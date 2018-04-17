Live like a gangster in Al Capone's former Miami Beach mansion for $15 million

Tony Montana was a wanna-be punk. The former Miami Beach home of the original real-life Scarface — the notorious gangster Al Capone — is on the market for 15 million smackers.
The 30,000 square foot lot at 93 Palm Avenue is comprised of three buildings: A four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 6,000 square foot villa; a two-story pool cabana; and a two-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse, which Capone used as a guardhouse, because you make a lot of enemies when you become a mob boss.
One of the most colorful figures in American crime history, Capone earned the "Scarface" nickname at the age of 18, when he was slashed in the face with a knife by the brother of a woman Capone insulted at a nightclub.
Capone bought the Palm Island spread in 1928 in cash for $40,000 — or $986,000 adjusted for inflation — while South Florida was still recovering from the giant hurricane that flattened the area in 1926. The house, which was built in 1922, became party central for Capone and his cohorts, who needed respites from their Chicago day jobs of bootlegging, money laundering, prostitution and gambling.
Capone also used the Miami Beach residence in 1929 to plan the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre, in which he rubbed out seven rival gangsters using hit men dressed as policemen. The mass execution earned Capone the moniker of "Public Enemy Number One."
Capone was sent to prison in 1931 for tax evasion and served six and a half years of an 11-year sentence, most of them at the Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. He was released in 1939 and eventually returned to his Palm Island getaway. A Miami Herald story from March 21, 1940, reported "lights were blazing in rooms" at the house and automobiles were entering the grounds through the massive wooden doors that guarded the entrance.
After prison, the gangster led a mostly reclusive life and suffered from dementia. He died in the Miami Beach home on Jan. 25, 1947 at the age of 48 from a stroke. But his legend has since loomed large over American pop culture. Writer-director Josh Trank is currently shooting "Fonzo," a new movie about Capone's final days starring Tom Hardy, Matt Dillon and Kyle MacLachlan.
The home previously sold in 2013 for $7.4 million and again in 2014 for $7.9 million. In 2015, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the City of Miami Beach, the investment company MB America performed a $1.4 million renovation of the property and brought it up to modern hurricane code.
The restoration preserved many of the mansion's original features, such as a black-and-gold Art Deco powder room and the 30-by-60-foot swimming pool which Capone boasted was the largest in Miami at the time. The house had been used as a location for video and photo productions after the renovation.
The listing is being handled by Nelson Gonzalez of EWM Realty International.
