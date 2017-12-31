Real estate transactions: Jan. 1, 2018

$10,400,000 Airport Commerce LLC to Acc Sarasota Dat LLC, Acc Sarasota Lar LLC; Pt 25-35-17; Dec. 19.
$3,200,000 Fernandez Carolyn Davis to Rysal Enterprises LLC; Lot 6 Blk 11 Shore Acres; Dec. 19.
$2,835,000 Florida Coast Development Corporation to D R Horton Inc; Cottages at San Lorenzo; Dec. 19.
$2,150,000 Caron Julie K, Julie K Caron Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Ami North Shore Properties LLC; Blk 11 Shore Acres; Dec. 19.
$1,450,000 Riverview Ventures Properties LLC to Advance Self Storage LLC; Pt 23-35-17; Dec. 19.
$1,380,000 206 Church LLC to Haggerty John Sr; Lot 15 Blk H Azure Shores; Dec. 20.
$1,300,000 Georgia L Jones Revocable Living Trust, Jones Georgia L to Brown Galen G, Brown Sarah Marie; Pt 25-34-16; Dec. 20.
$1,025,000 Varley Michael, Varley Michael A to Gentry Melissa W, Gentry Michael J; Lot 35 Key Royale; Dec. 19.
$953,875 Wci Communities LLC to Cochran Daniel L, Cochran Sharareh; Lot 7 Tidewater Preserve; Dec. 19.
$830,000 Ellis James M to Chadwick Heather N, Chadwick Keith J Jr; Lot 2 Palma Sola Sanctuary; Dec. 18.
$796,900 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Vojcek Moni; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 601; Dec. 19.
$787,000 Nalven Wendy B, Poulos Richard T to Troyer Craig D; Bay View Shores; Dec. 19.
$745,860 Lennar Homes LLC to Moorings Properties LLC; Lot 21 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 19.
$726,290 Sd Cce LLC to Kaufman Emily, Sinanian Craig R; Lot 119 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 18.
$720,000 Munson Donald E, Munson Suzanne Y to R P E LLC; Lot 6 Blk B Gulf View; Dec. 20.
$719,379 Lennar Homes LLC to Moorings Properties LLC; Lot 20 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 19.
$688,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Lawrence Bruce D; Lot 20 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 18.
$665,000 Wci Communities LLC to Charles R Stone and Felicia A Stone Revocable Trust, Stone Charles R, Stone Felicia A; Lot 56 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 19.
$660,972 Pagnotta Becky L, Pagnotta Nicholas G to Horner Daniel Kevin, Horner Laura S; Pt 31-34-17; Dec. 15.
$650,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Harrower John R, Harrower Leslie A; Lot 59 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 18.
$649,000 Wci Communities LLC to Kleban John Thomas, Miller Mark David; Lot 154 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 18.
$620,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Harbin Bert G Ii, Harbin Deborah A; Lot 54 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 19.
$620,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Garcia Carlos Guerra, Guerra Amelia Danette; Lot 236 Bridgewater; Dec. 19.
$601,435 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Flemming Gary A, Flemming Hope M; Lot 13 Estuary; Dec. 18.
$600,000 Brower Mark, Brower Sherry L to Wharton Charity J, Wharton Neil D; Lot 1 Plantations at Tara Golf and Country Club; Dec. 20.
$590,400 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hart Lynda F, Hart Peter G; Lot 247 Del Webb; Dec. 19.
$565,000 Lannenpaa Family Revocable Living, Lannenpaa Kimmo Vaino, Lannenpaa Virpi Elina to Enteen Sharon, Prusso Doug; Lot 204 Palmetto Skyway; Dec. 20.
$555,000 Becks Michael N, Becks Sharon K, Michael N Becks Revocable Trust, Sharon K Becks Revocable Trust to Sperry Deborah Taylor, Sperry John F; Bel Mare Unit 1103; Dec. 19.
$542,594 Lennar Homes LLC to Moeller Teresa Lynn; Lot 84 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 18.
$537,500 Timmerman Gayle A, Timmerman Rowland R to Phillips Timmerman Michelle M, Timmerman Richard C; Lot 206 River Wilderness; Dec. 18.
$528,800 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gale V Gulick Trust, Gulick Gale V; Lot 308 Del Webb; Dec. 20.
$521,564 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Alpert Bertram E, Alpert Irene S; Lot 638 Esplanade; Dec. 20.
$521,109 Divosta Homes LP to Grudecki Christine; Lot 141 Mallory Park; Dec. 19.
$517,300 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Digiglia Anthony R, Digiglia Marianne P; Lot 309 Del Webb; Dec. 19.
$515,000 Thompson Carrie, Thompson John to Trencheny Elizabeth A, Trencheny Robert X; Lot 64 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village West; Dec. 19.
$510,100 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Steiner Mark, Steiner Susan; Lot 254 Del Webb; Dec. 18.
$510,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Colon Edwin A, Edwin A Colon Family Trust; Lot 630 Esplanade; Dec. 15.
$509,777 Lennar Homes LLC to Nick Annette Marie; Lot 61 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 20.
$509,200 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rein Linda W, Rein Richard Alan, Richard Alan Rein and Linda W Rein Revocable Trust; Lot 224 Del Webb; Dec. 19.
$501,297 Lennar Homes LLC to Naidu Darshan, Naidu Raana Pratap; Lot 29 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 19.
$492,300 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Cerveny William C; Lot 37 Enclave at Country Meadows; Dec. 19.
$487,000 Mcintyre Ashley H, Mcintyre Ryan D to Rapchak Lisa, Rapchak Ray; Lot 15 Blk A Central Park; Dec. 19.
$480,000 Oelberg Charles R, Oelberg Kathleen A to Hunt Denis B; Lot 17 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 20.
$465,644 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Albero Richard John, Richard John Albero Trust; Lot 256 Del Webb; Dec. 20.
$457,500 Impink Constance A, Impink Philip M to Harris James B, Harris Leona A; Lot 3 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 20.
$445,000 Mccolloch Rodney R to Heyl Kevin R, Heyl Marcie L; Longboat Harbour North Unit 302; Dec. 19.
$445,000 Wood Barbara F, Wood Richard R to Pearce Donald C, Pearce Elizabeth; Longbeach Unit 22 Dolphin; Dec. 20.
$438,894 Lennar Homes LLC to Schwartz Sharon; Lot 127 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 20.
$435,700 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Tricase Paolo G; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 403; Dec. 19.
$435,000 Brown Galen G, Brown Sarah Marie to Ritchie Kirsten L; Blk 4 Harbor Hills Resubdivision; Dec. 20.
$431,500 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Marano Ursula M, Marano Vincent F; Lot 54 Enclave at Country Meadows; Dec. 19.
$430,000 Phillips Mandy Conver, Phillips Steven R to Hart Anne May, Hart Henry Ashton; Pelican Harbour and Beach Club Unit L 2; Dec. 20.
$418,180 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Newton Christopher E, Newton Joyce M; Lot 364 Del Webb; Dec. 19.
$415,000 Nelson Leticia, Nelson Peter E to Bradtmueller John; Pt 28-35-20; Dec. 20.
$410,800 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Myers Kathryn M; Lot 245 Del Webb; Dec. 19.
$407,500 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Corl Ernest R, Corl Kyle L; Lot 305 Del Webb; Dec. 20.
$405,000 Wilson Hayley J to Basore Julianna V; Lot 79 Tidewater Preserve; Dec. 15.
$400,000 Goldsmith Marian H, Goldsmith Michael J to Bartschke Karen M, Bartschke Karen M; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 41; Dec. 19.
$400,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Fuller Laura J, Fuller Thomas R, Thomas R and Laura J Fuller Living Trust; Lot 146 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 19.
$400,000 Palma Sola LLC to Green Venture Lawn and Landscape Maintenance Inc; Pt 25-34-16; Dec. 20.
$400,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Dague Cheryl A, Dague John C; Lot 122 Rivers Reach; Dec. 19.
$399,000 Freemott John, Freemott Linda, Joseph Carolyn, Joseph Elliot T, Joseph Elliott to Gulfshore Affordable Rentals LLC; Silver Sands Unit 243; Dec. 20.
$395,000 Zint Cynthia A, Zint Michael to Lurgio Scott J, Lurgio Trisha; Lot 142 River Woods; Dec. 20.
$392,200 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Bass Angela, Mcmenemy Doreen; Lot 11 Blk 35 Crosscreek; Dec. 19.
$385,000 Lewis Deborah L to Cummins Ruth J; Lot 52 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 18.
$381,451 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Bailey Lawrence R Jr, Easley Bettye; Lot 132 Indigo; Dec. 18.
$378,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Marzullo Tomas, Speser Scott; Lot 166 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 20.
$376,450 Wci Communities LLC to Macchio Gemma, Macchio Joseph A; Lot 149 Copperlefe; Dec. 20.
$367,000 Southern Reinforced Plastics Inc to Rimer and Rimer Inc; Lot 5 Blk B United Industrial Park; Dec. 19.
$363,000 Conti Laura L, Conti Laurance to Brown Renea M, Brown William Rodney; Lot 2126 River Club South; Dec. 20.
$359,513 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Minerva Barbara J, Ringo Janet L; Lot 351 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 19.
$357,000 Lorraine M Woodcome Realty Trust, Woodcome Lorraine M to Wilson Sharon G, Wilson Steven C; Lot 3229 Cascades at Sarasota; Dec. 18.
$355,000 Newall Nicolla to Doll Judith K, Doll Timothy A; Lot 5 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 19.
$352,000 Hill Patricia M, Hill William P to Fleischman Joanne M, Fleischman Stephen A; Lot 23 Blk D Chaparral; Dec. 18.
$350,981 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Szwabo Nikolas A, Szwabo Stephanie R; Lot 234 Eagle Trace; Dec. 19.
$350,000 Estreicher Family Living Trust, Estreicher Honee F to Meckstroth Daniel J, Meckstroth Deborah K, Meckstroth Family Trust; Lot 3095 Cascades at Sarasota; Dec. 19.
$350,000 Lucille M Oconnell Living Trust, Oconnell Lucille M to Heller Eileen J, Heller James R; Lot 42 Hampton Green; Dec. 20.
$349,990 D R Horton Inc to Schoonover Alison M, Schoonover Kenneth Lloyd; Lot 148 Del Tierra; Dec. 19.
$345,000 Breton Leo P, Breton Penny S to Harris Denise M; Lot 102 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 20.
$345,000 Wooten Lisa A, Wooten Thomas to Feeney Joe Ann L, Feeney Michael K; Lot 6 Willow Lake Estates; Dec. 20.
$343,000 Rixon Matthew, Rixon Melissa to Mesilti Avraham, Mesilti Efrat Friedman; Lot 10 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 20.
$342,150 D R Horton Inc to Dixon Fred Michael, Dixon Geralyn Denise Wolfe; Lot 146 Del Tierra; Dec. 20.
$340,000 Arvin James E to Munoz Rivera Luis F, Munoz Rivera Tracy L; Lot 71 Sabal Harbour; Dec. 19.
$338,600 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Lindnal Halina, Lindnal Stanislaw; Lot 19 Blk 35 Crosscreek; Dec. 19.
$338,000 M I Homes Of Tampa LLC to Flynn Russell, Flynn Sherri C; Lot 10 Creekwood Townhomes; Dec. 20.
$335,500 Lwr Rentals LLC to Close Nancy L; Lot 147 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 20.
$335,000 Johnson Christopher G, Madure Johnson Alana P to Richie Arles B, Richie Arnold J, Richie Trust; Lot 190 Crossing Creek Village; Dec. 18.
$333,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Hurley Charles F, Hurley Family Trust, Hurley Jane C; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 822; Dec. 19.
$330,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Abedin Md Zainul, Akter Aklima; Lot 126 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 20.
$330,000 Bragg John, Brown Donald M to Smith Dianne D, Smith Thomas S Jr; Lot 37 Creekside Preserve; Dec. 15.
$328,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Antony Miles D; Lot 388 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 19.
$325,000 Townsend Anna Lynn, Townsend Keith to Pillsbury Jason G, Ziemba Nicole; Lot 74 Kingsfield Lakes; Dec. 19.
$324,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hvz Us LLC; Lot 56 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 20.
$320,100 University Village LLC to Ortrud T Savage Revocable Trust, Savage John C, Savage Ortrud T Revocable Trust; Lot 158 University Village; Dec. 19.
$320,000 Tectron LLC to Gcmason LLC; Lot 13 Blk E Whitfield Industrial Park; Dec. 19.
$319,900 D R Horton Inc to Ludwig Edna L, Ludwig Thomas J; Lot 486 Del Tierra; Dec. 19.
$317,800 University Village LLC to Skeff Michael J Sr, Skeff Tammy R; Lot 45 University Village; Dec. 19.
$315,000 Laplante Leo J, Laplante Michael W to Weir James M, Weir Jane L; Lot 20 Fairway Six; Dec. 20.
$315,000 Robinson Lisa to Caster Jonah Paul, Maguire Christine; Pt 31-34-17; Dec. 20.
$313,440 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Coomes Holly Elizabeth, Coomes Kenneth Randall; Lot 36 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 19.
$307,000 Borrelli Florida Revocable Trust, Borrelli Frank J, Borrelli Jean A to Hayden Paticia Louise; Cayman Cay Villas Unit 107; Dec. 20.
$305,000 Meneo Frank J Jr, Meneo Patricia S to Fridman Lois S; Lot 30 Villa Amalfi; Dec. 20.
$300,000 Dixon Eloise G to Hollinger Kimberly R, Hollinger Matthew S; Lot 198 Woodbrook; Dec. 20.
$300,000 Lewis Christine Lee, Lewis Mark to Hensel Cassady Anne, Hensel Nickolas Stephen, Palmer Chase Clayborn, Palmer Taylor Christine; Pt 34-33-17; Dec. 19.
$299,500 Humphreys Gerard, Oconnor Liam to Fletcher Bruce W, Fletcher Gayle M; Lot 23 Covered Bridge Estates; Dec. 19.
$297,000 Tep Kosal, Thach Hien to Griggs Rebecca J, Griggs Steven J; Lot 77 Silverlake; Dec. 18.
$296,102 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Pierro Paige O, Pierro Richard M; Lot 8 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Dec. 18.
$294,990 D R Horton Inc to Woodworth Candice Oneil, Woodworth Nicholas Adam, Woodworth Peter Allen; Lot 224 Del Tierra; Dec. 20.
$292,000 Faughnan Eugene to Cunningham Jennifer, Cunningham Sven; Lot 18 Blk C Fairfax; Dec. 15.
$290,179 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Caulson Bonnie, Caulson Ryan Burke; Lot 318 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 15.
$290,000 Wci Communities LLC to Eilers George Charles Jr, George Charles Eilers Iii Trust; Lot 27 Copperlefe; Dec. 20.
$289,400 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Mallett Jason R, Mallett Rachel E; Lot 15 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 19.
$285,000 Barrie Ginger to Bower Glenn, Bower Judith; Lot 29 River Wilderness; Dec. 20.
$283,500 Treich Genevieve M to Meschelle Nathan P, Meschelle Toria; Blk 10 Sagamore Estates; Dec. 19.
$282,000 Rathvon Geraldine A, Rathvon John H Sr to Ciasullo Joseph E; Lot 22 Palma Sola Village; Dec. 19.
$280,000 Bette Gruskay Declaration Of Trust, Frank Gruskay Declaration Of Trust, Gershman Nancy, Gershman Nancy, Gruskay Bette Declaration Of Trust, Gruskay Frank Declaration Of Trust, Gruskay Jeffrey A, Gruskay Jeffrey A, Gruskay Nancy, Gruskay Nancy to Daily Diane, Daily John M; Westbay Point and Moorings Ii Unit 153; Dec. 20.
$279,300 Highland Holdings Inc to Zimmer Andrea M, Zimmer Kurt E; Lot 24 Amber Glen; Dec. 19.
$279,258 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Kent Charles David, Kent Sheryl Elaine; Lot 323 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 19.
$278,000 Rushnell Derrick Sedgemoor, Rushnell Reginald Parker, Rushnelll Devon Sturm to Mcbane Chad A, Mcbane Julie J; Blk B Willow Woods Woods One; Dec. 19.
$276,000 Snelson Matt, Snelson Stephanie to Wirley Denisse, Wirley Sean F; Lot 209 Briarwood; Dec. 20.
$275,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Radivoy Jeanette C; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5003; Dec. 20.
$265,000 Causarano Joseph F to Mckeehan Maria K, Mckeehan Wallace L; Lot 57 Sonoma; Dec. 19.
$265,000 Etheredge Bradley L, Etheredge Lucy H to Coil James Edward, Coil Olga Lucia; Lot 109 Garden Lakes Estates; Dec. 19.
$265,000 Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society Of Pennsylvania to Acosta Jesus Figueroa, Figueroa Tara N; Elwood Park; Dec. 20.
$263,000 Liedtke Cheryl Lynn to Schmitt Brenda L, Schmitt John J; Lot 115 Oakley Place; Dec. 19.
$262,500 Augustin Donna F, Augustin Michael J Iii to Engelberger Eric Ryan; Lot 16 Ellenton Acres; Dec. 19.
$260,000 Ramey Allison C, Ramey Eric J to Smith Lyle C Iii, Smith Rebecca Ann; Pomello Park; Dec. 20.
$258,605 D R Horton Inc to Smith Kent C, Smith Mary Zara, Zara Anita Rae, Zara Michael A; Soleil Unit 101; Dec. 20.
$257,999 Betty J Mcclung Revocable Trust, Mcclung Betty J Revocable Trust, Mcclung Dennis E to Black George Francis; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 51; Dec. 20.
$257,590 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Ohman Kathleen K; Lot 124 Trevesta; Dec. 19.
$256,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Major Samuel; Lot 59 Village West; Dec. 20.
$255,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Roe Gail Ann, Roe Marshall Collen Jr; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5004; Dec. 20.
$250,500 Lesinski Frances, Yergeau Christine to Driggers Edwards Susan Diane, Edwards Don Fredrick; Lot 39 Bayview Grove; Dec. 20.
$250,000 Richard J and Janet I Stringer Revocable Living Trust, Stringer Janet I, Stringer Richard J to Guigear David L, Guigear Linda L; Fairway Trace at Peridia I Unit 4734; Dec. 19.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Cruz Sandra Rodriguez, Tirado Carlos Ivan Guzman; Lot 16 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Dec. 20.
$249,900 Montera Michele to Coe Andrew R; Lot 90 Wallingford; Dec. 18.
$249,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Seeman Kenneth L; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5001; Dec. 20.
$245,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Senensky Dale; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 321; Dec. 19.
$245,000 Blake John W, John W Blake Trust to Gay Amy R, Gay Kyle A; Lot 102 Whitebridge Court; Dec. 19.
$245,000 Powers Kevin M, Powers Tammy Lee to Graham Maureen; Green Acres; Dec. 20.
$244,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Galarza Arelis Salas, Perez Moises Villanueva; Lot 82 Creekwood Townhomes; Dec. 20.
$243,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Gribbins Mary Kathleen, Kelch Dawna Louise; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 326; Dec. 19.
$243,000 Orama Kathryn I to Hanson Jana Lyn, Hanson Robert Arnold Jr; Lot 59 Northwood Park; Dec. 20.
$240,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Goldberg Robert Edward; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 311; Dec. 20.
$239,944 Pgci Iv LLC to Boland Joseph, Kojic Melissa; Lot 78 Silverleaf; Dec. 19.
$235,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Dorazio Joan; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Dec. 19.
$235,000 Heidt Sara A, Leclerc Sara A, Miller Sara A, Patterson Sara A to Sloan C G Iv, Sloan Carmon Groves Cg Iv, Sloan Carmon Groves Iv, Sloan Jennifer Marie; Lot 20 Blk A Braden River Lakes; Dec. 18.
$234,900 Werling Federick J to Fillmore Harry R; Blk 51 Whitfield Estates On Sarasota Bay; Dec. 20.
$230,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Feder Gerald Marvin, Feder Loretta Kessler; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; Dec. 19.
$230,000 Alfaya Pedro P to Hellums Dale A; Lot 9 Blk 3 Dahlia Gardens; Dec. 18.
$230,000 Brayton Brooke Erin to Hilly Diane; Lot 118 San Michele at University Commons; Dec. 20.
$230,000 Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC to Kleb Jennifer, Widmann Oliver; Lot 9 Blk B Bonnie Lynn Estates; Dec. 19.
$229,000 Blattel Louise C, Louise C Blattel Revocable Trust to Boos Carol L, Carol L Boos Trust No 1; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6013; Dec. 18.
$227,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Acker David William, Bigelow Acker Nancy Marie; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 322; Dec. 20.
$226,465 River Reach Associates LLC to Stout Robin; Lot 235 Rivers Reach; Dec. 18.
$225,000 All Professionals LLC to Rumberger Amanda E; Lot 17 Blk 2 Gulf Trail Ranches On Cortez Road; Dec. 18.
$225,000 Moran Karen to Aller Faith, Aller James; Lot 123 San Michele at University Commons; Dec. 18.
$224,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Roome David G; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 313; Dec. 20.
$224,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Eaton Daniel S, Eaton Leslie J; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 323; Dec. 19.
$224,150 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Macmunn Kevin R, Nolan Ashley R; Lot 121 Trevesta; Dec. 19.
$224,000 Petersen Mary Lucile, Stephens Mary Lucile to Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC, Spvborrower8; Lot 34 Cordova Lakes; Dec. 19.
$223,000 Dow Ashley, Dow Ernest F to Lane Vickie; Lot 706 Central Park; Dec. 20.
$220,000 Arida Marco A, Garcia Jose Cruz to Garza Nestor P, Ibarra Elda D; Orange Estates; Dec. 20.
$211,000 Choinski Marcin, Choinski Sylwia to 1611 21St St W LLC; Lot 23 Brookside; Dec. 19.
$210,000 Barrett Cristy J to Mcalpine Colin, Mcalpine Susan L; Palmetto Point; Dec. 19.
$210,000 Schermerhorn Family Living Trust, Schermerhorn Kefton E, Schermerhorn Pamela K to Felger Sara; Lot 65 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Dec. 15.
$207,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Colbert Gerald L, Colbert Judith C; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 328; Dec. 18.
$203,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Najmy Barbara; Terrace L at Lakewood National Unit 228; Dec. 19.
$200,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Johnson Carlton Thomas; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 346; Dec. 19.
$199,900 Omar Ruby Investments LLC to Pascual Pascual Jose; Lot 67 Kingston Estates; Dec. 19.
$198,000 Porch Mary Beth, Porch Ronald to Mccann Karyn Yvonne, Mccann Timothy W; Lot 4 Blk E Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 19.
$197,250 Joan E Thomas Living Trust, Thomas Joan E to Reinhart Gary, Reinhart Lana; Villas at Pinebrook Unit 15; Dec. 19.
$196,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Murray Michael Robert; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 317; Dec. 18.
$196,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Martella Deborah Ann, Martella Gerald E; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 313; Dec. 18.
$195,000 Foreman Cathy L, Foreman Donald L to Finnerty Joseph T, Sergison Karen A; Grand Estuary I at River Strand Unit 241; Dec. 20.
$195,000 Mock Matthew to Talluto Mandi, Talluto Marco; Lot 167 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 20.
$195,000 Potter George Archer Iii, Potter Katelyn Tepe, Tepe Katelyn to Betten Ann M, Betten Mark E; Sabal Bay Unit 11 2; Dec. 19.
$194,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Kasmirski Cherylann Crowl, Kasmirski James Michael; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 245; Dec. 20.
$190,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Barron Elaine Barrie, Barron September Elaine, Barron Steven I; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 344; Dec. 19.
$190,000 Bohne Shirley R to Cohen Georges, Cohen Marilyn; Lot 9 Blk C Braden River Lakes; Dec. 19.
$190,000 Cassidy James T Iii, James T Cassidy Trust to Stewart Cynthia Gail; Lot 3 Blk B Pointe West; Dec. 19.
$185,000 Carroll Kenneth R, Carroll Laura J to Smith Charlene, Smith Gary; Palma Sola Trace Unit 419; Dec. 19.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Doehr Wendy Lynn; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 323; Dec. 19.
$182,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Noussis Corporation; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 334; Dec. 20.
$181,268 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Stoll Thomas P; Lot 147 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 20.
$181,000 Mclaughlin Pamela, Mclaughlin William to Ward Lorraine June, Ward Randall Lee; Lot 97 North River Estates; Dec. 20.
$180,000 Conner Mark A to Glancy Thomas Patrick; Pt 26-33-17; Dec. 19.
$178,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Marti Kyriaki, Skouteris Christos; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 335; Dec. 20.
$178,500 Montgomery Brandon to Tyler Dana Harrington; Magnolia Crossing Unit 13 201; Dec. 20.
$178,000 Stritzel Townsley Mary, Townsley William W to Secondo John J, Secondo Sandra B; Riverview Unit 305; Dec. 20.
$176,500 Quiton Family Trust, Qulton Richard A, Tredway Jaclyn to Vance Candiss F, Vance Michael C; River Oaks Apartments Unit 202 A; Dec. 20.
$175,000 Siegfreid Edward C, Siegfreid Ruth L to Wagner Deborah E; Country Village Unit 2229; Dec. 19.
$170,100 Citibank, Citibank South Dakota, Halverson David C, Halverson Julie, Halverson Julie A, Kingsfield Lake Homeowners Association Inc, Target National Bank, Target Visa, Td Bank Usa, Watkins Julie Ann to Branch Banking and Trust Company; Lot 172 Kingsfield Lakes 2016 Ca 000902; Dec. 18.
$166,000 Morrison J T Jr, Morrison Properties Revocable Trust Agreement to Faist Julia A, Faist Kurt D; Avista Of Palm Aire Unit 4136; Dec. 20.
$165,000 Freedman Diane Lynn, Freedman Larry to Uhr Lori L; Meadowcroft South Unit 6412; Dec. 20.
$162,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Realmad Holdings and Investments LLC; Lot 9 Blk A Elmco Heights; Dec. 15.
$160,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Stinson Seth K; Palmetto Point; Dec. 18.
$159,000 Joseph Kyrie K, Marshall Johnnie Lee, Marshall Lelia F to Rodriguez Edilma Garsia; Lot 15 Palmetto Palms; Dec. 20.
$156,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Cannon Stephen B; Lot 19 Cortez Landings; Dec. 19.
$150,000 Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, U S Bank to Jensen Eric; Lot 52 Oak View; Dec. 18.
$150,000 Van Lieshout Eileen Lu, Van Lieshout Peter Thomas to Pinkel Edward Brayton Jr, Pinkel Maureen Ann; Lot 4 Preston Boyds First Addition; Dec. 19.
$149,900 3312 Bonnie Drive Trust, Florida Lot and Home LLC to Crane Debra J, Crane Kenneth J; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 77; Dec. 19.
$149,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Nocentino Nancy; Summerfield Hollow Unit 101; Dec. 15.
$148,000 Bb and D Revocable Living Trust, Boudreau Marcia J, Boudreau Sandra M, Depaolis Salvatore G to Howard Brittany; Greenbrook Walk Unit 101; Dec. 19.
$144,000 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Greyhawk Landing West; Dec. 19.
$140,000 Llewellyn John Iv to Scarberry James L, Scarberry Renee B; Lot 4 Blk D Atzroths Addition to The City Of Palmetto; Dec. 20.
$140,000 Martinez Jessica, Ortiz Castillo Julian to Cantillo Yenisey Grillo; Pt 11-34-17; Dec. 20.
$140,000 Mary T White Self Directed Ira, Sabal Palm Bank, White Mary T Self Directed Ira to Laparl Gary A, Laparl Harold A; Morton Village Unit 11 A; Dec. 20.
$134,900 Blais Christian to Usa Property68 LLC; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104A; Dec. 20.
$131,000 Babas Carolyn M, Babas Philip A, Lockhart Charles F to Neighbors Plus Property LLC; Blk C Pennsylvania Park; Dec. 20.
$125,500 Hill Gregory, Quinn Marcie to Warmuth Michael C, Warmuth Tara J; Lot 29 Blk 2 Beachton Park; Dec. 20.
$125,000 Alnadi Ibrahim to Gribanova Larissa; Lot 3 Blk 10 Sabal Harbour; Dec. 20.
$125,000 Machuca Cristobal De Jesus Mendez to Marland Paul T; Lot 14 Glen Cove Heights; Dec. 19.
$125,000 Utter Diane, Utter Merlin L to Ewert Christopher J; Lot 3 Blk 2 Seminole Park; Dec. 19.
$122,500 El Guindi Emily N Trust, Emily N El Guindi Trust, Fakhouri George E to Mayberry Judy C, Mayberry William E Iii; Waterford Unit 209; Dec. 20.
$120,500 Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 5, U S Bank National Association, Wachovia Bank National Association to Rodriguez Aguirre Domingo; Blk G Southwood Village; Dec. 20.
$115,000 Gomez Galen L, Gomez Ranita L to Dziak Mary M, Dziak Richard M; Shadybrook Village Unit 38 A; Dec. 20.
$108,000 Rome International Properties Inc to 2052610 Ontario Inc; River Preserve Unit 2207; Dec. 20.
$106,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Curry Wade G; Lakes Iii Unit 143 D; Dec. 20.
$105,000 Beagle Gerald Delbert to Christine E Hansen Trust, Hansen Christine E; Blk 9 Sagamore Estates; Dec. 18.
$95,000 Black Antoinette, Dellatorre Laurie, Mock Laurie Dellatorre to Gilloon Peter; Heritage Pines Unit 7 A; Dec. 19.
$95,000 Black Antoinette, Dellatorre Laurie, Mock Laurie Dellatorre to Gilloon Peter; Heritage Pines Unit 7 B; Dec. 19.
$94,000 Jacqueline Frost Mcneal Revocable Trust, Mcneal Jacqueline Frost Revocable Trust, Mcneal Martha Mae to Stevens David R Sr, Stevens Michelle L; Palms Of Manasota Villas Unit D 35 C; Dec. 19.
$91,000 Palmer Thomson Gloria E to Carpenter Brian Douglas, Carpenter Donna Marie; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 119; Dec. 18.
$90,000 Vitagliano Gina to Real Estate Dealers LLC; Lot 7507 Mill Creek; Dec. 20.
$89,900 Martin Herman, Martin Lynda to Ujvari John, Ujvari Kornelia; Raintree Unit 519; Dec. 19.
$87,500 Bronnert Scott G to Bronnert Scott G, Fritz Cheryl Ann; Lot 85 Cordova Lakes; Dec. 20.
$87,500 Cash Bernard E, Cash Terry P to Allen George A, Leavitt Helen L; Westwinds Village Unit L 17; Dec. 19.
$87,500 Martin Paul Dudley to Oconnor Diane M; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 106; Dec. 20.
$87,000 Farmer Mary L, Farmer Stephen C to Hudgens Karen, Hudgens Norman; Palm Lake Estates Unit 21; Dec. 20.
$78,900 Gamble Creek L C to Johnson Homes Of West Florida Inc; Lot 5008 Twin Rivers; Dec. 19.
$77,800 Melgoza Antonio to Second Opportunity Of America LLC; Lot 3 Polly Acres 2017 Ca 002141; Dec. 18.
$77,000 Bank Of America, Courtyard Square Condominium Assocaition Inc, Federal National Mortgage Association, Theiler Judith A to S A F Solutions LLC; Courtyard Square Unit 39 2016 Ca 005565; Dec. 18.
$77,000 Devries Jeanne B, Jeanne B Devries Revocable Trust to Kimmel Margaret M, Kimmel Robert E; Parkway Villas; Dec. 19.
$70,000 Carlos Arenas Zaqueo, Carlos Fortunato to Carlos Fernid, Carlos Lindsey; Lot 5 Bend Of Terra Ceia Ii; Dec. 19.
$69,500 Thurston Barbara J, Thurston Jack to Starks Don Harrison Jr; Woodkpark at Desoto Square Unit 209; Dec. 20.
$65,000 Vanhoose John Samuel, Vanhoose Sandra Lee to Kuhns Linda Kerr; Burgundy Unit One Unit 194; Dec. 18.
$64,000 Kayfus Bethann, Louise E Smith Trust, Smith Louise E Trust to Eidson Carol W, Eidson Charles M; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 125; Dec. 19.
$63,000 Nagy Angela, Nagy Michael to Nagy Angela, Nagy Donna W, Nagy Michael; Regatta Pointe Unit B 403; Dec. 19.
$60,000 Robbins George Phillip, Robbins Thomas Stephen, Robbins William Vaughn to Robbins Ricky; Terrace Iv at River Strand Unit 2934; Dec. 19.
$60,000 Smith Jeff L, Smith Martha N to Withem Peter H, Withem Teleatha M; Blk 29 Trailer Estates; Dec. 19.
$59,700 Elawady Mamdoh, Elawady Robin to Jurief David J; Lot 2 Blk 18 Sabal Harbour; Dec. 18.
$56,000 Andersen Whitney L to Andersen Whitney L, Green Benjamin David; Terra Ceia Estates; Dec. 20.
$55,000 Whipple Jean C to Lawson Catherine R, Lawson Charles R; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 155; Dec. 20.
$51,000 Titan Realty Group LLC to Koktekin Muge Akkor; Garden Walk Unit 803; Dec. 19.
$50,000 Maruca Frank to Martin Robert Paul; Creekview Unit 2A; Dec. 20.
$44,100 Frost Diane E, Frost John F to Frost Diane E, Frost Family Trust, Frost John F; Lot 37 Sterling Lake; Dec. 19.
$32,000 Kiger Romona J, Romona J Kiger Revocable Trust to Johnston Rebecca M; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2211 16 Scw; Dec. 19.
$31,000 Godbolt Terry T, Mclane Linda T, Tiller Anita A, Tiller Gregory W to Heyink Carolina Wilhelmina, Heyink Harry; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 303; Dec. 20.
$30,500 West Virgil J to Christenson Brian; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 47; Dec. 19.
$30,000 Garcia Oscar to Flores Cupertino M, Flores Linda L; Pomello Park; Dec. 18.
$30,000 Manning Kathryn A to Hoffmann Kathryn A, Hoffmann Phillip D; Lot 11 Blk 2 Sunniland; Dec. 20.
$30,000 Prisco Deirdre A to Desoto Holdings Inc; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 143; Dec. 20.
$21,800 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 13; Dec. 19.
$20,000 Daves Jackie to Bell Sharon S; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit F 34; Dec. 15.
$18,000 Greo Luis A to Klug Deborah Ann, Klug John Douglas Ii; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 219; Dec. 19.
$7,785 Sun Plaza West Condominium Associaton Inc to Bcat 2015 14Att, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Sun Plaza West Unit 211; Dec. 19.
$3,821 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Ttlreo 2 LLC; H L Moss 2017 Td 000204; Dec. 19.
$1,150 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Armata David Angelo, Armata Giuseppina, Armata Mark Anthony, Armata Melanie, Armata Salvatore I; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; Dec. 20.
$1,150 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Armata David Angelo, Armata Giuseppina, Armata Mark Anthony, Armata Melanie, Armata Salvatore I; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; Dec. 20.
$100 Grose Carrie, Grose Carrie L to Branch Banking and Trust Company; Hidden Hollow Unit 3149 2016 Ca 003623; Dec. 18.
$100 Jahns Donald H to El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens; El Rancho Village Unit C 36 2017 Ca 002425; Dec. 18.
$100 Thomas Ellen Meade to Sixty Third Avenue Properties LLC; Pt 24-35-17; Dec. 20.
$10 Acosta Angela B, Angela B Acosta Revocable Trust to Aa Ellenton LLC; 0; Dec. 20.
$10 Alvarez Natalia, Montoya Juan David Alvarez, Stanek Natalia Duque to Montoya Juan David Alvarez; Lot 23 Copperfield; Dec. 19.
$10 Arden Lerfald Revocable Trust, Lerfald Adrienne L, Lerfald Arden Revocable Trust to Arden Lerfald Revocable Trust, Lerfald Adrienne L, Lerfald Arden Revocable Trust, Lerfald Family Trust; Cape Town Village Unit 14; Dec. 20.
$10 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Mastr Alternative Loan Trust 2006 2 to De Paiva Valquiria Mara Coura; Raintree Unit 510; Dec. 19.
$10 Bannister Daniel E, Gresham Sandra Gail to Bannister Daniel E, Gresham Sandra Gail; Elwood Park Townsite; Dec. 20.
$10 Barbara J Murray Uving Trust, Murray Barbara J to Murray Barbara J, Robbins Janice S, Stafford David Byron, Stafford Karla Denise, Stafford Robert Edward; Blk 23 Century Estates; Dec. 20.
$10 Barrientos Audrey, Barrientos Wesley to Barrientos Odilia; Village at Townpark Unit 204; Dec. 19.
$10 Beldman Claire, Beldman Gerald, Beldman William to Beldman William; Palm Lake Estates Unit 59; Dec. 20.
$10 Bergstresser Carlton Edward, Magee Bradley D, Smith Donald T Troy, St John Philip to Conservation Foundation Of The Gulf Coast Inc; Pt 19-35-19; Dec. 18.
$10 Chatain Henry A, Chatain Judith L to Chatain Peter G; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 10 G; Dec. 19.
$10 Chatt Lawrence D to Chatt Jennifer D, Chatt Lawrence D; Lot 13 North Point Harbour; Dec. 20.
$10 Cissell Meagan, Cissell Zachary Scott to Cissell Meagan, Cissell Zachary; Lot 45 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 18.
$10 Custer April to Amlong Jessica; Onahom Farms; Dec. 20.
$10 Debruin Claire, Debruin Gregory David to Debruin Andrew D; Raintree Unit 705; Dec. 19.
$10 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc Series 2005 R4, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company; Lot 21 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 20.
$10 Dijulio Michael, Dijulio Patricia C to Dijulio Michael, Dijulio Patricia, Dijulio Trust; Lot 17 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 20.
$10 Dodd Terry A to Prial Stephen; Resort Sixty Six; Dec. 20.
$10 Dutoit Rosalba Llerena, Dutoit Steven L to Dutoit Steven L, Steven L Dutoit Revocable Living Trust; Or2680 Pg3922; Dec. 19.
$10 Dutton Kathryn Wooley, Kathryn A Wooley Declaration Of Trust, Wooley Kathryn A to Dutton Kathryn Wooley; Lot 2 Blk A Luana Isles; Dec. 19.
$10 English Catherine, Garcia Katherine M to Garcia Oscar; Or2647 Pg5776; Dec. 18.
$10 Fair Heather D, Tamisiea Heather D to Tamisiea Heather D; Lot 3 Blk F Country Club Heights; Dec. 19.
$10 Gaden Joanne to Gaden Joanne, Joanne Gaden Revocable Trust; Lot 102 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Dec. 19.
$10 Geezers Parachute Inc to Medical Imaging Specialists LLC; Or2698 Pg6027; Dec. 20.
$10 Gilman Diane to Diane Gilman Trust, Gilman Diane, Gilman Robin M, Gilman Timothy J; Mount Vernon Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4416; Dec. 19.
$10 Glendenning Janette M, Patricia A Zakour Family Trust to Zakour Michael J; Runaway Bay Unit 289; Dec. 20.
$10 Goldsmith Allan R to Allan R Goldsmith Trust, Goldsmith Allan R; Lot 5077 Cascades at Sarasota; Dec. 19.
$10 Grimes Caroline Dawn, Grimes Eric Tupin, Grimes Family Trust to Jerome Jennifer, Jerome Stephen Thomas; Palma Sola Heights; Dec. 19.
$10 Harpley Sondra E to Fulford Nicole Marie, Roman David L, Roman Debra J; Lot 44 Riverbay Townhomes; Dec. 20.
$10 Houthoofd Wendy S to Houthoofd Wendy S Restated Revocable Living Trust, Wendy S Houthoofd Restated Revocable Living Trust; Second Bayshore Unit K 4; Dec. 20.
$10 John M and Marianne P Murphy Revocable Joint Trust, Murphy John M, Murphy Marianne P to Murphy John M, Murphy Marianne P; Garden Lakes Village Unit 145; Dec. 19.
$10 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Mathis Archard C; Lot 3 Blk 34 Crosscreek; Dec. 19.
$10 Lanuza Chery Y Lopez, Lopez Lanuza Chery Y to Lanuza Jose Franklin Lopez, Lopez Lanuza Jose Franklin; Fair Lane Acres; Dec. 15.
$10 Le Lindqwiste Nguyet A, Lindqwister Ulf J to Ujl Florida LLC; Lot 88 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 20.
$10 Mcassey James M to Mcassey James M, Mcassey Rene Dome; Lot 69 Magnolia Point; Dec. 20.
$10 Mccuiston Michele E, Mccuiston Thomas J to Mccuiston Michele E; Pt 11-34-18; Dec. 19.
$10 Mcculloch Thomas to Mcculloch Thomas M, Thomas M Mcculloch Living Trust; Blk B Fairmont Park; Dec. 19.
$10 Mcculloch Thomas to Mcculloch Thomas M, Thomas M Mcculloch Living Trust; Blk 15 Trailer Estates; Dec. 19.
$10 Morell Juan B to Juan B Morell Revocable Trust, Morell Juan B; Lot 125 Silverleaf; Dec. 19.
$10 Morgan Danette Lynn to Blue Sky Horizon Trust, Coons Clint; Lot 43 Blk I Fair Lanes Acres; Dec. 19.
$10 Nunn Mildred to Williams Helen L; Lot 13 Blk 3 Lincoln Manor; Dec. 19.
$10 Oscar R Parsons Trust, Parsons Oscar R to Eagle Overwatch LLC; Or2692 Pg7780; Dec. 20.
$10 Poirier Aurella L to Poirier Aurella L, Poirier Michel P; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 394; Dec. 19.
$10 Poirier Aurella L, Poirier Jean Paul to Poirier Aurella L, Poirier Daniel A; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 149; Dec. 19.
$10 Rhoderick Kyle A to Rhoderick Kyle A, Wilhelm Brenda; Racquet Club Villas Unit 142; Dec. 19.
$10 Smith David J, Worrell Smith Lorrie to Smith David J, Worrell Smith Lorrie; River Dance Unit 409; Dec. 19.
$10 Stansell Keith D to Captive Properties LLC; Victoria Plaza Unit 6; Dec. 20.
$10 Stansell Keith D to Captive Properties LLC; Victoria Plaza Unit 2; Dec. 20.
$10 Stansell Keith D to Captive Properties LLC; Victoria Plaza Unit 1; Dec. 20.
$10 Stansell Keith D to Captive Properties LLC; Victoria Plaza Unit 5; Dec. 20.
$10 Thomas Dorothy W to Hague Charles A Iii, Hague Susan E; Blk A Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; Dec. 18.
$10 Vaughan Laura, Vaughan Laura L, Vaughan Vance V, Vaughan Vance V Jr to Vance V Vaughan Jr and Laura L Vaughan Revocable Living Trust, Vaughan Laura L, Vaughan Vance V Jr; Lot 486 Esplanade; Dec. 18.
$10 Wagner Charles W, Wagner Nancy J to Charles and Nancy Wagner Trust, Wagner Charles Trust, Wagner Charles W, Wagner Nancy J, Wagner Nancy Trust; Lot 94 Fairfield; Dec. 19.
$10 Weber Mary Joy E, Weber Thomas J to Weber Mary Joy E, Weber Thomas J, Weber Trust; Lot 79 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 19.
$10 Wells Fargo Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Summerfield Hollow Unit 101; Dec. 15.
$10 Will Michael B to Michael B Will Revocable Trust, Will Michael B; Lot 6 Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates; Dec. 19.
$10 Winterbottom Roy A, Winterbottom Roy Allyn to Roy A Winterbottom Revocable Living Trust, Winterbottom Jeana Marie, Winterbottom Michael Roy, Winterbottom Roy A; 0; Dec. 18.
$1 Cadle Freeda C to Cadle Ina M; Lot 10 Blk F Casa Loma Mobilehome; Dec. 20.
$1 Cadle Ina M to Cadle Ina M, James Sarah A; Lot 10 Blk F Casa Loma Mobilehome; Dec. 20.
$1 Connolly Karen A, Connolly Michael A to Connolly Karen A, Connolly Michael A, Karen A Connolly Revocable Trust; Clubside at Plam Aire Unit 7652; Dec. 20.
$1 Master Carpet Inc to Parrott John; Lena Business Center Unit 1; Dec. 20.
$0 Ahrens Jeffrey L to Ahrens Patti; Lot 37 Blk E Country Club Heights; Dec. 19.
$0 Continental 117 Fund LLC to Continental 117 2 Fund LLC; Pt 8-35-17; Dec. 19.
$0 Eason Cheryl L, Eason Jason R to Eason Jason R; Pt 4-36-21; Dec. 19.
$0 Edwards Cynthia to Edwards Cynthia, Trethewey Colin; Saint Judes Apartments Unit 22; Dec. 20.
$0 Edwards Cynthia Marie, Trethewey Colin to 739 Saint Judes LLC; Saint Judes Apartments Unit 22; Dec. 20.
$0 Edwards Cynthia, Trethewey Colin to 503 Forest LLC; Cedars East Unit 5; Dec. 20.
$0 Maceroni Peter J, Margaret C Meyers Revocable Trust, Meyers Margaret C Revocable Trust to Meyers Sandra Ann; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 296; Dec. 20.
$0 Miller Carl A to Carl A Miller Living Trust, Miller Carl A; Lot 28 Parkwood Lakes; Dec. 18.
$0 Paul Victoria L, Pence Robert G, Pence Victoria L to Pence Robert G, Pence Victoria L; Pt 35-34-18; Dec. 20.
$0 Plicinski Michele C, Plicinski Paul S to Plicinski Haylee Rae, Plicinski Michele Christine; Lot 68 Water Oak; Dec. 19.
$0 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Rusher Living Trust, Rusher Lynda C, Rusher Robert R; Or2680 Pg3736; Dec. 19.
