Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$24,500,000 Cf Bradenton Gardens LLC, Jrm Bradenton 1 LLC, Jrm Bradenton 2 LLC to Prcp Bradenton LLC; Pt 10-35-17; May 31.
$21,600,000 Plantation Grove Ltd to Cpi Lc Plantation Owner L L C; Pt 12-35-17; June 6.
$10,190,000 Manatee County Rural Health Services Inc to Health Care For All Lllp; 0; June 5.
$9,022,737 Charlie Manatee LLC, J Bar C Inc to Land South Manatee LLC; 0; June 1.
$4,600,000 Barnes Garret T, Barnes Mack N Iii, Barnes Margaret O, Blankenship Deborah L Chastain, Chastain Barbara M, Chastain J Harold, Chastain Ruth Ann, Deschamps Bette S, Deschamps English S Iii, English Des Champs Iv Irrevocable Trust, Feikema Laurie, Feikema to Nsa Property Holdings LLC; Pt 3-35-19; June 6.
$4,250,000 Land South Manatee LLC to Qc Manatee Groves LLC; 0; June 1.
$3,000,000 Hills Betsy H, Hills Family Revocable Trust, Hills Robert E to Lukjan Theodore G, Rayburn Connie; Lot 9 Fiskes Bay Harbor; June 4.
$2,170,000 Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park Of Bradenton LLC to Cpi Lc Twin Oaks Owner L L C; Pt 12-35-17; June 6.
$2,000,000 4523 30Th Street W Bradenton Fl L C, Bradenton Rental Units L L C to Primary LLC; Pt 10-35-17; June 6.
$1,950,000 Gulf Coast Development and Services LLC to Pipak Nicolette M, Pipak Richard E; Lot 10 Edgemere; June 6.
$1,462,500 Silver Vicki to Cleveland Jean G, Massaro Justin L; Lot 4 Sunset Harbor; June 1.
$1,450,000 Goalwin Investments Ltd to Henning Betsy, Henning William; Lot 8 Chelsea; May 31.
$1,425,000 Palm Hubert to Beatty Darren J, Beatty Regina M; Lot 22 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 6.
$1,300,000 Hotel Homes Florida Vacation Rentals Inc to Stiles Bradley Alan, Stiles Sally Ann; Ave E By The Sea Unit A; June 6.
$1,180,000 Sullivan Gloria Jean to Paulson Photios; Longboat Cove Unit 305; June 5.
$1,150,000 T064 Bradenton Inc to Ta Tony, Ta Tram Jennifer; Blk B Travelers Oasis; June 6.
$1,100,000 Slade Samantha M, Slade Stephen G to Faith N Peterson Trust, Peterson Faith N; Lot 9 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 6.
$967,500 Flakus Anthony J, Flakus Joyce J to Chester Michael C, Chester Vivian A; Lot 2 Sloane Gardens; June 5.
$868,000 Bartoli Diane S, Diane S Bartoli Revocable Trust, Kowak Marilyn C to Wilson Donald T; Lot 4 Blk C Sunrise Park Replat; June 1.
$818,732 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Santos Alfred G, Santos Mary M; Lot 538 R Esplanade; May 31.
$803,670 Minto Bradenton LLC to Sammour Adnan K; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 5.
$800,000 Congregational United Church Of Christ Of Manatee County Florida Inc, First Congregational Christian Church Of Bradenton Florida Inc to Kingdom Life Christian Church Florida Inc; South Side Farms; June 1.
$779,318 Sd Cce LLC to Proco Gary Todd, Proco Rene L; Lot 156 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 1.
$775,000 Tobin Frances G, Tobin Michael J to House Joanne, House Timothy; Lot 7157 Mill Creek; June 6.
$749,000 Huelsman Denise, Huelsman Timothy W to Farnham Lisa A, Farnham Paul D; Lot 534 Preserve at Panther Ridge; June 5.
$740,000 Carr Barbara P, Carr Robert V Jr to Harris Mary Ann, Harris Robert P; Tidy Island Unit 52; May 31.
$730,000 Celender Matthew to Hunt Christina M, Hunt Steven G; Lot 14 Hawks Harbor; June 4.
$727,680 Minto Bradenton LLC to Woelfling Sharon Elaine; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 4.
$717,500 Shelton Laura, Shelton Wendell to Asbill Christopher Leland, Martinez Jill Anne; 6Th Avenue Unit 2; June 6.
$712,940 Minto Bradenton LLC to Sherman Barbara M, Sherman Robert W; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 97 B; June 4.
$710,000 Gregory A Marx House Trust, Marx Debra A, Marx Gregory A to Giroux Nicole B, Giroux Wayne; Lot 119 Blk A Riverdale; May 31.
$670,000 Mcneill Titi to Caban Angel M, Caban Isabel M; Lot 2167 River Club South; May 31.
$660,000 Greely Randy L to Eddy Karen G; Sound at Waterlefe Unit 8; June 6.
$651,516 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Brugmann Alan, Brugmann Wendy; Lot 48 Estuary; June 5.
$650,000 Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kathie J Geartz Revocable Living Trust to Faier Sales LLC; Pt 20-35-18; June 6.
$650,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mary T Servello Revocable Trust, Servello Mary T; Lot 50 Lakewood National Golf Club; June 5.
$625,000 Christy Family Revocable Living Trust, Christy Kenneth M, Christy Kenneth M Sr, Christy Linda K to Kragt Nathan, Kragt Renee; Lot 1 Blk B Belair Bayou; May 31.
$610,000 Tyson George Philip Jr, Tyson Susan B to Shusko Robert C, Shusko Wendy M; Lot 112 Preserve at Panther Ridge; June 4.
$609,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Fackoury Anita E, Fackoury Mark Joseph; Lot 16 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; June 5.
$600,000 Baron Albert M, Baron Evelyn P to Batazzi Roberta Angela Anna, Latanza Claudio; Lot 4 Eaton Place; June 5.
$599,000 Trb Development Braden River LLC to Du Croix Dave C P, Ruijters Linda C M; Lot 12 Marshalls Landing; June 6.
$598,900 Towe Deborah M, Towe Michael W to Piper Benita A, Piper Robert H; Lot 48 River Club South; June 1.
$590,000 Sharak Robert E, Sharak Theresa C to Kowalczyk Janusz B, Kowalczyk Michelle Renee; Lot 40 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 6.
$580,000 Jeanne Taylor Rozamus Revocable Living Trust, Michaels Kathleen L Rozamus, Reese Michael, Rozamus Jeanne Taylor Revocable Living Trust to 612 Dundee LLC; Lot 6 Key Royale; June 4.
$580,000 Wci Communities LLC to Graves Lynne P, Graves Robert D Jr; Lot 17 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 5.
$579,900 Gardell G Wilson Trust, Gerald P Wilson Trust, Wilson Gardell G, Wilson Gerald P to Boesl Donna Kolb, Boesl John August; Lot 4002 Heritage Harbour; June 5.
$575,000 Kuntz Naomi D to Lopez Adriana Sanchez, Martinez Carlos Cano; Lot 20 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 5.
$575,000 Phillips John D, Phillips Teresa G to Jll Management LLC; Lot 2 Stanhope Gate; June 6.
$570,000 Soscia Karen, Soscia William L to Krupa Kimberly Lynn; Lot 5 Blk B Cypress Creek Estates; June 4.
$565,000 Harrison Frank A, Vonahnen Priscilla to 108 11Th St LLC; Lot 5 Blk 19 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens; June 4.
$556,589 Divosta Homes L P to Batool Samia, Bilal Jehanzeb; Lot 105 Mallory Park; June 4.
$555,000 Central Christian Church Disciples Of Christ, Central Christian Church Of Bradenton Florida, Central Christian Church Of Bradenton Florida Inc, Christian Church Disciples Of Christ Of Florida Inc to Full Gospel Holiness Church Of Bradenton Inc; 0; June 6.
$549,000 Johnson Linda Marie, Johnson Van Edward to Branch Elizabeth H, Branch Jeffrey Lee; Lot 13 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 6.
$548,730 Minto Bradenton LLC to Janikian Joseph E, Janikian Kathleen M; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 4.
$542,500 Wci Communities LLC to Lloyd Jansen Joelle, Lloyd Kent Sterrett Iii; Lot 142 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$536,704 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Schmidt Helen M, Schmidt Herbert R; Lot 416 Del Webb; June 6.
$533,000 Asgeirsson Einar, Asgeirsson Einara to Bacher Joseph H, Seymour Mary Frances; Lot A 8 Rosedale Highlands; June 6.
$524,990 Mandarin Development Inc to Kasputis Anne Drefs, Kasputis Stephen; Lot 4078 Twin Rivers; June 5.
$524,784 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Sprowles Janice M, Sprowles Larry R; Lot 363 Del Webb; June 6.
$520,000 Signor Jeffrey J, Signor Melissa R to Gula Joseph S; Lot 61 Greyhawk Landing; June 1.
$507,213 Minto Bradenton LLC to Jones Deborah Marx, Ryan Sean James; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 4.
$500,000 Balfour Catherine Ierenka, Balfour Christopher Patrick, Kinross Catherine, Kinross Christopher to Ennis Family Revocable Trust, Ennis John M, Ennis Margaret C; Lot 16 Wisteria Park; May 31.
$500,000 Ogden Cathy Lee, Ogden Kevin, Pharr Clifford W Jr to Miller John S, Schultz Shelley K; Skyway Acres; June 6.
$500,000 Prittees Properties LLC, Wagon Wheel Plants LLC to Armstrong Michael I Sr, Armstrong Patricia R, Michael I Armstrong Sr and Patricia R Armstrong Revocable Living Trust; Pt 35-33-18; June 5.
$495,000 Elaine Zaino Telchin Revocable Trust, Telchin Elaine Zaino to Jenner Catherine M, Jenner Richard C Jr; Lot 66 Edgewater Village; June 6.
$486,364 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Darson Glenn Thomas, Darson Joyce Fisher; Lot 699 Del Webb; June 1.
$485,000 Ancli3Zife, Ragle Sarah J, Ragle Tony C to Mcnab Michael, Mcnab Theresa; Lot 1051 Country Meadows; June 1.
$485,000 D and D Townhouse LLC to Field Michael L, Mcginley Margaret J; North Beach Village Iii Unit 49; June 6.
$485,000 Svoboda Radek to Powell Holly Ann, Powell Isaac; Lot 4100 Heritage Harbour; June 5.
$480,000 Molitor Brenda, Valko Sharon to Harrison Tammy, Tammy Harrison Revocable Trust; Lot 113 Central Park; June 5.
$477,259 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Nucci Lynn Therese, Rowland Rene A; Lot 83 Serenity Creek; May 31.
$474,990 D R Horton Inc to Frizzell Jason Joseph, Frizzell Melissa Valentino; Lot 72 Rye Wilderness Estates; June 5.
$470,600 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Robitaille Fabian J Jr, Robitaille Linda L; Lot 391 Greyhawk Landing West; May 31.
$470,000 Gulf Coast Reo and Asset Management LLC to Nicholson Carolyn I, Nicholson William J; Lot 63 Azalea Park Northwest; May 31.
$470,000 Nicholson Carolyn I, Nicholson William J to Schwenk George T; River Harbor West Unit 10; June 6.
$469,000 Frieler Scott G, Frieler Sherri L to Avella Nancy, Avella Nestor; Lot 11 Tara; June 1.
$465,300 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Carangi Vincenzo; Waterfront at Main Street Unit I 405; June 5.
$465,000 Morrow Deborah A, Morrow Michael P to Langton Ashley M, Langton Reed J; Lot 4001 Twin Rivers; June 5.
$462,220 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Doyle Nancy M, Doyle Robert L; Lot 493 Del Webb; May 31.
$460,000 Loughran Gerard A Jr, Loughran Roya L to Cousino Judy C, Cousino Kevin J; Lot 4095 Twin Rivers; June 1.
$454,604 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Mcclure Jana L; Lot 82 Mirabella at Village Green; June 6.
$450,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Brace Shelley L; Lot 199 Arbor Grande; June 4.
$450,000 Stein Patricia A, Stein Peter to Rhoden Darin; Pt 23-35-17; May 31.
$443,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Quinn John E; Lot 134 Lakewood National Golf Club; June 5.
$438,431 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park Inc, Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to Scf Rc Funding Iv LLC; Lot 3 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park; June 1.
$435,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Swenson Rick; Lot 81 Arbor Grande; May 31.
$433,980 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Turner Barbara A, Turner Darrell L; Lot 437 Del Webb; June 1.
$431,750 Shaffner Colin, Shaffner Melinda to Whisperwood Group LLC; Palm Isle Village Unit 10; June 1.
$430,000 Mercer Elfriede M, Mercer Steven L to Gitt Kelly A; Sunbow Bay Unit 8A; June 6.
$425,900 Mante Gerald A Jr to Ruemenapp David, Ruemenapp Linda; Pt 32-35-21; June 4.
$425,000 Greear Jarrett M, Greear Lauren L to Maass Michael, Maass Song; Lot 2 Greenbrook Village; May 31.
$425,000 Wci Communities LLC to Wilkinson Penny Rose; Lot 12 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$425,000 Wessel Rebecca M, Wessel William C to Schroder Jeremy R, Schroder Theresa M; Lot 2 Wisteria Park; June 6.
$424,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Hayden Denise A, Hayden James F; Lot 216 Greyhawk Landing West; June 5.
$420,000 D R Horton Inc to Munch Brian Lee, Munch Sarah Margaret; Lot 100 Del Tierra; June 4.
$415,000 Carbonara Maria to Persons James H; Lot 12 Blk H Ballentine Manor Estates; June 5.
$413,000 Biancotti Peter J to Christy Kenneth M, Christy Linda K; Lot 79 Tailfeather Way at Tara; June 1.
$411,294 Wci Communities LLC to Wolf Jack B, Wolf Joyce E; Lot 156 Copperlefe; June 1.
$410,000 Guess James K, Guess Linda J to Taylor Felicia J, Taylor Robert J; Howells Resub; June 4.
$405,000 Vendette Diane, Vendette Vincent to Kelly Raymond J, Kelly Sandra S; Lot 15 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 6.
$405,000 Wci Communities LLC to Birkin Kevin Sean, Birkin Sarah Amelia; Lot 155 Copperlefe; June 5.
$404,324 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Schmitt Laura; Lot 383 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 4.
$403,500 Nock David W, Nock Margaret E to Ray Margaret A, Ray Pranab; River Dance Unit 710; June 1.
$401,500 Morgan Kathleen A, Morgan Richard C to Fagan Kathryn, Fagan Michael; Lot 123 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; June 6.
$396,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Roberts Samantha L, Roberts Shaun Allan Clark; Bougainvillea Place; June 1.
$395,000 Pearce Janice L, Pearce Richard H to Jahnke Mary Lynn; Sutton Place Unit 103; June 5.
$392,000 Pennington Sharon L, Pennington Steven A to Lake Suellen, Lake William David; Pt 3-33-19; June 6.
$390,000 Downie Jillian M, Downie William W to Smith Laverna S; Lot 25 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$390,000 Kennedy Susan E, Kennedy Trust to Antista Jared, Antista Paula; Lot 15 Oak Grove Park; June 5.
$390,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Caiano Andrew J, Caiano Danielle; Lot 395 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$385,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Queller Barbara E, Reopell Barbara E, Reopell Craig Robert; Lot 83 Lakewood National Golf Club; June 5.
$381,922 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Townley James, Townley Linda; Lot 79 Villa Amalfi; June 5.
$376,000 Porterfield Barbara E, Porterfield Ronald J to Bell Robert D, Bell Vicki R; Lot 237 Lexington; June 1.
$374,376 Pgci Iv LLC to Decker Deborah J, Decker James M; Lot 220 Silverleaf; June 5.
$373,498 Wci Communities LLC to Classi Diane, Classi Philip; Lot 315 Rosedale Addition; June 6.
$365,000 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Vacek Renee; Lot 79 Legends Bay; June 5.
$364,995 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Calello Kathy, Calello Samuel D; Lot 128 Mirabella at Village Green; June 6.
$362,165 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gall James, Gall Jayne; Lot 472 Del Webb; June 6.
$360,885 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Stoner Deborah L, Stoner William E; Lot 475 Del Webb; June 1.
$360,000 Beppler Laurie J to Kushner Linda A, Kushner Ronald J; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 132; June 5.
$360,000 Wci Communities LLC to Schultz Timothy; Lot 20 Copperlefe; June 5.
$359,000 Christiansen Kim D, Kim D Christiansen Revocable Living Trust to Larkin Amber A, Wilkins Timothy A; Mccalls Beach Castle Unit 16; June 1.
$355,000 Epstein Robert, Quantrill Donna to Epstein Eileen, Epstein Robert; Lot 2158 River Club South; June 6.
$355,000 Hnidy Birgit, Hnidy Michael P to Hafner Alice, Hafner Mary Sue; Lot 23 Residences at University Groves; June 6.
$355,000 Tankersley A R, Tankersley Joyce L, Tankersley Living Trust to Van Der Vliet Roger A; Whitney Beach Unit 178; June 6.
$351,169 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Macione Joseph J; Lot 729 Esplanade; June 6.
$349,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Castillo Jesus Martin; Lot 104 Polo Run; June 5.
$349,000 Obeirn Judith to Unger Shirley Anne; Lot 719 Central Park; June 4.
$347,960 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Doyle Edward, Doyle Randi Michele; Lot 470 Del Webb; June 6.
$346,565 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Wilson Delmar L, Wilson Rebecca J; Lot 473 Del Webb; June 6.
$345,000 Beery Lee Marguerite to Bowers Joyce M; Longboat Harbour Unit 101; June 6.
$343,862 Wci Communities LLC to Thumm Frankie Eliene, Thumm Revocable Living Trust, Thumm Robert Alaistair; Lot 158 Copperlefe; June 6.
$342,500 Tomovich Thomas A Jr to Laplante Derek S, Laplante Jayma R; Lot 2 Valencia; June 5.
$340,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Shunk Derek Paul, Shunk Sheila Christine; Lot 5 Osprey Landing; June 5.
$340,000 Guerra Isabel, Perez Sergio to Gilbert Hanh T, Peper Raymond J; Lot 86 Sabal Harbour; June 6.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Willea Adam J, Willea Nicole A; Lot 101 Polo Run; June 6.
$340,000 Ritt Betty Lou Dubuc, Ritt Charles Henry to Troxler James Robert, Troxler Stephanie; Lot 60 Blk M Glenn Lakes; May 31.
$339,996 Wci Communities LLC to Sciscente Jennifer Diane, Toscano James Louis; Lot 140 Copperlefe; June 6.
$339,623 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Pritchard Shirley G, Shirley G Pritchard Trust; Lot 80 Villa Amalfi; June 6.
$339,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Anish Jill H, Anish Ronald; Lot 100 Polo Run; June 5.
$338,000 Wci Communities LLC to Moody Richard E, Moody Yvonne; Lot 83 Copperlefe; June 5.
$337,500 Drohomer Alan W to Buttke Cynthia Kay, Buttke Michael Lance; Lot 196 River Plantation; June 6.
$337,055 Ih Central Florida LLC to Hansen Lori S, Hansen Robert N; Lot 304 Trevesta; June 6.
$335,000 Dinapoli Blake, Dinapoli Christopher, Marzucco Blake E to Santucci Joseph T Jr; Lot 73 Greenbrook Village; June 5.
$335,000 Gitter Cristine, Gitter Lewis to Tillman Carol L, Tillman John E, Tillman Rachel C; Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit B; June 1.
$334,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Favors Bill, Favors Linda; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1221; June 5.
$334,500 Hannigan Kelsey, Overholt Kelsey Hannigan, Overholt Scott to Braun Kimberly D, Morton Barry J; Lot 22 Mote Ranch; June 6.
$331,145 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Meyers Thomas; Lot 329 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$330,000 Collins Peter, Van Duzee Priscilla to Elder Deanna, Elder Derek; Lot 31 Cottages at Blu Vista; June 4.
$330,000 Garvey Susan D to Msk Real Estate Holdings LLC; Lot 1 Blk B Woods at Conquistador; June 4.
$330,000 Morris Peter, Morris Rochelle to Agonis Robert A; Lot 4207 Heritage Harbour; June 5.
$330,000 Smoot Danielle R, Smoot Shane R to Nadolny Irina Michailovna, Nadolny Leonard E; Lot 33 Oakley; June 6.
$330,000 University Village LLC to Miranda Gladys B, Miranda Pedro J Jr; Lot 49 University Village; May 31.
$329,995 Antler Ridge LLC to 7812 2Nd Ave W LLC; Shorelands; June 6.
$329,900 Macione Joseph J to Johnson Maria L, Johnson Shawn A; Lot 174 Esplanade; June 5.
$329,000 Martin William L, Wingfield Leslie A to Rhodes David L, Rhodes Melissa A; Lot 57 Palm Aire at Sarasota; June 1.
$328,000 Prater David, Prater Stacey to Coonfield Catherine A, Coonfield Michael L; Lot 15 Central Park; June 6.
$325,947 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Alvarez Daihanna, Alvarez Wilson; Lot 344 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 5.
$325,000 Cook Jack E, Cook Susan C, Jack E Cook and Susan C Cook Joint Trust to Camhi Denice A, Camhi Ted J; Lot 69 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; May 31.
$325,000 Cutting Gail T, Cutting Webster Jr to Ionita Alexander, Ionita Felicia G; Lot 9 Bonaire Bayou; June 6.
$325,000 Gilmore Family Trust, Gilmore Jay Alan, Gilmore Kelly Kay to Himmelfarb Kim; Lot 15 Blk C Braden Pines; June 6.
$325,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Patel Neeta, Patel Rajesh; Lot 420 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$325,000 Price Gwilym, Price Sandra to Geeurickx Elsje, Van Dooren Jan; Lot 43 Blk A Glenn Lakes; May 31.
$322,500 Casto Larry L, Michaud Monique M to Butler Stephen R, Roeser Butler Susan C; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 8063; June 6.
$322,150 D R Horton Inc to Surita Ramiro Iii, Surita Sonia; Lot 215 Trevesta; June 5.
$321,997 Wci Communities LLC to Goshea Amanda Lynn, Goshea Steven Francis; Lot 157 Copperlefe; June 5.
$321,435 D R Horton Inc to Barragan Jose Manuel, Trad Luisa Paola Fraga; Lot 501 Del Tierra; June 4.
$320,000 John E Yenkel Revocable Living Trust, Yenkel John E to Prokopenko Lori; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Unit 8 A; June 6.
$318,718 Wci Communities LLC to Kraut Dylan Edward, Paul Kaleigh Janel; Lot 87 Copperlefe; May 31.
$318,308 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Hart Mary S; Lot 70 Villa Amalfi; June 6.
$315,000 Kondrat Mary, Kondrat Patrick to Davies Louise Jane, Phillips Cunnick Carl; Cedars East Unit 21; June 5.
$315,000 Patel Darshit, Patel Renu Singh to Nguyen Phat T; Lot 2 Blk 1 Barrington Ridge; May 31.
$314,237 Lwr Country Club West LLC to Hock Lou Ann, Hock Thomas P; Lot 31 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 6.
$310,000 D R Horton Inc to Coelho Cristina E, Nicholson Steven William; Lot 142 Del Tierra; June 6.
$310,000 Dufus LLC to Donald Ri Light Revocable Living Trust, Light Donald R, Light Donald Ri Revocable Living Trust, Light Linda M; Tortuga Unit 231; June 6.
$309,000 Jon Rankin Auto Sales Inc to Ho Hien, Nguyen Rom; South Venice; June 1.
$306,500 Mcafee Family Living Trust, Mcafee Leanne, Mcafee Robert to Overholt Kelsey, Overholt Scott; Lot 150 Greenbrook Village; June 6.
$306,495 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Oltz Dorothy R, Oltz Karl F; Lot 337 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 6.
$305,000 Anton Martin, Anton Terrilyn to Adkins Florida Realty LLC; Lot 8 Blk A Woods at Conquistador; June 6.
$304,649 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Jungers Michelle M; Lot 345 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 6.
$304,428 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Misiura J William; Lot 225 Silverleaf; June 5.
$303,990 D R Horton Inc to Lim Chakriya, Srorn Sreyroth; Lot 572 Del Tierra; June 6.
$300,500 Gunn Molly R, Messore Patrick J to Carter Patricia L, Gibbs Edward; Lot 14 Ancient Oaks; June 5.
$300,000 Alice E Davidson Revocable Living Trust, Davidson Alice E Revocable Living Trust, Davidson Robert, Davidson Robert A, Robert A Davidson Revocable Living Trust to B and D Properties Of Manatee LLC; Or2262 Pg2429; June 5.
$300,000 Bird Jennifer A, Major Jennifer Anna to Troyer Ann, Wittstock Frederick Larkin W; Pomello Park; June 6.
$299,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Geng Chang; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1211; June 5.
$299,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Bcytl LLC; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1212; June 5.
$299,500 Pipak Nicolette M, Pipak Richard E to Wackerbauer Anne C, Wackerbauer Michael L; Lot 4 Carriage Run at University Place; May 31.
$296,990 D R Horton Inc to Cummings Stacy Ann, Johnson Daniel Rontell; Lot 560 Del Tierra; June 5.
$295,850 D R Horton Inc to Gholson Rebecca J, Sewell Nora J; Lot 139 Del Tierra; June 4.
$295,550 Pulte Home Company LLC to Lafollette Dean Kevin, Lafollette Mary Kathryn; Lot 76 Trevesta; June 4.
$295,000 Skeels Carol, Skeels James B to Lopez Ofelia Alessandra, Lopez Wilser Alessandra; Blk 3 Palma Sola Heights; June 5.
$293,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Reilly Patricia M, Rosenof Theodore D; Lot 336 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$293,030 Pulte Home Company LLC to Snyder Allynlee F, Snyder Dennis C; Lot 140 Trevesta; June 6.
$292,000 Grissinger Amanda, Grissinger Mitchell to Collins Amanda N, Collins Matthew S; Lot 66 Regency Oaks; June 5.
$291,990 D R Horton Inc to Lucin Jazzmin Roque, Lucin Oscar Ivan Jr; Lot 573 Del Tierra; June 5.
$291,750 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cannon Diane M, Cannon Michael J, Michael J Cannon and Diane M Cannon Joint Spousal Trust; Lot 474 Del Webb; June 1.
$291,253 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Edge Barbara S, Edge Curtis J, Edge Family Trust; Lot 125 Eagle Trace; June 5.
$290,500 Elizabeth Anne Mulroy Revocable Trust, Mulroy Elizabeth A to Yardley Christopher P, Yardley Patricia Leigh; Lot 28 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; June 6.
$290,000 M I Homes Of Tampa LLC to Worthington Norman Addison, Worthington Savannah Marie; Lot 87 Creekwood Townhomes; June 6.
$290,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Johnson Kerri, Johnson Willie Neil; Lot 54 Arbor Grande; June 1.
$287,500 Martinson Noreen L to Deleone Monica A, Deleone Theodore A Jr; Lot 34 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; May 31.
$287,000 Brothers Donna J, Brothers Raymond A to Ari Elad Lev; Lot 6 Greenbrook Village; June 1.
$286,125 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Trevesta; May 31.
$286,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Easements All Conditions Restrictions Reservations Limitations, Setser Diane Marie, Setser Otis Silver Iii; Lot 327 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 6.
$286,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Commissar Robert Simon; Lot 333 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$285,000 Johnston Lynne S, Johnston Richard R to Giedl Bonny L; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 8021; June 5.
$285,000 Pocino Jessica, Pocino Jessica to Palmer Donald, Palmer Jo Ann; Lot 17 Blk B Glenn Lakes; June 6.
$285,000 Pocino Jessica, Pocino Michael to Palmer Donald, Palmer Jo Ann; Lot 17 Blk B Glenn Lakes; June 6.
$285,000 Wci Communities LLC to Heine Robert Lee Jr, Heine Roberta; Lot 34 Copperlefe; June 4.
$284,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Cohen Craig Garry, Cohen Renee Gail; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1111; June 6.
$283,990 D R Horton Inc to Carr Jeffrey Stephen, Carr Maria Devi; Lot 556 Del Tierra; June 1.
$283,000 Su Philip Chau to Wheeler John R L, Wheeler Patricia; Lot 73 Palma Sola Trace; June 6.
$282,000 Okeefe Mallory S, Okeefe Michael T to Grissinger Mitchell L; Lot 479 Copperstone; June 6.
$280,000 Glass Jill, Glass Roger to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 39 Catalina; June 1.
$280,000 Munoz Lopez Mariano to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc; Lot 11 Do Ray Villas; June 1.
$279,900 Calderon Bianca J, Calderon Jose A to Gonzalez Yenisbel N, Rodriguez Luis Roberto; Lot 122 Copperstone; June 6.
$279,500 Barnard Dana C, Barnard Noel B to Grim Lorna D, Grim William H; Sunbow Bay Unit 101; June 4.
$279,000 Reed Kel Li B, Sanborn Everett C Iii, Sanborn Kelli B to Campernel Amy C, Campernel Roger L; Lot 732 Central Park; June 5.
$278,796 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Stoffel Gary D, Stoffel Sarah E; Lot 335 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 4.
$278,500 D R Horton Inc to Linneman Linda S, Manns James Patrick; Lot 217 Del Tierra; June 6.
$277,551 Harry Jason Eric, Harry Kari Ann to Weeks Mark L; Lot 234 Del Tierra; June 6.
$276,210 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gonzalez Ramon Alberto Rivera, Rivera Andrea Mickaella; Lot 32 Harrison Ranch; June 1.
$275,000 Blu Renovations LLC to Roebuck Beth A, Roebuck Klarence D; Lot 16 Blk D Ida K; May 31.
$275,000 Cullen Steven D to Cambero Fernando, Rivera Lucia; Lot 744 Central Park; May 31.
$275,000 Gulf Coast Reo and Asset Management LLC to Kramer Daniel, Kramer Nicoletta; Lot 82 Oakley Place; June 4.
$275,000 Haglund Diane, Haglund Scott to Bastawrose Hanan A, Bastawrose Victor F; Lot 153 Tailfeather Way at Tara; June 1.
$275,000 Mcmahon Martin A Jr, Mcmahon Sonya to Autet Kevin; Lot 10 Blk R Sandpointe Estates; June 1.
$275,000 Shadinvest LLC, Usa Investissements LLC to Clausing Anna; Lot 85 Greenbrook Village; June 6.
$273,110 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Deskiewicz Marzena U; Lot 10 Harrison Ranch; June 1.
$270,000 Broszio Marx R, Johnson James Wright to Wilson Codie, Wilson Nicole M; Waterbury Grape Fruit Tracts; May 31.
$270,000 Detweiler David P, Detweiler Valerie N to Backus Jaime S, Virgilio Julia F; Fairway Acres; June 4.
$270,000 Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc to Kunik Karel; Lot 121 Braden Oaks; May 31.
$270,000 Fasel Mallory L, Fasel Mark David to Carroll Jeffrey A, Carroll Tracey Louise; Lot 97 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; June 5.
$270,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Leone Richard P Jr; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1213; June 6.
$270,000 Quick Step Broker LLC to Ayers John Elwood; Lot 54 Blk 2 Village Green Of Bradenton; June 5.
$270,000 Vo Thomas P to Gingras Jerry J, Gingras Marilyn Y; Lot 52 Silverleaf; June 5.
$269,000 Mudge Mireya Irene, Mudge Ronald W to Pennington Sharon L, Pennington Steven A; Lot 1 Blk C J B Leffingwells Addition to Ellenton; June 6.
$268,900 Berube Catherine, Berube Joseph R to Fuller Daniel Leon, Fuller Leigh Anne; Lot 3 Blk 6 Village Green Of Bradenton; June 6.
$268,790 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Milani Raymond, Sedghi Nayereh; Lot 271 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 4.
$268,000 Perkins Diane J, Perkins Evan C to Hawkins Denise, Hawkins Michael; Lot 826 Riverdale Revised; June 5.
$267,000 D R Horton Inc to Cox Williams Karen Elaine, James Melrose Harvey; Lot 214 Del Tierra; June 5.
$267,000 Friendly Jonathan, Friendly Lynn S to Mitchell Patricia; Lot 54 Arbor Oaks; May 31.
$265,000 Lenaghen Rebecca Ann, Lenaghen Richard H to Anderson Irene; Lot 54 Fairfield; June 6.
$262,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Bernethy Kyle William; Lot 4 Osprey Landing; June 5.
$261,000 Sutton Cynthia M, Sutton Neil K to Thao Ber; Lot 7 Blk A Mccolluivis Lake Addition; June 6.
$260,000 Cedarwood Properties LLC to Szewc Tamara; Lot 179 Rivers Reach; June 1.
$260,000 Misenti Kathleen M, Misenti Salvatore D to Spurnic Aleksandar, Spurnic Mirjana; Lot 74 Woodbrook; May 31.
$260,000 Palaskey Carolann F, Palaskey Douglas E to Walker Courtney; Lot 166 Silverleaf; May 31.
$258,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Santiago Luz Moraima, Santiago Neftali; Lot 98 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 5.
$257,807 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Derenzis Joseph Jr, Derenzis Vicki; Lot 325 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 4.
$257,500 Lincks Donna J to Schultheis David C, Schultheis Karen M; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 4; June 6.
$257,000 Autet Kevin to Menard Joshua L; Lot 27 Sabal Harbour; June 1.
$255,874 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Reeves Jill Lea Crouch, Reeves Shaun D; Lot 67 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; June 1.
$255,000 Johnston Joyce to Streeter Karla M; Lot 39 Blk 2 Village Green Of Bradenton; June 6.
$255,000 Ortman Jason A, Pak Lisa A to 0; Lot 252 Sabal Harbour; June 6.
$255,000 Pileggi Stephen C, Tong Shaodren to Hoppe David, Hoppe David Stephen, Hoppe Renee, Hoppe Renee Nicole; Lot 165 Kingsfield Lakes; June 1.
$254,900 Brosseau Aaron R, Brosseau Tonya M to Hadland Charlotte, Hadland Daniel; Lot 65 Greenbrook Village; June 6.
$254,900 Esgeda Investments Inc to St Hilaire Reglita P; Pt 11-35-17; June 6.
$254,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Stoltzfus Michael, Stoltzfus Sharon; Pt 36-35-20; June 4.
$253,000 Us Realty Investment LLC to Andrew Korinne, Ladyzhensky Joshua; Lot 13 Summerfield Village; June 5.
$251,000 Foushee Timothy W, Gatto Foushee Rachel L to Weiss Kirstin D, Weiss Steven G; Lot 346 Copperstone; May 31.
$250,000 Suchecki John Paul, Suchecki Rachel L to Hofstra Candice, Hofstra Peter Z; Lot 42 Willow Walk; June 6.
$250,000 Youmans Allen R, Youmans Patricia R to Cynthia A Durr Revocable Trust, Durr Cynthia A, Durr Mark F; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 16; May 31.
$246,446 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bernier Charles Edward, Bernier Geraldine, Pretorius Johannes Jacobus, Pretorius Sarah Ilona; Lot 94 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 31.
$246,166 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Parra Brandon, Sartori Jennifer; Lot 111 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 6.
$245,000 Surita Ramiro Iii, Surita Sonia to Inman Elizabeth Louise, Inman Matthew J; Lot 249 Copperstone; May 31.
$245,000 Thakkar Mukesh, Thakkar Premal M to Marquis Deborah, Marquis Jon H; Lot 1 Blk E Greenfield Plantation; May 31.
$242,000 A and J Robbins LLC to Sack Daniel V Ii, Sack Trillian A; Lot 20 Blk A Braden River Lakes; June 6.
$241,000 Shunk Derek P, Shunk Sheila C to Kines Emily I, Kines James C; Lot 22 Covered Bridge Estates; May 31.
$240,000 Erika D Meservey Trust, Meservey Erika D Trust, Turner Allison E to Clifford A Rudd Living Trust, Nancy L Rudd Living Trust, Rudd Clifford A, Rudd Nancy L; Lot 1 Whitebridge Court; June 5.
$240,000 Erika D Meservey Trust, Meservey Erika D Trust, Turner Allison E to Clifford A Rudd Living Trust, Nancy L Rudd Living Trust, Rudd Clifford A, Rudd Nancy L; Or2730 Pg6423; June 6.
$240,000 Jean M H Steveley Trust, Steveley Janet E, Steveley Jean M H Trust, Steveley Thomas M to Carson Brenda K, Carson Bruce M; Mount Vernon Unit 4601; June 6.
$240,000 Schwartz I David to Benson Karin; Lot 108 Greenbrook Village; June 5.
$239,900 Maxwell Glenn E, Maxwell Sandy L to Courter Ann, Courter Terry M; Lot 255 Sabal Harbour; May 31.
$239,900 Shiero Meredith L, Shiero Timothy J to Himmelreich Lisa, Himmelreich Mark; Lot 24 Hammock Place Ii; June 6.
$239,000 Donahue Jeanie E to Smith Tiffany B, Smith Tiffany Burnett; Lot 79 Cottages at San Casciano; May 31.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to Harrelson Christopher Michael, Swanstrom Chelsea Leigh; Lot 106 Willow Hammock; June 5.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to Johnson Tedesii S; Lot 27 Villages Of Glen Creek; June 5.
$238,000 Reda Frank J, Reda Theresa M to Bennett Kaitlin, Sears Jacob; Lot 18 Blk E Braden River Lakes; June 5.
$238,000 Ward Margaret to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 23 Del Tierra; June 5.
$237,800 Darling Karrah, Darling Travis to Carretero Gabriela; Lot 26 Sterling Lake; June 5.
$235,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Davies Dora Lynn, Davies Paul L; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 416; June 6.
$230,240 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Baumann Alice; Lot 95 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 4.
$230,000 Apibal Chaowai Watana, Boonyarak Srisamorn, Chaowai Watana Apibal and Srisamorn Boonyarak Joint Revocable Trust to Figueroa Jenny, Figueroa Ramon; Pt 11-35-17; June 1.
$230,000 Landz Management and Consulting LLC to Garvin Stephanie M; Lot 9 Blk B Cape Vista; May 31.
$229,900 Carpenter Adriana M, Carpenter Brenden L to Veldheer Brian L, Veldheer Brittany L; Lot 3145 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; June 1.
$229,900 Gordon Jarod, Gordon Melissa to Donath Chelsea L, Donath Christopher R; Lot 20 Foxchase; June 6.
$229,000 Broxson Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Broxson Revocable Living Trust to Garcia Noel Jr, Moya Josefa Maritza; Lot 2 Woodlawn Lakes; May 31.
$228,990 D R Horton Inc to Miron Dolores Yvonne, Rodriguez Jose Guadalupe Dominguez; Lot 9 Willow Hammock; June 5.
$227,121 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Baumann Christine; Lot 97 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; June 4.
$225,000 Casserly Donna L to Steger Dean R, Steger Michele; Lot 51 Harborage On Braden River; June 1.
$225,000 Hartley James C to Hartley Bradley, Hartley Emily; Pt 28-33-18; May 31.
$225,000 Traverse Company LLC to Doersch Catherine H, Doersch David A; Blk 6 Reynolds Resubdivision; June 1.
$224,900 Lam Tania L, Lam Tommy D to Scarpino Frank, Scarpino Tina F, Scarpino Tina M; Lot 158 Creekwood; June 6.
$224,000 Wilkison Carlene, Wilkison Terry to Zager Debra, Zager Steven M; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 6C; May 31.
$222,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Gaudreau Raymond Gerard, Lapier Deborah Lee; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 422; June 1.
$221,500 Gordon Jessica L, Gordon Thompson Jessica L, Thompson Michael R to Assha Anita M, Assha Antoine W; Lot 7 Palm View Place; June 5.
$220,000 Dean Scott to Apple Jesse Steven; Country Club Manor; June 6.
$220,000 Frankelli Patricia, Frankelli Robert J to Selman David; Palma Sola Trace Unit 395; June 6.
$220,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Michael E Nardone and Annette C Nardone Revocable Living Trust, Nardone Annette C, Nardone Michael E; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 513; June 5.
$220,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Pollack Annette Marie, Pollack Gary Allen; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 524; June 6.
$219,000 Garcia Zamuel Sanchez to Cancel Maesly Ortiz, Matos Anastacio Matias; Lot 12 Blk E Palmetto Estates; June 6.
$219,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Vandeventer Jeffrey R, Vandeventer Kathy Jane; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 525; June 5.
$217,990 D R Horton Inc to Hardy William A; Lot 10 Willow Hammock; June 5.
$215,000 Daving Mary Lee to Narins Ludmila; Lot 6 Blk B Braden River Lakes; June 6.
$215,000 Gunn Jeffrey to Reidy Robin B; Pt 2-35-22; June 4.
$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Capuano Joseph M; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 424; June 1.
$215,000 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Kandel Aaron J, Kandel Lindsay N; Lot 102 Willow Walk; June 6.
$215,000 White Hubert B to White Hebron Bancroft, White Karen F; Lot 62 Fairway Acres; May 31.
$213,000 Ayers John E to Crisp Brooke Erin, Melcher Devin Tai; Lot 76 Cordova Lakes; June 1.
$212,000 Rose Hannelore to Strong Susan A, Strong Thomas C; Cypress Strand Unit 8 101; June 1.
$210,300 Highland Ridge Homeowners Association Of Manatee C, Kovach David C, Wells Fargo Bank Na to Batp Properties LLC; Lot 25 Highland Ridge 2017 Ca 001636; June 5.
$210,000 Beck Bonnie, Jakes Bonnie Beck, Myers Troy H Jr to Dozier Darla D, Dozier Shelton; Lot 119 Peridia; June 5.
$210,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Columbus Landings; May 31.
$210,000 Emmette Antje, Emmette Charles N to Romo Ramirez Marlene; Lot 513 Forest Creek; June 6.
$210,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Green Leaf Investments LLC; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 512; June 4.
$210,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Krause Jeffrey Alan, Krause Lisa Marie; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 411; June 6.
$210,000 Wilson Bruce, Wilson Mary to Wilson Sarah; Sabal Bay Unit 4 2; June 1.
$209,000 Inman Elizabeth L, Inman Matthew J to Slawinski Oakey Elizabeth M; Lot 18 Lamp Post Place; May 31.
$208,000 Elizabeth A Goulet Trust, Goulet Elizabeth A, Goulet John W, John W Goulet Trust to Galvan Carletta J; Captains Court Unit 7; June 5.
$208,000 Novak Tomas to Davenport Virginia; Palma Sole Trace Unit 437; June 5.
$205,900 Conrad Daniel J, Conrad Deborah L to Warriner Shepherd G, Warriner William S; Blk C Greenwood Heights; June 6.
$205,000 Casey Gail Frances to Smith Jeffrey L, Smith Suzanne M; Terrace Ii at River Strand Unit 1928; May 31.
$205,000 Stinton Jacob M to Grubb Ashley N, Wilson Joshua J; Blk 1 Mrs Julia Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; June 6.
$205,000 Tm Construction Inc to Cervila Antonio S Jr, Garcia Guadalupe; Serenata Sarasota Unit 106; May 31.
$204,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Ferreira Linda Ann, Linda Ann Ferreira Revocable Trust Agreement; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 432; June 6.
$204,000 Prevost Brett, Prevost Veronica to Property Owner 6 LLC; Lot 30 South Oak; June 4.
$203,000 Fairley Diane R, Fairley Kenneth J to Rudolph Amy Catherine, Tr Fabulous Trust; Bay Hollow Unit 31; June 1.
$201,500 Harris Bonnie L, Harris Robert to Counts Barbara D, Parrish Wende L, Zawacki Kathryn G; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 501; June 6.
$201,400 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Greenfield Plantation Homeowners Association Inc, Rauchfuss Brenda M, Suntrust Bank, Wilson Brenda M, Wilson Brenda M, Wilson Brenda Marie, Wilson Brian S, Wilson Brian Scott to Mtglq Investors L P; Lot 10 Blk G Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation 2017 Ca 003661; June 5.
$200,000 Angle Frances E to Lys Arpine, Lys Valeriy; Sabal Bay Unit 11 7; June 6.
$200,000 Riggi Timothy A to Erger Robert B, Ttc Revocable Realty Trust; Fairway Oaks Unit 10 C; June 6.
$199,800 Maruca Michelle, Moss Christopher, Moss Michelle to Jackson Bradley M, Jackson Fernanda L; Lot 261 Forest Creek; May 31.
$198,890 Gay Craig A, Gay Laural to Crank Kevin, Crank Sarah; Lot 22 Blk C Palmetto Estates; June 6.
$198,500 Malik Chander P, Malik Family Revocable Trust, Malik Kanta to Bintz Carol; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 308; June 6.
$197,000 Hackney Myrna L, Hackney Trust to Brown Timothy G, Scarpa Karyn, Snelgrove Jennifer Gloria; Cortez Addition to Cortez; June 6.
$195,300 Feagan Glynn D, Feagan Jennifer K to Feagan Glynn D, Feagan Jennifer K; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 60 C; June 1.
$194,060 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 4 LLC; Lot 5 Blk M Pine Lakes; June 1.
$193,000 Grasso Christine, Grasso Salvatore to Iovino Kimberly A; Forest Creek; June 6.
$193,000 Hanson April D, Hanson James A, Mckeithen Monica to Geisler Carolyn E, Geisler Jessica R; Forest Creek; June 6.
$192,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Walsh Family Revocable Trust, Walsh Walter Victor Iii; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 427; June 6.
$192,000 Martin Jane D, Martin Ronald J to Ball Sherry, Cummins Megan A; Lot 17 Blk J Villages Of Lakeside South; May 31.
$191,368 Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L to Hutson Michelle; Lot 33 Airport Revised; June 6.
$190,000 Housley James, Housley Rosalyn to Knefelkamp Carole; Terrace Ii at River Strand Unit 1933; June 6.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Touma Andrew P, Touma Jocelyn W; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 422; June 6.
$189,905 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 4 LLC; Lot 11 Manatee Oaks Iii; June 1.
$189,000 Seager Cary A, Seager Craig M to Oneil Charles H; El Conquistador Villas Unit 6; June 5.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Dipsiner Steven; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 423; June 6.
$185,000 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC to Hine Jacob Lee, Moore Christopher S, Moore Victoria Taylor; Manatee Gardens; June 6.
$182,000 Byrd Dorothy Harris, Byrd Herbert S to Lopez Juan, Ordonez Prudencia; Blk 7 Winter Gardens; May 31.
$180,000 Salcedo Maria R, Salcedo Victor J to Tucker Cameron J; Willowbrook Unit 2205; June 6.
$179,900 6245 Bay Cedar Ln Trust, Hp Investment Group Inc Tr to Luca Dominick, Mary T White Sdira, White Mary T Sdira; Cypress Strand Unit 5 101; June 4.
$179,900 Waterbury Amy L, Waterbury Raymond to Parrott Jayne A, Parrott John T; Palma Sola Trace Unit 538; May 31.
$179,500 Case Charles J, Case Claudia D to Jones Paulette, Jones Terry; River Isles; June 4.
$178,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Giallella Kathleen J, Giallella Richard J; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 415; June 6.
$178,536 Casadevalls Juan P, Juan P Casadevalls and Cynthia Stewart Revocable Living Trust, Stewart Cynthia to Belanger Lauren, Gorman Bryan; Lot 6 E W Chaffees; May 31.
$177,500 Stevenson Holly C, Stevenson Robert L to Hostetler Jennifer N, Hostetler Matthew A; Lot 30 Clearview Manor; June 6.
$176,000 Rinehart Homes L L C to Regina Rose Evita; Lot 14 Cortez Landings; June 6.
$175,000 Cappello Craig W, Cappello Elizabeth A to Gottmann James; Pine Bay Forest Unit 9; June 1.
$175,000 Connett Pamela to Alling Katia, Betancourt Maykel; Lot 32 Cordova Lakes; June 5.
$174,100 Aberdeen Homeowners Association Of Manatee County Inc, Alzume Manette, Rosiers Modelin to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 75 Aberdeen 2011 Ca 006441; June 5.
$171,500 Scherette Michael, Seherette Maggie to Ross Nicholas Guy; Lot 21 Blk 2 Beachton Park; June 6.
$171,385 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Lot 3 Blk N Bayshore Gardens; June 1.
$171,000 Burke Joseph L, Joseph L Burke Trust to Burke Joseph C, Burke Michael C; Five Lakes Unit 228; June 4.
$170,382 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Lot 35 Blk B Glenbrooke; June 1.
$170,100 Wagner Janet, Wagner Janet A, Wagner Jeffrey, Wagner Revocable Family Trust to Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 15N, U S Bank National Association; Lot 1 Blk 10 Holiday Heights 2017 Ca 004733; June 5.
$170,000 Beth A Gonzalez Revocable Trust, Gonzalez Beth A to Webster Alan, Webster Patricia C; Pine Bay Forest Unit 16; June 6.
$170,000 Randall David R to Malek Garey A, Malek Margaret; Pine Bay Forest Unit 3; June 6.
$167,746 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 4 LLC; Palmetto Point; June 1.
$165,700 Afa Fidu Inc to Fl Property Management 4 LLC; Avista Of Palm Aire Unit 5644; June 1.
$165,000 Mullennax Erika Brittany, Mullennax Tyler to Trejo Bertha Vega, Trejoa Vicente Vega; Blk 2 Holiday Heights; June 5.
$164,900 Arsenault Nancy, Arsenault Randy to Carter Kathryn, Covell John S; Greenbrook Walk Unit 106; June 1.
$163,434 Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC to Fl Property Management 7 LLC; Palmetto Point; June 1.
$163,258 Teleki Jelena, Teleki Szilard to Newport Erica, Osvath Csaba; Lot 1 Blk A Tropical Harbor; June 6.
$163,000 Henne Lorraine G Trust, Henne Richard C, Lorraine G Henne Trust to Manassa Becky, Manassa Nicholas; Spring Lakes Iv Unit 808; June 5.
$162,000 Mary Ann Watterson Trust, Watterson Mary Ann to Carman Judith; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 108; May 31.
$162,000 Montecalvo Anthony, Montecalvo Jennifer, Montecalvo Kristin to Xia Linling; Willowbrook Unit 3404; June 6.
$158,900 Tillson Gary Michael, Tillson Gregg Alan to Murphy Maria, Murphy Patrick; Valencia Garden Unit 335; June 5.
$158,500 Ingorvaia Angelo, Ingorvaia Angulo to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Sabal Bay Unit 5 2; June 1.
$157,500 G and M Properties and Investments LLC to Honor Donna; Lot 37 Washington Park; June 5.
$155,000 Nystrom Chalyn R to Perfetti Holdings LLC; Lot 36 Parkview; June 6.
$155,000 Shah Kajal M, Shah Mahindra to Crucet Carlos, Crucet Lorraine; Lakebridge South Unit 33; June 6.
$154,493 Bradenton Propane Gas Corporation to Suburban Propane L P; Blk A Myakka; June 4.
$154,000 Duhamel Judith J, Duhamel Kenneth J to Godbout Marc; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Vi Unit 903; June 6.
$153,000 Childers Kellie R to Kuhlman John A, Kuhlman Kathleen T; Lot 117 River Isles; June 6.
$150,295 Angelo Ingorvaia Ira 38192, Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo Ira 38192 to Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Wendy Ira 38193, Wendy Ingorvaia Ira 38193; Lot 19 Hensonville; June 1.
$150,000 Demers Paul, Vigneault Denis, Vigneault Marc R to Shekitka Deborah H, Shekitka Joseph N; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 37 H; June 5.
$150,000 Perdue Hope H, Perdue Robert L to Malcolm A Whitaker and Deanna Whitaker Revocable Trust, Whitaker Deanna, Whitaker Malcolm A; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 470; June 6.
$149,502 Faye L Schattner Revocable Trust, Schattner Faye L to Big Rock Investors LLC; Airport; June 4.
$149,000 Mcmullen Charles, Mcmullen Erma to Klimm Judy, Klimm Judy S, Klimm Richard, Klimm Richard F; Timber Creek Unit 1423; June 1.
$148,500 Beach Life Vacations LLC to Bacarella Michele; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 204; May 31.
$147,554 Lba Fidu Inc to Fl Property Management 7 LLC; Blk 5 River Haven; June 1.
$146,700 Campbell Susan, Carolyn S Roque Revocable Living Trust, Letzo Laurie, Roque Carolyn S Revocable Living Trust to Redburn Brigitte Jacqueline, Redburn Byron Dale; Vivienda at Bradenton Ii Unit 21; May 31.
$145,000 Lyon Jonathan Bilton to Hall Kenneth E; Lot 11 Tropical Oaks; June 1.
$145,000 Multer Carol A, Multer William R to Van Hamme Beth Ann; Lot 20 Blk B Townhouses Of Lakeside South; June 1.
$144,500 Noble Arthur R, Santana Carlos E to Carrelli Susan, Noble Arthur R, Noble Geraldine; Lot 10 Soleil West; May 31.
$144,000 Brydges George L, Brydges Vera T to Di Cristofano Domenico, Di Cristofano Giuseppa S; Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 109; June 1.
$144,000 Carothers Kirk, Carothers Sheila to Ignozzi Shaffer Pier, Shaffer Daniel J; Blk 53 Trailer Estates Third Addition; June 1.
$142,000 Otto Russell to Corda Family Trust, Corda Raymond T Sr; Meadowcroft Unit 1309; June 5.
$141,000 Moreno Javier to Encarnacion Nitsia Lopez; Lot 8 Tamiami Park; June 6.
$138,900 Land Margie A, Land Michael W Sr to Rosenkrantz Matthew, Rosenkrantz Steven; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 9 D; June 1.
$137,900 Cardona Carolina, Rodriguez Nubia, Rodriguez Ronald to Home Vil LLC; Pt 18-35-18; June 5.
$137,500 Meyer Keith E to Scheidell Normajean; Lot 5 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; June 6.
$135,863 Afa Fidu Inc to Fl Property Management 4 LLC; Addition to Palmetto Point; June 1.
$135,000 Babroski Monica N, Reid Monica N to Naumowicz Janina B, Naumowicz Stanley; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove V Unit 702; June 4.
$135,000 Somodi Daniel D to Mcallister Harold A, Mcallister Karen S; Pomello Park; May 31.
$133,732 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC; Lot 159 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 1.
$131,000 3313 Bonnie Drive Trust, Florida Lot and Home LLC to Caruso Joann B; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 65; June 1.
$130,000 Jeanette Welch Revocable Trust, Welch Jeanette to Judd Jean R, Judd Lou, Judd Lou V, Judd Shannon M; Pt 24-33-19; June 5.
$127,500 Creg Holdings LLC to Wright Earl W Ii, Wright Lori; Lot 19 Drymons Second Addition to Bradenton Florida; June 4.
$127,000 Adobe Tucci LLC to Miami Dade and Gulf Air LLC; Lot 6 Blk 2 Poinciana Park; June 5.
$127,000 Goulet Crystal A, Goulet Michael X to Schwartz John W, Schwartz Marilyn; Blk 15 Trailer Estates; June 6.
$126,000 Bank Of America, Lasalle Bank National Association, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 He6, Us Bank National Association to Adobe Tucci LLC; Lot 6 Blk 2 Poinciana Park; June 5.
$125,000 June V Perman Trust, Perman June V Trust, Perman Larry to Fruehauf William L; Lot 23 Oneco Terrace; June 6.
$123,000 Anderson Marian L to Slattery Mary Kay, Slattery Steven E; Ironwood Ninth Unit 504 I; June 6.
$122,000 Sloan Christopher to Wilkerson Adam; Hidden Hollow Unit D 3065; June 6.
$120,730 Angelo Ingorvaia Ira 38192, Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo Ira 38192 to Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Wendy Ira 38193, Wendy Ingorvaia Ira 38193; Lot 22 Scott Terrace; June 1.
$120,000 Burnett Stella K, Whittaker Colleen to Chlebina Dick, Chlebina Kendall; Blk B Oneco Gardens; June 6.
$119,925 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Lot 6 Blk A Ida K; June 1.
$117,000 Potter E J, Potter Fatima to Faruggio Joseph; Morton Village Unit G 7; June 6.
$115,000 Lees James E to Williams Timothy C; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 331; June 6.
$115,000 Woolf Carole L, Woolf Family Protection Trust to Dehoney Darlene D, Mayhew Donald E; Lot 42 Blk 36 Trailer Estates; June 1.
$112,500 Wilder Dorothy E, Wilder William D to Jon M Phillips and Valerie A Phillips Revocable Living Trust, Phillips Jon M, Phillips Valerie A; Terraces Of Tara Unit 307; June 6.
$109,700 Gallen Mary Pauline to Brown Jennifer; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 201; June 6.
$108,368 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Bleyer Valeri; Lot 263 Indigo; June 4.
$101,000 Harrison Denyce Ann to M and L Sunshine Investments LLC; Heatherwood Unit 47; June 1.
$100,444 Moore Russell Annette to Williams Asset Conversion Inc; Lot 22 Roberts Park; June 5.
$100,100 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Houser James E, Houser Sue Ann, New Century Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2005 C to Ltd Family Trust LLC; Blk D Mercell Park 2017 Ca 003677; June 5.
$100,000 Richards Elizabeth A to Madison Hecm Reo Vi LLC; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 504 2017 Ca 005268; June 5.
$99,000 Alligood Celeste M to Hale Hope S, Hale Mickey L; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 4 Wpt; May 31.
$96,000 S and J Land Of Manatee LLC to Westgate Cathy M, Westgate Edward J Jr; El Conquistador Unit 105; June 4.
$95,597 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; June 1.
$95,000 Owen Sharon L, Sharon L Owen Revocable Living Trust to Jdu Revocable Living Family Trust, Undorf Jeffrey David Sr; Lot 9 Blk 2 Bells; June 5.
$91,000 Wilcox Vickie L to Oflaherty Stewart; Harbor Pines Unit 6; June 5.
$90,000 Fair Fast Buyers LLC to High Road Group LLC; Blk A Woodmans; June 6.
$90,000 Fletcher Ann, Foxwell Derek to Faldu Gopi Bharat; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 3201; June 5.
$88,000 Afa Fidu Inc to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Lot 1 Gremley; June 1.
$86,722 Ingorvaia Angelo to Fl Property Management 5 LLC; Lot 11 Blk B Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; June 1.
$86,000 Oettel Dolly A to Vuchinich Tracy; Heritage Pines Unit 31 B; June 1.
$85,000 Dunn Carol A, Dunn Family Living Trust to Stewart Annie, Stewart Richard E; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 381; June 5.
$85,000 Halsey Constance L, Halsey Richard V to Witsaman Jo Ann, Witsaman Richard A; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 164; May 31.
$85,000 Lane Brian R, Lane Cynthia E to Ellis Terry A; Wildewood Springs Unit 251; June 5.
$85,000 Olynick Barbara, Waldo Barbara D to Brieda Stacey Lauraleigh; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 177; June 6.
$85,000 Sebert Robert Harold, Sebert Virena Sharon to Patrick Henry LLC; Lot 30 Worns Park; May 31.
$84,200 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; June 5.
$83,000 Gap Development Inc to Sligh Properties LLC; Lot 3 Blk E Lincoln Heights; May 31.
$81,000 Durst Dana C to Ruscitto Richard Albert, Ruscitto Susan Marie; Palm Lake Estates Unit 108; May 31.
$80,000 Hoff Connie S, Hoff Gerald K to Fair Fast Buyers LLC; Blk A Woodmans; June 6.
$80,000 Komander Coy Anne, Komander Frederick J to Cerminaro Sam, Cunningham Cerminaro Dawn; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 13 Wpt; June 6.
$80,000 Ruh Delia M to Constantine John T; Gilley and Pattens Second Addition to Edgewood; June 6.
$79,900 Armstrong Christine M to Armstrong Lionel; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 4202; May 31.
$78,400 Gamble Creek L C to Roberts Andre Bernard, Roberts Gail Lannett; Lot 5028 Twin Rivers; June 6.
$78,400 Gamble Creek L C to Toler Bryce Mahlon, Toler Robin Lea; Lot 5002 Twin Rivers; June 6.
$77,000 Danza Donna Marie to Garofalo Chelsea Marcea, Garofalo Trevor Joseph; Pt 32-34-22; June 1.
$75,000 Cioffi Dorothy, Cioffi Joseph J to Shaheen Said H, Shaheen Susan; Country Village Unit 2010; June 6.
$75,000 Feutz Mary P, Feutz Roger A to Davis Betty L, Davis Ronald E; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 262; June 6.
$74,500 Philbrick Norman A, Philbrick Patsey A to Castellan Irene, Stewart Robert; Burgundy Unit 414; June 5.
$72,300 Country Village Of Bradenton Condominium Association Inc, Domion Kyle C, Domion Kyle Christopher, Gordon Helen, Gordon Helen I, Gordon Helen Irene, Monney Rhonda to Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Pr4 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank; Country Village Unit 2219 2015 Ca 005069; June 5.
$72,000 Jlw Investment Firm L L C to Harris Amy W, Harris Michael; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 55; June 6.
$70,000 Deutsche Alt A Securities Inc Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005 2, Hsbc Bank Usa to Rothermel David K, Rothermel Susan J; Mirror Lake Unit 4195; May 31.
$70,000 Graham Jamie Stilson, Stilson James H, Stilson Jerold N, Stilson Mason to Mathenia Gala Dawn, Mathenia Randy Gene; Lot 11 Blk 38 Trailer Estates; June 1.
$70,000 White John J to Gillespie Kevin J; Pebble Springs Unit 5958; May 31.
$68,000 Lana J Wagner Living Trust, Wagner Lana J to Mills Law Pa, N14 Manatee Land Trust; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit N 14; May 31.
$65,000 Adams Ruth A to Kaigler David; Cambridge Village Unit 1; June 1.
$65,000 Mitchell J Barry to Hueber Richard; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 309; June 6.
$62,000 Dale Virginia, Montalvo Julio to Bohn Kathy; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 92; June 5.
$60,500 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Chernosky Donald Alan, Turner Caroline Alice; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 366; June 4.
$60,000 Accredit Loans Inc, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Kenyon Gail, Kenyon Gail A, Kenyon Gail Ann, Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2004 Qs10, Williams Richard to Nrz Pass Through Trust X, U S Bank National Association; Elwood Park 2016 Ca 001528; June 5.
$57,000 Shoufler Rita J, Shoufler Ted L to Biskner Mary, Biskner Teresa, Hutcheson Tessa; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 31; June 6.
$56,750 Hassett Thomas F to Katherine Grant Fl LLC; Pt 32-34-22; June 1.
$55,000 Nickerson Linda C to Wicky Gerry; Blk 4 Willis Addition to Palmetto; May 31.
$55,000 Robinson Theresa to Ward Brinson Emily Kamile; Washington Park; June 6.
$53,000 Guillemette Diane E, Guillemette Felix G to Brown Kevin J, Brown Teresa Lynn; Lot 88 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; June 1.
$52,500 Alba Yaima to Keck Brooke A, Reeve William; Oakwood Villas Unit 47; June 6.
$50,000 Barnhard Etheline L, Barnhard Florence L, Barnhard Joseph T to Anderson Christine V; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 210 E; June 6.
$50,000 Beaubien Richard to Romero Jessica L, Romero Rafael E, Romero Trust; Sarasota Cay Club Unit C128; May 31.
$50,000 Bootsma Shirley to Galloway Mary; Lot 9 Blk F Desoto Community; June 5.
$47,500 Thompson Dorothy Charlene, Thompson Stanley R to Francis Christine M, Francis James J; Burgundy Unit 132; May 31.
$47,000 Moses Thomas E to Farthing Diana S, Farthing Kent R; Lot 17 Blk D Heather Hills Estates; June 1.
$46,500 Zeirott Theodore J to Christie Judith A, Ruhana Leo M; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 186; June 4.
$45,000 Armstead Bessie M to Soria Jose Manuel; Pt 18-35-18; June 4.
$42,000 Hamilton Barbara E to Rudolf Cynthia A; Fair Lane Acres; June 6.
$39,000 Stork Lorraine to Keplar Vince Clayton; Palm Lake Estates Unit 224; June 6.
$37,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Solari Luis; Lot 16 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; June 5.
$37,000 Smith Debra to Justus Timothy J; Blk 5 Fairview Park; June 6.
$35,000 Sancenito Dennis V, Sancenito Mabel B to Adams Steven, Adams Wendy; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2705 17 Scw; June 1.
$34,000 Chambers Helen R to Knaggs Carrie, Knaggs Richard A; Blk C Floridana Mobile Homesite; June 5.
$29,500 Carnegie Anderson, Carnegie Carolyn R, Carnegie John Anderson Jr to Albataineh Mazen; Pt 36-34-17; June 5.
$27,037 Green Colleen Fay, White Colleen Fay to White Colleen Fay, White David Wayne; Lot 19 Blk G Pennsylvania Park; June 6.
$27,000 Grisworld Marjorie S, Shepard Marjorie J to Johnston Sally S, Johnston Thomas F; White Sands Of Longboat; May 31.
$22,000 Hoogerwerf Barbara, Hoogerwerf Bill to Bickford Cecelia M, Leo Michael J; El Rancho Village Unit M 45; June 5.
$16,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 221; June 6.
$15,000 Anita S Gross Revocable Living Trust, Gross Anita S Revocable Living Trust, Gross William D to Clayton Karen K, Kennedy Elaine C, Kennedy Leo D; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 27; May 31.
$15,000 Hogan Debra A to Hurd Sammy, Wang Li; Lot 167 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; June 6.
$11,911 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; June 1.
$9,519 Ingorvaia Angelo to Fl Property Management 5 LLC; Lot 16 Creekwood; June 1.
$8,727 Ingorvaia Angelo to Fl Property Management 5 LLC; Lot 13 Groveland; June 4.
$5,500 Nagle Arthur R, Nagle Family Living Trust, Nagle Shirley V, Nalge Shirley V to Schomske Brian R, Schomske Debra A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 209; June 1.
$3,850 Rivers Jerry A, Rivers Terry J to Portenga Eric W, Portenga Roy J, Portenga Ryan P, Van Dorin Elizabeth A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 102; June 1.
$3,000 Castro Noel to Trust No 458717, Yca Fidu Inc; Fair Lane Acres; June 1.
$2,000 Carr Judy A to Dykstra Patti A, Dykstra Ronald A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 106; June 6.
$100 Johnston Sally S, Johnston Thomas F to Nancy Garland Seaman Revocable Trust, Seaman Nancy Garland; White Sands Of Longboat; May 31.
$19 Harris Nancy J to Harris Nancy J, Nancy J Harris Trust; Clubside at Palm Aire Unit 7649; June 1.
$19 Miller Shirley to Miller Shirley A, Shirley A Miller Trust; Lot 2 Pinkeys; June 6.
$19 Miller Shirley Ann to Miller Shirley Ann, Shirley A Miller Trust; Blk 3 Elwood Park; June 6.
$10 Anderson Christina M, Angiolieri Christina M to Angiolieri Christina M, Angiolieri Richard G; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 111; June 5.
$10 Barton Randy to Barton Kathleen, Barton Randy; Lot 31 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 31.
$10 Blakey Bruce G, Blakey Donna D to Blakey Bruce G, Blakey Donna D, Blakey Family Trust; Casco Dorado Unit 26 A; June 6.
$10 Blanchette Family Trust, Blanchette Kelly L, Blanchette Michael R to Blanchette Michael R; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 120; May 31.
$10 Bowers Debra Lynn, Johnson Debra Lynn, Johnson Richard Lee to Johnson Debra Lynn, Johnson Richard Lee; Lot 13 Westfield Woods; May 31.
$10 Bussing Bruce Allen, Bussing Cynthia L, Vlnka Sarah to Schreiber James, Schreiber Kristie; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 16; June 6.
$10 Caillet Heather Lee, Henne Lorraine G Trust, Lorraine G Henne Trust to Manassa Becky, Manassa Nicholas; Spring Lakes Iv Unit 808; June 5.
$10 Cain Pamela M to Cain Pamela Mauterer, Pamela Mauterer Cain Revocable Living Trust; Lot 5 Mote Ranch; May 31.
$10 Carr Mary E to Carr Mary E, Mary E Carr Revocable Trust; Lot 51 Esplanade; June 1.
$10 Carr Mary E, Carr Maryellen, Carr William F Revocable Trust, William F Carr and Mary E Carr Revocable Trust to Carr Mary E; Lot 51 Esplanade; June 1.
$10 Caywood Hershel Jr, Caywood Hershell Jr, Reid Barbara M to Caywood Hershell Jr, Caywood Trust, Reid Barbara M; Lot 8 Blk N1 Riverdale; May 31.
$10 Chambers Lynn, Chambers Ronald to Chambers Lynn A, Chambers Ronald S, Chambers Trust; Lot 61 Blk 1 Braden Woods; June 4.
$10 Chea Kaun Kim to Chea Kaun Kim, Chea Moniratana, Chea Theavy; Pt 6-35-20; June 6.
$10 Christenson LLC to Escobar Waldina, Lugo Timoteo Catalan; Or2607 Pg6203; June 6.
$10 Christenson LLC, Palawski James J to Ramirez Alejo; Lot 3 Blk D North Orange Estates; June 6.
$10 Christy Family Revocable Living Trust, Christy Kenneth M Sr, Christy Linda K to Kragt Nathan J, Kragt Renee H; Lot 1 Blk B Belair Bayou; June 1.
$10 Cochran Carol A, Cochran John W to Rassi Curt A; Resort Sixty Six Unit 108; June 1.
$10 Colby Gwendolyn A to Colby Gwendolyn A, Williams Jennifer E; Lot 19 Blk 4 Village Green Of Bradenton; May 31.
$10 Corby William James, Fay Erin, Fay Keri, Fay Lorri to Fay Erin, Fay Keri, Fay Lorri, Fay Patrick; La Costa Unit 221; June 5.
$10 Davidson Robert, Davidson Robert A, Robert A Davidson Revocable Living Trust to B and D Properties Of Manatee LLC; Pt 22-33-21; June 5.
$10 Delmae Housinga Trust, Housinga Della Mae to Housinga Della Mae; Fair Lanes Acres; June 6.
$10 Dewitt Dorothy J, Dewitt Richard J, Richard J Dewitt Inter Vivos Trust to Dewitt Dorothy J, Dorothy J Dewitt Living Trust; Pt 2-35-18; June 5.
$10 Dickson Carolyn to Dickson Brian, Dickson Carolyn; Lot 12 Blk F Corrected Plat Azure Shores; June 6.
$10 Donchenko Alfred, Wood Cody W Sr to Donchenko Alfred; Lot 5 Blk B Desoto Community; June 1.
$10 Druckemiller Alan Jan, Druckemiller Heather to Druckemiller Alan Jan, Druckemiller Heather; Lot 117 Greyhawk Landing; June 1.
$10 Ecker Edward Steven, Ecker Kara Brown to Ecker Edward Steven; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 5.
$10 Ecker Edward Steven, Ecker Kara Brown to Ecker Edward Steven; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; June 5.
$10 Edwards Gary, Edwards Jeffrey, Edwards Mary L Revocable Trust, Mary L Edwards Revocable Trust to Edwards Jeffrey, Edwards Mary L Trust, Mary L Edwards Revocable Trust, Mary L Edwards Trust; Cambridge Village Unit 14; June 6.
$10 Eldridge Sandra Jean to Oliver Patricia J; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 42 5; June 6.
$10 Eves Anitra A, Eves Brian E, Peden Anitra A to Eves Anitra A, Eves Brian E; Blk 2 Cortez Gardens; May 31.
$10 Fairbanks Harold Dean, Fairbanks Margaret A to Fairbanks Harold Dean, Fairbanks Margaret A, Fairbanks Revocable Trust; Lot 262 River Isles; June 6.
$10 Falde Julie A to Koehnen Terry Lee, Peterson Ethel L; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 124; May 31.
$10 Federman Barabara C, Federman Harold P to Federman Jeffrey, Federman Paul, Federman Trust Declaration, Ravas Debra; Or2708 Pg1454; May 31.
$10 Fleetwing Corporation to Ricketts David; Blk 2 Jacksons Railroad Addition; June 5.
$10 Flm Inc to Moccasin Wallow Associates LLC; Lot 1 Blk 1 Manatee River Farms; June 5.
$10 Foster Lois Fern to Foster Lois Fern, Garrigus Mary Elizabeth; Blk 6 Trailer Estates; June 6.
$10 Gentile Anthony E Sr, Gentile Faith M to Faith M Gentile Revocable Trust, Gentile Faith M; Soleil Unit 103; June 6.
$10 Gilmore Jeffrey D, Gilmore Mihwa to Gilmore Jeffrey D; Blk 78 A Country Club Additional to Whitfield Estates; June 6.
$10 Hallarin George Martin, Hallarin Lynn M to Hallarin Daniel E, Hallarin Family Irrevocable Trust; Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 103; June 6.
$10 Hasler David M, Hasler Janice A, Janice A Hasler Revocable Trust to Hasler David M; Lot 81 Summerfield Village; June 6.
$10 Henne Kurt Sheldon to Manassa Becky, Manassa Nicholas; Spring Lakes Iv Unit 808; June 5.
$10 Henne Richard Todd to Manassa Becky, Manassa Nicholas; Spring Lakes Iv Unit 808; June 5.
$10 Herbert Carroll L, Herbert Joyce D to Herbert Roger, Herbert Tracey; Lot 5 Blk 1 Country Club Acres; May 31.
$10 Higgins William to Bennett Melissa; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 104; May 31.
$10 Hougsinga Della Mae to Quick Dianne Faye; Fair Lanes Acres; June 6.
$10 Hundley Scott, Vacation Home Land Trust to 7146 83Rd Drive Land Trust, 714683Rdd Land Trust, Black Point Assets Inc, Star Pointe Capital LLC; Sabal Bay Unit 7 7; May 31.
$10 Inman Barbara, Inman Jim to Butler Lenee, Inman Barbara; Desoto Square Villas Unit 24D; June 1.
$10 Jewell O Pak Trust, Pak Jewell O, Pak Lisa A to Pak Lisa A; Lot 252 Sabal Harbour; June 6.
$10 John Gregory J to House Works LLC; Forest Creek; June 6.
$10 Jones Edward David, Jones Robbyn Redding to Hudak Jacqueliine M, Jones Edward David, Jones Family Revocable Trust, Jones Robbyn Redding; Lot 7131 Mill Creek; May 31.
$10 Juillerat Florence, Juillerat Monte E to Wilson Anthony; Resort Sixty Six Unit 217; June 6.
$10 Kolasinski Sandra J to Kolasinski Sandra J, Martin Lori A; El Rancho Village Unit Rc 17; June 1.
$10 Kordek Jean, Kordek Robert A, Kordek Stefan, Kordek Steve, Kordek Trust to Dawson Lindsay, Dawson Rachel; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 11 202; May 31.
$10 Krieg Carolyn to Carolyn H Krieg Living Trust, Krieg Carolyn H; Lot 14 Blk G Tidevue Estates; June 1.
$10 Kropp Gerald to Kropp Gerald, Kropp Kathy J; Lot 1 Blk 59 Trailer Estates Fourth; May 31.
$10 Larcinese Donald R to Donald R Larcinese Family Trust, Larcinese Donald R; Lot 25 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; June 5.
$10 Libby Ronald T, Perez Miriam to Libby Perez Trust, Libby Ronald T, Perez Miriam C; Ironwood First Unit 117A; June 1.
$10 Longacre Mary Beth to Longacre Mary Beth, Redman Savanna; Lot 51 Tara; June 6.
$10 Mathison Diana L, Mathison Gary D to Mathison Diana L, Mathison Gary D, Mathison Living Trust; Lot 36 Blk E Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation; June 1.
$10 Mcdermott John T Jr to John T Mcdermott Jr Trust, Mcdermott John T Jr; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 302; June 1.
$10 Mckay Scott D, Mckay Telese B, Mckay Trust to Mckay Scott D; 0; June 6.
$10 Menda Karla Jean, Raker David Jeffrey, Reed Julie Rae to Menda Karla Jean, Raker David Jeffrey, Reed Julie Rae; Meadowcroft Unit 1301; June 1.
$10 Merchant James T to Budd Judi L; Parkway Villas Unit 100; June 6.
$10 Merrigan T L Revovable Living Trust, T L Merrigan Revovable Living Trust, Ward Lindsey to Ward Lindsey; Lot 100 Harbor Woods; May 31.
$10 Mixon Lori, Swindle Lori to Moorwolf LLC; Lot 53 Village West; June 1.
$10 Neal Clyde W Iii to Neal Clyde W Iii, Neal Shelia Renea Martin; Pt 35-34-18; June 1.
$10 Neal Clyde W Iii to Neal Clyde W Iii, Neal Shelia Renea Martin; Pt 35-34-18; June 1.
$10 Porter Barbara, Porter Jerry to Porter Barbara; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 19 B; June 6.
$10 Rehkugler Gail G, Rehkugler Richard A to Rehkugler Gail G, Rehkugler Richard A, Rehkugler Trust; Lot 55 Mango Park Northwest; May 31.
$10 Reserve On Braden River Associates to Harbourage at Braden River Community Development District; 0; June 1.
$10 Retzlaff Darlene D, Retzlaff James R to James and Darlene Retzlaff Revocable Living Trust, Retzlaff Darlene D, Retzlaff James R; Lot 10 Blk D River Landings Bluffs; June 6.
$10 Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc to Udarbe Emelyn S; Or2719 Pg5215; June 6.
$10 Rojas Jesus, Rojas Pauline to Morells Alexander James, Rojas Pauline; Willowbrook Unit 4901; June 1.
$10 Rossi Cheryl B to Joseph and Cheryl Rossi Revocable Living Trust, Rossi Cheryl B, Rossi Joseph J; Lot 92 Esplanade; June 4.
$10 Sauer Margaret M to Szaur Ann L; Westwinds Village Unit F 28; May 31.
$10 Sheridan Patricia Marie to Hilton Forrest Brett, Hilton Ranie Sheridan, Sheridan Coral Hilton, Sheridan Patricia Marie; 0; May 31.
$10 Slocum David K, Slocum Marianne to Slocum David K, Slocum Family Trust, Slocum Marianne; Lot 195 Trails; May 31.
$10 Smith Donald D, Smith Jane C to Harman Tracy W, Smith Craig D, Smith Family Trust, Smith Jane C; Lot 87 Highland Lakes; June 1.
$10 Smith Nancy J, Wile Ellen to Smith Nancy J, Smith Wile Family Revocable Trust, Wile Ellen; Reynolds; June 6.
$10 Sparta Melvina C, Sparta Philip to Philip Sparta Sr Trust, Sparta Philip; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 111; June 6.
$10 Sperry James G to Sperry James G, Sperry Judith Ann; Garden Lakes Village Unit 148; June 4.
$10 Spillett Kenneth B to Kenneth B Spillett Living Trust, Spillett Kenneth B; Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 738; June 1.
$10 Stasiowski M Peter, Stasiowski Sylvia A to Stasiowski Sylvia A, Sylvia A Stasiowski Revocable Trust; Or2037 Pg4497; May 31.
$10 Stone Susan M, Stone Susan Marie to Stone Susan M, Susan M Stone Declaration Of Trust; Lot 27 Hampton Green; May 31.
$10 Tinsley Marie to Robertson Atiyah, Tinsley Marie, York Asma M; Lot 356 Rosedale Addition; June 1.
$10 Tinsley Marie to Robertson Atiyah, Tinsley Marie, York Asma M; Palmaire at Desoto Lakes Club Apartments Unit V 41; June 1.
$10 Triangle Dds 6240 Lake Osprey LLC, Triangle Dds Lakewood Ranch LLC to Triangle Dds 6250 Lake Osprey LLC; Or2707 Pg5826; June 4.
$10 Vanwert Marie A to Gillott Duain L; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 29 F; June 6.
$10 Wells Fargo Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 366; June 4.
$10 West Jerry Lee, West Lise to West Jerry Lee; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 113; June 4.
$10 Williamsen Janet, Williamsen Janet M, Williamsen Wayne, Williamsen Wayne R to Williamsen Family Trust, Williamsen Janet M, Williamsen Wayne R; Bay View Shores; June 1.
$10 Woods Randall Arness to Randall Arness Woods Trust, Woods Randall Arness; 0; June 1.
$10 Wyatt Pamela S, Wyatt William H to Wyatt William Forest; Lot 10A Dude Ranch Acres; June 4.
$10 Wyatt William Forest to Wyatt Family Trust, Wyatt William Forest; Lot 10A Dude Ranch Acres; June 4.
$10 Yahn Laurie L, Yahn Mark S to Mark and Laurie Yahn Revocable Trust, Yahn Laurie L, Yahn Mark S; Lot 35 Emerald Harbor; June 1.
$10 Young Eric A, Young Laverne Davis to Ash Keith Nelson Ii, Davis Kelvin Dwayne Sr, Davis Victor Donnell Sr, Johnson India, Young Laverne Davis; Pt 30-33-18; June 6.
$1 Collom Tiffany A to Castro Noel; Fair Lane Acres; May 31.
$1 Dulong Norman F to Dulong Norman F, Norman F Dulong Living Trust; Lot 128 Lakeside Preserve; June 1.
$1 Pressley Rhonda J, Pressley Rhonda Jean to Pressley Rhonda Jean; Addition to Palmetto Point; June 6.
$1 Roux Ricardo to Ricardo P Roux Revocable Living Trust, Roux Ricardo, Roux Ricardo P Revocable Living Trust; Lot 15 Blk 21 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; June 6.
$0 Adams Egan, Adams Gloria I to Bayshore Land Trust, Marina Maria Paz Trevino; Pt 25-33-17; June 6.
$0 Baez Javier, Baez Sashi M, Twarogowski Sashi to Baez Javier, Baez Sashi; N A Paul; June 5.
$0 Carr Bartly M Ii, Shields Charles J Iii to 3605 116Th Street Court West LLC; Or2712 Pg1917; June 6.
$0 Cb Homes LLC to Branch Banking and Trust Company; Lot 89 Mallory Park; June 5.
$0 Fishermans Cove Resort LLC to Fishermans Cove Waterfront Resort LLC; 0; May 31.
$0 Griffin Roy Alan to Griffin Judy Ann; Lot 644 Harrison Ranch; June 1.
$0 Gutierrez Benedicto, Romero Hilda to Gutierrez Benedicto, Romero Hilda; Lot 450 Pinecrest; May 31.
$0 Gutierrez Benedicto, Romero Hilda to Gutierrez Benedicto, Romero Hilda; Lot S4 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; May 31.
$0 Hathaway Miryam to Hathaway Benjamin C; Parkway Villas Unit 115; June 1.
$0 Michaels Kathleen L Rozamus, Rozamus Cynthia Jeanne to 612 Dundee LLC; Lot 6 Key Royale; June 4.
$0 Offerpad LLC to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Manatee Gardens; June 6.
$0 Read Terry, Reed Terry to Manatee County; Bradon Oaks; June 5.
$0 Rock Constance D to Rock Constance D, Rock Jeffrey E Jr, Rock Joseph D; Third Bayshore Unit M 35; May 31.
$0 Sawlani Marie A, Sawlani Omprakash D to Sawlani Joint Tenancy Revocable Living Trust, Sawlani Marie A, Sawlani Omprakash D; Sunset Terrace Unit 109; June 6.
$0 Sawlani Marie A, Sawlani Omprakash D to Sawlani Joint Tenancy Revocable Living Trust, Sawlani Marie A, Sawlani Omprakash D; Marbella Unit 4; June 6.
$0 Sawlani Marie A, Sawlani Omprakash D to Sawlani Joint Tenancy Revocable Living Trust, Sawlani Marie A, Sawlani Omprakash D; Sunset Terrace Unit 108; June 6.
$0 Smock Walter H Jr to Church Michele, Smock Michael, Smock Mitchell; Lot 1 Blk 52 Trailer Estates 2017 Cp 002452; June 1.
$0 Spe 202 LLC to Malkemes Patricia A, Malkemes Raymond G; Lot 122 Palmetto Skyway; June 6.
$0 Stilson Evelyn N to Mathenia Gala Dawn, Mathenia Randy Gene; Lot 11 Blk 38 Trailer Estates; June 1.
$0 Tyler Jaime Kristine, Tyler John Anthony to Tyler Jaime Kristine, Tyler John Anthony; Lot 30 Stoneledge; June 1.
$0 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Pt 14-36-21; May 31.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Sosa Glenn L, Sosa Sheila C; Or2721 Pg5640; May 31.
$0 Wood Patricia to Wood Patricia, Wrenn Courtney; Lot 422 Heritage Harbour; June 1.
$0 Wrenn Courtney to Wood Patricia; Lot 422 Heritage Harbour; June 1.
