Wondering what properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$2,645,333 Stoneybrook Investors LLC to Heritage Harbour Golf Holdings LLC; Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Feb. 15.
$2,500,000 Karon Paul, Karon Sarah to Wise John, Wise Kim; Sleepy Lagoon; Feb. 16.
$1,150,000 Dukovac John P, Dukovac Yolande M A to Anna R Moone Living Trust, Moone Anna R; 0; Feb. 15.
$1,150,000 Hudson Bruce W, Hudson Elaine M to Blalock Pamela S, Blalock William M; 0; Feb. 14.
$1,125,000 Sunoco Retail LLC to 7 Eleven Inc; Pt 13-35-17; Feb. 14.
$1,120,000 Alden Jane, Anderson Michael John, Don Anderson Family Trust 2014 to Poulos Karen L, Poulos William G; La Casa Costiera Unit 11; Feb. 14.
$1,013,858 Prospect Bradenton Investments LLC to Palma Sola Bay Development Inc; Pt 06-35-17; Feb. 14.
$950,000 Eldridge Anita M, Hayes Ronald B, Ronald B Hayes Revocable Trust to Beach Escape LLC; Lot 5 Blk A Holmes Beach Development; Feb. 12.
$950,000 Yetter Michael E, Yetter Nancy L to Hays Stephen Houghton; Lot 1 Blk C Gulf View; Feb. 13.
$930,000 Mischker Brigitte, Mischker Thomas W to Windmiller James R, Windmiller Merri K; Lot 5 First Addition to Luana Isles; Feb. 12.
$895,000 Shough Family Trust, Shough Mark E, Shough Patricia L to Cohen David I, David I Cohen Revocable Trust; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 72 B; Feb. 12.
$860,000 Coolidge Family Jacaranda Road LLC to Holleway Lorraine Sarah, Stewart David Phillip; Lot 12 Blk 17 Shore Acres; Feb. 16.
$820,000 Crowell Diane I, Crowell Timothy C to Ivey Robert H Jr, Ivey Susan O; Lot 79 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 13.
$800,000 Hubert Thornton Revocable Living Trust, Thornton Hubert to Coddington Clifford W; Pt 23-36-22; Feb. 16.
$785,000 Soudijn Arthur, Soudijn Cheryl to Hughes Amy, Hughes Eddie R Jr; Lot 10 Pier Point; Feb. 12.
$750,000 Showcase Autos Inc to Pro Man Property Management LLC; Pt 23-35-17; Feb. 16.
$667,000 Banks Joshua L, Nelson Darcy G to Kroger Patrick Laurence, Kroger Tara Jo, Tara Jo Kroger Trust; Lot 6 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2; Feb. 14.
$665,000 Lauther Phillips LLC to Nyla Holdings LLC; Manatee Corporate Center Unit N; Feb. 15.
$607,216 3018 Ave C LLC to Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC; Blk 53 Ilexhurst; Feb. 13.
$600,000 Blasewitz Alana M, Blasewitz Michael R Jr to Freeman William Kenneth, Moses Freeman Patricia; Lot 39 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 16.
$595,000 Jackson Darrell B, Jackson Susanne L to Connell David P, Connell Kathryn Kuelker, David P Connell and Kathryn Kuelker Connell Revocable Living Trust; Lot 98 Greenbrook Village; Feb. 14.
$586,500 Perka Daniel J, Pulizzi Louise E to Edward P Lang Living Trust, Lang Donna A, Lang Edward P; Mariners Cove Unit 414B; Feb. 14.
$575,000 Combs Dennis, Combs Kathleen to Goins Patricia, Pimenta Alberto M, Pimenta Maria C; Lot 25 Key Royale; Feb. 16.
$574,099 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Dibiase Christopher P, Dibiase Kristin A; Lot 69 Del Webb; Feb. 16.
$556,800 Simpson Clark, Simpson Susana to Jones James C, Jones Melissa; Lot 253 Rosedale Addition; Feb. 14.
$550,646 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Hemans Manganiello Leslie Ann E, Manganiello James D; Lot 175 Arbor Grande; Feb. 12.
$530,000 Gates Gail L, Gates Ross G to Kemper Pena Tami, Pena Roland; Palmetto Skyway Replat; Feb. 15.
$525,000 Jenkins Chad A, Jenkins Denise to Pearson Carol Daunt, Pearson Giles William Iii; Pt 4-35-20; Feb. 12.
$522,000 Alfonso Tennariello and Jean Tennariello Revocable Trust, Tennariello Alfonso, Tennariello Amended and Restated Trust, Tennariello Jean to Confidential, Lewellen Shawn E; Lot 8 Blk C Tidewater Preserve; Feb. 16.
$500,000 Hammonds Kimberly L, Hammonds Rodney P to Tretina Gary P, Tretina Susan K; North Beach Village Ii Unit 68; Feb. 13.
$500,000 Hawkins Cheryl W, Hawkins David J to Tittle Amy Yount, Tittle Michael R; Pomello Park; Feb. 14.
$499,000 Garcia Carlos Guerra, Guerra Amelia to Martinez Hector, Shea Martinez Heather; Lot 92 Greyhawk Landing; Feb. 16.
$490,000 Van Wijngaarden Cornelis to Rodrigues David, Sorto Edith; Lot 26 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; Feb. 15.
$485,000 Leske Lucy A, Leske Tobey R Family Trust, Lucy A Leske Family Trust, Tobey R Leske Family Trust to Clark Robert M; Sea Pines Unit 23; Feb. 14.
$482,975 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Vanzandt Kristen, Vanzandt Tygh Merrefield; Lot 273 Arbor Grande; Feb. 12.
$480,000 Howe Daniel S to Mcwilliams James J, Mcwilliams Sharon Isobel; Lot 12 Hawthorn Park; Feb. 13.
$475,000 Smith Cathy C, Smith Thomas A to Kassanos Laura M, Kassanos Nicholas A; Island Beach Club Of Manatee County Unit D 1; Feb. 15.
$472,000 J B Real Investments LLC to Rising Phoenix Consulting LLC; Blk 4 Harbor Hills; Feb. 15.
$451,740 D R Horton Inc to Manning Geneva B, Manning Kenneth Eugene; Lot 116 Rye Wilderness Estates; Feb. 15.
$445,808 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Pascal Ioanna E, Pascal Michael; Lot 323 Greyhawk Landing West; Feb. 14.
$443,955 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Abruscato Kara Nicole, Abruscato Tony Joseph; Lot 4116 Twin Rivers; Feb. 13.
$441,729 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rossano Donna L, Rossano John A; Lot 293 Del Webb; Feb. 14.
$435,000 Rogers Jacqueline Nancy, Rogers Thomas Edward to Arapacu Ltda, Ltda Arapacu; Lot 97 Central Park; Feb. 16.
$425,000 Dunn Kathleen A, Dunn Kevin to Dotson Kathye; Lot 8 Regency Oaks Preserve; Feb. 15.
$415,000 Fainelli Margaret M to Bell Michelle A, Bell Scott G; Lot 40 Mote Ranch; Feb. 15.
$410,000 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Kamp Andrew J, Kamp Kaitlyn E; Lot 292 Greyhawk Landing West; Feb. 14.
$401,415 Divosta Homes L P to Johnson Janice M; Lot 144 Mallory Park; Feb. 12.
$400,000 D and M Simone LLC to Celestial Holdings LLC; 0; Feb. 14.
$395,000 Herring Marissa J, Herring Tyler E to Love Ina, Love James; Lot 32 Greyhawk Landing; Feb. 12.
$393,500 Lester Kenneth T Jr, Smith Katherine L to Ahonen Brigitte Mari, Ahonen Richard; Lot 57 Ancient Oaks; Feb. 12.
$380,000 Moore Ranch LLC to Yelvington Richard J; Pt 11-37-22; Feb. 16.
$377,500 Gay John T, Gay Julianne M to Simmons Kerry, Simmons Kevin P; Lot S 32 Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc; Feb. 16.
$370,000 Smith Bayly E Jr, Smith Kathryn A, Smith Trust to Powell Dawn M, Powell Eric Quentin; Lot 42 Woodridge Oaks; Feb. 14.
$360,000 Srq Property Holdings LLC to Fuller Reese H; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 33; Feb. 14.
$352,418 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Rueter Lauralee R, Rueter Matthew M; Lot 704 Esplanade; Feb. 15.
$340,000 Tseng Lung Y to Prindle Linda C, Prindle Sanford W; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 201; Feb. 12.
$338,637 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Heckman Davene; Lot 131 Indigo; Feb. 14.
$337,500 Lcr Financial LLC to Pelayo America, Pelayo Miguel R; Lot 18 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 14.
$336,900 Ducharme Brenda Sue, Ducharme Theodore R Jr to Leonard James A, Leonard Kimberly A; 0; Feb. 12.
$335,000 Anne E Eager Trust, Eager Anne E to Laganella Vincent A Sr, Vincent A Laganella Sr Trust; Lot 1 Blk F Lakeridge Falls; Feb. 13.
$335,000 Federspiel John P, Federspiel Kerry D to Gordon Caree J, Gordon Randall A; Blk B Matoaka Heights; Feb. 14.
$330,777 Pgci Iv LLC to Radaszewski Gary, Radaszewski Karen; Lot 281 Silverleaf; Feb. 13.
$330,084 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Wells Mark Laney, Wells Meagan Lynne; Lot 34 Oakleaf Hammock; Feb. 16.
$330,000 Bell Michelle, Bell Scott to Hansen Erik Stephen, Hansen Lynn Marie; Lot 58 Sonoma; Feb. 16.
$327,435 D R Horton Inc to He Chen Feng; Lot 246 Trevesta; Feb. 14.
$315,900 Benitez Joseph A, Benitez Kimberly L to Bellinger Jerry W, Bellinger Karen A; Lot 192 Kingsfield Lakes; Feb. 15.
$315,000 Mimbs Luther, Mimbs M Jean to Missok Katarzyna; Lot 14 Palma Sola Pines; Feb. 15.
$310,000 Albert J Jandoli Trust, Jandoli Albert J, Jandoli Ronald M to Doll Michael T; Lot 27 Palma Sola Pines Ii; Feb. 13.
$310,000 Ashman Geoffrey H to Lao Rosalina; Lot 34 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 13.
$310,000 Barnhart Gene M, Barnhart Katherine L, Gene M Barnhart and Katherine L Barnhart Joint Trust to Prescott Benjamin William Jr, Prescott Linda Carole; Lot 15 Forest Creek; Feb. 13.
$307,000 Farly Liberty K to Greenberg Amy, Greenberg Richard; Lot 62 Del Webb; Feb. 14.
$307,000 Kodra Bukurie to Morales James R, Morales Lauren; Pt 18-35-18; Feb. 14.
$306,000 Colleary Shirley Ann Evans Revocable Trust, Shirley Ann Evans Colleary Revocable Trust, Timmer Jan M to Colleary Patrick J, Colleary Sherry L; Gulf Watch Unit 106; Feb. 12.
$305,000 Vignola Evelyn R, Vignola Joseph J to Omansky Jeffrey D, Omansky Joyce C; Lot 223 Esplanade; Feb. 14.
$300,000 Posar Paula V, Posar Steven L to Gibby Agnes Katrina, Horbaczewski Leszek; Lot 72 Soleil West; Feb. 15.
$298,990 D R Horton Inc to Adair Holli B, Adair Michael S; Lot 559 Del Tierra; Feb. 14.
$298,000 Lynch Michael, Lynch Sheila M to Kenyon Kurtis C; Lot 128 Greenbrook Village; Feb. 13.
$294,000 Cherry Brian to Zimmerling Caroline, Zimmerling Marc; Lot 16 Riverview Estates; Feb. 12.
$292,000 Wright Christopher, Wright Jeffrey M, Wright Sharon A to Kalantzis Kimberly, Kalantzis Vlas; Lot 531 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Feb. 14.
$290,000 Keene Danielle, Keene Patrick to Mcneely Christine E, Mcneely Gregory M; Blk 4 New Home Development; Feb. 12.
$290,000 Schue Kelly Rae, Schue Michael A to Shangri La Stables LLC; Pomello Park; Feb. 13.
$281,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Strauss Richard, Strauss Roslyn; Lot 20 Harrison Ranch; Feb. 14.
$280,000 Wci Communities LLC to Joseph Ines M B, Joseph Mathew; Clubside at Country Club East Unit 6 B; Feb. 13.
$275,838 Pgci Iv LLC to Weber Judy W, Weber Thomas L; Lot 151 Silverleaf; Feb. 13.
$272,280 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Murphy Barbara Wood, Murphy David J; Lot 267 Del Webb; Feb. 13.
$270,000 Mergens Susan S, Mergens William G to Beluga Cz LLC; Lot 120 Harbor Woods; Feb. 13.
$270,000 Mounts Rocky, Mounts Tashka to Bobick Marita; Lot 191 Chelsea Oaks; Feb. 13.
$265,000 Creamer Barbara to Ewing Douglas D; Lot 103 Catalina; Feb. 13.
$262,007 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Gianfrancesco John, Gianfrancesco Marta; Lot 229 Silverleaf; Feb. 13.
$261,000 Martin Linda Pauline, Mills Linda, Mills Todd David to Wackerbauer Anne C, Wackerbauer Michael L; Lot 49 Carriage Run at University Place; Feb. 13.
$260,000 Brown Stacy to Schum Michael R; Lot 2 Blk C Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Feb. 14.
$260,000 Fortson Homes LLC to Crimmins Carol B, Zawadski Daniel M; Lot 8 Blk 6 Tropical Shores; Feb. 14.
$260,000 Gottschalk Catherine A, Gottschalk John E Trust, John E Gottschalk and Catherine A Gottschalk Trust to Naeher David M; Lot 118 Shaws Point; Feb. 16.
$260,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Toby Jeffrey R, Toby Karen D; Lot 307 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Feb. 14.
$256,000 Barr Carla J to Fields Leah N, Parson Teddy S; Lot 2 Blk D Pointe West; Feb. 16.
$252,500 Charles Jeffrey P, Charles Steven J, Lukas James E to Turner Renee L; Lot 11 Harbor Shores; Feb. 12.
$252,500 Navarro Restructuring Corp to Pissarenko Oleg; Lot 8 Blk K Bayshore Gardens; Feb. 15.
$250,000 Crawford Heather J, Crawford Randall S to Sharp Matthew; Lot 6 Foxchase; Feb. 12.
$250,000 Darczy Danielle L, Kramer Murray E to Irwin Donald B, Irwin Joan; Racquet Club Villas Unit 61; Feb. 15.
$248,848 Pgci Iv LLC to Bahlke Kim L; Lot 150 Silverleaf; Feb. 13.
$243,990 D R Horton Inc to Crossley Robert George; Lot 84 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Feb. 13.
$243,990 D R Horton Inc to Shuttleworth Jennifer Renee, Shuttleworth Matthew James; Lot 116 Willow Walk; Feb. 13.
$242,500 Lakewood Management Services LLC to Conti Bradly Scott, Conti Brandon Joseph; Lake Vista Residences Unit F 403; Feb. 14.
$240,000 Hemperley Robert F, Hemperley Sara G, Mccrea Tina to Honaker Brandon M; Pt 17-35-22; Feb. 13.
$240,000 Sellitto Gary A, Sellitto Gayle, Sellitto Joseph A Jr to Canniff Sheena; Lot 91 Cordova Lakes; Feb. 13.
$239,000 Milam Darlene, Milam Hugh H to Mintzell Frederick L; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 132; Feb. 15.
$236,000 Adams Brianna K, Greer Kimberly, Johnson Brianna Kimberly to Bradford Brian L, Bradford Trisha J; Lot 25 Cordova Lakes; Feb. 16.
$233,700 D R Horton Inc to Sheridan Jane E; Soleil Unit 103; Feb. 16.
$233,000 Pentsa Dennis, Pentsa John to Hayes Melanie D, Petty Eric J; De Soto Lakes Country Club Colony; Feb. 13.
$230,000 Smith David E to National Granite Accommodating Company LLC; Soleil Unit 102; Feb. 12.
$229,000 Hudson Alan to Echevarria Maribel; Lot 12 Blk I Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Feb. 15.
$228,167 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Dolgetta Zefi Nancy, Persichilli Zefi Gina, Zefi Franco, Zefi Marco; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204; Feb. 12.
$225,000 Crawford Allison P, Crawford Luther T Jr to Denison Cindy Sue, Denison Dwayne Allen; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 10 B; Feb. 13.
$224,000 Ellis Anita C, Varnadore Martin J to Edwards Daniel; Pt 31-33-18; Feb. 14.
$220,000 Glasman Dagmar E to Carey Debra J, Carey Kenneth W; Vizcaya Unit 1211; Feb. 16.
$216,000 Lehman James, Lehman Maria C to Bigham Kenneth, Bigham Susan; Lot 172 Crystal Lakb5; Feb. 12.
$215,000 Lane Kristi, Schwarze Terry L to Ogus Stephanie M; Lot 333 River Isles; Feb. 15.
$215,000 Rowe Denise A, Rowe Larry E to Ball Zachary M, Zeimis Kahla A; Pt 17-35-18; Feb. 14.
$214,900 3704 16Th Avenue W Trust, Trustee Management Services LLC to Cerberus Sfr Holdings L P; Lot 27 Blk B Country Club Heights; Feb. 15.
$211,500 Moran Karen M, Moran Ted W to Bento Carlos, Bento Lauren C; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 102; Feb. 14.
$208,000 Orion Enterprises Incorporated to Dennis Janine Suzanne; Lot 113 Summerfield Village; Feb. 14.
$207,000 Sds Real Estate Solutions LLC to Alexander Sheena N; 0; Feb. 13.
$205,000 Garden George W, Garden Veronica A, Sullivan Bernadette M to Bossard Robert N, Robert N Bossard Living Trust; Mount Vernon Unit 4822; Feb. 14.
$202,000 Brewer Mary H, Brewer Robert L to Hackney Janice Grace; Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1736; Feb. 13.
$200,000 Kula Barbara A to Gaines Sara Ann, Gaines Tommie Lee Jr; Lot 14 Riverbay Townhomes; Feb. 13.
$200,000 Laper James to Pigg Living Trust, Pigg Roger L, Pigg Susan E; Palma Sola Trace Unit 333; Feb. 12.
$195,000 Pies Grant E to Worley Karen P; Lot 3 Sarabay Estates; Feb. 14.
$194,250 Specialty Underwriting and Residential Finance Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Ctf Series 2006 Bc3, U S Bank to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 43 Manatee Oaks Iii; Feb. 15.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to 16804 Vardon Terrace 108 LLC; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 218; Feb. 15.
$189,000 Puerta Angella to Perez Jose A Norat, Sanchez Ana R Oliva; Lot 18 Blk D Braden River City; Feb. 15.
$183,000 Evans William G, William G Evans Living Trust to Dunnam Jamie, Dunnam Jessica; Pomello Park; Feb. 12.
$180,400 Alvarez Johnny D, Alvarez Leticia to Larocca Chiropractic Centers LLC; Pt 28-34-17; Feb. 16.
$179,900 Howes Leanne M, Howes Michael E to Cerberus Sfr Holdings LP; Lot 16 Blk M Windsor Park; Feb. 15.
$177,892 Yeager Paul Alan to Torres Gheovanni Rooel Castillo; Pt 8-37-22; Feb. 13.
$177,000 Arcomone James Frank, Quinn Dominique to Stalheim Patricia A, Stalheim Randall A; Harborage On Braden River Iv Unit A 06; Feb. 13.
$168,000 Friedrich W Schlienz and Else E Schlienz Joint Revocable Trust Agreement, Schlienz Else E Joint Revocable Trust, Schlienz Friedrich W Joint Revocable Trust, Schlienz Platt Else E to Mullin Michael C; Forty Three West Palms Unit 23; Feb. 12.
$160,000 Franklin J Samson and Audrey L Oconnell Revocable Living Trust, Oconnell Audrey L, Samson Franklin J to Dahlin Richard Carl; Lot 36 Blk 3 Seminole Park; Feb. 15.
$159,900 Cd Development Llp to Baumgartner Werner R, Werner R Baumgartner Trust; Centre Park Commerce Centre Unit 2280; Feb. 14.
$150,000 Brenzel Sally L, Smith Michael A to Smith Jill Rene, Smith Michael Lee; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 25 201; Feb. 14.
$150,000 Cleirbant Lawrence J, Nichols Bobby L to Real Freedom Properties Inc; Lot 4 Blk 1 Winter Gardens; Feb. 15.
$147,500 Terhardt Ann, Terhardt Terry H to Goulet Crystal A, Goulet Michael X; Lot 14 American Park; Feb. 15.
$142,000 Plaisance Charlene, Plaisance Russell to Mccreary Kevin, Mccreary Zoraida; Lot 1 Blk O Pine Lakes; Feb. 14.
$137,721 Village Green Of Bradenton Condominium Section 4 Association to Preservation Trust Services Ii LLC; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 418; Feb. 13.
$135,000 Camara Dennis M, Camara Linda A, Primetime Investment Trust to Arvm 5 LLC; Blk 1 Pleasant Ridge; Feb. 15.
$135,000 Ostler Werner to Grooms Ann M, Grooms Laverne; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 118; Feb. 12.
$132,200 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Feb. 14.
$132,000 Porterfield Family Trust, Porterfield Joyce L, Porterfield William A to Ferris Heather M, Ferris Scott E; Country Village Unit 2270; Feb. 12.
$130,000 Miller Deloris, Miller Keith D, Miller Revocable Trust to Wetzler Dwyer F; Pt 5-35-22; Feb. 14.
$130,000 Palaw LLC to Betancourt Marcela Bibiana, Betancourt Patricio; Lot 17 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Feb. 13.
$130,000 Ralph E Sandberg and Kathryn Sandberg Revocable Trust, Sandberg Kathryn, Sandberg Ralph E to Mandel Maria T; Heather Run Unit 1; Feb. 13.
$126,000 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to Lk Roth Investments LLC; Pinecrest; Feb. 15.
$125,500 Thompson Lori, Thompson Steven to Holmes Amy Elise; Pinehurst Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 156; Feb. 14.
$125,000 Catt Family Trust, Catt Paul F to Diaz Julia Rios, Diaz Robert; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 2; Feb. 12.
$125,000 Daniel G Godwin Trust, Godwin Daniel G to Ferguson Robert S; 0; Feb. 16.
$124,900 Blume Mary E to Murphy Carolyn M, Murphy Thomas J Jr; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 405; Feb. 14.
$122,500 Sloat Trujillo Monika G to Prindeville Sean; Pomello Park; Feb. 13.
$120,000 Oxley Elaine Jeannette, Oxley White Elaine Jeanette, White Elaine J, White Myron H to Arauz Daisy Garcia; Lot 30 Desear Manor; Feb. 13.
$120,000 Siver M Gene to Cornwell H Wesley, Cornwell Kathy L; Lot 12 Blk C Greenwood Heights; Feb. 12.
$119,600 Akins Family Trust, Simpson Sharon, Simpson Sharon Pillar to Fisher Family Investments LLC; Lot 18 Blk D Meadow Lakes East; Feb. 14.
$117,447 Yeager Ashley C to Torres Gheovanni Rooel Castillo; Pt 8-37-22; Feb. 13.
$116,000 Uranga Joan T, Uranga Jose to Dillon Anthony B, Dillon Bettye L; Hidden Hollow Unit A 3120; Feb. 15.
$112,500 Rel Homes LLC to Sanchez Raul; Lot 10 Blk 3 Lake Park; Feb. 13.
$108,893 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Poole Christine B, Poole John M; Lot 161 Indigo; Feb. 14.
$108,491 Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Christiana Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Onwego Park; Feb. 13.
$106,000 Tripp Kenneth A, Tripp Teresa B to Gercie Elaine M, Gercie Ronald A; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 30 5; Feb. 12.
$102,000 Shiner Andrew, Shiner Donna M to Holland Miller and Read LLC; Rivers Business Park Unit 2; Feb. 13.
$100,000 Luther James V to Berry Diana K, Luther James V; Lakebridge South Unit 9; Feb. 13.
$100,000 V P Enterprises Of Sarasota Inc to Pine Tree Holdings Land Trust, Tee Holdings LLC; Grand Oaks Unit 104; Feb. 13.
$99,950 Koloski Michael to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC; 0; Feb. 16.
$95,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Hautala Holly Newstein, Osman Peter E; Cortez Park Unit 56; Feb. 12.
$95,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Bard Heavens Revocable Trust, Heavens Ralph Bardwell; Cortez Park Unit 15; Feb. 12.
$90,000 Britt Charles M Iii to Good Deeds 5400 LLC; Mirror Lake Unit 4097; Feb. 12.
$90,000 Goodrich Paul J, Goodrich Paulj to Slk Acquisitions LLC; Desear Manor; Feb. 15.
$84,000 Martin Mitchel T, Martin Susan L to Schlepers Shirley J, Schlepers Theodore B; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit L 1; Feb. 15.
$82,900 J P Dukovac Homes Inc to M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC; Lot 4019 Twin Rivers; Feb. 12.
$81,650 Ruberg Karen E to Maureen F Merrigan Trust, Merrigan Maureen F; Longboat Pass Unit 9; Feb. 14.
$81,622 Brissolesi Cesar Franco, Herrera Javier Leonardo to Herrera Javier Leonardo; Lot 69 Del Tierra; Feb. 15.
$80,000 Pagel James F to June Linda M; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 2; Feb. 13.
$78,500 Day Bonnie F, Day John William to Lucas Wanda F; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 80; Feb. 16.
$75,000 Doeden Gary D to Santana Ariel; Raintree Unit 216; Feb. 12.
$75,000 Elisa Maria Wood Ira Account 581458, Ira Services Trust Company, Wood Elisa Maria Ira Account 581458 to Henao Alvaro F; Ironwood Eighth Unit 103 J; Feb. 14.
$75,000 Giacin Karen S to Rowe Amie N, Rowe Nathan M; Lot 5 Blk K Heather Hills Esttes; Feb. 13.
$75,000 Goldman Katherine E, Luchene Katherine E to Gronback Pamela L, Gronback Richard C; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 24; Feb. 16.
$70,000 Debass Brickte Lyn, Debass Hailemariam Jr, Debass Joyce E to Cole Barry L, Cole Peggy L; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 188; Feb. 13.
$70,000 Hoffman Brenda G, Hoffman Carl P to Nagl Carl J, Nagl Gail L; Desoto Square Villas Unit 310; Feb. 12.
$69,500 Gruninger Constance Fawcett, Gruninger Fredrick to Cuce Shirley; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 208; Feb. 12.
$68,900 Carter James, Carter Kumiko to Coppens Mindy; Palm Cove Villas Unit 30; Feb. 16.
$65,000 Greene James R Iii, Kerce Joyce G to Desoto Holdings Inc; Lot 5 Blk G T A Howzes Second Plat In Palmetto Fla; Feb. 13.
$60,800 Green Martha L, Green Richard D, Scounty LLC to Keys Rentals LLC; Lot 18 Blk 2 Jackson Park 2017 Ca 003122; Feb. 14.
$60,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Sycoel Ventures LLC; Pt 35-34-17; Feb. 13.
$58,000 Pope Jessica L, Pope John F to Smith Jaimi, Smith Ryan E; Pt 32-34-22; Feb. 15.
$57,000 Chancey Wayne P, Hattaway Terri to Acuna Alejandra, Robledo Carla R; Blk 2 South Grove; Feb. 13.
$55,000 Melton Thomas R, Melton Wanda J to Godoy Karen, Roblero Santos; Lot 7 Gregory Estates; Feb. 12.
$55,000 Walker Douglas Kevin, Walker K Douglas to Bramel Ken M, Bramel Mary M; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 174; Feb. 15.
$51,000 Kaijala M Gene, Kaijala Nancy C to Carver Robert C; Leisure Lake Village Unit 136; Feb. 15.
$50,000 Pettit Kathryn, Pettit Michael R to Rose Paul; Lot 33 Lexington Addition; Feb. 15.
$47,000 Lindsay Christina M, Santi Evelyn Lindsay to Timmons Jennifer, Timmons Nelson; Fourth Bayshore Unit A 25; Feb. 15.
$42,000 Littlefield Norman H to Seacoast Inc; Pt 25-33-17; Feb. 15.
$38,600 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Feb. 14.
$33,650 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Cross Robert D Ira 8003010, Cross Robert D Ira 8004497, Robert D Cross Ira 8003010, Robert D Cross Ira 8004497 to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Richard Schappacher Ira 8002988, Schappacher Richard Ira 8002988; Cordova Villas Unit D; Feb. 16.
$33,203 Lindsay Christina Marie to Lindsay Christina Marie, Lindsay Santi Evelyn; Fourth Bayshore Unit G 34; Feb. 12.
$26,884 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Feb. 14.
$26,100 Cinnamon Jackie to Maheu Frank Jr; Blk C Floridana Mobile Homesite; Feb. 13.
$24,000 Harbold Samuel W Trust, Samuel W Harbold Trust to Feenstra Saakje, Feenstra Willem; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 327; Feb. 16.
$19,500 Shults David B, Shults Gary to Newton Francis B, Newton Linda L; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 541; Feb. 15.
$12,500 Bernet Hans Peter to Manriquez Victor Manuel Jr; Blk B Beverly Heights; Feb. 14.
$12,500 Bernet Hans Peter to Jear Construction Inc; Lot 2 Blk B Beverly Heights; Feb. 14.
$12,500 Bernet Hans Peter to Jear Construction Inc; Lot 3 Blk B Beverly Heights; Feb. 14.
$12,500 Bernet Hans Peter to Manriquez Victor Manuel Jr; Blk B Beverly Heights; Feb. 14.
$3,500 Holland Lee Roy Joint Living Trust, Holland Michael Lee, Holland Patricia Dorothy Joint Living Trust, Lee Roy Holland and Patricia Dorothy Holland Joint Living Trust to Roeder Brandon, Roeder Tanis, Roeder Tenley; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 5; Feb. 13.
$3,450 Sid A Skimore Trust, Skidmore Dolores J, Skidmore Sid A to Smucker Janice D, Smucker Robert W; Little Gull Cottages Unit 10; Feb. 12.
$2,700 Hoersting Michael J, Hoersting Ruth B Trust, Ruth B Hoersting Trust to Witt Allyson M; Lot 4 Hw Woods; Feb. 13.
$2,500 Little Gull Cottages A Condominium Assoc Inc to Moore Gordon H; Little Gull Cottages Unit 16; Feb. 12.
$1,750 Bimblick Victoria, Dropkin David, Dropkin Regina, Goldberg Phillip to Carrier Andre, Carrier Francois, Carrier Simon, Gagne Audrey, Gagne Benoit, Tetrault Louise; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 1; Feb. 16.
$300 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 6; Feb. 13.
$10 8319 Sarasota Property LLC to Bunch Gary M; Serenata Sarasota Unit 206; Feb. 13.
$10 Akey Jeff W, Heavrin Linda C to Akey Jeffrey W, Heavrin Linda C, Jeffrey W Akey Trust; Bayshore Village Unit 1006; Feb. 16.
$10 Anson John R, Anson Johnny Robert to Anson Hallie; Lot 4 Rivers Edge; Feb. 15.
$10 Antcliff Mary, Antcliff Ronald to Antcliff Corey Ronald, Antcliff Mary, Antcliff Ronald, Bush Jami Marie, Giesler Holly Jo, Gotwein Becky Lynn, Ronald Antcliff and Mary Antcliff Revocable Trust; Lot 91 Blk 10 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates; Feb. 15.
$10 Ashbrook Jon R to Talt Sandra D; Lot 65 Clear View Manor; Feb. 16.
$10 Aubrey Raymond H to Camarillo Tracy Aubrey; Pt 15-34-17; Feb. 14.
$10 Aubrey Raymond H to Aubrey Daniel; Blk 9 Taylors; Feb. 14.
$10 Austin Delores M, Austin James D to Austin Delores M, Austin Eric Steven, Austin James D; Lot 34 Blk C Heather Hills Estate; Feb. 12.
$10 Bacon Russell H, Lau Sallie J to Bacon Russell H, Duncan Marion C, Lau Sallie Jean Revocable Trust, Sallie Jean Lau Revocable Trust; Lot 8 Blk C Twin Lakes Estates; Feb. 15.
$10 Batey Brian W, Batey Pamela Edwards, Edwards Pamela, Edwards Richard H to Batey Alan S, Batey Brian W, Brian W Batey Living Trust; Lot 30 Rye Wilderness Estates; Feb. 13.
$10 Bayshore Church Of The Nazarene Inc to Fisher Family Investments LLC; Lot 18 Blk D Meadow Lakes East; Feb. 14.
$10 Becker County Title Services Inc, R and L Generation Inc to Pieper Jaime, Pieper Kevin J; Lot 5 Blk I Country Oaks; Feb. 14.
$10 Bjorklund Carole Jean, Bjorklund Gregory Lee, Turchi James J to 6914 Trust, Bjorklund Carole Jean, Bjorklund Gregory Lee, Turchi James J; Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 6802; Feb. 13.
$10 Brennan Ethel L to Brennan Ethel L, Brennan Trust, Brennan Vincent P; Lot 26 Greyhawk Landing; Feb. 13.
$10 Brown Caroline M, Debevoise Helen M, Devitt Patton Martin, Edwards Charles M, Edwards Fleta M, Edwards Joseph D, Edwards William S Jr, Montgomery Helen Patton, Montgomery Louis M to Anna Maria Beach House LLC; Lot 17 Blk 32 Anna Maria Beach; Feb. 14.
$10 Bundy Janis D, Bundy Mark A to Bundy Family Trust, Bundy Janis D, Bundy Mark A; Blk 11 Longbeach On Longboat Key; Feb. 15.
$10 Burlington Radiological Associates P A Employees Profit Sharing Plan and Trust, Ostrowski Edward S to Hegarty Karen D; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Feb. 12.
$10 Byrne Carol A to Byrne Carol A, Byrne Scott, Byrne Susan, Carol A Byrne Revocable Living Trust, Gentry Traci; 43 Waterside Lane at Perico Bay Club; Feb. 15.
$10 Caven Nancy J, Smalley Timothy M to Caven Nancy J, Smalley Timothy M, Timothy M Smalley Revocable Trust; Sutton Place Unit 104; Feb. 13.
$10 Cooper Jackie S, Cooper Kipp I to Cooper Jackie S, Cooper Kipp I, Cooper Trust; Lot 93 River Wilderness; Feb. 16.
$10 Costigan Wilchek Deborah Fay, Wilchek Michael H to Wilchek Michael H; Bayshore Gardens Unit F 6; Feb. 13.
$10 Cottone Joseph F, Cottone Kay to Cottone Angela, Cottone Anthony, Cottone Kay, Cottone Trust, Van Arsdale Tina; Pinehurst Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 122; Feb. 15.
$10 Cowhey Dennis P, Cowhey Janet L to Cowhey Dennis P, Cowhey Family Revocable Trust, Cowhey Janet S; River Dance Unit 414; Feb. 14.
$10 Cox Scherry Ann to Cox Scherry T, Scherry T Cox Trust; Lot 5035 Mill Creek; Feb. 16.
$10 Dorsey John T, Dorsey Michael D to Dorsey John T, Dorsey Mark K, Dorsey Michael D; Shorewalk Unit 1 4437; Feb. 14.
$10 Duhaime Ernest J to Duhaime Ernest J, Duhaime Lisa Marie; Lot 139 Tidevue Estates; Feb. 14.
$10 Duhr Peggy L to Duhr Peggy L; Lot B 3 Rosedale Highlands; Feb. 13.
$10 Egger Mona L, Egger Trust, Egger Walter to Fleshman Jeremy Gibbs, Fleshman Karla Dennys; Or2645 Pg1224; Feb. 12.
$10 Fauvel Iskowitz Janine to Fauvel Iskowitz Janine, Janine Fauvel Iskowitz Revocable Living Trust; Lot 11 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Feb. 13.
$10 Feick June D to Feick June D, June D Feick Trust; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 54; Feb. 16.
$10 Feil Ann S, Feil James W to Feil Ann Sharolyn, Feil Family Trust, Feil James W; Lot 11 Greenbrook Village; Feb. 16.
$10 Fernandez Mark to Fairway Cove Condo LLC; Stone Harbour Iii Unit 826; Feb. 15.
$10 Ferstel Mary A to Ferstel Mary A, Mary A Ferstel Revocable Trust; Lot 77 Polo Run; Feb. 13.
$10 Fraser Judith Coyle, Fraser Richard Joseph Jr to Coyle David J, Fraser Judith Coyle, Fraser Richard Joseph Jr Trust, Richard Joseph Fraser Jr and Judith Coyle Fraser Trust; Lot 28 Mirabella at Village Green; Feb. 12.
$10 Galen T and Ruth E Manternach Revocable Trust, Manternach Galen T, Manternach Ruth E to Fine Viaggo LLC; Lot 58 Warwick Gardens; Feb. 14.
$10 Garner Jeffrey K, Garner Jeffrey K Sr, Garner Judith R to Garner Jeffrey K Sr, Garner Judith R, Jeffrey K and Judith R Garner Living Trust; Sandcastle Beach Resort Unit 6; Feb. 15.
$10 H F G Motors LLC to Hattaway Terri; Blk 2 South Grove; Feb. 13.
$10 Hamilton Jo Ellen to Hamilton Jo Ellen, Hamilton Robert N Jr; Lot 10 Blk E Braden River Lakes; Feb. 14.
$10 Hartley Anne C, Hartley J R to Main Samantha Ashley, Smith Joshua Risdon; Lot 2 Blk A Oakwood; Feb. 12.
$10 Hartshorn Kimberly A to Hartshorn Kimberly A; Pt 8-35-22; Feb. 15.
$10 Hartshorn Kimberly A to Hartshorn Kimberly A; Pt 8-35-22; Feb. 15.
$10 Heemskerk Robert, Watt Natalie, Watt Natalle to Watt Natalie; Riverdale Revised; Feb. 12.
$10 Herzing Carol, Herzing Paul H to Herzing Carol, Lafortune Carol; Lot 47 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 14.
$10 Hoersting Michael J to Witt Allyson M; Lot 4 Hw Woods; Feb. 13.
$10 Hoersting Wanda K to Witt Allyson M; H W Woods; Feb. 13.
$10 Hudson Bruce W, Hudson Elaine M to Blalock Pamela S, Blalock William M; Pt 19-34-17; Feb. 14.
$10 Huffstutler Lee Roy, Huffstutler Rosetta M Declaration Of Trust, Huffstutler Timothy O, Rosetta M Huffstutler Declaration Of Trust to Huffstutler Timothy O; Pt 12-35-17; Feb. 12.
$10 Ives Patricia, Morgan Marie to Ives Patricia, Morgan Jerome, Morgan Marie; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 132; Feb. 13.
$10 Jane Moss Mccune Declaration Of Trust, Mccune Jane Moss to Coleman Walter Ferrell, Walter Ferrell Coleman Trust; Lot 1 Blk 13 Palma Sola Park; Feb. 16.
$10 Janovel LLC, Land Trust No 7745 Plantation Circle to Fauvel Iskowitz Janine; Land Trust No 7745 Plantation Circle; Feb. 13.
$10 Jethwa Diane M, Jethwa Ratilal N to Diane M Jethwa Revocable Trust, Jethwa Diane M, Jethwa Ratilal N; Lot 163 Water Oak; Feb. 13.
$10 Jorena Susan A, Jorena Warren J to Jorena Susan A, Jorena Warren J, Warren J Jorena and Susan A Jorena Revocable Trust; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 538; Feb. 12.
$10 Junkala Bonnie, Junkala Eric to Holterman Melissa Julie, Junkala Bonnie, Junkala Eric, Junkala Kristian Trevor; Lot 37 Blk 27 Trailer Estates; Feb. 15.
$10 Kaufmann Laura, Kaufmann Richard I to Kaufmann Laura, Kaufmann Richard I, Kaufmann Trust; Lot 616 Esplanade; Feb. 13.
$10 Kemp James F to Fisher Family Investments LLC; Lot 18 Blk D Meadow Lakes East; Feb. 14.
$10 Kieft Barbara A, Kieft John A to Kieft Barbara Ann, Kieft John Albert, Kieft Trust; Mt Vernon Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4429; Feb. 15.
$10 Knudstrup Martin J to Knudstrup Darinda S; Pt 27-34-17; Feb. 12.
$10 Kocab Mark A to Kocab Mark A, Mark A Kocab Living Trust; Pt 10-34-18; Feb. 16.
$10 Kottyan Grace L, Kottyan Joseph L to Kazarian Emily, Kottyan Gail, Kottyan Grace L, Kottyan Joseph L; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 401; Feb. 12.
$10 Letterman Virginia Lee Knarr to Letterman Stephen T, Letterman Virginia Lee Knarr, Smith Tawna L, Warner Stephanie J; Blk 3 Uplands; Feb. 13.
$10 Macchio Gemma, Macchio Joseph A to 1Rust Macchio, Macchio Gemma, Macchio Joseph A; Lot 149 Copperlefe; Feb. 16.
$10 Marino Sandra, Samuel Marino to Marino Sandra Irene, Powell Timothy L, Sandra Irene Marino Trust, Slyh Ann Marie; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6021; Feb. 16.
$10 Martin Cynthia to Freedom Living Of Florida, Trust Number 11134207; Pt 14-35-17; Feb. 12.
$10 Martin Timothy H to Mccrink Joseph Edwin, Mccrink Patricia Reyes; Little Gull Cottages Unit 4; Feb. 12.
$10 Maxwell Gail P to Gail P Maxwell Trust, Keefer Kelly Erin, Maxwell Gail P, Maxwell James Scott; Valencia Garden Condominium Iii Unit 315; Feb. 15.
$10 Mountain View Investment Properties LLC to Mountain View Residential Properties LLC; Woodland Green Unit C 4; Feb. 14.
$10 Mr Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Nrz Reo Viii LLC; Summerfield Hollow Unit 104; Feb. 14.
$10 Noellert Brenda C to Brenda Carol Noellert Trust, Noellert Brenda Carol; Lot 3 Blk I Floridana Mobile Homesite; Feb. 15.
$10 Noellert Brenda C to Brenda Carol Noellert Trust, Noellert Brenda Carol; Palm Lake Estates Unit 153; Feb. 15.
$10 Orben Robert A to Orben Christopher R, Orben Jullie S; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 101; Feb. 13.
$10 Owens Donna S to Owens Rocky L; 0; Feb. 13.
$10 Oxendine Larry Ii to Oxendine Larry Ii, Oxendine Ray; Pt 18-34-18; Feb. 14.
$10 Pecaric Kaylyn A to Pecaric Brenda J, Pecaric Joseph A; Riverdale Revised; Feb. 15.
$10 Pentecost Investment Group Ii LLC to Heritage Harbour Golf Holdings LLC; Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Feb. 15.
$10 Poe Elizabeth M, Poe Robert K to Elizabeth M Poe Revocable Living Trust, Leadingham Cynthia M, Leadingham David W, Poe Elizabeth M; Lot 12 Blk 6 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Feb. 16.
$10 Price Dale L, Testamentary Trust to Fisher Family Investments LLC; Lot 18 Blk D Meadow Lakes East; Feb. 14.
$10 Purohit Harendra S, Purohit Jayshree H to Amenca Properties 1 LLC, America Properties 1 LLC; Lot 5 Blk 22 Sabal Harbour; Feb. 15.
$10 Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E to Garonski Lori R Himes, Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E, Richard E Rehrer and Doris S Rehrer Revocable Living Trust; Lot 176 Sabal Harbor; Feb. 13.
$10 Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E to Garonski Lori R Himes, Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E, Richard E Rehrer and Doris S Rehrer Revocable Living Trust; Lot 17 Blk E Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Feb. 13.
$10 Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E to Garonski Lori R Himes, Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E, Richard E Rehrer and Doris S Rehrer Revocable Living Trust; Lot 40 Briarwood; Feb. 13.
$10 Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E to Garonski Lori R Himes, Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E, Richard E Rehrer and Doris S Rehrer Revocable Living Trust; Lot 16 Gates Creek; Feb. 13.
$10 Rowe Denise A, Rowe Larry E to Ball Zachary M, Zeimis Kahla A; Pt 17-35-18; Feb. 14.
$10 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to Probus David A, Probus Dorothea D; Pt 15-35-17; Feb. 13.
$10 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to Lorraine Partners LLC; Pt 15-35-19; Feb. 13.
$10 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to D and E Ventures LLC; Pt 15-35-19; Feb. 13.
$10 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to Davis Patricia Nook; Pt 15-35-19; Feb. 13.
$10 Sergeant Cynthia, Sergeant Jerry L to Sergeant Jerry L; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit A 10; Feb. 15.
$10 Shisler Jack B to Shisler Jack B, Shisler William A; Cortez Park Unit 68; Feb. 16.
$10 Smith Roger D to Smith Katelyn L, Smith Roger D; Lot 4149 Twin Rivers; Feb. 13.
$10 Smr Northwest Land LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Pt 32-34-19; Feb. 13.
$10 Stark Mary B, Stark Robert W to Stark Mary B, Stark Robert W, Stark Trust; Lot 3 Blk D Woodlawn Lakes; Feb. 13.
$10 Stuck William G to Amarila Restituta E, Stuck William G; Third Bayshore Unit C 6; Feb. 13.
$10 Tarnoff Phyllis K to Phyllis K Tarnoff Trust, Tarnoff Phyllis K; Lot 67 Residences at University Groves; Feb. 13.
$10 Umphress Opal L to Umphress Ana, Umphress Ann, Umphress Opal L; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Co Op Unit 367; Feb. 15.
$10 Via Roma Beach Resort Owners Association Inc to Thomas Tony K; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 27V; Feb. 13.
$10 Weigel Kurt to Kmw Global Holdings LLC; Lot 206 River Woods; Feb. 14.
$10 Yates Lynn A to Lynn A Yates Trust, Yates Lynn A; Lot 19 Central Park; Feb. 12.
$10 Zimmerman Richard to Kramer Burt; Oaks Unit 52; Feb. 15.
$10 Zobre Diane V to Diane V Zobre Trust, Zobre Diane V; Cambridge Village West Unit 78; Feb. 12.
$1 Anderson Nancy to Unit 7 Blue Dolphin Building Of Harbor Pines; Blue Dolphin Building Of Harbour Pines Unit 7; Feb. 14.
$1 John L and Joanne H Zorack Living Trust, Zorack Joanne H Living Trust, Zorack John L to Rose Patricia G Zorack; Lot 5 Blk K Lakeridge Falls; Feb. 13.
$1 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Country Club East Homeowners Association; Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 15.
$1 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 15.
$0 11Th Street West to Christopher Turcotte Trust, Kryla Pamela, Pamela Kryla Trust, Turcotte Christopher Trust; Or2702 Pg0001; Feb. 13.
$0 Albrecht Lillian, Sands Lillian to Lillian Sands Trust, Sands Lillian; Pt 23-35-16; Feb. 15.
$0 Allen Denise K, Allen Douglas Porter to Allen Denise K, Allen Douglas Porter, Allen Residential Trust; Lot 9 Flamingo Cay; Feb. 13.
$0 Cheney Lisa, Cheney Robert, Jenkins Lori, Jenkins Mark to Lemonade Lodgings LLC; 202 69Th Street Unit A; Feb. 13.
$0 Conforti Roberta Parker, Parker Family Living Trust, Parker Roberta A to Conforti Roberta Parker, Parker Family Living Trust, Parker Jeffrey Richard, Parker Roberta A; Lot 209 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Feb. 13.
$0 Cooper Nancy A to Cooper Nancy A, Nancy A Cooper Revocable Trust; Blk 6 Whitfield Estates; Feb. 13.
$0 Doherty Douglas A to Doherty Douglas A, Douglas A Doherty Living Trust; Manatee Gardens; Feb. 13.
$0 Faraone Michael S, Von Lazar Pilar to Faraone Michael, Michael and Pilar Revocable Living Trust, Von Lazar Pilar; Lot 4161 River Club South; Feb. 13.
$0 Jakus Ava to Pawelko Gabrielle A; Pebble Springs Condominium Cluster V Unit 5954; Feb. 13.
$0 Kaufman Martha Ann to Kaufman Martha Ann, Martha Ann Kaufman Revocable Trust; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 588; Feb. 13.
$0 Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District to Florida Department Of Transportation; Pt 33-34-19; Feb. 14.
$0 Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District to Florida Department Of Transportation; Pt 33-34-19; Feb. 14.
$0 Lundquist Phyllis to Lundquist Phyllis, Phyllis Lundquist Revocable Living Trust; Cortez Villas Unit 58; Feb. 15.
$0 Lundquist Phyllis to Lundquist Phyllis, Phyllis Lundquist Revocable Living Trust; Cortez Villas Unit 7; Feb. 15.
$0 Lundquist Phyllis to Lundquist Phyllis, Phyllis Lundquist Revocable Living Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5724; Feb. 15.
$0 On The Horizon Properties LLC to Go 2 Properties Land Trust, Tee Holdings LLC; Grand Oaks Unit 101; Feb. 13.
$0 Rastorfer John to Rastorfer John; Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 541; Feb. 13.
