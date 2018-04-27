Buying a house in Florida? Here is what to do.

This is one of the most important purchases of your life. Do not postpone, prepare early. Consider these valuable tips from an experienced real estate agent.
José Iglesias, Charles Trainor Jr., Al Diaz
Del Tierra homeowners want fixes finished

Real Estate News

Del Tierra homeowners want fixes finished

A group of homeowners who are some of the first to move into D.R. Horton's Del Tierra subdivision in East Manatee are pushing the company to fix numerous punch list items at their homes that have been ongoing for months. Video by Matt. M. Johnson.

Surveillance video shows violent home invasion

Crime

Surveillance video shows violent home invasion

Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.