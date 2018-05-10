Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$7,774,000 Windham Development Inc to Kb Home Tampa LLC; Pt 15-35-19; April 27.
$3,938,330 Blackbeards Ranch LLC to United States Of America; 0; May 1.
$2,000,000 Abele John E, Abele Mary S to Mason Martin Holdings LLC, Mason Martin LLC; North Point Harbour; April 27.
$1,610,000 Seamon Cynthia S, Seamon Michael D to Eric J Van Der Walde 2012 Irrevocable Trust, Van Der Walde Eric J; Lot 15B Sleepy Lagoon Addition; April 26.
$1,250,000 Ami Considerations LLC to Katherine Loretta Marcus and Irwin Marcus Living Trust, Marcus Irwin Living Trust, Marcus Katherine Loretta; Lot 1 Blk 17 Shore Acres; May 3.
$1,250,000 Tetuan Linda B, Tetuan Revocable Living Trust, Tetuan Stephen A to Greene Arlene, Greene Stephen C, Greene Trust; Lot 5 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 2.
$1,162,500 Thomas Matthew P to Elias Abraham Eli, Elias Julie Laura; Lot 130 Lake Club; May 1.
$1,144,245 Sd Esp LLC to Tetuan Linda B, Tetuan Revocable Living Trust, Tetuan Stephen A; Lot 500 Esplanade; May 1.
$1,000,000 Brendlin Caroline Isabelle, Brendlin Marietta, Weber Caroline Isabelle to Schlossberg Lori Frank; Holmes Beach; April 27.
$999,117 Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park LLC to Jk Investments Of Lwr LLC; Lot 3 Lorraine Corners Northeast; May 2.
$959,990 Medallion Home at The Inlets Reserve LLC to Pentecost Kami; Riverdale Revised; April 26.
$955,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Merucci Louis G, Merucci Lynn C; Riverdale Revised; May 3.
$903,500 Perez Donna M, Perez Gary, Perry Donna Marie to Walk On The Beach LLC; Lot 20 Blk 13 Shore Acres; April 26.
$865,000 Parry Susan, Parry William to Tyson Alisha M, Tyson Richard L Jr; Lot 12 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 27.
$818,075 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Tillman Arnold Ira, Tillman Carolyn Fetzer; Lot 73 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$800,000 Busch Susan S, Guard Linda S to Bean Point Properties LLC; Lot 3 Blk 21 Jones; May 3.
$775,000 Page Regina Ann, Page William E Iii to Barker Ralph J, Barker Sarah Wilson; Blk G Palma Sola Bay Gardens; April 26.
$770,000 Elarton Laurie, Elarton Scott, Scott Elarton Revocable Trust to Tatreau Cheryl L, Tatreau Christopher J; Lot 21 Loop Of Northwest Bradenton; May 2.
$765,000 Bloomquist James L, Bloomquist James L, Bloomquist Marykay, Marykay Bloomquist Revocable Trust to Manning Claire L, Manning Reed T; Lot 90 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 26.
$760,000 Martin Philip to 20176Bt 237 LLC; Pt 35-34-17; April 27.
$715,000 Pdg Electric Llp to Federal Properties and Real Estate LLC; Pt 10-35-17; April 27.
$705,000 Spahn Melisande C, Spahn Richard C to Kahns Jamie Lee, Kahns Robert; Blk 11 Harbor Hills; April 27.
$661,000 Christy Peggy to Joshua L Banks, Nelson Darcy G; Lot 4 Sleepy Lagoon Park; April 26.
$645,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Freedman Sullivan Megan Katherine, Megan Katherine Freedman Sullivan Trust; Lot 92 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$625,760 Minto Bradenton LLC to Hitchcock Glenn Michael; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; April 27.
$620,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Surow Donna M, Surow Jason B; Lot 12 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; May 3.
$615,146 Neal Signature Homes to 15608 Levin Links Place LLC; Lot 15 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 3.
$607,726 Divosta Homes L P to Ellis Hillary Leigh, Ellis Ryan Andrew; Lot 126 Mallory Park; May 1.
$600,000 Blackwolff Homes LLC to Greentree William W C; Sleepy Lagoon Addition; April 30.
$600,000 Blackwolff Homes LLC to Mine Limited; Sleepy Lagoon Addition; April 30.
$595,000 Cardel Homes U S Limited Partnership By Cardel Master Builder Inc to Bowen Deirdre E, Bowen William A; Lot 16 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 2.
$590,000 Rahman Mahabuba, Rahman Qazi M to Lee C Miller and Camille M Miller Trust, Miller Camille M, Miller Lee C; Lot 102 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2; May 2.
$590,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Gino Michael Servello and Kristi Leigh Servello Living Trust, Servello Gino Michael, Servello Kristi Leigh; Lot 185 Arbor Grande; April 26.
$590,000 Van Etten Annette R to Anast Chadwick, Anast Kathryn Maria; Riverdale Revised; May 3.
$579,000 Gabbard Charles W, Gabbard Deanna M to Augello Christine, Augello Michael A; Lot 14 Blk 24B Waterlefe Golf and River Club; May 1.
$575,700 Gaudette Jefferry L, Gaudette Susan M, Homes Of Riviera Dunes Homeowners Association Inc, Riviera Dunes Master Association Inc, Suntrust Bank to Amsouth Bank, Regions Bank; Lot 40 Island at Riviera Dunes 2017 Ca 000606; May 3.
$560,000 Swami Padmini, Swami Vinod to Hultine Carl J, Hultine Dorothy M, Hultine Family Trust 2014; Lot 60 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 26.
$556,000 Veitch Delores J, Veitch Richard A to Fiske Brenda N; Lot 36 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 26.
$550,000 Croteau Brian to Diem John C, Diem Kimberly; Blk A Riverdale; May 1.
$550,000 Flinn Dorothy I to Coral Lane Villas LLC; Blk K Bay Palms Addition; May 2.
$542,881 Nalanda Estates LLC to Gupta Ashok, Gupta Madhu; Lot 75 Nalanda Estates; May 2.
$535,000 Dufort Arnold C, Dufort Nancy A to Beane Nancy J, Schmidt Robert L; Lot 4 Northshore at Riviera Dunes; May 3.
$525,000 Aqua Props L L C to Wehner Brandie, Wehner John; Lot 13 Blk 19 Ilexhurst; May 3.
$505,896 Lennar Homes LLC to Robarts Elizabeth A, Robarts Ronald Gene; Lot 74 Polo Run; May 3.
$505,000 Heins Paul C to Nash Jennifer; Lot 15 Blk 51 Ilexhurst; May 2.
$503,000 Lange Patsy B, Lange Vania F to Kokonut Dreaming LLC; Lot 51 Riverdale Revised; May 3.
$495,000 Indriso Elizabeth P to Moffo Carol, Moffo John A; Lot 4 Blk K Tidewater Preserve; April 30.
$489,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Maliwacki Alexandra, Maliwacki Lucas; Lot 179 Arbor Grande; May 3.
$485,514 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Amhaus Sharon Marie; Lot 194 Indigo; May 2.
$485,000 Koeck Marilyn J, Koeck Marilyn Living Trust, Marilyn Koeck Living Trust to Jarrell Jonathan Martin, Jarrell Melissa Previte; Pt 34-33-17; April 27.
$480,254 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Blacksin Marcia F, Rubinstein Mitchell Andrew; Lot 494 Del Webb; April 27.
$480,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Procida David, Procida Robin; Lot 186 Arbor Grande; May 2.
$465,000 Budd Jack Donna Lee, Budd Jack Steve to Leonard Ellyn M, Leonard Family Realty Trust; Riverdale Revised; May 2.
$459,000 Perkinson Christin L to Brickel Debra Ann, Brickel Fred Stewart; Lot 59 Hampton Terrace at University Place; April 27.
$458,543 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Barnes Daniel Ray, Barnes Frances Adele, Daniel Ray Barnes and Frances Adele Barnes Revocable Living Trust; Lot 232 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; May 2.
$453,997 Lennar Homes LLC to Nash Derek; Lot 164 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 27.
$451,000 Keegan Kathryn Ann, Keegan Robert L to Hilgeman Christopher Sean; Lot 27 Rosedale; April 27.
$450,000 Joanne J Vossler Living Trust, Vossler Joanne J to Gryzwa James J, Gryzwa Nancy J; Waters Edge Unit 207 S; April 27.
$450,000 Nabergall James A, Nabergall Tamara L to Dipiero Aric, Dipiero Megan; Lot 2011 River Club South; May 1.
$446,900 Sullivan Martha S, Sullivan Thomas J Iii to Sullivan Michael Lenox; Lot 25 Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks; April 27.
$440,000 Balmer Dorothy, Balmer William to Ronald T Tourine Declaration Of Trust, Tambourine Ronald T; Rosedale Highlands; May 3.
$440,000 Rutland Diana W, Rutland Robert T to Wood Jeffrey D; Lot 1095 Country Meadows; April 27.
$439,500 Henderson Kenneth R, Henderson Lisa D to Yasurek Amanda E, Yasurek Daniel W; Lot 255 Country Creek; April 26.
$435,355 Gtis I Vgc LP to D R Horton Inc; Villages Of Glen Creek; May 1.
$435,000 Donavan Donald P, Donavan Rita L, Donovan Donald P, Donovan Rita L to Keegan Carolyn M, Keegan James F; Lot 61 River Wilderness; April 26.
$430,000 Delosh Robert Sr to Slaggy James E, Slaggy Judy I; Lot 89 River Club North; April 27.
$430,000 Jennette Richard F to Shelson Jill R; Blk 6 Gulf and Bay Estates; May 3.
$425,000 Denison Cindy S, Denison Dwayne A to Griggs Anginette, Griggs Morris H; Denison; May 3.
$420,000 Kimberly P Miele Revocable Trust, Miele Kimberly P to Crosby Amy M, Crosby Gerald W, Crosby Ryan T; Lot 100 Central Park; April 26.
$420,000 Parrott Jayne, Parrott John to Balais Robert R; Lot 5 Blk 11 Palma Sola Park; May 3.
$415,250 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Mcpherson Marie A; Lot 301 Indigo; May 2.
$415,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Yarbrough Johnny C, Yarbrough Judy Ann; Lot 135 Lakewood National Golf Club; April 27.
$412,000 St Laurent Agnes D, St Laurent Marc L to Laurence Management Group Inc; Lot 8 Blk 6 Mandalay; May 2.
$411,000 Bollinger John W, Bollinger Megan D, John W Bollinger Md Revocable Trust to Circosta Donna Sue, Circosta Frank J; Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 27; May 3.
$410,000 Lee Margaret A to Romero Guadalupe Gonzalez, Romero Manuel; Magnolia Manor Tracts; May 3.
$407,525 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Shaw Jennifer Jo Ann, Shaw Paul Timothy; Bougainvillea Place; April 27.
$405,000 Qnw LLC, Schuette Rentals LLC to Schuette Rentals LLC; Sand Cay Unit 114; April 30.
$398,000 Dean Edd Wesley Sr, Dean Rebecca Bond to Phillippi Elmer Joseph, Sasso Maria Delores; Lot 210 Heritage Harbour; April 27.
$395,000 Burt Jane E, Burt Robert L to Hoppe Michael M; Lot 89 Gamble Creek Estates; April 27.
$395,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Meyer Charlene Marie, Meyer David; Lot 108 Polo Run; May 3.
$395,000 Pietsch Cynthia M, Pietsch Michael R to 847 Evergreen Way Real Estate Trust, Eisenberg Leslie J, Marion Larry J; Cedars East Unit 34; May 2.
$392,796 Lennar Homes LLC to Smith Craig, Smith Kristen; Lot 160 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$392,500 Hershberger Derek R, Hershberger Heidi L to Blakeslee Josephine, Hopper Ben, Hopper Nancy; Lot 31 Ranches at Mossy Hammock; April 26.
$386,000 Wci Communities LLC to Epstein Alan, Peak Joyce Ann; Clubside at Country Club East Unit D 21; May 2.
$384,000 Stiffler Scott C to Stanton Roy H, Stanton Shawnmarie; Lot 1051 River Club South; May 3.
$380,000 Bennington Geraldine Denise, Bennington Nigel Dominic, Lincoln Janet Rowena, Lincoln Trevor to Alexander Bonnie, Alexander Jeffrey; Lot 621 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; April 27.
$380,000 Jonsson Bengt A, Jonsson Victoria E P to Shakeshaft Nicholas H; Lot 75 Soleil West; April 27.
$379,900 Parrott Jayne A, Parrott John T to Hallberg John; Lot 72 Greenbrook Village; May 2.
$377,000 Kamen John S, Kamen Sandra M to Pfeffer Benjamin Kyle, Pfeffer Nicole Adrienne; Lot 4 Blk M Highland Shores; May 1.
$376,000 Koppelmann Vickie J to Baker Karen, Stuckey Melba J, Van Baker; Lot 16 Greyhawk Landing; May 3.
$375,000 Bronk Clarke A, Bronk Deborah A to Brabson Jo Sheehan, Brabson William; 0; April 27.
$375,000 Cetnar Donna M, Cetnar Jennifer, Mead Donna M, Mead Natalie, Mead Richard M to Spe 202 LLC; Lot 122 Palmetto Skyway; April 27.
$375,000 Keene Jeannette V, Keene Joseph P, Keene Revocable Trust to Odom Jeffrey G, Odom Theresa C; Lot 72 Ancient Oaks; May 3.
$374,000 Carkonen Dennis J to Carr Barbara P, Carr Robert V; Lot 115 Blk 26 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; May 2.
$365,500 Lohse Robert M Jr to Bartlett Elizabeth S, Bartlett Family Revocable Trust; Lot 22 Blk M Glenn Lakes; May 3.
$365,000 Perez Jessica M, Perez Joel A to Cortez Mercy M, Santana Jeison E; Lot 868 Harrison Ranch; May 3.
$363,000 Inman E Renee, Inman Joan M, Inman Maynard L to Erickson Justin, Erickson Krystal; Lot 637 Braden Woods; May 3.
$358,380 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Batchelder Richard A, Batchelder Susan L; Lot 453 Del Webb; April 27.
$357,080 D R Horton Inc to Casciola Shelton Melissa, Shelton Neal Anthony; Lot 137 Del Tierra; May 2.
$357,000 Green Patricia A to Nemeth Csaba; Ories; April 27.
$355,000 Herz Christel, Herz Walter C to Lubiniecki Anthony S, Lubiniecki Harriet E; Lot 17 Blk G Lakeridge Falls; May 1.
$350,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Thomas Gilroy; Lot 161 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$350,000 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC, Spvborrower1 LLC to Mauk Fred Christopher, Mauk Jodi Spencer; Lot 1 Valencia Ridge; May 2.
$350,000 Taaffe Elizabeth to Mccabe Dennis J, Mccabe Mary T; Lot 5161 Mill Creek; May 3.
$348,000 Florida Investors Capital LLC to Udu Realty LLC; Lot 130 Trails; April 27.
$347,315 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Stewart John J, Stewart Karen M; Lot 35 Mirabella at Village Green; May 1.
$345,000 Barber Richard, Enderie Barber Caroline to Donnell Richard D, Donnell Sharon K; Lot 9 Hammocks at Riviera Mines; April 27.
$344,243 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Beverly Jo Parker Revocable Trust, Parker Beverly Jo; Lot 36 Mirabella at Village Green; May 2.
$342,000 Kolker David, Kolker Tamara to Bennett Cheryl J, Bennett David J; Lot 142 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 3.
$340,000 Carrier Mark A, Carrier Sarah S to Mina Vincent, Mineo Karen; Blk 2 Anna Maria Beach; April 27.
$340,000 Equity Trust Company, Fl Property Management 2 LLC, Ira Account Z029889 to Cavanaugh Patricia; Runaway Bay Unit 169; May 3.
$337,500 Ahmadian Simon, Ahmadian Tracy V to Palazzolo Paul J, Palazzolo Rosanne V; Cedars East Unit 11; May 1.
$335,000 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Thomas Tobin Ira 8001133 to Elder James Richard, Frolia Elena; Edgewater Pointe at Perico Bay Club Unit 107; April 30.
$335,000 Basile Jackeline, Basile Jerome to Gavina Christopher, Gavina Katherine G; Lot 971 Harrison Ranch; May 3.
$335,000 Tinholt Carey, Tinholt Mary A to Buffomante Mary Ann, Buffomante Russell; Runaway Bay Unit 277; April 26.
$335,000 Wilson Dustin Jerard, Wilson Sarah to Frazier Deborah Ann, Frazier Larry William; Lot 13 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; May 1.
$333,716 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Herz Christel, Herz Walter C; Lot 454 Del Webb; May 2.
$331,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Lavalli Karen Ann; Lot 15 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$330,000 Benjamin George, Benjamin Lucille to Robertson Meylin M, Robertson Thomas W; Lot 65 Regency Oaks; May 3.
$328,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Baker Malcolm J, Malcolm J Baker Trust; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 921; April 26.
$327,000 Rennhack Linda L, Rennhack Steven A to Richer Kippen J, Richer Mary E; Lot 397 Harrison Ranch; April 27.
$325,500 Citimortgage Inc to Glasser Family Living Trust, Glasser Raymond J; Lot 19 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; May 3.
$325,000 Hitchcock Darrel, Hitchcock Kim to Conover Georgia A, Conover Ronnie R; Lot 19 Blk B River Park at Mote Ranch; April 30.
$325,000 Van Phan Tuan to Ngo Daren; Lot 80 Rye Wilderness Estates; April 26.
$323,000 Terpin Kathleen J, Terpin Mark A to Grassing Arthur, Grassing Isabella; Lot 459 Heritage Harbour; May 3.
$320,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Li Xuzhong; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 922; May 1.
$320,000 Pine Bark LLC to Tyrrell Jennifer, Tyrrell Richard; Lot 23 Palmview Acres; April 26.
$317,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Corona Elise, Corona Jose; Lot 63 Old Mill Preserve; April 26.
$316,000 Donna L Hampton Revocable Living Trust, Hampton Donna L to 1872341 Ontario Inc; Lot 110 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 2.
$315,000 Siegal David M to Armontrout Vicki J, Roffe Kenneth T; Lot 17 Palma Sola Trace; April 27.
$313,485 D R Horton Inc to Thiess Peter G, Thiess Silke; Lot 138 Del Tierra; April 27.
$312,000 Berkey Kelley Lynn, Berkey Kelley Lynne, Berkey Kendall Trent to Gouwens Douglas; Blk B Matoaka Heights; May 1.
$310,000 Eicher Joseph R, Taylor Tammy T to Butler Charles, Butler Joy; Lot 20 Blk D Fairways at The Imperial Lakewood; May 3.
$310,000 Pearson G Allen to Nwagbaraocha Jason, Zane Nwagbaraocha Laura Lyn; Lot 581 Braden Woods; April 27.
$309,900 Coomber Giuseppina, Coomber Jeffrey B to Chappell Regina; Lot 290 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 2.
$309,730 D R Horton Inc to Zelitt Mindy Jo, Zelitt Stephen Gary; Lot 495 Del Tierra; May 3.
$308,000 Wci Communities LLC to Crowell Sean; Lot 35 Copperlefe; May 2.
$307,500 Bieger Kenneth N, Bieger Nancy to Winters Crystal S, Winters Stanley R; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Country Club Ii Unit 201; April 30.
$306,500 Bristol Melissa Lynn, Bristol Steven Scott to Johnson Kenneth; Lot 464 Heritage Harbour; April 30.
$306,000 Pace Carol Annette, Pace Robert David Jr to Custodero Frank, Wuest Jacqueline; Lot 22 Chelsea Oaks; May 1.
$305,000 Forbord Austin to Sanborn Gina, Sanborn Thomas; Lot 2 Blk C Chaparral; May 3.
$303,905 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Alan and Judith Loew Trust, Loew Alan D, Loew Judith F; Lot 461 Del Webb; May 3.
$302,500 Arlene R Rudin Revocable Trust, Rudin Arlene R to Rugg Susan J; Lot 3194 Cascades at Sarasota; April 27.
$302,000 Staley Carol Ann, Staley Noble Eugene to Helen D Steinberg Revocable Maryland Trust, Steinberg Helen D; Lot 62 Peridia; April 30.
$300,000 1025077 Ontario Limited to Monteverde Jan L, Monteverde Terrence M; Lot 81 Whitebridge Court; May 2.
$300,000 Exline Julie, Juola Jon, Juola Tamyra, Szpara Tyra to Reed Jack T, Reed Patricia A; Lot 8 Blk A Glenn Lakes; April 26.
$297,990 D R Horton Inc to Lynch Michael Eldridge, Lynch Sheila M; Lot 229 Del Tierra; May 3.
$295,000 Pleis Stephen H, Pleis Susan H, Pleis William to Fader Chett J, Fader Tina M; Lot 2 Old Tampa Estates; May 2.
$291,050 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Ogline Jack M; Lot 108 Willow Walk; May 1.
$290,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Howard A Kolk Revocable Trust, Kolk Howard A; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 912; April 27.
$290,000 Simensen Evelyn S, Simensen John H to Moskowitz David, Vigliotti Anna; Lot 3 Edgewater Village; April 27.
$288,900 Brod Della to Coffin Jerusha Claire; Lot 94 Eagle Trace; April 27.
$286,053 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Federici Lisa L, Federici Mark F; Lot 40 Villa Amalfi; April 26.
$286,000 Hagenkotter Lydia K, Hagenkotter William D to Parenteau Paula, Parenteau Stuart; Lot 15 Taliescent; May 3.
$285,000 Jeanette Welch Revocable Trust, Welch Jeanette to Guyetti Land LLC; Pt 24-33-19; April 26.
$285,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Barry Mark L, Barry Susan K, Marsu Trust; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 112; May 3.
$284,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Lambert Jeanne; Lot 56 Creekwood Townhomes; May 3.
$284,000 Pulte Home Company LLC to Maher John, Maher Joyce; Lot 5 Harrison Ranch; May 3.
$283,563 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Moore Jason William, Moore Revocable Trust, Moore Shawna Marie; Lot 56 Heron Creek; May 2.
$282,270 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Wolfrum Kristin I, Wolfrum Timothy R; Lot 77 Trevesta; April 27.
$280,000 Brooke Samantha, Marker Jesse Ray to Nichols Elizabeth P, Nichols Michael J; Lot 6 Whitfield Groves South; April 26.
$280,000 Male Nancy, Walker Stephen M to Lazzara Bennie Jr, Lazzara Joyce E; Shore Acres Heights; April 26.
$279,900 Coppola Alessandra, Young Trust to Frater Brian D, Frater Jennifer; Lot 301 Copperstone; May 1.
$275,990 D R Horton Inc to Gallaway Gemma L, Gallaway Michael B; Lot 95 Cottages at San Lorenzo; May 2.
$275,000 Harris Dean, Harris Sherry to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Lot 3 Sunkist Annex; April 26.
$275,000 Schmitt Brenda L, Schmitt John J to Guzman Mercedes, Hernandez Miriela; Lot 115 Oakley Place; May 3.
$270,403 Highland Holdings Inc to Anderson Isaac Jr, Anderson Letita Nikol; Lot 50 Amber Glen; May 3.
$270,400 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Wankowski Frank to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 135 Greyhawk Landing 2017 Ca 003628; May 2.
$269,900 Alphonse Maruca Irrevocable Trust, Maruca Alphonse, Westerfield Maruca Divina K to Mcmillan Mary A; Lot 208 Forest Creek; April 27.
$265,900 Zielinski Mary Ellen, Zielinski Richard to Kulscar Winifred Shaw; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 19 A; April 27.
$264,000 Cortez Mercy, Santana Jeison to Meagher Chelsea, Nardella Anthony; Lot 123 Kingsfield Lakes; May 3.
$263,000 Rowitz Esther G, Rowitz Louis to Lord Elizabeth, Mount George Michael; Longboat Harbour Unit 203; April 27.
$260,000 Hawks Robert E to Vanduinen Noelle, Vanduinen Zachary; Pt 29-34-17; May 3.
$259,970 D R Horton Inc to Simonson Sara Martena; Soleil Unit 101; May 1.
$258,450 D R Horton Inc to Savory Benjamin R, Savory Corinne E; Soleil Unit 104; May 2.
$256,500 Powell John D to Gibbons Casey, Gibbons Megan; Lot 443 Harrison Ranch; May 1.
$256,500 Rabideau Jayme, Rabideau Kimberly Y to Floyd Leah M, Floyd Thomas M; Lot 376 Copperstone; May 1.
$255,000 Csh 2016 1 Borrower LLC to Genet Edward J Sr, Genet Luvernia D, Woodruff Earl E; Lot 82 Sterling Lake; April 26.
$255,000 Lewis Jeffrey, Lewis Stacey to Patrick Tomasulo Revocable Trust, Tomasulo Patrick; Lot 266 Sabal Harbour; May 3.
$250,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Yang Yanju; Lot 88 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 27.
$248,000 Litherland Phillip Raymond, Litherland Sandra K to Dulong Norman F; Lot 128 Lakeside Preserve; May 2.
$248,000 Menz Eilene K, Menz Gilbert to Klement David, Klement Jo Anne; Garden Lakes Village Unit 62; April 26.
$247,000 Berinsky Richard T, Berinsky Suzanne, Richard T Berinsky and Suzanne Berinsky Joint Trust to Watson Christopher W, Watson Sayli; Lot 41 University Pines; May 3.
$245,000 Charbonneau Robin J to Parsons Cameron; Lot 106 Coral Shores; May 1.
$245,000 Handley Claire to Gancitano Anthony R Jr, Parker Belinda J; Lot 128 Sugar Mill Lakes; April 26.
$245,000 Meister Gary W, Meister Lucia M to White Derek M, White Jennifer A; Lot 115 Harrison Ranch; April 26.
$243,990 D R Horton Inc to Cruz Daniela M, Cruz Jose A; Lot 78 Cottages at San Lorenzo; May 1.
$243,990 D R Horton Inc to Nicolas Ermise, Remy Reynold G; Lot 80 Cottages at San Lorenzo; May 3.
$243,900 Harris Dennis J, Harris Sara N to Wigginton Jolynne C, Wigginton Stephen P; Lot 10 Blk P Country Club Heights; May 3.
$242,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Qi Xiaoli; Lot 87 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 27.
$240,000 Grasso Nicholas J, Grasso Wendy E to Schlehlein Dennis E Jr; Blk 11 Poinciana Park; May 3.
$240,000 Kellermueller Danielle M, Kowalski Deborah A to Joseph Jason Lee, Joseph Joanna Marie; Lot 14 Blk B Sarabay Woods; May 3.
$239,500 Johnson Wesley Alan to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Lot 1 Sunkist Annex; May 1.
$236,900 K G Industries Inc to Pasiuk Devon Marie, Pasiuk Tyler Scott; Blk 11 Parrish Annex; April 27.
$235,990 D R Horton Inc to Drymond Tina Marie; Lot 257 Willow Walk; May 3.
$235,000 Tempesco Catharine to Xiao Guang Liang; Belair; May 1.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Campo Raul Eduardo, Hernandez Maria Teresa Lopez; Lot 156 Willow Walk; May 3.
$231,700 D R Horton Inc to Golaszewski Regina Anna, Golaszewski Victor; Soleil Unit 103; April 26.
$231,000 Wendt Carol, Wendt Christian R to Leonard Michael L; Lot 24 Blk A Woodlawn Lakes; May 3.
$230,000 Ruby M Schilling Trust, Schilling Ruby M to Hummel Michele M; Lot 67 Timberly; May 3.
$229,900 Davis Donald R Ii, Davis Jeanne G to Ferrer Angela Doreen, Ferrer Patricio Fernando; Lot 46 Kingsfield Lakes; April 26.
$229,900 Frazier Debora A, Frazier Larry W, Frazier Revocable Trust to Weakley Amanda Ann, Weakley Michael Vincent; Lot 18 Blk 1 Kingsfield; May 3.
$229,000 Anthony P Brzezinski Revocable Trust, Brzezinski Anthony P to Staley Carol Ann, Staley Noble Eugene; Lot 88 Regency Oaks; May 2.
$228,700 D R Horton Inc to Kweder Jeffrey A, Kweder Julie A; Soleil Unit 102; April 26.
$227,500 Kimble Mary Jo, Stinnett Jamie, Stinnett Mary Jo to Unger Nicole; Lot 136 Creekwood; May 1.
$225,000 Taylor Timothy E to Giorgi Maciej T, Giorgi Stephanie E; Lot 114 Regency Oaks; April 27.
$224,500 Blain Denise M, Schwenk Michael C to Lee Charlene B; Lot 6 Blk K Villages Of Lakeside South; April 27.
$224,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Erickson John N, Erickson Michelle L; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 202; April 27.
$223,900 Gallaway Gemma L, Gallaway Michael B to Rincon Paula, Soriano Carlos; Lot 67 Cottages at San Casciano; April 27.
$222,000 Gilmore Diane G, Kurulak Amanda, Saunders Diane G to Espinosa Saharai Melo, Naranjo Ariel Sanchez; Lot 21 Blk E Country Club Heights; May 2.
$222,000 Slemp Priscilla Ann to Buckley Georgette L, Buckley Mark J; Veranda Iii at River Strand Unit 2214; May 2.
$222,000 Wagner Phyllis J to Perfetto Lisa, Perfetto Mark; Lot 100 Peridia; May 3.
$220,000 Donna M Pica Revocable Trust, Pica Donna M to Cerniglia Gail H, Cerniglia George E; Treetops at North Forty St Charles; May 1.
$220,000 Huber Karl, Huber Kenneth, Keeth Karen, Ritchie Donald, Ritchie William Jr to Haller John C, Haller Kathleen M; Lexington Circle Of Mount Vernon Unit 4525; May 3.
$219,000 Delapaz Marcos to Skoyec Mary Beth; Rosedale; April 27.
$218,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Agganis Diane K, Agganis George C; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 414; April 30.
$217,000 Jimenez Reynaldo Jr, Jimenez Reynoldo Jr to Brussee Jacqueline E, Snedden Wesley A; Lot 27 Blk D Sandpointe; April 27.
$216,500 Brawner Felton T Jr to Moore Ryan D, Moore Sarah L; Lot 57 Cordova Lakes; April 27.
$215,000 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Goldman Linda Goldberg, Shorr Jay A; Lot 54 Lake Club; April 26.
$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Neal Angela Leigh; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 425; May 3.
$215,000 Valente Realty Investments I LLC to Woodham Margie M; Lot 15 Blk G Pine Lakes; May 3.
$213,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Chang Wei, Song Hu; Lot 100 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$210,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Howell Gretchen Anne, Porges Adrienne Lynne; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 415; May 2.
$209,000 Frank Jeremy, Frank Rachael to Romero Nancy, Sanchez Jonathan A; Lot 101 Harrison Ranch; May 2.
$208,000 Conicella Frank, Conicella Marian to Dunton Devonne R, Heaps Thomas A; Lot 22 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; April 26.
$202,000 Morgan 3012 LLC to Pottieger Brent S, Tomasiak Mark A; Pt 3-35-18; April 26.
$200,000 Bralley Tammy, Ellen F Hamilton Trust, Hamilton Ellen F Trust, Hamilton Ellis Earl Ii, Spivey Tammy Jo to Mooney Kenneth F, Stoots Mitchell G; Blk 2 River Haven; May 1.
$200,000 Hinson Bruce E to Hernandez Cecilia M, Propst Angela D; White; April 27.
$199,000 Durazo Manuel M to Espinoza Antonio Leal; Lot 4 Oakland Ridge; May 3.
$197,000 Mewhinney Christopher B to Hernandez Osmany Jimenez, Penuela Martha; Lot 108 Oak Terrace; May 3.
$193,500 Sd Tlc LLC to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC; Lot 54 Lake Club; April 26.
$190,000 Smith Connie A, Smith Timothy R to Brown Danielle, Whited Adam; Lot 92 Stone Creek; April 27.
$189,000 Hengstebeck Christine M, Hengstebeck Thomas F to Zhong Lin; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 7A; May 3.
$187,500 Linda Sue Schaich Trust, Schaich Linda Sue to Apt Cheryl M, Apt Maridiann; Lot 3 Blk J Spanish Point; May 3.
$187,100 Cit Bank, Easterbrook Jacqueline K to Bank Of America; Lot 12 Blk H Whitfield Estates 2017 Ca 001624; May 2.
$186,500 Karlson Ronald to Grebasch Justin; Valencia Garden Unit 153; May 3.
$185,000 Baldwin Pyra Jane, Christianson Baldwin Joint Living Trust, Christianson Paul Kenneth to Kraal Karen M; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4857; May 2.
$185,000 Stergio Gloria J, Stergio Michael P to Lavallee Diane; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 144; May 3.
$184,900 Miller Linda T, Miller Michael M to Siferd Bobbi J, Siferd Rick M; Blk 20 Myakka City; May 3.
$184,230 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Schechter Howard, Schechter Janis; Lot 98 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$180,000 Maier Marcia H to Jones Amanda, Kendall John; Grand Estuary Iii at River Strand Unit 428; May 3.
$180,000 Weir James M to Pavlisko Assunta, Pavlisko James; Avista Of Palm Aire Unit 4182; April 30.
$179,250 Baustert Schwedt Living Trust, Schwedt Jeffrey David, Schwedt Michael Robert to Gibb David F Iii; Palm Breeze Villas Unit 119; May 1.
$178,900 Honer Arthur M Jr, Honer Kimberly to Lohse Robert M Jr; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 504; May 3.
$178,700 Florida Investors Capital LLC to Reed Carol; Lot 16 Melwood Oaks; May 3.
$176,500 Jain Anila to Rincon Carmen; Greenbrook Walk Unit 101; April 27.
$176,000 Larsson Liisa, Larsson Markus to Mitchell Meghan N; Palma Sole Trace Unit 460; April 27.
$175,000 Fabian Constance to Chopra Rajesh, Chopra Vibha; Lakebridge Unit 70; May 2.
$175,000 Perez Kevin M, Perez Philip Wayne, Perez Phillip Wayne to Brannon Cristina; Blk D New Pearce and Pearce Vegetable Farms; May 2.
$171,500 Donald Wayne Zimmerman Revocable Trust, Maley Debra D, Munoz Tracy L, Zimmerman Donald Wayne Revocable Trust to Shah Bhavesh, Shah Sangita B; Lot 595 Copperstone; May 3.
$171,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Balow Geraldine M, Balow Robert M Jr; Lot 94 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 1.
$170,000 Swick Jay A to Corredor Cesar E, Corredor Tania M; Lot 8 Blk A Casa Del Sol; May 2.
$170,000 West Tampa Holdings LLC to National Assets and Company LLC; Lot 15 Blk 36 Holiday Heights Second Addition; April 27.
$165,000 Deiane E Holstein Revocable Living Trust, Holstein Deiane E to Perez Gary; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 15 101; April 26.
$164,600 Cit Bank, Escuza Hector, Escuza Hector Sr, Escuza Josefa to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 1 Blk A Braden River Lakes 2017 Ca 004076; May 2.
$163,500 Tompary Matthew J to Hitchcock Darrel L; Willowbrook Unit 603; May 3.
$163,200 Horowitz Family Trust, Horowitz Lois Beth, Horowitz Martin to Wichern Ashley, Wichern Patsy, Wichern Troy; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7719; April 27.
$163,000 Cobb Bruce V, Cobb Karen L to Bergmann Cynthia D, Bergmann H William; Lot 17 Blk G Bayshore Gardens; May 3.
$163,000 Tanberg Daniel William, Tanberg Patricia Kay to Reddy Eugene, Reddy Kimberly; Vizcaya Unit 1102; April 26.
$162,000 Moore Kira A to Melo Cecilia; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7654; May 3.
$162,000 Weiner Dan to Mckinney Jodi; Lot 3 Blk C Segee; May 2.
$160,600 Bennington Kay Ann, Provezis Eva, Provezis Eva P, Provezis Eva Pearl to Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, U S Bank National Association; Greens at Edgewater Unit 25 D 2017 Ca 004495; May 2.
$160,500 Gregory Lane F to Yow Donald T, Yow Melinda B; Lot 3 Bradley Place; April 26.
$160,000 Olsen Kelly Ann, Olsen Stanley W, Quin Kelly Ann to Cavada Jorge L; Lot 1 Blk C Segee; May 1.
$160,000 Vander Ploeg Susan Wendy to Bresnehan April A, Bresnehan Stephen S; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 202; May 1.
$159,000 Iriza Ecaternia to Ditri Gerald N, Ditri Jane W; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 222; April 26.
$154,000 Bourgault Ronald A, Bourgault Suzanne E to Mracek Elaine M, Mracek Steven W; Oakview Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 705 D; April 27.
$151,000 Rodriquez Celia to Lopez Carmen M, Tellez Elvis Lenin Rojas; Lot 27 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; May 2.
$149,900 Stiffler Christine N to Breit Nancy V, Nancy V Breit Revocable Trust; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 3 102; April 30.
$147,500 Falso Felippo A, Felippo A Falso Revocable Trust to Hildebrand David, Hildebrand Linda; Cambridge Village Unit 34; May 3.
$145,040 James Studenka Declaration Of Trust, Studenka James Declaration Of Trust, Studenka Todd to Gajdostik Mary Louise, Gajdostik Mary Revocable Trust, Mary Gajdostik Revocable Trust; Pt 18-34-16; May 3.
$145,000 Atwell Alan F, Atwell Margherita H to Finnegan Michael J, Finnegan Susan R; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 62; April 27.
$145,000 Spafford Richard Allen, Strom Tammy L to Berry Mary, Wolfe John; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Ii Unit 2803; April 26.
$145,000 Wm F Mcdonough Plumbing Inc to Zrp Holdings LLC; Lot 6 Blk B Centre Park Industrial; May 2.
$142,100 Lsf8 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust, Unicorn Vickie, Unicorn Vickie L to Maroon Plains Trust, U S Bank National Association; Lot 19 Sherwood Pines 2016 Ca 004161; May 3.
$141,000 Goglia Mary Ann, Musal Mary Ann Goglia, Musal Russell S to Gainey Dana, Gainey Keith; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 102; April 27.
$140,100 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 2005 C, Dix Earnestine, Jpmorgan Chase Bank to Christenson LLC; Pt 31-33-18 2016 Ca 002641; May 3.
$140,000 Davis Alan R, Davis Carolyn to Hernandez Alexis; Lot 3 Blk F Bayshore Gardens; April 27.
$139,900 Barker Sheri to Dasko Aliaksandr G; Huntington Woods Unit D; May 2.
$137,000 Mclarney Catherine J, Mclarney Catherine Jane to Pyott Eldred L; Blk 3 Southwood Village; May 3.
$135,000 Kelley Harry M, Kelley Sherry A to Cornwell James E, Cornwell Terri O; Heron Harbour Unit 408; April 27.
$133,000 Harrison Timothy to Mcabee Laura; Craig; April 27.
$132,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Qma Fidu Inc, Trust No 484718; Lot 5 Blk 3 Bayou Harbor; April 26.
$130,000 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Nancy Vangunten Ira 8002978, Vangunten Nancy Ira 8002976 to Falco Chrisi A, Falco Richard P; Addition to Palmetto Point; April 27.
$130,000 Krzewina Duane J, Krzewina Moira A to Bosque Cindy Sue, Bosque Jose A, Lowe Zachary Michael; Woodland Village Unit 12; April 27.
$130,000 Pritzl Alice J, Pritzl Gordon to Schroeder James R, Schroeder Janet S; Morningside Unit 107; May 2.
$129,200 Fbr Securitization Trust 2005 4, Hsbc Bank Usa, Rowe Stephen D, Rowe Stephen Daniel to Adams Matheu E; Blk 7 Myakka City 2017 Ca 001778; May 3.
$125,000 Cooledge Rian Lynn, Coolidge Phillips Rian Lynn, Phillips Rian to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley Abs Capital I Inc Trust 2006 He7; Lot 30 Kenil Worth at The Country Club 2016 Ca 000954; May 3.
$125,000 Fisher Nadine R to Fisher Sarita Skye; Palmetto Point; April 27.
$125,000 Ginn Janet Kay, Ginn Randall Lee to Diane Mottola; Ironwood Twelfth Unit 301A A; April 26.
$125,000 Mcnally James M, U S Bank National Association to Twenty Four Twelve LLC; Lot 5 Blk 2 Beachton Park 2017 Ca 000345; May 2.
$125,000 Mingle Barbara A, Mingle John J to Kramer Lisa L; Palms Of Cortez Unit 17; April 26.
$125,000 Valentin Angel, Valentin Isabel G to Newsome Carla, Newsome Terrance; Pt 3-33-19; April 26.
$122,500 Hughlett Karen K, Hughlett Karen K Revocable Trust, Hughlett Richard J Revocable Trust, Hughlett Richard Joseph, Karen K Hughlett Revocable Trust, Richard J Hughlett Revocable Trust to Bock David, David Bock Living Trust; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit C 32; April 26.
$121,100 Federal National Mortgage Association, Karhi Shirley P to Clemann Christopher; Linx at Pinebrook Unit 604 2016 Ca 005229; May 2.
$121,000 Chwojko Mariusz, Lapinska Justyna to Inman E Renee; Lot 16 Hidden Meadows; May 3.
$119,000 Stanoch Annette, Stanoch Mark to Weintraub Jerry Mark, Weintraub Linda Williams; Lot 41 Rye Wilderness Estates; May 1.
$118,000 Dailey Lawrence to Muniz Francisco J Mancera; Lot 1 Blk 1 A B Bennetts; April 26.
$115,000 Zarle Barry N, Zarle Dianne W, Zarle Family Revocable Trust to Macclain Tourtilotte Patricia A, Tourtilotte Steven E; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 005A; May 1.
$114,000 Lawson Arthur W, Lawson Sally L to Bruce W and Andrea L Ott Revocable Trust, Ott Andrea L, Ott Bruce Wayne; Pt 16-35-18; April 26.
$112,100 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc, New Gary, New Gary S to Christenson LLC; Lot 2 Blk D Bayshore Gardens 2016 Ca 003474; May 3.
$110,000 Hansen John S, Swanson Dorothy A, Swanson Victor W, Swenson Barbara A, Swenson Barbara W to Kenneth D Wolf Revocable Trust, Wolf Kenneth D; Meadowcroft Unit 1224; May 2.
$109,400 Caliber Home Loans Inc, Porter Teanish L to Christenson LLC; Lot 13 Blk B Baumers 2017 Ca 001433; May 2.
$109,368 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Holt Gary D, Holt Janet K; Lot 264 Indigo; May 1.
$109,250 Frank Shawna to Martin Keith; Lot 316 Sabal Harbour; April 26.
$105,000 Olson Tammy, Olson Tyler to Keith Olson Living Trust, Olson Keith; Point Pleasant Unit 21; April 26.
$100,100 Mcneal Jack L, Mcneal Jack Lewis, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Lot 2 Blk 2 Whitfield Club Estates 2017 Ca 003113; May 2.
$100,000 Brazier Marcia to Prentice Paulette M; Daybreak Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 2; April 26.
$100,000 Gale Holbrook Trust, Green Alison J, Holbrook Gale Trust to Flynn Lisa M, Smith Todd Douglas; Lot 20 Blk L Tangelo Park; May 3.
$96,250 Siphom Phou to Thao Kally, Thao Vu; Pt 2-33-19; April 27.
$95,500 Gantenbein Gerald C to Bouchard Marielle; Desoto Square Villas Unit 17 B; May 1.
$92,000 Parsons Marie A, Parsons William F to Bohner Brenda, Bohner Daniel; Lot 20 Blk 26 Trailer Estates; May 2.
$90,609 Guel Amy to Jimenez Reynoldo Jr; Lot 27 Blk D Sandpointe; April 27.
$90,000 Parrish Paul L Jr, Paul L Parrish Jr Revocable Living Trust to Parrish Paul L Jr; Lot 6 Blk C Woods at Conquistador; May 3.
$89,500 Selene Finance LP to Braun Theodoore, Braun Tiffinie; Pt 2-35-22; April 26.
$87,000 Deyoung Faith E to Parsons Kimberly D, Parsons Russell A Ii; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative A Cooperative Unit 299; May 3.
$85,000 Brooks Herbert Lee, Brooks Rosanne, Brooks Sylvestor to Rainey Trevor; Blk B Manatee Heights; April 27.
$85,000 Bruce W and Andrea L Ott Revocable Trust, Ott Andrea L, Ott Bruce W to Connolly Judy, Connolly Martin; Second Bayshore Unit L 7; May 2.
$85,000 Dillow Shirley L to Lewis Virginia Ann; Lot 24 Blk 18 Trailer Estates; May 2.
$79,000 Brewer Kenneth E, Brwer Mary D, Kenneth E Brewer and Mary D Brewer Living Trust to Perdue Byron E, Perdue Gloria F; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 86; April 26.
$79,000 Kiss Ilona to Veneracion Marisse; Second Bayshore Unit N 31; April 26.
$78,300 Stump Diane M, Whitehead Eric to Lutz Barbara J; Lot 20 Palm View Gardens; May 3.
$77,000 Boogertman Gertrude, Boogertman Robert M to Hauler Mona G, Hauler Ronald J; Palm Lake Estates Unit 48; May 3.
$75,100 El Mansouri Rachid, Elmansouri Rachid to Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, U S Bank; 2017 Ca 002510; May 2.
$75,000 Burnett David L, Ditech Financial LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 12 La Plata Park 2017 Ca 002684; May 2.
$75,000 Haylock Colleen, Haylock Stewart to Kossove Alan; Parkway Villas Unit 3; May 3.
$75,000 Lieberman Mary M to Sparling Marsha; Parkway Villas Unit 99; May 3.
$73,000 Caye Charles E Iii to Kurlinski Bernadine V, Kurlinski James P; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 86; April 27.
$72,600 Bruss Family Revocable Trust, Bruss Ruthena M, Bruss Ruthena Mae, Cit Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association; Pt 13-35-17 2016 Ca 001049; May 2.
$70,000 Biel Reo LLC to Mg Direct LLC; Little Indian Meadows; May 2.
$70,000 Skrapits Jolan, Skrapits Vince to Sadler Mary, Sadler Melville; Second Bayshore Unit D 27; May 1.
$70,000 Van Horn Sandra B to Chambers Helen R; Lot 22 Blk M Floridana Mobile Homesite; May 3.
$65,300 Boncoski Bruce R to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Pt 33-34-17 2017 Ca 004391; May 2.
$65,000 Agnes C Lacombe Trust, Lacombe Agnes C, Lacombe Steven P to Weiner Benjamin; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 97; April 30.
$65,000 Mardis Larry J to Rodriguez Yraldo E; Lot 80 Braden Castle Park; May 3.
$64,000 Mys J Lee, Mys Susan M to Feely Sean P, Feely Susan M; Fourth Bayshore Unit 34; May 3.
$62,000 Chambers Jeannie L to Demarco Carmino, Demarco Ellen W, Demarco Trust; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 14A; April 30.
$60,000 Aurora Family Trust, Geeslin John Warren to Escalating Investments LLC; Lot 233 Gilley and Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradentown Florida; May 1.
$60,000 Forrest Marilyn K to Westney David P, Westney Denise R; Lot 1 Blk 8 Southwood Village; May 3.
$60,000 Goodfellow Family Trust, Goodfellow Kathe M to Goodfellow Kathe M; Lot 14 Lockwood Meadows; May 2.
$56,900 Reese Charles to Kettenburg Linda; Lough Erne Unit C 105; April 26.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 42 Amber Glen; May 2.
$53,000 Mcleod Roy, York Ruth E to Monti Deborah R; Leisure Lake Village Unit 8; April 26.
$50,750 Siphom Phou to Thao Bee, Thao Jennifer A; Pt 2-33-19; April 27.
$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Mackenzie Alan R, Mackenzie Beverly J; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 68; April 27.
$49,000 Vonmosch Luella M to Currie Donald H, Maki Karen K; Second Bayshore Unit M 22; May 2.
$46,000 Keen Debra, Keen Terry to Smith Paul S; Lot 146 Braden Castle Park; April 27.
$45,000 Moore William Richard to Carolyn A Codella Trust, Codella Carolyn A, Mccormick Marissa Trust, Mccormick Michael S, Michael S Mccormick and Marissa Mccormick Trust; Ironwood Fourth Unit 305 E; April 26.
$43,500 Davis Michael B to Grande Darlene; Third Bayshore Unit K 5; May 1.
$42,000 Keever Howard L Jr to 827 Manatee Ave Land Trust, Trust Company; Lot 1 Blk B Stewart and Roeschs; May 3.
$41,000 Burton Phillip T to Wilson Marcia L, Wilson Robert A; Leisure Lake Village Unit 40; April 26.
$40,000 Sell Judith M, Sell Raymond M to Kiss Ilona; Fourth Bayshore Unit E6; April 26.
$38,100 Cit Bank, Deitemeyer Carol to Federal National Mortgage Association; Villa 101 Villager Apartments Unit 6 2017 Ca 004099; May 2.
$37,500 Judith M Spates Revocable Trust, Spates Judith M to Shiflett Jim; Second Bayshore Unit M 32; May 2.
$37,000 Mottram Elizabeth G to Wisgerhof Diane E, Wisgerhof Gordon D; Lot 120 Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc; May 3.
$36,375 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to De Bartolo Edward A Jr, De Bartolo Valentine F; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 76 4; May 3.
$35,789 Todd Jonathan to Cooper Marilyn K, Cooper Michael F; Lot 10 Blk 35 Trailer Estates; May 2.
$25,300 Freeman Freddie L, Us Bank Na to Open Range Properties LLC; Blk 22 Rubonia 2016 Ca 002958; May 2.
$25,100 Johnson Webster to Bank Of America; Washington Park 2017 Ca 000235; May 2.
$20,000 Sirmans Mattye to Bernards Investment Group LLC; Sunnyside; May 3.
$17,700 Citrus Grove Home Owners Association Inc to Mcauley Dan; Citrus Grove Estates Unit R 19; April 27.
$16,700 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 21; April 26.
$14,500 Sogge Betty J, Sogge Living Trust to Wilson Brian L; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 119; April 26.
$12,400 Adams Linda Joyce, Bayset Rentals LLC, Burrows Debbie S, Burrows William P, Martin Clifton, Rental Pros Of Florida to Burrow Debbie S, Burrow William P; Pt 13-35-17 2017 Ca 005308; May 2.
$12,000 Mcnair Jimmy, Mcnair Venice J to Payne Deborah L, Payne Donald Sr; Or2555 Pg3503; April 27.
$9,908 Vopenka Lukas, Vopenka Rochelle R to Hla Fidu Inc, Trust No 482518; Lot 3 Blk F Floridana Mobile Homesite; April 27.
$9,000 White Sands Of Longboat Condominium Association Inc to Moncy Agnes; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 104; May 2.
$5,000 Perry Eleanor B, Perry Richard B to Taylor Jessica, Taylor Patrick; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 17; May 1.
$3,300 Tax Lien Fund I LP to Hernandez Ismael; Lot 37 Blk 33 East Terra Ceia; April 26.
$100 Call Kelly, Flowers Robert to Lake View Condominium Association Inc; Lake View Unit 203 2016 Cc 001423; May 2.
$100 Hartford Paul W, Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Banc Of America Alternative Loan Trust 2005 7 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 7, Wells Fargo Bank; Dude Ranch Acres 2017 Ca 002038; May 2.
$100 Rafferty Shirley J to Mhc Colony Cove L L C; 2017 Cc 000879; May 3.
$20 Burnette Deborah P, Burnette Timothy L Sr to Burnette Deborah P, Burnette Timothy L Sr, Burnette Trust; Lot 352 Riverdale Revised; May 1.
$20 Diluzio Charles N, Diluzio Katherine F, Katherine F Diluzio Revocable Trust Of 2013 to Diluzio Charles N, Diluzio Katherine F, Diluzio Trust; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 155; May 1.
$19 Ercole Denise P, Ercole Joseph C to Ercole Denise P, Ercole Joseph C, Ercole Trust; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6003; May 1.
$19 Gerling Dana Laganella, Huddleston Zelma E, Third Restated Zelma E Huddleston Trust to Cook Teresa H, Mcginnis Melody K; Lot 17 Rio Vista; May 3.
$19 Jackson Gloria Dawn, Jackson Roland Brock to Gloria Dawn Jackson Trust, Jackson Gloria Dawn, Jackson Roland Brock, Roland Brock Jackson Trust; Lot 219 River Woods; April 26.
$19 Merold Carlene D to Merold Carlene D, Merold Trust; Lot 21 Central Park; April 26.
$10 12203 Seabrook Avenue Residence Trust 2038, Yellan Scott to Dagostino Domenico, Dagostino Vivian, Sano Frank; Lot 27 Mallory Park; May 3.
$10 Bank Of America, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 5, Lasalle Bank National Association, U S Bank National Association to Kind Daniel J, Lovejoy Peggy; Or2703 Pg7689; April 27.
$10 Banta Carolyn S, Banta Guy H to Banta Carolyn S, Carolyn S Banta Trust; Runaway Bay Unit 181; April 26.
$10 Barbarito Cynthia Leigh Liskey, Duncan Victoria Gay Liskey, Fielding Candice Diane Liskey, Liskey David Scott, Liskey Guy Bradford, Liskey Jeffrey Chad, Liskey Lee R Jr, Liskey Melisa Amy, Liskey Melodi Anne, Quarles Kathleen Susan Liskey to Barbarito Cynthia Leigh Liskey, Liskey Guy Bradford, Liskey Homestead Trust; Lot 3 Key Royale; April 27.
$10 Best Janice J to Best Janice J, Best Joseph H; Blk C Bidwell Heights; April 30.
$10 Blackwolff Homes LLC to Blackwolff Homes LLC; Lot 4 L J Harrie Unrecorded; April 30.
$10 Bond Beth, Dunn Michael F, Dunn Michael F Sr to Bond Dunn Family Trust, Dunn Michael F Sr; Lot 2 Tara; April 26.
$10 Bourgette Emily to Bourgette Robert M Jr, Wolfe Carolyn; Lot 39 Gates Creek; April 30.
$10 Bringman Edward A Jr to Bringman Jamie T; Lot 36 Blk H Casa Loma Mobile Home; April 27.
$10 Brown Vera Mae to Brown Vera Mae, Bryant Jacquelyn, Sims Lillie C; Lot 43 Booker T Washington Homesteads; April 26.
$10 Bruns Sandra J to Bruns Sandra J, Bruns Wanda L; Lot 19 Blk 35 Trailer Estates; May 2.
$10 Carol Ann John Revocable Living Trust, John Carol Ann Revocable Living Trust, John Gregory James to John Gregory J; 0; May 3.
$10 Cobb Don Roger to Cobb Don Roger, Don Roger Cobb Revocable Trust; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 82; May 2.
$10 Cobb Don Roger to Cobb Don Roger, Don Roger Cobb Revocable Trust; Waterway Unit 327; May 2.
$10 Copeman Connie, Copeman Larry J to Copeman Connie; Lot 17 Bonaire Bayou; May 3.
$10 Darlene L Gee Revocable Living Trust, Gee Darlene L Revocable Living Trust, Gee Glenn H, Wilson Marie Elaine to Gee Glenn H; Pt 35-34-18; May 1.
$10 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Harborview 2006 Bu1 to Tina Fohou LLC; Key Royale; May 3.
$10 Disney Sue C Revocable Trust, Garmon George M, Sue C Disney Revocable Trust to Garmon Brian A, Garmon Zachary J; Lot 24 Magnolia Manor River Section; May 3.
$10 Doyle Investment Services Inc to Doyle Matthew A; Harbor Pines Unit 5; May 2.
$10 Elliot G Gregory to Lamb Elliott Dianne L; Lot 1 Blk F Desoto Community; April 26.
$10 Gee Laura, Gee Laura Diane to Gee Laura, Laura Gee Revocable Living Trust; 0; May 2.
$10 Gee Mary Helen, Gee Robert William to Gee Mary Helen, Mary Helen Gee Family Trust; Lot 7 Blk 32 Anna Maria Beach; May 3.
$10 George W Rauch Iii Trust, Rauch George W Iii, Rauch Sally Long Uihlein, Sally Long Uihlein Rauch Trust to Rauch George, Rauch Sally U; Lot 2 Robert Lennox; May 2.
$10 Grumbley Dana L to Martinez Lucretia N; Lot 4 Blk B Bay Beach; April 27.
$10 Gutierrez Sonia Lissette, Vasquez Carmelo Chavez, Vazquez Carmelo Chavez to Gutierrez Sonia Lissette; Blk G Glazier Gallup; May 3.
$10 Hayes Sarah to Freeman Guy; Rubonia; April 27.
$10 Heinrichs Richard W to Heinrichs Richard W, Richard W Heinrichs Trust; Lot 12 Tara; April 30.
$10 Hofmann Patricia, Hofmann Robert to Hofmann Patricia, Hofmann Revocable Trust Agreement, Hofmann Robert; Lot 27 Covered Bridge Estates; May 1.
$10 Howe Marilyn, Howe Trust Ii to Howe Stanley, Howe Trust Ii; Flamingo Cay Condominium Apartments Unit 24; April 27.
$10 Howe Stanley, Howe Trust Ii to Howe Stanley; Flamingo Cay Condominium Apartments Unit 24; April 27.
$10 Huber Margaret E to Haller John C, Haller Kathleen M; Lexington Circle Of Mount Vernon Unit 4525; May 3.
$10 Huff John S, Huff Judith L to Huff John S, Huff Judith L, John and Judith Huff Revocable Living Trust; Lot 94 Palma Sola Trace; April 26.
$10 Jewett Forrest E, Jewett Marilyn A to Forrest E Jewett and Marilyn A Jewett Revocable Living Trust, Jewett Forrest E Revocable Living Trust, Jewett Marilyn A; Lot 9 Copperfield; May 3.
$10 John Steven M to John Lindsey Blakeley; 0; April 26.
$10 Johnson Penny, Johnson Robert to Johnson Family Revocable Living Trust, Johnson Penny D, Johnson Robert A; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 117; May 3.
$10 Jones Garred P, Jones Grace M to Grace M Jones Revocable Trust, Jones Grace M, Kincaid Linda Lee, Peduzzi Kristine Marie; Blk K Bears; April 27.
$10 Jungers Daniel M to Daniel M Jungers Revocable Living Trust, Jungers Daniel M; Lot 157 Bridgewater; April 26.
$10 Juola Jon D, Juola Judiva Priest to Reed Jack T, Reed Patricia A; Lot 8 Blk A Glenn Lakes; April 26.
$10 Lee Tim R to Franklin Gene; 0; May 3.
$10 Lekon Carolyn A, Lekon Kirk J to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 215; May 3.
$10 Lewis Kathryn G, Lewis Robert E to Byers Gary; Third Bayshore Unit A 31; May 2.
$10 Lineberger John J to Lineberger John J, Lineberger Lynda L; Beck Estates; May 3.
$10 Luycx Amelia T, Luycx Ronald A to Amelia T Luycx Living Trust, Luycx Amelia T, Luycx Ronald A, Ronald A Luycx Living Trust; Lot 114 Rivers Reach; May 2.
$10 Mathews Denise Ruth, Moore Jerry Lee to Moore Jerry Lee; Blk B Serena Park; May 1.
$10 Mcclure Jana L to Mcclure Scott L; Mccollums Lake; May 3.
$10 Mcclure Jana L to Mcclure Scott L; Golf Course Estates; May 3.
$10 Mekhail Julie, Mekhail Tarek, Tj Forever Properties LLC to Mekhail Christian Anthony; Lot 2 Blk A Hagle Park; May 3.
$10 Melvin Tresser Family Trust, Tresser Melvin Family Trust, Wilner Debra T to Burke Andrea Tresser, Descendants Nonexempt Trust For The Benefit Of Andrea Tresser Burke, Descendants Nonexempt Trust For The Benefit Of Debra T Wilner, Descendants Nonexempt Trust For The Benefit Of Steven J Tresser, Northern Trust Company, Tresser Ste; Or2724 Pg7816; May 2.
$10 Melvin Tresser Family Trust, Wilner Debra T to Burke Andrea Tresser, Northern Trust Company, Tresser Steven J, Wilner Debra T; Shore Unit 104; May 1.
$10 Miller Pamela to Miller Pamela A, Pamela A Miller Trust; Harborage On Braden River 1 Unit B 05; May 3.
$10 Moore Richard Dana, Moore William Derrick, Moore William Richard, Zeliesko Darcie L, Zeliesko Darcie Lynn to Carolyn A Codella Trust, Codella Carolyn A, Mccormick Marissa Trust, Mccormick Michael S, Michael S Mccormick and Marissa Mccormick Trust; Ironwood Fourth Unit 305 E; April 26.
$10 Moyers Loretta Kay to Moyers Alyson T, Moyers David S; Lot 10 Foxchase; April 27.
$10 Naglieri Susan, Oneill Lee R, Oneill Susan E to Oneill Lee R, Oneill Susan E; Or2711 Pg0761; April 26.
$10 One Life One Adventure LLC, St John Jessica to Guanacaste Investments LLC; Heatherwood Unit 12; May 1.
$10 One Life One Adventure LLC, St John Jessica to Guanacaste Investments LLC; Heatherwood Unit 13; May 1.
$10 Padilla Steven A to Padilla Steven A; Blk 2 Sarasota Avenue Park; April 27.
$10 Payne Deborah, Payne Donald to Broomes Hinds Darwin; 0; April 30.
$10 Penwarden Carolyn M to Cardamone Lynn M, Penwarden Bronwyn; Woodlawn Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 613 D; April 26.
$10 Rhodes James Lowrey, Rhodes Lois Ann to Cusanoa Kimberly Rhodes, Rhodes James Lowrey, Rhodes Lois Ann; Lot 26 Villages Of Thousand Oaks Village Ii; April 30.
$10 Richardson Kristey N, Richardson Thomas L to Richardson Family Trust, Richardson Kristey N, Richardson Thomas L; Lot 3 Blk 13 Lakeridge Falls; April 26.
$10 Richeson Irene to Richeson Irene, Richeson Jeffrey; Blk 5 Palmetto Country Club Estates; May 2.
$10 Rousseau Claudette L, Rousseau Richard E to Rousseau Claudette L, Rousseau Family Trust, Rousseau Richard E; Pt 29-33-18; April 26.
$10 Rousseau Claudette L, Rousseau Richard E to Rousseau Claudette L, Rousseau Family Trust, Rousseau Richard E; Lot 37 Fairfield; May 3.
$10 Scalise Anthony James, Scalise Carolyn Theresa to 1301 Bay Drive North Land Trust, Scalise Anthony James, Scalise Carolyn Theresa; Bay Watch Unit 1 A; May 2.
$10 Schlobohm Ray to Raymond W Schlobohm Trust, Schlobohm Raymond W; Lot 64 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 2.
$10 Schoff Nancy L to Nancy Lee Schoff Revocable Trust, Schoff Nancy Lee; Lot 1 Blk 9 Southwood Village; May 3.
$10 Shirley M Trueblood Trust No St1297, Trueblood Shirley M to Trueblood Family Revocable Trust No 2016, Trueblood Randall E, Trueblood Shirley M; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 18 7; April 26.
$10 Siphon Khamphay to Siphom Phou; Or2520 Pg0927; April 27.
$10 Siphon Khamphay to Phou Siphom; Or2520 Pg0925; April 27.
$10 Smith David L to Tavis Properties LLC; Pt 20-33-18; May 2.
$10 Smith Dorothy Leatha, Smith Vinton Ervin to Smith Vinton Ervin; Bayshore On The Lake Condiminium Apartments Unit 209 D; May 3.
$10 St John Jessica to Cheshire Cat Properties LLC; Lough Erne Unit B 108; May 1.
$10 Standeaven Lori L, Toledano Lori to Standeaven Patricia D; Lot 14 Blk 3 Holmes Beach; May 2.
$10 Sterken Gordon W, Sterken Judy A to Sterken Family Protection Trust, Sterken Gordon W, Sterken Judith A; Palma Sola Shores Unit 6; May 3.
$10 Studenka Jennifer to Gajdostik Mary, Mary Gajdostik Revocable Trust; Pt 18-34-16; May 3.
$10 Sunstreet Energy Group LLC to Meyer Charlene Marie, Meyer David; Lot 108 Polo Run; May 3.
$10 Tack Anthony G A, Tack Kathleen C to Tack Anthony G A, Tack Kathleen C, Tack Revocable Trust; Lot 19 Fairfield; May 2.
$10 Taulman Cheryl Ann to Davis Michael B; Third Bayshore Unit K 5; May 1.
$10 Van Etten Daniel Paul, Van Etten Michael John to Van Etten Michael John; Lot 22 Blk 9 Southwood Village; April 26.
$10 Vanetten Christopher J to Vanetten Michael J; Lot 22 Blk 9 Southwood Village; April 26.
$10 Visser Alice, Visser Minard to Minard Visser Trust, Visser Minard; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 42; May 2.
$10 Vitale John to Hanson Teresa, Vitale John; Lot 7 Blk J Bayshore Gardens; May 2.
$10 Westney David P, Westney Denise R to Total Finish Inc; Lot 1 Blk 8 Southwood Village; May 3.
$10 Wilson Susan M to Wilson Douglas C; Airport; May 3.
$10 Wisneski Marylou to Wisneski Barbara, Wisneski Marylou; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 413 B; May 3.
$10 Wurzel Carolyn D, Wurzel Robert D to Hutchens Lisa W, Krauss Christy D, Robert D Wurzel Revocable Trust, Wurzel Robert D; Lot 4 Blk Q Bay Palms; May 3.
$10 Zimmerman Donald W, Zimmerman Donald Wayne to Shah Bhavesh, Shah Sangita B; Lot 595 Copperstone; May 3.
$1 Brenenstuhl J Gary, Brenenstuhl Laurie J to Brenenstuhl John Gary, Brenenstuhl Laurie J, John Gary Brenenstuhl and Laurie J Brenenstuhl Living Trust; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6404; May 2.
$1 Kka Fidu Inc, Trust No 306115 to Kka Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 306115; Blk D Fair Lane Acres; May 1.
$0 Behr Juan, Champagne Lorraine to Behr Juan; Cambridge Village Unit 8; May 3.
$0 Bottger David A, Bottger Marilyn Felicelli to Dabmar LLC; First Longboat Harbour Unit 206; May 3.
$0 Continental 117 Fund LLC to Continental 120 Fund LLC; Pt 8-35-17; April 27.
$0 Donna L and Ralph O Emery Jr Living Trust, Donna L and Ralph O Emery Jr Revocable Living Trust, Emery Christofer, Emery Donna L Living Trust, Emery Donna L Revocable Living Trust, Emery Florinda, Emery Ralph O Jr Living Trust, Emery Ralph O Jr Revocable Livi to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; May 2.
$0 Donna L and Ralph O Emery Jr Living Trust, Donna L and Ralph O Emery Jr Revocable Living Trust, Emery Christofer, Emery Donna L Revocable Living Trust, Emery Florinda, Emery Ralph O Jr Revocable Living Trust to Manatee County; Lot 22 Royal Palm Gardens; May 2.
$0 Elder Larry P, Elder Pamela M to Elder Larry P, Larry P Elder Revocable Trust; Whitney Beach Unit 101; April 26.
$0 Felicita Jean L to Goodfellow Kathe M; Lot 14 Lockwood Meadows; May 2.
$0 Hickey Judith A, Hickey Richard J, Richard J Hickey and Judith A Hickey Revocable Trust to Bernhardt Carlos; Or2698 Pg5896; May 3.
$0 Mcclain Kenneth W, Mcclain Patricia Kaye to Manatee County; Pt 30-33-19; April 30.
$0 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Moccasin Wallow Commercial Holdings LLC; Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; May 3.
$0 Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Ylh Capital LLC; Or2711 Pg0409; April 26.
$0 Raburn Doyal W to Hippie Flamingo LLC, Raburn Doyal W; Lot 9 Blk P Holmes Beach Corrected; May 1.
$0 Roggeveen Dionis M, Shaffar 3 LLC to Roggeveen Dionis M, Shaffar Mark R; Lot 22 Blk B Palma Sola Bay Estates; April 27.
$0 Smr North 70 LLC to Forestar Usa Real Estate Group Inc; Or2706 Pg6637; April 26.
$0 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Macek Eric, Macek Heather; Lot 7 Enclave at Country Meadows; April 26.
$0 Wegforth Living Trust, Wegforth Robert A, Wegforth Ruth V to Kratz Donna L, Kratz Rudolph; Or2333 Pg4773; April 27.
$0 Wehr Frankie B to Geiger Steven P; Or2689 Pg2951; April 30.
$0 Wiley Lusharon to Lusharon Wiley Living Trust, Wiley Lusharon; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; May 2.
