,000 Flora David G, Flora Stella S to Ridley Frank H, Ridley Alma S, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 24, 7, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4537, May 10.
$80,000 Lockenwitz Paula, Lockenwitz Preston to Munroe Jim, Munroe Debbie, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 151, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1709, May 13.
$80,000 Ravencraft Virgil, Ravencraft Sharon to Dodge Robert D, Dodge Deborah B, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 95, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4547, May 10.
$79,900 Creamer Daniel J, Creamer Debra K to Barker Ian, Barker Patricia, Lot 47 Blk 33 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5233, May 10.
$78,100 Butler Phillip A, Butler Phillip Allen, Butler Philip A, Wells Fargo Bank to US Bank Trust, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, Pt 30-35-18 2013-Ca-007324, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4848, May 10.
$78,000 Riva Flavio to Lopez Maritza, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 114, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5055, May 10.
$77,000 Caravel Brazil LLC to Shiner Andrew, Shiner Donna, Lena Road Commercial Unit 106, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3094, May 9.
$75,000 Carlin Dennis to Helan James, Helan Darlene, Lot 23 Blk 22 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5183, May 10.
$75,000 Gillson Dale, Gillson Carla, Holm Kile, Holm Ruth to Boyd James R, Boyd Susan K, Lot 46 Blk 29 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5198, May 10.
$75,000 Pasquarella Geraldine to Williams Asset Conversion Inc, Udt 808, Lot 14 Orange Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5003, May 10.
$73,000 Pitcher and Pitcher LLC to Lengel Robert C Jr, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 3102, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1357, May 13.
$73,000 Stevens Kimberly A to Bradley Bonnie L, Lot 92 Cordova Lakes, O.R. Book 02619 Page 1965, May 9.
$72,400 Hershman Christian M, Hershman Christian, Pepi Julie D to Hershman Christian M, Pepi Julie D, Lot 17 Oaklawn, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2095, May 9.
$65,000 CML Fl One LLC to General Land LLC, Lot 12 Hines Addition to Brade, Nton, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2864, May 9.
$65,000 Soubra Mazen Ahmad, Hancock Linda M to Vandrie James A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 674, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7890, May 12.
$64,100 Shakespeare Freddie, Shakespeare Freddie Leon, Shakespear Freddie Leon, Wells Fargo Bank, Park Place Securities Inc to Christenson LLC, 2014-Ca-006083, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6894, May 11.
$64,000 Parish Kimball D, Oleary Jeanette C to Tony Jeffrey, Tony Dona, Villager Apartments Unit 34, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5230, May 10.
$62,500 Dearth Russell E, Dearth Karen J to Blue Helen J, Lot 10 Blk F Heather Hills Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7977, May 12.
$62,000 Quackenbush Bruce, Quackenbush Cathie to Hernandez Karen E, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit, 135, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2156, May 13.
$60,100 Reed Patricia R, River Isles Home Owners Association Inc to US Bank NA, Chevy Chase Funding LLC, Lot 29 River Isles 2013-Ca-007, 96, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6859, May 11.
$60,000 Mcgurk William J to Wagner Lana J, Laguna at Riviera Dunes, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1232, May 13.
$60,000 Mcnaughton John T to Lazzara Bennie Jr, Lazzara Joyce E, Pt 33-34-22, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3954, May 10.
$60,000 Smith Cynthia D, Smith Michael W to Mccalister Eugene, Mccalister Carolyn, Westwinds Village Unit M 18, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3033, May 9.
$59,900 Barrett Phillip A to Mcphee Richard, Mccall Sandra, Pt 7-37-22, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4292, May 10.
$58,400 Lowary Chad A, Wells Fargo Bank to Tapestry Properties LLC, Barrington Terrace 2014-Ca-002251, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4836, May 10.
$55,000 Adams Robert D, Adams Donna L to Lebaron Theresa, Lot 16 Blk 17 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5100, May 10.
$55,000 Kingdom First Properties LLC to Schrader Michael, Blk B Adams, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2859, May 9.
$55,000 Pick James to Hadlock Terry L, Hadlock Rodney M, Lot 2 Tollison Oaks, O.R. Book 02619 Page 3370, May 9.
$53,900 Butler Daniel A, Butler William D, Blakesley Robert A to Krobath Deena, Beasley Thomas, Fourth Bayshore Unit J 31, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2133, May 13.
$53,500 Lemmon James M, Lemmon Marilyn S to Garter Denise Lynn, Towns Gidgett, Lot 3 Blk 48 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5147, May 10.
$52,800 Bissonette Terri L, Housing Finance Authority of Manatee County Florida to MTGLQ Investors LP, Lot 18 Clover Leaf Park 2015-CA-002473, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0817, May 13.
$52,600 Nesci Raymond to Maza Luisa E, Ramos Claudio M, Lake View Unit 105, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7801, May 12.
$50,100 Kostelnik Timothy, Kostelnik Tim, Kostelnik Whitney to US Bank NA, Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Blk D Osceola Heights 2015-Ca-002744, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0813, May 13.
$50,000 Fitch Elizabeth Gray to Smith Douglas C, Lot 13 Blk 42 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4553, May 10.
$50,000 Mccoy Patrick, Mccoy Carol to Tiburon Group LLC, Calbert Hauser, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4649, May 10.
$50,000 Peacock Joe, Rideout Judith Ann, Porter Dale E to Beyer Ewald, Beyer Sally, Fourth Bayshore Unit D 2, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4908, May 10.
$50,000 Perrotta Frank, Braz Doreen to Pincus David A, Pincus Jenna L, Cedar Run Unit 2732, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2089, May 9.
$49,900 Lawler EdwarDR Sr, Lawler EdwarDR Jr to Stone Laurence K, Booth Billy, Lot 2 Blk 11 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4599, May 10.
$49,500 Hoggard Horatio C IV to Anderson Tonya L, Burgundy Unit One Unit 150, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7197, May 11.
$49,000 Shadybrook Village Owners Association Inc to Kennedy Adam, Shadybrook Village Unit 16 C, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4587, May 10.
$48,000 Dew Mildred C to Ola Fidu Inc, Trust No 360916, Fair Lane Acres, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1601, May 13.
$45,000 Coyne Thomas M, Coyne Richard L, Thomas I Coyne and Marilyn E Coyne Family Trust to Marsh Patricia, Lot 4 Blk C Casa Loma Mobilehome, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2699, May 9.
$45,000 Houdek Brian D, Crittendend Kelli Ann, Houdek Kelli Crittenden to Hernandez John A, Pedrosa Sandra I, Lot 273 Foxbrook, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2508, May 9.
$45,000 Krisch Kelly Jean, Russell K John, Anne E Russell Irrevocable Trust, Russell Anne E Irrevocable Trust to Pearson John, Lot 22 Blk A Desoto Community, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7465, May 12.
$43,000 Brown David Stewart, David Stewart Brown Revocable Trust Agreement to Brown Stewart Henry, Fourth Bayshore Unit D 34, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4592, May 10.
$43,000 Gentile Makalee, Gentile Jami Lynn to Katz Stephanie, Lakeview Unit 202, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6503, May 11.
$42,900 Rodgers Grace, Adams James Milton to Schoiber Jean A, Scaccianoce Joyce, Lot 66 Sugar Creek Campground, Estates Inc, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5225, May 10.
$40,500 Smith Donna, Carmichael Christina to Kurdupski Julie C, Palms of Cortez Unit 23, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4757, May 10.
$40,500 Smith Donna, Carmichael Christina to Kurdupski Julie C, Palms of Cortez Unit 12, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4760, May 10.
$40,000 Aldi Florida LLC to Manatee County, Pt 16-35-18, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7230, May 12.
$40,000 Bradshaw Terry Paxton to Pope Leigh J, Pope Grainne E, Twin Rivers, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0946, May 13.
$40,000 Eagle Buren, Eagle Buren M, Eagle Emily to Belculfine Richard A, Belculfine Connie E, Sol Haven Acres, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2111, May 13.
$40,000 Hillman Janet Lynne, Delp Janet Lynne to St Lawrence Shane M, Westbury Court, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5214, May 10.
$40,000 Shadybrook Village Owners Association Inc to Sullivan David E, Greene Kim M, Shadybrook Village Unit 173 C, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4588, May 10.
$38,000 Young Vickie A to Eurice Louis, Eurice Mary, Pt 12-35-17, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1111, May 13.
$37,800 Kelly Kim R to Kelly Kim R, Castro Shannon Breanne, Bayshore Village Condominium I, Unit 1205, O.R. Book 02619 Page 5075, May 10.
$37,000 Bugg Michael K, Bugg Gretta J to Maul Andrea, Third Bayshore Unit M 25, O.R. Book 02620 Page 2179, May 13.
$36,500 Grow Financial Federal Credit Union to Macharia Josephat Mwangi, Central Cortez Plaza Unit E 1, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7747, May 12.
$36,000 Galligan Charles Henry Jr, Charles Henry Galligan Jr Living Trust to Chiravuri Suvarchala Devi, Second Bayshore Unit D 24, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4590, May 10.
$35,000 Grathwohl Donald E to Dineen Vincent, Smith David, El Rancho Village Unit C 6, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7893, May 12.
$33,500 Chateau Village Cooperative Inc to Gallagher Patrick A, Gallagher Jill M, Chateau Village Unit 232, O.R. Book 02619 Page 2410, May 9.
$32,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 10 Columbus Landings, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4842, May 10.
$32,000 Georgia Mary Louise, Georgia Mary L, Georgia Mary Louise to Roberts Mark E, Roberts Julie A, Lot 15 Blk 39 Trailer Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4659, May 10.
$31,500 El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens to Smith Carl E, Smith Cheryl L, El Rancho Village Unit S 20, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1768, May 13.
$31,000 Metcalf Elliott, Metcalf SanDRa to Blue Jackie D, Blk K Fair Lane Acres, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4913, May 10.
$30,000 Palmetto Land Partners 3 LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 24 Blk C Palmetto Estates, O.R. Book 02619 Page 4803, May 10.
$29,900 Gabrielse Kathi, Gte Federal Credit Union to Federal National Mortgage Association, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club, Apts Unit 223 2013-Ca-003896, O.R. Book 02619 Page 6797, May 11.
$28,000 Corrigan Richard L to Macgilpin Douglas Harrington, Macgilpin Sally Hart, White Sands of Longboat Unit 1, 15, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1443, May 13.
$27,500 Bradenton Tropical Palms Inc to Flynn Michael P, Bucan Robert M, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit, 2711 16 Scw, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1942, May 13.
$27,000 Scott Robert H Jr, Scott Alice K to Collins Gary W, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 150, O.R. Book 02620 Page 0764, May 12.
$22,000 Taylor Lori L to Manatee County, Pt 20-33-18, O.R. Book 02619 Page 7270, May 12.
$20,500 Grippo Alice E, Grippo Francis Michael, Grippo Frank M, Grippo Frank to Eddy Amie J, 26 West Unit J, O.R. Book 02620 Page 1808, May 13.
