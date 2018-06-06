Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here is the complete list.

$3,000,000 Myarra Property Joint Venture LLC to Manatee County; 0; May 30.
$1,425,000 Site Oil Company Of Missouri to A and H Properties LLC; Pt 16-35-18; May 29.
$1,350,000 Hornung Kristina Michelle, Hornung Timothy William, Timothy William Hornung and Kristina Michelle Hornung Living Trust to Martin Francene, Tanguay Keith; Lot 62 Lake Club; May 24.
$1,250,000 Mason Martin Holdings LLC to Pashley Evelyne, Pashley Glyn; Lot 8 North Point Harbour; May 25.
$1,240,000 Lea Michelle M, Lea Timothy to Amj Joint Revocable Trust, Bray Cynthia Jane, Bray John Robert; Lot 27 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 24.
$1,150,000 Elizabeth B Lassen Revocable Trust, Lassen Elizabeth B to Leroy Michelle; Lot 1 Bayou Bend; May 29.
$1,124,100 Dickson Donna J, Maurio Joseph J Jr to Menke Errol J, Menke Karen E Neal; Bradenton Beach Club Unit C; May 25.
$965,000 Kathryn A Thieleke Living Trust, Thieleke Kathryn A to Bennett Tammy J, Bennett Todd W; Lot 4 North Point Harbour; May 30.
$845,000 Thornhill Barbara J, Thornhill Douglas T to Frierdich Linda, Frierdich Mark; Lot 23 Bay Palms; May 25.
$840,000 Ann Leibe Revocable Trust, Leibe Ann to Real Estate Parking Company; Lot 2 Blk B Sunrise Park; May 29.
$779,000 Holinsky Cindy J, Holinsky Terry K to Reneer Cathleen Ryan, Reneer Jeffery R; Lot 3 Blk 25 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; May 30.
$776,713 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Stevens Kristy M, Stevens Richard C Iii; Lot 19 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 24.
$755,420 Minto Bradenton LLC to Acebal Joseph; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 105 C; May 30.
$732,500 Diaz Violet C, Diaz William E to Waller Iv Properties LLC; Blk D Gulf View; May 24.
$695,000 Batiuk Judith L, Sasaki Yusuke to Donahue James T, Lowden Donahue Deborah C; Lot 57 San Remo Shores; May 29.
$675,000 Barbara A Rodocker Revocable Trust, Rodocker Barbara A Revocable Trust, Rodocker Van Nortwick Angela J to Graf Susan M; Harris Bayou; May 25.
$674,000 Pleshek Joseph D, Pleshek Wanda L to Lee Let, Lorusso Dawn; Lot 49 Wells Bay Harbor; May 24.
$634,000 Apple Darlene A, Apple Gregory T to Samphilipo Mark R, Samphilipo Sharon M; Lot 9 Rye Wilderness Estates; May 24.
$625,000 Covey Sherri, Covey Stephen to Rodriguez Marisol, Rodriguez Norberto; Pt 11-35-18; May 24.
$600,000 Neeves Diana J, Neeves Garry R to Seklitov Igor V; Lot 9 Blk C Woods at Conquistador; May 24.
$599,000 Trb Development Braden River LLC to Barry Michael D; Lot 11 Marshalls Landing; May 30.
$598,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Schwartz Paula L, Schwartz Thomas G; Lot 543 R Esplanade; May 29.
$580,000 Wise Carl S to Denny Lu Investments LLC; Blk C Black Bear Park; May 30.
$550,000 Mckenzie Sandollar LLC to Sabelmarie LLC; Blk B Stevens Addition to Bradentown; May 30.
$535,000 Roskamp Carolyn H, Roskamp Steven D to David Kevin; Bermuda Bay Club Unit 18; May 25.
$525,000 Buchter Jack, Buchter Maureen, Maureen Buchter Revocable Trust to Howell Kent Parks, Howell Nancy Ward; Lot 107 Greyhawk Landing West; May 30.
$524,000 Mcnamara Martin J to Dayton Jonathan B, Dayton Wendy C; Lot 48 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 25.
$503,896 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Michelman John, Michelman Susan; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 405; May 25.
$500,000 Rash Eva C, Rash Millard R, Rash Millard Ray to Ttl Luxury Properties LLC; Lot 210 Preserve at Panther Ridge; May 29.
$495,000 Clements Janelle M, Clements Michael to Liberatore Anthony D Jr; North Beach Village Ii Unit 70; May 30.
$487,500 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Viquerat Cedric, Viquerat Kristin; Lot 178 Arbor Grande; May 25.
$485,893 Wci Communities LLC to Lindergren Charles John, Lindergren Kathia Len; Lot 69 Copperlefe; May 24.
$485,100 Dickson Duncan C, Dickson Sally E to Chafetz Carol E, Chafetz Stephen E; Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 30.
$482,500 Foster Erika, Foster John Brian to Lea Michelle M, Lea Timothy P; Lot 9 Central Park; May 30.
$470,000 1077465 Ontario Ltd to Neumann Mary Beth, Neumann Robert J; Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Unit 323; May 25.
$460,000 Hamje Family Trust, Pagnotta Cheryl to Popyer Susan L, Roseberry David J; Lot C 28 Rosedale Highlands; May 30.
$460,000 Stilwell Frederick Eugene, Stilwell Helene Leonard to Lia Emily G, Lia Richard F; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit R 1; May 25.
$459,299 Divosta Homes L P to Harman Lynda Brueseke, Harman Walter Austin Iii; Lot 190 Mallory Park; May 30.
$450,000 Play Golf Sarasota Enterprises LLC to Kestrel Holdings LLC; Blk A Concession; May 30.
$449,000 Rappaport Michael, Rappaport Rose, Rapparport Michael, Rapparport Rose to Benz Robert; Blk 21 Longbeach On Longboat Key; May 24.
$427,761 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Stout Freddie Lue, Stout William; Lot 96 Magnolia Point Ii; May 25.
$427,500 Schavey Christina, Schavey Dennis R to Kohl Jeffery M, Kohl Ronya Lh; Lot 18 Woodlands Park On Palma Sola Bay; May 29.
$425,000 Bradford Jesse Ray, Underwood Samuel Grant to Caudill Carrie M, Johnson James David, Meneely Richard J; Lazy B Ranches; May 29.
$422,300 Guest Raymond R Iii to Giraldo Diana Maria Saldana, Serna Rafael Antonio Pelaez; Lot 85 Braden Oaks; May 30.
$419,000 Payne Susan S, Payne William T to Downes Stephen A, Zweifler Liz; Lot 11 St Johns Wood; May 24.
$418,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Dufort Arnold C, Dufort Nancy; Lot 354 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; May 29.
$403,445 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Heinemann Jayme, Heinemann Mark; Lot 381 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 29.
$401,000 Eikenhorst Joel D to Camoia Barbara; Lot 47 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 25.
$400,000 Benson Mahlon A Iii, Benson Mahlon A Jr, Jackson Arthur M, Mahlon A Benson Jr Revocable Living Trust, Squicciarini Carol J to Ann L Storck Living Trust, Dollard Michael, Storck Ann L, Storck Eric G; Lot 135 Shaws Point First Addition; May 25.
$396,000 Barbara L Blackman Living Trust, Blackman Barbara L, Blackman Ronald L to Sedotto Gary M, Sedotto Louise M; Lot 43 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 30.
$396,000 Koehler Kerry, Koehler Todd to Koehler Thomas C Sr; Lot 2093 Twin Rivers; May 30.
$389,000 Garrigan Denise, Moschin Alessandro, Moschin Denise to Mcmanus Keith; Lot 30 Raven Crest; May 30.
$382,957 Pgci Iv LLC to Strom Bryan R, Strom Stacy R; Lot 263 Silverleaf; May 24.
$379,000 Garbach Grant E to Simik Ludmila, Simik Milan; Lot 20 Central Park; May 30.
$375,300 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Confidential, Wooten Thomas C; Lot 6 Blk 34 Crosscreek; May 29.
$359,088 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Molan Diane L, Molan Richard F; Lot 319 Indigo; May 30.
$353,000 Moe Allison R, Venhuizen Brenda to Kroner Klaus P, Kroner Mary; Lot 43 Riverwalk Village; May 29.
$353,000 Moog David R to Thompson Kimberley J, Thompson Robert; Westbay Cove I Unit 229; May 30.
$349,720 D R Horton Inc to Melzer Renee S, Melzer Todd C; Lot 136 Del Tierra; May 29.
$340,000 Shuboy Eugene M Iii, Shuboy Jessica K to Leonard Brandon, Leonard Caitlin; Lot 32 Prospect Point; May 30.
$337,000 Nussbaum Claire E, Nussbaum Lula J to Spahn Elizabeth Kay; Lot 11 Blk D Lakeridge Falls; May 25.
$335,000 Spann Anthony J, Spann Courtney N to Merchant Michael E, Merchant Serey K; Lot 13 Harrison Ranch; May 30.
$333,000 Weston Signature Homes LLC to Silleck Elizabeth; Lot 2 Cortez; May 24.
$325,000 Dodd Karen L, Dodd Michael J to Miller Martin Jacob, Woody Robert Waring; Lot 18 Beacon Cove at River Place; May 24.
$320,000 Jiang Qiang, Luo Jiao to Paton Lydia M, Paton Robert D; Lot 13 University Groves Estates Reserve; May 25.
$320,000 Kragt Nathan J, Kragt Renee H to Conn Anna M, Conn Joshua L; Pt 29-34-17; May 30.
$319,900 Divito Cindy, Divito John to Ligman Jaclyn R, Ligman Nickolas L; Lot 150 Parkwood Lakes Iv; May 24.
$316,500 Bacelli Carl J Jr, Bacelli Joan H to Hoey Kenton G Jr, Hoey Lorraine; Lot 381 Heritage Harbour; May 29.
$315,286 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Vance Arnold J, Vance Ginger M; Lot 63 Villa Amalfi; May 25.
$315,000 Albert E Lerman Revocable Trust Of 1991, Evelyn Lerman Revocable Trust Of 1991, Lerman Albert E, Lerman Evelyn to Nicholas Elizabeth, Nicholas Stephen P; Lot 27 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; May 25.
$310,000 Herbetko Maria to Marshall Jack A, Smeagle Catherine; Lot 1 Blk 4 Barrington Ridge; May 30.
$310,000 Mills Giovanna L, Mills Richard to Price Bonnie Elizabeth, Stevens Kevin; Lot 8 Blk D Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; May 24.
$305,000 Ly Lyanne, Nguyen Christopher to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Laferney Randolyn, Randolyn Laferney Ira 8006206; Lot 34 Creekside Oaks; May 25.
$305,000 Stone Susan M to Reedy Linda; Lot 74 Whitebridge Court; May 29.
$302,500 Wci Communities LLC to Hogan Michelle Handzo; Lot 119 Copperlefe; May 30.
$300,000 Charles G Wilson Revocable Trust, Eileen S Wilson Revocable Trust, Wilson Charles G, Wilson Eileen S to Fox Frank B Jr, Fox Noreen T; Lot 24 Tara; May 25.
$292,500 Conetta Emily, Conetta Joseph to Raymond Helen M; Saracina I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; May 24.
$290,000 Griffith Diane Wolfe, Griffiths Diane Wolfe, Irwin R Wolfe Jr Revocable Trust Agreement, Richard I Wolfe Living Revocable Trust Agreement, Wolfe Edwin R Jr, Wolfe Irwin R Iii, Wolfe Irwin R Jr Revocable Trust Agreement, Wolfe James A, Wolfe Janet, Wolfe to Gauger Jeffrey F, Gauger Shawna K, Wolfe Richard I Living Revocable Trust Agreement; Lot C Bayview Grove; May 24.
$290,000 Wright Gregory G, Wright Pamela R to Caverly Kim M, Molinaro Mark A; Lot 58 Northwood Park; May 30.
$285,000 Anslinger Patricia M, Anslinger Walter L, Patricia M Anslinger Revocable Living Trust, Walter L Anslinger Revocable Living Trust to Ahmed Mahera Fatema, Ahmed Moinuddin, Hasan Md Mahmudul; Lot 76 River Place; May 30.
$285,000 Benton Audra E, Benton Joseph W to Kswmjk LLC; Lot 5 Blk C Woods at Conquistador; May 30.
$284,000 Dorsi Patricia A, Dorsi Ronald J to Bonnar Amanda L, Willits Shaun R; Lot 67 Harrison Ranch; May 29.
$281,500 Brown Charles L, Brown Lillian E to Smit Leonard P Jr, Smit Paula F; Lot 35 Arbor Oaks; May 25.
$280,000 Mulling Patricia Ross to Deforest Jared John, Deforest Sue Ann; Bay View; May 24.
$280,000 Schoenfeld Family Trust, Schoenfeld Marian B to Perrault Lanna, Perrault Thomas R; Lot 104 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 30.
$271,990 D R Horton Inc to Labrador Joanna Carolina Scholtz, Viso Daniel Blake; Lot 570 Del Tierra; May 30.
$270,000 Aubrey J Snider and Patricia A Snider Revocable Living Trust, Flischel Raymond, Mckenna David M, Snider Aubrey J Revocable Living Trust, Snider Patricia A Revocable Living Trust to Mckenna David M; Lot K 16 Rosedale 11; May 29.
$270,000 Davicio Levy and Louise Levy Joint Revocable Trust, Levy Davicio, Levy Louise to Levy Aldo P; Lot 15 Blk J Lakeridge Falls; May 30.
$270,000 Gholson Rebecca J, Sewell Nora J to Johnson Christel; Lot 84 Crystal Lakes; May 30.
$270,000 Saltis Michael M to Flanigan Deborah L, Flanigan Michael B; Lot 73 River Point Of Manatee; May 25.
$270,000 Trefil Elsa D, Trefil William T to Webb Bruce A, Webb Victoria; Lot 6 Greenbrook Village; May 24.
$270,000 Vaughan George, Vaughan Sandra A to Sullivan Maureen, Sullvan James; Lot F 14 Rosedale 6 A; May 30.
$269,900 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Bellamy Tonya M, Giles Michael A; Lot 240 Willow Walk; May 30.
$268,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Leutwyler David Ryan, Perreault Lori Ann; Lot 103 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 24.
$266,500 Cao Trinh, Phung Hung Quoc to Pham Mien T, Truong Ha T; Lot 57 Oak Trace; May 30.
$265,000 Conlee Caitlin, Leonard Brandon, Leonard Caitlin, Schlissler Susan Lynn to Redden Rose Lynn, Redden Thomas E Iii; Lot 23 Blk F Kingsffeld; May 30.
$265,000 Hogrefe George R, Murray Hogrefe Nancy to Labrecque Eric R, Labrecque Mona E; Lot 109 Forest Creek; May 25.
$265,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Aksu Tansu; Lot 311 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; May 25.
$263,500 Dodge Roy E, Sandoval Frank Jr to Davis Sheryl, Fishman Stuart; Lot 135 Oakhurst Revised Portion; May 30.
$262,000 Fulton Irene T to Mccarthy Gale H, Mccarthy Kevin T; Lot 27 Blk K Lakerldge Falls; May 25.
$262,000 Roche Steven, Steven Roche Revocable Trust to Marshall Donald C, Marshall Sarah E; Lot 3 Woodbrook; May 30.
$260,000 Currea Natalia, George Matthew G, George Natalia to Golonka Jason A, Hogberg Kenneth E, Hogberg Shannon P; Lot 33 Covered Bridge Estates; May 24.
$260,000 Perry Patricia A to Demczak Denisa E, Hoda Ivona; Lot 13 Cordova Lakes; May 25.
$260,000 Powers Victor to Jay A Wedeven Revocable Trust, Wedeven Jay A; Turnberry Woods at Conquistador Unit 10; May 29.
$258,000 Joseph A Jungmann Trust Agreement, Jungmann Deborah J, Jungmann Joseph A to Audet Robert; Pinehurst Village Unit 236; May 25.
$256,394 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bmj Ventures LLC; Lot 108 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 29.
$255,000 Broadhurst Susan L, Broadhurst William A to Whitehead David E, Whitehead Diana L; Lot 5 Tara; May 30.
$255,000 D R Horton Inc to Misiewicz David; Lot 215 Del Tierra; May 29.
$255,000 Day Robert H to Shone Gregory T, Shone Shirley A; Lot 3 Bishop Harbor Grove Estates South; May 25.
$251,000 Biltz Erika H, Biltz James V to Schmidt Lori A, Schmidt Robert J; Lot 95 Lexington; May 24.
$250,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kelley Mary Fargen, Kelley Robert A; Lot 332 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 29.
$250,000 Theodosia R Yoder Trust, Yoder Theodosia R to Carpitella Charlene M, Carpitella William L; Moorings at Edgewater Iii Unit 102; May 30.
$247,000 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Grabiak Jason P, Grabiak Marisa S; Lot 37 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; May 24.
$245,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Fitzpatrick Sally S, Fitzpatrick William J; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 526; May 29.
$243,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Hageman Donald Callen, Hageman Joint Trust, Hageman Nancy; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 521; May 29.
$242,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to De Dib Karel Omaira Larreal, Taissoun Gabriel Dib; Lot 107 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 24.
$240,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Charles J Glazer and Joyce V Glazer Joint Revocable Living Trust, Glazer Charles J, Glazer Joyce V; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 511; May 29.
$240,000 Boos Carol L, Boos Glen S, Carol L Boos Trust No 1 to Merk Kara M, Merk William M; Bay Hollow Unit 34; May 24.
$240,000 Rif Holdings LLC to Lt Holding Usa LLC; 0; May 25.
$239,500 Ljesnjanin Ervina, Ljesnjanin Sucko to Meldon Debbie Lee; Lot 67 Sterling Lake; May 24.
$235,000 Guthrie James O Jr, Guthrie James Otway to Corlew Lellen G, Corlew Ray D; Lot 22 Cipriani Second; May 25.
$233,000 Hamil Linda A to Turner Nicholas; Lot 19 Blk A Braden River Lakes; May 30.
$231,000 Adams Jason H, Adams Kimber Lee D to Reyes Asbel, Rosales Gabriela M; Lot 7 Blk C Woodlawn Lakes; May 30.
$231,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Browne Catherine Mary, Oconnor Jeremiah Patrick, Oconnor Sharyn Diane; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 516; May 29.
$230,000 Natkie Edward W, Natkie Elfrieda to Crotteau James R, Crotteau Peggy; Mount Vernon Unit 4421; May 30.
$229,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Miscioscia Louis Peter; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 523; May 30.
$228,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Deschamps Mona, Deschamps Ronald; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 522; May 29.
$228,000 Loker Janet C to Juarez Oscar; Lot 1 Blk J Windsor Park; May 30.
$228,000 Voss Julie Gail to Goodspeed Hendry Cindy L, Hendry Grant S; Lot 4 Blk A Braden River Lakes; May 24.
$227,001 Prospect Bradenton Investments LLC to Palma Sola Bay Development Inc; Pt 6-35-17; May 24.
$225,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lara Gaston Esteban Gonzalez, Oberpaur Christine Regina Akel; Lot 104 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 24.
$225,000 Kraut Dylan, Paul Kaleigh to Scheck Norene; Lot 228 Copperstone; May 30.
$225,000 Raymond Helen M to Kt3 LLC; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 104; May 24.
$224,000 Andrews Cheryl J, Andrews John D Jr to Khanal Kamal, Khanal Kumari; Lot 37 Sabal Harbour; May 24.
$222,500 Wilson David A, Wilson Patricia B to Burdyny John; Coquina Reef Unit 6; May 25.
$222,000 De Silva Ian, De Silva Michelle to Soultatos Karen; Lot 11 Arbor Oaks; May 30.
$221,350 Brennan Gisele P, Yoder Janice L to Foster Gill Ii; Lot 23 Peridia; May 25.
$220,000 Clark Jared, Clark Rachel W to Reyes Karima A; Lot 27 Blk A Centre Lake; May 29.
$220,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Laroche Helen Ann; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 514; May 29.
$220,000 Tranter Aupperle Susan M to Flanigan Frank L, Flanigan Rita A, Johnson Christopher A, Johnson Jennifer B; Captains Court Unit 14; May 24.
$219,000 Spirit 16 Of Srq LLC to Stone Mickey Jay; Lot 8 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights; May 29.
$212,000 Ligman Jaclyn Sheldon, Ligman Nickolas to Russell Alicia; Lot 62 Aberdeen; May 25.
$210,000 Dangelo Donna N, Dangelo Samuel C to Reynolds Mark, Reynolds Penpicha; Boca Grove Unit 202; May 24.
$210,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mcdonald Andrew A, Mcdonald Helen; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 515; May 29.
$210,000 Oneill Joseph B to Kimball Alvion Robert, Kimball Cynthia Hawley; Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 47; May 25.
$206,000 Lyons Kelly to Hudson Richard Bruce; Lot 11 Blk F Bay View Park; May 24.
$205,000 Cieslik Marilyn A, Marilyn A Cieslik Revocable Living Trust to Pabst Arthur F, Pabst Karen D, Pabst Living Trust; Cambridge Village West Unit 12; May 30.
$205,000 Harris Carol S, Harris James E Jr to Rightnour Jason, Rightnour Victoria; Lot 151 Forest Creek; May 29.
$205,000 Ninos Emmanuel, Ninos Parthenopi to Kolze Long Trust, Kolze Suzanne, Long James King; Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South; May 30.
$200,000 Carpenter Lora Lee to Coleman Suzanne L, Coleman Thomas L; Pt 9-35-22; May 29.
$200,000 Keller Jacqueline W to Adams Craig, Adams Janet Linn; Pine Bay Forest Unit 1; May 30.
$200,000 Rankl Theresa M, Schroder Jeremy Ryan, Schroder Theresa M to White Louanne C; Lot 27 Coral Heights; May 30.
$192,500 Nye John E, Nye Vera E to Fishburn Donna L, Fishburn William T; Blk 33 Trailer Estates; May 25.
$188,500 Amburgey Louise L, Amburgey Lucy L to Hoffman Jonathan Dean, Muenich Shawn Amber; Lot 23 Blk F Southwood Village; May 29.
$187,000 Cottone Kay, Cottone Trust to Strausser Judith A; Pinehurst Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 122; May 30.
$186,600 Baker Christopher M, Baker Sharon K, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 814 Harrison Ranch 2015 Ca 001329; May 25.
$185,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Salmeron Elizabeth G; Lot 467 Pinecrest; May 29.
$185,000 King Sandy to Moore Jason; Lot 9 Blk I Whitfield Estates; May 25.
$185,000 Kovacs Janos, Pokoradi Marta to Imri Robert F, Imri Zsuzsanna Borcsok; Lot 144 Oak View; May 25.
$180,000 Marvell Howard David to Daniels Martha L Ordonez; Lot 10 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights; May 30.
$179,000 Clement John E to Bell Robert L; Lot 8 Blk 1 Cypress Pond Estates; May 24.
$179,000 Schaefer Janet C, Schaefer Raymond F to Hodgson Thomas L, Hodgson Trudi E, Tnt Revocable Living Trust; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 27; May 29.
$173,600 Bridge Hope Stabilization Programs Inc, Insideout Community Ministries Inc to Va Gov Housing LP; Lot 18 Shore Acres Heights; May 30.
$173,000 Dennis J Perrault Rev Trust, Perrault Dennis J, Perrault Jane A to Cadet Marie K, Remedor Yves; Lot 7 Blk B Elbert Court; May 29.
$170,000 Cromartie Jimmie L to Mdr Drywall Contractors Corp; Pt 31-34-18; May 29.
$169,900 Gregory Virginia, Gregory Willard to Lewinter Rhoda S, Lewinter Steven M; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 106; May 24.
$162,500 Spahn Elizabeth K to Tombyll Colleen T, Tombyll John E; Meadowcroft Unit 1228; May 30.
$162,000 Henderson Nancy, Henderson Thomas P, Thomas P Henderson and Nancy Henderson Trust to Georgio Julie Felicia, Georgio Vito; Village at Townpark Unit 105; May 25.
$160,000 5511 3Rd Street Bton Trust, Jespersen Peder to Carlineo Ashley N; Pt 14-35-17; May 24.
$159,998 Martinez Erick, Martinez Isabel to Casey Mark T, Casey Pamela; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1404; May 30.
$156,000 Roberts Debra A, Roberts Jerome M to Johnson Christopher J; Pt 20-35-18; May 24.
$152,500 Kenney Nicole L, Treschuk Eric N to Dominguez Jay V; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 109; May 25.
$152,000 Tibbitts Family Revocable Living Trust, Tibbitts Jack F, Tibbitts Laverne E to Giroux Constance G, Giroux John C; River Oaks Apartments Unit 102 B; May 30.
$148,500 Cassidy Tricia to Fleming John A, Lopez Enrique Jr; Summerfield Hollow Unit 106; May 30.
$145,000 William John and Donna Jeanne Wyland Joint Trust, Wyland Donna Jeanne, Wyland William John Joint Trust, Wyland William John Jr to Eddy Freda L, Eddy William L; Terra Ceia Club Unit 801; May 30.
$140,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Young Raye M, Young Richard A; Cortez Park Unit 54; May 24.
$138,000 Sharpe James M, Sharpe Wilma I to Higginbotham Nathaniel Ulysses, Higginbotham Peggy Jean; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 198; May 25.
$135,000 Mcintyre Brenda J, Stevens Brenda J to Osborne Kathleen, Osborne Michal; Rosedale; May 25.
$121,100 Bates Pamela S, Stover Bruce, Stover Norma J, Stover Robert W to Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, U S Bank National Association; Lot 3 Blk 42 Holiday Heights 2017 Ca 003399; May 25.
$115,000 Yeomans Barbara E to Robinson Sharon C; Parkway Villas Unit 68; May 29.
$112,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Amber Glen; May 24.
$105,000 Richards Daniel Mark, Richards Nita M to Desoto Holdings Inc; Lot 57 Manatee Palms; May 30.
$101,000 S A F Solutions LLC to Jarvis Cayla; Palmetto Point; May 30.
$100,000 Blackbeard Edward, Blackbeard Teresa to Redjvani Mahsa; Palms Of Cortez Unit 2; May 30.
$100,000 Turgeon Dawn M, Turgeon Larry E to Nealey Nathan, Nealey Susan; Shadowbrook Mobile Home Unit 358; May 24.
$99,000 Barreca Angelamaria E to Clauberg Alfred; Masthead Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 8; May 30.
$96,400 Gamble Creek L C to West Juanita A, West Michael A; Lot 5029 Twin Rivers; May 30.
$90,000 Conover Cheryl, Dycus Charles B Jr, Gear Charlene Ann, Hagerty Linda Susan to Ayers David M, Ayers Rhonda M; Westwinds Village Unit F 35; May 30.
$88,500 Janis L Peters Revocable Trust, Peters Janis L to Davis Barbara J, Davis Nathan E; Park Acres Estates Unit 40; May 30.
$87,000 Heiden Carol J, Heiden Harold A to Hayes Duane M, Hayes Linda K; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 250; May 30.
$85,100 Bear Stearns Arm Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 4, Citibank, Harbor Community Bank, Manatee River Community Bank, Muscatell Brett, Palmetto Point Civic Association Inc, Rosenboom Amanda, Rosenboom John, Rosenboom John L, Structured to S A F Solutions LLC; Palmetto Point 2016 Ca 000564; May 25.
$85,100 Jendruch William J, Moore Barbara J, Moore Thomas O to Chapman Carol S, Chapman Roger, Roger Chapman and Carol S Chapman Joint Revocable Living Trust; Lot 14 Blk A Tidevue Estates; May 29.
$82,400 Gamble Creek L C to Ulsh Carol Lynne, Ulsh Family Trust; Lot 5015 Twin Rivers; May 24.
$82,400 Gamble Creek Lc to Kemick Builders and Consultants LLC; Lot 5018 Twin Rivers; May 24.
$81,900 Gamble Creek L C to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Lot 5032 Twin Rivers; May 24.
$79,900 Gamble Creek L C to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Lot 5043 Twin Rivers; May 24.
$77,500 Blabaum Denise, Blabaum Kim to Milani Ivda Giselle, Shea Robert; Second Bayshore Unit I 3; May 24.
$77,400 Gamble Creek L C to Federowicz Lisa, Federowicz Mark; Lot 5019 Twin Rivers; May 24.
$76,900 Gamble Creek L C to Maronda Homes Inc; Lot 5040 Twin Rivers; May 24.
$76,000 Holton Michele D, Mussington Leroy A to Aubri LLC; Blk E Lincoln Park; May 30.
$75,000 Imes Lynn A to Lallier Carole, Lallier Patrick; Park Acres Estates Unit 57; May 25.
$75,000 Mosa Althea J, Mosa Michael C to Dunston Craig Franklin; Ironwood Third Unit 408 D; May 30.
$74,600 Marsh Thomas R, Walters Bonnie, Walters Bonnie J, Walters Bonnie Jane to Bender Gerald T; Leisure Lake Village Unit 48; May 30.
$72,500 Lallier Carole, Lallier Patrick to Ostlie Joy M, Ostlie Michael W; Royal Garden Estates; May 29.
$72,000 Jlw Investment Firm L L C to Marangiello Elizabeth, Marangiello Michael; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 46; May 25.
$69,000 Sunset Keys Estate LLC to Gillet Jerome, Zemoura Florence; Garden Walk Unit 1604; May 29.
$68,000 Hernz Properties LLC to Figueroa Roberto C; Blk F High School Addition; May 24.
$67,000 Jewell Garrett, Jewell Matthew, Parrott Andrew, Pyszk Cynthia, Raggi Kristin, Searles Cynthia to Meyers Robert H, Meyers Sharon L; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 50; May 25.
$65,000 Deroos Marcia A, Deroos Marcia Ann Joint Living Trust, Deroos Paul J, Deroos Paul Julian Joint Living Trust, Paul Julian Deroos and Marcia Ann Deroos Joint Living Trust to Shellabarger Charles R, Whitt Karen L; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1133; May 25.
$65,000 Hudak Bernadette M, Hudak Martin to Williams Christian A, Williams Jennifer M; Pt 4-35-22; May 25.
$65,000 Pamela O Raburn Revocable Living Trust, Raburn Pamela O to Hanson Steven Harrison; Villager Apartments Unit 47; May 30.
$62,500 Laser Peter J, Peter J Laser Revocable Living Trust to Doman Beckyann B, Doman Myron; Fourth Bayshore Unit K 5; May 29.
$62,000 Childs Jennifer, Childs Stephanie to Polinski Daysi, Polinski Peter; Central Cortez Plaza; May 30.
$62,000 Ewing Alan G to Rowland Janice L; Lot 3 Blk H Heather Hills Estates; May 30.
$58,000 Maiocchi John G, Maiocchi Ruth E to Charlton Mary Jane, Charlton William L; Leisure Lake Village Unit 540; May 24.
$58,000 Mcmanus Deirdre, Mcmanus Ian to Giandinoto Melissa, Patrisso Anthony P; Burgundy Unit 467; May 30.
$53,500 Podgorski Arthur M to Jenkins Bill, Jenkins Jewell; Lot 187 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; May 25.
$52,000 Duryea Duane E, Duryea Lisa M to Duryea Mariana Calah Machelle; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 143; May 30.
$42,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 3 Columbus Landings; May 30.
$42,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 7 Columbus Landings; May 30.
$37,800 Bailey Athleen D to Branch Banking and Trust Company; Lough Erne Unit A 206 2017 Ca 000166; May 25.
$36,000 Morse George E to Cozby Charles W; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park A Cooperative Unit 156; May 30.
$34,500 Degiovanni Lisa, Medaglia Christopher W, Villaneuva Lisa to Fischer Mark, Mark Fischer Declaration Of Trust; El Rancho Village Unit G 14; May 30.
$30,000 Carr Alvin L Jr to Nehrboss Jessica, Nehrboss Kevin; Lot 4 Tangerine Terrace; May 30.
$30,000 Country Retreat Mobile Homeownersassn Inc to Nafziger Christie, Nafziger Tyler E; Country Retreat Unit 32; May 24.
$25,500 Lazzaro Stella A to Budzinski Holly M, Budzinski Michelle, Budzinski Walter J; Skyway Village Estates Unit 72; May 29.
$24,900 Smith Timothy, Stenger Judith Smith to Krugel Thomas F; Leisure Lake Village Unit 444; May 25.
$20,000 Shultis Eugene F Sr, Shultis Mary D to Belindadias Ana; Lot 6 Ferrell Park; May 30.
$16,500 James Jeffery, James Theresa, Theresa Link to Broadbent Property Group LLC; Lot 6 Blk K Fair Lane Acres; May 25.
$16,000 Goglas Richard to Bergeron Linda, Goglas Richard; Lot 36 Blk B Fairfield Acres; May 29.
$7,400 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Holloway Ted; Pt 30-34-18 2018 Td 000003; May 24.
$6,336 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to 5T Wealth Partners LP; Lot 5 Blk 3 East Terra Ceia 2018 Td 000006; May 30.
$5,000 Murden Albert D Sr, Murden Martha N to Rummery Harold A, Rummery Susan K; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 403; May 29.
$3,500 Diperna Cosmo J to Pruitt Daryl, Pruitt Kathlene; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 110; May 30.
$1,500 Colley Joanne to Billington Alyssa; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 202; May 30.
$1,500 Colley Joanne to Supper Diane, Supper William; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 102; May 30.
$1,000 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Colbert Gerald, Colbert Peggy, Shumate Bezotte Heather; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; May 30.
$1,000 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Colbert Gerald, Colbert Peggy, Shumate Bezotte Heather; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B 1; May 30.
$100 Aguilar Reymundo Jr to Hsbc Bank Usa National Association, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series 2006 A3; Lot 15 Bend Of Terra Ceia Ii 2014 Ca 004093; May 25.
$100 Borden Windy Ann to Cardinal Financial Company; Lot 106 Creekwood 2017 Ca 000275; May 25.
$100 Cooper Wanda F, Cooper Wanda Fay to Bank Of America; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1274 2016 Ca 005297; May 25.
$100 Maltby Erik to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Village at Townpark Unit 204 2010 Ca 007113; May 25.
$100 Steiling Margaret, Steiling Margaret M, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association; Vivienda at Bradenton Ii Unit 52 2016 Ca 003938; May 25.
$20 Casadei David G, Casadei Deborah A to Casadei David G, Casadei Deborah A, Casadei Trust; Lot 2 Blk 1546 Port Charlotte; May 29.
$19 Gibson Rex Allan to Gibson Rex A, Rex A Gibson Trust; Lot 313 River Sound Revised Portion; May 24.
$10 Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice to Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice; Blk 75 Myakka City; May 30.
$10 Baker Frances E, Baker Norman A to Baker Frances E, Foster Kenneth Clayton; Country Lakes Co Op Inc Unit 2022; May 30.
$10 Beineke Jeffrey William, Beineke Peggy Jo, Charles M Nuetzman Revocable Trust, Nuetzman Charles M Revocable Trust to Beineke Jeffrey William, Beineke Peggy Jo; Lot 3 Blk C Heritage Bay; May 25.
$10 Beitor Dan, Dawn Redwood Trust, Redwood Dawn Trust to Beitor Dan, Dawn Redwood Trust, Redwood Dawn Trust; Or2681 Pg3817; May 25.
$10 Beitor Dan, Dawn Redwood Trust, Redwood Dawn Trust to Beitor Dan, Shaham Hila; Pt 27-33-17; May 25.
$10 Bourne Alec, Kissin Elena to Bourne Daniele, Kissin Miriam; Vizcaya Unit 1426; May 29.
$10 Brown Thelma J to Brown Thelma J, Thelma J Brown Living Trust; Lot 80 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; May 30.
$10 Buehrly Louise M, Kuruzovich George to Buehrly Louise M, Kuruzovich George; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 1; May 30.
$10 Building Homes For Heroes Inc to Gates Charles; Serenata Sarasota Unit 104; May 30.
$10 Burnsed A D, Burnsed Allen D to Carbonara Laurie Burnsed; Blk 3 Shore Acres; May 24.
$10 Butler Sandra M to Butler Sandra M, Sandra M Butler Trust; Lot 17 Blk C Kirkhaven; May 30.
$10 Butler Sandra M to Butler Sandra M, Sandra M Butler Trust; Lot 4 Blk B Braden River Lakes; May 30.
$10 C and H 63Rd St Associates LLC to Smith Carol C, Smith Walter H; Pt 15-35-18; May 30.
$10 Carr Jane L, Jellison Joann to Carr Jane L, Jane L Carr Revocable Trust; Lot 3 Blk 20 Trailer Estates; May 30.
$10 Clevenger Madlyn C, Clevenger Marvin J to Clevenger Karen E, Clevenger Marvin J; Palm Lake Estates Unit 282; May 30.
$10 Country Lakes Co Op Inc to Howard Cynthia Ann, Mary Louis Guyot Property Trust; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 800; May 29.
$10 Doucet Gerald J, Doucet Vida M to Doucet Vida M, Hatfield Gary Bradley; Lot E 8 Rosedale 5; May 30.
$10 Douglas Gilbert Revocable Trust, Gilbert Cora A, Gilbert Douglas J to Hersh Eva, Johnsen Luke E; Or2703 Pg0477; May 30.
$10 Elena Kisssin Ira, Equity Trust Company, Kissin Elena to Bourne Alec, Kissin Elena; Vizcaya Unit 1426; May 29.
$10 Eurice Louis F to Harrison Jeannice G; Cayman Park; May 30.
$10 Eutha E Steinke Revocable Living Trust, Steinke Eutha E Revocable Living Trust, Steinke Lynne C to Lynne C Steinke Revocable Living Trust, Steinke Lynne C; Villager Apartments Unit 104; May 29.
$10 Fleck Delarue E to Delarue E Fleck Revocable Trust, Fleck Delarue E; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit B 21; May 25.
$10 Gottlieb Anna Elizabeth to Malatesta Diego Alberto; Lot 10 Riva Trace; May 30.
$10 Hake Rachel A, Hake Terry H to Barker David A, Barker Julie G; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 16; May 29.
$10 Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah to Angelo Haralampopoulos and Deborah Lynn Haralampopoulos Revocable Living Trust, Haralampopoulos Anastacia, Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah Lynn, Lisinski Danielle; Lot 9 Blk 24 Coral Heights; May 30.
$10 Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah to Angelo Haralampopoulos Deborah Lynn Haralampopoulos Revocable Living Trust, Haralampopoulos Anastacia, Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah Lynn, Lisinski Danielle; Pt 29-34-17; May 30.
$10 Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah to Angelo Haralampopoulos and Deborah Lynn Haralampopoulos Revocable Living Trust, Haralampopoulos Anastacia, Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah Lynn, Lisinski Danielle; Blk 3 Palma Sola Park; May 30.
$10 Hawker Montgomery Steven, Rollins Melissa Lee to Yannotti Charlotte A, Yannotti John E; Skyway Village Estates Unit 104; May 25.
$10 Heckerman Cathy S, Heckerman Raymond F to Heckerman Cathy S, Heckerman Raymond F; Lot 42 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes; May 30.
$10 Hendricks Gertrude V to Gertrude V Hendricks Revocable Trust, Hendricks Gertrude V; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 414; May 25.
$10 Hernandez Cecilia N, Propst Angela D to Hernandez Cecilia M, Propst Angela D; White Resubdivision Earl Court; May 24.
$10 Hill Marcie to Deforest Jared John, Deforest Sue Ann; Bay View; May 24.
$10 Hollmeyer Janice N, Hollmeyer Ralph G to Hollmeyer Janice N, Hollmeyer Ralph G; Village at Tara Unit 702; May 30.
$10 Hollmeyer Janice N, Hollmeyer Ralph G to Hollmeyer Ralph G, Ralph G Hollmeyer Trust; Village at Tara Unit 701; May 30.
$10 Kersey Catherine J, Slusarenco Catherine J to Kersey Catherine J; Lot 20 Blk B Heather Hills Estates; May 25.
$10 Kisner Michael to Viruet Perry; Or2640 Pg1428; May 25.
$10 Land Experts Inc to Manatee County; Manatee River Farms; May 30.
$10 Lazaroff Gary M, Lazaroff Judith L to Gary M Lazaroff Trust, Judith Levine Lazaroff Trust, Lazaroff Gary M, Lazaroff Judith Levine; Lot 28 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 25.
$10 Louis P Thomas and Patty M Thomas Revocable Living Trust, Thomas Louis P, Thomas Patty M to Thomas Louis P, Thomas Patty M; Lot 43 Village West Unit One; May 30.
$10 Magarelli Jenny Ann, Magarelli Joseph to Giannone Kathreen Ann, Joseph Magarelli and Jenny Ann Magarelli Joint Revocable Trust, Magarelli Jenny Ann, Magarelli Joseph Joint Revocable Trust, Osullivan Grace Ellen; Lot 341 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 30.
$10 Maher Elizabeth C, Maher Frank J Jr to Cooper Michelle L, Maher Elizabeth C, Maher Frank J Jr, Maher Ryan J, Willard Kristen A; Lot 18 Richmond Park; May 29.
$10 Manatee County Habitat For Huamnity Inc to Mayhew Britnie L; Or2726 Pg2332; May 30.
$10 Metres John Alexander, Metres Karen Hillary to Metres Cali Samantha, Metres Dori Ann, Metres Jesse Elizabeth, Metres John Alexander, Metres Karen Hillary; Silverleaf; May 24.
$10 Mildred Snyder Revocable Trust, Morturano Salvatore, Snyder Mildred Revocable Trust to Morturano Salvatore; Ironwood Sixth Unit 503 G; May 25.
$10 Mkm Rentals LLC to Morris Sherrie A, Sherrie A Morris Trust No 2012; Flamingo Cay Apartments Unit 37; May 24.
$10 Morris Jimmie J, Morris Pamela A to Morris Family Trust, Morris Jimmie Joe, Morris Pamela Ann; Lot 20 Blk B Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; May 30.
$10 Moulton Aeon W, Moulton Pamela L to Moulton Pamela L; Lot 4025 Cascades at Sarasota; May 24.
$10 Mulling Adam to Deforest Jared John Dc, Deforest Sue Ann; Bay View; May 24.
$10 Mulling Beverly K to Deforest Jared John, Deforest Sue Ann; Bay View; May 24.
$10 Mulling Matthew to Deforest Jared John, Deforest Sue Ann; Bay View; May 24.
$10 Mulling Stephanie K to Deforest Jared John, Deforest Sue Ann; Bay View; May 24.
$10 Oliashirazi Corinna A to Seaside Perfection LLC; Lot 19 Wells; May 24.
$10 Price Lisa Lynne, Price Terry V, Price Terry Vinton, Rogers Theresa to Price Terry V, Terry V Price Revocable Living Trust; Lot 55 River Wilderness; May 25.
$10 R Cubed Engineering LLC to 705 10Th Ave W LLC; Blk 3 Zehners Addition to Palmetto; May 30.
$10 Reesing Jacqueline to Nolan Jennifer, Nolan John; Lot 12 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; May 30.
$10 Ross Jessica Candido to Candido Salvatore M; Lot 1 Blk 12 Solona Bay; May 29.
$10 Sciarrabba Janice M, Sciarrabba Vincent J to Sciarrabba Family Revocable Living Trust, Sciarrabba Janice M, Sciarrabba Vincent J; Lot 70 River Plantation; May 29.
$10 Sloan Eugene A, Sloan Lola M to King Casandra Anita, Sloan Eugene A, Sloan Lola M; Lot 66 Kingston Estates; May 25.
$10 Stiele Harold E, Stiele Harold Edward to Harold E Stiele Trust, Stiele Catherine R, Stiele Harold E; Lot 208 River Plantation; May 29.
$10 Stone Creek Homes LLC to Weston Signature Homes LLC; Lot 2 Cortez; May 24.
$10 Swan Jeffrey to La Rocco Pauline Family Revocable Trust, Pauline La Rocco Family Revocable Trust, Swan Pauline; Lot 1902 Colonial Oaks; May 30.
$10 Taylor Jessica, Taylor Patrick to Schoppee Laurie, Schoppee Ryan; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 17; May 29.
$10 Trivedi Kalyani S, Trivedi Satish to Trivedi Kalyani S, Trivedi Mitesh, Trivedi Satish, Trivedi Sweta; Lot 158 Oakleaf Hammock; May 30.
$10 Volpigno Dale, Volpigno John A to Volpigno Dale, Volpigno John A, Volpigno Revocable Trust; Lot 99 Greyhawk Landing; May 24.
$10 William John and Donna Jeanne Wyland Joint Trust, Wyland Donna Jeanne, Wyland William John Joint Trust, Wyland William John Jr to Eddy Freda L, Eddy William L; Terra Ceia Club; May 30.
$0 Bmj Investments LLC to Parker Bros LLC; Lot 6 Maxcy Plaza; May 29.
$0 Doris J Hudec Trust, Grenier Mary Beth, Hudec Doris J Trust to Cutting Gail T, Cutting Webster Jr; Or1958 Pg2326; May 30.
$0 Evans Lindsay C to Gill Christopher Cody; Or2716 Pg7392; May 30.
$0 Holtzclaw Claudia J to Claudia J Holtzclaw Revocable Living Trust, Holtzclaw Claudia J; Lot 193 Trails; May 29.
$0 Kanter Michael S to Tambone Robert F, Tambone Susan A; Or1731 Pg2413; May 30.
$0 Nelson Jutta B to Nelson Bruce M; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 193; May 30.
$0 Parrott Dale J, Parrott Dale John to Meyers Robert H, Meyers Sharon L; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 50; May 25.
$0 Silverwood Trust to Shaffer Linda; Lot 48 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 29.
$0 Smith Amy to Smith James, Smith Jason, Smith Marie; Blk 3 Sagamore Estates; May 24.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Total Touch Up Inc; Or2721 Pg5562; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Tricase Paolo G; Or2705 Pg2243; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Bona 2017 Holding Company LLC; Or2719 Pg4857; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Addison James B, Addison Nancy M; Or2688 Pg6170; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Fried Dean W, Fried Diane B; Or2689 Pg7004; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Herbert E Salzman and Rita Salzman Family Trust, Salzman Herbert E, Salzman Rita; Or2711 Pg0212; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Shaw Colin Leslie, Shaw Susan Elaine; Or2685 Pg0505; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Thornicroft Cecile M; Or2721 Pg7068; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Chapman Amelia C, Chapman Gary S; Or2686 Pg1366; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Kugel Barry A, Kugel Shelley A; Or2689 Pg7033; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Borris Family Revocable Trust, Borris James D, Borris Lisa A; Or2720 Pg6048; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Mariotti William Joseph; Or2691 Pg5293; May 25.
$0 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Vojcek Moni; Or2705 Pg2260; May 25.
