Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$33,000,000 Bw Riversong LLC to Bradenton Riversong Multifamily Dst; Pt 26-34-17; June 7.
$4,467,100 Rooks W Howard to Brighthouse Sr 64 LLC; Pt 27-34-18; June 8.
$1,900,000 Tursi Carl T, Tursi Trust to Betty A Miller Family Trust, Miller Betty A; Lot 111 Lake Club; June 13.
$1,888,000 D G Island Properties L L C to Neal Cline LLC; Lot 33 Lacios; June 8.
$1,535,000 Rhodes June, Rhodes Paul T Jr to Lisa Ann Romanowski Revocable Living Trust, Romanowski Lisa Ann, Romanowski Paul Joseph; Lot 29 Lacios; June 13.
$1,370,000 J and L Rodda Limited Partnership Lllp to 788 N Shore LLC; Lot 7 Blk 13 Shore Acres; June 12.
$1,250,000 Dale W and Marcia K Powers Joint Spousal Living Trust, Powers Dale W, Powers Marcia K to Philly Guys LLC; Blk 22 Anna Maria Beach; June 8.
$1,100,000 Grover Janet M, Grover Robert L to D G Island Properties L L C, Mason Martin LLC; Blk 10 Ilexhurst; June 8.
$830,000 Garland Thomas A to Stone Sandra; 0; June 7.
$710,000 Martin Ann Marie to Hyatt Pamela Ann, Hyatt Russell Perry, Russell Perry Hyatt and Pamela Ann Hyatt Revocable Living Trust; Lot 567 Blk A Riverdale; June 7.
$700,000 Glaszer Regine, Glaszer Thomas to Jtckey1 LLC; Sand Cay Unit 119; June 7.
$685,000 Rock Marketing and Advertising Inc to Asche Philip1706555, Philip Asche 1706555; Sand Cay Unit 218; June 11.
$676,408 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Melin Jennifer H, Shaw Randall W; Lot 841 Esplanade; June 12.
$675,000 Smith Donna Beck, Smith Jerry L to Bowanko Michael Iii, Bowanko Sheryl Lynn; Lot 12 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 11.
$675,000 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Aronson Kelly A, Aronson Robert M; Lot 40 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 13.
$670,000 St Peter Jill M, St Peter Steven to Sinton Nancy S, Sinton William C; Lot 28 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 8.
$660,000 Mccue Melissa, Mccue Thomas to Beyersdorff Christopher Paul, Beyersdorff Sarah Anne; Lot 99 Greenbrook Village; June 11.
$650,800 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Wray Belinda Gail, Wray Everett; Lot 187 Legends Bay; June 8.
$635,000 Bartolomei Carl, Mintalar Bartolomei Kim to Ruben Aaron, Ruben Leslie; Lot 71 Central Park; June 7.
$635,000 Gary E Patterson Revocable Living Trust, Patterson Gary E, Patterson Roberta L, Roberta L Patterson Revocable Living Trust to Robinson James M, Robinson Pamela K; Lot 10 Blk 20 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; June 8.
$632,400 Medallion Home at Mt Dora LLC to Galati Nicholas J; Lot 120 Legends Bay; June 8.
$625,000 Ecker Edward Steven, Ecker Kara Brown to Duff Karen, Duff Paul; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 7.
$619,240 Minto Bradenton LLC to Thorne Carla Deeann, Thorne Jeffrey Michael; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 7.
$600,000 306 60Th St LLC to Rca Villa LLC; Sea Star Villas Unit B; June 12.
$600,000 306 60Th St LLC to Astore Linda Zambrotta, Astore Ralph, Ralph Astore and Linda Zambrotta Astore Revocable Inter Vivos Trust; Sea Star Villas Unit A; June 12.
$599,000 Rajan Raj, Tedraj LLC to Doniger Neil, Doniger Rena; Island at Riviera Dunes; June 13.
$590,000 Esteban Jodi L, Esteban Kennedy D to Shklyar Aleksandr, Shklyar Boris, Shklyar Emiliya; Lot 981 Riverdale Revised; June 8.
$585,000 Parthasarathi Arvind, Parthasarathi Sashi to Waltz Paul D; Lot 44 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 8.
$580,000 Adrian Linda L, Adrian Milan V, Milan V Adrian Profit Sharing Plan to Astman Mariola, Shevich Dov; Banyan Bay Club Unit 103; June 7.
$578,228 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Barbakoff Cindy, Hirschhorn Irvin; Lot 645 Esplanade; June 12.
$575,000 Ferrell Deanna F, Ferrell Fred D to Dean Deborah J, Dean Marion C; Sea Twig Unit 203; June 8.
$574,142 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Coy Rachelle, Coy Terry; Lot 4192 Twin Rivers; June 12.
$568,553 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Otero Evys, Suarez Nadieska Lemus; Or2731 Pg6985; June 12.
$568,553 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Otero Evys, Suarez Nadieska Lemus; Lot 249 Rosedale Addition; June 11.
$566,000 Snively Donald W, Snively Elizabeth A to Graceffo Jerlando Jr, Graceffo Joann; Lot 391 Esplanade; June 8.
$550,000 Born Sally J to Jarvis Rebecca K, Jarvis Roland L; Lot 6 Rye Wilderness Estates; June 12.
$550,000 Moscoso Blanca E to Chamblin Rebecca C, Chamblin Richard F; Lot 53 Wisteria Park; June 8.
$546,080 Minto Bradenton LLC to Kovarik Amber Lynn; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 7.
$535,259 Divosta Homes L P to Krupa Paula, Krupa Ronald S; Lot 30 Mallory Park; June 8.
$513,700 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Wadina Mark Stephen, Wadina Sandra Karen; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 605; June 12.
$510,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Patten Paula Ann, Patten Shawn James; Lot 79 Polo Run; June 11.
$510,000 Patten Paula A, Patten Shawn J to Young Jeffrey K, Young Tara K; Lot 106 Preserve at Panther Ridge; June 8.
$510,000 Royal Flush Holding Company LLC to Cejay Holdings LLC; Whitfield Industrial Park; June 12.
$508,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Binnall Chad Stephen, Binnall Emily L; Lot 7 Polo Run; June 8.
$505,418 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hogue David P, Hogue Kimberly A; Lot 701 Del Webb; June 7.
$505,000 Archer Kevin M, Archer Stephanie K to Ross Haley N, Ross John Dale; Lot 7146 Mill Creek; June 13.
$500,000 Cahill Kathleen, Cahill Tom to Hunter Joseph R, Hunter Susan M; Lot 45 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 8.
$489,900 Pavacich Rochelle L, Pavacich Roy A to Rutkauski Scott Allen, Rutkauski Shelley Lynn; Lot 270 Heritage Harbour; June 13.
$486,633 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Zolecki Mark R, Zolecki Melissa A; Lot 162 Indigo; June 8.
$485,000 Roveto John, Roveto Kelli Louise to Slade Samantha M, Slade Stephen G; Lot 31 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$475,000 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to Mitchell Ronald D; Lot 31 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; June 7.
$470,000 Annabelle 2 Real Estate Trust, Gwillam Donna Marie, Scapillati Lauren Annabelle, Scapillati Roberta Anne to Smith George Scott, Smith Martha R; Watercrest Unit 202; June 13.
$469,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Lovett Christina Lynn, Lovett Richard Martin; Lot 25 Serenity Creek; June 8.
$460,000 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Patel Priyankaben Vikesh, Patel Vikesh Umakant; Indigo; June 8.
$455,000 Mohr Mary L to Johnson Homes Of West Florida Inc; Lot 8 Blk H Azure Shores; June 14.
$454,292 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Anderson Michael E, Zhang Qing Qing; Lot 7 Blk 35 Crosscreek; June 12.
$450,000 Clements Janelle M, Patsy J Reiva Revocable Trust, Reiva Patsy J Revocable Trust to Krieger Robin K; Neptunes Gardens; June 7.
$450,000 Georgeanna N Zoros Trust No 1, Swainson Ralph V, Zoros Georgeanna N to Conrad David, Conrad Esheen D; Lot 3 St Johns Wood; June 12.
$447,190 Wci Communities LLC to Baity Lisbon Carla Denese, Lisbon Vincent D; Lot 108 Copperlefe; June 7.
$445,705 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Wilson Joyce L; Lot 700 Del Webb; June 7.
$444,644 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Monahan Robert P, Monahan Rosamond W; Lot 1 Eagle Trace; June 8.
$442,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lee Joshua, Lee Marissa; Lot 141 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; June 8.
$435,000 Canup Kelly A, Canup Paul C to Brothers Lisa M, Brothers Richard A; Lot 2053 Country Meadows; June 14.
$435,000 Perez Jessica, Perez Santo A to Bower Brittany E, Bower Mark R; Lot 98 Greyhawk Landing West; June 8.
$431,669 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Smith Sharon K; Lot 95 Magnolia Point Ii; June 8.
$430,000 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Anderson James P, Anderson Rebecca; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 205; June 12.
$425,000 Amari Donna J, Donna J Amari Declaration Of Trust to Schrage Barbara A, Schrage Robin J; Bayview Of Bradenton Beach Unit A; June 13.
$425,000 Wogan Douglas E, Wogan Erin to Levato Anthony N Ii, Levato Heather A; Lot 74 Greyhawk Landing; June 13.
$420,000 Slogar Carole A, Slogar Robert J to Jones Gayle Ann, Jones Robert J Jr; Lot 140 Coral Shores; June 8.
$420,000 Waters Michael, Waters Natalia to Ayres Jane Barbara, Ayres Victor Duane; Lot 38 Twin Rivers; June 13.
$420,000 Young James N, Young Jennifer Alvarez to Mcdonough Jean M, Stefani Joseph; Lot 44 Greyhawk Landing; June 7.
$419,900 Murray Rosemary to Girgis Bassem, Tawil Nisrin; Lot 3 Valencia Ridge; June 7.
$405,895 Lennar Homes LLC to Brewer Amie Nicole, Brewer Ryan Edward; Lot 143 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$400,017 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Rodriguez James W, Rodriguez Johanna R; Lot 716 Esplanade; June 12.
$400,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Saporoso Leandro, Saporoso Melissa V; Lot 107 Bridgewater; June 7.
$399,000 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to Sorrentino Enterprises LLC; Lot 1 Blk D Lakewood Ranch Business Park; June 7.
$399,000 Wci Communities LLC to Santangelo Mari Barr, Santangelo Richard Diego; Lot 355 Rosedale Addition; June 7.
$398,097 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Portacio Kenneth D, Portacio Maria P; Lot 126 Mirabella at Village Green; June 13.
$397,836 Hockett Briana Jo, Hockett Neal James to Zagorski Candice E, Zagorski Maxwell; Lot 396 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$396,000 Koehler Kerry, Koehler Todd to Koehler Thomas C Sr; Lot 2093 Twin Rivers; June 12.
$391,880 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Nackeeran Parvathi, Narayanan Family Trust, Narayanan Nackeeran; Lot 382 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$385,000 Strumpf Linda R, Strumpf Mitchell M to Bradley Williams Deirdre; Lot 16 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 8.
$384,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Mallek Bethany; Lot 390 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$384,000 Reetz Barbara J, Reetz Ronald J to Beach House On The Moon LLC; Gulf Watch Unit 204; June 8.
$380,150 Lennar Homes LLC to Jadeja Alka; Lot 59 Polo Run; June 12.
$380,000 Capote Dishaw Jessica, Dishaw Larry to Cordova Dagoberto, Cordova Maria Del Rosario; Lot 11 University Groves Estates Reserve; June 8.
$377,000 Franklin Benjamin, Franklin Isabel B to Navarro Jose L, Rivera Erika; Lot 2072 Cascades at Sarasota; June 8.
$375,300 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Wooten Lisa A, Wooten Thomas C; Lot 6 Blk 34 Crosscreek; June 7.
$375,000 Damico Sharon, Notary David to Loughran Gerard A Jr, Loughran Roya L; Lot E 14 Rosedale 5; June 12.
$375,000 Dunklin Annette, Dunklin Blevins C Jr, Dunklin Thomas B to Lynda M Morrison Trust, Morrison Lynda M; Lot 34 St James Park; June 8.
$374,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Freed Nick X, Schaefer Courtney A; Lot 58 Oakleaf Hammock; June 11.
$373,000 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Leikness James Edward, Leikness Jennifer Lynn; Lot 417 Greyhawk Landing West; June 8.
$369,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Becerra Fabio Jacobo, Rodriguez Sol Nallely; Lot 388 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$368,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Dinapoli Blake Marzucco, Dinapoli Christopher Michael; Lot 375 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$366,041 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Fetherolf Lisa; Lot 101 Old Mill Preserve; June 8.
$363,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Coppes Kathy, Coppes Timothy; Lot 356 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; June 12.
$361,900 Nguyen Crystal, Nguyen Thanh to Kokalevski Trajan, Taskovska Marina; Lot 11 Blk 10 Barrington Ridge; June 7.
$359,990 Calatiantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Montesanti Angelo Gregory, Montesanti Christine A; Lot 8 Oakleaf Hammock; June 13.
$358,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Doruff Patricia M, Doruff Patti M Trust, Patti M Doruff Trust; Lot 709 Esplanade; June 12.
$357,995 Wci Communities LLC to Langman Kerry W, Langman Tamie S; Lot 88 Copperlefe; June 8.
$357,000 Cox Aaron, Cox Sally A, Walters Sally A to Biondi Christine, Biondi Gary; Lot 5131 Millcreek; June 7.
$356,794 Wci Communities LLC to King Mary Benson; Lot 358 Rosedale Addition; June 11.
$353,797 Wci Communities LLC to Garcia Christopher, Garcia Reagan Kendall; Lot 77 Copperlefe; June 7.
$353,000 Plasencia Douglas K, Plasencia Melissa M to Khan Lahin, Medina Crystal L; Lot 31 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; June 8.
$350,000 Augello Christine, Augello Michael A to Goldman Lee, Goldman Lorrie Anne; Saracina Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; June 13.
$350,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Ward Karla J, Ward Timothy J; Lot 156 Polo Run; June 13.
$349,000 Daniels Bonnie Lee, Lawrence Adam to Cutchen Amy R, Cutchen Kyle L; Lot 21 Blk A River Wilderness; June 14.
$349,000 Sherrill Heidi N, Sherrill Henry H Iii to Nguyen Thu Thi, Tran Minh Ngoc; Lot 124 Lexington; June 14.
$347,500 Morrow Carol, Morrow Ronald A to Cuggino Guy, Cuggino Katherine; Westbay Point and Moorings Ii Unit 158; June 8.
$346,000 Ferral James H to Tyquiengco Jerrold Joseph; Lot 116 River Place; June 8.
$345,524 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Mcauley Ramona Teresa, Mcauley Robert Franck Sr; Lot 70 Indigo; June 8.
$345,000 Goldthwaite Mary Jane, Goodman Terry to La Guinguette Inc; Silver Sands Unit 246; June 8.
$345,000 University Village LLC to Hamm Gail; Lot 18 University Village; June 8.
$343,700 His Properties LLC to Arsenault Terry William, Kelly Jennifer Christine; Lot 11 Candlewood; June 8.
$341,750 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to En Lisa E, Hwang Joseph D; Lot 367 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$340,000 Digioia Anthony J, Digioia Barbara J to Kinney Steven M, Kinney Victoria; Lot 31 Blk 6 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; June 13.
$340,000 Hellwig Jennifer P, Hellwig Morton C to Cool Sharon L, Cool William E; Lot G 8 Rosedale 6 B; June 13.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Davis Jodi Lyn, Davis Nathan S; Lot 105 Polo Run; June 13.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Meneses Rolando, Suarez Evelyn; Lot 102 Polo Run; June 12.
$339,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kimberly A Koprusak Trust, Koprusak Kimberly A; Lot 60 Polo Run; June 12.
$336,765 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Petrucelli Jeffrey, Salvatore Cheryl D; Lot 459 Del Webb; June 12.
$335,000 Kelly Catherine A, Kelly Gerard M to Craig Rebecca, Craig William D; Lot 10 Blk D Central Park; June 11.
$335,000 Reynolds Jason L to Mucci Francesco; Matoaka Heights; June 8.
$332,000 Davis John Jeff to Bell Michael, Greenlaw Susan; Lot 28 Catalina; June 14.
$330,000 Pecuch Julia A to Bloomer Matthew, Bloomer Toni; Lot 72 Oakleaf Hammock; June 14.
$327,000 Nelson Denise to Embry Judith A, Embry Robert; Lot 13 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge; June 13.
$325,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Rashmi Rupam, Shreyans Sushmit; Lot 140 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; June 8.
$325,000 Regions Bank to Stubbs Heather, Stubbs Ryan D; Lot 76 Magnolia Hill; June 8.
$324,593 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Streeter James Robb Jr, Streeter Patricia A; Lot 437 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$321,800 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Boosalis Faye, Boosalis George Peter; Lot 348 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$321,417 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Lengacher Cecile A, Lengacher Jon Henri; Lot 107 Ridge at Crossing Creek; June 13.
$320,797 Lennar Homes LLC to Speight Melinda Renee, Speight Pia Bishaun; Lot 155 Polo Run; June 12.
$319,000 Barnes Heather L, Barnes Mitchell R to Chapman Andrew S, Lisch Erika M; Lot 801 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; June 8.
$319,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Carroll Steven G, Carroll Susan A; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1222; June 7.
$318,000 49541 LLC to Perry Lisa M, Perry Scott R; Palms at Riviera Dunes Unit 905; June 12.
$316,780 Mcdaniel Casey L, Mcdaniel David to Gorbett Nathan, Wilson Jessica; Lot 15 River Point Of Manatee; June 13.
$310,000 Kyburz Faithe A, Kyburz Timothy to Clarkson Kristopher S, Clarkson Tammy Swinnerton; Runaway Bay Unit 120; June 11.
$310,000 Tutschulte Mark A, Tutschulte Robert W to Adams Sandra K, Adams Timothy D; Barton Park; June 7.
$307,000 Herrman Kay F, Herrman Neil W to Odwyer Joseph D; Lot 78 Cottages at Blu Vista; June 8.
$307,000 Treen Kyle to Rummery Lindy K, Rummery Tyler J; Lot 77 River Place; June 14.
$306,000 Herzog Steven M to Holland Christopher Gerard, Holland Michelle Ann; Lot 218 Lexington; June 11.
$305,600 Steward Brett to Hp Florida I LLC; Saddlehorn Estates; June 13.
$305,000 Chapman David, Chapman Nina, Chapman Pamela to Carter Sara E, Goodwin Lori A; Lot 44 Greyhawk Landing; June 8.
$300,000 Collett Jack E, Collett Susan Eileen to Kelliher Wendy A, Kelliher Whendy A; Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 6601; June 12.
$300,000 Cowmeadow Marjorie K, Schneider Teresa M to 4512 102Nd St W LLC; Blk B Bay Beach; June 8.
$300,000 Jack S Winberg Revocable Trust, Winberg Jack S to Downer Helena, Downer Richard; Windward Bay Unit 301; June 8.
$299,000 Casciola Melissa, Casciola Shelton Melissa, Shelton Neal to Whitney James E, Whitney Maria D; Lot 86 Harbor Woods; June 8.
$299,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Legion Investments Colorado LLC; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1122; June 7.
$299,000 Montgomery Kristy M, Montgomery Thomas C to Rodenmayer Deborah L, Rodenmayer James H; Lot 85 Forest Creek; June 8.
$297,000 Chencinski Linda, Chencinski Norbert to Farrell James M, Farrell Sally Joanne; Lot 60 Gamble Creek Estates; June 8.
$295,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Pelletier Stephanie, Tobin William D; Lot 338 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$295,000 Rapp Karla J, Rapp Matthew A to Barlow Terrel R; Lot 29 Tara; June 8.
$293,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rudnick Richard, Rudnick Sophie; Lot 275 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$293,759 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to White Clyde Alan Jr, White Tabitha Eve; Lot 342 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$292,990 D R Horton Inc to Bruno Marjorie A, Bruno Timothy; Lot 563 Del Tierra; June 11.
$292,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Adam Samuel, Crumble Chari; Lot 330 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$292,500 Werle Brett F to St Peter Jill, St Peter Steven; Lot 37 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 11.
$292,000 Fairhomes Imperial Topaz Properties LLC to Lamb Susanne; Lot 8 Blk D Bay Lake Estates; June 8.
$290,000 Brugmann Loretta J to Benedict James S, Benedict Linda M; Lot 120 Spoonbill Court Ii at Perico Bay Club; June 8.
$290,000 Peelen Jean to Vandyke Judy Lynn, Vandyke Kurt Douglas; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 16; June 7.
$289,821 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Ralston Emily C, Ralston John Andrew; Lot 273 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$289,682 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Bennett Charles H, Bennett Family Trust; Lot 312 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; June 12.
$289,500 Schneiderman Sandra, Schneiderman Trust to Freeman Melvin Lee, Freeman Sharon L; Lot 1022 Cascades at Sarasota; June 7.
$288,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Keenan Joanne Linda; Lot 339 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$287,974 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Borchardt Whitney Lauren, Walker Diana Lorene, Walker Philip Cecil; Lot 346 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$285,552 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kosiba Kinga Jadwiga, Murawski Leon Michael; Lot 109 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$285,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Smallwood Britt; Lot 277 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$285,000 Trippi Bonny P, Trippi Peter A to Harris Harry, Harris Melinda; Lot 3186 Cascades at Sarasota; June 7.
$285,000 Wallace Maria to Brown Jeffrey, Brown Jo Ann; Lot 36 Hunters Grove; June 7.
$284,900 Ebert Edward P to Laureano Cesar A Roman, Ruiz Jessica Franceschi; Lot 77 Sheffield Glenn; June 14.
$283,880 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Cappiello Andrew, Cappiello Gerard A; Lot 4 Villages Of Glen Creek; June 13.
$279,670 Pulte Home Company LLC to Collins Bradley; Lot 126 Trevesta; June 7.
$277,500 Hill Lester T, Hill Rhonda to Votour Edyta, Votour Jason D; Lot 48 Blk B Fairfax; June 7.
$277,000 Creg Holdings LLC, Patoray Property Group LLC to Moody Judith, Moody William M; Lot 4 Blk A Windsor Park; June 13.
$275,000 Aughey Arthur C, Aughey Rita M, Gray Frank Jr, Gray Jodi to Guay Lorraine; Lot 9 Summerfield Village; June 8.
$275,000 Hall Angela L, Hall David A to Neese Anthony W, Neese Deborah M; Lot 121 Copperstone; June 12.
$275,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Wynter Anthony, Wynter Camille; Lot 26 Blk 7 Crosscreek; June 8.
$274,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Cannoy Derek A, Cannoy Rebecca D; Lot 11 Oakleaf Hammock; June 8.
$274,213 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Farhat Matthew G, Farhat Susan; Lot 351 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$272,000 Bruckner Barbara A, Jones Harold Martin Jr to Mayo Michael R, Mayo Sandra C; Lot 100 Edgewater Village; June 8.
$270,000 Krygowski Megan A, Krygowski Stefan A to Brewster Butler Beverly B; Lot 658 Harrison Ranch; June 7.
$269,990 D R Horton Inc to Wood Morgan Alexis; Lot 561 Del Tierra; June 12.
$269,900 Cerulli Eileen H, Mittmann Fred F to Southgate Elsa; Lot 111 Forest Creek; June 12.
$267,381 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Skramm Christian; Lot 121 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$265,000 Griffin Shelly Lee, John Thomas and Pearl Lee Revocable Trust, Lee Pearl Revocable Trust, Lee Thomas John Revocable Trust to Wetzel Douglas R; Lot 3 Blk K Country Oaks; June 11.
$261,000 Sinclair Douglas R Iii, Sinclair Nora B to Creager and Joan Smith Joint Revocable Trust, Smith Creager Joint Revocable Trust, Smith Joan Joint Revocable Trust, Smith Joan Marie, Smith John Clark Creager; Lot 10 Blk A Woods Of Palma Sola; June 8.
$260,490 Pgci Iv LLC to Getman Wendy M; Lot 280 Silverleaf; June 13.
$260,000 Brainerd Lynn, Goldsmith Jill, Maddox Diane, Murphy Gail, Olsyne Donna to Broxson Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Broxson Revocable Living Trust; Pt 32-33-19; June 14.
$260,000 Colina Madeline, Colina Yinner to Schwartz Jef E; Lot 14 Peridia; June 8.
$260,000 Owen Aguilar Sharon K to Rosas Anthony E, Wolfe Crystal M; Lot 11 Blk A Spanish Park; June 12.
$260,000 Wolcott Rose to Gonzalez Florestela; Lot 13 Longpond at Mote Ranch; June 8.
$259,990 D R Horton Inc to Than Hang T; Lot 221 Del Tierra; June 12.
$257,500 Budas William G, Schuierer Candace P to Deryol Arzu, Deryol Rustu; Lot 20 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks; June 8.
$257,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Geiman Bryce Myers; Lot 114 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$256,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Busolo Eleonora, Maligno Edoardo Maria; Lot 102 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$256,000 Bakunis Michelene to Stein James, Stein Rosemary; Sutton Place Unit T 19; June 8.
$255,000 Demarco Carmino, Demarco Ellen W, Demarco Trust to Waterbury Amy Lynn, Waterbury Raymond; Lot 88 Wallingford; June 12.
$255,000 Ellis Mary, Ellis William C to Laws Joy Kristine, Laws Richard A; Lot 6 River Plantation; June 14.
$255,000 Reber Martha L to Bukata Thomas M, Thomas M Bukata Revocable Trust; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 50; June 13.
$254,990 Donaldson Katherine L, Donaldson Keith E to Kennedy Jennifer, Kennedy Steve; Lot 16 Blk A Greenfield Plantation; June 8.
$253,572 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bustamante Jessica Alexandra Barrero, Quintero Jose German Barrero; Lot 123 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$250,000 D R Horton Inc to Zarrinneshan Adam A; Soleil Unit 104; June 14.
$250,000 Schermer Kathy W, Schermer Robert C to Pottinger Jane, Pottinger Victor; Walkers Island Unit 6; June 13.
$249,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Van Erven Renata Cerqueira, Van Erven Ricardo Torres; Lot 105 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$248,000 Guertin Carole A, Guertin Vaughn to Ross Cheryl A, Ross Michael S; Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 618; June 12.
$246,880 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Pheasant Caroline, Pheasant Timothy; Lot 113 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$245,000 Boucher Ann H, Boucher Mark L to Yanez Jonathan Ortiz; Lot 5 Blk G Palmetto Estates; June 14.
$245,000 Fauci Joseph Jr, Fauci Marguerite S to Mazurkiewicz Anne M, Mazurkiewicz Randy J; Veranda Ii at River Strand Unit 1211; June 12.
$245,000 Hatzenbuehler David, Stockwell Sherry S to Rainsberger Daniel W, Rainsberger Joan F; Lot 338 Copperstone; June 11.
$245,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Wolschendorf Anne, Wolschendorf Joachim; Lot 96 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$245,000 Romo Carolyn M to Finley Genise R, Finley Nathan A; Lot 486 Copperstone; June 8.
$245,000 Williams Joy Marian, Williams Stanley to Schmidt Janet Lorene; 0; June 13.
$240,000 Kimak Rena to Geel Jennifer, Geel Sean; Lot 14 Copperstone; June 8.
$240,000 Munoz Alejandre Juan Carlos to Burghdurf Christopher; Lot 5 Blk E Fresh Meadows; June 14.
$237,745 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Ramsey Edward C; Lot 69 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; June 14.
$237,000 Bobalik Patrick A, Bobalik Patrick Allen to Diamond Clinton B; Lot B Blk 9 Harbor Hills; June 12.
$233,500 Redmon Linda L, Redmon Paul T to Manatee Painting Contractors Inc; Lot 116 Creekwood; June 13.
$232,900 Guerrero Kelly Shannon, Ordonez Sergio Guerrero, Uhler Kelly Shannon to Goff James D, Goff Patricia S; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 45; June 12.
$232,500 Davis Edmund W, Davis Patricia A to Berg David N; Lot 37 Highland Lakes; June 13.
$231,500 Pope Henry H Ii, Pope Linda to Quick Daron; Lot 3063 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; June 13.
$230,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Berger Elizabeth, Naumoff Anita; Lot 101 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$228,074 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kupilik Kristina; Lot 110 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 11.
$225,000 Benninghoff Jeffrey S, Benninghoff Robert H to Rodriguez Mirtha N, Rodriguez Nicolas E; Lot 18 Blk G Sandpointe; June 8.
$223,000 Maass Gerlind, Maass Horst Henning to Ayvazian Brett Z, Werlau Patricia; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 67A; June 11.
$220,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Lane Rachel; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 431; June 7.
$220,000 Benno Kuehls Living Trust, Kuehls Benno to Davis Edmund W, Davis Patricia A; Garden Lakes Village Unit 27; June 14.
$220,000 Hall John M, Haskins Linda M to Batton Brenda D, Cunefere Donna Batton; Palm Lakes Unit 68; June 7.
$219,500 Koceja Derek J, Koceja Sarah to Pitre Trinity D; Lot 57 Central Park; June 7.
$218,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Ahmadzadeh Ida Jane, Ahmadzadeh Javad; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 438; June 7.
$218,867 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Delagrange Melissa; Lot 112 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 12.
$216,000 Gilmore Jeffrey D, Gilmore Mihwa to Gilmore Jeremiah, Gossett Raven; Lot 8 Blk B Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; June 8.
$216,000 Trevena Michael C, Trevena Patricia M to Murray Martin Eamon; Lot 13 Blk E Woodlawn Lakes; June 8.
$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Copfer Family Living Trust, Copfer Robert Eric, Copfer Rosann L; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 413; June 7.
$213,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Andal Ramon Valenton, Andal Rizalinda; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 421; June 8.
$210,000 Burleigh John Randall, Kenny Diaz Barbara Jane, Santosuosso Kathleen Anne, Sarah Alana to Drda Charles A, Drda Leslie S; Vizcaya Unit 1309; June 8.
$210,000 Whitney Ellen G, Whitney Hollis E to Garcia Robert, Oconnell Tracy Michelle; Palm Grove Unit 8 202; June 8.
$208,000 Hausman Marie E Revocable Trust, Hausman Richard Donald, Hausman Robert John, Marie E Hausman Revocable Trust to Puma Claudia, Puma Larry; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 221; June 8.
$207,450 Reed John C, Trotta Sarah J to Curry Robert J Jr; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 73A; June 8.
$205,000 Cherko Alicegrace M to Garringer Betty Jean, Garringer William A Sr; Flamingo Cay Apartments Unit 129; June 11.
$205,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Li Lin; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 428; June 8.
$202,000 Bettencourt Richard E, Weaver Christopher R to York Jerry A, York Magaret L; Springdale Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 325; June 11.
$200,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mcatee Patricia A, Mcatee Robert Mathias Jr; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 426; June 7.
$198,000 Ferrari Lynn, Harbrecht Douglas, Rosada Lee Anne, Sparaco Leslie to Martinson Noreen L; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 92; June 7.
$198,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Wu Jing; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 446; June 8.
$197,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Alice J Smithers Ira, Cadence Bank, Robert L Smithers Ira, Smithers Alice J Ira, Smithers Robert L Ira; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 418; June 7.
$195,000 Marshall Thomas C to Hutchinson Darrell B; Lot 572 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; June 8.
$194,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Anastasakis Konstantina Maniotis; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 417; June 7.
$194,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Norma S Stewart Living Trust, Stewart Norma Eloise, Stewart Norma S Living Trust; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 443; June 7.
$193,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Lee Conrado Pablo, Lee Virgina L; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 413; June 7.
$190,700 Delise Peter A to Medina Brian, Medina Karen; Lot 3 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; June 13.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Song Jun Seong; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 441; June 7.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kenney John J; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 436; June 8.
$190,000 Tejpar Aziz, Tejpar Nirza to Booher Carole L, Booher W Gary, W Gary Booher Revocable Living Trust; Lot 57 Lake Club; June 8.
$189,000 Alice L Powers Revocable Living Trust, Powers Alice L to Begley Eugene P; Riverview Unit 204; June 7.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Bb and V Holdings LLC; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 433; June 8.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Peker Mustafa Kemal; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 412; June 7.
$183,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Madura Julie I, Sonoff Robert O; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 424; June 7.
$182,000 Collins Catherine, Gullota Cynthia, Gulotta Cynthia, Mayulianos Randal to Redican Monica Leslie, Redican Stephen Jerome; Shoreline Terraces I at Perico Bay Club Unit 809; June 12.
$180,000 Pinacvest LLC to Farmer Kathleen Angell, Latchem Richard Warren; Lot 13 Sandpointe; June 14.
$179,500 Reppond June W, Reppond Larry W to Allen Dennis; Lot 596 Copperstone; June 8.
$178,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Double P Food Corporation; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 425; June 7.
$177,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mohan Chandra C; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 434; June 8.
$176,000 Patierno Alfred L, Patierno Barbara L, Patierno Family Revocable Living Trust to England Teresa M; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7684; June 13.
$175,000 Bachmeier Corbin John, Bachmeier Jessica Anne, Pelot Jessica Anne, Pelot Robert L to Seybold Linda M, Seybold Robert F; Blk 5 River Haven; June 13.
$175,000 Dangler Stephanie, Tulipano Stephanie to Gates John R, Gates Valerie L; Lot 7 Blk B Cape Vista; June 13.
$175,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Sierra Luz Stella Londono; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 414; June 8.
$170,000 Spirit 16 Of Srq LLC to Lurvey Shannon A; Blk A Stevens Addition; June 12.
$168,000 Arnaud Bradley J, Arnaud Karen P to Schaefer Cassidy C; Summerfield Hollow Unit 201; June 8.
$168,000 He Yong, Yong He to Blakely Marqus; Lakebridge Unit 37; June 12.
$165,000 Fisher George M, Fisher Lynn A to West Jill A; Lakeside Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 559; June 13.
$165,000 Stoldt Gary V to Keefer Julie A, Keefer Richard L; Sarabay Coves Unit A 302; June 8.
$164,900 John Family Irrevocable Trust, John Paul to Henderson Michele Francine, Henderson Steven Mark; Shorewalk Unit I 4523; June 8.
$162,400 Robert Ural and Margaret A Ural Revocable Trust, Ural Margaret A, Ural Robert to Mills Kerry C, Mills Samantha J; Aldrich Park; June 8.
$162,000 Wright Dorothy A, Wright William Taylor to Stively Deborah, Stively Mark L, Washburn Nancy Carol; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 30; June 7.
$160,379 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bollinger John W, John W Bollinger Md Revocable Trust; Lot 10 Tides End; June 8.
$160,000 Degelmann Family Trust, Degelmann Karl A to Treasure Valley Ventures LLC; Lot 43 Sarapalms; June 13.
$160,000 Johnson Patti R, Johnson Samuel B to Mathy Hope, Mathy Michael R; Lot 35 River Isles; June 13.
$159,999 Russell Delia Marie, Russell Milton to Mayeaux Stephen P; Lot 10 Blk F Bay View Park; June 14.
$159,500 Rodhouse Gloria D, Rodhouse Paul F to Hood David Anthony Jr, Hood Diana Michelle; Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 228; June 7.
$159,000 Drelich Donald K to Drelich Erin, Drelich Kevin S; Blk 6 Uplands; June 11.
$159,000 Ojala Patricia D, Patricia D Ojala Trust to Crecelius Jean, Melton Joseph T; Westwinds Village Unit T 3; June 13.
$156,500 Jaa Fidu Inc, Trust No 683206 to Musleh Khaled M, Saleh Abdelrahim Mohammad, Saleh Mohammad Abdelrahim; Blk A Orchard Place; June 13.
$156,000 Lindblom Gary D to Collins Nancy J, Nancy J Collins Declaration Of Trust; Pine Bay Forest Unit 8; June 8.
$154,500 Fernandez Jose, Fernandez Judybeth to Hancock Jason S; Lot 579 Copperstone; June 13.
$151,000 Taurus Real Estate Investments LLC to Gologram Sharon J, Gologram William G Iii; Greenbrook Walk Unit 102; June 13.
$150,000 Ciasullo Donna, Jean Wilson Revocable Living Trust, Mccormick Donna, Wilson Jean Revocable Living Trust to Wilson John K, Wilson Maydelin; Lot 3 Blk E Belair Bayou; June 7.
$150,000 Wells Leah, Wells Phillip to Goeman Bobby, Goeman Darlene M, Goeman Stewart A; Sunset Park; June 8.
$146,000 Farr James Edward, Farr Patricia Ferguson to Alfaro Michele; Lot 12 Blk B Townhouses Of Lakeside South; June 12.
$145,000 Baum Carolyn, Baum Peter, Carolyn Baum Revocable Trust, Peter Baum Revocable Trust to Fairchild Bonnie; Lot 6 Blk G Tidevue Estates; June 11.
$145,000 Drews Elisa Knapp to Nuttall Robert J, Nuttall Susan E; Vizcaya Unit 114; June 8.
$143,400 Pacheco Lawrence Michael, Pacheco Thomas Henry to Cerulli Eileen H, Mittmann Fred F; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 404; June 12.
$142,000 Reese Gerald, Reese Iddress to Valsa Properties LLC; Mccollums Lake; June 8.
$141,000 Chully Ann Aubry, Chully Louis to Mcluckie Randall E, Mcluckie Tammy S; Country Village Unit 3306; June 13.
$140,000 Ellis Stephanie C, Quiett Stephanie C, Rogers Paige C to Travers Elaine F; Spring Lakes Iii Unit 608; June 8.
$139,900 Brenner Jean Marie, Jean Marie Brenner Revocable Trust to Odell Carla Jo, Odell James R; Cambridge Village Unit 4; June 12.
$139,900 Foster Marie L to George Debra J, George Gordon R; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 502; June 8.
$136,500 Filipic Peter J to Liddle George J, Liddle Rhiannon P; Lot 175 Rosedale; June 11.
$135,800 Chandler Frankes T Trust, Chandler Roger M, Frankes T Chandler Trust to Noah Global Enterprise LLC; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 102; June 12.
$135,000 Dinapoli Carol, Dinapoli John to Dinapoli John R Ii; Lot 1 Blk 13 Saba Harbour; June 13.
$135,000 Eib Family Trust, Eib Robert W, Eib Virginia F to Miller Cody, Welti Sandra F; Lot 14 Blk 1 Beachton Park; June 8.
$132,481 Houston Gladys Sailes to Thomas Vanzetta Sailes; Pt 12-34-17; June 12.
$130,000 3M Kral LLC, Kral Realty LLC to Hibberts Ali, Hibberts Justin, Nicholas Ann Marie, Nicholas Edward; Blk 7 Palma Sola Park; June 13.
$130,000 Aristella LLC to Ochoa Moises R; Lot 5 Florida Oaks; June 12.
$123,000 Imex Select Inc to Witt Kaitlyn R; Mirror Lake Unit 4072; June 8.
$122,500 Navarro Ramon Vaca to Refugio Mauro Perez; Lot 174 Sunny Lakes Estates; June 7.
$120,100 Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Kennedy Melissa, Parker Irene Cynthia, Parker Phillip, Parker Richard, Taylor Ainslie, Village Green Of Bradenton Homeowners Assn Inc; Lot 6 Blk 1 Village Green Of Bradenton 2017 Ca 002053; June 8.
$117,000 Greiling Franklin D Jr, Greiling James A, Greiling Phyllis J, Phyllis J Greiling Revocable Trust, Valley Kaye L to Legters Janice, Legters Robert; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 451; June 8.
$115,000 Wegforth Living Trust, Wegforth Robert A, Wegforth Ruth V to Old Republic Exchange Company, Ostrowski Stephen, Ostrowski Steve; Kenson Park; June 7.
$112,500 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Nancy Vangunten Ira 8002978, Vanglinten Nancy Ira 8002978 to Miiller Peggy Jean, Miller Donald; Avondale; June 7.
$112,000 Palmer Jonathan to Markovich Alberto Esteban; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 4103; June 8.
$107,000 Egoavil Karina to Avila Lopez Maryuri L; Lot 9 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; June 12.
$105,500 Bank Of America, Bear Andrew J, Bear Devorie G, Beck Devorie G, Beck Devorie Garthwait, Beck James, Beck James A, Beck Margaret to Christenson LLC; Pt 35-32-19 2017 Ca 001685; June 8.
$103,000 Wood David to Broadhurst Susan L, Broadhurst William A, Farrell Rebecca K; Terraces 4 Of Tara Unit 210; June 11.
$100,100 Champion Mortgage Company, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Pruden Ruby M, Pruden Ruby Marie to Christenson LLC; Washington Park 2015 Ca 005539; June 8.
$100,000 Dorothy R Woldt Revocable Living Trust, Woldt Dorothy R, Woldt Harold F to Erickson Jo Woldt, Erickson Russell J; El Conquistador Unit 404; June 13.
$91,000 Equity Investments Trust Land Trust, Holeman Margo to Lufsey Valerie, Lufsey Vincent; Blk 2 Pal Ell Park; June 12.
$90,000 Daniel Ray and Lila J Ray Revocable Living Trust, Elliott Robert M, Ray Daniel Revocable Living Trust, Ray Lila J Revocable Living Trust to Landheld Of Bradenton LLC; Lot 35 Seminole Heights; June 13.
$89,630 Csma Ft LLC to Csma Sfr Holdings Ii Lse LLC; Lot 17 Blk B North Orange Estates; June 12.
$88,500 Tripodi Dennis B, Tripodi Karen F, Tripodi Patricia A to Tripodi Dennis B, Tripodi Karen F; Wildewood Springs Ii C Unit 220; June 7.
$82,200 Alvarado Bernardino to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005 D01; Lot 2 La Plata Park 2015 Ca 005235; June 8.
$80,000 Caldwell Mark, Morr Mary Donna to Wilson Allie R, Wilson Cindy L; Lot 8 Braden Castle Park; June 13.
$78,000 Perrin Gary Patrick to De Acosta Maria Gilma Obregon; Second Bayshore Unit D 4; June 11.
$76,500 Tyler Jonnie D, Tyler Joy K, Tyler Joyce Kellam to Christine Pipino Living Trust, Edward and Christine Pipino Living Trust, Pipino Christine Anne, Pipino Edward Joseph Jr, Pipino Edward Living Trust; Lot 253 Foxbrook; June 12.
$76,226 Houston Gladys Sailes to Sailes Osie Mae, Thomas Vanzetta Sailes; Lot 23 Blk C Washington Gardens; June 12.
$73,909 Lang Richard, Lang Valerie, Niyork Billie J, Niyork Harold Iii to Niyork Billie J, Niyork Harold Iii; Lot 50 Sheffield Glenn; June 13.
$73,000 Aiello August J to Harris John W, Heuer Robyn; Lot 30 Blk 37 Trailer Estates; June 7.
$71,000 Nesci Raymond to Ntiago Joselyn, Santiago Reinaldo; Ironwood First Unit 217 A; June 14.
$70,000 Backer Jane H, Drake Sarah D, Smith Cusick Jane to Banks Anthea, Patterson Sandra; Spicewood Unit 122; June 8.
$70,000 Bishop Charles to Tagariello Philip J Jr; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 214; June 7.
$70,000 Christopher Franklin David to Francisco Christian M, Francisco Rosh Hoshana P; Pt 1-33-19; June 13.
$67,689 Haydon John T, Haydon Rebecca L, Jacobson Joann M, Jacobson Richard J to Haydon John T, Haydon Rebecca L, Jacobson Richard J; Fountainhead Unit 4; June 14.
$65,000 Hart Jerry to Reynolds Darlene Watson, Watson Delia G; Parkway Villas Unit 212; June 12.
$65,000 Sackrider Hazel E, Woodrough Jack L, Woodrough Rebecca S to Bebler James M, Bebler Peggy J; Lot 15 Blk F Desoto Community; June 13.
$60,000 Adair Glenn to Oneill Chris J, Oneill Paula K; Lot 3 Blk K Desoto Community; June 13.
$60,000 Fort Dudley C Jr, Fort Priscilla A, Priscilla A Fort Revocable Trust to Heian Darlene E, Heian James B; Blk 43 Trailer Estates; June 11.
$46,144 Bergerson Terry Lynn, Mcdermott Terry L to Anderson Marietta H, Bergerson Glenn Charles, Bergerson Terry Lynn; 0; June 13.
$45,000 Coomes Joy L, Coomes Kenneth R, Crumb Joy Lynn, Crumb Rodney G to Crumb Joy Lynn; Lot 124 Fosters Creek; June 13.
$45,000 Fontaine Francine, Fontaine Marielle, Fontaine Michelle, Fontaine Robert, Musatow Roland, Turcotte Josee to Lyscarz Richard; Third Bayshore Unit M 36; June 8.
$41,000 Infantes Betty A to Evans Jill; Second Bayshore Unit C 6; June 13.
$39,000 Cole Isabelle T to Advance Machine and Tool Inc; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit A 11; June 11.
$36,000 Garacci Patrice, Svadlenka Mary to Ltc Signature Homes LLC; Lot 29 Blk C Cornwell and Hortons; June 8.
$29,400 Wingard Clarence E to Martinez Manuel, Wingard Clarence E; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 1; June 11.
$25,600 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Christenson LLC; Blk B Baumer 2018 Td 000008; June 8.
$20,000 Hawks Harbor Point Inc to Yu Guo Ming; Hawks Harbor; June 13.
$20,000 Hawks Harbor Point Inc to Gregoria Gina M, Gregoria Ric; Hawks Harbor; June 13.
$10,000 Thomas Arden, Thomas Mark R to Keeling Laurie A, Keeling William L; White Sands Of Longboat; June 8.
$8,000 Weiner David, Weiner Eileen to Oliver Brandi L, Oliver Jaymie P; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 221; June 13.
$5,500 Allan Wurlitzer Ann Marie, Frederick Pabst Wurlitzer Living Trust, Wurlitzer Frederick Pabst to Smith Hugh, Smith Mary; Little Gull Cottages Unit 10; June 8.
$5,000 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Keller Mary; Lot 412 Fair Lane Acres; June 8.
$2,000 Banks Douglas W, Douglas W Banks Revocable Living Trust to Gillmore Alan Herbert Iv, Gillmore Elizabeth Anne; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 221; June 13.
$1,800 Manatee County to Ramos Sharo Hernandez; Winter Gardens; June 13.
$1,795 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Jordan Bruce A, Jordan Kerry A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 102; June 14.
$1,500 Gaughan Maureen to Macdougall Catherine, Nearing Claude; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 203; June 13.
$1,500 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Alley Ashley B; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 107; June 14.
$1,500 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Chandler Janice K, Chandler Kelly, Chandler Kenneth E, Chandler Mike; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B 1; June 14.
$1,100 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Mac Dougall Catherine L, Nearing Claude M; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 204; June 14.
$995 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Ament Elizabeth S, Koesters Dawn R; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 205; June 14.
$19 Nehring Sheila Jessica to Nehring Sheila Jessica, Sheila Jessica Nehring Trust; Terrace Iii at River Strand Unit 2632; June 8.
$19 Stubbins Terry G, Stubbins Tracy A to Stubbins Tracy A; Lot 37 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; June 13.
$10 7403 23Rd Avenue Dr W Land Trust LLC to Cooper Anita M, Cooper Richard J; Lot 12 Lindo Vista; June 12.
$10 A and V Paisanos Inc to De Kardatzki Ana Irma Angulo, Ramirez Victor; Pt 24-35-17; June 11.
$10 Anderson Nancy to Dowd Christina; Or2714 Pg0764; June 8.
$10 Avila Lopez Maryuri L to Avila Lopez Maryuri L, Avila Lopez Wendy Maydeline; Lot 9 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; June 12.
$10 Boscan Nestor, Davies Kerry J, Walsh Kerry, Walsh Kerry J to Boscan Nestor, Walsh Kerry; Palms Of Cortez Unit 10; June 8.
$10 Bowlees Creek Development Inc, Bowlees Creek Development LLC to Oparison Eyitomi, Oparison Morakinyo; Lot 36 Hawks Harbor; June 13.
$10 Bowlees Creek Development Inc, Bowles Creek Development LLC to Klein David M; Hawks Harbor; June 13.
$10 Bowlees Creek Development Inc, Bowles Creek Development LLC to Gregoria Gina M, Gregoria Ric; Lot 32 Hawks Harbor; June 13.
$10 Bowlees Creek Development Inc, Bowles Creek Development LLC to Distefano Kerry M; Lot 35 Hawks Harbor; June 13.
$10 Brainerd Phyllis J, Brainerd Phyllis Jean to Brainerd Lynn, Goldsmith Jill, Maddox Diane, Mijrphy Gail, Olsyne Donna; Pt 32-33-19; June 13.
$10 Branderhorst Janice L, Branderhorst Leon J to Branderhorst Janice L, Branderhorst Leon J, Leon J and Janice L Branderhorst Trust; Lot 22 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club; June 11.
$10 Brassington James Rodney, Brassington Pauline Gweneth to Schreiber James, Schreiber Kristie; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 10; June 11.
$10 Brassington James Rodney, Brassington Pauline Gweneth to Schreiber James, Schreiber Kristie; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 14; June 11.
$10 Burke Andrea Tresser, Descendants Nonexempt Trust, Northern Trust Company to Burke Andrea Tresser; Shore Unit 104; June 8.
$10 Campbell June, Rio Michael to Campbell June Rio, Campbell Steven D; Cortez Villas Unit 6; June 8.
$10 Chamberlain Agnes J to Chamberlain Agnes J, Chamberlain Robert J Trust, Robert J Chamberlain and Agnes J Chamberlain Trust; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 201A; June 8.
$10 Charles K and Barbara J Martin Trust, Martin Barbara J, Martin Charles K to Crosbie Mark Anthony; Lot 31 Blk C Heather Hills Estates; June 12.
$10 Christmas Lisa Ann, Christmas Peggy, Christmas Peggy Lee to Christmas Peggy Lee; Lot 136 Harborage On Braden River; June 14.
$10 Coveney Julie, Coveney Terence J to Bauer Lori Ann, Coveney Julie, Coveney Terence J, Simon Kimberley Ann; Lot 129 Heritage Harbour; June 13.
$10 Crawford Toiaya, Jackson Patricia Monts, Maddox Sheila Monts, Monts Cycharo to Jackson Patricia Monts; Lot 379 Washington Park; June 8.
$10 Debra T Wilner Descendants Nonexempt Trust, Northern Trust Company, Wilner Debra T to Wilner Debra T; Shore Unit 104; June 8.
$10 Deephouse Rafaela, Noriega Rafaela to Deephouse Rafaela, Nicol Marcela Lee, Noriega Rafaela; Desoto Square Villas Unit 314; June 8.
$10 Descendants Nonexempt Trust For The Benefit Of Steven J Tresser, Northern Trust Company, Tresser Steven J to Tresser Steven J; Shore Unit 104; June 8.
$10 Earley Dianne Elizabeth to Dianne Earley Revocable Living Trust, Earley Dianne; Bel Mare Unit 1004; June 8.
$10 English Carol Marie, English Lanny to English Carol Marie, English Lanny, Lanny English and Carol Marie English Trust; Lot 169 Del Webb; June 12.
$10 Gaesser Barbara, Gaesser Donald D to Gaesser Barbara J, Gaesser Donald D, Gaesser Trust; Blk A Riverdale; June 14.
$10 Garofalo Mary A to Garofalo Louis, Garofalo Mary A, Shapiro Barbara; Eagle Creek I Unit 7416; June 13.
$10 Gillis Patricia A to Gillis Patricia A, Patricia A Gillis Revocable Trust; Westbay Cove I Unit 209; June 8.
$10 Gillis Patricia A, Patricia A Gillis Revocable Trust to Cobblestone Vii LLC; Westbay Cove I Unit 209; June 8.
$10 Gleeson Jean B, Gleeson John F, John F Gleeson and Jean B Gleeson Trust to Gleeson Jean B, Gleeson John F; Lot 42 Blk N Bayshore Gardens; June 8.
$10 Goeckel Kathleen Dianne, Goeckel Richard Alfred to Goeckel Kathleen D, Goeckel Richard A, Richard A Goeckel and Kathleen D Goeckel Revocable Trust; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 95 A; June 13.
$10 Grovatt Cynthia A, Grovatt Daniel B, Grovatt Theodore C to Grovatt Cynthia A, Grovatt Daniel B, Grovatt Theodore C; Or2366 Pg6582; June 12.
$10 Hackman Donna, Hackman Joseph to Eckelman Gregory, Eckelman Melanie; Runaway Bay Unit 242; June 7.
$10 Hasler David M to David M Hasler Revocable Trust, Hasler David M; Lot 81 Summerfield Village; June 11.
$10 Hendee Virginia to Hendee Paul E, Hendee Stephen P, Hendee Virginia, Woods Joanne; Westwego Park; June 13.
$10 Herrera Pedro Treto to Moya Erisdany Santos; Calbert Hauser; June 13.
$10 Iceman Jennifer J, Iceman Stanley D to Iceman Stanley D; Blk C La Selva Park; June 12.
$10 Inga A Larsen Revocable Trust, Larsen Inga A to Hunter Karen S, Larsen Inga A, Paolilli Susan L, Stange Shirley B, Voskuil Thomas A; Lot 93 Peridia; June 8.
$10 Johnson Lois Mae to Serreia Glonda Lynette, Serreia Teyauna M; Washington Park; June 12.
$10 Larkin James M to Larkin Family Trust, Larkin James M, Larkin James P, Larkin Timothy M; Lot 29 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; June 14.
$10 Lopez Rosa M to Avila Marlon E, Lopez Rosa M; Lot 30 Willow Glen; June 13.
$10 Mckay Scott D to Mckay Telese B; Pt 28-34-17; June 8.
$10 Mckay Scott D, Mckay Telese B, Mckay Trust to Mckay Telese B; 0; June 8.
$10 Meyer Marilyn A to Meyer John L, Meyer Marilyn A; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 494; June 13.
$10 Miller James C, Miller Joanne, Miller Joanne F to Miller James C; Lot 98 Greyhawk Landing; June 14.
$10 Narvada Murphy Trust, Silvers Timothy to Kohl Melvin H Jr, Kohl Phyllis A Family Revocable Living Trust, Phyllis A Kohl Family Revocable Living Trust; Blk 4 Trailer Estates; June 8.
$10 O Malley Mark A to Brinker Diana S, O Malley Mark A; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit E 10; June 8.
$10 Roman Desiree Santiago to Roman Alaida; Greenbrook Walk Unit 105; June 12.
$10 Scott Annamarie, Scott Donald R to Donald R Scott and Annamarie Scott Joint Trust, Scott Annamarie, Scott Donald R; Lot 20 Fairway Acres; June 13.
$10 Smith Peggy, Smith Sheldon to Sheldon T Smith and Peggy L Smith Trust, Smith Peggy L, Smith Sheldon T; Lot 346 Country Creek; June 12.
$10 Su Janis to Harris Gary C, Janis Su Revocable Trust, Su Janis; Lot 102 Mote Ranch Village I; June 13.
$10 Sullivan Bonita A to Riley Mary P, Riley Michael A, Sullivan Bonita A; Lot 7 Blk 55 Trailer Estates; June 8.
$10 Timme Leslie G, Timme Richard H to Richard H Timme and Leslie G Timme Revocable Trust, Timme Leslie G, Timme Richard H; Lot 76 Virginia Water; June 8.
$10 Vance V Vaughan Jr and Laura L Vaughan Revocable Living Trust, Vaughan Laura L, Vaughan Vance V Jr to Vaughan Laura L, Vaughan Vance V Jr; Lot 486 Esplanade; June 7.
$10 Vulgan Danielle J to Vulgan Anthony J; Lot 10 E D Scrogins; June 11.
$10 Wake Sue Doan to Doan Dennis; Third Bayshore Unit G 4; June 13.
$10 Weber Charles E, Weber Ronald L Sr to Hamilton Mary Grace Oconnor; Resort 66 Unit 227; June 11.
$10 Whiteside Family Trust, Whiteside Jack F Jr to Southwind Ami; Or2615 Pg2886; June 8.
$10 Zremski Becky L to Zremski Becky L, Zremski Family Trust, Zremski Neal A; Willow Shores; June 7.
$1 Belyaqout Mohamed, Ottmani Zineb to Belyaqout Mohamed; Lot 3 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; June 8.
$1 Scianni Frank L, Scianni Joan L to Frank Louis Scianni and Joan Lucille Scianni Living Trust, Scianni Frank Louis, Scianni Joan Lucille; Lot 22 Fairway Six; June 7.
$1 Smith Michael A Jr to Smith Rachael S; Lot 143 Crossing Creek Village; June 8.
$1 Clearlake201 LLC to Reichard Judith A; Watercrest Unit 401; June 13.
$1 Fusek Tomas, Fuskova Darina to Fus Holdings LLC; Forest Creek; June 13.
$1 Price Carrie E, Whaley Carrie P, Whaley Preston, Whaley Preston Agee Jr to Price Carrie E, Whaley Preston Agee Jr; Lot 7 Blk 2 Emma Harris; June 7.
$0 Anderson Edward C, Barbera Hope C to Quintana Yainier G, Thope Catherine Garcia; Lot 1 Blk 33 Holiday Heights; June 14.
$0 Bernbeck Sally J, Bernbeck Sally Jane to Bernbeck Sally J, Sally J Bernbeck Trust; El Rancho Village Unit K 31; June 11.
$0 Bridges Melissa G, Bridges Ray D Iii to Bridges Melissa G, Bridges Ray D Iii, Ray B Bridges Iii and Melissa G Bridges Revocable Living Trust; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit T 1; June 8.
$0 Camboni Alexandra R, Camboni Jessica L, Camboni Sydney C to South 101 48Th Street LLC; Or2689 Pg4344; June 8.
$0 Camboni Alexandra R, Camboni Jessica L, Camboni Sydney C to Lawrence Peter Repar Trust, Repar Lawrence Peter; Or2689 Pg4350; June 8.
$0 Creekwood Investors Ltd to Myara Albert; Creekwood West Commercial; June 13.
$0 Crumb Joy Lynn to Crumb Joy Lynn, Crumb Rodney G; Lot 124 Fosters Creek; June 13.
$0 Davis Erin Paige Dunne, Dunne Erin Paige to Davis Andrew Nolan Mitchell; Blk 4 Taylors; June 14.
$0 Domijan Christine Gryga, Domijan Thomas Richard to Christine Gryga Domijan Trust, Domijan Christine Gryga, Domijan Thomas Richard, Thomas Richard Domijan Trust; Lot 271 Del Webb; June 8.
$0 Elliott Joshua R, Elliott Melissa C to Elliott Joshua R; 0; June 7.
$0 Forrest David M to Forrest Candice M, Forrest David M; Lot 50 Blk A Heather Glen; June 11.
$0 Gainey Jennifer R to Gainey Jennifer R, Jennifer R Gainey Living Trust; Lot 151 Hidden Oaks; June 8.
$0 Gloria A Taylor Living Trust, Larry A Taylor Living Trust, Taylor Gloria A, Taylor Larry A to National Assets and Company LLC; Lot 7 Blk A Westwoods; June 14.
$0 Hausman Marie E to Puma Claudia, Puma Larry; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 221; June 8.
$0 Hinkle Diana L, Hinkle Richard W to Hinkle Nicole, Hinkle Richard; Lot 4 Blk F Fresh Meadows; June 13.
$0 Honer Arthur M Jr, Honer Kimberly to Lohse Robert M Jr; Or2725 Pg2884; June 13.
$0 Hpa Borrower 2016 1 LLC to Hp Florida I LLC; 0; June 14.
$0 Huffstutler Janet L, Huffstutler Timothy O Jr to Manatee County; Bradon Oaks; June 14.
$0 Joyce Anne Melvin Revocable Trust, Melvin Joyce Anne, Melvin William C, William C Melvin Revocable Trust to Melvin Joyce Anne, Melvin William C; Waters Edge Unit 107 S; June 7.
$0 Lamers Kimberly E, Semeniuk Daniel, Semeniuk Kimberly E, Sesia Kimberly E to Semeniuk Daniel; Pomello Park; June 8.
$0 Lyubleva Larisa to 834 Honeyflower Loop Trust, Khanov Ilnar; Lot 41 Greyhawk Landing West; June 13.
$0 Martucci Carl to Filipic Peter J; Or2522 Pg0390; June 11.
$0 Mclean Heather, Mclean Robert to Manatee County; Bradon Oaks; June 14.
$0 Melvin Joyce Anne, Melvin William C to Melvin Family Trust, Melvin Joyce Anne, Melvin William C; Waters Edge Unit 107 S; June 7.
$0 Mooney Christopher G to Christopher G Mooney Living Trust, Mooney Christopher G Living Trust, Mooney R Brendan; 0; June 13.
$0 Serrario Reinaldo to Lockhart Robin Nadine; Lot 7 Blk C Maple Lakes; June 7.
$0 Shah Kajal M, Shah Mahindra to Crucet Carlos, Crucet Lorraine; Lakebridge South Unit 33; June 8.
$0 Sutton Clayton, Sutton Diane to Aronin Yvonne, Cislo Alice, Sellmer Theresa; Blk 75 Myakka City; June 12.
$0 Tinsley Natalie J, Tinsley Richard L to Tinsley Richard L; Soleil Unit 104; June 14.
Comments