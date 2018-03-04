Wondering what properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$13,004,221 Continental 117 2 Fund LLC to Continental 120 Fund LLC; Pt 8-35-17; Feb. 20.
$1,410,000 Baysailor Trail Of Sarasota LLC to Donnellon Jean E, Donnellon Michael J; Lot 288 Lake Club; Feb. 23.
$1,200,000 Chautauqua Investments Lllp, Melvin S Ross Revocable Trust, Ross Melvin S to Otva Sar LLC; Srq Park Of Commerce; Feb. 23.
$900,000 Swain and Schwartz LLC, Swain and Schwartz Partnership to R E Martin Enterprises Ii Inc, Rem Properties I LLC; Blk 1 Westfield; Feb. 23.
Never miss a local story.
$845,000 Dieter Hoehn and Inge H Hoehn Trust, Hoehn Dieter, Hoehn Inge H to Ballard John R, Ballard Rosaline Cardarelli; Lot 3 Knightsbridge; Feb. 22.
$829,900 Minto Bradenton LLC to Woodrow Lizbeth; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 321 B; Feb. 23.
$787,500 Breteler Ronald J, Nelson Wendy P to 300 N Shore LLC; North Shore Paradise Unit A; Feb. 23.
$787,500 Breteler Ronald J, Nelson Wendy P, Ronald J Breteler 2006 Trust, Wendy P Nelson Family Trust to 300 N Shore LLC; North Shore Paradise Unit B; Feb. 23.
$715,000 Asato Dana R, Asato Kevin K to Hinton Richard Mark, Robertson Richard; Lot 12 Blk 4 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Feb. 22.
$710,000 Hrebinko Ann M, Hrebinko Ronald L Jr to Stickler Ann V, Stickler Larry R; Lot 19 Blk 26 Shore Acres Fourth Addition; Feb. 21.
$700,000 Herman R Prine Revocable Credit Shelter Trust, Herman R Prine Revocable Trust, Prine Dorathy N, Prine Herman R Revocable Credit Shelter Trust, Prine Herman R Revocable Trust to Godwin Robert D, Robert D Godwin Trust; Pt 28-36-21; Feb. 21.
$675,000 Di Iorio Anthony to Hennessy Lynden Lee, Hennessy Tammy Cay; Lot 68 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 21.
$620,000 Weingart Richard L to Rautenberg Andreas; Linda Vista; Feb. 22.
$610,500 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc; Heron Creek; Feb. 21.
$570,046 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Schubring Brent, Schubring Heidi; Lot 173 Arbor Grande; Feb. 20.
$570,000 Weinberg Ingeborg, Weinberg Solomon to Bill and Sandys Limited Partnership; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 67 A; Feb. 21.
$563,869 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Ocholski Wladyslawa; Lot 542 R Esplanade; Feb. 20.
$555,000 Jacobs Karen, Jacobs Scott to Reed Angela M, Reed Larry W Jr; Lot 38 Greyhawk Landing; Feb. 23.
$552,500 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Trevesta; Feb. 23.
$550,000 Bianchi Michelle Marie to Kolin Louise; 0; Feb. 22.
$545,000 Qualitas LLC to Obrien Smiles Pllc; Professional Center at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 23.
$528,535 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Molis Gregory, Molis Nancy; Lot 4138 Twin Rivers; Feb. 23.
$525,161 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Ferencz Andrea, Putoczki George W; Lot 243 Rosedale Addition; Feb. 20.
$500,000 Nay Donald G, Nay Nancy H to Barnes Jacqueline, Barnes Nathaniel; North Beach Village Ii Unit 71; Feb. 23.
$492,000 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Bivins Daniel, Bivins Katherine A; Lot 2013 Twin Rivers; Feb. 22.
$485,000 Lajoie Diane G, Lajoie Roland M to Wyngarden Geoffrey M, Wyngarden Jennifer D; Bradenton Beach Club Unit 37; Feb. 23.
$480,000 Carver Sidney to Russo Kathleen M, Russo Michael B; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 324 C; Feb. 22.
$475,000 Freed David, Freed Julie to Valadez Benjamin, Valadez Rebecca; Lot 171 River Place; Feb. 23.
$470,000 Maat Family Trust, Maat Herman B, Maat Lois to Wood Anne R, Wood Robert E; Lot 11 Sanctuary; Feb. 23.
$468,000 Boswell Nancy E, Boswell Terrence L to Rogers Jacqueline, Rogers Thomas; Lot 34 Rosedale Addition; Feb. 20.
$464,000 Berkey David, Berkey Sheila G, Berkey Shella G to Bauer Dana J, Bauer Joe Vance, Dana J Bauer Revocable Trust; Watercrest Unit 202; Feb. 23.
$445,000 Donna J Fordham Trust, Fordham Donna J to Groff Richard D, Groff Stephanie J; Lot 82 Greyhawk Landing; Feb. 23.
$445,000 Wadsworth Family Trust, Wadsworth Richard A to Dean Edd W Sr, Dean Rebecca B; Moorings at Edgewater V Unit 201; Feb. 23.
$443,000 Behler Douglas M, Heckman Davene Deborah to Pospisil Jiri, Pospisilova Michaela; Lot 392 Heritage Harbour; Feb. 23.
$432,893 Wci Communities LLC to Segreti Lorena, Segreti Matthew; Lot 30 Copperlefe; Feb. 22.
$430,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Li Xin; Lot 86 Lakewood National Golf Club; Feb. 23.
$429,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Matteson Jeffrey Richard, Matteson Susan Trimble; Lot 137 Lakewood National Golf Club; Feb. 22.
$420,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Clementz Linda L, Clementz Mark A; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2206; Feb. 22.
$415,000 Moore Marilyn J, Moore William to Billmar LLC; Coquina Moorings Unit 202; Feb. 21.
$415,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Meyers Geraldine, Meyers Richard C, Richard C Meyers and Geraldine Meyers Revocable Living Trust; Lot 7 River Wilderness; Feb. 23.
$413,000 Leonard Adam, Leonard Lydia to Mccourt Erin Brooke, Mccourt Joseph Alan; Lot 3002 Twin Rivers; Feb. 20.
$411,900 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Roots James C; Lot 4108 Twin Rivers; Feb. 23.
$410,000 Linda Settle Ira 201205870, Self Directed Ira Services Inc, Settle Linda Ira 201205870, Strata Trust Company to Bustillos Amanda Lea, Bustillos Jeremy C; Pt 24-34-16; Feb. 20.
$408,695 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Koonce Matthew William, Koonce Meghan; Lot 4023 Twin Rivers; Feb. 23.
$400,050 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Schoenacher Living Trust, Schoenacher Robert C, Schoenacher Sheryl R; Lot 357 Del Webb; Feb. 23.
$399,528 Pgci Iv LLC to Knight Kevin; Lot 258 Silverleaf; Feb. 22.
$397,500 Starks David L, Starks Linda K to George D Telepko and Irene H Telepko Revocable Trust, Telepko George D, Telepko Irene H; Lot 210 River Plantation; Feb. 22.
$395,000 Griffin James Patrick, Griffin Lana H to Griffin Alison, Griffin Nathan; Lot 67 Greyhawk Landing West; Feb. 20.
$392,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Greyhawk West; Feb. 23.
$390,000 Arnold Elizabeth, Arnold Laurence E to Lane Billy, Lane Fe Bondoc; Lot 287 River Wilderness; Feb. 22.
$388,000 Reimink Andrew J, Reimink Lindsay A to Kennedy Kelsy M, Kennedy Patrick; Lot 145 River Woods; Feb. 22.
$382,042 Bernard Barbara to Federal National Mortgage Association; Pt 36-35-20; Feb. 20.
$380,000 Dugan Thomas L, Moreland Rebecca F to Alicia E Ruriani Trust, Ruriani Alicia E, Ruriani Salvatore; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 401; Feb. 21.
$380,000 Wirski Christina M, Wirski Robert to Fleming Connie, Fleming Eugene; Lot 11 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 23.
$378,900 Lennar Homes LLC to Perri Ronald J, Perri Susanne M; Lot 131 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 23.
$375,000 Wci Communities LLC to Gyure Rose Marie, Gyure William Edward; Lot 147 Copperlefe; Feb. 22.
$370,700 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Hansen Marion R, Hansen Richard M; Lot 429 Greyhawk Landing West; Feb. 23.
$365,000 Husselmann Paula M, Husselmann Peter L to Bacher Brown Anna M; Lot 4 Lennox Gardens; Feb. 22.
$362,500 Applegate Deborah Jane, Applegate Nelson William Jr, Roberts Deborah J, Roberts Nelson L to Simons Eugene, Soe Thwe Thwe; Lot 2 San Remo Shores; Feb. 21.
$355,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Anders Christopher, Anders Leslie Cornell; Lot 44 Indigo Ridge at University Place; Feb. 23.
$355,000 Harshbarger Michael E, Harshbarger Patricia J to Bailey Tiffany, Bailey Tyson; Lot 573 Braden Woods; Feb. 21.
$353,424 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Robinson Lisa Carol; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2201; Feb. 23.
$352,500 Gallagher John M, Gallagher Peggy A to Skorczewski Jason, Skorczewski Katrina; Lot 182 Central Park; Feb. 20.
$350,000 Armando Hugo S Jr, Armando Katherine E to Chen Qi Xin, Nguyen Ngoc Tram; Lot 19 Conquistador Bayside; Feb. 23.
$350,000 Walther Coreen S, Walther Michael C to Nagle Jane, Nagle Patrick; Longboat Harbour Unit 302; Feb. 20.
$339,129 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Capuri Agron, Capuri Albana; Lot 76 Magnolia Point Ii; Feb. 22.
$339,000 Jozefowicz Danuta, Jozefowicz Mark Jan to Kandler James, Kandler Susan; Lot 182 Palma Sola Trace; Feb. 23.
$338,600 Uim Of Texas Inc, Universal Insurance Managers Inc to Parton Holly J, Parton William D; Blk B Richards; Feb. 22.
$337,267 Centerstate Bank, Harbor Community Bank to Stillman Andrew, Stillman Mia; Pt 31-33-18; Feb. 23.
$337,000 Coyle Stephen C, English Patricia A to Mcfarland Beverly A; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 124; Feb. 21.
$335,637 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Key Dale, Pearson Victoria Christine; Lot 22 Woodland Trace; Feb. 23.
$335,000 Belair Sheryl Lynn, Bell Bruce R to Zeiger Gary P; Lot 122 Trails; Feb. 21.
$333,778 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Hanselmann James, Hanselmann Jo Dee; Lot 61 Eagle Trace; Feb. 22.
$327,500 Henry B Visscher and Cora L Visscher Joint Living Trust, Visscher Cora L, Visscher Henry B to Hanson Martha H, Hanson Peter R; Lot 5 Tara; Feb. 20.
$325,000 Hunt Carlton C to Brister Catherine, Brister Mark; Pt 30-33-18; Feb. 23.
$325,000 Rydzynski Dennis W Sr, Rydzynski Linda L to Stevens Phoebe R, Stevens William L; Lot 5 Mckinley Oaks; Feb. 21.
$324,000 Adams Richard Donald to Gould Frederick E, Joyce Nancy E; Lot 18 Tara; Feb. 23.
$320,000 Elizabeth L Gilmore Revocable Trust, Gilmore Dorothy Elizabeth, Gilmore Elizabeth L to Canup Danielle, Canup Jeffrey A; Pt 32-34-17; Feb. 21.
$320,000 Femenia Kimberly, Femenia Patrice to Souder Michael D, Souder Tyler; Lot 562 Braden Woods; Feb. 22.
$317,000 Joseph Murlene to Kane Jessica N, Kane Matthew C; Lot 269 Del Tierra; Feb. 23.
$316,951 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Spasovski Cedo, Spasovski Mary Jane; Lot 83 Magnolia Point Ii; Feb. 22.
$315,000 Colson Karla K to Bewley Erin, Bunn William R; La Verna; Feb. 21.
$310,000 Beesley Sally A to Palmer Carliene Allen, Palmer Charles Patrick; Lot 167 Shaws Point; Feb. 23.
$305,338 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Thull Kimberly, Thull William M; Lot 14 Blk 34 Crosscreek; Feb. 23.
$300,740 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rea Christina B; Lot 78 Trevesta; Feb. 21.
$300,000 Weiss Michael J, Weiss Sarah to Purdy Austin; Lot 9 Blk 12 Whitfield Country Club Estates; Feb. 22.
$300,000 Younce Frank C, Younce Rene A to Stout Stanley C; Saddlehorn Estates; Feb. 22.
$299,900 Martin John P Jr to Duncan Cheryl L, Duncan James E; Unit One Of Fairway Acres; Feb. 21.
$299,900 Walsh Joann E, Walsh John P to Achmoody Dorothy; Lot 62 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Feb. 21.
$296,620 D R Horton Inc to Angely Donald P, Angely Kimberly A; Lot 240 Trevesta; Feb. 21.
$296,296 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Spencer Amy Marie; Lot 62 Villa Amalfi; Feb. 22.
$295,000 Carpenter John B, Carpenter Rebecca to Curtin Margaret L, Smith Kevin, Smith Rachel; Lot 39 Del Tierra; Feb. 20.
$295,000 Kolisnyk Oksana to Kuech Claudia, Kuech Robert; Lot 2 Blk 5 Village Green Of Bradenton; Feb. 23.
$290,000 Lu Chan, Lu Chun, Tang Zi to Jarrell Christopher Lee; Lot 79 Highland Ridge; Feb. 22.
$290,000 Sicca Diane, Sicca Diane to Gugger Deana, Gugger Gerald; Saracina Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Feb. 21.
$289,164 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Rolandi Rosario A Small; Lot 52 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Feb. 23.
$287,000 Ruiz Christopher Jesus, Ruiz Tiffany Ann to Kunjappan Dasmon, Kunjappan Kristin; Lot 291 Copperstone; Feb. 20.
$286,990 Ih Central Florida LLC to Pike Larry H, Pike Trevor H; Lot 181 Trevesta; Feb. 23.
$285,500 Parker Brian M, Parker Elizabeth A to Dow Ashley, Dow Ernest; Lot 92 Creekwood; Feb. 23.
$285,000 Enzmann Larissa, Wesley Frank to Harris Adam H; Lot 10 Magellan Grove; Feb. 21.
$279,000 Kenneth L Seeman Trust, Seeman Kenneth L to Pike Gary Keith, Pike Lisa K; Lot 22 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; Feb. 20.
$275,970 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Herlth Barbara L, Herlth William J; Lot 67 Harrison Ranch; Feb. 22.
$275,000 Parry Susan Louise, Parry William Everett to Mabe Charles M Iii, Parry Mabe Lesley; Lot 314 Del Tierra; Feb. 21.
$274,900 Elmore James C, Elmore Mandy L to Cauley Ebony, Cauley Thomas; Oaklawn; Feb. 22.
$274,000 Derosia Duane to Bess Alita G, Bess William J; Lot 17 River Springs; Feb. 22.
$270,000 Dawson Cherileigh, Dawson Erica, Howell Erica to Loch Ness Investments LLC; Pt 36-35-20; Feb. 23.
$270,000 Mccauley John W Iii, Mccauley Lynn A to Widen Mary A, Widen Norman P; Coach Homes Iii at River Strand Unit 3404; Feb. 23.
$270,000 Oconnell Betti L to Erwin Brianne, Erwin Phillip J; Lot 61 Gates Creek; Feb. 21.
$269,900 Calatiantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Johnson Alfreda Delores, Johnson Lonnie Winston; Lot 76 Old Mill Preserve; Feb. 20.
$269,900 Ruble Pamela J, Ruble Samuel L to Regar Donald A Jr, Regar Susan E; Lot 123 Chelsea Oaks; Feb. 23.
$268,990 D R Horton Inc to Pettit Jeffrey G, Pettit Joanne Tomassi; Lot 91 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Feb. 21.
$265,990 D R Horton Inc to Herzog Maria Claudia, Herzog Richard Anthony; Lot 222 Del Tierra; Feb. 23.
$265,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to De Holgado Maria Clemencia Castro, Holgado Jose; Lot 297 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 23.
$263,000 Mccourt Erin Brooke, Mccourt Joseph A to Gorley Robert C Jr; Lot 41 Oakley Place; Feb. 21.
$262,500 Gross Jill M, Gross Michael S, Jill M Gross Trust to Moya Maritza, Tovar Adolfo; Lot 30 Blk 2 Village Green Of Bradenton; Feb. 21.
$262,000 Hunnings David G Ii, Hunnings Jennifer C to Charles Islene, Garcon Emmanuel B; Lot 194 Aberdeen; Feb. 23.
$260,000 Barnette Anneliese R, Barnette Stuart M Jr, Stuart M Barnette Jr and Anneliese R Barnette Trust to Dinh Anthony Hoc, Nguyen Dao Thi Anh; Lot 109 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; Feb. 23.
$260,000 Barry Linda M to Mohl Richard M, Mohl Robin A, Richard M Mohl and Robin A Mohl Revocable Inter Vivos Trust; Cortez Park Unit 64A; Feb. 22.
$260,000 Wozny Frances J, Wozny Reginald W to Jbha Properties LLC; Pt 26-34-17; Feb. 21.
$259,000 Davenport Matthew Grant to Burton Scott D; Lot 33 Greenbrook Village; Feb. 20.
$255,000 Ala Fidu Inc, Trust No 445017 to Smith Bradley E, Smith Kirsten; Lot 80 Briarwood; Feb. 20.
$255,000 Bush Jason R to Itraish Bashar, Itraish Hanan; Lot 72 River Sound; Feb. 21.
$253,990 D R Horton Inc to Gobczynski Eugene Joseph, Gobczynski Janet L; Lot 483 Del Tierra; Feb. 23.
$253,000 Shober Joyce, Shober R Brian to Hargrove Brooke T; Lot 16 Bougainvillea Place; Feb. 22.
$250,000 Chan Mark Richard, Chen Batao, Chen Botao to Nicholas Nola M; Lot 121 West Glenn; Feb. 20.
$250,000 Hare Debra Ann to Elkind Kathryn B, Elkind Theodore H; Lot 161 Heritage Harbour; Feb. 23.
$250,000 Jabbs Betty G to James Joseph Thorpe Sr Revocable Trust, Thorpe James Joseph Sr; Lot 53 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; Feb. 23.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Lois J Scranton Living Trust Dated 08 29 17, Scranton Jerry L, Scranton Lois J; Lot 220 Del Tierra; Feb. 21.
$245,000 Ba and Teke Properties LLC to Castillo De Ortiz Rosa De Lima, De Ortiz Rosa De Lima Castillo, Ortiz Esteban; Ellenton Village; Feb. 22.
$242,000 Kane Jessica N, Kane Matthew C to Graves Stephanie D, Graves Victor T; Lot 3040 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Feb. 21.
$240,000 Hambleton Richard A to Kfir Dawn, Kfir Maor; Treetops at North Forty Ontario Unit 14; Feb. 21.
$240,000 Robinson Brenda, Robinson Kyle B to Dehaai Victoria L, Poad David R; Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire Unit 5810; Feb. 23.
$239,900 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC to Covell Rosa E; Lot 110 Covered Bridge Estates; Feb. 21.
$238,000 Vagi Albert H, Vagi Marsha A to Russo Alexis, Russo Thomas L; Lot 3 Blk 19 Lakeridge Falls; Feb. 22.
$235,000 Young Amanda B, Young Matthew to Murdoch Megan; Blk 4 Westfield; Feb. 23.
$232,700 D R Horton Inc to Thompson Allison Ann, Thompson Steven Dean; Soleil Unit 102; Feb. 21.
$230,000 Harper James S, Harper Kaye B to Hoyt Joanne, Hoyt Michael; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5916; Feb. 23.
$230,000 Melvin Crandall Iii to Sutton Andrew Howard; Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe Unit F 1; Feb. 20.
$227,000 Puhalovich Donna L, Puhalovich Mark to Kime Robert P; Lot 12 Summerfield Village; Feb. 21.
$225,000 Perez Antonio Galvan to Frase Leah, Frase Scott B; Lot 40 Covered Bridge Estates; Feb. 20.
$224,000 Marrero Stephen A, Marrero Tracey H to Cubellis Christine J, Cubellis Jeffrey A; Lot 120 Waterford; Feb. 23.
$221,000 Westman Dennis E, Westman Elizabeth J to Dyer Jennifer, Dyer Joseph E; Lot 53 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Feb. 23.
$219,000 Loomis Courtney Dea, Robertson Courtney L to Pokazanyev Michael; Lot 9 Blk 3 Whitfield Manor; Feb. 23.
$215,000 Majka Joseph W to Cardenas Jorge A, Mejia Erika Gutierrez; Lot 27 Parkside; Feb. 21.
$215,000 Offer Pad Spvborrower2 LLC to Griffin James P, Griffin Lana H; Pine Bay Forest Unit 23; Feb. 22.
$215,000 Orangewood Holdings LLC to Telci Realty LLC; Blk 4 North Sarasota; Feb. 20.
$211,000 Offerpad Spvborrower16 LLC to Wheeler Andrew S, Wheeler Patricia D; Lot 48 Gillette Grove; Feb. 22.
$210,000 Amer Shehzad to Cassidy Carmela M, Moschetta Vincent R; Lot 36 Sleepy Lagoon Park; Feb. 23.
$209,500 Rockafellow Ricky L to Rockafellow Katherine E; Lot 3065 River Club South; Feb. 20.
$208,000 Byrd Sheri D to Thurbon Brandon; Lot 82 Willow Walk; Feb. 20.
$208,000 Edwards Cynthia, Trethewey Colin to 503 Forest LLC; Or2705 Pg5370; Feb. 23.
$208,000 Lewis Deena S, Lewis Ray J, Ray J Lewis and Deena A Lewis Revocable Trust to Johnston Donald R Iv; Blk B Sarasota Heights; Feb. 21.
$206,200 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Arens Roberta L; Lot 12 Blk B Braden River Lakes; Feb. 21.
$205,000 Mckimmie Marcia E, Mckimmie Marcia Ellen to Jennings Lisa M; Citrus Acres; Feb. 23.
$203,000 Mintzell Fredrick L to Pinnix Megan Lee; Blk A Maple Lakes; Feb. 20.
$200,125 Hillyard Hannah, Myers George to Lammers Glenda G, Lee Glenn C; Lot 6 Blk 1 Casa Del Sol; Feb. 22.
$200,000 Aubrey Raymond H, Aubrey Raymond H Jr to R Luke Weaver Estate Revocable Living Trust, Weaver Marilyn J, Weaver R Luke Estate Revocable Living Trust, Weaver Richard L; Blk 2 Viser Addition to Palmetto; Feb. 22.
$200,000 Rauchfuss Katherine J, Rauchfuss Neil to Rauchfuss Bradley D, Rauchfuss Kimberly A; Lot 33 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Feb. 21.
$199,500 Clark Robert A, Clark Robert Anthony Revocable Trust, Robert Anthony Clark Revocable Trust to Cash William L; Lot 287 Foxbrook; Feb. 22.
$195,000 Roden Karen J, Roden Raymond A to Gambrell Peggy Jean; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 208; Feb. 23.
$187,433 Ward Lynn, Ward Matthew J to Ward Matthew J; Pt 18-34-16; Feb. 21.
$187,000 Shewmaker Joyce, Shewmaker William to Cline Annie R, Cline Raymond; Lot 19 Crestmoor; Feb. 23.
$184,500 Hybil Gayle, Watson Archie T, Watson Gayle to Cook Cynthia Mae; Orchid Cove Unit 12 102; Feb. 22.
$183,100 Denu Ruth S, Ditech Financial LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 1 Blk B Fiddlers Green 2017 Ca 001936; Feb. 23.
$182,000 Cromwell Jonny N, Cromwell Katrina Moser, Moser Cromwell Katrina R to Hemperley Robert, Hemperley Sara; Pt 15-35-17; Feb. 22.
$182,000 Mucciaccio Patricia A, Mucciaccio Richard A to Garretson Kalie Lynn, Garretson Michael Shawn; Lot 42 Blk 4 Seminole Park; Feb. 20.
$181,228 Mupr 3 Assets LLC to Arc Rental Msr I LLC; Blk D J R Etters; Feb. 20.
$180,800 Stufflebean Mark R, Stufflebean Susan M to Lenox David A; Imperial House Of Bradenton Beach Unit 13; Feb. 22.
$180,100 Gardner Claudia L, Monaghan Paul A, Paul A Monaghan Revocable Trust to Bruce Family Revocable Trust, Bruce Jonathan R, Bruce Joy B, Restated Bruce Family Revocable Trust; Lot 23 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; Feb. 23.
$180,000 Brooks and Asher LLC to Cruz Alexander; Lot 23 Blk 6 River Haven; Feb. 21.
$179,550 Robinette Margaret M, Robinette Terry E to Ala Fidu Inc, Trust No 472518; Lot 4 Blk 5 Village Green Of Bradenton; Feb. 20.
$175,000 Gipson Phyllis N, Phyllis N Gipson Retirement Plan Trust to Bothwell Holdings Inc; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 169; Feb. 22.
$171,500 Fortin W R to Fortin Judy M; La Costa Unit 117; Feb. 23.
$169,200 Parcheta Edward A, Parcheta Edward A Jr to Dunford Elizabeth R, Dunford Martin E; Lot 31 Cordova Lakes; Feb. 20.
$168,500 Boyok Rudy, Miller Christina to Ala Fidu Inc, Trust No 467917; Lot 14 Blk E Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Feb. 20.
$167,500 Wagner Barbara R, Wagner Rodney A to Robyn Lynn Properties LLC; Lot 52 Harbour Landings Estates; Feb. 23.
$158,000 Nrz Reo Viii LLC to Karl Kimberly; Summerfield Hallow Unit 104; Feb. 21.
$153,100 Lasota David C, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Bayou Court 2013 Ca 006891; Feb. 23.
$150,000 Leary John J Ii, Leary John J Iii to Demorales Fernando; Mcclures Addition to Manatee; Feb. 23.
$144,524 Hogan William H, Wilson Elizabeth Marie to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 1 Blk B Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Feb. 23.
$141,600 Promoezz LLC to Global Impact Real Estate Ii LLC; Pt 26-34-17; Feb. 23.
$139,900 3302 Anastasia Place Land Trust, 3302 Anastasia Place Trust, Florida Lot and Homes LLC to Alleman Robert W; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 13; Feb. 23.
$139,900 Garcia Brandi N, Garcia Orlando A Ii to Fritz Veronica, Recchioni Ariel; Lot 17 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; Feb. 22.
$139,000 Sutliff Carol A, Sutliff William A to Fontaine Edward H, Fontaine Francine; Ironwood Seventh Unit 101 H; Feb. 23.
$135,000 Hlawatsch Charles H to Hegarty James, Hegarty Julia; Ironwood Ninth Unit 405 I; Feb. 20.
$135,000 Nelson Carol M, Nelson James S to Graziano Phyllis, Van Bell Katherine; Wildewood Springs Ii A Unit 134 D; Feb. 23.
$135,000 Prvulov Dusan, York Branka to Mcilwain Angela, Mcilwain James L; Lot 415 Albert F Messners Subdivision Of Rosedale Manor; Feb. 22.
$122,000 Duffy Eugene B, Duffy Lisa A, Duffy William F, Lloyd Kathleen M to Gillen Susan; Morton Village Unit 16 G; Feb. 22.
$121,750 Gilbert Carol A, Gilbert Eric, Kadien Carol A to Batista Pedro, Korte Terrance; Lot 55 Farrows; Feb. 22.
$120,000 Keith and Juanita Siver Revocable Living Trust, Knowles James Wm, Siver Juanita Revocable Living Trust, Siver Keith Revocable Living Trust to Diskin Cindy; Blk 3 Westfield; Feb. 21.
$120,000 Navarrete Manuel, Navarrete Maria to Archers Bay Point LLC; Lot 12 Seminole Heights; Feb. 21.
$110,000 Dugger Rand Allen Jr to Bultema Kurt, Dubrey Patricia; Pomello Park; Feb. 21.
$106,000 Whitfield Merita W to Porter Erin; Pt 25-34-17; Feb. 21.
$104,354 White Caleb S to E and A 10Th Street LLC; Lot 4 Blk B Ardmore; Feb. 23.
$100,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Morgan Cathy, Morgan Terry; Cortez Park Unit 67; Feb. 22.
$100,000 Links Realty Inc to Baldwin Cheryl J, Baldwin Kenneth N; Palmetto Warehouse Unit N 4; Feb. 22.
$97,500 Bassford Charles H Iii, Cbb232 Trust to Reynolds Jacqueline A, Selle Mark; Huntington Woods Unit A; Feb. 21.
$95,000 Fogarty Kevin J to Lengel Robert C Jr; Palms Of Cortez Unit 2; Feb. 23.
$95,000 Kaethe S Perez Revocable Trust, Kaethe S Perez Trust, Perez Daniel A, Perez Kaethe S to Helm Lujza Maria, Helm William Arpad Family Trust, Napolitano Lujza Maria Helm, William Arpad Helm and Lujza Maria Helm Family Trust; Raintree Unit 217; Feb. 23.
$93,000 Mclachlin Harvey A, Mclachlin Pearl Anne to Curran Christine, Curran Paul; Pt 32-34-18; Feb. 21.
$91,000 Seavy C Chris to Hemmig David, Hemmig Michael; Meadowcroft Unit 5632; Feb. 21.
$90,500 Pfeifer Jeffrey S, Pfeifer Sandra L to Glenn Glenna K, Hagin R Mark; Lot 4063 Twin Rivers; Feb. 23.
$90,000 Pekrul Matthew P, Pekrul Tanya H to Acosta Ruth Y Dubon, Ramos Jaime Yuvine Alvarenga; Lot 17 Wellesley Acres; Feb. 22.
$88,000 Heathfield Anneliese T, Trumper Harriet T to Bowersox David G, Bowersox Elizabeth M; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 58; Feb. 21.
$88,000 Wedel Sharron to Timely Assistance Inc; Lot 3 Riverview; Feb. 22.
$82,000 Wolf Karen E, Wolf Michael W Sr to Cronk Donald A, Cronk Marlene H; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 116; Feb. 21.
$77,000 Lee Nancy J, Lee Roy C to Park Angela S, Park Michael A; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 481; Feb. 21.
$75,000 Clauson Nanette M, Clauson Robert E to Clauson Jon, Clauson Samantha; Lot 11 Blk F Casa Loma Mobilehome; Feb. 23.
$72,000 Cicoria Benjamin Jr to Cicoria Benjamin Iii, Cicoria Nicole; Lot 15 Blk F Tangelo Park; Feb. 23.
$71,900 Gordon S Miller Living Trust, Miller Gordon S, Miller Gordon Sargent, Miller Paul S to Carey Francis W, Carey Janis M; Pt 32-34-18; Feb. 21.
$71,000 Mda Fidu Inc, Trust No 146613 to Dubon Celia, Richer Danny; Lot 41 Willow Glen; Feb. 22.
$69,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Roberts Julie A, Roberts Mark E; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 147; Feb. 21.
$66,500 Stitz Carol Lynn, Stitz Ronald E to Neville Cheri M, Neville Donald L; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 71; Feb. 21.
$65,000 Rattanasena Jessica M to Licata Brian; 0; Feb. 21.
$61,300 Owens Sonja, Romines Rochelle to Brower Jerry; Lot 2 Blk 2 Tropical Shores; Feb. 23.
$59,900 Geiger Laura E, Geiger Steven P to Magnuson Michael; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 70 4; Feb. 23.
$59,900 Laird Warren E to Price Maryanne; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 167; Feb. 22.
$59,000 Don J Yakich and Margaret Yakich Revocable Trust, Yakich Don J Revocable Trus, Yakich Margaret to Nesci Raymond; Ironwood First Unit 113 A; Feb. 21.
$56,000 Kilgour David Jr, Kilgour Mary Jo to Manatee County; Pt 20-33-18; Feb. 23.
$55,800 3648 Lake Bayshore Land Trust, Gray Margaret to Taylor Rita; Bayshore On The Lake Condo Apartments Unit 315; Feb. 21.
$55,000 Atkinson Caroline L, Atkinson Montie L to Gruninger Constance, Gruntnger Fredrick; Lot 1 Blk O Heather Hills Estates; Feb. 21.
$53,000 Hamilton James, Strauss Jean M to Phillips Jennifer Marie; Lot 23 Pic Town; Feb. 23.
$50,000 Baggerman Leendert to Anthony F Paveski Revocable Trust, M and M Realbuy LLC, Pavelski Anthony F; Garden Walk Unit 704; Feb. 21.
$50,000 Reid Joyce Elaine, Reid Robert W to Beesley Sally Ann; Lot 13 Blk A Suncrest Acres; Feb. 23.
$49,500 Smith Brian M to Baker Patricia; Lot 6 Blk D Magnolia Heisghts; Feb. 20.
$47,500 Blue Everett Samuel to Neal Linda L, Neal Robert J; Blk 28 Trailer Estates; Feb. 23.
$46,300 Guenego Marcel Gilbert, Guenego Shane to Boughan Michael, Boughan Sharon; Chateau Village Unit 135; Feb. 23.
$40,000 Payne John W Jr, Payne Marilyn Y to Manatee County; Pt 20-35-18; Feb. 23.
$39,000 Kent A Richter and Donna J Richter Trust, Richter Donna J, Richter Kent A to Hamilton Barbara E; Fair Lane Acres; Feb. 20.
$38,000 Moorwolf LLC to Trujillo J Ventura Castillo; Pt 12-34-17; Feb. 22.
$38,000 Shockey Shirley A to Pierce Eva A; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 227; Feb. 21.
$37,500 Hammett Angela L, Hammett Doris, Williams Angela L to Aoki Takashi; Lot 66 Pic Town; Feb. 22.
$37,500 Hammett Doris to Aoki Takashi; Lot 66 Pic Town; Feb. 22.
$36,500 Mcglasson Barbara J, Mcglasson John A, Mcglasson John A Jr to Achatz Benjamin F; Leisure Lake Village Unit 67; Feb. 22.
$34,900 Impac Cmb Trust Series 2005 6, Wells Fargo Bank to Financial Independence Project Inc; Pt 31-33-18; Feb. 20.
$32,000 Irizarry William Joseph to Ema Fidu Inc, Trust No 458517; Blk D Fair Lane Acres 2Ad; Feb. 20.
$32,000 Rubin Florence, Third Bayshore Condominium Association Inc to Patton Chris; Third Bayshore Unit N 33 2017 Cc 002599; Feb. 23.
$29,903 Rector Elizabeth, Rector Michael J to Krawczak Logan Jamesnathan; Gregory Estates; Feb. 21.
$29,000 Zajlo Harry T to Miller Bonnie R, Miller Mark D; Sweetbay Meadows; Feb. 23.
$20,700 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 6; Feb. 23.
$20,000 Kelly Mary E to Goulet Guy C, Goulet Kathleen M; Lot 170 Sugar Creek Estates; Feb. 22.
$18,000 Butcher Carol K, Butcher Ralph F to Hendrix Keith O, Hendrix Lenez Alise; Leisure Lake Village Unit 111; Feb. 23.
$17,000 Peppy Properties LLC to Barreca Giuseppe; Gilley and Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradentown; Feb. 20.
$16,000 Wagner Marvin L to Rust Rodney E; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 206; Feb. 22.
$8,300 Martinez Reyes Mario A, Nochebuena Maria to Villegas Maria Lidia; Pinecrest; Feb. 20.
$5,000 Ryan Family Trust, Ryan Michael J to Dalton Timothy J, Lilja Nina K, Timothy J Dalton and Nina K Lilja Trust; Little Gull Cottages Unit 15; Feb. 22.
$3,800 Davis Darren J to Pearson Elaine, Robinson John; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 8; Feb. 22.
$2,000 Angus Susan K, Umnus Donald L, Umnus Lynette Y to Blowfield Linda, Blowfield Phillip; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 209; Feb. 23.
$2,000 Angus Susan K, Umnus Donald L, Umnus Lynette Y to Blowfield Linda, Blowfield Phillip; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; Feb. 23.
$1,750 Angus Susan K, Umnus Donald L, Umnus Lynette Y to Blowfield Linda, Blowfield Phillip; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; Feb. 23.
$1,750 Florida Tax Lien Assests Iv LLC to Chandler Susan; Pt 14-35-17; Feb. 21.
$1,750 Florida Tax Lien Assests Iv LLC to Chandler Susan; Pt 14-35-17; Feb. 21.
$1,250 Harris Tania, Heal Alexandria, Heal David, Heal Erika to Leach Alan, Leach Donna; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 207; Feb. 23.
$100 Mary Ellen Stroud Trust, Stroud Gary Lee, Stroud Mary Ellen to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 215; Feb. 23.
$100 Mary Ellen Stroud Trust, Stroud Gary Lee, Stroud Mary Ellen to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 214; Feb. 23.
$100 Mary Ellen Stroud Trust, Stroud Gary Lee, Stroud Mary Ellen to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 104; Feb. 23.
$10 Andersen Marybeth, Henderson Robert W to Andersen Marybeth, Henderson Robert W, Robert W Henderson and Marybeth Anderson Trust; Lot 30 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 20.
$10 Askerud Cathryn Kelly, Askerud Richard Dean to Askerud Cathryn K, Askerud Richard D, Cathryn K Askerud Living Trust, Richard D Askerud Living Trust; Lot 22 Blk 2 Braden Woods; Feb. 22.
$10 Bancs Bridget D to Clark Patricia A; Lot 94 Oakleaf Hammock; Feb. 23.
$10 Bank Of America to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Pt 21-33-21; Feb. 23.
$10 Bassford Charles H, Bassford Charles H Iii to Bassford Charles H Iii, Cbb232 Trust; Huntington Woods Unit A; Feb. 21.
$10 Blue Sarah C to Neal Linda L, Neal Robert J; Blk 28 Trailer Estates; Feb. 23.
$10 Bowers Catherine K, Bowers Samuel B to Bowers Catherine K, Bowers Family Revocable Trust Of 2017, Bowers Samuel B; Resort Sixty Six Unit 105; Feb. 20.
$10 Bowers Catherine K, Bowers Samuel B to Bowers Catherine K, Bowers Family Revocable Trust Of 2017, Bowers Samuel B; Resort Sixty Six; Feb. 20.
$10 Carter Alisa Spitzer, Walsh Shawn E to Hopewell Jessica Montgomery; Landmark at Pointe West I Unit A 102; Feb. 22.
$10 Conde Julian to Conde Martin; Blk D Gates Estates; Feb. 22.
$10 Cullen Elizabeth M, Vogel Margatet to Cullen Elizabeth M, Elizabeth M Cullen Revocable Trust; St Judes Apartments Unit 11; Feb. 22.
$10 Daffron Michael, Daffron Michael H, Daffron Robert, Daffron Robert H, Daffron Yolonda Marlene to Daffron Michael H, Daffron Robert H; Lot 42 Cordova Lakes; Feb. 23.
$10 Decker Lynn Scott, Decker Maria D to Decker Lynn Scott, Decker Maria Dantonio; Lot 25 Heathfield; Feb. 22.
$10 Demetree John W, Demetree Sharon Miller to John W Demetree M D P A; Pt 32-34-17; Feb. 20.
$10 Dubois Harold E, Dubois Patricia to Dubois Harold E, Dubois Patricia, Gloar Janice K; Heritage Village West Unit 4103; Feb. 22.
$10 Ellinor Benjamin F, Keller Mark A to Ellinor and Keller Trust, Ellinor Benjamin F, Keller Mark A; Lot 12 Mote Ranch; Feb. 20.
$10 Fisher Howard J to Fisher Howard J, Van Nostrand Randall, Van Nostrand Sandra; Lot 140 Tidevue Estates; Feb. 21.
$10 Gallagher Jill Marie, Gallagher Patrick A to Gallagher Jill Marie; Blk 27 Trailer Estates; Feb. 22.
$10 Gaulien Barbara L, Gaulien Coby G to Gaulien Barbara Lee, Gaulien Coby Greg; Bel Mare Unit P101; Feb. 21.
$10 Geisinger Jeanette, Geisinger Kenneth E Sr to Daubenberger Mark J, Geisinger Family Trust, Geisinger Jeanette, Geisinger Kenneth E Jr, Geisinger Kenneth E Sr, Kraner Ruth; Garden Lakes Village Unit 179; Feb. 21.
$10 Gemming Deborah A, Gemming Douglas A to Gemming Deborah, Gemming Douglas, Gemming Family Trust; Lot 190 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Feb. 20.
$10 Glenfield Debbie, Glenfield Debra to Glenfield Jennifer L; Blk B Sarasota Heights; Feb. 21.
$10 Guidice Dawn M, Guidice Gerard S to Dawn M Guidice Agreement Of Trust, Gerard S Guidice Agreement Of Trust, Guidice Dawn M, Guidice Gerard S; Watch Ii at Waterlefe Unit 25 B; Feb. 22.
$10 Hall Brenda, Hall Martin Family Trust, Martin Hall Family Trust to Derringer Rick, Hall Brenda, Hall Martin Family Trust, Martin Hall Family Trust; Raintree Unit 303; Feb. 22.
$10 Harris Barbara P to Barbara P Harris Trust, Harris Barbara P; Lot 8 Blk K Pine Lakes; Feb. 20.
$10 Hartsfield Aaron Randolph to Aaron Randolph Hartsfield Revocable Trust, Hartsfield Aaron Randolph; Saddlehorn Estates; Feb. 23.
$10 Hartsfield Aaron Randolph to Aaron Randolph Hartsfield Revocable Trust, Hartsfield Aaron Randolph; Lot 2 Saddlehorn Estates; Feb. 23.
$10 Hayes Stanley E to Hayes Nancy Joint Revocable Trust, Hayes Stanley E, Stanley and Nancy Hayes Joint Revocable Trust; Lot 33 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 20.
$10 Hernandez Fernando Mendoza to Fuentes Alexis, Mendoza Alejandro Fuentes; Pomello Park; Feb. 22.
$10 Horwitz Roslyn P to Horwitz Roslyn P, Roslyn P Horwitz Trust; Lot 40 Rivers Edge; Feb. 21.
$10 Howard Ian to Wrh Property Investment LLC; Lot 30 Greenbrook Village; Feb. 20.
$10 Hwong Gilbert C, Hwong Stella C to Hwong Family Trust, Hwong Gilbert C, Hwong Stella C; Lot 121 River Wilderness; Feb. 22.
$10 Keyes Sue A, Strickland Keyes Sue A to Strickland Keyes Sue A; Lot 22 Blk N Sandpointe Estates; Feb. 21.
$10 Klement Robert J, Klement Susan A to Klement Robert J, Klement Susan A, Robert J Klement Revocable Trust; Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 5 H; Feb. 22.
$10 Klement Robert J, Klement Susan A to Klement Robert J, Klement Susan A, Robert J Klement Revocable Trust, Susan A Klement Revocable Trust; Riverview Harbor; Feb. 22.
$10 Klement Robert, Klement Susan to Klement Robert J, Klement Susan A, Susan A Klement Revocable Trust; Lot 11 Blk 5 Holmes Beach 17Th Unit; Feb. 22.
$10 Kramer Audrey I to Kramer Audrey I, Kramer Baltaji Michelle; Lot 32 Forest Pines; Feb. 22.
$10 Lewis Deena Ann, Lewis Ray Joseph to Lewis Deena A, Lewis Ray J, Ray J Lewis and Deena A Lewis Revocable Trust; Lot 154 Hidden Oaks; Feb. 21.
$10 Lieberwitz Diane Susan to Diane Lieberwitz Revocable Trust, Lieberwitz Diane; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 72; Feb. 22.
$10 Magrath Joseph A, Magrath Sophie to Magrath Claire, Magrath Marie A, Magrath Nancy B, Magrath Paul; Lot 21 Blk 10 Village Green Of Bradenton; Feb. 21.
$10 Manatee B P LLC to Great Green Flash LLC; Lot 21 Blk 3 Jackson Park; Feb. 21.
$10 Manatee B P LLC to Great Green Flash LLC; Lot 18 Bahia Vista; Feb. 21.
$10 Manatee B P LLC to Zipper Properties LLC; Lot 7 Shadow Lawn; Feb. 21.
$10 Manatee B P LLC to Zipper Properties LLC; 0; Feb. 21.
$10 Manatee B P LLC to Great Green Flash LLC; Hill Park Annex; Feb. 21.
$10 Marlin L Moore Living Trust, Moore Lorraine J, Moore Marlin L to Moore Lorraine J, Moore Marlin L; Lot 13 Blk K Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Feb. 22.
$10 Matteo A Tufano Sr and Mary Tufano Revocable Living Trust, Mattern Margaret Mary, Tufano Mary Revocable Living Trust, Tufano Matteo A Sr Revocable Living Trust to Mattern Margaret Mary; Lot 6 Blk B Town and Country Estates; Feb. 23.
$10 Mcleod Danielle to Mcleod Charles, Mcleod Rhonda; Pomello Park; Feb. 23.
$10 Mekosh Joseph, Mekosh Priscilla to Mekosh Joseph R, Mekosh Priscilla M, Mekosh Trust; Coach Homes Iii at River Strand Unit 3303; Feb. 23.
$10 Melfi Joseph A to Melfi Joseph A, Melfi Judith; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 404; Feb. 22.
$10 Morris Brent A to Morris Lisa A; Lot 41 Kingsfield Lakes; Feb. 21.
$10 Murphy Sean to Murphy and Murphy Investments LLC; Railside Industrial Park; Feb. 22.
$10 Nagy Julie A to Stevenson Erika; Lot 1 Blk M Tangelo Park; Feb. 23.
$10 National Development Corporation, National Development Corporation Of Florida to Glass Carol Kay; Or0952 Pg0247; Feb. 20.
$10 Nelson Lynn to Loeffler Arno G, Loeffler Family Trust, Nelson Lynn J; Lot 46 River Wilderness; Feb. 22.
$10 Oppen Walter M to Infantes Betty A; Second Bayshore Unit C 6; Feb. 22.
$10 Parcheta Edward A, Parcheta Edward A Jr, Parcheta Kathy, Sauvageau Suzanne, Stuhlmiller Elizabeth A to Dunford Elizabeth R, Dunford Martin E; Lot 31 Cordova Lakes; Feb. 20.
$10 Pereira Juana E to Oliveri Alberto H, Pereira Juana E; Garden Walk Unit 1201; Feb. 23.
$10 Prvulov Nikola to Mcilwain Angela, Mcilwain James L; Lot 415 Albert F Messners Of Rosedale Manor; Feb. 22.
$10 Rapp David E to David E Rapp Revocable Trust, Rapp David E; Lot 51 Treymore at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Feb. 21.
$10 Rash Eva C, Rash Family Trust, Rash Millard R, Rash Millard Ray to Rash Millard R, Rash Millard Ray; Lot 210 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Feb. 21.
$10 Rickwald Marilyn E to Carson Wendy, Rickwald Marilyn E, Russell Murray Kenneth; El Rancho Village Unit N 42; Feb. 22.
$10 Rogers Howard T, Rogers Joan, Rogers Joann to Bugg Kathy Rogers, Larsen Christy Bugg, Rogers Joann; Or2707 Pg5148; Feb. 23.
$10 Rogotzke Ken, Rogotzke Rosita to Rogotzke Rosita; Lot 78 San Remo Shores; Feb. 23.
$10 Rosenberg Arthur H to Rosenberg David H, Rosenberg Kristin L; Lot 52 Tara; Feb. 23.
$10 Rowland Brenda, Rowland Kevin to Kevin L Rowland and Brenda S Rowland Revocable Living Trust, Rowland Brenda S, Rowland Kevin L; Lot 5 Blk 1 Tropic Isles Mobile Estates; Feb. 20.
$10 Sadowsky Catherine C, Sadowsky Dennis W to Brannen Caryn, Dennis W Sadowsky Revocable Living Trust, Dietrich Judith, Sadowsky Dennis W; Lot 677 Harrison Ranch; Feb. 23.
$10 Scott Harold Kenneth, Scott Marie J to Harold Kenneth Scott and Marie J Scott Joint Trust, Scott Harold Kenneth, Scott Marie J; Lot 1 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 20.
$10 Shearer Bruce L to Shearer Kimberly A; Blk 4 Sagamore Estates; Feb. 23.
$10 Shearer Bruce L to Shearer Kimberly A; Sagamore Estates; Feb. 23.
$10 Smelt Ronald Frank to Bernal Jesse S, Smelt Bernal Trust, Smelt Ronald F; Lot 20 Key Royale; Feb. 23.
$10 Snyder David M to Burgess Helen P; Lot 86 Peridia; Feb. 22.
$10 Springer Marlene Ann to Marlene A Springer Trust, Springer Marlene A; Lot 77 Fairway Six; Feb. 22.
$10 St Louis Kathryn L to Zahn William Charles; Lot 22 Blk 43 Holiday Heights; Feb. 20.
$10 Suppa Helen Barbara to Suppa Francis M; Lot 4 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; Feb. 22.
$10 Swift John R, Swift Marjorie to Perry Dawn, Swift Lesley E, Swift Marjorie, Swift Michael J, Swift Neil R; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 729; Feb. 22.
$10 Vertuca Anthony J, Vertuca Brenda G to Vertuca Anthony J, Vertuca Brenda G, Vertuca Trust; Lot 59 Riverwalk Village; Feb. 22.
$10 Wades Trades LLC to Wade Cherie W, Wade Jeremy L; Blk C Edgewood Park; Feb. 23.
$10 Walter Donald J, Walter Karen E to Karen E Walter Revocable Living Trust, Walter Karen E; Lot 93 Pametto Skyway; Feb. 21.
$10 Whispering Pines Homeowners Association Inc to Vanalstyne Christopher W; Whispering Pines; Feb. 23.
$10 Wilhelm Susan K to Susan K Wilhelm Trust, Wilhelm Susan K; Lot 110 Summerfield Village; Feb. 22.
$10 Wood Christine, Wood Christopher L to Berry Maria R, Farley Thomas, Flagship Capital, Greene Stacy P, Kelly Larry, Lauderdale Rose, Lauderdale Tina L, Long Evie Jackie, Long Sherry K, Mitchell John C, Mitchell Mary E, Moore Lorrie A, Moore Richard A, Mueller Todd A, Renshaw Laura M, Renshaw; Lot A Helmers Hideaway; Feb. 22.
$1 Asher Sarah Soto to Asher Charles Andrew; 0; Feb. 23.
$0 Amerson Glenna M, Amerson James E to Amerson Glenna M, Amerson James E; Manati Shores; Feb. 23.
$0 Baird Lawrence Alan to Baird Gary David; Lot 28 Blk 2 Village Green Of Bradenton; Feb. 20.
$0 Brummett Lisa J to Brummett Billy R; Lot 64 University Pines; Feb. 23.
$0 Dennis J Perrault Revocable Trust, Perrault Dennis J, Perrault Jane A to Howard Mary Delcorso, Howard William Thomas Jr; Or2709 Pg7911; Feb. 23.
$0 Diaz Ana to Diaz Revocable Trust; Or2664 Pg7301; Feb. 22.
$0 Duffy John R to Duffy John R, John R Duffy Living Trust; Rwer Oaks Apartments Unit 106 A; Feb. 23.
$0 Gudaitis James F, Gudaitis Linda S to Gudaitis James F, Gudaitis Linda S, James F Gudaitis and Linda S Gudaitis Family Trust; Lot 3 Blk K Highland Shores; Feb. 21.
$0 Hills Aubrey H, Hills Roy N to Lumia Apryl Dawn, Mansfield Melodee Ann; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 312; Feb. 23.
$0 Hills Aubrey H, Hills Roy N to Lumia Apryl Dawn, Mansfield Melodee Ann; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 311; Feb. 23.
$0 Hogan William H, Wilson Elizabeth Marie to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 1 Blk B Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Feb. 23.
$0 Holm Duane T, Holm James W, Holm Luke to White Chase; Crystal Beach; Feb. 22.
$0 Knorr Candace Fountain, Knorr Nathan to Daggett Ashley A, Daggett Michael P; Or2694 Pg2777; Feb. 21.
$0 Lofaso Liliana A, Lofaso Peter J Jr to Lofaso Family Irrevocable Trust, Lofaso Paul A, Lofaso Peter C; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit B; Feb. 21.
$0 Lubach Donna, Lubach Klaas to Hooven Anne E, Hooven Charles G; Or2712 Pg5100; Feb. 23.
$0 Macintyre Marilyn J, Marilyn J Macintyre Trust to Mancisio Jean M; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 102; Feb. 22.
$0 Mazzolini Angelo, Mazzolini Fanny to Fanny Mazzolini Trust, Mazzolini Fanny; Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 203; Feb. 22.
$0 Mcdowell Donald J, Mcdowell Teresa E to Mcdowell Joseph John; Lot 6 Blk E Bayshore Gardens; Feb. 22.
$0 Mcmackin John Elza to Mcmackin John Elza, Mcmackin Keith Ward, Mcmackin Mark Edward, Tena Nancy Ellen; Lakeside Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 516 D; Feb. 22.
$0 Shaffer Shelly S to Shaffer James H Jr; Or2658 Pg7153; Feb. 22.
$0 Trust No 844509, Vba Fidu Inc to Walkup Thomas A, Walkup Vicki S; Gregory Estates; Feb. 23.
$0 Trust No 844609, Vba Fidu Inc to Walkup Thomas A, Walkup Vicki S; Lot 49 Gregory Estates; Feb. 23.
$0 Trust No 844709, Vba Fidu Inc to Walkup Thomas A, Walkup Vicki S; Laurel Park; Feb. 23.
$0 Vba Fidu Inc to Walkup Thomas A, Walkup Vicki S; Blk C Hazelhurst; Feb. 23.
Comments