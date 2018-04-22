Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$9,710,744 Slab L L C to Ashford Trs Sarasota Residence LLC ; April 11.
$3,400,000 Indigo Blue Ventures LLC, Tro Kai Investments LLC to 1401 Commerce LLC; April 6.
$2,300,000 David J Krull Revocable Living Trust, Krull David J to Manatee Physician Alliance LLC; East Palmetto; April 9.
$1,600,000 Hodges Michael W, Hodges Rosemarie to Vinson Cathy C, Vinson John A; Lot 10 Dream Island; April 12.
$1,500,000 Villa Riviera LLC to Winsler Christine D, Winsler Jeffrey A; Bel Mare Unit P203; April 9.
$1,400,000 Escalar L L C to 1720 Manatee LLC; E J Pettigrew; April 12.
$1,350,000 Villa Marina LLC to Beasley Hadayia Brenda K, Hadayia Frederick W Jr; Bel Mare Unit P103; April 12.
$1,250,000 Willis Kathryn H, Willis Rupert to Sheck Julie J, Sheck Ryan L; Lot 7 Key Royale; April 12.
$1,210,430 Sd Tlc LLC to Karen Smalkowski Living Trust, Smalkowski Joseph T, Smalkowski Joseph T, Smalkowski Karen; Lot 297 Lake Club; April 12.
$1,140,000 Hurst Laura A, Hurst Richard E to Boles Bonita L, Boles Nicholas A; Lot 27 Key Royale; April 9.
$1,065,000 Eleanor F Kraft Revocable Trust, Kraft David Randall, Kraft Frank Timothy to Quier Lawrence L, Quier Susan D; Pt 31-34-17; April 10.
$979,000 Sheck Julie J, Sheck Ryan L to Collins Sarah Jean, Collins Timothy R; Lot 17 Golf Course Estates; April 12.
$905,000 Ernst George to Morton James L; Lot 21 Peninsula at Riviera Dunes; April 6.
$860,000 Price Linda, Wisner Trust to Busch Alice N, Busch Kaj; Lot 6 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 12.
$830,000 Smith Mary Jo, Smith William F to Goodwin Steven A; Lot 15 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 6.
$803,070 Minto Bradenton LLC to Fernandes Patricia Lynn; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; April 6.
$775,000 Nap Lr5 LLC to Professional Resource Development Inc; Pt 34-35-19; April 10.
$775,000 Reber Stanley R to Briggs Molly K, Briggs Scott B; Lot 28 Blk D Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 10.
$752,500 Hoff Pauline J to D Aprile Properties; Lot 18 Bayview Estates; April 12.
$715,000 Ganey Susan B, Ganey Thomas H to Kendrick Edward S, Kendrick Janet L; Tidy Island Unit 62; April 6.
$707,000 Kerns Daniel W, Kerns Mary P to Zaremba Bonnie Marie, Zaremba Christopher Joseph; Blk 20 West Wind Shores; April 9.
$685,000 Rollyson Investments Inc to Ribic Klemen M; April 6.
$682,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Moskowitz Steven; Lot 59 Lakewood National Golf Club; April 6.
$670,730 Minto Bradenton LLC to Goeckel Kathleen Dianne, Goeckel Richard Alfred; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 95 A; April 6.
$655,000 Boyhan Christopher D, Boyhan Linda L to Buckreus Cynthia A; Lot 68 Wisteria Park; April 12.
$654,350 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Ta Tony Phuc, Ta Tram Jennifer; Lot 31 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$637,539 Pulte Home Corporation, Pulte Horne Company LLC to Tamanauskas Sharon C, Tamanauskas Terry A; Lot 295 Del Webb; April 9.
$611,480 Minto Bradenton LLC to Hudgins Robert Alton, Hudgins Sara Urquhart; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 97; April 12.
$585,885 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Zimmerman Amy Sue, Zimmerman Marvin Ned; Lot 383 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 10.
$585,000 Gallagher Betty L, Gallagher David D to Sposato Louis R Jr, Sposato Michelle Fallon; Lot 46 Treymore at The Villages Of Palm Aire; April 10.
$580,000 Carlson Mary F to Couch Joyce A, Joyce A Couch Revocable Living Trust; La Costa Unit 204; April 6.
$575,000 Keenan W Kintz and Lori L Kintz Trust, Kintz Keenan W, Kintz Lori L to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Pt 13-34-17; April 12.
$575,000 Tillman Arnold I, Tillman Carolyn F to Katopis Christopher, Katopis Mary E; Lot 67 Esplanade; April 10.
$570,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Trenkmann Eric; Lot 88 Lakewood National Golf Club; April 10.
$569,670 Minto Bradenton LLC to Galasso Jo Anne, Galasso Steven; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour Unit 395 203; April 6.
$565,000 Kenyon Geraldine R, Kenyon Harry Richard to Cascio Christopher, Doherty Jennifer Mary; Lot 52 Palmetto Skyway; April 6.
$564,194 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Oliveira Ernesto, Oliveira Maria E; Lot 200 Del Webb; April 12.
$560,000 Shelton Cash, Shelton Kait Mcneal to Fahrion Manfred; Lot 77 Riverwalk Ridge; April 12.
$560,000 Zimring Devin, Zimring Kathryn, Zimring Lisa to Wehrmann Kimberly, Wehrmann Stephen; Pt 34-33-17; April 12.
$550,000 Patterson Gregory L, Patterson Kathleen D to Moss Island Properties LLC; Lot 1 Blk A Holmes Gulf to Bay Development; April 9.
$548,990 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Bell Jodi, Bell Robert T; Lot 2110 Twin Rivers; April 10.
$525,000 Lange Phylis L, Lange Revocable Trust to Montgomery Donald Hugh, Montgomery Mary Rust; Martinique Unit 106; April 6.
$522,894 Lennar Homes LLC to Rinne Carl John Jr, Rinne Sylvia M; Lot 120 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 9.
$513,454 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Stevens Elisa, Stevens Jonathan M; Lot 314 Del Webb; April 12.
$510,000 Kokora Deirdre A, Kokora Steven M to Baum Matthew; Lot 1113 Country Meadows; April 12.
$509,816 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Nunez Elsa, Nunez Heriberto; Lot 52 Serenity Creek; April 9.
$502,780 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Zenko Jane E, Zenko Mark A; Lot 110 Legends Bay; April 10.
$500,000 Huennerkopf Kimberly M, Huennerkopf Peter A to Carter Daniel, Carter Ryan; Lot 40 Greenbrook Village; April 10.
$500,000 Stults Daniel M, Stults E Sara to Gulfside Development LLC; Lot 6 Blk D Luana Isles; April 6.
$500,000 Wood Ava, Wood Robert to Maloney Tina B; Lot 4110 Heritage Harbour; April 11.
$497,500 Dangler John J, Dangler Mary Colleen to Bergtholdt Deborah G, Bergtholdt Robert H; Lot 33 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 10.
$495,684 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Hlavacek Holly Rae, Lindquist Gregory Allen; Lot 4045 Twin Rivers; April 10.
$492,000 Woodruff Family General Partnership, Woodruff Family Llp to Olenoski John, Olenoski Lynda; Summer Sands Unit 105; April 10.
$485,000 Patricia L Reichard Trust, Reichard Patricia L to Bittman Neville Nyda, Neville Timothy J; Watercrest Unit 301; April 6.
$479,000 Gross Steven E to Rodriguez Amy, Rodriguez Thomas C; Lot 14 Arbor Reserve; April 11.
$461,597 Wci Communities LLC to Banner Gail, Banner Howard, Gail Banner Revocable Trust, Howard Banner Revocable Trust; Lot 170 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$455,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Pulliam Debra Button, Pulliam Randy Lewis; Lot 8 Polo Run; April 12.
$453,937 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Alesi Christopher, Alesi Maria; Lot 88 Serenity Creek; April 10.
$450,000 Brenda B May Revocable Trust, May Brenda B, May Milton S to Thorn Joseph, Thorn Mary Denise; Lot 13 Blk 8 Holmes Beach; April 12.
$450,000 Edward P Lang Liviing Trust, Lang Donna A, Lang Edward P to Zdyrski John, Zdyrski Merris; Smugglers Landing Unit 802; April 6.
$449,000 Baum Sumner G, Sumner G Baum Revocable Trust to Dow Richard D, Dow Sally J, Richard D Dow Trust, Sally J Dow Trust; Lot 47 Palm Aire at Sarasota; April 6.
$441,300 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Sosa Glenn L, Sosa Sheila C; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 504; April 9.
$440,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Bua Judith, Bua Richard; Lot 254 Rosedale Addition; April 6.
$437,827 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Ford Malana, Ford Robert Thomas Iv; Lot 20 Serenity Creek; April 12.
$427,500 Emery Douglas Gregg, Emery Katherine M to Dreier Donna R, Dreier Kekumunui; Lot 231 Heritage Harbour; April 9.
$425,000 Creighton Victoria J to Mershon William F, Tietjen Paula J; Blk 20 Whitfield Estates; April 12.
$412,400 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Total Touch Up Inc; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 304; April 6.
$407,600 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Thornicroft Cecile M; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 503; April 10.
$405,000 Franklin Shirl, Franklin William A Trust, Henry Charles W, William A Franklin Trust to Adamson James T, Bobowiec Joan, James T Adamson Trust, Joan Bobowiec Trust; Conquistador Bay Club Unit 26; April 6.
$400,000 Kryka James A, Kryka Nancy L, Kryka Trust to Sawyer Julie E, Sawyer Michael D; Lot 19 Lakeside Woods; April 9.
$395,645 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Pare Glenn S, Pare Sharon L; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1608; April 9.
$395,000 Sp21Fv LLC to Conant Patricia Ann; Oakrun; April 11.
$389,999 Sachs Reba Ann to Derks Craig A, Derks Lora R; Lot 1 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; April 12.
$389,596 Lennar Homes LLC to Arocho Christine Marie, Arocho Pedro; Lot 163 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 9.
$389,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Gonzalez Rafael, Riveron Yailenys; Lot 18 Osprey Landing; April 6.
$387,500 Molis Gregory, Molis Nancy to Albrecht Christina, Albrecht Mark; Lot 217 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; April 11.
$387,293 Lennar Homes LLC to Bohan Lynne Marion, Bohan Richard Edward; Lot 390 Heritage Harbour; April 9.
$385,000 Coppolino Donna Marie, Coppolino Salvatore, Salvatore Coppolino and Donna Marie Coppolino Revocable Trust to Gillespie Annelise B, Gillespie Edward A; Whitney Beach Unit 156; April 10.
$382,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Iannotti Giovanni M, Iannotti Particia J; Lot 1 Blk 34 Crosscreek; April 10.
$380,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Akkinepally Raja Ranga Rao, Akkinepally Vijaya Lakshmi; Lot 197 Polo Run; April 9.
$376,211 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Stefanic Karen, Stefanic Michael; Lot 348 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 10.
$375,000 Masse Marlene F, Masse Robert L to Flanagan Amy C, Flanagan Erick J; Lot 37 Cottages at Blu Vista; April 6.
$375,000 Palmer Carliene A, Palmer Charles P, Palmer Family Trust to Bellerose Michael E, Chasse Donna L; Lot 269 Palma Sola Trace; April 12.
$373,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Long Harry R Jr, Long Robin A, Long Robin Anne; Lot 13 Blk 35 Crosscreek; April 10.
$372,000 Mullins Brenda L, Mullins Jerry O to Rkp Beach Properties LLC; Sunset Villas On Avenue E Unit 7 2; April 12.
$369,533 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lopez Mariana Molina, Neumann Kenneth Edward; Lot 379 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$369,000 Mccormick Michael W, Mccormick Robin G to Mills Joseph B; Lot 62 Riverwalk Village; April 10.
$359,990 Land Experts Inc to Klobe Karen L, Klobe Stephen J; Lot 3 Blk 36 Crosscreek; April 10.
$358,600 Lennar Homes LLC to Olson David Paul; Lot 136 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$356,200 Mayers John W, Mayers Shawn S to Vasko Mary Jane, Vasko Stephen L; Westbay Point and Moorings I Unit 23; April 6.
$356,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Kozicky Lilia, Kozicky Peter; Lot 144 River Wilderness; April 6.
$355,475 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Jorge Jeferson Jr, Jorge Kathleen Anne; Lot 51 Ridge at Crossing Creek; April 12.
$355,000 Ferguson Dean, Ferguson Savonna to Levy Michael, Levy Nuwna; Lot 7 University Groves Estates Reserve; April 11.
$355,000 Shutrump Gretchen Louise to Lynch Beverly T, Strout Kenin W; Lot 21 Garden Lakes; April 10.
$352,900 Falco Nancy M, Falco Richard P to Lansdell Robert R, Yingling Lansdell Deborah A; Lot 4342 Heritage Harbour; April 9.
$352,699 University Village LLC to Nelson Karen, Nelson Stephen H; Lot 170 University Village; April 10.
$352,195 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Walker Jessica Danielle Jarrett, Walker Travis; Lot 365 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 10.
$351,319 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Veneruso Christine, Veneruso Vincent A; Lot 110 Ridge at Crossing Creek; April 10.
$347,488 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Nguyen Crystal, Nguyen Dean; Lot 49 Ridge at Crossing Creek; April 10.
$344,000 Seyler Pamela, Seyler Robert to Chesnut Gary; Lot 41 Palm Aire at Sarasota; April 6.
$341,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rossi Deborah C; Lot 433 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$340,000 Hull Wayne M, Murphy Kelly J to Jubeck Nicole, Jubeck Thomas; Lot 87 Blk 5 Summerfield Village; April 6.
$339,000 Galante Valentina to De Almeida Amy, De Almeida Antonio; Lot 352 Central Park; April 11.
$338,000 Postiy William to Ray Carolyn M; Lot 6 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$336,297 Lennar Homes LLC to Robbins Gary D, Robbins Marlene J; Lot 389 Heritage Harbour; April 6.
$335,000 Faivus Samuel N to Faivus Samuel N, Samuel N Faivus Revocable Trust; Lot 15 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$335,000 Feeney Harry J, Feeney Melinda S to Hartman Robert G; Lot 29 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; April 12.
$332,351 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Kelly John P, Kelly Margaret M; Lot 69 Villa Amalfi; April 12.
$325,000 Nrz Reo Vi Corp to Loach Mark, Viana Clara; Lot 48 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 10.
$325,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Palaskey Carolann, Palaskey Doug; Lot 16 Arbor Grande; April 6.
$324,500 Asher Connie S to Manuszak Kayla S, Manuszak Nathan J; Magnolia Manor Tracts; April 10.
$320,000 Cole Adam J, Peterson Faith N to David Heupel Trust, Heupel David, Heupel Lynn, Lynn Heupel Trust; Lot 37 Blk C 3 Summerfield Village; April 12.
$320,000 Equity Trust Company, Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC, Ira Account Z029889 to Bischof Investments LLC; Pt 16-34-19; April 10.
$320,000 Lewis Kerri Ann, Lewis Steven T to Parsons Daniel L; Pt 28-35-22; April 11.
$319,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Falco Richard; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 122; April 9.
$317,140 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Krause Dawnmarie L; Lot 275 Del Webb; April 6.
$315,640 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Downs Elvis, Tollerton Michael; Lot 34 Trevesta; April 12.
$315,000 Callaway Jennifer Anne Holt, Holt Gillian Lela, Holt Jennifer Anne to Greene Emma M; Island Village Unit 219; April 12.
$310,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Kamal Rida, Zagroba Enriqueta, Zagroba Kamal Katrina A; Lot 6 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$305,000 Goldenberg Carol, Goldenberg Ronald A to Schneidman Maryellen; Lot 90 Whitebridge Court; April 10.
$301,027 University Village LLC to Lewis Carol; Lot 15 University Village; April 10.
$300,000 High Tide Srq LLC to Frascone Ileana I, Kiekel Ray B; Pt 25-34-17; April 11.
$300,000 Kasher Richard to Dilgard Rosemary, Dilgard William Jr; Cedars East Unit 4; April 12.
$300,000 Mcsherry Dennis J Sr, Mcsherry Mary Patricia to Blazejack Deena J; Moorings at Edgewater Unit 102; April 12.
$300,000 Wci Communities LLC to Donnelly Barbara W; Lot 314 Rosedale Addition; April 6.
$299,961 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Kilpatrick Kathleen M; Lot 14 Villa Amalfi; April 9.
$299,000 Vanvuren Kaitlyn, Vanvuren William to Talboys Rosemary B; Blk 4 Palma Sola Heights; April 10.
$297,000 Black Carol E, Black Hubbert B Jr to Harris Kenneth W, Harris Martha J; Lot 80 Gamble Creek Estates; April 6.
$297,000 Fredericks Noelia, Fredericks Shawn, Lopez Torres Noelia to Martinez Ellen, Martinez Luis; Lot 18 Blk D Fairway at Imperial Lakewoods; April 6.
$296,698 Land Experts Inc to Perez Edgar N, Perez Kelley; Lot 33 Blk 33 Crosscreek; April 10.
$296,090 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Petyo Andrew M, Petyo Glory L; Lot 79 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 9.
$295,000 Nelson Christopher James, Thornhill Amanda to Mayer Tamara L; Lot 692 Harrison Ranch; April 6.
$295,000 Rt Holdings LLC to Sollenberger Aimee D, Sollenberger David Siegle; Lot K 21 Rosedale 11; April 6.
$292,900 Caulfield Carly, Caulfield Michael to Anderson Charlene S, Anderson Danny S Jr; Lot 56 Covered Bridge Estates; April 6.
$288,951 Robinson Eugene, Robinson Layon F Ii to Vengroff Investments LP; Pt 14-34-17; April 11.
$287,000 Wells Soynapa, Wells Thomas Joseph to Fonder Lisa A, Vanpay David J; Lot 118 Lionshead; April 10.
$286,000 Christopher Lee Stevenson Revocable Trust, Stevenson Christopher Lee to Dinger Dale C, Flint Deborah A; Lot 197 Sugar Mill Lakes; April 12.
$286,000 Cole Jack K, Cole Lucy B to Thao Ber, Thao Kher; Lot 8 Blk L Pine Lakes; April 9.
$285,000 Williams Nelson, Williams Patricia M to Bergstrom Jason A, Bergstrom Tanesha; Lot 32 Blk B Glenbrooke; April 11.
$283,190 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Morales Siomara Molina, Velazquez Habib Gerardo Massari; Lot 278 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$280,645 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Taylor Cynthia Ann; Lot 279 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$279,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Scarcella Jerome, Scarcella Mary; Lot 304 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$278,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Vander Zyl Vanessa Yvette; Lot 306 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 11.
$277,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Leitzman Carrie R, Leitzman Jason R; Lot 307 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$273,890 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Santiago Noelis Maria Rosario; Lot 305 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$270,000 Currie John Stuart, Vickers Sandra Mary to Bct Properties LLC; Garden Walk; April 12.
$270,000 Lane Kimberly to Bodmer Gary D, Bodmer Tracey L; Lot 36 Manatee Oaks; April 12.
$267,000 Hamilton Barbara, White Don E to Perez John R, Perez Lidia L; Lot 123 Garden Lakes Estates; April 9.
$266,600 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Johnson Joenetta Louise, Johnson William Jamal; Lot 53 Heron Creek; April 9.
$264,000 Nirmaier Ginou L to Martinez Adelaida, Martinez Carlito; Lot 49 Manatee Oaks; April 9.
$260,330 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Carter Robert Welsh, Carter Royce Black; Lot 309 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$260,000 Reidy Blair J, Reidy Leah A to Dang Trung Thanh, Nguyen Huong Thi Thu; Lot 27 Hidden Meadows; April 12.
$258,150 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Corn Tene, Corn Terrell; Lot 104 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 9.
$258,000 Bailey Joan Purcell to Truong Kiet; Pt 34-34-17; April 6.
$257,500 Johnson Nancy P to Dougherty Ronald L, Everman Deborah K; Lot 18 Blk A Heather Glen; April 12.
$257,000 Jackson Thomas Harold to Harrison Caleb, Harrison Jessica; Pt 29-35-22; April 6.
$253,812 Highland Holdings Inc to Crosby Caitlyn Marie, Crosby Jeremy Thomas; Lot 41 Amber Glen; April 10.
$252,100 Hardisty Christopher, Hardisty Kellie M to Imag Properties LLC; April 9.
$250,000 Bondi Phillip J, Glass Phyllis E to Hammond James R, Hammond Kathryn M; Lot 111 Heritage Harbour; April 11.
$250,000 Ernst Eric, Ernst Tina to Fischer Jeffrey Edward; Covert I Unit 202; April 10.
$250,000 Oram Mary L, Oram Thomas F, Thomas F Oram Revocable Living Trust to Dolci Sarasota Investments L L C; Lot 213 Trails; April 10.
$249,500 Christman Debra L, Christman Teddy Ray to Stewart Maria Chona Alaan, Trevino Jose Eduardo; Lot 2 Montaldis; April 10.
$248,990 D R Horton Inc to Garcia Guadalupe, Garcia Valentin; Lot 154 Willow Walk; April 11.
$248,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Ramon Robin Padilla; Lot 276 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$248,100 Conway Brandy L, Conway Brian T to Mizell Justin W, Page Brandon Phillip, Page Rachel Lynn; Lot 25 Saddlehorn Estates; April 10.
$248,000 Snyder Richard Francis Iii to Jardines Reyes Luis, Ochoa Centeno Yasmin Mariela; Lot 138 Gilletie Grove; April 11.
$247,100 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Ni Jialan, Wang Hui; Lot 65 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 6.
$247,100 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Chen Hua, Ding Rong Xian; Lot 70 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; April 11.
$245,558 Ellenton Food Mart Inc to Manatee County; Pt 17-34-18; April 12.
$245,000 Thomson Brian to Giannillo Julea Ann, Tedesco Leo H, Tedesco Tyler Samuel; Lot 40 Creekside Preserve; April 9.
$244,990 D R Horton Inc to Gibble Thomas Patrick Jr, Kilbane Jaclyn Marie; Lot 482 Del Tierra; April 11.
$244,000 Kudelko David M, Kudelko Jodi V, Kudelko Jodi Van Der Heyden to Williams Johnny David Iii, Williams Tamekia Ronett; Lot 19 Covered Bridge Estates; April 12.
$243,000 White Brandon, White Breanna, White Louis W to Pendergrass Harold G; Lot 350 Copperstone; April 6.
$240,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Williams Judith; Lot 85 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$240,900 Walker Larry D, Walker Larry Dean to West Zanovia; Lot 36 Heron Creek; April 9.
$240,000 Brougham Reo Owner L P to Escobar Estela Galarza; Lot 4 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; April 11.
$240,000 Dvoskin Clarke B, Dvoskin Steven L to Bond 007 Investment LLC; Blk 11 Whitfield Estates; April 6.
$240,000 Harold L Yeakle Revocable Living Trust, Yeakle Harold L Revocable Living Trust, Yeakle Timothy Lee to Obrien Melissa, Obrien Thomas Iii; Lot 3 Blk 1 Idle Acres; April 12.
$239,900 Pelletier Robert to Desear Margaret, Desear Vernon Jr; Lot 29 Arbor Creek; April 6.
$239,900 Vila James R, Vila Sonia to Asher Connie Schultz; Lot 51 Blk B Fairfax; April 12.
$239,570 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Fernandez Elena Maria Calderaro, Gisauf Walter E Turzi; Lot 11 Heron Creek; April 10.
$239,000 Sarasota Realty and Finance LLC to Cournoyer Mary F; Lot 32 Blk B Glenbrooke; April 11.
$238,363 Highland Holdings Inc to Teeter Grace M, Teeter Timothy O; Lot 16 Amber Glen; April 11.
$238,000 Safe Ira Investments LLC to Mcknight Danielle Sharre; Lot 33 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates; April 9.
$236,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Hendren Roxanne S; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204; April 12.
$236,000 Tingley George F, Tingley Lynda J to Desgrosseilliers Jane; Lot 183 Silverleaf; April 11.
$235,810 Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC to Fl Property Management 5 LLC; Lot 8 Palm Harbor; April 10.
$235,000 Devries Kevin, Devries Nancy to Walters Ashley N, Walters Steven C Jr; Lot 11 Plantation Oaks; April 11.
$235,000 Koyl Vicki D, Taylor Daniel M, Taylor Donald M, Woodward Kristi L to Bailey Lynda, Brush Linda; Lot 10 Village West; April 10.
$235,000 Leader Electronics Inc to Oshrin Brian J, Oshrin Donna M; Lake Vista Residences Unit F 202; April 10.
$234,000 Hoellen Kathy L, Hoellen Lee Randall Living Trust, Lee Randall Hoellen Living Trust to Pantera Maureen J, Pantera Thaddeus P; Soleil Unit 102; April 6.
$233,245 D R Horton Inc to Becker Deborah June, Lee Johnny Allan; Lot 286 Willow Walk; April 6.
$231,000 Barber Dwight Wayne, Barber Lawanda to Gregory Tiffany; Lot 490 Copperstone; April 12.
$231,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Stern Gail M; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; April 10.
$229,000 Mayer Tamara L to Snyder Richard F Iii; Lot 11 Kingsfield Lakes; April 11.
$228,490 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Santora Christine Ann; Lot 86 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 10.
$225,000 Austin Adrena, Garabedian Adrena M to Ih6 Property Florida L P; Lot 38 Gates Creek; April 6.
$225,000 Bonnifae M Romines Living Trust, Romines Bonnifae M to Brignoni Luis F, Brignoni Virgen M, Luis F Brignoni and Virgen M Brignoni Revocable Trust; Pt 7-35-18; April 12.
$222,500 Mathson Caryl, Mathson Robert to Hooten Gary J, Hooten Janice A; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 6 D; April 10.
$219,250 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Fevrier Innocent, Fevrier Medilla, Souffrant Ketty; Lot 131 Willow Walk; April 10.
$218,000 Cutchineal Russell William to Conover Kayla; Lot 46 Willow Walk; April 10.
$215,000 Anderson Brianna, Anderson Destiny, Anderson Gina, Anderson Gina, Derocha Miranda, Emanuello Family Trust, Gervais Jacquelyn to Breen Charles A, Sabetta Mary Ellen; Lot 125 Crystal Lakes; April 11.
$215,000 Knight Eddie E, Knighton Eddie E to Joseph Fleurilien, Phele Monise; Lot 2 South Oak; April 11.
$215,000 Waters Alan L to Lm Investments Ii LLC; Lot 37 Shore Acres Heights; April 11.
$214,900 Young Joseph P to Hilgeman Doris Leeger; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 13 D; April 9.
$211,000 Da Costa Cassiano Luis Ribeiro, Da Costa Jamie Lea Ribeiro to Orzech Matthew R; Roberts Park; April 6.
$210,500 Malickson Lisa M to Cotter Isaac Jack, Cotter Raeanna Mae; Lot 3021 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; April 6.
$210,000 Lisch Eloise T, Lisch William R to Suncove LLC; Pt 27-34-17; April 10.
$209,900 Benedetto Kirk Mariateresa, Kirk Brian R to Defeo Patrick J Ii; Lot 238 Forest Creek; April 10.
$208,141 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Mancuso Christina Maria, Nunez Maria L; Lot 84 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$208,000 Boozer Treva J to Kemps Susan; Lot 54 Westfield Woods; April 6.
$205,000 Yetter Donald W, Yetter Johnnie Faye to Mbm Pl Pension Trust; Point Pleasant; April 12.
$202,000 Perisic Branko to Kelsey Kevin L; Avista Of Palm Aire Unit 4122; April 11.
$200,000 Heaton David W to Andrew J Martineau Management LLC; Pt 18-35-18; April 11.
$200,000 Jeanette Welch Revocable Trust, Welch Jeanette, Welch William M Sr, William M Vvelch Sr Revocable Trust to House Amanda S, House David J; Pt 24-33-19; April 12.
$198,000 Nesland James B, Woodruff Marilyn M to Mekemson James R; Lot 14 Blk 2 Cypress Pond Estates; April 12.
$196,000 Catherine A Griesbach Revocable Trust, Griesbach Catherine A, Griesbach Donald L to Gallagher Charlene F, Gallagher Donald E; Mount Vernon Unit 4747; April 6.
$196,000 Fiorella Charlene, Fiorella Richard to Jamieson Bruce David, Jamieson Mary Lynn; Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 831; April 10.
$195,000 Dewitt Gregory D to King Bonnie, King Carlton; Links at Pinebrook Unit 408; April 12.
$195,000 Parks Alexzondra Ina, Parks Kelly Duane to Geraci Kelly N; Pt 27-33-19; April 10.
$192,545 Fitscher Carol S, Fitscher Dennis R to Brennan Mary M, Carroll Anne E; Palma Sola Trace Unit 363; April 6.
$192,500 Stackhouse Christy S to U S Realty Investments LLC; Lot 13 Summerfield Village; April 6.
$192,000 Schmitt Dana S to Bulgaro Margaret A, Bulgaro Patrick J; Palma Sola Trace Unit 541; April 10.
$190,000 Cunningham Patrick R to Ktz LLC; Lot 2 Blk C Sunset Terrace Rood and Underhill; April 11.
$190,000 Snider Charles D, Snider Maria to Cooper Shana Naomi, Vandersall Shirley; Lot 26 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; April 11.
$188,000 Beveridge Mary Katherine to Strange Winifred; Pine Bay Forest Unit 6; April 12.
$185,000 Amos Joyce A, Birney Joyce Ann to Bilrgos Elizabeth Santos, Fernandez Juan C; Lot 17 Blk D Southwood Village; April 12.
$185,000 Calcap LLC to Ramirez Mabiolka; Winter Gardens; April 10.
$185,000 Dimitroff Chester, Dimitroff Douglas, Dimitroff Grace, Dimitroff Joyce, Wilson Deborah, Wilson Peter to Coburn Patricia H; Palmoaire at Sarasota Unit 269; April 11.
$185,000 Henslick John R, Seagle Henry H Jr to Drth LLC; Ironwood Business Park Unit 107; April 11.
$185,000 Planes Frank A, Planes Jeanette W to Pinner Keri Ann, Wagner Gloria; Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 9 101; April 11.
$182,000 Pelletz Marc S to Thomas Deborah A, Thomas James A; Lot 23 Blk A Centre Lake; April 6.
$181,000 Buchin Jeffrey L, Buchin Joel, Lavere Pamela, Robbins Stoll Rebecca, Salacka Kathleen, Walters Jennifer to Killion Augusta L, Killion Richard A; Lot 5 Blk M Tangelo Park; April 6.
$180,000 Danilova Irina A to Costello Gilliard Ella, Gilliard Darrell; Serenata Sarasota Unit 105; April 12.
$179,900 Flint Deborah A to Fragoso Elisabeth; Lot 97 Stone Creek; April 10.
$179,400 Rinehart Homes L L C to Goodell Anne Marie; Lot 52 Cortez Landings; April 12.
$177,000 Drury Susan A, Drury Suzanne, Drury Suzanne A to Correll Marianne B; Lot 4 Blk C Meadowcroft First Addition; April 6.
$174,900 Armstrong Andrew, Armstrong Yvonne to Gandel Paulette J, Gandel Stephen D; Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 636; April 11.
$170,000 Reyes Nancy M, Reyes William to Curry Christopher Ray, Curry Gina Grace; Lot 226 Manatee Palms; April 11.
$168,500 Petruff Patricia A to Altamirano Ashley E; Lot 19 Hill Park Annex; April 12.
$166,000 Blackwelder Miranda Gail to Garcia Carolina, Monroy Samuel Ortega; Lot 15 Blk A Tangelo Park; April 9.
$165,000 Curtis G Timothy, Curtis Sharon A to Gutierrez Anthony; Woodland Green V Unit E 3; April 6.
$165,000 Erwin Stephen H to Decoster John; Vizcaya Unit 804; April 12.
$165,000 Gordon Gerald B to Leon Adrian; Lot 8 Blk K Bayshore Gardens; April 6.
$164,900 Potts Richard K to Tabares Carlos E, Tabares Carlota; Wildewood Springs Iib Unit 122; April 6.
$162,500 2052610 Ontario Inc to Hammock Kendra Jean, Hammock Michael Christopher; Willowbrook Unit 3003; April 6.
$159,000 Kelly Betty L to Dvorak Dorothy, Dvorak Robert; Valencia Garden Unit 313; April 6.
$156,000 Hunter Blair to Balmos Scott; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 303; April 6.
$155,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Hernandez Milagros; Lot 31 Cortez Landings; April 6.
$155,500 Munson Michelle Lee, Munson Shane to Sharpin James Patrick; Lot 12 Regency Oaks Preserve; April 6.
$155,460 Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC to Fl Property Management 2 LLC; Pt 16-34-19; April 6.
$155,000 Kitchens Dwain E, Kitchens Pamela M to Glaiel Moira, Thomas Carolyn L; Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 101; April 6.
$151,000 Workman Jacqueline L to Mattei Ron; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 402; April 6.
$150,000 Mudafort Erika B, Rodriguez Zamarit to Bryan Elmer, Bryan Mary; Lot 5 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; April 10.
$150,000 Pur LLC to Gardner Claudia, Monaghan Paul A; Lot 7 Blk 17 Dr J C Pelots Addition to The Town Of Manatee; April 12.
$145,000 Benjamin Cindy, Fiance Edward, Fiance Samuel, Moran Edward L to Coser Maria; Vizcaya Unit 703; April 12.
$145,000 Brown Christopher M, Brown Claudene Ann, Brown James A Jr, Brown Joseph L, Brown Kelly Lynn M to Harris Sally D; Meadowcroft Unit 1426; April 10.
$143,500 Roby Joyce A, Roby Michael W to Blabaum Denise H, Blabaum Kim L; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 117; April 12.
$142,000 J A Winston LLC to Geeslin William; Blk B Tylers; April 11.
$139,000 Berry David A, Stanley Patti to Berry David A, David A Berry Revocable Trust; Lot 8 Mote Ranch; April 10.
$138,500 Cowden Mathew S to Rainville Mary K, Ritter David R; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Ii Unit 2401; April 10.
$138,500 Homer I Titus and Barbara C Titus Revocable Living Trust, Titus Barbara C, Titus Homer I to Swartz Anne E, Swartz Kenneth J; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 31; April 6.
$135,000 Drazen Shirley R to Colliton Janice K, Colliton John R; Spring Lakes V Unit 433 D; April 12.
$135,000 Herdlick Agnes M to Ckh 2 Investments LLC; Lot 23 Blk 27 Coral Heights; April 12.
$135,000 Ingorvaia Angelo to Fl Property Management 2 LLC; Runaway Bay Unit 169; April 10.
$134,900 Keiffer Larry to Schulze Albert Gene, Schulze Maria Elena, Schulze Revocable Living Trust; Lot 2 Blk I Tidevue Estates; April 12.
$133,000 Knight Sundae L, Penning Karen R to Sampson Quentin; Edgewood; April 12.
$130,000 Ella May Calloway Harrison Revocable Living Trust, Fortuna Carol Islands, Harrison Ella May Calloway Revocable Living Trust, Islands Carol to Wallace Adam L; Palm Acres; April 10.
$126,000 Scheller Beverly S, Scheller Lewis W to Santiago Dinora, Santiago George; Morningside Unit 131; April 6.
$125,000 Smith William G to Boyle Carolyn J, Boyle James M; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 295; April 6.
$124,000 Warkat Inc to Amora Dora; Pt 1-35-17; April 11.
$120,000 Prokopenko Michael to Lu Xing; Shadybrook Village Unit 103 C; April 10.
$115,000 Brooks Sylvester to Speight Rachel; Lot 3 Blk 15 Willis Plat Of New Memphis; April 10.
$115,000 Crandall Dale C, Crandall Sandra J Joint Trust Agreement, Dale C Crandall and Sandra J Crandall Joint Trust Agreement to Curtis William S; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 114; April 9.
$115,000 Swartz Anne E, Swartz Kenneth J to Bailey Shanon France, France Marion Ervin; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 279; April 10.
$111,000 Craffey Patsy to Martyna Fl LLC; Palms Of Cortez Unit 04; April 6.
$110,000 Baillie Alan K, Baillie Elizabeth M to Duren Gregory James; Lot 21 Blk 7 Palma Sola Park; April 11.
$110,000 Warkat Inc to Makin Sarah; Blk B Hills Grove; April 11.
$109,000 Gribanova Larissa to Depaola Aaron J; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 1104; April 10.
$105,000 Weiland Harry J, Weiland Margaret E to Misialek James E, Misialek Susan P; Cortez Villas Unit 54; April 12.
$104,000 Ochoa Carmen H to Flores Hector V Ordonez, Payares Rosa Isela Centeno; Lot 28 Blk 2 Palmetto Country Club Estates; April 12.
$100,000 Dakin Rodney to Super Scott; Pt 21-33-21; April 12.
$100,000 Flannery Lynn, Walker Lois A to Koshy Annamma S; Palmetto Point; April 6.
$95,000 Claire S Clark Revocable Living Trust Agr, Clark Claire S Revocable Living Trust Agr, Clark Nanci, Clark Robert W to Fair Mary Belcher; Lot 29 Blk D Tidevue Estates; April 6.
$95,000 Oake John to Anthony Laura J, Anthony Thomas P; Lot 25 Ranches at Mossy Hammock; April 12.
$93,500 Cantlay Barbara A, Cantlay Gordon K to Scala Ann E; Ironwood Fifteenth Unit 408 Ad; April 10.
$92,500 Hankinson Charles A, Hankinson Robin to Hankinson Charles A, Hankinson Robin; Lot 15 Blk A Windsong Acres; April 11.
$90,000 Carpinelli Margaret E, Carpinelli Salvatore G to Siek Bradford A, Siek Laura V; Lot 2001 Country Lakes Village Ii Manufactured Housing Community; April 12.
$90,000 J and P Reconstruction LLC to Briones Jennifer, Pedraza Indira; H L Moss; April 12.
$90,000 Kekesi Gergo to Roblero Santos; Pt 36-34-17; April 11.
$85,000 Daum Keith H Jr to Campbell Juanita I; Lot 24 Blk B Tidevue Estates; April 12.
$85,000 Freese Teresa R, Green Alfred E to Combs Erica, Fuson David J, Fuson Marilyn S, Phillips Erin Fuson; Skyway Village Estates Unit 22; April 12.
$85,000 Jmb Analytics LLC to Pinellas Equities LLC; Lot 12 Blk D Tylers; April 12.
$82,000 Paul J and Cynthia A Rossi Family Trust, Rossi Cynthia A, Rossi Paul J to Mckinney Ronald Wallace Joint Living Trusrt, Mckinney Sara Lynne, Ronald Wallace Mckinney and Sara Lynne Mckinney Joint Living Trust; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 38; April 12.
$80,000 Cormier Beatrice, Legault Linda to Skrenes Elaine, Skrenes Noel Dean; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 515 B; April 6.
$80,000 Frieler Construction Inc to Connolly David, Folk Jennifer; Lot 3 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; April 9.
$80,000 Hancock Marie P to Bridge Street Group LLC; Morton Village Unit C 9; April 10.
$78,000 Gardner Charlie L to Proffitt Dennis L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 410B; April 10.
$77,000 Hla Fidu Inc to Johnson Jennifer A; Blk H Fair Lane Acres; April 12.
$75,000 Biondo Anthony, Biondo Laura H to Gross Theresa, Weeder Richard S; Lot 4 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; April 12.
$75,000 Bothner Jean Ann to Breiner William J; Lot 13 Blk 2 Mandalay; April 12.
$70,000 Brown Joanne to Emshwiller Donald; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 504 C; April 12.
$70,000 Mueller Gottfried, Mueller M Yvonne to Ayers David M, Ayers Rhonda M; Westwinds Village Unit A 45; April 6.
$70,000 Pecchio Betty J, Pecchio Richard C to Smeall Philip J; Ironwood First Unit 313 A; April 12.
$65,000 Haaf Nancy H to Foster Donald A, Foster Rhonda L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 126; April 10.
$65,000 Mertens Frank, Mertens Peter A to Davis Jacqueline; Second Bayshore Unit C 27; April 9.
$60,500 Richardson Charles Thomas, Thompson Leslie Ann to Richardson Zachary Alan, Thomas Elizabeth Mary; Moringside Unit 501; April 12.
$60,000 Messman Henrietta to Evans Carrie B, Evans Joyce Myrene; Fourth Bayshore Unit D 37; April 12.
$56,200 Munoz Luis E, Munoz Veronica to Munoz Veronica; Lot 15 Clover Leaf Park; April 12.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 37 Amber Glen; April 10.
$55,000 C M Management LLC to Berrio Jose Nicolas De La Roche, Uribe Liliana Betancur; Blk 26 Dr J C Pelots; April 6.
$54,900 Scifres Alvin N, Scifres Janice M to Belec Germain, Proulx Anne Lise; Blk H Fair Lane Acres; April 12.
$53,000 Arida Yamile to Palmetto Law Holdings LLC; Village On Cortez Unit 1202; April 6.
$52,900 Jamieson Dianne to Fitzgerald Andra M, Paul Lana Jeanne; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2307 16 Scw; April 10.
$52,500 Clayton Margaret S to Hales Christine S, Hales Michael K; Burgundy Unit One Unit 353; April 10.
$48,000 Adams Theodore R to Booker Albert A, Booker Penny J; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 49 1; April 9.
$43,100 Hankinson Charles A, Hankinson Robin, Skawinski Robin to Hankinson Charles, Hankinson Robin; Blk 8 Southwood Village; April 11.
$35,000 Harris Stewart R to Hartley Cheryl Renee, Hartley Lary Mark; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 153; April 12.
$31,700 White James R, White Lisa R to Mission Possible Swf LLC; Lot 11 Braden River Manor; April 9.
$31,600 White Howard W to Mission Possible Swf LLC; Lot 11 Braden River Manor; April 9.
$31,600 White Jennifer Anne to Mission Possible Swf LLC; Lot 11 Braden River Manor; April 9.
$30,000 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Melissa Stanoch Ira 8002773, Stanoch Melissa Ira 8002773 to Stanoch Annette, Stanoch Mark; Lot 41 Rye Wilderness Estates; April 12.
$25,000 Ofa Fidu Inc, Trust No 038711 to Izzo Ericka, Izzo Salvator; Ponce De Leon Park; April 12.
$20,000 Howell Richard Sr to Stone James Douglas, Stone Rebecca; Blk 2 River Haven; April 6.
$20,000 Seaside Gardens Civic Association Inc to Calcanis David G, David G Calcanis Revocable Trust; Lot A Seaside Gardens; April 10.
$6,440 Hardin Ulla G, Ulla G Hardin Revocable Trust to 1401 Commerce LLC; Fenne Commerce Center; April 6.
$4,500 Curk Stuart D to Kuse Michelle, Kuse Robert A; Little Gull Cottages Unit 7; April 6.
$4,500 Roth Living Trust, Roth Marie F to Burt Cheryl Ann, Ebersole Ruth Ann, Ebersole Wilmer E; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 03; April 11.
$4,500 Roth Living Trust, Roth Marie F to Burt Cheryl Ann, Ebersole Ruth Ann, Ebersole Wilmer E; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 03; April 11.
$4,500 Roth Living Trust, Roth Marie F to Burt Cheryl Ann, Ebersole Ruth Ann, Ebersole Wilmer E; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 09; April 11.
$4,000 Harrett Jackie, Harrett James F to Griffin Michael C, Petersen Griffin Debra; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 2; April 12.
$3,000 Harrett Jackie, Harrett James F to Griffin Michael C, Peteren Griffin Debra; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 3; April 12.
$2,500 Harrett James F to Hejl Pamela R, Hejl Steven S; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 203; April 12.
$2,500 Odorich Donald to Baker Judith, Lordon Brenda, Spencer David E, Spencer Diana N, Spencer Rebecca; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 105; April 10.
$2,500 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Martineau Claire M, Martineau Gary L, Martineau James, Martineau John; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 1; April 11.
$2,200 Staig Roger to Gehrig Christopher, Gehrig Deborah Ann; Little Gull Cottages Unit 15; April 6.
$999 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Newell Adelgund L, Newell Melvin C; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 103; April 6.
$100 White Wayne Austin to Mission Possible Swf LLC; Lot 11 Braden River Manor; April 9.
$19 Mahoney Brian R, Mahoney Ellen to Mahoney Brian R, Mahoney Mary Ellen, Mahoney Trust; Lot 36 Vintage Creek; April 12.
$10 Amos William R to Amos Joyce A, Birney Joyce Ann; Or2117 Pg1010; April 12.
$10 Averbaek Ann to Palma Sola Holdings Ilc; Runaway Bay Unit 271; April 9.
$10 Baita Cynthia, Licciardello Baita Cynthia to Cynthia Licciardello Baita Trust, Licciardello Baita Cynthia; Lot 444 Copperstone; April 6.
$10 Blakely Wendy Jo to Blakely Russell Owen Ii, Blakely Wendy Jo; Lot 34 Trails; April 12.
$10 Bose Angela A, Bose David W to Bose Angela A, Bose David W; Lot 6 Blk C Whitfield Country Club Heights; April 12.
$10 Buchin Jeffrey L, Buchin Muriel J to Killion Augusta L, Killion Richard A; Lot 5 Blk M Tangelo Park; April 6.
$10 David W Heaton Dds Pa, Oneco Dental Care to Heaton David W; Pt 18-35-18; April 11.
$10 De Bern Mirtha, De Bien Mirtha to De Bien Michael Sean, De Bien Mirtha; Or2715 Pg4000; April 11.
$10 Dean Carolyn, Dean Douglas to Inman Katelyn, Inman Kathleen; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 7; April 12.
$10 Duong Mydung, Duong Mydung T to Duong Mydung, Son Canvandy; Lot 10 Rubys Lake View; April 6.
$10 Edwards Helga K, Edwards William R to Edwards Helga K, Edwards William R, William R and Helga K Edwards Revocable Joint Trust; Pt 20-34-16; April 10.
$10 Ellis Lynn H to Ellis Lynn Hamilton, Lynn Hamilton Ellis Revocable Living Trust; Lot 661 Esplanade; April 12.
$10 Fabian Stephanie A, Finney James P to Fabian Stephanie A; Desoto Square Villas Unit 305; April 12.
$10 Fritz Linda A, Fritz Paul E to Fritz Linda A, Linda A Fritz Revocable Trust; Sea Pines Unit Pelican 21; April 12.
$10 Gallo Lewis R Jr, Gallo Terry L to Gallo Family Trust, Gallo Lewis R Jr, Gallo Terry L; Lot 164 Coral Shares; April 11.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Heritage Pines; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Heritage Pines; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; 7 A Unit Heritage Pines; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Lot 108 Palmetto Grove and Garden Company; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Heritage Pines; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Heritage Pines Unit 7 B; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Heritage Pines; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter K to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Garrett; April 12.
$10 Gilloon Peter K to Gilloon Peter K, Peter K Gilloon Trust; Palmetto Grove and Garden Co; April 12.
$10 Golday James to Nobles James, Nobles Tina, Swanson Bruce, Swanson Jo Ann; Lot 33 Blk E Heather Hills Estates; April 6.
$10 Greene Bette J, Greene Betty E to Bette Greene Revocable Trust Of 1998, Greene Jordan J; Lot 725 Central Park; April 12.
$10 Grossman Jane A, Grossman Marvin J to Hill Shelly Eichelkraut; Lot 8 Blk 11 Holmes Beach; April 6.
$10 Hagen Julie A, Mattheys Mark A to Hagen Julie A; Blk 7 Whitfield Estates; April 10.
$10 Herschel C Tinnin Revocable Living Trust, Tinnin C Herschel Revocable Living Trust, Tinnin Marilyn G to Marilyn G Tinnin Revocable Living Trust, Tinnin Marilyn G; Lot 59 Chelsea Oaks; April 12.
$10 Howard Severns Amended and Restated Trust, Ruvo Sue Severns, Severns Howard Amended and Restated Trust to Ruvo Sue Severns; Lot 19 Blk B Pine Meadow; April 10.
$10 Icely Family Trust, Icely M Jane, Icely William R Ii to Icely M Jane, Icely William R Ii; Lot 2020 Mill Creek; April 12.
$10 Jeannette Parfitt King Revocable Trust, King Jeannette Parfitt Revocable Trust, Slater Shirley Beth to Coser Maria; Or2272 Pg0243; April 12.
$10 Kirkham Joann, Kirkham Steven L to Kirkham Joann, Kirkham Steven L, Steven and Joann Kirkham Joint Trust Agreement; Blk 35 Trailer Estates; April 9.
$10 Krzmarzick Gerald, Krzmarzick Joan to Branca Linda, Fleming Amy, Krzmarzick Gerald, Krzmarzick Joan, Krzmarzick Lori; Gulf Stream Beach Resort; April 6.
$10 Larson Judith O, Larson Thomas G to Larson Judith O, Larson Thomas G, Larson Trust; Lena Road Commercial Unit 107; April 9.
$10 Larson Judith O, Larson Thomas G to Larson Judith O, Larson Thomas G, Larson Trust; Lot 101 Esplanade; April 9.
$10 Larson Judith O, Larson Thomas G to Larson Judith O, Larson Thomas G, Larson Trust; Lena Road Commercial Unit 108; April 6.
$10 Linda S Marczewski Trust, Marczewski George B, Marczewski Linda S to Marczewski George B, Marczewski Linda S, Marczewski Trust; Ironwood Sixth Unit 102 G; April 6.
$10 Linnell Jamie Lee to Linnell Geri; Lot 265 Palma Sola Trace; April 6.
$10 Lucrezi Kenneth Richard to Lucrezl Kathaleen Knickole; Lot 30 Blk J White Bear Park; April 10.
$10 Mccoy Lance T, Mccoy Sharon T to Mccoy Lance T, Mccoy Lbk Family Trust, Mccoy Sharon T; Windward Bay Unit 20 V 32C; April 11.
$10 Meade Eleanor C, Meade Ted R to Beazley Nanette, Meade Eleanor C Revocable Living Trust, Meade James V, Meade Ted R, Ted R Meade and Eleanor C Meade Revocable Living Trust; Links at Pinebrook Unit 602; April 10.
$10 Meyers Elaine G, Meyers Richard D Sr to Meyers Elaine G, Meyers Richard D; Potomac Circle Of Mount Vernon Unit 4722; April 12.
$10 Miles Mary Sue to Beach Rex Leon Jr; Blk Q Bears; April 12.
$10 Mills Robert Oliver to Scarbrough Anne R, Scarbrough Jeffery; Pt 28-36-21; April 10.
$10 Misialek James E, Misialek Susan P to Ahlbrand Lisa K, Ebel Amy S, Misialek James E, Misialek Susan P; Cortez Villas Unit 54; April 12.
$10 Moore James E to Moore Eric J; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 204; April 6.
$10 Moore James E to Bullock Christopher Lance; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 101; April 6.
$10 Musin Gloria to Musin Gloria, North Melissa; Leisure Lake Village Unit 140; April 12.
$10 Neumayer Jack M, Neumayer Marcia to Fergin Derek William, Marcia Neumayer Revocable Living Trust, Neumayer Marcia, Sosnowski Bernie, Spotleson Barbara; Or2688 Pg6400; April 10.
$10 Nobles James, Nobles Tina, Swanson Bruce, Swanson Jo Ann to Nobles James, Nobles Tina, Swanson Bruce, Swanson Jo Ann; Lot 33 Blk E Heather Hills Estates; April 6.
$10 Nussbaum Cindy, Nussbaum Cynthia D to Nussbaum Chris; Salty Acres Unit 101; April 12.
$10 Palmer Carliene A, Palmer Charles Patrick to Palmer Family Trust, Patrick Charles P; Or2524 Pg5970; April 12.
$10 Pedicone Camillo N, Pedicone Mary Ann to Mary Ann Pedicone Florida Trust Agreement, Pedicone Mary Ann; Westwinds Village Unit I 14; April 12.
$10 Pembroke Marcy G, Rowan Janet M to Pembroke John P, Pembroke Marcy G; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 70; April 12.
$10 Price Linda to Busch Alice N, Busch Kaj; Lot 6 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 12.
$10 Properties No Ink LLC to Smith Jodie Moore; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 60; April 6.
$10 Refay Andre, Refay Andre H to Refay Andre H, Refay Family Revocable Trust; Lot 38 Blk I Glenn Lakes; April 9.
$10 Richard J Solyn Revocable Trust, Solyn Richard J to Solyn Richard J; Coach Homes Vi River Strand Unit 5104; April 6.
$10 Rickards Lisa M to Rickards Lisa M, Rickards Trust, Rickards William S; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 501; April 12.
$10 Rickards Lisa, Rickards William to Rickards Lisa M, Rickards Trust, Rickards William S; Blk 17 Whitfield Estates; April 12.
$10 Roberge Roger J to Roberge Doris A, Roberge Roger J; Meadowcroft Unit 1445; April 10.
$10 Robinson Annette L to Bunch Larry; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 15 201; April 6.
$10 Rodriguez Lisa, Testen Joseph, Testen Robert, Weber Patricia, Zbiegien Edward Jr, Zbiegien Gerald, Zbiegien James Jr, Zbiegien Michael, Zbiegien Richard to Carter Diane; Lot 48 Creekwood; April 12.
$10 Romines Albert R to Brignoni Luis, Brignoni Virgen; Pt 7-35-18; April 12.
$10 Schwartz Dorothy Irene, Schwartz Melvin to Melvin L Schwartz and Dorothy I Schwartz Living Trust, Schwartz Dorothy I, Schwartz Melvin L; Lot 25 Sleepy Lagoon; April 10.
$10 Sheldon Jack M, Sheldon Linda K to Sheldon Family Trust, Sheldon Jack M, Sheldon Linda K; Lot 126 Mill Creek; April 6.
$10 Showalter Judith E, Showalter Michael J to Michael J Showalter and Judith E Showalter Joint Trust, Showalter Judith E, Showalter Michael J; Lot 326 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; April 12.
$10 Sickler Joan, Sickler Richard C to Williams Deborah J, Williams Michael A; Lot 107 Resort Sixty Six; April 12.
$10 Stampone Julia N to Malkoun Evelyn, Stampone Julia N, Tomarelli Virginia; Lot 10 Blk B Beau Vue Estates; April 12.
$10 Swanson David, Swanson Mary to Swanson David, Swanson Mary; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I; April 10.
$10 Swanson David, Swanson Mary to Swanson David, Swanson Mary; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I; April 10.
$10 Swisher Joyce Louise, Swisher Louise to Swisher Richard N; Lot 13 Blk 58 Trailer Estates; April 12.
$10 Thayer Adele K, Thayer George L Jr to Thayer Adele K, Thayer George L; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 70; April 10.
$10 Tindall Katherine L to Gulf Stream Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 12; April 6.
$10 Tomasovic Jean, Tomasovic Jeffrey F to Jeffrey and Jean Tomasovic Revocable Trust, Tomasovic Jean, Tomasovic Jeffrey F; Sunbow Bay Unit 116; April 11.
$10 Vitale Gloria A, Vitale John to Vitale John; Lot 7 Blk J Bayshore Gardens; April 6.
$10 Wisner Jonathan S to Busch Alice N, Busch Kaj; Lot 6 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 12.
$10 Wisner Thomas J Jr to Busch Alice N, Busch Kaj; Lot 6 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; April 12.
$10 Yavalar Burak S to Yavalar Kamila A; Lot 86 Cordova Lakes; April 10.
$10 Zukiewicz Beata, Zukiewicz Wojciech to Zukiewicz Beata; Lot 28 Country Club Ease at Lakewood Ranch; April 12.
$1 Carlson Mary F to Couch Joyce A, Joyce A Couch Revocable Living Trust; La Costa Unit 204; April 6.
$1 Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Pmc Sfr Holding LLC; April 12.
$1 De La Roche Berrio Jose Nicolas, Uribe Liliana Betancur to Drb Investments LLC; Blk 26 Dr J C Pelots Addition to The Town Of Manatee; April 6.
$1 Finley Carol to Finley James, Kindlon Jane; Westbay Cove I Unit 119; April 11.
$1 French Linda to Bridge Street Group LLC; Morton Village Unit C 9; April 10.
$1 Hancock David W Jr to Bridge Street Group LLC; Morton Village Unit C 9; April 10.
$1 Hearn C Maureen, Hearn Cheryl Maureen, Hearn Robert F Jr to Hearn C Maureen, Hearn Robert F Jr; Lot 17 Blk 44 Trailer Estates; April 9.
$1 Klimas Malgorzata, Klimas Michelle to Klimas Malgorzata, M and M Paradise Investment Group LLC; Heritage Pines Unit 27 B; April 11.
$1 Qea Fidu Inc, Trust No 736707 to Jma Fidu Inc, Trust No 736707; Lot 246 Pic Town; April 9.
$1 Gorman Victoria, Lynch Sally to Gorman Victoria, Lynch Sally, Lynch Sarah T; Lot 437 Heritage Harbour; April 6.
$0 Adams Donna M, Heisterkamp Daniel, Heisterkamp Michelle M to Adams Donna Marie, Adams Thomas Gordon, Thomas Gordon Adams and Donna Marie Adams Living Trust; Lot 18 Braden River Ranchettes; April 11.
$0 Audet David J to Lucrezi Kathaleen Knickole; Lot 30 Blk J White Bear Park; April 10.
$0 Bray Cynthia C, Bray Ronald E to Bray Cynthia C; Pomello Park; April 9.
$0 Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Pretium Sfr Holding LLC; Lot 18 Rubys Lake View; April 10.
$0 Clark Susan, Jensen Kathryn, Ozment Carol, Prange Sarah, White Brendan, White Brian to Ckh2 Investments LLC; Lot 23 Blk 27 Coral Heights; April 12.
$0 Cruz William J to Dang Trung Thanh, Nguyen Huong Thi Thu; Lot 27 Hidden Meadows; April 12.
$0 Divosta Homes LP to 12203 Seabrook Avenue Residence Trust 2038, Yellan Scott; Or2701 Pg0021; April 9.
$0 Drury Susan A Revocable Trust, Furminger Michael, Furminger R Peter, Seachrist Marcia, Susan A Drury Revocable Trust to Correll Marianne B; Lot 4 Blk C Meadowcroft First Addition; April 6.
$0 Foehrkolb Brenda M, Thorpe Brenda to Foehrkolb Richard G, Foehrkolb Ruth; Lot 17 Blk B Village Estates; April 11.
$0 Garden Properties Holding LLC to Somers David S; Lot 7213 Mill Creek; April 12.
$0 Goll Judith A to Goll Judith A, Judith Goll Crichton Trust; Lot 46 Spoonbill Landing at Perico Bay Club; April 6.
$0 Howland George W, Howland Rita B, Howland Rita M to Howland Gerard F, Howland Rita M; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1300; April 12.
$0 Linderman Janice M, Love Janice M to Linderman Janice M, Vandecar Todd G; Lot 27 Seminole Heights; April 12.
$0 Linderman Janice M, Love Janice M to Killoran Shelly M, Linderman Janice M; Blk 37 Coral Heights; April 12.
$0 Linderman Janice M, Love Janice M to Killoran Shelly M, Linderman Janice M, Vandecar Todd G; Midway Heights; April 12.
$0 Slab L L C to Ashford Sarasota LP; Pt 24-36-17; April 10.
$0 Swanson Alice L, Swanson John H to Swanson Alice L, Swanson John H; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 13 5; April 11.
$0 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Rivas Lopez Margarito; Airport; April 6.
$0 Wiepert Michael J to Walker Lois A; Palmetto Point; April 6.
