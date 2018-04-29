Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$7,680,000 Upper Manatee 288 LLC to Dd Port Harbour 17 36 LLC; Pt 19-34-19; April 18.
$5,050,000 Fishermans Cove Resort LLC to Fishermans Cove Waterfront Resort LLC; 0; April 18.
$4,250,000 White Paul E, White Vicki D to 2018 Beasley Realty Trust, Beasley Mary Beth, Beasley Realty Trust 2018; Lot 78 Emerald Harbor; April 17.
$3,160,000 Mallitz Marvin Rand, Mallitz Susan J to Henson Daniel S, Henson Lauren L; Lot 74 Lake Club; April 13.
$2,400,000 Rysal Enterprises LLC to White Anthony C, White Christine L; 0; April 17.
$2,000,000 Noriega Wilson Loida to Price James Eric, Villanova Price Nicole; Blk 27 Anna Maria Beach; April 18.
$1,950,000 Dye Deborah L, Dye James D, Dye Stephen R, Gigliotti Deborah L to North Shore Cottage LLC; Pt 18-34-16; April 17.
$1,900,000 Rajan Govin T, Rajan Padmini G to Murphy Kristal D, Murphy Sean M; Lot 21 Esplanade On The Bay; April 13.
$1,900,000 Tappan Real Estate Investors Ii LLC to Maule Enterprises LLC; Lot 40 Concession; April 13.
$1,640,000 Goodwin Steven A, Haas Stacy Lynn to Lynch Charles M, Lynch Susan C; Lot 27 Lake Club; April 19.
$1,500,000 Bradenton Office Solutions LLC to Nrj Ventures Ltd; Bradenton Office Center; April 19.
$1,475,000 Mitchell George Elliot, West Herbert Clark to Viola Barbara H, Viola Donn J; Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 13.
$1,385,000 417 Spring LLC to Griggs Janell, Griggs Stephen; Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach; April 17.
$1,300,000 111 Cedar Ave LLC to Stevens Theresa E, Stevens Warren A; Lot 11 Blk 28 Anna Maria Beach; April 18.
$1,270,000 Palm Hubert G to Cusumano Jeffrey, Cusumano Toni Federici; Lot 26 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 19.
$1,250,000 Newnham Caroline Jane to Griffith Jeremy David; Lot 9 Coconut Bayou; April 17.
$1,225,000 Van Meer Thomas J to Norman Jacqueline B, Norman Stephen P; Lot 130 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 19.
$1,170,000 1003 Real Estate Holdings LLC to Global Impact Real Estate I LLC; Pelots Addition to Bradenton; April 17.
$1,050,000 Smith Kelly, Smith Michael to Clodius Mark W, Clodius Monika C; Lot 42 Lake La Vista; April 16.
$1,050,000 Wyatt Bart, Wyatt Kimberly to Thompson David R, Thompson Frances A; Pomello Park; April 16.
$1,020,000 Mcneff Kevin J, Mcneff Lynn E to 2018 Stead Family Trust, Stead Kimberly; Lot 19 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 16.
$1,004,000 Dnks LLC, Dnsk LLC to Cuva Anthony, Cuva Laura; Lot 8 Luana Isles; April 18.
$1,000,000 Heagle James H Jr, Heagle Mary Lou, Heagle Trust to Hickey Barbara R, Hickey Thomas P; Lot 20 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 19.
$915,000 Arlen John R, Arlen Phyllis A to Pamela J Zonca Revocable Living Trust, Stephen A Zonca Revocable Living Trust, Zonca Pamela J, Zonca Stephen A; Lot 12 Mayfair; April 18.
$915,000 Humphrey Joan Marie, Wiley Dorie Susan, Wiley Frank W Jr, Wiley Loraine M to 111 Cedar Ave LLC; Lot 11 Blk 28 Anna Maria Beach; April 13.
$900,000 Stevens Theresa E, Stevens Warren A to 111 Cedar Ave LLC; Lot 16 Blk 17 Shores Acres; April 17.
$880,000 Templeman David A, Templeman Mindy A to D D Herzel Trust, Herzel D D, Herzel Mary L, Mary L Herzel Trust; Riverdale Revised; April 19.
$875,000 Birbilis Peter to Southern Star Restaurant Management Inc; Pt 1-35-17; April 18.
$780,000 Kalajainen Daniel, Kalajainen Jeanine to Bornmann David E, Bornmann Melissa T; Lot 16 Bay Palms; April 18.
$724,500 Lee Brian W, Lee Susan B to Deborah L Gigliotti Trust, Gigliotti Deborah L; Island Walk Unit 7B; April 17.
$710,000 Katanick Janet G, Katanick Sheldon to Dimartino Elizabeth A, Dimartino Joseph F; Lot 7 Sleepy Lagoon Park; April 19.
$705,000 Dea Joseph P, Dea Mary P, Eagle Nancy Kay to L and J Schaefer Enterprises LLC; Lot 7 Blk B Bay Palms; April 13.
$675,000 Sniadach Debbie, Sniadach Deborah to Pullen Jennifer, Pullen Tyler; Bayou Vista; April 17.
$650,510 Adams Jaclyn M, Murray Brigid K, Murray Family Trust to Joudrey Linda G, Joudrey Paul E; Blk 21 Long Beach On Longboat Key Revised; April 18.
$640,000 Klement David E, Klement Jo Anne P to Kemezys Caroline E, Thomas Videyko 2007 Revocable Trust, Videyko Thomas; Lot 19 River Forest; April 18.
$637,500 Stroble Charles P, Stroble Jennifer D to Kochanowicz Alicia, Kochanowicz Christopher; Lot 17 Greenbrook Village; April 13.
$610,000 Nichols Jefferys R, Nichols Kristen A to Brown John, Brown Simone; Lot 9 North Isles; April 13.
$600,000 Soler Joseph M, Soler Susan C to Laudicina Brad S, Laudicina Paige G; Lot 52 Riverview Landings; April 18.
$597,500 Sherman Barbara, Sherman Robert to Grady Deborah, Grady John; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 339 B; April 18.
$575,000 Bonnie J Schulze Trust, Schulze Bonnie J, Schulze Charles to Schalk Bradley F, Serrano Maureen B; Lot 3050 River Club South; April 18.
$570,000 Hengst Patti A, Hengst Ronald E to Lyons James Daniel, Lyons Sheri Lyn; Lot 214 Foxbrook; April 13.
$567,500 Mcfarland Nell R to Wiebelhaus Douglas J, Wiebelhaus Jeanne A; Blk D Sportsmans Harbor; April 13.
$566,000 Rooney Sandra F, Rooney Thomas F, Sandra F Rooney Revocable Trust to Campbell Teresa J, Campbell William L; Lot 57 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 18.
$550,000 Mark Cahill Investments LLC to Burkhart Gregory M, Burkhart Sheril S, Gregory M Burkhart Revocable Trust, Sheril S Burkhart Revocable Trust; Lot 4 Jarmarc Industrial Park; April 17.
$549,049 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to James Priscilla, James William; Lot 366 Del Webb; April 18.
$536,285 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to David and Sandra Thompson Family Trust, Thompson David L, Thompson Sandra L; Lot 63 Enclave at Country Meadows; April 18.
$535,000 Dagostino Kristen, Dagostino Sean Michael to Ford Brian, Ford Melanie A; Lot 18 Blk 2 Braden Woods; April 17.
$535,000 Elder Howard K, Howard K Elder Trust to Edwards John P, Edwards Mary T; Lot 7 Devonshire Place; April 19.
$525,000 Lagro Kent D, Lagro Living Trust, Minkoff Britta C, Rupp Kristina J to Nagel Robert S, Nagle Ann Marie; Arbomar Apartments Unit 201; April 16.
$515,000 Melnyk Lori Jean, Muir Lori Jean to Hall Annette L, Schiemann Don A; Longbeach Unit 21; April 13.
$500,100 De Soto Speedway LLC, Full Throttle Speedway Inc, Meyer Dennis W, Water Solutions Of Sw Fl Inc to Sarppricone Land Development Inc; Pt 05-35-20 2017 Ca 005298; April 17.
$500,000 Decker David Sr, Decker Maureen E, Maureen E Decker Revocable Trust to York Arthur, York Ruth; Lot 107 Treymore at Villages Of Palm Aire; April 17.
$491,000 Lois G Ward Wilson Living Trust, Ward Wilson Lois G to Heinen 2007 Revocable Trust, Heinen G Edward, Heinen Lisa R; Lot 10 Sanctuary; April 13.
$482,000 Barbara A Rodocker Revocable Trust, Rodocker Barbara A Revocable Trust, Rodocker Van Nortwick Angela J to Bane Thomas C Jr, Bane Tracy L; Lot 2170 River Club South; April 16.
$475,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Mcfarland Barbara A, Mcfarland David E; Lot 629 Esplanade; April 13.
$474,000 Perry Heather Cameron to Rose Judith M, Rose Linwood H; Lot 417 R Esplanade; April 13.
$460,000 Gaynor Cheryl B, Gaynor William M, Gaynor William M Iii to Levin Leonid, Vesnina Irina; Lot 255 Palma Sola Trace; April 18.
$457,500 Lance Brett, Ryan Paulina U, Ryan Shanell A to Sabath Joseph, Sabath Laurie; Blk 15 Palma Sola Park; April 13.
$455,000 Grottodden Janet, Grottodden Peter to French Lori Sue, French Peter T; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit K 1; April 19.
$455,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Corneles Devon, Corneles Steven; Lot 129 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 16.
$447,009 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Cox Susan D; Lot 300 Indigo; April 13.
$444,810 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Chambers Pamela S, Logie Alfred D; Lot 96 Del Webb; April 17.
$444,386 Pgci Iv LLC to Macgloan Daniel M, Macgloan Shaunell L; Lot 259 Silverleaf; April 13.
$440,000 Kuebler Richard T, Kuebler Sandra S to Anderson Jeannette H; Lot E 21 Rosedale 5; April 17.
$434,600 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Hambrick Eileen, Hambrick William R Jr; Lot 308 Greyhawk Landing West; April 17.
$430,000 Golden Marilyn to Patricia A Small Revocable Trust, Small Patricia A; Lot 106 Ashley Trace at University Place; April 13.
$430,000 Vetter Bruce, Vetter Robin to Potter Mimi Christine, Potter William Nelson; Lot 2033 Twin Rivers; April 13.
$427,000 Advertising Factory LLC to Milewski Debra L, Milewski Ronald L; Lot 4401 Heritage Harbour; April 19.
$425,000 Commtow LLC to Edward G Kleingartner Revocable Living Trust, Kleingartner Edward G; Kenilworth at The Country Club; April 18.
$425,000 German Jeffrey, German Marianne to Bell Robert J, Bell Tanya F; Lot 7 Blk B Pointe West; April 17.
$420,000 Cusolito Kathleen M, Cusolito Paul P to Bazzoli Stephen E, Bazzoli Susan L, Stephen E Bazzoli Living Trust, Susan L Bazzoli Living Trust; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit V 1; April 17.
$417,000 Fugardi Jamie Lynn, Fugardi Martin to Frey Brian M, Frey Jennifer M; Lot 43 Residences at University Groves; April 13.
$415,653 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Maraj Alisha, Maraj Rick; Lot 229 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 13.
$410,000 Kovalchik Nancy to Castrillo Zeily A, Gentile Anthony S; Lot I 5 Rosedale 9; April 16.
$410,000 Schuch Angelina M, Schuch John L Ii to Law Amy Gayle Acanfora, Law Noble Kenneth Jr; Lot 120 Oakleaf Hammock; April 18.
$403,322 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Wetherington Jason K, Wetherington Joy M; Lot 19 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 18.
$400,000 Roberts Debra Ann to 3315 63Rd Ave E LLC; Pt 20-35-18; April 18.
$399,900 Dispensa Denise, Dispensa Louis to Tetrault Christine M, Tetrault Roland J; Longboat Harbour Towers Unit 603; April 17.
$395,000 Rothschild Irwin G, Rothschild Leslie G to Benini Margaret, Benini Paul; Lot 13 Blk C Lakeridge Falls; April 16.
$394,500 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Armendariz Israel Perez, Hernandez Erika Judit Villa Lobos; Lot 51 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 19.
$389,216 Pgci Iv LLC to Chies David, Chies Judy; Lot 267 Silverleaf; April 13.
$389,000 K G Industries Inc to Schnabl Cynthia J, Weber Eraina L, Weber Richard Alan; Lot 180 Foxbrook; April 19.
$388,017 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Fazzini Arllen Pelletero, Fazzini Thomas Mario; Lot 386 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 19.
$383,200 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Lee Susan B; Lot 120 Mirabella at Village Green; April 18.
$380,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Melody M Wells Special Needs Trust, Wells Melody M Special Needs Trust, Wells Paul; Lot 21 Osprey Landing; April 17.
$378,000 Jones Leta G, Jones Wayne C to Chintella Danielle, Waltrip Andrew; Lot 119 Hidden Oaks; April 17.
$377,500 Wolf Jack B, Wolf Joyce Elaine to Olson David Scott, Olson Elda E; Lot 242 Heritage Harbour; April 18.
$375,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Modrcin Ann C, Modrcin Gary L; Lot 143 River Wilderness; April 19.
$370,000 Goodwin Carla Askew to Withers Diane M, Withers James W; Lot 210 Ancient Oaks; April 19.
$364,554 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Herb Sarah A, Peel Michael C; Lot 254 Eagle Trace; April 13.
$363,000 Schwarzbrott Diane L, Schwarzbrott Sheldon S to Dan and Carol Maculso Family Trust, Macaluso Carol, Macaluso Dan Family Trust, Macaluso Daniel G; Lot 13 Riverwalk Village; April 19.
$360,000 Alarra Diana Boutell Revocable Trust, Boutell Alarra Diana to Adkins Deborah L, Gleason Diane J; Lot 129 Esplanade; April 19.
$360,000 Kelly Francis D, Kelly Wilhelmina to Shapiro Louis Charles; Sunbow Bay Unit 104; April 13.
$359,000 Toby Jeffrey R, Toby Karen D to Everett Lori, Stephenson Stephen; Lot 159 Lexington; April 17.
$354,492 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Nelson Gary, Nelson Jan; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1605; April 18.
$351,720 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Timm Kerry Ann K, Timm Matthew A; Lot 264 Eagle Trace; April 13.
$349,490 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Hoskins Benjamin; Lot 135 Old Mill Preserve; April 18.
$347,000 Goldschmidt Patricia A, Goldschmidt Thomas M, Murphy Daniel E, Murphy Susan M to Copeland Tanya A; Lot 11 Greenbrook Village; April 18.
$345,000 Orlando Joseph A, Orlando Marsha L to Marks Donald W, Marks Nicolette M; Lot 4148 Heritage Harbour; April 18.
$345,000 Patrick Dawn P, Patrick Dennis G to Reisdorf Daniel J, Reisdorf Michele C; Lot 26 Lexington Addition; April 18.
$343,000 Johnson Brian to Funk Arnold, Funk Glenda; Lot F Seaside Gardens Replat; April 19.
$340,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Farren Matthew Benjamin, Kreiger Cassie Lee; Lot 15 Osprey Landing; April 17.
$335,510 D R Horton Inc to Dodson Daniel E, Dodson Kimberly F; Lot 285 Trevesta; April 17.
$335,000 Fingado Marianne Brown to Murcek Brian J, Murcek Tammy Lyn; Lot 235 Forest Creek; April 18.
$333,000 Painter Family Trust, Painter Susan M H, Painter William P to Musika John S, Musika Linda B; Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit A; April 18.
$332,870 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Hernandez Kyna Emily, Ramos Luis Enrique Hernandez; Lot 411 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 13.
$331,303 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Hidalgo Edward, Hidalgo Karen M; Lot 90 Old Mill Preserve; April 17.
$330,000 Wang Xubing, Zhang Yue to Madden Sophia L, Madden William J; Bollettieri Resort Villas Vi Unit 101; April 16.
$327,500 Phillips Martha R, Phillips Thomas L to Gordon Mary Anne; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 61; April 18.
$326,081 River Reach Associates LLC to Pantuso Joseph M, Pantuso Sharon L; Lot 348 Rivers Reach; April 13.
$325,000 Marcus Mori Roberta, Mori Rafael to Pechacek Alan, Pechacek Nancy Elizabeth; Lot 8 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 19.
$319,500 Durham Adrian Shaka, Durham Charity J to Harris Jason A, Harris Jessica R; Lot 17 Covered Bridge Estates; April 19.
$317,404 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Arnold Judith; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1602; April 19.
$315,208 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Patierno Alfred L, Patierno Barbara L, Patierno Family Revocable Living Trust; Lot 39 Villa Amalfi; April 17.
$315,000 Donley Don E, Donley Kara K to Ault Michelle E, Ault Robert G; Lot 17 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; April 19.
$315,000 Johnson Charles R Jr, Johnson Heather P to Brink Fisher Michelle S; Lot 21 Tara; April 13.
$315,000 Oneill Doloris to Boucher Krickl Celeste; Lot 5 Blk E River Landings Bluffs; April 19.
$310,000 Sudbury Jessica R, Sudbury Joseph M to Ryan Kenneth S, Ryan Kristen N, Ryan Susan E; Lot 11 Palma Sola Woods; April 13.
$308,000 Brown John Wesley, Brown Simone Harriet to Brown Cady N, Naples Jeffrey G; Lot 137 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; April 13.
$306,474 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Wolinski Jeanette C; Lot 64 Eagle Trace; April 13.
$304,123 Highland Holdings Inc to Daniels Elijah; Lot 17 Amber Glen; April 13.
$304,000 Layhew Edward J Jr, Layhew Lisa to Traeger Jodi, Traeger John Iii; Lot 2011 Country Meadows; April 18.
$300,000 Wyatt Carole V, Wyatt Family Trust, Wyatt Jerry R to Wyatt Robert J, Wyatt Sharon; Lot 80 Carlyle at The Village Of Palm Aire; April 17.
$299,000 Forssell Holly D, Forssell James A to Weaver Valerie R, Weaver William K; Citrus Acres; April 13.
$298,000 Davis David A, Davis Kelly M to Donaire Prudhomme Paola, Prudhomme Ronald Jr; Lot 74 Greyhawk Landing West; April 18.
$298,000 Wingate Cheryl M, Wingate Roy A Ii to Gonzalez Brenda, Ramirez Horacio Jr; Pt 21-33-21; April 18.
$297,500 Bonnie Sue Ross Trust, Todd Lisa R, Todd Lisa Ross, Todd Richard L to Graves Charles E V, Graves Linda M; Coach Homes 1 at River Strand Unit 402; April 13.
$294,364 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Eyermann Kay Marie, Eyermann Louis Joseph; Lot 63 Eagle Trace; April 13.
$290,000 Howell Heather L to Knowles John, Knowles Rebecca; Lot 2 Northwest Estates; April 13.
$289,990 Dow Alex Gia to Cabrera Rafael Angel, Long Brenda Grace; Lot 37 Soleil West; April 17.
$289,000 Parsons Karen K to Gilbert Gordon Davies, Gilbert Lorraine Susanne; Lot 19 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club; April 13.
$287,500 Millan Melanie to Suncastle Properties LLC; Lot 73 Hampton Green; April 17.
$285,000 Bewley Erin N, Bewley Ryan M to Paukert Nancy Melissa; Lot 65 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks; April 13.
$279,930 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Sellitto Taylor L, Sellitto Todd; Lot 109 Willow Walk; April 13.
$277,315 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Densmore Jennifer Lynn; Lot 308 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 13.
$275,000 Ann M Stormzand Revocable Living Trust, Phillpott Laura M, Stormzand Ann M Revocable Living Trust, Stormzand Douglas C, Stormzand Leicht Jane M to Bothner Jean Ann; Lot 16 Blk K Lakeridge Falls; April 13.
$275,000 Bosch Mari T, Bosch Scott R to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 298 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; April 16.
$271,000 Adzanku Linda Seyram, Agudu Mawutor Komla to Antoine Harold; Lot 923 Harrison Ranch; April 18.
$270,000 Bowling Aaron, Bowling Samantha to Riley Danielle, Riley Joshua; Lot 335 Copperstone; April 17.
$270,000 Huddlestone Jeannett, Huddlestone Peter G to Montague David E, Montague Ellen F; Lot 104 West Glenn; April 13.
$270,000 Nelsen James A, Nelsen Jodie J to Germeroth Caleb, Germeroth Rachel Ann; Lot 32 Whitney Meadows; April 17.
$270,000 Schlarb Dawn E, Schlarb Lawrence A to Gertrude A Zirkelbach Revocable Trust, Zirkelbach Donald A, Zirkelbach Gertrude A; Lot 417 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; April 18.
$269,900 Reisdorf Daniel J, Reisdorf Michele C to Terrell Valerie, Terrell William Jason; Lot 73 Lexington; April 13.
$269,000 Busshardt Donald B, Busshardt Shirley A to Kenney Dorothy C, Kenney Timothy P; Lot 140 Regency Oaks; April 19.
$269,000 Hester Audrey E, Hester Matthew to Solis Juan R Jr, Solis Maritza; Lot 5 Riverside Heights; April 19.
$266,500 Ly Kinh Thi, Ly Phuong Nguyen to Diaz Lucciano R, Diaz Rosanna; Lot 46 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; April 18.
$265,700 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Truax Timothy Harmon; Lot 44 Harrison Ranch; April 16.
$265,000 Hardy Elizabeth to Adams Joleen Kay, Bennett Delmar Andrew; Lot 9 Blk 3 Cedar Manor; April 17.
$265,000 Prindle Linda Carol, Prindle Sanford William to Brand Cathy; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 104; April 19.
$261,570 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Green Peter Kevin; Lot 74 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 17.
$258,000 Busiere Melinda S to Busiere Dustin J, Busiere Lauren Olivia; Yarborough; April 17.
$256,000 Gahagan Jerry L, Gahagan Sherrill to Christine E Hansen Trust, Hansen Christine E; Blk 10 Sagamore Estates; April 13.
$255,000 Beamer Terri, Beamer Willard to Marzari Benjamin, Marzari Katelyn; Lot 183 Crystal Lakes; April 13.
$255,000 Lawless Sumrow Ruthanne, Sumrow Jeffrey J to Van Beck Kelly R, Van Beck Nicholas S; Lot 31 Gates Creek; April 16.
$254,000 Deutscher Gregory A, Deutscher Suzanne M to Wozniak Chris, Wozniak Raymond J; Lot 152 Waterford; April 18.
$253,290 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Long George Jason, Long Kimberly S; Lot 105 Willow Walk; April 17.
$253,000 Krause Mary Ann, Krause William J to Pryl Beata Korsakowska, Pryl Marek; Lot 11 Whitfield Gardens; April 19.
$251,474 Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2005 10, Mortgage Loan Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 10, U S Bank National Association to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC; Lot 43 Woodridge Oaks; April 19.
$250,990 D R Horton Inc to Bauman Deborah Lee, Bauman Robert Harmie; Lot 562 Del Tierra; April 19.
$250,000 Chaffin Ann H, Doris Bevllle Revocable Living Trust to Niederer Alexander T; Lot 26 Dude Ranch Acres; April 17.
$250,000 Else A Fierens Trust, Fierens Else A to Dileonardo Daniel, Dileonardo Gail M; Garden Lakes Village Unit 78; April 18.
$250,000 Jackovich James, Jackovich Kathleen A to Panico Anthony J; Lot 58 Forest Creek; April 17.
$248,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Harbord Elizabeth Marie; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 421; April 19.
$248,500 Welsh Edward C to Ellis Stephanie C, Rogers Paige C; Spring Lakes Vii Unit 7; April 17.
$248,400 Offerpad Spvborrower2 LLC, Spvborrower2 LLC to Casino Joseph Singh; Lot 3 Summerfield Village; April 16.
$247,411 Highland Holdings Inc to Flores Hector Luis, Flores Lyndsey; Lot 14 Amber Glen; April 13.
$246,000 J Garback Home Restorations Inc, Mark Heller Inc to Nelsen James A, Nelsen Jodie J; Blk 2 Golf Club Gardens; April 16.
$245,490 D R Horton Inc to Calderone Kyle Michael, Dinkel Audrey Ellen; Lot 481 Del Tierra; April 17.
$240,000 Kolven Ola Ketil to Daniel Christopher D, Daniel Cynthia L; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 203; April 17.
$240,000 Ortiz Cary R, Ortiz Jennifer M to Rodenbeck Susan L; Lot 935 Harrison Ranch; April 19.
$231,990 D R Horton Inc to Jimenez Ashley Jon, Jimenez Julio; Lot 117 Willow Walk; April 16.
$230,000 Kidwell Dellburt A, Kidwell Family Trust to Corsiglia Christopher T, Corsiglia Erin J; Veranda I Unit 111; April 16.
$229,600 Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Peters Alisa, Peters Alisa A, Peters Michael, Peters Michael R to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 110 Mill Creek 2017 Ca 002571; April 19.
$229,000 Laflamme Joan A, Laflamme Raymond L to German Jeffrey, German Marianne; Palma Sola Trace Unit 381; April 19.
$227,000 Lansdell Robert R, Yingling Deborah A, Yingling Lansdell Deborah A to Nicoletti James E, Nicoletti Susan E; Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1013; April 17.
$225,000 Coyne Scott M to Jugan Tyler, Willitts Christine; Lot 67 Silverleaf; April 13.
$225,000 Fred D Sagady and Kathleen S Sagady Revocable Living Trust, Sagady Fred D, Sagady Kathleen S to Magracheva Eugenia Ya, Vaisman Boris; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4768; April 18.
$225,000 Yannetti Kathy B to Yannetti John; Villas at Wild Oak Bay I Unit 16B; April 13.
$222,000 Dennis Danny Papadatos and Eileen Elizabeth Papadatos Living Trust, Papadatos Dennis Danny, Papadatos Eileen Elizabeth to Brassfield Amy E R; Lot 23 Lakeside Preserve; April 13.
$220,000 Dolan Herbert, Dolan Peggy I to Avins Julie I; Lot 26 Oak Terrace; April 18.
$220,000 Minoo K Rao Declaration Of Trust, Rao Kandra E, Rao Minoo K Declaration Of Trust to Fred D Sagady and Kathleen S Sagady Trust, Sagady Fred D, Sagady Kathleen S; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4748; April 18.
$220,000 Robert and Elizabeth Mattingly Family Limited Partnership to Martin Denise T, Martin Joseph E; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5719; April 17.
$218,000 Sieverding Barbara J to Mrp Properties Sarasota LLC; Las Casas Unit 14; April 19.
$217,020 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Whidden Felecia, Whidden Matthew R; Lot 103 Willow Walk; April 17.
$215,000 Conrad Daniel J to Land Amber M, Land Paul E; Lot 12 Blk 1 Bayou Harbor; April 17.
$215,000 Coolbeth Lisa to Gonzalez Lizbeth Lopez, Zempoalteca Osbaldo; Lot 10 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights; April 13.
$213,000 Vongkorad Ravixay to Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2006 Wmc2, U S Bank; Lot 14 Hidden Lagoon 2007 Ca 008274; April 18.
$212,500 Bevers Walter C, Levers Collette M to Bachman Jack; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5627; April 13.
$211,000 Bendkowski Amy C, Flanagan Amy C, Flanagan Erick John to Magner Deborah A; Lot 11 Woods Of Whitfield; April 17.
$210,500 Manassa Becky J, Manassa Nicholas A to Howell Heather L; Palma Sola Trace Unit 335; April 18.
$210,000 Decker Philip, Decker Philip William, Stevenson Traci to Prokopenko Michael; Lot 4 Oakley Place; April 17.
$210,000 Jones Carol Abshier to Page Haven, Page Rebecca C; Pt 3-35-18; April 13.
$210,000 Smith Shawn, Smith Susan to Leggett Angela N; Lot 1 Charlie and Bettes Estates; April 18.
$209,000 Battenhausen Lynda, Battenhausen Richard, Crawford Patricia to Bourgette Emily M; Lot 39 Gates Creek; April 13.
$206,000 King Patricia, King Scott to Powers William Emmett Iii; Willowbrook Unit 106; April 17.
$205,000 Mania Daniel John, Noah Jennifer Louise to Rasmussen Jean, Rasmussen Thomas; Terrace Ii at River Strand Unit 1921; April 17.
$205,000 Real Freedom Properties Inc to Parker Melissa A; Lot 4 Blk 1 Winter Gardens; April 17.
$201,000 Trotter Donald P, Trotter Madison G to Brasfield Emily A, Gregory Cody A; Lot 26 Winterland Estates; April 13.
$199,900 Peterson Jeremy, Peterson Michelle to Moore Madison, Tilelli John; Blk E Spinney and Tanski; April 18.
$199,000 Colapietro Family Revocable Trust, Colgate Jessica to Huggins Nicole A; Blk G Southwood Village; April 19.
$198,500 Kaing Mil, Kea Wayne to Cruz Daniel; Lot 2 Webster; April 13.
$194,500 Mtglq Investors L P to Wolf Janice; Garden Lakes Village Unit 51; April 13.
$192,150 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007 C to Southeast Property Acqusitions LLC; Pt 5-37-21; April 16.
$190,000 Bayview Loan Servicing to Benham Matthew, Benham Terrie Lynn; Lot 65 Pinewood Village; April 16.
$187,000 Waterfall Capital Group LLC to Perez Pedro P, Sanchez Mercedes B Manon; Lot 254 Sunny Lakes Estates; April 17.
$185,000 Bellerose Michael E, Chasse Donna L to Ganz Adriana L; Palma Sola Trace Unit 540; April 17.
$184,500 Shipley Donna Mae, Shipley James Coleman Jr to Mcentyre Donna E, Mcentyre Randall G, Randall G Mcentyre and Donna E Mcentyre Revocable Living Trust; Terrace Iv at River Strand Unit 2943; April 17.
$184,000 Casino Joseph Singh to Gaines Raylene; Lot 9 Blk C Braden River City; April 19.
$183,750 Royal Michael D, Royal Susan A to Bui Anh Phuong Duong, Bui Duyen Lang Thi Nguyen; Pt 35-33-17; April 13.
$183,000 Rozylowicz John J to Mccormick Colin, Mccormick Regina A; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Unit T 103; April 19.
$180,000 Cingone Millicent J, Incontrera Nicholas C to Keane Robert J, Keane Sherril A; Terrace Iv at River Strand Unit 2923; April 13.
$180,000 Haddad Debra L, Haddad Frederick G to Clark Angela, Clark Jerry Iii; Greenbrook Walk Unit 101; April 13.
$177,000 Stewart Diana L to Mason Norma J; Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 280; April 19.
$176,900 Waitt Family Revocable Trust, Waitt Karen K, Waitt William W to Baack Sherri L; Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 542; April 18.
$176,000 Bremner Steven D, Bremner Susan B to Mary L Tronick Revocable Trust, Tronick Mary L; Captains Court Unit 5; April 18.
$176,000 Macgloan Daniel M, Macgloan Shaunell to Hosey Ronald G; Lot 14 Villas at Oak Bend; April 19.
$175,000 Lisch Eloise T to Lifland Mary Elizabeth; Lot 43 Hibiscus Park; April 16.
$174,900 G and M Properties and Investments LLC to Womack Percell; Lot 69 Kingston Estates; April 17.
$170,000 Froelich Armin D, Froelich Carol D to Peterson Emilie L, Peterson Gary L; Kingston Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 9512; April 18.
$170,000 Iannelli Eric to Integral Property Solutions Inc; Mccollums Lake; April 17.
$170,000 Owens David, Owens Natalie to Reavill Jackson, Reavill Tara; Lot 18 Oakdale Square; April 13.
$170,000 Sara B and Glen D Sunderhaus Sr Revocable Living Trust, Sunderbaus Sara B, Sunderhaus Glen D Sr to Hanna Whitfield LLC; Whitfield Center Unit C; April 18.
$167,500 Working Service Dog LLC to Bowman Jennifer A, Ingraldi Margaret J; Beach Plaza Unit 102; April 19.
$167,500 Working Service Dog LLC to Bowman Jennifer A, Ingraldi Margaret J; Beach Plaza Unit 103; April 19.
$165,777 Lefrois Michael J to Lovelace Jeanne C, Lovelace John R; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 45; April 18.
$165,000 Gill John E, Janssen Carol A, Mildred S Gill Revocable Trust to Travnicek Milan, Travnickova Helena; Wildewood Springs Unit 289; April 17.
$165,000 Hice David H, Hice Marcha L to Salem Sarah Elizabeth Diana, Tomaselli Anthony Michael; Greenbrook Walk Unit 103; April 18.
$160,000 Ann C Sheehan Trust, Sheehan Ann C to Baker David A; Mount Vernon Unit 4863; April 13.
$160,000 Cosser Pamela to Clarke John; Lot 6 Cordova Lakes; April 18.
$160,000 Ellis Michael to Obrien Christopher M, Obrien Maricile A; Summerfield Hollow Unit 201; April 13.
$160,000 Mcaleavy Anna M, Smogowicz Paul T to Lopez Rosalio; Lot 2 Twin View Lakes; April 18.
$160,000 Saperstein Bonna B to Li Xiong, Lin Yun; Lot 8 Lake Terrace; April 18.
$160,000 Stanbridge Maribeth K, Stanbridge Richard S to Jobe Jeanne L, Jobe William R; Meadowcroft Unit 1201; April 17.
$159,250 Hernandez Milagros to Johnson Amber; Lot 15 Blk 5 Southwood Village; April 19.
$155,000 J and K Property Solutions LLC to Aguilar Mona Lisa; Blk 7 Southwood Village; April 17.
$155,000 Loeb Family Trust, Loeb Richard, Loeb Scott to Tempesco Sarah C; Country Village Unit 2129; April 16.
$154,000 Greer Bridget J, Greer Thomas A to Levyatova Diana, Mizhen Mark; Vizcaya Unit 1410; April 17.
$154,000 Parkin David Neil, Parkin Maria Vorozhbitskaya to Strossner Bin; Shorewalk Bath Tennis Club Unit 104; April 17.
$151,200 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Lewetag Michael J; Lot 31 Bahia Vista; April 16.
$148,000 Smith Kayla D, Wood Richard R to Pineda Jose Cruz, Soto Aurelia Norma Garcia; Lot 7 Clover Leaf Park; April 17.
$146,300 Americas Wholesale Lender, Florida Department Of Revenue, Mailloux Lauri, Mailloux Lauri S, Mailloux Marc, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc to Steinbrecher Tiberiu, Us Bank National Association; Frank E Kimball 2012 Ca 005903; April 17.
$145,000 Jordak Gary L, Laurich Jordak Karen T to Craig Larry J; Tara Verandas One Unit 103; April 18.
$134,500 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc, Defrance Novie to Christenson LLC; Blk H Revised Plat Of Bay View Park 2016 Ca 003483; April 17.
$130,000 Eleanor B Perkins Revocable Living Trust, Perkins Eleanor B to Zeidler Jennifer J, Zeidler Robert G; Lena Road Commercial Unit 104; April 13.
$130,000 Ohern Fetters Marilyn T, Ohern Marilyn T to Federal National Mortgage Association; Ironwood Fifth Unit 604F; April 17.
$129,500 Timely Assistance Inc to Knox Irina; Lot 3 River View; April 18.
$128,100 Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Staron Frank E to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 9 Blk C Meadow Lake 2014 Ca 001593; April 17.
$128,000 Haponek Dane to Mize Michael R Sr, Mize Teresa G; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 41; April 13.
$127,000 Adobe Tucci LLC to Gadewoltz Arcelie, Gadewoltz David; Lot 16 Varns; April 19.
$126,300 Branch Banking and Trust, Wild Priscilla to Riverview Investors LLC; Blk 50 Whitfield Estates 2016 Ca 000775; April 17.
$125,000 Hernz Properties LLC to Dixon Taniyah; Pt 1-34-17; April 19.
$125,000 Pennymac Corp to Adobe Tucci LLC; Lot 16 Varns; April 19.
$125,000 Sandy Melissa Zupancic, Sandy Richard D to Byron Roger W, Byron Susan A; Pebble Springs Unit 6148; April 19.
$122,000 Lsg Us Investments LLC to Oquendo Samuel; Lot 121 Orange Ridge; April 19.
$112,000 Kloostra Family Trust, Kloostra James N, Kloostra Kathryn J to Kaleward Living Trust, Kaleward Morris L, Kaleward Rebecca J; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 143; April 17.
$105,000 Drapiza Leticia to Christian Robert; Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 1 D; April 19.
$103,301 Acosta Allen Pagan, Duarte Yoany Perez to Perez Yoany; Lot 12 Palm West; April 19.
$100,000 Schoon Darlene F, Schoon John L to Wheeler Diane F, Wheeler Jerry L; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 76; April 19.
$98,000 Patterson George to Hunsberger Beverly; Landmark at Pointe West I Unit A 307; April 18.
$95,000 Anderson John F, Anderson Patti K to Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice, Harwick Kayas; Blk A Connecticut Park; April 18.
$93,000 Pinellas Equities LLC to Sanders Brittney, Sanders Wesley; Lot 12 Blk D Tylers; April 13.
$92,000 Molenaar Birgit C, Molenaar James I to Costello Vickey; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 8 B; April 17.
$90,000 Chiritescu Alina A, Chiritescu Cristian V to Csanyi Leslie, Csanyi Sandra S; Lot 138 Preserve at Panther Ridge; April 18.
$90,000 James F Mclean Living Trust, Mclean Barbara C, Mclean James F to Philbrick Norman, Philbrick Patsey A; Burgundy Unit One Unit 185; April 17.
$89,900 Torkelson Timothy, Vanderstelt Kimberley to Smith David W, Winters Pamela R; Blk 33 Trailer Estates; April 19.
$89,500 Larocco Carolyn, Larocco Joe, Larocco Nick to Callies Lance, Callies Monica; Red Cedar Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 5; April 13.
$89,000 Caruso Joann B, Caruso Samuel L to Schwambach Alan K, Schwambach Arlene; Lot 15 River Springs; April 17.
$89,000 Chiodo Robert F, Robert F Chiodo Revicable Living Trust to Sampson Donna N, Sampson Robert J; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 423; April 17.
$89,000 Fair Fast Buyers LLC to Magowski Arthur, Palulis Petra; Lot 82 Airport; April 18.
$88,500 Stiles Debora K, Stiles William J to Dennis Vicki L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 401; April 13.
$87,000 Taterka Judith A to Dick Robert, Dick Sherry; Ironwood Second Unit 306C; April 19.
$85,000 Gibbs Deborah to Ruegg Anna M, Ruegg Thomas J; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 46; April 16.
$85,000 Letterman David Q, Letterman Gail J to Vollmer Kristine R, Vollmer Mark D; Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 1 A; April 17.
$83,500 Altmayer Linda A, Altmayer Robert C to Boyd Stewart F, Byrne Wendy; Lot 17 Blk 33 Trailer Estates; April 19.
$83,500 Tapas LLC, Trust No 2513 to Cash Flow Links Florida LLC; Shadow Lawn Replat; April 13.
$81,000 De Boer Ruth A, Ruth A De Boer Trust No 318 to Mjv Revocable Trust, Vanderbilt Jane E, Vanderbilt Marshall A; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 337; April 19.
$80,000 Casto James, Casto Katherine to Coburn Patricia Ann, Coburn Richard Lee; Chateau Village Unit 100; April 17.
$79,500 Koedoot Gerritt, Koedoot H Ruth to Ray Lorna, Ray Murray; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1161; April 17.
$79,000 Lawrence F Record Sr Trust, Record Lawrence F Jr, Record Lawrence F Sr Trust, Record Vernon to Fullum Jillian, Fullum Terrence E; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 214; April 18.
$78,376 Lombard Mark B W to Hupert Mark, Lombard Mark B W; 0; April 18.
$78,000 May Kathleen N, May Rosemary, May Thomas R to St Pierre Jeffrey A, St Pierre Ruth E; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 67; April 18.
$78,000 Stabenow Jack H, Stabenow Nancy A to Ongie Frederick K, Ongie Therese M; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 328; April 16.
$75,000 Shanahan Patricia E to Green Galerno Patricia; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 306; April 13.
$74,429 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Lot 393 Greyhawk Landing West; April 17.
$72,000 Adobe Tucci LLC to Scarpino Frank, Scarpino Tina F; Pt 13-35-17; April 17.
$72,000 Batton Harry D, Batton Shirley A, Mcinnis Shirley A to Schad Loretta Jean; Leisure Lake Village Unit 352; April 19.
$72,000 Deglopper Dorothy M, Deglopper Howard A to Budnick Rose Ann, Raveane Dino D, Raveane Jeffrey J; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 383; April 19.
$71,000 Kamps Gerri Sue, Kamps Robert L to Sinclair David J, Sinclair Rolanda L; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 159; April 19.
$70,000 Arbour Carol J, Arbour Frederick J Jr to Mcconnell Henry Arthur, Mcconnell Katie Magdalene; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 339; April 13.
$70,000 Ellis Florence, Lawson Florence E, Lawson Florence Ellis to Fraser Mary Ellen M, Fraser Paul A; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 214 B; April 19.
$70,000 Mortgage Rescue Funds LLC to Adobe Tucci LLC; Pt 13-35-17; April 17.
$67,000 Hess David N to Hopkins Joan, Hopkins Wayne; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 201; April 16.
$65,000 Lair Donald, Lair Margaret to Bisdorf Gary M; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 438; April 18.
$65,000 Marinus C Staal and Helen M Staal Trust, Staal Helen M Trust, Staal Marinus C to Kittle Elizabeth Juanita; Lot 36 Blk C Heather Hills Estates; April 17.
$65,000 Thompson Wayne to Thibodeau Ilene; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1223; April 18.
$63,000 Desanto Gary, Usefara Joseph to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 252; April 18.
$62,000 Kemmers Neil, Sanford Kenneth to St Lawrence Angela, St Lawrence Randolph J; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 165; April 18.
$60,152 6 LLC to Manatee County; Pt 20-35-18; April 17.
$60,000 Forward Holly to Mcneff George E Jr; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 675; April 18.
$60,000 Garrett Robert E, Garrett William P to Fair Fast Buyers LLC; Lot 82 Revised Plat Of Airport 51 Huivision; April 17.
$60,000 Jmb Analytics LLC to Smo Properties LLC; Blk 3 Tamiami Florida Park; April 18.
$60,000 Miller Charles W, Miller Revocable Living Trust to Franke Judy, Franke Larry; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 50; April 17.
$59,900 Thonney Lucie, Thonney Revocable Trust to Campagna Ann J; Second Bayshore Unit H 32; April 16.
$58,000 Matchett Martha H to Pierotti Michael J, Pierotti Teresa B; Lot 136 Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc; April 19.
$56,500 Chase Barbara M, Chase Family Trust to Deerwester Dorothy, Elton Gordon; Lot 21 Blk 24 Trailer Estates; April 19.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Mc; Lot 23 Amber Glen; April 17.
$55,000 Hinckley Dorothy P to Hinckley Noreen A, Hinckley Theodore; Lot 39 Blk 31 Second Addition to Trailer Estates; April 17.
$55,000 Jeremy E Stannard Livng Trust, Stannard Jeremy E to Piper Ann M; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 690; April 19.
$55,000 Wiley Daniel C, Wiley Mary A to Smith Joseph W; Lot 18 Blk G Floridana Mobile Homesite; April 18.
$53,000 Schopfer Nancy E, Schopfer Richard L to Henderson Alicia K, Henderson Kevin M; Lot 9 Blk 27 Trailer Estates; April 19.
$50,991 Sharp Beth, Tolly Beth A to Sharp Tolly Beth A, Tolly Craig; Blk E Fairmont Park; April 19.
$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Reese Larry W; Tropic Isles Co Op Unit 106; April 18.
$45,000 Vachon Lora A, Vachon Wilfred D to Zimmerman Linda Diane, Zimmerman Myron R; 0; April 13.
$43,500 Bassett Barbara L, Bassett Family Revocable Living Trust, Bassett Leroy H to Gray Danny L, Gray Kristen E; Leisure Lake Village Unit 303; April 17.
$43,000 Pel Michael to Cox Dante M, Cox Shirley S; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1095; April 17.
$42,000 Country Village Of Bradenton Condo Assoc, Dobson Anne to Twenty Four Twelve LLC; Country Village Unit 2037 2015 Ca 005826; April 17.
$40,000 Elia Barbara J, Elia Thomas F to Collette Majella, Collette Richard; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 129; April 13.
$40,000 Gilchrist Patricia S, Gilchrist Thomas Churchman to Gilchrist Thomas C, Gilchristman Thomas Churchman Ii; Pt 29-35-22; April 19.
$40,000 Zipperer Michael Dean to Waterfall Capital Group LLC; Lot 259 Pinecrest; April 18.
$39,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Waterfall Capital Group LLC; Lot 15 Blk 8 Welsh Addition to The City Of Palmetto; April 17.
$39,000 Boss Barbara, Boss Richard, Kastelin Family Trust, Kastelin James Leonard to Bazuin Dianne J, Bazuin Donald J; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit I 4; April 18.
$38,605 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; April 13.
$38,000 Pfaender Lynn M to Pfaender Lynn M, Ridlehoover Margaret; Blk 2 Anna Maria Beach; April 18.
$37,000 Sisco Alvin L, Sisco Ellen C to Hla Fidu Inc, Trust No 477918; Blk G Floridana Mobile Homesite; April 13.
$35,000 Dodge Freeman W to Madison Donna M, Madison Paul J; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 140; April 13.
$35,000 Pupino James V, Pupino Sophie H to Tebo David E; El Rancho Village Unit B 12; April 16.
$26,000 Seiden Shane M to Johnson David J; Lot 187 Willow Shores; April 18.
$20,000 Cerroni Anthony J to Mckinley Marilyn, Mckinley William; Lot 6 Blk L Tidevue Estates Second Addition Replat; April 18.
$20,000 Knickelbine Lee M to Cochran Joel D, Cochran Vicki L; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 76; April 13.
$5,500 Harber Terry to Corey Carolyn; Bayshore On Lake Condo Apts Unit 508; April 16.
$5,100 Leavitt Harley N, Leavitt Harley N Jr, Leavitt Linda K to Wells Fargo Bank; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 366 2017 Ca 001053; April 17.
$4,825 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 215; April 13.
$4,000 Eframson Gus to Snyder Gaye Taylor; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 105; April 17.
$3,995 Gulf Stream Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Nordgren Carolyn E, Nordgren Charles A; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 05; April 19.
$3,080 Mason David L, Mason Elizabeth Ann, Ziegler Lisa Ann to Portenga Britta Bujak; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 110; April 16.
$2,000 Lawrence Karen F, Lawrence Reginald G to Dt and Jt Investments Inc; Serenata Sarasota Unit 306; April 17.
$800 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 222; April 19.
$20 Broomfield Christine Leigh, Lopresti Michael Gabriel to Broomfield Christine L, Cbvpp Trust, Lopresti Michael G, Mglp Trust; Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 403; April 18.
$19 Yorke Patricia V to Patricia V Yorke Trust, Yorke Patricia V; Pinehurst Village Unit 216; April 19.
$10 Abo Arthur, Abo Rose P to Abo Irrevocable Family Trust, Abo Stephen M, Salek Allyson L; Lot 5 Linda Vista; April 19.
$10 Alcorn Flora D to Alcorn Flora D, Bowen Tammy K; Lot 29 Blk G Tidevue Estates Second Addition; April 18.
$10 Anderson Palma E, Anderson Roger D to Anderson Murray, Anderson Palma E, Anderson Roger D, Darling Heidi; Blk 2 Trailer Estates; April 19.
$10 Arlp Securitization Trust Series 2015 1, Wilmington Trust to Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, U S Bank National Association; Lot 159 Water Oak; April 16.
$10 Bacarella Michele to Condos Brd Holdings LLC; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 103; April 16.
$10 Bailey James M, Bailey Patricia O to Bailey James Michael, Bailey Patricia Ocallaghan, Bailey Revocable Trust; Lot 8 Blk B Lake La Vista; April 19.
$10 Baker Frances E, Baker Norman A to Baker Frances E, Foster Kenneth Clayton; Lot 2022 Country Lakes Co Op Inc; April 17.
$10 Ballard Joseph K, Ballard Kenneth, Ballard Kenny, Ballard Mary N, Ballard Mary Nancy, Ballard Nancy to Kenneth and Mary Nancy Ballard Family Irrevocable Trust, Pearl Maria Rochelle Ballard, Wright Sarah Ballard; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 21; April 19.
$10 Band Gregory S, Charles M Desenberg Revocable Trust, Desenberg Charles M Revocable Trust, Desenberg Marilyn A, Goble Richard E to Charles M Desenberg Marital Trust, Desenberg Charles M Marital Trust, Desenberg Marilyn A, Goble Richard E; Pt 19-35-22; April 18.
$10 Barry Mary E, Jepsen Anders B to Meengs Living Trust; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 20; April 17.
$10 Benson William E, Kidder Helen R to Benson Bryan, Benson William E, Kidder Helen R; 0; April 18.
$10 Bickerstaff Lorna M to Bickerstaff Kevin James, Bickerstaff Lorna M, Weiss Jonas Ann Marie; Oakview Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 809; April 18.
$10 Blume Judith C, Blume Neil M, Judith C Blume Trust, Neil M Blume Trust to Blume Judith C, Blume Neil M; Whitney Beach Ii Unit 163; April 19.
$10 Broccolo David to Broccolo David, Grant Naomi; Lot 152 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 19.
$10 Brooks Tana, Sirianni Georgia Carol to Georgia C Sirianni Trust, Sirianni Georgia C; Sarabay Coves Unit A 202; April 19.
$10 Brown Elaine H, Brown James A to Brown Darlyne, Brown Elston, Brown James A; Blk 1 Lake Park; April 17.
$10 Bujnowski Marcia to Bujnowski Michael James; Lot 56 Greyhawk Landing West; April 17.
$10 Bullock Christopher Lance to 8217 Miramar Way LLC; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 101; April 19.
$10 Burch Robert H, Burch Susanne to Burch Family Living Trust, Burch Robert H, Burch Susanne; Hideaway Unit B; April 19.
$10 Burns Vincent B, Burns Vinita M to Burns Vincent B, Burns Vinita M, Vincent B Burns Revocable Living Trust; Lot 212 Forest Creek; April 17.
$10 Burns Vincent B, Burns Vinita M to Burns Vincent B, Burns Vinita M, Vinita M Burns Revocable Living Trust; Lot 212 Forest Creek; April 17.
$10 Cantwell James F, Cantwell Jayne K to Cantwell James F, Cantwell Jayne K, Cantwell Trust; Lot 14 Aspen Village; April 16.
$10 Cario Sarah D, Dykes Louise C Revocable Living Trust, Louise C Dykes Revocable Living Trust to Dykes Emmett C; Lot 14 Blk B Town and Country Estates; April 16.
$10 Cario Sarah D, Dykes Louise C Revocable Living Trust, Louise C Dykes Revocable Living Trust to Cario Sarah D; Blk M Bears; April 16.
$10 Chilton Margaret E, Chilton Vernon W to Chilton Margaret E, Chilton Vernon W, Naber Sherri A; Forty Three West Oaks Unit 11; April 13.
$10 Cook Sue, Heim Walter A to Cook Sue, Heim Walter A, Walter A Heim and Sue Cook Trust; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 314; April 19.
$10 Copley Paul to Copley Elizabeth, Copley James; Third Bayshore Unit L 36; April 19.
$10 Corley Betty J to Corley Evan, Vetter Kurtis, Vetter Steven; Lot 121 Pinecrest; April 17.
$10 Cundari Margaret H to Cundari Frank A; Pinehurst Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 112; April 13.
$10 Czwartacki Patrick M to Czwartacki Patrick M, Torrey Ashley K; Lot 103 Oak View; April 13.
$10 Dent John C Jr, Dyer Leroy E, Dyer Terri L, Land Trust Agreement to Dyer Leroy E, Dyer Terri L; Lot 17 Blk B Braden Pines; April 17.
$10 Dominguez Virginia to Dominguez Virginia Revocable Living Trust, Picciotti Michael James, Virginia Dominguez Revocable Living Trust; Lot 26 Residences at University Groves; April 17.
$10 Donna L Mckinney Trust, Mckinney Donna L Trust, Mckinney Leslie G to Wood Joseph A, Wood Stephanie J; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 11; April 16.
$10 Duenas Phyllis J, Myers Phyllis J to Myers Phyllis J, Myers Robert; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 107; April 17.
$10 Dykes Emmett C to Dykes Daniel Emmett, Dykes Emmett C, Emmett C Dykes Revocable Living Trust, Hall Carin Luanne, Hamm Katie Donice; Lot 14 Blk B Town and Country Estates; April 16.
$10 Edson P Sheppard Jr Trust Agreement, Sheppard Edson P Jr to Sheppard Edson P Iii; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 101; April 19.
$10 Ensing Gareth L, Ensing Shirley A to Ensing Shirley A, Shirley A Ensing Trust; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 7352; April 19.
$10 Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fairhomes Acorn Investments Llp; Lot 52 Woods Of Whitfield; April 17.
$10 Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fairhomes Shangri La Investments Llp; Lot 100 Pinewood Village; April 17.
$10 Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fairhomes Red Chrysanthemum Investments Llp; Lot 216 Manatee Palms; April 17.
$10 Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fairhomes Crystal Investments Llp; Lot 11 Lovesky Park; April 17.
$10 Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fairhomes Acorn Investments Llp; Lot 22 Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South; April 17.
$10 Everhart Tammy J to Everhart Tammy J, Hyatt Kenneth W Ii; Lot 7 Blk H Sandpointe; April 17.
$10 Fahey Deborah R to Fahey Deborah R, Fahey Kara L, Fahey Ryan P; Palma Sola Trace Unit 388; April 17.
$10 Freeman Barbara S, Freeman Thurston to Freeman Barbara S, Freeman John Bradford, Freeman Thurston; Bel Mare Unit 802; April 18.
$10 Gaasch James F, Gaasch Living Trust, Gaasch Luann C to Gallagher Adele M, Gallagher Charles Edward, Gallagher Danny Hugh, Gallagher David, Gallagher Jill Marie, Gallagher Michael, Gallagher Revocable Family Trust, Gallagher Robert J; Lot 40 Blk E Patrison; April 19.
$10 Gardner Geraldine L, Gardner William G to Gardner Geraldine L, Gardner William G; Or2128 Pg7670; April 17.
$10 George Lori J to George Lori Jean, Lori Jean George Revocable Trust; Lot 47 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 13.
$10 Gibbons Marian E, Gibbons Robert E to Dorta Roberto, Dorta Rosario; Lot 72 Riverwalk Village; April 13.
$10 Giddings Mark A, Giddings Tamela C to Giddings Tamela C; Lot 129 Greyhawk Landing; April 16.
$10 Hamel Emily S, Hamel Robert H to Emily S Hamel Amended and Restated Trust, Hamel Emily S, Hamel Robert H, Robert H Hamel Amended and Restated Trust; Lot 12 Oakbrooke Ii at River Club North; April 17.
$10 Hargiss John V, Hargiss Kathleen M, John V Hargiss and Kathleen M Hargiss Living Trust to Hargiss John V, Hargiss Kathleen M; Pomello Park; April 18.
$10 Harper Phoebe G, Harper Robert P Jr to Harper Phoebe G, Harper Revocable Trust, Harper Robert P Jr; Lot 21 Riverview Landings; April 19.
$10 Harpin Rene W to Harpin Rene, Rene Harpin Trust; Lot 13 River Place; April 17.
$10 Henry Lampert Lorraine, Lampert Alan R to Alan Lampert Revocable Living Trust, Lampert Alan, Lampert Alan R, Lampert Lorraine H, Lorraine H Lampert Revocable Living Trust; Lot 4 Edgewater Village; April 19.
$10 Herrera Perez Maria L to Herrera Pablo Vega; Lot 2 Campus Trail; April 17.
$10 Hicks Vickie S, Hicks Vickie Sue to Everson Allan E, Hicks Vickie S, Hicks Vickie Sue; Lot 2 Blk 8 Greenfield Plantation; April 18.
$10 Hinckley Dorothy P, Hinckley Matthew to Hinckley Noreen A, Hinckley Theodore; Lot 39 Blk 31 Second Addition to Trailer Estates; April 17.
$10 Hinckley Dorothy P, Hinckley Scott M to Hinckley Noreen A, Hinckley Theodore; Lot 39 Blk 31 Second Addition to Trailer Estates; April 17.
$10 Hinckley Dorothy P, Hinckley Wade Stuart to Hinckley Noreen A, Hinckley Theodore; Lot 39 Blk 31 Trailer Estates; April 17.
$10 Hinckley Dorothy P, Skinner Jody M to Hinckley Noreen A, Hinckley Theodore; Lot 39 Blk 31 Trailer Estates; April 17.
$10 Hubbard Timothy Paul Sr to Hubbard Rozene Ann; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 96; April 13.
$10 Invest P I LLC to Lsg Us Investments LLC; Lot 121 Orange Ridge; April 19.
$10 Invitation Investments LLC, Spencer Jimmy D to Spencer Jimmy D; Lot 104 Pic Town; April 19.
$10 Jerry D Marlar and Martha W Marlar Joint Revocable Living Trust, Marlar Jerry D, Marlar Martha W to Hodges Michael W, Hodges Rosemarie; Lot 44 Riverview Landings; April 17.
$10 Jkh Irrevocable Trust, Sanders Walter S to Head John Kenneth Family Trust, John Kenneth Head Family Trust, Mcclure Patricia H; Sunniland; April 18.
$10 Johnson James Randall, Johnson Michelle Parsons to 310 Coconut Cottage LLC; Anna Maria Island Beachwalk North Unit B; April 19.
$10 Jones Barbara F to Giacone Sherri; Lot 2 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; April 18.
$10 Knowles James Wm to Porter Marilyn S; Lot 7 Blk E Floridana Mobile Homes1Te; April 13.
$10 Knudstrup Darinda S to Heza True Vision LLC; Pt 27-34-17; April 17.
$10 Koller Theodore C to Guenther Gail D, Koller Theodore C; Lot 6 Blk 1 Villages Of Lakeside South Revised; April 18.
$10 Lessinger Jason A to Jason A Lessinger Trust, Lessinger Jason A; Lot 4 Blk B Braden River Lakes; April 13.
$10 Martin Barbara M to Barbara M Martin Revocable Trust, Martin Barbara M; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 345; April 19.
$10 Masterful Marketing Inc to Zipper Properties LLC; Lot 36 Wellesley Acres; April 19.
$10 Merrill Ray W to Merrill Joyce C; Lot 3 Blk 19 West Wind Shores; April 19.
$10 Mhu 1 Ventures LLC to Mcguire James M; Blk H Ballentine Manor Estates; April 18.
$10 Milazzo Rosanne, Moehle Frances L to Milazzo Jesse, Milazzo Sarah; Lot 9 Blk 5 Pelots Addition to Bradentown Florida; April 16.
$10 Mowll Robert E to Joyner Jeremey Allan, Mowll Robert E; Lot 16 Blk C Meadow Lake; April 17.
$10 Moye Alice F to Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice; Blk 75 Myakka City; April 17.
$10 Murphy Charles M to Cole Isabelle T; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit A 11; April 17.
$10 Newberry Margaret Jo, Newberry Robert Alan to Newberry Margaret Jo, Newberry Robert Alan, Newberry Trust; Lot 36 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 19.
$10 Newhall Elva Sue, Newhall Joseph F Jr to Joseph Frank Paul Newhall Jr Declaration Of Trust, Newhall Joseph Frank Paul Jr; Blk 3 B Fogartys; April 13.
$10 Newhall Elva Sue, Newhall Joseph F Jr to Joseph Frank Paul Newhall Jr Declaration Of Trust, Newhall Joseph Frank Paul Jr; Blk 3 B Fogartys; April 13.
$10 Ok Realty Investments LLC to Sharony Oren; Lot 6 Walton; April 19.
$10 Ok Realty Investments LLC to Sharony Oren; Regent Park; April 19.
$10 Olszewski Marcia, Olszewski Ronald T to Mcgowan Lisa Marie, Olszewski Marcia, Olszewski Ronald T; El Rancho Village Unit M 22; April 19.
$10 Oquendo Samuel to Antunez Luz Melisa, Oquendo Samuel; Lot 121 Orange Ridge; April 19.
$10 Porter Marilyn S to Knowles James Wm; Lot 7 Blk E Floridana Mobile Homesite; April 13.
$10 Precopia Carolyn Ramsey to Manning Dwight, Precopia Carolyn Ramsey; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 6; April 17.
$10 Robinson Sharon M, Robinson Timothy M to Robinson Sharon, Robinson Timothy, Timothy and Sharon Robinson Revocable Trust; Lot 15 Lacios; April 19.
$10 Rounds Clementine, Rounds Robert Jr to Rounds Robert Jr; Lot 74 River Club North; April 19.
$10 Sayles Jeremy W, Sayles Mary Louise to Bayles Mary Louise, Jeremy W Sayles Trust, Mary Louise Sayles Revocable Trust, Sayles Jeremy W; Lot 3 Blk A West Palm; April 13.
$10 Shoban June to June Elaine Shoban Revocable Trust, Shoban June, Shoban June Elaine Revocable Trust; Lot 133 Harborage On Braden River; April 17.
$10 Shuler Marion B to Sears Gordon E, Sears Marion Kay; Bayshore Village Unit 1303; April 13.
$10 Smagghe Albert J, Smagghe Vietta D to Smagghe Family Revocable Trust, Smagghe Vietta D; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit C; April 16.
$10 Snyder Gaye Taylor, Taylor Lee Ann, Taylor William James, Taylor William James Iii to Taylor William James Iii; White Sands Of Longboat; April 17.
$10 Snyder Gaye Taylor, Taylor William James, Taylor William James Iii to Taylor Lee Ann; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 104; April 17.
$10 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Spa 2 LLC; 0; April 16.
$10 Taylor William James, Taylor William James Iii to Snyder Gaye Taylor; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 105; April 17.
$10 Tenace Louis M, Tenace Michele to Tenace Lisa A, Tenace Louis M, Tenace Michael, Tenace Michele; Lot 87 Palma Sola Trace Villas; April 17.
$10 Ward Lorraine June to Lorraine J Ward Trust, Ward Lorraine J; Lot 97 North River Estates; April 19.
$10 Wertz Christine R, Wertz Dean A to Dean A Wertz Declaration Of Living Trust, Wertz Dean A; Lot 3023 Cascades at Sarasota; April 17.
$10 West Donna Joyce to West Donna Joyce; Horizon Townhouses Unit D 1; April 19.
$10 Whispering Pines Homeowners Association Inc to Wood Richard W, Wood Ruth Ann; Whispering Pines; April 18.
$10 Whispering Pines Homeowners Association Inc to Trupia Debra A, Trupia Thomas J; Whispering Pines; April 18.
$10 Willard Ronald C to Willard Joyce M; Palmetto Point; April 18.
$10 Witts Alan to Alan Witts Revocable Trust, Witts Alan; Pointe at Mariners Cove Unit 511; April 19.
$10 Zapata Jossie, Zapata Sanford to Zapata Jossie; Lot 321 Copperstone; April 18.
$1 Laurie Lawrence Declaration Of Trust, Lawrence Laurie to Lawrence Laurie; Lot 39 Misty Oaks; April 18.
$1 Lawrence Laurie to Laurie Lawrence Declaration Of Trust 2010, Lawrence Laurie; Lot 39 Misty Oaks; April 18.
$0 Apthorpe Mary Jo K, Apthorpe Patrick William Ii to Apthorpe Patrick William Ii; Lot 101 Stone Creek; April 19.
$0 Browne Sally A, Browne Sally K, Browne Sally Kesselman to Browne David M Revocable Living Family Trust, Browne Sally A, David M Browne and Sally A Browne Revocable Living Family Trust; Arbors at Pinebrook Unit 201; April 18.
$0 Coyle Laura Mary, Scahill Michael to Coyle Laura Mary, Scahill Michael, Scahill Sutcuglu Marjorie Mary; Lot 11 Magellan Park; April 19.
$0 Davis Mary Sue, Davis Richard Bruce, Mckinney Carol D to Mckinney Carol D; Lot 5 Blk A Gladiola Park; April 16.
$0 Dayton Holly Lloyd, Dayton James to Dayton Family Trust Of April 10 2018, Dayton Holly Lloyd, Dayton James; Lot 120 Fairfield; April 18.
$0 Decker Donna, Decker Philip, Decker Philip William to Decker Philip, Decker Philip William; Lot 4 Oakley Place; April 17.
$0 Dorothys Supplemental Needs Trust, Mcarthur Dorothy M, Mcarthur Stuart C, Virginia Estate and Trust Law Plc to Mcarthur Stuart C, Mcarthur Stuart C Jr Lifetime Trust, Stuart C Mcarthur Jr Lifetime Trust, Virginia Estate and Trust Law Plc; Gulfplace Unit 16; April 17.
$0 Dumont David D Sr, Dumont Paula to Dumont Christine, Dumont David D Sr, Dumont Paula; Lot 96 River Wilderness; April 17.
$0 Everhart Christopher to Everhart Tammy J; Lot 7 Blk H Sandpointe; April 17.
$0 Horton Kenneth G to Horton Charlene C, Horton Kenneth G; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 159; April 13.
$0 Inbavazhvu Moongilmadugu, Inbavazhvu Vennila to Inbavazhvu Living Trust, Inbavazhvu Moongilmadugu N, Inbavazhvu Vennila; Lot 11 Indigo Ridge at University Place; April 13.
$0 Kea Wayne to Kaing Muy, Kea Wayne; Or2673 Pg1240; April 13.
$0 Lane Darlene A, Lane Raymond K to Lane Michael E, Stanton Michele A; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 197; April 13.
$0 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Zca Fidu Inc; Or2718 Pg1513; April 16.
$0 Pakbaz Julie, Pakbaz Siyamak to Bean Point Properties LLC; Lot 7 Blk 28 Anna Maria Beach; April 13.
$0 Powell Higgins Tina M to Ely Danielle L; Shadow Brook Unit 3; April 13.
$0 Spencer Marie Rose to Ray Arden Spenser Family Inter Vivos Revocable Trust, Spenser Marie Rose, Spenser Ray Arden Family Inter Vivos Revocable Trust; Harborage On Braden River I Unit C 03; April 19.
$0 Thompson Lariviere Andrea R to Lariviere Adam R; Pt 5-37-21; April 19.
$0 Ulrich Daniel A to Munguia Gilma D Gallo, Ulrich Daniel A; Blk F La Selva Park; April 18.
