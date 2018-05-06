Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$2,250,000 Farr Groves LLC to Mosaic Fertilizer LLC; Pt 35-34-22; April 25.
$1,450,000 Durward Properties LLC to J Thompson Ami LLC; Lot 28 Bay Palms; April 25.
$1,350,000 Brush Wendy E, Reiter Lesly A, Reiter Lesly R to Parikh Nita, Parikh Shirish J; Lot 16 Longboat Key; April 25.
$1,300,000 Jlc Real Estate LLC to Langfield Mary M, Lotito Michael A; Lot 17 Legends Bay; April 25.
$1,225,000 St John Debra Jill, St John Robert to Charles G Council Jr Revocable Trust, Council Charles G Jr, Sheila M Council, Sheila M Council Revocable Trust; Lot 2 Key Royale; April 23.
$1,150,000 Cincotta Marguerite W to Agosti Barry J, Agosti Robin R, Robin R Agosti Revocable Trust, Robin R Agosti Revocable Trust; Plantation Bay Estates; April 20.
$1,127,500 Feagan Glynn D, Feagan Jennifer K to Ramos Paula, Ramos Richard; Turtle Towers Unit B; April 20.
$1,023,000 Sherwin Donald D, Sherwin Ruth to White Paul E, White Vicki D; Lot 17 Blk A West Bayou; April 20.
$987,500 Susan B Talucci Revocable Trust, Talucci Susan B to Modisett Michael P, Modisett Pamela G; Lot 40 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 24.
$950,000 Lofgren Eric P, Lofgren Erica G to Jarrell Jonathan Martin, Jarrell Melissa Previte; 0; April 24.
$915,000 Blackman Joanne V, Blackman Terence F to Berg Thomas A, Berg Varaluck; Lot 22 Snead Island Estates West; April 24.
$869,000 Fitzgerald Kevin, Fitzgerald Vicki to Mosner Michael, Mosner Michelle; Lot 53 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 20.
$855,000 Laurie Christine E, Laurie John C, Miller Christine Elizabeth to M and J Smith Revocable Trust, Smith Jackie, Smith Michael Alan; Lot 339 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; April 24.
$847,000 Bowman Robin L, Lorman David B to Ahrenkiel Heather L, Ahrenkiel Richard K Jr; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 255 B; April 25.
$780,000 Lyerly James Stephen, Lyerly Ruth L to Lyerly Robert Lee, Nelms Patsy Jean; Edgewater; April 23.
$776,600 Minto Bradenton LLC to Vanderploeg Christopher Joseph, Vanderploeg Jean Lynn; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; April 23.
$750,000 Jt Land Company LLC to Gulfside Development LLC; Lot 28 Bimini Bay Estates; April 25.
$749,000 Sinisi Anthony A, Sinisi Diana L to Mullen Brendan Thomas; Lot 23 Bay Palms; April 23.
$729,350 Minto Bradenton LLC to Palma Sola Holdings LLC; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; April 20.
$665,000 Lowry Lucas M, Shapiro Lowry Sylvia J, Shapiro Sylvia J to Lance Brett R, Ryan Pauline, Ryan Shanell A; Lot 5 Key Royale; April 25.
$655,114 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Oden Kevin; Lot 7 Estuary; April 20.
$655,000 J Michael Fine Homes LLC to Davis Mark L, Mark L Davis Trust; Lot 56 Twin Rivers; April 23.
$620,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Emery Douglas Gregg, Emery Katherine B; Lot 30 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; April 24.
$615,000 Forster Gary Ernest, Forster Margaret Keeley to Boin Ellen J, Boin Warren E Jr; Lot 27 San Remo Shores; April 20.
$604,150 Minto Bradenton LLC to Dunne James Timothy, Gomez Dunne Carol; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 96 A; April 25.
$600,000 Treonis Nathalie, Treonis Nathalie C to Oakley Sunset Group LLC; 0; April 25.
$582,500 Devore Robert H, Devore Tammy S to Viola Grace M; Cedars West Of Longboat Unit 205; April 25.
$576,000 Sanderson Lynn Marie, Sanderson William M Ii, William M Sanderson Ii Restatement Of Trust to Keseg David P, Keseg Jeannie E; Blk 1 Ilexhurst; April 23.
$575,000 Donohue Ellen, Donohue John to Harroff Ronald N, Hill Marie A; Lot 7 Blk D Lake La Vista; April 25.
$555,000 Gryzwa James J, Gryzwa Nancy J to Summer Jay L, Summer Joann L; Waters Edge Unit 201 S; April 24.
$525,000 Bosque Evelio I Jr, Bosque Melissa J to Schuchardt Christopher P, Schuchardt Dona Laurie; Lot 2 Terra Ceia Estates; April 25.
$515,000 Crispell Julia C, Crispell Stephen F to Rozzano Ann Maureen, Rozzano John A, Rozzano Patricia S; Watercrest Unit 401; April 20.
$515,000 Demarco Lou Jr to Mccullagh Michael Robert; Lot 84 River Club North; April 23.
$515,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Menold Ernest J, Menold Patricia A; Lot 148 Lakewood National Golf Club; April 20.
$499,489 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Wessel Rebecca M, Wessel William C; Lot 47 Estuary; April 20.
$495,000 Rhodes Debra G, Rhodes Thomas R to Jacobs Landing LLC; Lot 6 Blk A Corrected Plat Of Ciprianis First; April 25.
$490,000 Fusco Lynne M, Fusco Raymond A to Winner Cherie E, Winner Kevin D; Lot 6 Laurel Oak Park; April 25.
$488,500 Nazarovitch George to Battini Victor Fernandez, Canal Carmen Cecilia; Lot 19 Blk 24B Waterlefe Golf and River Club; April 25.
$480,000 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Helgeson Family Investments LLC; Lot 84 Mirabella at Village Green; April 25.
$479,500 Garant Christine, Garant Christine M to Mills Eileen, Mills Marshal; Lot 4084 Twin Rivers; April 25.
$475,000 Curry Robert J Jr to Park Allen M, Park Beth A; Windward Bay Unit 201; April 24.
$472,000 Helgeson Family Investments LLC to Bibler Stephanie L, Stephanie L Bibler Revocable Living Trust; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 43; April 25.
$470,404 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Kohn Jack B, Kohn Joyce S; Lot 350 Del Webb; April 20.
$466,000 Canfield Dean L, Canfield Mildred A to Cedarwood Properties LLC; Lot 354 Copperstone; April 25.
$465,000 Jungle Queen Vacations LLC to Kondrat Mary, Kondrat Patrick, Patrick K Kondrat and Mary N Kondrat Trust; 0; April 20.
$460,000 Sandrey Elizabeth M, Sandrey Kurt G to Parlor Paula M, Parlor Scott W; Lot 117 Foxbrook; April 23.
$457,035 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Peterson Christy Lee, Peterson Noah Charles; Lot 63 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 20.
$449,500 Albrecht Barbara L, Albrecht Family Revocable Living Trust, Albrecht Jeffrey N to Joyner Jonathan M, Oquendo Angelica D; Waterbury Grape Fruit Tracts; April 25.
$440,000 Boos Linda, Boos Paul D to Wainscott Greg S, Wainscott Karen S; Lot 49 Blk E Greyhawk Landing; April 20.
$440,000 Buono Judith P, Buono Mark to Douglas W Fainelli Revocable Living Trust, Fainelli Douglas W; Lot 11 Treymore at Villages Of Palm Aire; April 25.
$440,000 Mccuistona Michele E to Puckett Brandi, Puckett Jeffrey R; Pt 11-34-18; April 23.
$434,900 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Stenburg Fredrik, Stenburg Nina; Lot 390 Greyhawk Landing West; April 24.
$430,000 Jarjosa George A, Jarjosa Penelope V to Mitchell David L, Mitchell Joan E; Lot 25 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 23.
$426,675 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Delekta Joint Revocable Trust, Delekta Leonard John, Delekta Mary Ellen; Lot 351 Del Webb; April 24.
$425,000 Gorman Darlene M, Gorman Kenneth T to Clare Dorn L, Clare Frances E; Lot 8 Greyhawk Landing; April 23.
$425,000 Hayes Ashley A, Sepesy Ashley, Sepesy Michael Paul to Raffo Agusta, Raffo Frank; Lot 444 Preserve at Panther Ridge; April 20.
$416,805 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Santora Frank A Iii, Santora Jennifer A; Lot 4076 Twin Rivers; April 20.
$415,000 Mcmillan John Dale, Mcmillan Linda L to Hunter John D, Hunter Patricia; Lot 8 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 25.
$404,000 Lavoie Frances Ann, Lavoie Joseph Paul to Bianchi Daniel C Jr, Bianchi Julie L; Lot 4118 Heritage Harbour; April 25.
$404,000 Testman Dessalines Petion to Stanford Darrell Todd, Stanford Deborah Julia; Blk A C H Davis Resubdivision Of Riverfront Property; April 23.
$402,500 Milton John D, Milton Susan P to Barnes Malcolm Lewis; Lot 18 Lakeside Woods; April 25.
$401,000 Sleeper Keith A to Wiart Maurice, Wiart Terry; Seacrest Two Unit 4; April 20.
$400,000 Heard Elizabeth to Deane Mary Anne, Mary Anne Deane and Ronald V Sharpe Living Trust, Sharpe Ronald V; Lot 5 Wilton Crescent; April 20.
$396,205 Weston Signature Homes LLC to Dezso James W Jr, Dezso Patricia L; Lot 6 Cortez; April 25.
$395,000 Schuller Margaret K to Kimberly J Nelson Revocable Trust, Nelson Kimberly J; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 35; April 23.
$390,000 Fitch Dwight, Fitch Yakeitha to Hester Audrey E, Hester Matthew M; Lot 11 Blk A Fiddlers Green; April 24.
$390,000 Lemus Nadieska, Otero Evys, Suarez Nadieska Lemus to Herman Daniel N, Herman Lois; Lot 239 Trails; April 25.
$388,600 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Pham Hannah, Pham Quang V; Lot 412 Greyhawk Landing West; April 24.
$385,000 Hernando Investment Fund LLC to Egrie Jennifer; Lot 40 Wentworth; April 24.
$379,000 Tasker Peter L, Tasker Susan D to Dedrea A Greer Revocable Trust, Greer Dedrea A, Schaefer William L; Whitney Beach Ii Unit 165; April 24.
$375,000 Welch James M, Welch Nadine M to Mccarthy Charles C, Mccarthy Sandra J; Lot 13 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; April 24.
$375,000 Young Robert D, Young Ruth M to Berry Douglas W, Berry Nancy Lee; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 56; April 20.
$370,000 Wci Communities LLC to Pietsch Cindy M, Pietsch Michael R; Clubside at Country Club East Unit 3 D; April 25.
$365,000 Sunergy 1, Sunergy 1 Corporation, Sunergy Corporaton to Map Graphics LLC; Pt 36-34-17; April 20.
$364,241 Wci Communities LLC to Kingsley Michael Jon Jr, Kingsley Samantha Nicole; Lot 117 Copperlefe; April 23.
$357,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Trask Barbara A, Trask Bruce L, Trask Family Trust; Lot 14 Harrison Ranch; April 20.
$356,701 Wci Communities LLC to Arbor Andrew Ross, Arbor Jamie Lyn; Lot 120 Copperlefe; April 23.
$351,000 Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Roch Sally Sue, Sally Sue Roch Living Trust; Blk 3 Longbeach On Longboat Key; April 20.
$350,000 Bark Realty LLC to Donahue Peter Daniel, Lawrence Sarah Beth; Lot 53 Misty Oaks; April 24.
$350,000 Mcpadden Carol Victoria to Woodard Brian Paul; Lot 114 Coral Shores; April 20.
$347,500 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Balazs Carol A, Balazs Robert Eugene; Bougainvillea Place; April 20.
$345,000 Corning Gregory, Corning Nicole to Huff Jennifer, Sarmanian Steve Maxwell; Lot 5 Blk 2 Barrington Ridge; April 25.
$345,000 Haas Marilyn L to Spaude Barbara, Spaude Joseph; Lot 57 Coral Shores; April 25.
$343,000 Johnson Brian to Funk Arnold, Funk Glenda; Seaside Gardens Replat; April 20.
$341,500 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Jerrow David W, Jerrow Kimberly A; Lot 445 Greyhawk Landing West; April 20.
$335,000 Bartram Shannon, Bartram William to Healey Dennis Edward Jr, Healey Lesley A; Blk 14 Whitfield Estates; April 23.
$330,000 Macleod Alexander P to Crifo Wright Carmela; Lot 24 Woodbrook; April 23.
$330,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Kallstrom Allison Mccreary, Kallstrom Kevin A; Lot 216 Arbor Grande; April 24.
$329,960 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Morris Debra Kay, Morris Steven Garrett; Lot 103 Ridge at Crossing Creek; April 20.
$324,225 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Smith Dan Steven, Smith Deborah Sue; Bougainvillea Place; April 20.
$324,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lahey Michael Dennis; Lot 376 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 23.
$322,000 Ngo Jacqueline, Ngo Tai to Williamson Karen A, Williamson Thomas M; Lot 47 Eagle Trace; April 23.
$321,496 Wci Communities LLC to Englin Joshuae Michael, Goldstein Jeffrey Steven; Lot 191 Rosedale Addition; April 23.
$315,000 Nemoytin Edith, Nemoytin Michael to Haas Guy, Haley Katherine; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 42; April 20.
$312,000 Wci Communities LLC to Lamthach Linh, Lamthach Ty; Lot 31 Copperlefe; April 24.
$310,000 Fraser David Scott, Fraser Susan Marie to Scribner Allen K, Scribner Joni V; Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; April 25.
$310,000 Jones James S to Clark Roshunya Shavon; Lot 65 Palm Aire at Sarasota; April 23.
$310,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to D R Horton Inc; Trevesta; April 23.
$308,000 Simotes Larry to Simpson Albert Charles Jr, Simpson April Baty; Lot 30 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; April 23.
$307,000 Landes Jerald S, Landes Laura J to Vollrath Rebecca R, Vollrath Richard C; Lot 117 Ancient Oaks; April 23.
$305,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Peterson Jack, Peterson Susan; Lot 43 Arbor Grande; April 23.
$305,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Peterson Jack, Peterson Susan; Lot 43 Arbor Grande; April 24.
$300,000 Fiday Gloria, Fiday Raymond J to Magarelli Marco Antonio, Marco Antonio Magarelli and Geraldine Martinez Magarelli 2013 Revocable Trust, Martinez Magarelli Geraldine; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 8302; April 24.
$300,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lindloff Joyce Sharretts, Lindloff Robert Charles; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 911; April 25.
$300,000 Volkert Amy to Herron Cassie L, Herron David S; Perico Island Unit 10; April 24.
$296,000 Ogilvie Mary C to Heard Elizabeth; Lot 79 Whitebridge Court; April 25.
$295,000 Aiello Gloria A Revocable Trust, Besterfield Gloria A, Gloria A Aiello Revocable Trust, Gloria A Besterfield Revocable Trust to Zhu Xiao Chuan; Lot 31 Blk J Glenn Lakes; April 20.
$295,000 Boyd Family Revocable Trust, Boyd Thomas Paul to David Peacock Living Trust, Judith Peacock Living Trust, Peacock David Lee, Peacock David Living Trust, Peacock Judith Living Trust, Peacock Judith Skinner; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 86; April 23.
$290,000 Bisaillon David J, Bisaillon Patricia A to Miller Gary L, Miller Victoria D; Lot B 21 Rosedale 3; April 23.
$285,500 Geminn Justin M, Seabloom Adrienne to Giardelli Daria, Giardelli Richard; Lot 56 Blk A Country Oaks; April 24.
$285,000 Briggs Tonya to Garcia Ermelinda, Williams Samuel A Iii; Lot 139 Covered Bridge Estates; April 23.
$284,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Ly Jodyne, Yatsko Keith; Lot 148 Polo Run; April 25.
$280,000 Rowe Living Trust, Rowe Loreilyn to Yanaro Jeanne, Yanaro Robert P; Garden Villas at Wild Oak Bay Unit 88A; April 24.
$275,000 Cowan Kavin, Cowan Nena to Brown Elizabeth, Brown Russell; Lot 943 Harrison Ranch; April 20.
$275,000 Martha Elizabeth Parisian Revocable Living Trust, Parisian Martha E to Shanks David A, Shanks Shannon D; Lot 29 Tropical Harbor; April 25.
$273,000 Shone Gregory T, Shone Shirley A to Hoevenaar Corinne, Hoevenaar Ryan; Lot 184 Copperstone; April 24.
$272,000 Richards Gloria, Turner Franklin to Layman Kimberley Taft, Layman N Kenneth; Lot 5 Arbor Oaks; April 20.
$270,000 Swanson David A, Swanson Mary A to Grove William A Iii; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 302; April 23.
$270,000 Weller Deanna M to Kagan Sumner, Kanigel Judith; Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe Unit E 2; April 24.
$268,000 Crowley Susan R, Crowley Timothy P to Bischott Brad L; Lot 10 Blk 3 Kingsfield Lakes; April 25.
$266,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Cutting Gail, Cutting Webster; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1201; April 25.
$262,000 Zwick Gina M, Zwick Thomas J to Ricelli Robert; Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 7004; April 24.
$260,000 Beckett Jeffrey L, Beckett Sally A to Harris Dean, Harris Sherry; Lot 9 Ancient Oaks; April 25.
$260,000 Canfield Dean L to Cedarwood Properties LLC; Lot 179 Rivers Reach; April 25.
$260,000 Raines Julie, Slentz Julie to Oden Robert J; Pt 10-36-21; April 20.
$259,900 Doraski Barbara Teresa, Doraski Joseph Charles to Tillotson Annabelle, Tillotson Melody A, Tillotson William Aired; Lot 10 Blk A Maple Lakes; April 25.
$259,000 Snell Norman Jeffrey, Snell Robin Lee to Phillips Donna A, Phillips Steven R; Lot 131 Peridia; April 23.
$256,000 Burdick Jacelyn, Burdick Matthew Ryan to Garcia Garcia Eduardo, Garcia Jessica; Lot 115 Cottages at San Lorenzo; April 25.
$256,000 Gill Ardel L, Gill Steven Roy to Burkett Aaron D, Burkett Karen A; Lot 15 Blk D Heritage; April 25.
$254,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Confidential, Di Benedetto Kirk Mariateresa; Lot 84 Old Mill Preserve; April 25.
$254,000 Russo Rosalie to Knox Craig C, Knox Terri Lynn; Lot 256 River Isles; April 23.
$252,500 Cherrypick Investments LLC to Mattocks Beverly J; Lot 73 Covered Bridge Estates; April 20.
$251,000 Pouliquen Louis Y to Ross Gillian Waring; Lot 17 Sarabay Lake; April 25.
$250,000 Boyd Fay T, Boyd Valerie, Fay T Boyd Revocable Trust, Gargiulo Valerie, Wilbur Boyd Residual Trust to Plumb Fun Gifts and Gadgets LLC; Pt 3-33-19; April 25.
$250,000 Canfield Dean L to Cedarwood Properties LLC; Lot 400 Copperstone; April 25.
$250,000 Coate Dorothy O, Coate John P Sr to Smart Jack A, Smart Kimberly C; Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 204; April 24.
$250,000 Ebgert Jennifer, Egbert David J to Oneal Kimberly A, Oneal Thomas W; Lot 6 Copperstone; April 25.
$250,000 Green Roy F to Sun and Moon Ranch LLC; Pt 5-37-22; April 24.
$250,000 Holl Seth, Holl Shannon to Jordan Thomas H, Jordan Victoria A; Lot 317 Copperstone; April 25.
$250,000 Michalak Maria Johanna to Stewart Betty C, Stewart Diana L; Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 291; April 25.
$250,000 Sines John, Sines Olivia W to Miller Georgia A; Lot 13 Blk M Sandpointe Estates; April 24.
$250,000 Sixteen 7407 LLC to Matelau Chelsea, Matelau Onesi; Lot 20 Village Green Of Bradenton; April 23.
$249,900 Pyle Katheryn R, Pyle William M Jr to Gerard Diana L, Gerard Michael H; Lot 93 Copperstone; April 24.
$249,000 Moore Eleanore M to Holian Kimberly Michelle, Holian Stephen Michael; Lot 4 Manatee Oaks Ii; April 20.
$248,370 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Forteau Raymond E, Kirkwood Elizabeth H; Lot 141 Willow Walk; April 20.
$243,000 Morris Debra, Morris Steven to Wells Soynapa, Wells Thomas J; Lot 3 Blk 26 Lakeridge Falls; April 23.
$242,000 Drobecker John F to Thao Dai; Lot 21 Blk G Sandpointe; April 20.
$241,000 Dale Edgar D, Haight Karen A to Walther Julie Ann; Lot 84 Creekside Preserve Ii; April 25.
$241,000 Sunnysiesta LLC to Russo Michele, Russo Nadine Sweeten; Lot 22 Blk G Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; April 23.
$240,830 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Brost Kyle J, Stiers Nicole J; Lot 33 Trevesta; April 25.
$240,000 Cochran Heather Harmon, Harmon Trust to Phillips Spanish Main LLC; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 49; April 20.
$240,000 Conroy Audrey, Conroy John to Laflamme Joan A, Laflamme Raymond L; Lot 96 Highland Lakes; April 20.
$240,000 Eisenberg Jacqueline K, Jacqueline K Eisenberg Revocable Trust to Garraffa Debra H, Garraffa Ronald L; Lot 103 Highland Lakes; April 20.
$239,900 Reynolds John, Reynolds Rebecca to Morse Cynthia E, Morse James L; Lot 509 Villages Of Thousand Oaks Villages Iv and V; April 20.
$238,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kinate Paul M, Kinate Susan Marie; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 426; April 24.
$235,142 K G Industries Inc to Delong Amanda Kay, Delong Kody; Blk 11 Parrish Annex; April 25.
$235,000 Cummisford Mark R, Cummisford Sherry A to Evanofski Bernard; Lakebridge South Unit 27; April 20.
$232,000 Edgren Paul L to Eddy Gregory P, Eddy Karen A; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 104; April 20.
$230,500 Merritt Matthew J, Merritt Rina to Gellman Jeff; Lot 1 Blk M Sandpointe; April 20.
$230,000 Longo Lenny A, Longo Valerie P to Arens Robert J, Arens Stephanie L; Lot 112 Kingsfield Lakes; April 20.
$230,000 Mansfield Kathleen C to Mangum Chelsea, Mangum William Todd, Mangum Zachary Ryan; Lot 11 Blk K Highland Shores; April 23.
$230,000 Martin Francis Joseph, Martin Sheila Irene to Healy Rhonda L; Lot 148 Silverleaf; April 25.
$228,000 Moss John Lindsay, Moss Melodie F to Mottaz Jacob Harrison; Lot 19 Blk A Bay View Park; April 23.
$226,600 Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwheq Inc Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 S9, Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Manatee County Florida, Mill Creek Association Inc, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Nelson Diane, Nelson R A, Nelson Ru to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 375 Mill Creek 2016 Ca 000168; April 20.
$225,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Robson Jeffrey David, Robson Patricia; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 423; April 23.
$225,000 Gillespie Annelise B, Gillespie Edward A to Omsberg 401K Plan, Omsberg Julie; Whitney Beach Unit 170; April 25.
$220,000 Cydrus Jay R, Cydrus Tamera L to Jones Francis A Jr; Lot 3 Cordova Lakes; April 24.
$220,000 Szegedy Diana to Velazquez Fernando, Velazquez Mauricia; Lot 5 Ellenton Square; April 24.
$220,000 Thomas Betty J, Thomas John W to Offerpad LLC, Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Garden Lakes Village Unit 74; April 24.
$215,000 Lofgren Eric P, Lofgren Erica G to Jarrell Jonathan Martin, Jarrell Melissa Previte; Pt 34-33-17; April 24.
$215,000 Woyke Debra M, Woyke Lowell B to Hopkins Barry S, Hopkins Ruth Ann; Palm Court Villas Unit 30 B; April 20.
$210,000 Lindquist Linda, Lindquist Timothy to Ubertini Linda M, Ubertini Vincent P Jr; Shoreline Terraces V at Perico Bay Club Unit 948; April 25.
$210,000 Skupin Joseph, Skupin Joseph F, Skupin Joseph F Jr to Culp Laurel A, Culp Peter J, Laurel A Culp and Peter J Culp Revocable Trust; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 18 B; April 25.
$205,000 Classic Property Management Of Srq LLC to Sanchez Javier, Sanchez Yesica A; Lot 48 Blk H Tangelo Park; April 25.
$205,000 Ferguson Julianne Marie, Ferguson William David to Court Andrew C; Lot 6 Blk H White Bear Park; April 20.
$202,000 Jordan Denise C to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Lot 41 Lamp Post Place; April 25.
$201,000 Evans Corrine, Hoevenaar Ryan to Heath Jared C; Rosedale; April 24.
$200,000 Bartgis Joyce A, Bartgis Larry J, Larry J Bartjis and Joyce A Bartjis Revocable Trust to Tran Jessica Huynh, Van Tran Thanh; Lot 14 Blk 34 Holiday Heights; April 20.
$200,000 Hartung Claudia, Hartung Ron Revocable Living Trust, Ron Hartung and Claudia Hartung Revocable Living Trust to See Spot Grooming LLC; Lot A Blk A W H Gilletts Addition to Parrish; April 23.
$200,000 Thompson Todd to Lucas Tiffany, Marland Jeffrey; Blk B W C Jernigan; April 23.
$199,900 St Lawrence Angela, St Lawrence Berry Trust, St Lawrence Randolph J to Hoage Deborah S, Hoage Maggie J, Hoage Ryan L, Hunter Andrew S; Blk 10 Poinciana Park; April 20.
$196,400 De Garcia Diana Luz Mantilla, Mantilla De Garcia Diana Luz to Gordon Edward L, Gordon Georgia L; Lot 31 Blk G Villages Of Lakeside South; April 20.
$195,000 1506 18Th St W LLC to Brooks Timothy J; Lot 9 Seminole Heights; April 25.
$195,000 Petot Phyllis, Petot William to Bunch Dennis, Bunch Janet; Serenata Sarasota Unit 302; April 25.
$195,000 Rode Matthew A to Byszkowski Jane; Willowbrook Unit 2706; April 25.
$191,000 Arreoola Francisco, Witcomb Thomas to Felker Peggy; Lot 50 Blk H Tangelo Park 1St Addition; April 24.
$191,000 Thorndike Melissa, Thorndike Melissa Seavy to Roggy David; Pt 23-35-18; April 20.
$190,600 Jennings Horatio T Iii, Jennings Renee to Jennings Horatio T Iii; Lot 29 Rosedale Addition; April 20.
$189,900 Johnston Rick, Johnston Rosie M to Orms Julee E, Orms Kyle J; Lot 15 Blk M Windsor Park; April 24.
$185,000 Miller Dinnigan Patricia M to Mcgreevy Kris; Lot 113 Harborage On Braden River; April 23.
$185,000 Padova Brian P, Padova Megan E to Wilson Devin; Lot 103 Gillette Grove; April 25.
$181,000 Jaume Nathalie, Lepage Michel to Allison Hank Kelly Bruner, Gardner Sarah Rebecca; Blk F Tylers; April 20.
$180,000 Hueso Elias, Hueso Lirda to Maxey Michael W, Wurl Melody A; Manatee Gardens; April 25.
$180,000 R Sky Investments LLC to Pantoja Benigno Arreguin; Idle Wild Court; April 20.
$179,900 Mckenna Francis X, Mckenna Shirley R to Mcmullen Nicholis, Mcmullen Sheri; Lot 60 Covered Bridge Estates; April 20.
$179,000 Gates Lawrence Mueller, Lawrence Mueller Gates Revocable Living Trust to Biery Judy A, Biery Parker R; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 23; April 25.
$172,500 Tonkin James H to Calara Conrad P, Velasquez Calara Jennifer; Lot 18 Lantana Villas; April 25.
$170,000 Finesse Holdings Inc to Loose Edward A, Loose Kelly M; Orange Grove Park; April 25.
$170,000 Johnson Ann M to Kindell Kenneth, Swanson Tanya; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 34; April 25.
$170,000 Sent Holdings Inc to Mark Cahill Investments LLC; Whitfield Park Of Commerce; April 23.
$170,000 Shoreline Land Manatee Division Inc to Dds Land Ventures LLC; Blk B Bay Beach; April 24.
$169,900 Baird Clay H, Baird Nancy E, Podlesney Nancy E to Mara Tongue 2006 Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Tongue Mara; Blk A Sunset Terrace; April 23.
$167,500 Converse Harriet Ann, Converse Ronald L to Long Darlene, Long William; Lot 1 River Isles; April 25.
$167,000 Krueger Sharon, Wormwood Christopher to Thompson Todd E; Welshs Addn to The City Of Palmetto Fla; April 24.
$167,000 Porter Charles, Porter Karen to Mcree Amanda R, Mcree Nathan D; Lot 564 Copperstone; April 25.
$165,000 Bryant Willie Clint to Casique Maria G Leon, Lopez Ana G; Blk E H W Harrison; April 25.
$162,600 Davis Alvin, Edney Laura, Mercury Insurance Company Of Florida, United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Cam Xiv Trust, Hmc Assets LLC; Pt 30-33-19 2017 Ca 003955; April 25.
$160,000 Batista Eladio Adan, Fallas Yetty Mayela Rey to Bradley David Lee; Lot 33 Oak Haven; April 25.
$156,400 Sage Bonita, Sage Deborah Anne, Sage Penelope Linda, Sage Terence P to Fabmartin LLC; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 201; April 25.
$152,500 Lacertosa Gerard Jr to Adzanku Linda S; Greenbrook Walk Unit 102; April 20.
$152,000 Heath Wanda, Lantz Alice F to Hedrick Barbara E, Hedrick Donald R; Mount Vernon Unit 9415; April 23.
$150,100 Rice David to Rice Susan S, Susan S Rice Trust; Banyan Bay Club Unit 411; April 24.
$150,000 Obrien William M to Campos Jose, Campos Kimberly; Pt 26-35-20; April 24.
$147,000 Thomas Jamie, Thomas Kenneth to Grassman Brooke N; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 3105; April 24.
$145,000 Brown Michael J, Hendrickson Maria J to Morris Eugene C Jr, Morris Mary Ann S; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 203; April 20.
$135,000 Michael R Moss and Doris H Moss Trust, Moss Doris H, Moss Michael R to Mosher Kathryn E, Mosher Randall P; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 108; April 24.
$135,000 Sullivan Michele to Crocket Lloyd Stephanie; Norman W Horton; April 23.
$134,000 Beyer Donna F, Beyer Paul S to Fitzsimmons Richard; Westwinds Village Unit X 1; April 24.
$130,000 2103 51St Ave Land Trust, Latinos Wealth Group LLC to West Tampa Holdings LLC; Lot 15 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; April 25.
$129,900 Barber Ronald J to Rogers Tuson Rosemarie, Tuson Richard; Country Village Unit 2039; April 20.
$128,500 Richardson Peggy D to Sjobakken Mark J, Talkington Tracy L; Country Village Unit 2122; April 25.
$125,000 Hegarty James, Hegarty Julia to Barber Ronald J; Country Village Unit 2064; April 25.
$120,000 Chanthavong Andy, Chanthavong Baiyen, Chanthavong Baiyene, Chanthavong Balyene, Chanthavong Saeng to Books Barry L; Pt 1-35-20; April 24.
$119,900 Jenkins Donald R, Jenkins Twyla L to Sizemore Gary W, Sizemore Linda S; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 502; April 24.
$117,000 Huff Kyle David, Renovalez Huff Shirley, Renovalez Vanesa to Mensen Potter Fatima, Potter Ej; Pebble Springs Condominium Cluster Ii Unit 6336; April 23.
$112,900 Hemingway Robert E to Donnelly George Robert Jr; Country Village Unit 2208; April 25.
$111,000 Belair Sheryl Lynn to Klein Ronald John, Klein Sandra B; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 154; April 25.
$111,000 Bell Bruce R to Klein Ronald John, Klein Sandra B; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 154; April 25.
$110,000 Deliso Jeffrey to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 5 Blk 3 Bayou Harbor; April 20.
$110,000 Jayadevan Krishnaswamy, Jayadevan Shailaja to Young Bruce A, Young Carolyn H; Lot 537 Preserve at Panther Ridge; April 25.
$110,000 Zarvis Nicole Gale, Zarvis Wendy Davis to Mead Gordon Edward; Woodland Village Unit 15; April 23.
$109,901 Liberati John A to Spinelli Anne, Spinelli Dominick; Cortez Villas Condominium 5 Unit 61; April 25.
$109,100 Bozell Mona R to Madison Hecm Vi LLC; Blk 7 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto 2017 Ca 004841; April 25.
$108,500 Johnson Brandon, Johnson Teena to Hamilton Nicholas, Matherly Ashley; Lot 7017 Mill Creek; April 20.
$103,750 Lucas Robert F, Rfl Trust, Wilson Lucas Stephanie A to Preece Homer Keith; Morton Village Unit G 4; April 25.
$100,000 Permane Robert Carlyn, Robert C Permane Revocable Trust to 2103 51St Ave Land Trust, Latinos Wealth Group LLC; Lot 15 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; April 25.
$95,000 Brown Georgia B, Tadda Erik M to Boughner Carol M, Boughner Robert C; Raintree Unit 307; April 24.
$92,300 Bcat 2015 14Att, Christiana Trust, Garver Natasha, Garver Natasha Kaye, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Vca Fidu Inc; Blk H Bears 2016 Ca 001978; April 25.
$90,000 Beland Josianne to Gray Ozanda Waldalph Jr; Shadybrook Village Unit 2 D; April 24.
$90,000 Fay Marie E to Lopez Gloria Patricia; Bayshore Village I Unit 206; April 23.
$89,250 Fogle Robin C to We Buy Tampa Real Estate LLC; Lot 9 Blk 2 Seminole Park; April 25.
$88,000 Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1, U S Bank National to Cerniga Zachary C; Shadybrook Village Unit 92 C; April 25.
$87,500 Hickey David E, Hickey Stanene S to Kittredge Patricia C, Kittredge William C; Lot 178 Braden Castle Park; April 20.
$87,100 Brown Christina, Brown Russell J, Iberiabank to Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc; Pt 18-35-18 2016 Ca 003561; April 25.
$85,000 Merucci Louis G, Merucci Lynn C to Mark Cahill Investments LLC; Lot 18 Whitfield Park Of Commerce; April 20.
$83,500 Hall Brian T to Sullivan Michele; Raintree Unit 716; April 23.
$83,000 Eight 2805 LLC to Wendt Guy Allen; Lot 3 Blk 3 Pines; April 20.
$80,000 Cam Xviii Trust, Hmc Assets LLC to Goldberg Mary; Oakwood Villas Unit 31; April 23.
$79,900 Hodge Gregory T, Hodge Jadah S to Banta Robert K, Banta Wendy A; Lot 15 Blk A Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; April 25.
$79,000 Branchflower Eleanor, Donald Branchflower to Meaney Vincent; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 34 G; April 20.
$71,000 Sunset Keys Estate LLC to Arica Gonen Reha; Garden Walk Unit 1701; April 25.
$69,000 Christenson LLC to Griffith Kim R; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 314; April 23.
$65,000 Martin John C, Martin Patsy M to Mccarthy Daniel J, Mccarthy James T; Blk K Fair Lane Acres; April 24.
$65,000 Whittle Debora A, Whittle Robert J to Elliott Merryman James, Merryman Bryan; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 82; April 23.
$63,000 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Lot 361 Greyhawk Landing West; April 24.
$61,500 Barlow Alice K, Clement Carol to Greco Brian; Lot 83 Braden Castle Park; April 25.
$60,000 Paradise Properties Of Manatee LLC to Valerio Alex; Edgewood; April 23.
$54,000 Di Martino Vincent R, Dimartino Vincent R to Losito Nancy L, Losito Vincent M; Bayshore On The Lake Condominiums Apartments Unit 407 D; April 23.
$53,000 Martone Annette E to Filippas Grigorios; Second Bayshore Unit K 34; April 24.
$43,000 Caldwell Trust Company, Donald Powers Self Directed Individual Retirement Account to Blombergh Samantha; Pt 10-37-21; April 25.
$43,000 Eisenhauer Ernest L, Eisenhauer Nancy R to Addis Barbara, Addis Bradley; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 181; April 24.
$42,500 Andrew Joy Sue, Paschall Joy Sue to Rutledge Marvin, Rutledge Rosalyn; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2106; April 24.
$38,000 Bruin Simon J, Van Dam Mary Ann to Wedge Carlotta; Leisure Lake Village Unit 98; April 25.
$36,397 Goodell James H, Goodell Linda M to Goodell James H, Goodell Linda M; Lot 18 Sunshine Ridge; April 25.
$35,000 Swank Dallas A to Long Janet K, Long Kevin C; Lot 189 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; April 20.
$33,573 Massingille Brenda L to Massingille Mallory Ann; Eagle Creek Iii Unit 7479; April 25.
$31,581 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; April 24.
$29,000 Martin Thomas to Hart Cheryl, Hart Robert; Lot 387 Tree Lakes Association Inc; April 25.
$28,320 Argyriadis Eleytherios, St John Christian to Christian St John Consulting LLC; Pt 30-33-18; April 25.
$27,000 Humphrey Jahcoby Trust, Jahcoby Humphrey Trust to Morales Esmeralda Hernandez; Lot 31 Homesdale Court; April 23.
$26,200 Gillette Grove Hoa Inc, Hernandez Edgardo to Hauzs Inc; Lot 125 Gillette Grove 2017 Cc 004380; April 20.
$26,000 Lewis James to Lemaire Louise, Ouellet Andre, Thiffault Hermenegilde; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 314; April 25.
$22,000 Contreras Carole A, Oconnell Carole A to Carrick Gene P Jr; Fair Lane Acres; April 24.
$6,284 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 25; April 24.
$5,100 Sharp Steven J to Palm Cove Villas Condominium Association Inc; Palm Cove Villas Unit 35 2017 Ca 000017; April 25.
$100 Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartment Owners Inc, Kiss Eva, Nagy Desi to Bank Of America; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 102 C 2016 Ca 001458; April 25.
$100 Oakleaf Hammock Homeowners Association, Tang Quy M to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 47 Oakleaf Hammock 2017 Ca 004303; April 25.
$19 Cooper Deborah Ann to Cooper Deborah A, Deborah A Cooper Trust; Cypress Strand Unit 15 201; April 24.
$10 Alexander Joseph R, Alexander Karen, Alexander Mark R to Alexander Karen, Alexander Mark R; Links at Pinebrook Unit 308; April 20.
$10 Algeni Beverly M, Algeni Richard C to Algeni Beverly M, Algeni Richard C, Algeni Richard C Jr; Lot 8 Blk J Lakeridge Falls; April 20.
$10 Allnutt Bonnie J, Allnutt James S to Allnutt Bonnie Jean, Mirande Jamie L, Myers Monica G; Cypress Strand Unit 19 102; April 25.
$10 Anne Orme Revocable Living Trust, Bally S Orme Revocable Living Trust, Orme Anne, Orme Barry Stephen to Orme Anne, Orme Barry Stephen; Lot 108 Sabal Harbour; April 24.
$10 Argyriadis Eleytherios, St John Christian to Christian St John Consulting LLC; Pt 30-33-18; April 20.
$10 Barnhart Gene M, Barnhart Katherine L to Barnhart Gene M, Barnhart Katherine L, Gene M Barnhart and Katherine L Barnhart Joint Trust; Lot 20 Brookside Estates; April 25.
$10 Bogner Kenneth R to Bogner Kenneth R, Kenneth R Bogner Revocable Trust; Country Village Unit 4108; April 23.
$10 Boros Sharla J to Boros Sharla J, Sharla J Boros Trust; Soleil Unit 101; April 24.
$10 Bose Angela A, Bose David W to Bose Angela A, Bose Angela Revocable Trust, Bose David Revocable Trust, Bose David W, David and Angela Bose Revocable Trust; Lot 6 Blk C Whitfield Country Club Heights; April 25.
$10 Boudreaux Sybil M, Boudreaux Wayne J Sr to Boudreaux Living Trust, Boudreaux Sybil M, Boudreaux Wayne J; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6262; April 25.
$10 Boylan Jessica, Boylan Todd to Boylan Todd; Lot 4316 Heritage Harbour; April 25.
$10 Buckley Gerald F, Buckley Louise D to Buckley Family Trust, Buckley Gerald F, Buckley Louise D; Veranda Iv at River Strand Unit 2413; April 25.
$10 Bulte Jesus Alvarez, Ourille Elizabeth to Elizabeth Ourille Revocable Trust, Gonzalez Santos Teresita, Ourille Elizabeth, Ourille Gonzalez Julian; Lot 71 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; April 20.
$10 Bumgarner Kathryn, Van Pelt Kathryn Bumgarner, Vanpelt Kathryn Bumgarner Smith to Earley Jessica R, Smith Joseph B; Ironwood Eleventh Unit 704 M; April 25.
$10 Campailla Frank, Campailla Jackee Madeline Shaffer to Campailla Joyce, Campailla Michael David, Campailla Richard Frank, Campailla Sherrie Lynn, Campailla Terrie L, Campailla William Jon; Bayview Terrace Unit 8; April 24.
$10 Campbell Don, Campbell Joanne to Campbell Donald R, Campbell Joanne, Donald R Campbell and Joanne Campbell Joint Trust; Greens at Edgewater Unit 27D; April 24.
$10 Canale Colleen, Canale Frank, Giffin Anna M, Giffin Edward J to Canale Colleen, Canale Frank; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Unit J 9; April 24.
$10 Cjmontauk LLC to Drobecker John F; Lot 7 Blk B Villas Of Lakeside South; April 20.
$10 Country Lakes Co Op Inc to Corcoran Donna M, Corcoran J Martin; Country Lakes Village Unit 511; April 24.
$10 Crutchfield James L, Crutchfield Jessica R, Serani Jessica R to Serani Jessica R; Lot 17 Cordova Lakes; April 23.
$10 Currie Barbara E, Currie David A to Mccarty Tim; Lot 274 Fair Lane Acres First Add; April 20.
$10 Dial C Ferrell, Dial Pamela Hayhurst, Hayhurst Pamela P to Dial Coleman Ferrell, Dial Pamela Hayhurst, Dial Trust; Smugglers Landing; April 23.
$10 Duncan Sue H to Duncan Kenneth Gordon, Duncan Sue H; Cambridge Village Unit 16; April 24.
$10 Erjavec Charles L, Erjavec Mary K to Charles L Erjavec and Mary K Erjavec Revocable Living Trust, Erjavec Charles L, Erjavec Mary K; Boca Grove Unit 101; April 23.
$10 Ferris Martin A, Hill Raylene L to Ferris Martin A, Hill Raylene L, Martin A Ferris and Raylene L Hill Revocable Trust; Blk I Ballentine Manor Estates; April 23.
$10 Gardner Geraldine L to Gardner Geraldine L, Geraldine L Gardner Trust; Lot 9 Tara; April 25.
$10 Gardner William G to Gardner William G, William G Gardner Living Trust; Lot 9 Tara; April 25.
$10 Gunn Leport Deanne, Leport Frederick R Jr to Leport Frederick R Jr, Leport Irma L; Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 46; April 24.
$10 Helfrich Properties Ltd Partnership to Mast Manatee LLC; Pt 21-33-18; April 20.
$10 Helmer Anthony P Sr to Helmer Victor G; Lot 359 Palmetto Point; April 25.
$10 Hildebrand Virginia R, Lewis A Hildebrand and Virginia R Hildebrand Joint Revocable Trust, Zastrow Donald F, Zastrow Virginia R to Zastrow Donald F, Zastrow Virginia R; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 507; April 23.
$10 Hoersting Wanda Kay to Hoersting Wanda Kay, Wanda Kay Hoersting Revocable Trust; Lot 24 Blk 2 Meadow Brook; April 23.
$10 Hunsicker Calvin E, Hunsicker Kathleen D to Hunsicker Florida Properties LLC; Lot 15 Island Cedars; April 25.
$10 Kilbride Barbara J, Kilbride Michael J to Jenkins Kelly J, Kilbride Barbara J, Kilbride Michael J; Lot 116 Blk 26 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; April 25.
$10 Lennar Homes LLC to Townhomes at Regatta Landing Inc; Townhomes at Regatta Landing; April 20.
$10 Lidicker Robert D, Lidicker Robert Donald to Lidicker Robert Donald, Robert Donald Lidicker Revocable Trust; Vizcaya Unit 105; April 24.
$10 Mathews Megan L, Megan L Mathews Trust to Mathews Megan L, Megan L Mathews Trust; Lot 54 Sarapalms; April 20.
$10 Mc Cosh Brian K, Mc Cosh Lisa A to Mc Cosh Benjamin; Gulf Stream Beach Resort; April 25.
$10 Mcquade Laura J to Booth Sierra, Mcquade Laura J; Harbor Pines Unit 3; April 24.
$10 Michna Carol L, Trust 101 to Besterfield Gloria A, Gloria A Besterfield Revocable Trust; Or2602 Pg4799; April 20.
$10 Minto Bradenton LLC to Moens Bernard E, Raleigh Kimberley English; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 311 A; April 25.
$10 Neumeyer Edward J to Edward J Neumeyer Revocable Trust, Neumeyer Edward J; Garden Lakes Village Unit 134; April 23.
$10 Nicholson Carolyn I, Nicholson William J, Nicholson William James to Nicholson Carolyn I, Nicholson William J, William J Nicholson and Carolyn I Nicholson Revocable Trust; Chateau Village Unit 115; April 20.
$10 Nicholson William J, Nicholson William James to Nicholson Carolyn I, Nicholson William J; Chateau Village Unit 115; April 20.
$10 Olson Deidre A to Deidre A Olson Revocable Trust, Olson Deidre A; Lot 61 Blk 6 Braden Woods; April 20.
$10 Olson Eric S to Olson Deidre A; Or2682 Pg4136; April 20.
$10 Phillips James William, Phillips Shan Mei to James W Phillips and Shan Mei Phillips Joint Trust, Phillips James W, Phillips Shan Mei; Lot 14 Gates Creek; April 20.
$10 Schulze Family Holdings LLC to Schulze Elizabeth D, Schulze Jeffrey A; Cypress Strand Unit 16 201; April 25.
$10 Splaine Doris to Splaine Carl Jr, Splaine Doris; Lot 191 Sugar Mills Lakes; April 25.
$10 Statham Christopher A, Statham Maureen J to Fitzpatrick Hannah Louise, Statham Kerry Jane; Bayview Grove; April 25.
$10 Stone Creek Homes LLC to Weston Signature Homes LLC; Lot 6 Cortez; April 25.
$10 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Sicard Cassandra, Sicard Daniel, Sicard Gary L, Sicard Joshua, Sicard Wendy A; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B2; April 25.
$10 Van Bergen Jane L, Van Bergen Robert M to Van Bergen Family Trust, Van Bergen Jane L, Van Bergen Robert M; Lot 49 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 23.
$10 Varos Joseph E Sr, Varos Mildred to Varos Joseph E Jr, Varos Joseph E Sr, Varos Mildred; Lot 3 Blk 1 Village Green Of Bradenton; April 23.
$10 Waiters Frank Jr to Waiters Katherine E; Lot 1 Catalina; April 23.
$10 Walsh Gary, Walsh Mary to Mary and Gary Walsh Revocable Trust, Walsh Gary John, Walsh Gary Revocable Trust, Walsh Mary Frances, Walsh Mary Revocable Trust; Pt 29-35-20; April 25.
$10 Wells Fargo Bank to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Willowbrook Unit 2601; April 25.
$10 Wilcox Essence V to Cherry Stacie C, Wilcox Essence V; Lot 171 Lakeside Preserve; April 24.
$10 Yakimo Alvelo Carol L, Yakimo Carol L to Santoro Thomas J; Pt 13-34-17; April 23.
$1 Hernando Investment Fund LLC to Egrie Jennifer; Lot 40 Wentworth; April 24.
$1 Siervo Claudelina P, Siervo Claudeline P, Siervo Jose A to Siervo Claudelina P, Siervo Family Trust, Siervo Jose A; Blk 39 Ilexhurst R E Cobbs; April 25.
$0 Bommarito Danelle, Bommarito Sean to Bommarito Sean; Lot 104 River Sound; April 25.
$0 Brickner Frances A, Frances A Brickner Revocable Trust to Brickner Frances A, Frances A Brickner Living Trust; Lot 57 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; April 25.
$0 Chanthavong Andy, Chanthavong Balyene to Chanthavong Saeng; Pt 1-35-20; April 24.
$0 Desoto Speedway LLC, Full Throttle Speedway Inc, Meyer Dennis W, Water Solutions Of Sw Fl Inc to Sarppricone Land Development Inc; Pt 5-35-20 2017 Ca 005298; April 25.
$0 Everbank, Tiaa Fsb to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Lot 10 Bayou Court; April 20.
$0 Gallagher Patrick A to Wcisel Mary Ann; Chateau Village Unit 23; April 20.
$0 Gineo Leigh A, Gineo Mark Joseph to Gineo Leigh A; Lot 71 Sarapalms; April 24.
$0 Grassman Brooke N to Grassman Brooke N, Grassman Jodi L; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 3105; April 24.
$0 Gray Debra D, Gray Ronald J to Manatee County; Bradon Oaks; April 23.
$0 Griggs Anginette, Griggs Morris H to Manatee County; Elwood Park; April 23.
$0 Hathaway Benjamin to Del Pilar Komishane Maria, Hathaway Miryam, Komishane Maria Del Pilar; Lot 5 Parkway Villas; April 20.
$0 James M and Gail A Michaelson Revocable Living Trust, Michaelson Gail A, Michaelson James M to Michaelson Gail A, Michaelson James M; Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 14 102; April 23.
$0 Lrcmpb7 10 LLC to Hemisphere Lakewood Ranch LLC; Lot 4 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park; April 24.
$0 Nguyen Lan Anh, Tran Long Duy to Ospreys at Siesta Key LLC; 0; April 20.
$0 Pinney Dolla M, Pinney Niles E to Niles E and Dolla M Pinney Revocable Trust, Pinney Dolla M, Pinney Niles E; Lot 74 Forest Creek; April 25.
$0 Smith Delmar R to Delmar R Smith Living Trust, Smith Delmar R; Lot 7 Blk G Bayshore Gardens; April 20.
$0 Steve Parisian Construction Company Inc to Finesse Holdings Inc; Orange Grove Park; April 25.
$0 Thomas Marcel to Thomas Cierra; Lot 9A Southernaire; April 23.
$0 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Citimortgage Inc; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 72; April 20.
$0 Westover Brad, Westover Yuliana to Bradly A Westover and Yuliana Westover Joint Trust, Westover Bradly A, Westover Yuliana; Lot 48 Woodridge Oaks; April 20.
$0 Whitlock Beverly H, Whitlock Richard T to Beverly H Whitlock Revocable Living Trust, Whitlock Beverly H; Lot 4174 River Club South; April 23.
