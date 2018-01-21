Real estate transactions: Jan. 22, 2018

$2,500,000 Labinal LLC, Safran Electrical and Power Usa LLC to Huang Holdings LLC; Pt 30-35-18; Jan. 8.
$2,040,000 Jsnt Florida LLC to Ranchbrad LLC; 0; Jan. 9.
$1,950,000 Arctic Palm Company to Shreya Real Estate LLC; Pt 15-35-19; Jan. 9.
$1,940,000 Triple S and P Inc to Southeastern Industrial Fabricators LLC; Pt 7-33-22; Jan. 9.
Never miss a local story.
$1,250,000 Byzewski David Cory, Tackett Byzewski Bridgett Renee to Flakus Anthony J, Flakus Joyce J; Lot 15 Sloane Gardens; Jan. 5.
$1,225,000 Keetch Janice E to 512 North Bay LLC; Blk 2 Shore Acres; Jan. 9.
$1,221,900 Sd Cce LLC to Bicknell Jane E, Broom Ian M; Lot 182 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 8.
$1,200,000 Lang Paul J, Lang Stephanie to Schultz Kenneth A, Schultz Linda D; Lot 325 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Jan. 5.
$1,173,140 Minto Bradenton LLC to Nancy M Petry Revocable Trust, Petry Nancy M Phd, White William B M D; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle; Jan. 8.
$1,170,820 Minto Bradenton LLC to Piotrowski Barbara Lynn, Piotrowski Terry R; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 101 B; Jan. 9.
$1,150,000 Gulfside Property Ventures LLC to Young Bridget E, Young Charles C; Pt 19-34-17; Jan. 5.
$1,075,000 Bond Anne J, Crow Anne J, Gilbert L Justice Revocable Trust, Justice Elaine A, Justice Gilbert L Revocable Trust to Pyron James C Iii, Pyron Susan Clarke; Lot 30 Harbour Landings Estates; Jan. 5.
$1,037,500 Kll Company, Lee Katherine L to Humphrey Kathleen M, Humphrey William T, Kathleen Realty Trust; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit Mh 2; Jan. 9.
$1,000,000 Shining Star Estates Ltd to Barlaam Maria A, Barlaam Raymond R; Lot 10 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 5.
$935,933 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Mellor Arthur J, Mellor Bonnie; Lot 151 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 9.
$934,122 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Fischetti Mary Ann, Mazumdar Pravat; Lot 568 Esplanade; Jan. 8.
$860,000 Hayes Ronald B, Ronald B Hayes Revocable Trust to Noto David L, Noto Marcia D; Lot 4 Blk B Holmes Beach Development; Jan. 9.
$810,050 Minto Bradenton LLC to Faire Angel M, Faire John Morton Iii; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle; Jan. 9.
$795,000 Calame Alexandre, Calame Josette to Alokeh Jennifer, Alokeh Wael; Lot 7 Lake Club; Jan. 8.
$775,000 Rothrock Gary E, Rothrock Patricia to Mulock Breanne, Mulock Jeb Cote; Lot 86 Riverdale Revised; Jan. 8.
$765,000 Beatrice L Flanagan Trust, Flanagan Beatrice L, Flanagan Middaugh Debra Kay, Mcclellan Constance Elaine to Loiselle Carol, Loiselle Keith; Lot 10 Blk 14 Holmes Beach; Jan. 8.
$760,000 Ellis Mary Lynn, Ellis Milton H Iii to Sturgill Doreen M, Sturgill James L; Lot 17 Blk 21 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Jan. 10.
$758,800 Medallion Home at The Inlets Reserve LLC to Pascento Denise F, Pascento Family Trust, Pascento Philip; Riverdale Revised; Jan. 8.
$741,442 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Drobny John J, Drobny Katherine T; Lot 536 R Esplanade; Jan. 8.
$739,000 Ellen P Staunton Revocable Trust, Meirowitz Mary, Staunton Ellen P Revocable Trust to Burns David A; Lot 46 Dream Island; Jan. 9.
$728,055 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Yuan Dam; Lot 701 Esplanade; Jan. 8.
$725,000 Boyer Jeffrey R, Boyer Sandra J to Felske Raymond Edwin; Pomello Park; Jan. 8.
$725,000 Neja Enterprises Ii Inc to Treadheads Holdings LLC; Pt 8-35-18; Jan. 5.
$686,100 Sw Florida Land Investors LLC to Cartwright Gloria A, Cartwright Terence J; 0; Jan. 8.
$665,680 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Jackson Darrell B, Jackson Susanne L; Lot 650 Esplanade; Jan. 10.
$640,380 Minto Bradenton LLC to Beall Anne M, Beall Kevin L; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 95 C; Jan. 9.
$639,434 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Shoobe Howard A, Shoobe Marjorie Ziemke; Lot 643 Esplanade; Jan. 8.
$636,000 Lewellen Shawn E, Lewellen Sheila D to Orduno Francisco, Orduno Hannah; Pomello Park; Jan. 8.
$635,100 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Turnbull Joan M, Turnbull William C Jr; Lot 424 Del Webb; Jan. 9.
$599,933 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Hudson Elaine M; Lot 15 Estuary; Jan. 9.
$589,500 Olivero Paula to Crytzer Colleen S, Crytzer Keith P; Gulfsands Unit 208; Jan. 8.
$585,000 Solimine Lynda K, Solimine Stephen P to Anne E Eager Trust, Eager Anne E; Lot 154 Esplanade; Jan. 5.
$555,900 Divosta Homes L P to Patel Jinal N, Patel Nilesh; Lot 7 Mallory Park; Jan. 9.
$551,400 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Katz Mitchel, Katz Virginia; Lot 431 Del Webb; Jan. 9.
$550,000 Huffstutler Lee Roy, Huffstutler Rosetta M Declaration Of Trust, Huffstutler Timothy O, Huffstutler Timothy O Jr, Rosetta M Huffstutler Declaration Of Trust to Kalb Charles H, Kalb Deborah E; Lot 1 Riverside Heights; Jan. 5.
$550,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Zagroba Enriqueta, Zagroba Richard J; Lot 36 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 10.
$542,963 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Hamlin Karl, Rigby Carol; Lot 50 Estuary; Jan. 9.
$541,078 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Singh Derek, Wang Ying; Lot 185 Indigo; Jan. 9.
$539,900 Flis Fred T to Poche Joseph; Lot 33 Key Royale; Jan. 10.
$522,000 Hudgings James G to Bellagina Properties LLC; Lot 4 Blk S Bay Palms; Jan. 9.
$519,375 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Galyean Audrey, Galyean Michael; Lot 20 Estuary; Jan. 9.
$509,786 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Bailey John, Bailey Krista; Lot 57 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 9.
$505,000 Palmetto X LLC to Brownstone Investments LLC; Blk 8 Orange Park; Jan. 10.
$503,100 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Hayes Lauren A, Hayes Steven; Lot 54 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 10.
$502,099 Divosta Homes L P to Bates Paul David, Clavelo Yiliam; Lot 13 Mallory Park; Jan. 8.
$500,949 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Carcich Martin E, Carcich Mary R; Lot 353 Del Webb; Jan. 9.
$478,089 Divosta Homes L P to Wofford Robert G, Wofford Tracy Woodburn; Lot 85 Mallory Park; Jan. 5.
$475,000 Effertz Leila M, Effertz Steven C to Nusbaum Brenda J, Nusbaum Dean Kevin; Lot 38 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Jan. 9.
$465,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Asher John M, Asher Stephanie; Lot 103 Serenity Creek; Jan. 10.
$465,000 Montgomery Jan M, Montgomery Richard S Jr, Richard S Montgomery Jr Revocable Trust to Khoshatefeh Phyllis; Lot 50 Edgewater Village; Jan. 5.
$465,000 Mulock Breanne, Mulock Jeb Cote to Rothrock Gary E, Rothrock Patricia D; Lot 102 Riverdale Revised; Jan. 8.
$461,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Stein Anat P, Stein Laurence A; Lot 253 Del Webb; Jan. 9.
$460,000 National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Smith Craig M, Smith Melanie C; Lot 33 Mote Ranch; Jan. 9.
$460,000 Relo Direct Government Services LLC to Hunter Jacquelyne E, Hunter Robert; Lot 1076 River Club South; Jan. 5.
$460,000 Zimmerman John to National Residential Nominee Services Inc; Lot 33 Mote Ranch; Jan. 9.
$455,000 Capps Cynthia L, Capps Richard E to Dilley John Jason, Dilley Virginia Walden; Lot 9 Pine Meadow; Jan. 9.
$454,900 D R Horton Inc to Toomey Daniel B, Toomey Yumi; Lot 54 Rye Wilderness Estates; Jan. 8.
$452,500 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Borgiasz Susan Irene, Borglasz William Stephen; Lot 35 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 10.
$450,900 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Wilkinson Darrell Clayton, Wilkinson Jacquelyn Nichole; Lot 33 Serenity Creek; Jan. 10.
$450,000 10960 Holdings LLC to Integra Realty Group Inc; Lot 6 Spring Forest Office Park; Jan. 8.
$450,000 Buchal Gabriele E, Buchal Gerald W to Mann Deanna Lynn, Mann William B Jr; Lot 5 Blk 17 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Jan. 5.
$450,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Gracia Tirado Greta Lorell; Lot 23 Serenity Creek; Jan. 10.
$450,000 Shrimplin Kenneth Randolph, Shrimplin Sonya Gail, Shrimplin Trust to Dorresteyn Darren, Dorresteyn Dirk, Dorresteyn Elaine, Dorresteyn Vanessa; 0; Jan. 9.
$441,200 Divosta Homes L P to Pace Brian N, Pace Pamela L; Lot 88 Mallory Park; Jan. 9.
$440,000 Flocard Bertrand Pierre, Flocard Elodie Biondi to Mickan Andrew J; Bayview Grove; Jan. 8.
$440,000 Hamlin Karl S, Rigby Carol L to Mercer Elfriede, Mercer Steve; Lot 113 Wisteria Park; Jan. 8.
$438,000 Crispell Julia C, Crispell Stephen F to Austin Barbara, Austin Glenn S; Lot 2 Greenbrook Village; Jan. 8.
$430,000 Despinosa Liliana to Brown David J, Brown Kimberly; Lot 93 Bridgewater; Jan. 9.
$430,000 Lennar Homes LLC to De Rose Lawrence G, De Rose Lynel D; Lot 34 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Jan. 9.
$425,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Miranda Eduardo; Lot 104 Serenity Creek; Jan. 10.
$425,000 Pomeroy Jane M to Gieschen Mary, Gieschen Paul; Lot 13 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Jan. 8.
$416,000 Guzman Rafael, Guzman Terry K to Sheets Eileen R, Sheets Michael F; Banyan Bay Club Unit 503; Jan. 9.
$415,000 Hutchinson Family Declaration Of Trust, Hutchinson Lynette M to Souders John F, Souders Paula R; Lot 15 Mote Ranch; Jan. 5.
$412,514 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Schwenk Marlynn; Lot 117 Mirabella at Village Green; Jan. 9.
$407,412 Patel Mukesh, Patel Smita to Palmetto Ami LLC; Lot 1 Blk 22 Anna Maria Beach; Jan. 8.
$406,332 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Fernandez Jodi L, Fernandez John P; Lot 355 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Jan. 10.
$400,000 Kelley Jacqueline A, Wills Vicki S to Neely Diana S, Neely Samuel V; Lot 3093 Cascades at Sarasota; Jan. 9.
$399,334 River Reach Associates LLC to Simpson David W, Simpson Sylvia R; Lot 336 Rivers Reach; Jan. 9.
$397,300 Holtmeyer Anita I, Holtmeyer Richard D, Holtmeyer Trust to Balducci Kumiko, Balducci Phillip; Lot 6 Blk 7 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Jan. 8.
$391,930 Divosta Homes L P to Branconi Joseph M, Branconi Nora J; Lot 142 Mallory Park; Jan. 5.
$387,000 Camp Deerwood Inc to Robb Lawrence F, Robb Melissa R; Banyan Bay Club Unit 601; Jan. 8.
$385,000 Davidovac Bogoljub, Davidovac Suzanne to Wood Mona L; Lot 30 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Jan. 8.
$385,000 Landsberg Carol, Landsberg R Chris, Landsberg R Christopher to Mehta Sahl, Sethi Nikshubha; Lot 2022 Cascades at Sarasota; Jan. 5.
$384,065 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Mcdaniel Bari Ann; Lot 3110 Twin Rivers; Jan. 8.
$383,470 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Lacy Austin, Lacy Janet D; Lot 347 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Jan. 10.
$380,000 Mcclain Kenneth W, Mcclain Patricia Kaye to Manatee County; Pt 30-33-19; Jan. 5.
$375,000 Dipietro Candace Lee, John H Kuckens Trust, Kuckens John H Trust to Tallo Justin M; Lot 34 Misty Oaks; Jan. 10.
$375,000 Ng Laura Kit Yee to Rummell Thomas E; Lot 144 Legends Bay; Jan. 8.
$375,000 Smock George H Iii to Chouinard Helen M; Blk 10 Harbor Hills; Jan. 5.
$374,000 Beville Roma C Revocable Trust, Brill Wendy W, Roma C Beville Revocable Trust to Hostetler John G, Hostetler Molly E; Lot A Seaside Gardens; Jan. 10.
$366,346 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Pennetta David, Pennetta Pamela; Lot 171 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Jan. 10.
$365,000 Quinn Colleen C, Quinn David A Jr to Matthei Allison, Matthei Keith; Lot 5105 Cascades at Sarasota; Jan. 8.
$360,000 Reece Henrietta to Carreras Kristen Natalie; Lot 4 Riverside Park; Jan. 8.
$358,401 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Velazquez Luz A, Velazquez Michael; Lot 167 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Jan. 10.
$353,500 Labonte John, Labonte Lumi to Munns Michael E, Munns Shana L; Lot 174 River Plantation; Jan. 5.
$350,000 Bartels K Edward, Bartels Marilyne L, K Edward Bartels Trust No 1 to Fountain Donald R, Fountain Karen L; Bel Mare Unit 502; Jan. 10.
$350,000 Guerrette Thomas R, Jepsen Rebecca A to Armstrong Michael I Sr, Armstrong Patricia R, Michael I Armstrong Sr and Patricia R Armstrong Revocable Living Trust; 0; Jan. 5.
$344,951 Pgci Iv LLC to Rodriguez Ocasio Christopher Anthony; Lot 241 Silverleaf; Jan. 9.
$342,900 Severs Barry L, Severs Sandy Y to Hall Monica Stamper, Hall Murray Lynn; Lot 47 Tropical Harbor; Jan. 9.
$342,500 Shulman Howard, Shulman Marlene E, Shulman Trust to Goldstein Bruce I, Goldstein Marjorie R; Lot 3156 Cascades at Sarasota; Jan. 9.
$340,292 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Keller Candace, Keller Robert; Lot 5 Eagle Trace; Jan. 9.
$340,000 Berryhill Debra D, Berryhill William W to Valenti Nancy Christine, Valenti Nicholas; Lot 52 Water Oak; Jan. 9.
$340,000 Leighty April C, Leighty Ronnie A Jr to George Darin, George Kimberly; Lot 132 Oakleaf Hammock; Jan. 8.
$335,000 Osterling Barbie L, Osterling Roger C to Moore Gary D; Watercrest Unit 302; Jan. 5.
$335,000 Wartinbee Peggy Joyce, Wartinbee William J to Burton Anne Frances, Burton William H; Lot 28 Blk I Glenn Lakes; Jan. 8.
$334,872 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Belmonte Janice A, Belmonte Steven A; Lot 26 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Jan. 5.
$333,550 River Reach Associates LLC to Dicarlo Leslie, Dicarlo Robert; Lot 334 Rivers Reach; Jan. 9.
$332,800 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Smith Tepas Jacquelyn M, Tepas William L; Lot 7 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 10.
$332,763 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Pate Robert Glenn, Vissing Donna Faye; Lot 7 Oakleaf Hammock; Jan. 9.
$330,000 Biondo Charles P, Morrone Biondo Tammy L to Rice Natasha Kotur; Lot 13 Trails; Jan. 9.
$330,000 Nichols Danielle, Nichols Michael to Lampshire David L, Lampshire Mary E; Lot 73 Azalea Park Northwest; Jan. 8.
$328,540 D R Horton Inc to Showman John Lester Iii, Young Robert Eugene; Lot 217 Trevesta; Jan. 5.
$325,000 Aqua Props L L C to Acirema LLC; Club Bamboo Unit 209; Jan. 10.
$325,000 Lewis R Shedden and Mary C Shedden Joint Trust, Shedden Christine, Shedden Lewis R Joint Trust, Shedden Mary C Joint Trust to Kimberly M Wirtz Trust, Wirtz Kimberly M; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 1 Bv; Jan. 5.
$325,000 Starr Suzanne to King Betty J, King Tamalha, Porter James M; Lot 28 Blk B West Palm; Jan. 8.
$325,000 Stone Mark E, Yang Zhi to Gavrilina Olga, Moros Stephen; Lot 123 Crossing Creek Village; Jan. 9.
$324,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Snyder Jacole S; Lot 31 Oakleaf Hammock; Jan. 9.
$324,900 C Austin Family Trust, Zoellner Calvin C, Zoellner Patricia L to Morales Ashley Diaz, Morales Julio D Diaz; Lot 48 River Plantation; Jan. 9.
$324,900 Chojnicki Iorli Kathryn J, Iorli Dean M to Eastman Earl Michael, Eastman Victoria L; Lot 17 Charleston Pointe; Jan. 9.
$323,990 Standard Pacific Florida to Gilboy Bonnie M, Stokes Gerald W; Lot 55 Arbor Grande; Jan. 9.
$323,690 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rezola Inaki, Rezola Maria, Rezola Yamila; Lot 35 Harrison Ranch; Jan. 8.
$320,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Acosta Hosein Diana L, Hosein Adel; Lot 407 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 5.
$319,495 River Reach Associates LLC to Hurley Kristen S, Hurley Michael P; Lot 211 Rivers Reach; Jan. 9.
$316,500 University Village LLC to Mcclelland Marjorie, Mcclelland Wilbur Clark; Lot 47 University Village; Jan. 8.
$315,000 Avery Marie R, Avery Withers Marie R, Withers Daniel T to Scott John Joseph Jr; Lot 40 Greyhawk Landing; Jan. 10.
$314,400 Vk Trevesta LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Trevesta; Jan. 8.
$313,670 D R Horton Inc to Nguyen Phuong Quang Bao; Lot 489 Del Tierra; Jan. 9.
$310,000 Brown Angeline C, Brown Margaret D Revocable Trust, Margaret D Brown Revocable Trust to Torpy William J, Wilson Doreen E; Lot 11 Riverwalk Village; Jan. 9.
$310,000 Musso Laura to Barnes Jean A; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 51; Jan. 8.
$309,377 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Elizabeth Mooney Morse Revocable Trust, Morse Elizabeth Mooney; Lot 42 Villa Amalfi; Jan. 8.
$308,780 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Madera Montanez Jose Manuel, Madera Sarah Diane; Lot 41 Trevesta; Jan. 9.
$307,500 Bowes Karen A, Bowes Matthew T to Willkens Becky Lynn, Willkens Kathy V; Lot 4 Palma Sola Court; Jan. 9.
$306,542 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Gillespie Donald C, Perry Michael; Lot 78 Eagle Trace; Jan. 9.
$305,000 Mullins Leslie Jill, Mullins Patrick Lee Revocable Living Trust, Patrick Lee Mullins and Leslie Jill Mullins Revocable Living Trust to Delph Ashley, Delph Otto Iv; Lot 11 Lychee Acres; Jan. 9.
$304,050 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Lehman James D, Lehman Maria C; Lot 39 Trevesta; Jan. 9.
$303,000 Swinsburg Joan L, Swinsburg Robin D to Rapier Christopher, Rapier Melody; Lot 10 Blk C Pine Meadow; Jan. 9.
$300,000 Arida Marco A, Marco A Arida Revocable Trust to J and K Rich LLC; Orange Estates; Jan. 5.
$300,000 Bird Debbie L, Bird Trust to Henry Bruce Edward, Henry Daniel Macgregor, Henry Pennie Sue; Lot 72 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; Jan. 8.
$298,000 Offerpad Spvborrower10 LLC to Mccdollum Diane, Mccollum Michael; Lot 9 Esplanade; Jan. 10.
$293,283 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Nefussy Eli M, Nefussy Lois A, Nefussy Trust; Lot 41 Villa Amalfi; Jan. 9.
$292,895 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Lanoue Andrew Joseph; Lot 291 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Jan. 8.
$291,990 D R Horton Inc to De Souza Selena Sue, Desouza Hiago Herick Nunes; Lot 485 Del Tierra; Jan. 8.
$291,612 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Nowaski Joann, Nowaski John, Quinlan Margaret; Lot 33 Villa Amalfi; Jan. 9.
$289,990 D R Horton Inc to Rado Nicole Mane; Lot 286 Trevesta; Jan. 5.
$289,600 University Village LLC to Shade Robert L; Lot 41 University Village; Jan. 9.
$288,547 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Depasquale Pamela Jean; Lot 54 Eagle Trace; Jan. 9.
$287,990 Porven LLC to Rodriguez Madeline Jo, Rodriguez Stephen Vincent; Lot 61 Del Tierra; Jan. 8.
$285,000 Carpenter Brickey Mary Kay to Starmon Pavida; Lot 124 Briarwood; Jan. 8.
$285,000 D R Horton Inc to Jundi Amy, Jundi Omar S; Lot 551 Del Tierra; Jan. 5.
$281,000 University Village LLC to Varnado Deborah, Varnado Eugene; Lot 42 University Village; Jan. 9.
$280,000 Nelson Rex A, Nelson Theresa A to Sypeck Christopher F, Sypeck Cortney B; Lot 10 Tropical Harbor; Jan. 8.
$280,000 Slentz Ellen F to Baumgartner Stephanie D, Heinbach Carl Dean; Lot 8 Cordova Lakes; Jan. 8.
$279,789 Argos Usa LLC to Best Block LLC; Pt 31-35-18; Jan. 10.
$278,740 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Dunwoody Rhonda; Lot 37 Trevesta; Jan. 9.
$276,404 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Becks Susan M, Becks Victor A; Lot 34 Villa Amalfi; Jan. 8.
$276,000 Vacation Condos LLC to Burkley Dennis and Laura 2008 Trust, Burkley Laura L, Dennis and Laura Burkley 2008 Trust; Club Bamboo South Unit 125; Jan. 10.
$275,000 Schaal Dustin E, Schaal Tara M to Broshears Cody, Broshears Dacie; Lot 185 Lexington; Jan. 8.
$272,500 Throgmorton Diana J, Throgmorton Jimmy W to Mcdowell Brendan, Mcnary Libby; Riverdale Revised; Jan. 8.
$271,000 Poore Larry E, Poore Marsha L to Clark Jeffrey David, Clark Victoria Maria; Lot 25 Sabal Harbour; Jan. 9.
$265,990 D R Horton Inc to Lopez Janelle Nicole; Lot 32 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Jan. 8.
$265,000 Cummings Daniel A to Abbey Pamela E; Longboat Harbour Unit 205; Jan. 8.
$265,000 Haweah Properties LLC to Niedzwick Amy, Niedzwick Jonathan; Blk Q Bay Palms Additon; Jan. 5.
$265,000 Mosse Nellie to Curci Juan C; Lot 820 Riverdale Revised; Jan. 10.
$260,000 Lillian K Schneider Trust, Schneider Lillian K to Zahm Michelle A, Zahm Roger W; 0; Jan. 10.
$260,000 Mint Dental Real Estate LLC to Mint Dental One Real Estate LLC; Blake Dental Arts Unit F; Jan. 8.
$259,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Polito Philip, Polito Susan; Lot 74 Old Mill Preserve; Jan. 9.
$255,000 Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 419917 to Derry Richard A; Blk 53 Whitfield Estates; Jan. 10.
$255,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Carrillo Luis Alberto Vargas, Vargas Jacqueline; Lot 75 Trevesta; Jan. 5.
$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Monelus Roberline, Orelien Evens; Lot 99 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Jan. 8.
$251,500 Wdr Investments Inc to Carstens Jordan A; Pt 5-35-22; Jan. 5.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Fearon Robert Francis Iii; Lot 152 Willow Walk; Jan. 5.
$247,841 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Prucnell Mark K; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Jan. 5.
$247,000 Mann Financial Services Inc, Mann Financial Services Inc 401K Plan Trust, Mann Jack to 427 Gris LLC; Lot 374 Del Tierra; Jan. 10.
$245,000 Seim Joanne to Glenn Christianne R, Glenn Matthew R; Lot 210 Chelsea Oaks; Jan. 5.
$244,800 Floyd Garry, Floyd Kimberly, Hartin Kimberly to Evans Tommy, Krause Leah; Pt 27-33-19; Jan. 5.
$243,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Lindstrom Dean I, Lindstrom Sandra L; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Jan. 5.
$241,250 Depasquale Pamela J to Frazier Gary D, Frazier Sandra B; Veranda Iv at River Strand Unit 2426; Jan. 8.
$241,000 Miccichi Carrie, Miccichi Curtis to Wisnicki Andrzej; Lot 29 Forest Pines; Jan. 10.
$239,000 Blake Tiffany J, Blake Ty D to Morse John P Jr, Morse Meghan R; Lot 3188 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Jan. 9.
$237,500 Jones Margaret A to Tebbs Larry Charles, Tebbs Mary Lee; Lot 2 Blk 5 Lakeridge Falls; Jan. 5.
$235,800 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Kvocka Wesley Allen; Lot 66 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Jan. 9.
$235,000 Herman Constance M, Herman Edward M to Crist Deborah J, Crist J Scott; Lot 17 Crystal Lakes; Jan. 5.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Ibarra Erika Yajahira Saldana, Suarez Juan Sebastian Galindo; Lot 114 Willow Walk; Jan. 5.
$233,490 D R Horton Inc to Mclean Kelsie Lynn, Rowley Ryan Joseph; Lot 151 Willow Walk; Jan. 5.
$232,900 Howe A Warren, Howe Darlene E to Sousa Juliano A, Sousa Lorrayne D; Lot 93 Manatee Oaks Iii; Jan. 8.
$231,500 Kosny Danuta, Kosny Jan to Farese Gerard E; Lot 226 Central Park; Jan. 9.
$230,000 Anderson Richard L, Anderson Sandra G to Anderson Chad E; Lot 108 Creekwood; Jan. 9.
$230,000 Dewitt Dorothy J, Dewitt Richard J Inter Vivos Trust, Richard J Dewitt Inter Vivos Trust to Crespo Hector, Marelli Beatriz; Lot 21 Do Ray Villas; Jan. 9.
$229,990 D R Horton Inc to Dubartell Eileen Ann; Soleil Unit 103; Jan. 9.
$229,000 Grella Christopher, Grella Dayna, Pink Dolphin Properties LLC to Bennett Jhordana Lucia; Lot 3050 Lighthouse Cove at Heriage Harbour; Jan. 8.
$228,000 Ferris Christopher, Vickers Lorna to Ross Anthony Thomas, Ross Kathy Lynn; Lot 29 Cordova Lakes; Jan. 5.
$227,050 Brooks Doris E to Jimenez Karen, Jimenez Roberto; Pt 35-34-18; Jan. 5.
$227,000 Sargent William to Obrochta Jill; Sabal Bay Unit 16 3; Jan. 5.
$226,000 Threatt Chris Aaron, Threatt Nicole S to Valenti Andrew M, Valenti Laura J; Lot 21 Blk A Woodlawn Lakes; Jan. 9.
$225,000 Glenn Christianne R, Glenn Matthew R to Sheppard Rebekah Jean Nelson, Sheppard Stuart Wesley; Lot 10 Villages Of Thousand Oaks Village Ii; Jan. 5.
$221,000 Hodges Kristen Michelle to Hancock Michelle, Hancock Paul; Lot 487 Copperstone; Jan. 8.
$220,000 Fitt Loretta to Cervoni Brittney; Lot 3 Coral Heights; Jan. 9.
$220,000 Jimenez Roy N to Dieudonne Ronald A; 0; Jan. 9.
$220,000 Toler Craig R to Mcduffie Thomas Jr; Lot 6 Blk O Kingsfield; Jan. 9.
$219,900 Youngs Edith W to Zurchin John R Jr, Zurchin Mary Ann; Lot 273 River Isles; Jan. 5.
$218,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Craver Ryan M; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 202; Jan. 10.
$218,000 Mcmurry Michael A, Michael A Mcmurry Revocable Trust to Rosabal Daniel A; Lot 52 Summerfield Village; Jan. 8.
$215,000 Beede Jason M, Hayes Brooke to Omega 11 Inc; Lot 34 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks; Jan. 5.
$215,000 Guasta Angela, Guasta Vincent M to Delaney Loann L; Lot 529 Harrison Ranch; Jan. 10.
$215,000 Hamilton Michael R to Wyatt Jessica, Wyatt Zachary D; Lot 105 Parkside; Jan. 8.
$215,000 Kocjancic Jennifer L to Zint Cynthia A; Lot 85 Willow Walk; Jan. 9.
$214,490 D R Horton Inc to Skalsky Jennifer J; Lot 162 Willow Walk; Jan. 5.
$212,990 D R Horton Inc to Machovina Jonathan, Machovina Rebecca; Lot 112 Willow Walk; Jan. 8.
$210,000 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Johnson Blake; Lot 504 Blk A Villages Of Thousand Oaks; Jan. 9.
$210,000 Murdock Carolyn F, Murdock Thomas L Sr to Bianchi Anita M, Cooper Richard J; Waterway Unit 126; Jan. 9.
$210,000 White Beach Inc to Richards Michaela; Lot 82 Summerfield Village; Jan. 8.
$205,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Abraham Byju; Lot 19 Palma Sola Pines; Jan. 5.
$205,000 Renshaw Brock A, Renshaw Kay H to Silk Edward J, Silk Susan J; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 3 A; Jan. 9.
$205,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Fischbein Mitchell R; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 203; Jan. 10.
$203,151 Barstow David N, Barstow Family Florida Revocable Trust, Scalh Jane B, Thomas Susan B to Barstow David Newell, Barstow Living Trust, Barstow Lynnette Lee; Seaside Gardens Replat; Jan. 5.
$203,000 Hohmann Christopher J, Hohmann Cynthia to Cisneros Jaime, Nafziger Taylor Elise; Lot 18 Groveland; Jan. 9.
$200,100 Sobr Frederick J to Ajifu Joann G; Blk B Spinney and Tanski; Jan. 10.
$200,000 Morin Edward A, Morin Revocable Trust, Morin Rose Marie K to Wallingford Linda L, Wallingford Vernon E; Country Village Unit 2253; Jan. 5.
$199,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Derrico Bonnie C, Derrico James B; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 345; Jan. 10.
$199,900 Nardone Debra A, Nardone James P to Marechal Kelly Ann; Lot 110 Harborage On Braden River; Jan. 9.
$198,000 Ley Thomas A to Brennan Mari F; Lot 46 Blk 4 Cypress Pond Estates; Jan. 5.
$194,425 Senecal Vicki Oler to Osborne Kathleen Ann, Osborne Michal Eugene; Lot 11 Blk 57 Trailer Estates; Jan. 5.
$193,500 Cardel Homes U S Limited Partnership to Barbet Kenneth, Barbet Tamara A; Lot 109 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 5.
$192,500 Lb Properties West Incorporated to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 19 Palma Sola Pines; Jan. 5.
$192,397 Peek Clifford to Landz Management and Consulting LLC; Pt 30-34-18; Jan. 9.
$190,000 Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 429817 to Kelly Mark Safford; Blk C Pennsylvania Park; Jan. 10.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Delong Thomas Andrew, Delong Waraluck; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 118; Jan. 8.
$190,000 Stiles Sara to Gallegos Ricardo German Cardenas, Gutierrez Luz Nancy Castro; Lot 18 Blk 1 Whitfield Manor; Jan. 9.
$188,500 Keckler Claudia Nicole, Wells Alan Charles to Butler James Michael; Lot 10 Plantation Oaks; Jan. 8.
$187,500 Webb E June, Webb Philip B to Katherine Kole Revocable Trust, Kole Katherine; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5608; Jan. 10.
$185,000 Earl Arthur C, Earl Janet M to Dicorb Holdings Inc; Cypress Strand Unit 39 101; Jan. 9.
$185,000 Earl Arthur C, Earl Janet M to Dicorb Holdings LLC; Cypress Strand Unit 47 102; Jan. 9.
$185,000 Kinder Beverly L, Kinder James A to Ramsey Steve; Lot 3006 Twin Rivers; Jan. 8.
$185,000 Montanari Mario, Montanari Patricia to Bolgioni Marilyn A, Bolgioni Richard L; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 250; Jan. 5.
$180,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Nova Sergio Ricardo Vida; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 326; Jan. 9.
$178,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Mcintyre Ashley H, Mcintyre Ryan D; Lot 101 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 9.
$178,169 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brougham Reo Owner L P; Lot 4 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; Jan. 5.
$178,000 Kingsley Sean M to Caggiano Hunter J; Willowbrook Unit 5103; Jan. 5.
$177,000 Egan Timothy Patrick to Egan Timothy Patrick, Maltese Joan; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1203; Jan. 10.
$175,000 Cakech Ltd to Moye Kevin John, Moye Robin Ekas; Palma Sola Trace Unit 410; Jan. 5.
$175,000 Collins Natalie, Collins Sam to Peguero Belsy; Lot 9 Blk F Bay View Park; Jan. 9.
$175,000 Sawchuk Gregory M to Neff Lisa, Wolgast Constance L; Pine Bay Forest Unit 14; Jan. 5.
$174,900 Overstreet Shelley to Guerrero Anabel A, Guerrero Jesus; Orange Grove Park; Jan. 9.
$173,500 Armstrong Mercedes, Armstrong William T to Thomas Alyssa L, Thomas Louis P, Thomas Patty M; Lot 4 Villas at Oak Bend; Jan. 10.
$173,000 Slyman Sue A to Anderson Laurie L, Phillips David W; Greens at Edgewater Unit 5 A; Jan. 8.
$170,000 Thomas Joseph B, Thomas Susan Michelle to Citta John Kenneth, Kelly Lisa Mary; Lot 8 Blk B Sun Crest Acres; Jan. 10.
$169,000 Brady Michael to Arreloa Gudino Salvador, Corona Evelyn; Lot 17 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; Jan. 5.
$168,482 Dente Danielle, Syfert Christopher, Syfert Danielle to Winning Cynthia L; Blk I Bears Resubdivision; Jan. 9.
$168,342 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust 2005 5Ar to Creg Holdings LLC, Patoray Property Group LLC; Lot 4 Blk A Windsor Park; Jan. 8.
$165,000 Fisher Linda A to Minakov Luba J, Minakov Paul J; Carolina Landings at University Place Condominium A Unit 7596; Jan. 9.
$164,900 Frost Charmaine Laura to Vongraupen Jennifer; Lot 4 Blk 3 Emma Harris Addition to Bradenton; Jan. 8.
$163,000 Holmes Michael to Mendoza Ezequiel; Blk A Palmetto Memorial Park; Jan. 10.
$160,500 Wyss Michael W, Wyss Mickey W, Wyss Susan A to Cottone Julia; Stone Harbour I Unit 311; Jan. 8.
$160,000 Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, U S Bank National Association to Broxson Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Broxson Revocable Living Trust; Lot 2 Woodlawn Lakes; Jan. 10.
$159,975 Community Foundation Of Louisville Inc to Dabney S Gordon Jr, Lavin Susan D, West Patricia D; Waters Edge Unit 108 N; Jan. 9.
$158,000 Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 446017 to Putrino Dennis; Lot 4 Highlands; Jan. 10.
$158,000 Tatum Ashlee, Tatum Kyle to Belmont William C; Stone Harbour I Unit 227; Jan. 9.
$154,000 Willkens Barbara, Willkens Becky Lynn to Cotton Taylor Leigh, Ulloa Ceasar Angel; Westbury Court; Jan. 8.
$150,000 Van Der Kolk Thijs to Merino Miguel A Gomez, Moreno Adriana; Blk E Edgewood Park; Jan. 9.
$149,900 Caikauskas Alan, Stilson Tina Marie to Baker Michael; Lot 57 Oneco Terrace; Jan. 9.
$149,900 Manton Anne P, Manton Family Living Trust, Manton John J to Heuthe David S, Heuthe Patricia; Waterford Unit 206; Jan. 9.
$145,000 Jackson Norma P to Garibovic Ervin, Osmanovic Belma; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 201; Jan. 5.
$145,000 Kelly Belinda Sue, Kelly James M, Kelly John Anthony, Kelly Leah Martin to Irvin Gary Z Jr, Irvin Michelle L; Lot 15 Andre; Jan. 8.
$145,000 Kkc Land Investments LLC to Hawkinberry Kristin Shay; Palma Sola Bay Homesteads; Jan. 5.
$145,000 Steinbrecher Tiberiu to Habinyak Corina, Habinyak Gheorghe; Lot 1 Sherwood Pines; Jan. 5.
$144,000 John W Mccreary Living Trust, Mccreary Elaine H, Mccreary John William to Kriegel Sharon M, Young Dillon, Young Jill; Blk 3 Seminole Park; Jan. 10.
$140,000 Lb and 2 LLC to Mcbride Sabrina; Lot 11 Blk E Bradenton East; Jan. 10.
$137,109 Carol A Ranallo Revocable Living Trust, Ranallo Carol A to Mangone Crystal L, Mangone Phillip; Lot 10 Bach; Jan. 8.
$135,000 Starkie Jacqueline A, Starkie Roger M to Lloyd William C; Lot 4 J C Mcnabbs; Jan. 5.
$134,500 Imhoff Cayse, Imhoff Daniel to Nabergall James A, Nabergall Tamara L; Pomello Park; Jan. 5.
$127,663 Richards Claria Phelps to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; Lot 1 Blk O Highland Shores; Jan. 9.
$125,000 Jeanette Welch Revocable Trust, Welch Jeanette to Hosker Jeanne, Hosker Stephen H; Pt 24-33-19; Jan. 10.
$125,000 Roberson Yvette J, Sais Yvette J to Bank Gregory A, Sais Yvette J; Lot 2 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; Jan. 8.
$120,950 Snyder Penny R, Snyder Richard K to Hmelnicky John Stephen, Hmelnicky Ruth Marie; Terraces I Of Tara Unit 301; Jan. 5.
$120,914 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bowman Gwen E, Shapiro Todd A; Lot 41 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Jan. 9.
$120,000 Johnston Suzan, Peterson Douglas to Altpeter Linda Ann, Altpeter William D; Villas Of Pointe West Unit 5A; Jan. 8.
$120,000 Sullivan David A, Sullivan Dianne L to Izzo Salvatore Iv; Lot 35 Beck Estates; Jan. 8.
$117,500 Kennedy Edwina S, Kennedy Raegan S, Stone Edwina to Kunik Karel; Palmetto Point; Jan. 9.
$116,000 Bilson Jan to Southern Property Group Inc; Lot 8 Scott Terrace; Jan. 8.
$115,900 Heritage Family Trust, Herschberger Willis M to Geyer Pamela, Herschberger Willis M; Braden River Ranchettes; Jan. 9.
$115,000 Henry Cynthia L, Henry John L to Mckinney Bonnie A; Cortez Villas Condominium 9 Unit 92; Jan. 9.
$114,900 Ace Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust, Esparza Roberto, Gomez Sonia, Gomez Sonia N, Hsbc Bank Usa to Twenty Four Twelve LLC; Pinecrest 2015 Ca 002989; Jan. 5.
$110,500 Bonham Edgar L, Gwaltney Connie, Helms Judith, Kirkpatrick Kathy, Neal Linda to Fairchild Melody L, Fairchild Richard L; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 114; Jan. 9.
$110,000 Walden Family Trust, Walden Judy Rogers, Walden Lowell Madison to Dalley Frederick C, Woodsworth Dalley Frances; Lot 12 Blk E Windsor Park; Jan. 5.
$108,000 Edington David L, Edington Lisa J to Hs and Kk Properties LLC; Lot 7 Grande Villa Estates; Jan. 8.
$105,000 Osgood Bryan James, Osgood James Eliot, Osgood John Donald, Overholser Mary to Spirit 16 Of Srq LLC; Lot 8 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights; Jan. 10.
$92,000 Ryan James M, Rynbrandt Janet E to Sledd Susan J; Wildewood Springs Ii Unit 128 D; Jan. 9.
$90,000 Forquer Koren R, Orma Van Houten Living Trust, Van Houten Constance M, Van Houten Constance M, Van Houten Lorraine S, Van Houten Orma Living Trust to Leger James J, Leger Paulette L; Westwinds Village Unit Q 101; Jan. 8.
$90,000 Ziemke Jayne A, Ziemke Steven C to Hall Lorri L, Hall Monte L; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 311; Jan. 10.
$89,000 Dufour Severin, Leonard Florence to Bolduc Lisa, Bolduc Rock; Park Acres Estates Unit 72; Jan. 5.
$88,000 Uhl Leanore P to Kudriaszow Pamela M; Cortez Villas Unit 29; Jan. 5.
$87,500 Derigo L K to Sp21Fv LLC; 0; Jan. 5.
$87,500 Stodola Bernadetta G, Stodola Family Loving Trust, Stodola Jerome J to Atherton Barbara L, Atherton Paul K; Lot 2104 Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community; Jan. 9.
$85,000 Chapman Kenneth, Chapman Patricia to Leon Yaima; Lot 138 Hidden Oaks; Jan. 8.
$84,100 Delaney Susan L, Susan L Delaney Revocable Trust Agreement to Stevens William; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 316; Jan. 9.
$80,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Weir Gloria; Cortez Park Unit 53; Jan. 9.
$80,000 Elefther Sophie, Nicol and Zoe Elefther Irrevocable Trust to Weydert Sherry M; Parkway Villas Unit 31; Jan. 8.
$75,061 Waterfall Capital Group LLC to High Road Group LLC; Lot 3 Blk B Tylers; Jan. 9.
$75,000 Borley Christopher, Cutrone Christina B, Joseph D Mcginnis Living Trust, Mcginnis Joseph D Living Trust to Cutrone Christina B; Pinehurst Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 123; Jan. 9.
$75,000 Desoto Holdings Inc to Brown Debra Ann; Lot 9 Blk D Casa Loma Mobilehome; Jan. 5.
$75,000 Jennison Anne to Seymour Douglas A, Seymour Martha M; Lot D Blk 2 Harbor Hills; Jan. 8.
$74,000 Ambrosino Alfred, Savello Ida to Ambrosino Alfred; Veranda Iv at River Strand Unit 2315; Jan. 9.
$73,500 Norman Carol to Kennedy Investment Properties LLC; Lot 32 Bach; Jan. 10.
$72,000 Bowdish Lisa, Bowdish Michael to Buchanan Charles F; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 353; Jan. 10.
$70,000 Dupouy Douglas E, Dupouy Velma L to Danhoff Barbara L, Danhoff Gregory John; Country Village Unit 2002; Jan. 5.
$70,000 Malwitz Gerald W, Malwitz Janet M to Lynch Casey Alan, Lynch Linda L; Lot 9 Blk 1 Trailer Estates; Jan. 5.
$65,543 Holderfield Helena, Wade Karen Conti to Seregi Maria E; Third Bayshore Unit N 37; Jan. 10.
$65,000 Christine T Shaw Trust, Shaw Christine T, Van Zandt Christine T to Kidder Debra S, Kidder James A; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 231; Jan. 9.
$65,000 Cummins Rita M to Van Swol James H, Van Swol Mary E; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 81; Jan. 8.
$65,000 Marjorie Pugh Revocable Living Trust, Pugh Marjorie to Newhouse Cynthia A, Newhouse Michael D; Blk 34 Trailer Estates; Jan. 10.
$64,000 Kelly Elizabeth, Kelly William to Oconnell Linda M; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 44 3; Jan. 9.
$63,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Jan. 9.
$62,500 Lueder Ernest W, Lueder Susan F to Thomson Duane C; Fourth Bayshore Unit L 23; Jan. 8.
$59,000 Bank Of America to Hernz Properties LLC; Pt 1-34-17; Jan. 10.
$59,000 Wallis Teresa, Wallis Teresa P to Fazio Joseph, Fazio Margaret; Ironwood First Unit 216 A; Jan. 10.
$54,700 Smith Bevlon M, Smith Roger L to Smith Bevlon M, Smith Roger L; Lot 26 Blk B Oakwood; Jan. 9.
$54,500 Burgess Constance M to Sheline Mary J, Sheline Thomas M; Heather Hills Estates; Jan. 8.
$52,000 Blenker Harry L, Blenker Harry Lee Ii to Jones Alan L, Jones Gladys D; Pt 1-34-17; Jan. 9.
$52,000 Smith William G to Klein Geltink Gerald, Klein Geltink Henrietta; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 46; Jan. 10.
$50,000 Miner Richard E, Miner Richard Edward, Miner Stephen J to Kramer Roger Mark, Kramer Vikki Lynn; Lot 114 Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative; Jan. 8.
$50,000 Prato Jonathon M to Leyva George R Iii, Leyva George R Jr; Lough Erne Unit C 104; Jan. 10.
$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Mahacek Arthur, Mahacek Rosemary; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 132; Jan. 10.
$49,500 Harsh Friedrich W, Harsh John A, Harsh Ruth E Revocable Trust, Ruth E Harsh Revocable Trust to Martin Mitchel T, Martin Susan L; Bayshore Gardens Unit L 1; Jan. 5.
$45,000 National Bank Of Commerce, Patriot Bank to Corcoran Donna M, Corcoran J Martin; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 403; Jan. 5.
$42,000 Awad Maryse to Hallsworth Thomas, Kenney Elizabeth; Lot 17 Blk 28 Trailer Estates; Jan. 10.
$42,000 Carnegie Carolyn R to Pryor Veronica; 0; Jan. 5.
$41,000 Tan Kim to Jones Thomas P; Pt 36-34-22; Jan. 5.
$40,000 Mather Michael F to Swartz Gregory P; Lot 64 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; Jan. 8.
$37,000 Kirkland Susanne M to Kma Fidu Inc, Trust No 465217; Lot 26 Blk A Fair Lane Acres; Jan. 10.
$35,000 Gardner Barbara J, Gardner Gary H to Lawrence George H Jr; Fourth Bayshore Unit G 6; Jan. 5.
$35,000 Mller Vicki L to Bradley Steven L; Shadow Brook Unit 160; Jan. 9.
$28,000 Fochs Fred J, Fochs Jane A to Evans Bonnie M, Evans Frederick C; Pt 32-34-18; Jan. 9.
$28,000 Wyzgowski Margo A, Wyzgowski Paul to Kulwicki Gary; 0; Jan. 8.
$27,000 Miller Deborah S, Miller Robin to Stoutenborough Joan H, Stoutenborough Paul Daniel; Lot 87 Fair Lane Acres; Jan. 5.
$25,391 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Jan. 9.
$25,000 Smith William Gregory to Golf Lakes Residentsassociation Inc; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 624; Jan. 10.
$24,500 Coulter Shirley Esque to Valdez Contreras Martina; Country Retreat Unit 65; Jan. 8.
$21,400 Williamson June to Williamson Keith A, Williamson Mark S; Third Bayshore Unit G 3; Jan. 8.
$21,000 Horne Delores Lee Hamm, Washington Alfreda Darlene, Williams Markeith Patrick to Desoto Holdings Inc; Lot 3 Blk 4 Welshs Memphis; Jan. 8.
$18,067 Demarco Theresa A, Gross Steven B to Demarco Theresa A, Ercolino Michelle D, Gross Steven B; Lot 28 Blk G Sandpoint; Jan. 10.
$18,000 Bender Mary B, Bender Philip E to Batton Harry D, Batton Shirley A; Leisure Lake Village Unit 113; Jan. 10.
$16,100 Arrow Financial Services LLC, Boone Richard R, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005 4 to S A F Solutions LLC; Lot 10 Blk B Kirkhaven 2016 Ca 001701; Jan. 5.
$12,700 Alcorn Kristin, Pebble Springs Condominium Association Of Bradenton Inc to Gettle John Harding Iii Trust, John Harding Gettle Iii Trust; Pebble Springs Unit 6358 2017 Cc 003027; Jan. 9.
$12,000 Rossdanson Douglas, Rossdanson Mark to Rothstein Jeff, Rothstein Karen; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 118; Jan. 8.
$10,000 5T Wealth Partners LP to Martin Philip; 0; Jan. 5.
$10,000 Wagner Cheri Lynn to Webb Richard M; Lot 14 Blk M Floridana Mobile Homesite; Jan. 8.
$1,500 Lyons John J, Lyons John Joseph to Craig Kathryn Louise; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 107; Jan. 8.
$1,000 Douglas Marcus to Davis Lemanthius; Lot 1 Lamp Post Place; Jan. 9.
$1,000 Santoli Richard to Christenson LLC; Pt 8-34-18; Jan. 8.
$10 326 Compass Point Dr LLC to Miller Christine, Miller Robert T; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 69 C; Jan. 10.
$10 Adelson Sheldon to Adelson Marlene, Adelson Sheldon; Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Iii Unit 326; Jan. 10.
$10 Adelson Sheldon to Adelson Marlene, Adelson Sheldon; Villa at El Conquistador Unit 4A; Jan. 10.
$10 Adelson Sheldon to Adelson Marlene, Adelson Sheldon; El Conquistador Villas Unit 15; Jan. 10.
$10 Alfonso Andres G to Stewart Cynthia M; Lot 55 Garden Lakes Estates; Jan. 10.
$10 Allen Jacquelyn K to Allen Jacquelyn K; Pelican Harbour Beach Club Unit N 1; Jan. 9.
$10 Arenas Gerardo R Serrano, Garcia Jeannet M Romero to Romero Geraldine P Serrano; Lot 54 Wisteria Park; Jan. 5.
$10 Bacon Kay L, Wieck Fred P, Wieck Kay L to Fred P Wieck Revocable Living Trust, Kay L Wieck Revocable Living Trust, Wieck Fred P Revocable Living Trust, Wieck Kay L Revocable Living Trust; Bay Hollow Unit 17; Jan. 9.
$10 Bartels Russell S to Bartels Marilyne L; Bel Mare Unit 502; Jan. 10.
$10 Bartels Steven E to Bartels K Edward, Bartels Marilyne L, K Edward Bartels Trust; Bel Mare Unit 502; Jan. 10.
$10 Bellanca Peter E, Dazzi Giovanna to Bellanca Peter E, Dazzi Giovanna; Lot 34 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates; Jan. 5.
$10 Bellanca Peter E, Dazzi Giovanna to Bellanca Peter E, Dazzi Giovanna; Lot 3 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates; Jan. 5.
$10 Bjorklund Carol J, Bjorklund Gregory L, Turchi James J to Bjorklund Carol J, Bjorklund Gregory L, Turchi James J; Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 6802; Jan. 8.
$10 Bond Anne J, Crow Anne J, Justice Elaine A, Justice Gilbert L, Justice Gilbert L Jr to Pyron James C Iii, Pyron Susan Clarke; Lot 30 Harbour Landings Estates; Jan. 5.
$10 Bouwer Dann Allen to Ds Digs LLC; Lot 7 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; Jan. 8.
$10 Brooks Doris E, Brooks Johnny Darrel to Jimenez Karen, Jimenez Roberto; Pt 35-34-18; Jan. 5.
$10 Brooks Doris E, Brooks Rodney to Jimenez Karen, Jimenez Roberto; Pt 35-34-18; Jan. 5.
$10 Brooks Doris E, Marcioni Alisa, Prater Alisa M to Jimenez Karen, Jimenez Roberto; Pt 35-34-18; Jan. 5.
$10 Brown Thelma J, Rigoni Ronald G Lving Trust, Ronald G Rigoni Living Trust to Brown Thelma J; Lot 80 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; Jan. 5.
$10 Brunner Leila E, Brunner Randolph A to Brunner Leila E; Lot 22 Blk 2 Barrington Ridge; Jan. 5.
$10 Bryant Joyce Monix, Monix Alicia N, Monix Pamela M, Porter Alicia N to Bryant Joyce Monix; Lot 2 Blk E T A Howze; Jan. 9.
$10 C Franklin Jordan Revocable Trust, Jordan C Franklin Revocable Trust, Jordan Charles Franklin Jr, Langston Suzanne to Jordan Charles Franklin Jr; Resort Sixty Six Unit 105; Jan. 5.
$10 Carlton Charles L, Carlton Geraldyne H to Carlton Charles Kyle, Carlton Charles L, Carlton Geraldyne H; Lardas; Jan. 8.
$10 Carr David W, Carr Patricia A to Carr David W, Carr Patricia A, David W Carr and Patricia A Carr Revocable Trust Dated; Palma Sola Shores Unit 27; Jan. 8.
$10 Cortes Janet E to Carlos Stacey L, Cortes Guadalupe, Cortes Janet E; Blk B Fair Lane Acres; Jan. 9.
$10 Croghan Colonial Bank, Marcele E Warner Revocable Trust, Warner Marcele E Revocable Trust to Warner James H; Westbay Cove Unit 123; Jan. 5.
$10 Davis Beatrice to Davis Beatrice, Davis Family Trust; Lot D 59 Rosedale Highlands; Jan. 10.
$10 Dvonch Jerome J, Dvonch Mary Ann, Jerome J Dvonch Trust to Dvonch Jerome J, Dvonch Mary Ann; Fiddlers Bend Unit 21; Jan. 8.
$10 Eaton Corporation to Eaton Aerospace LLC; Or1640 Pg2892; Jan. 8.
$10 Ehlers Andrea, Ehlers Helge to Ehlers Andrea, Ehlers Helge H, Ehlers Revocable Trust; Fairway Acres; Jan. 9.
$10 Elefther Nicol, Elefther Zoe to Elefther Nicol Irrevocable Trust, Elefther Sophie, Elefther Zoe Irrevocable Trust, Nicol and Zoe Elefther Irrevocable Trust; Or2438 Pg3847; Jan. 8.
$10 Emm Square LLC to Deng Mingmin, Yin Meng; Lot 61 Wingspan Way at Tara; Jan. 5.
$10 Federman Barbara C, Federman Harold P to Favas Debra, Federman Paul, Federman Trust Declaration; Lot 29 Palma Sola Trace; Jan. 8.
$10 Foss Faith F to Faith L Foss Revocable Trust, Foss Faith L; Blk B Palma Sola Bay Estates; Jan. 10.
$10 Fountain Karen L to Bartels Marilyne L; Bel Mare Unit 502; Jan. 10.
$10 Fridlington Kathleen, Paine Paula, Sbedden Mark, Shedden Carl, Shedden Christine, Shedden Lewis R to Kimberly M Wirtz Trust, Wirtz Kimberly M, Wysocki Ronald J; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 1 Bv; Jan. 5.
$10 Glanz Reynold L to Glanz Ren, Glanz Reynold L, Reynold L Glanz Revocable Trust; Pt 7-34-18; Jan. 10.
$10 Glanz Reynold L to Glanz Ren, Glanz Reynold L, Reynold L Glanz Revocable Trust; Pattens; Jan. 10.
$10 Goszewski Bernice to Johnson Robert W, Johnson Sally A; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 208; Jan. 8.
$10 Guler Ibrahim to Guler Ida; Lot 25 Sterling Lake; Jan. 10.
$10 Gutierrez Sylvia to Aguayo Migdalia, Morales Eusebio Aguayo; Lot 5 Blk B La Selva Park; Jan. 9.
$10 Hartley Rhonda to Hartley Rhonda, Rhonda Hartley Revocable Living Trust; Pt 6-34-18; Jan. 5.
$10 Hooper Benjiman E, Hooper Cynthia L to Giuliano Anita M, Hooper Benjiman E, Hooper Cynthia L; Or2707 Pg4732; Jan. 5.
$10 Jbcc Properties LLC to Mcglynn Sharon A; Pt 2-34-17; Jan. 8.
$10 Keown Barbara A, Keown Brian R to Keown Barbara A, Keown Brian James, Keown Wendy Jean; Lot 36 Blk 36 Trailer Estates; Jan. 10.
$10 Kichar Mark to Kichar Julie, Kichar Mark; Five Lakes Unit 212; Jan. 10.
$10 Kindon James A, Kindon Rachel E to Kindon James A Iii, Nowicki Leslie, Palmer Ada Jane, Rossi Roxanne J; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 165; Jan. 9.
$10 Klingemann Christopher M to Klingemann Heidi; Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 301; Jan. 5.
$10 Klingensmith Carroll G, Klingensmith Lewis C to Klingensmith Carroll Irrevocable Trust, Klingensmith Lewis Irrevocable Trust, Lewis and Carroll Klingensmith Irrevocable Trust, Stone Renee Klingensmith; Five Lakes Unit 215; Jan. 8.
$10 Lawson Glen J Jr to J Lawson LLC; Pt 14-34-17; Jan. 8.
$10 Lawson Glen J Jr to J Lawson LLC; Pt 11-34-17; Jan. 8.
$10 Leonard Cristina, Leonard Nathaniel to Nafziger Christie; Country Retreat Unit 53; Jan. 5.
$10 Lewis Marilyn M to Mary Kathryn Damstra; Lot 16 Terri Me Terrace; Jan. 10.
$10 Lin Xing Fang, Milhaud Olivier D to South Seas Holding Limited; Lot 2 Long Lot; Jan. 9.
$10 Lott Lynn R to Haweah Properties LLC; Or2524 Pg2018; Jan. 5.
$10 Maguire Clement, Maguire Regina to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 107; Jan. 8.
$10 Malwitz Jan, Malwitz Jerry to Hunter Todd, Malwitz Bruce, Malwitz Gerald, Malwitz Jan, Malwitz Janet, Malwitz Jerry, Malwitz Tanya, Sundberg Jodi Hunter; Lot 7 Blk 59 Trailer Estates 4Th Ad; Jan. 5.
$10 Margaret Von Rudenborg to Margaret Von Rudenborg, Margaret Von Rudenborg Revocable Trust; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 139; Jan. 10.
$10 Menzies James, Menzies James P, Menzies Sheilagh, Menzies Sheilagh L to Chimento Meredith M, De Santis Leah M, Menzies Family Revocable Trust, Menzies James P, Menzies Sheilagh L; Lot 11 Blk 26 Shore Acres; Jan. 10.
$10 Mercer John, Mercer Monica to Mercer John; Lot 1 Blk 1 Cape Vista; Jan. 9.
$10 Miller Carol A, Miller Thomas J to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 205; Jan. 8.
$10 Miller Carol A, Miller Thomas J to Umbrella Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A6; Jan. 8.
$10 Mishkin Eric Marc, Mishkin Kathleen to Kathleen A Mishkin Revocable Trust, Mishkin Kathleen A; Longboat Cove Unit 207; Jan. 10.
$10 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Woods Of Moccasin Wallow Master Association Inc; Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Jan. 10.
$10 Murphy Michael G to Evans Alan J, Evans Mary G; Manatee Gardens; Jan. 8.
$10 Pal Land Trust, Santoli Richard A to Christenson LLC; Lot 35 Do Ray Villas; Jan. 8.
$10 Pal Land Trust, Santoli Richard A to Christenson LLC; Cannon; Jan. 8.
$10 Palma Robert to Whitney Beach 332 LLC; Whitney Beach Iii Unit 332; Jan. 10.
$10 Patel Mukesh, Patel Rajendra, Patel Smita to Gulfshore Ami LLC; Lot 14 Blk 27 Anna Maria Beach; Jan. 8.
$10 Payne James B, Payne Linda J to James B Payne Trust, Payne James B; Lot 4 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Jan. 10.
$10 Pierce Edward A, Pierce Judith E, Pierce Revocable Trust to Pierce Kurt E, Pierce Pamela J; Lot 45 Blk 35 Trailer Estates; Jan. 5.
$10 Poirier Patricia Louise, Poirier William Donald Jr to Mays Edith Jolene; Lot 6 Blk G Woodlawn Lakes; Jan. 5.
$10 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Mcdevitt William M, William M Mcdevitt Trust; Or2701 Pg1423; Jan. 8.
$10 Redditt Dixon I Jr to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 101; Jan. 8.
$10 Rokosz Dagny B to King Home Corporation; Or1247 Pg0193; Jan. 5.
$10 Roy Bonita J, Roy John D to John D Roy and Bonita J Roy Trust, Roy Bonita J, Roy John D; Lot 4 Blk 2 Lakeridge Falls; Jan. 8.
$10 Rudenborg Margaret Von to Margaret Von Rudenborg Revocable Trust, Rudenborg Margaret Von; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 108; Jan. 10.
$10 Schneider Rita M to Rita M Schneider Revocable Living Trust, Schneider Rita M; Lot 43 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Jan. 8.
$10 Schultz Kurt E, Schultz Linda B to Kurt E Schultz and Linda B Schultz Revocable Trust, Schultz Kurt E, Schultz Linda B; Lena Road Commercial Unit 207; Jan. 9.
$10 Schultz Kurt Edward, Schultz Linda Brigitte to Kurt E Schultz and Linda B Schultz Revocable Trust, Schultz Kurt E, Schultz Linda B; Veranda Iii at River Strand Unit 2126; Jan. 9.
$10 Schwab Daniel, Schwab Isabelle to Sunbreeze Of Holmes Beach LLC; Turtle Towers Ii Unit A; Jan. 9.
$10 Silva David A to Prato Jonathon M; Or2570 Pg5199; Jan. 10.
$10 Simison Sally to Cody James, Cody Kelly; Oakwood Villas Unit 79; Jan. 8.
$10 Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc to Graham Richard L, Richard L Graham Revocable Trust; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 206; Jan. 8.
$10 Sorrentino Thelma Beverly, Sorrentino Weisz Thelma Beverly, Weisz Thelma Beverly to Gaulin Richard D, Sorrentino Thelma Beverly, Sorrentino Weisz Thelma Beverly, Weisz Thelma Beverly; Kenilworth; Jan. 5.
$10 Spivack Audrey Jones, Spivack Lawrence F to Lawrence F Spivack and Audrey J Spivack Revocable Trust, Spivack Audrey J, Spivack Lawrence F; Lot 241 Esplanade; Jan. 8.
$10 Steinbrecher Tiberiu to Tibgib LLC; Pt 13-35-17; Jan. 9.
$10 Steinbrecher Tiberiu to 1221 61St Avenue East Land Trust Agreement, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Pt 13-35-17; Jan. 9.
$10 Steinie LLC to 512 60Th Avenue West Land Trust, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Sunny Lakes Estates; Jan. 9.
$10 Steinie LLC to 5927 1St Street East Land Trust Agreement, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Lot 52 Pine Bluff Square; Jan. 9.
$10 Steinie LLC to 6023 3Rd Street East Land Trust Agreement, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Lot 30 Pine Bluff Square; Jan. 9.
$10 Steinie LLC to 422 60Th Avenue Drive East Land Trust Agreement, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Florida Oaks; Jan. 9.
$10 Steinie LLC to 4804 18Th Street West Land Trust, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Lot 5 Blk 13 Holiday Heights; Jan. 9.
$10 Stephenson W Mark to Stephenson W Mark, W Mark Stephenson Revocable Living Trust; Boca Grove Unit 201; Jan. 10.
$10 Thornberry Diane, Thornberry Richard to Richard W Thornberry and Diane M Thornberry Revocable Trust, Thornberry Diane M, Thornberry Richard W; Eagle Creek V Unit 7600; Jan. 8.
$10 Tibgib LLC to 311 60Th Avenue West Land Trust Agreement, Iolti Holdings Partnership; Lot 264 Sunny Lakes Estates; Jan. 9.
$10 Tubbert Adam Bepler, Tubbert Emily Miles to Tubbert Emily Miles; Lot 67 Soleil West; Jan. 9.
$10 Van Der Jagt Neil H to Neil H Van Der Jagt Trust, Van Der Jagt Neil H; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 269; Jan. 10.
$10 Van Drie James A to James A Van Drie Trust, Van Drie James A; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 674; Jan. 9.
$10 Via Roma Beach Resort Owners Association Inc to Bailey Kimberly L, Ladd Beverly M, Ladd Sean M, Ladd Stephen L; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 27 V; Jan. 8.
$10 Von Rudenborg Margaret to Margaret Von Rudenhorg Revocable Trust, Von Rudenborg Margaret; Lot 139 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Jan. 10.
$10 Warner James H to Warner Constance S, Warner James H; Westbay Cove Unit 123; Jan. 5.
$10 Wesley Lisa A, Wesley Michael C to Mcknight Ernest Jr; 0; Jan. 5.
$10 Whidden Stephan L to Whidden Mitzi E; Lot 7 Blk L Country Club Heights; Jan. 10.
$10 White Joanette M, White Lauren A to White Family Trust, White Joanette M, White Lauren A; Mount Vernon Unit 4734; Jan. 9.
$10 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow Community Association Inc to Woods Of Moccasin Wallow Master Association Inc; Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Jan. 10.
$1 Cooper Carl L, Cooper Patricia S to Carl and Patricia Cooper Family Trust, Cooper Carl Family Trust, Cooper Carl Lindsey, Cooper Patricia Family Trust, Cooper Patricia Sue; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit O 2; Jan. 8.
$1 French Jeffrey, French Natalie to French Natalie; 0; Jan. 5.
$1 French Jeffrey, French Natalie to French Jeffrey; Grand Estuary Iii at River Strand Unit 443; Jan. 5.
$1 Kelsey Fred to Kelsey Glenn D, Kelsey Idg Trust, Kelsey Jeffrey A; Lot 11 Blk D Luana Isles; Jan. 9.
$1 Whitfield Carol J, Whitfield H Leland Jr, Whitfield Harry Leland Jr to Whitfield Carol J, Whitfield Harry Leland Jr; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit 31 B; Jan. 5.
$0 Berrio Ana F, Curci Roberto to Curci Roberto, Perdomo Maria M Corredor; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 249; Jan. 5.
$0 Davidson Brenda J, Davidson Dennis J to Cantolino Prop 1 LLC; Morningside Unit 416; Jan. 8.
$0 Davies Edward N, Davies Edward Nicholas to Davies Richard C; Lot 10 Blk A Twin Lakes Estates; Jan. 9.
$0 Demorest Marilyn T, Demorest Robert G to Mills Katherine B; Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 534; Jan. 9.
$0 Dia Fidu Inc, Trust No 262814 to Dia Fiduciary Inc; Lot 122 Sunny Lakes Estates; Jan. 10.
$0 Gilson Rachel M, Morton Jacob D to Morton Jacob D; Lot 86 Oak Terrace; Jan. 9.
$0 Guerrette Thomas R, Jepsen Rebecca A to Armstrong Michael I Sr, Armstrong Patricia R, Michael I Armstrong Sr and Patricia R Armstrong Revocable Living Trust; 0; Jan. 5.
$0 Hp Florida L LLC to Hpa Borrower 2017 1 Ml LLC; 0; Jan. 8.
$0 Kennedy Raegan S to Kunik Karel; Palmetto Point; Jan. 9.
$0 Kenney Timothy Joseph, Kosenkov Kristyne Rose to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; Jan. 9.
$0 Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Lot 31 Bahia Vista; Jan. 8.
$0 Lis Adam J to Lis Adam J, Lis Stefani M; Lot 246 Sabal Harbour; Jan. 8.
$0 Nelson Bruce G, Nelson Kathleen L to Gold Jennifer L, Nelson Kathleen L; Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 2; Jan. 5.
$0 Palmer Roy C Living Trust, Palmer Susan M, Roy C Palmer and Susan M Palmer Living Trust to Roberts Heather; University Park Of Commerce; Jan. 5.
$0 Roberts Heather to 7437 Pennsylvania Avenue LLC; University Park Of Commerce; Jan. 5.
$0 Sabo Carole Ann to Cas and Trs LLC; Braden Castle Tourist Camp; Jan. 9.
$0 Sabo Carole Ann, Stewart Thomas R to Cas and Trs LLC; 0; Jan. 9.
$0 Trust No 369616, Yka Fidu Inc to Trust No 369616, Yka Fiduciary Inc; Lot 3 Blk A Highland Shores; Jan. 10.
Comments