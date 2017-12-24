Real Estate News

Real estate transactions: Dec. 25, 2017

December 24, 2017 08:45 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

$19,830,700 Sanctuary Residential Investor LLC to Ao Bradenton Partners Owner LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton; Dec. 8.

$2,739,908 Suncoast Tb Sr 64 Inc to Chaber LLC; Parcel 27 Land Unit 3; Dec. 14.

$2,500,000 Plaza Paradiso L L C to Acapulco Tropical Investments Inc; Airport; Dec. 14.

$1,875,000 Hasbrouck Jo Ellen, Hasbrouck Luis F, Jo Ellen Hasbrouck Revocable Trust, Luis F Hasbrouck Revocable Trust to Pichette Richard E, Pichette Sheryl L; Pomello Park; Dec. 8.

$1,325,000 Bp Futures LLC to Bay Breeze Of Anna Maria LLC; Blk 6 Shore Acres; Dec. 11.

$1,265,000 Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority to Jmdh Real Estate Of Sarasota LLC; Pt 31-35-18; Dec. 14.

$1,100,000 Isaacson Kirk J, Isaacson Mary E to Bruner James P, James P Bruner Revocable Trust; Bel Mare Unit P201; Dec. 12.

$1,075,000 Hamilton James C Ii to Daniel Cary G, Daniel Lynn; Lot 35 Island at Riviera Dunes; Dec. 8.

$865,000 Amy E Muth Revocable Living Trust, Muth Amy E to Kriebel Melanie M, Kriebel Stephen A; Lot 11 Blk 5 Holmes Beach; Dec. 12.

$817,000 Rpe LLC to Daniel Hardin Herbert, Daniel Mary Jacqueline; Lot 30 Laguna Maria; Dec. 14.

$752,538 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Daff Siggins Deborah Lynn, Daff Siggins Lori Jo, Daff Siggins Revocable Trust; Lot 530 Esplanade; Dec. 8.

$696,650 Quick Jonathan B, Quick Renata L to Motzenbecker Jared, Motzenbecker Tara; Lot 3011 River Club South; Dec. 12.

$675,000 Berente Miklos, Berente Nora to Sosoma LLC; Lot 89 River Club South; Dec. 11.

$670,000 Salazar Maricaridad, Steiner Douglas to Tullio Meadow L, Tullio Michael A; Riverdale Revised; Dec. 13.

$661,990 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Lawton Edgar Herbert Iii, Lawton Tru Dearing; Lot 30 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 13.

$640,000 Carreon Myra D, Carreon Patrick R to Gerena Jorge L; Riverdale Revised; Dec. 12.

$630,000 Hanke Delpha R, Hanke Living Trust, Hanke Walter G to Blatt Mitchell Evan, Lepsche Michele Ann; Lot 35 Richmond Park; Dec. 14.

$630,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Terracio Louis, Welsh Marcia L; Lot 604 Esplanade; Dec. 12.

$625,860 Wci Communities LLC to Godby James L, Godby Lauren M; Lot 4 Blk N Tidewater Preserve; Dec. 8.

$625,000 Tara Commercial Two Real Estate LLC to 7212 55Th Ave LLC; Lot 1 Tara Commercial Four; Dec. 13.

$615,500 Ruth Hamilton D, Ruth Karin to Mincher Richard A, Mincher Susan H; Lot 15 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 12.

$605,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Heller Rita Janet, Kalter William T; Lot 18 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 13.

$593,079 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to King Daniel E, King Michelle G; Lot 633 Esplanade; Dec. 12.

$590,000 Johy Rhonda, Jolly Mark to Hoffmann Jennie C, Hoffmann Richard R; Lot 35 Blk B Braden River Lakes; Dec. 8.

$575,000 Norma F Shirk Trust, Shirk Norma F Trust, Shirk Peter J, Vail Robert, Vail Wendy S, Wenham Jill S to Russell James R, Russell Susan B; Tidy Island Unit 67; Dec. 12.

$552,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Pawelec Elizabeth, Pawelec Stanley; Lot 237 Bridgewater; Dec. 12.

$550,000 Meyer Frederick C, Meyer Sylvia Rose, Sylvia Rose Meyer Trust to Czerwonka Family Trust, Czerwonka John, Czerwonka Mary Alice; Lot 69 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 8.

$545,000 Sudbury Donald E, Sudbury Kyle J to Jensen John B Ii, Jensen Lyvia N; Pomello Park; Dec. 11.

$540,195 Lennar Homes LLC to Waterman Brian, Waterman Rebecca; Lot 23 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 13.

$530,000 Svoboda Radek to Stout Harold W; Lot 4101 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 13.

$507,500 Meddick Martyn, Meddick Sarah to Petereit Oliver, Petereit Sybille; Lot 69 Azalea Park Northwest; Dec. 12.

$500,000 Gutheim Gregory Ted, Gutheim Phyllis J Revocable Trust, Phyllis J Gutheim Revocable Trust to Hoersting Kathleen, Hoersting Michael J; Blk 11 Palma Sola Park; Dec. 8.

$490,000 Galyean Audrey F, Galyean Michael W to Meek Bradford T, Meek Jill L; Lot 14 Palma Sola Bay Homesteads; Dec. 13.

$480,000 Dewald Todd to Dwyer Rita J, Huston Christopher D, Huston Jamie Lynn; Lot 236 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 12.

$472,000 Lynch James William, Lynch Kimberly Lynne to Ockerlund William L, William L Ockerlund Trust; Lot 118 Legends Bay Accoring To; Dec. 12.

$470,100 Cah 2015 1 Borrower LLC to Berente Miklos, Berente Nora; Lot 1096 River Club South; Dec. 13.

$469,800 Divosta Homes L P to Cross Brandon Lee, Cross Jennifer Smith; Lot 178 Mallory Park; Dec. 14.

$468,299 Lennar Homes LLC to Schranz John B, Schranz Mabel; Lot 11 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 13.

$464,600 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Woodland Paul O, Woodland Ruth A; Lot 303 Del Webb; Dec. 14.

$450,883 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Brown Julie A, Gnarra James R; Lot 255 Rosedale Addition; Dec. 13.

$450,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Clifford David A, Clifford Leanne J; Lot 82 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 13.

$447,500 Powers Bill, Powers Marcia L to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 1 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 14.

$444,699 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to John E Kent Jr Revocable Living Trust, Kent John E Jr; Lot 230 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 8.

$442,500 Brunault Gary, Brunault Paige to Sandpiperami LLC; Isles End Unit A; Dec. 13.

$440,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Planes Frank A, Planes Jeanette W; Lot 81 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 13.

$436,180 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Haubrich Barry, Haubrich Jennefer; Lot 359 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 12.

$435,000 Lim Wilson Ching, Wilson Wen K to Jeffrey Scott T, Jeffrey Stephanie; Lot 7115 Mill Creek; Dec. 8.

$434,207 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Frandsen Gary A Trust, Gary A Frandsen and Candice S Frandsen Trust, Holloway Candice S; Lot 43 Woodland Trace; Dec. 13.

$425,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Tripoli Daniel, Tripoli Jessica M; Lot 94 Polo Run; Dec. 13.

$421,000 Richard A Shelsky Revocable Living Trust, Shelsky Richard A to Madro Karen, Madro Walter; Cedars East Unit 15; Dec. 14.

$420,000 Gary F Schuster Living Trust, Schuster Gary F to Ashley Robert L Ira, Provident Trust Group LLC, Robert L Ashley Ira; Bel Mare Unit 603; Dec. 11.

$420,000 Stockton Christie A, Stockton Michael D to Geddie Patrick J, Geddie Tia C; Lot 25 Crossing Creek Village; Dec. 12.

$415,000 Grass Jeffrey R, Grass Susan to Bracciano Daniel Christopher, Bracciano Susan; Windward Bay Unit Ph3; Dec. 14.

$405,194 Wci Communities LLC to Lane Christopher Vernon; Lot 151 Copperlefe; Dec. 13.

$405,000 Cochran Daniel L, Cochran Sharareh to Klooster Tracie; Lot 165 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 8.

$405,000 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Randall David R; Lot 17 San Remo Shores; Dec. 12.

$400,000 Hanz Eugene C, Hanz Kathy A to Vignola Evelyn R, Vignola Joseph J; Lot 114 Esplanade; Dec. 11.

$400,000 Wells Floyd to Swan Gustomski Susan L; Lot 1 Blk 1 Gold Club Gardens; Dec. 14.

$395,000 Friedmann Gail M, Friedmann Josef to Hillesheim Kurt L, Hillesheim Mahiely Z; Lot 4 Forest Creek; Dec. 14.

$390,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Metzler Cynthia Ann; Lot 136 Lakewood National Golf Club; Dec. 13.

$390,000 Shaw Karen E, Shaw Wyman Jay to Wineka Brent Ryan; Pomello Park; Dec. 11.

$385,000 Borck Cynthia D to Cruguet Leslie; Lot 151 Arbor Lakes; Dec. 13.

$383,500 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Blodgett James M, Blodgett Stephanie K; Lot 52 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 12.

$382,500 Crescent Beach LLC to Ruscitto Daniel R, Ruscitto Family Real Estate Trust, Ruscitto Kathryn H; Windward Bay Unit 301; Dec. 12.

$380,000 Lippeatt Edith, Lippeatt Robert J Revocable Trust, Robert J Lippeatt Revocable Trust to Smith Ginger L, Smith James R; 0; Dec. 14.

$374,990 D R Horton Inc to Zerella Claudia F, Zerella Joseph P; Lot 26 Rye Wilderness Estates; Dec. 11.

$371,900 Cole Faye E, Cole Faye E Joint Revocable Living Trust, Jerry V Cole Ii and Faye E Cole Joint Revocable Living Trust to Susan L Whaley Revocable Living Trust, Whaley Susan L; Sun Plaza West Unit 107; Dec. 14.

$370,000 Scalaro Charles A, Scalaro Victoria A to Marshall Stephanie J, Marshall Steven P; Lot 94 Gamble Creek Estates; Dec. 12.

$369,900 Redfish Cove Manatee LLC to Jdu Revocable Living Family Trust, Undorf Jeffrey David Sr; Terra Mana Harbor; Dec. 8.

$369,198 Lennar Homes LLC to Johnson Scott Joann, Scott Dewitt R; Lot 121 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 13.

$367,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Trivino Geoffrey, Trivino Margaret; Lot 194 Polo Run; Dec. 13.

$363,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Fisichella Elizabeth Ann, Fisichella Paul James; Lot 227 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 13.

$360,000 Campbell Sandra T, Sandra T Campbell Revocable Trust to Hanke Delpha, Hanke Walter G; Lot 6 Blk A Rosedale 1; Dec. 14.

$357,500 Dlcmc LLC to Payne Jerry Michael, Payne Mary Ray; Lot 375 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 11.

$355,000 Madsen Carlo E, Madsen Carmen M to Getzen Katherine F, Madsen Kenneth A; Lot 36 Summerfield Village; Dec. 13.

$355,000 Rojas Rafter Carmen A to Schanie Aaron S, Schanie Theresa L; Lot 10 Blk G Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation; Dec. 8.

$355,000 Yingling Amanda, Yingling Joseph to Inopiquez Denver V, Inopiquez Rachel A; Lot 116 Greyhawk Landing West; Dec. 11.

$352,327 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Barnes Louise A, Barnes Rodney D; Lot 184 Indigo; Dec. 13.

$350,000 Kircher Joan, Kircher Joan E, Kircher Phillip, Kircher Phillip M to Silva Joseph, Silva Michelle; Lot 173 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 11.

$350,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Adalem Gladys Dhjoanna Dela Pena, Danzey Jordan Taylor; Lot 124 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 13.

$350,000 M I Homes Of Tampa LLC to Hayward Charles Clyde, Hayward Georgina Maria; Bougainvillea Place; Dec. 14.

$347,000 Brinkmann Charles A, Brinkmann Sherry D to Schwyn Rolf Richard, Schwyn Summer; Lot 81 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Dec. 8.

$347,000 Twigge Joan M, Twigge John E to Moseley Richard W; Lot 18 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 8.

$345,000 Frandsen Candice S Trust, Frandsen Candice Shannon, Frandsen Gary A Trust, Gary A Frandsen and Candice S Frandsen Trust, Holloway Candice, Holloway John Arthur to Cervenak John J, Cervenak Nancy A; Lot 88 Villa Amalfi; Dec. 12.

$344,100 Gtis I Vgc LP to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Villages Of Glen Creek; Dec. 14.

$336,000 Bank Of America, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 5, Lasalle Bank National Association, U S Bank National Association to Kind Daniel J, Lovejoy Peggy; Pomello Park; Dec. 8.

$335,000 Baumgartner Brigitte, Brigitte Baumgartner Revocable Trust to Gary F Schuster Living Trust, Schuster Gary F; Lot 52 Whitebridge Court; Dec. 12.

$325,000 Donaldson Margaret B, Donaldson Robert S, Robert S Donaldson and Margaret B Donaldson Trust to Vuturo Arlene B, Vuturo Mark L; Lot 51 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 13.

$324,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Marney Michael J, Martisek Judy; Lot 278 Del Webb; Dec. 14.

$323,200 Doug A Mark Trust, Mark Doug A Trust, Mark Joy, Mullis William J to Sr 70 Storage Xpress LLC; 0; Dec. 14.

$321,569 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Lane Genevieve J, Purugganan Ballantyne Blando; Lot 30 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Dec. 13.

$318,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Pazda Alexander, Pazda Mary Jane D; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 821; Dec. 13.

$317,500 Silva Joseph, Silva Michelle to Purcella Jeffery Wayne, Williams Laquita Dyshell; Lot 2019 Country Meadows; Dec. 8.

$316,000 Mullis William J, William J Mullis Revocable Living Trust to Sr 70 Storage Xpress LLC; Block and Ludgin; Dec. 14.

$315,000 Asroff Steven, Asroff Susan D to Yoder Diane Elizabeth; Sutton Place Unit T 28; Dec. 14.

$315,000 Burzinski Jeffrey F to Monkofsky Andrea K, Monkofsky Joseph Jr; Lot 9 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Dec. 8.

$314,900 Badman Curt, Badman Deborah to Blankenship Dwight D; Lot 220 Riverdale Revised; Dec. 12.

$314,496 Wci Communities LLC to Polanco Jazzny Primavera, Washer Jordan Derek; Lot 26 Copperlefe; Dec. 13.

$312,500 Banko Elmer Allen, Banko Karen E to Cartwright Lauren Weaver, Cartwright Travis Robert; Lot 94 Chelsea Oaks; Dec. 8.

$310,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Ouimet Patricia Marie Jeannette; Lot 54 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 13.

$310,000 Fleischman Joanne M, Fleischman Stephen A to Doran Patrick A, Doran Susan P; Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit V 184; Dec. 13.

$310,000 Huston Christopher D, Huston Jamie D to Torres Caitlyn R, Torres Jonathan R; Lot 12 Central Park; Dec. 11.

$305,000 Haas Edith R, Haas Karl P to Fitton Alfred R, Fitton Debora A; Lot 130 Parkwood Lakes; Dec. 12.

$304,000 Burke Kevin C, Burke Patricia to Medred Kathryn A, Medred William R; Lot 163 Crossing Creek Village; Dec. 14.

$303,000 Amos Beth, Amos Keith W to Bedoya Ferguson Maria E, Ferguson Robert H; Lot 83 Rivers Reach; Dec. 12.

$299,900 Kuhlman Karen L, Kuhlman Kevin J to Bastien Ann Marie, Bastien Michael David; Lot 97 Creekwood; Dec. 13.

$299,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Elhag Mohamed Atif; Lot 190 Polo Run; Dec. 13.

$298,900 Richard and Deborah Yates Trust, Yates Deborah J, Yates Richard L to Weiss Christopher, Weiss Julie; Lot 13 Blk 1 Country Oaks; Dec. 8.

$298,000 Perez Enos, Perez Ligia to Pearson Charon, Pearson William; Sutton Place Unit T 4; Dec. 14.

$297,725 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Voneitzen Andrew C, Voneitzen Melanie; Lot 270 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 12.

$297,000 Pope Jessica Lynn, Pope John Franklin Iii to Pritchard Jason, Pritchard Jessica; Lot 39 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 11.

$295,071 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Obara Brett J; Lot 51 Eagle Trace; Dec. 11.

$295,000 Fernando Montana LLC to Bernuy Ana Celmira, Bernuy Juan C; Blk 53 Whitfield Estates; Dec. 11.

$295,000 Wci Communities LLC to Diep Hanh Kieu, Diep Hoa Hiep, Dinh Van Thi Thuy; Lot 23 Copperlefe; Dec. 13.

$291,785 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Frey Barbara S, Frey Steven Francis; Lot 268 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 12.

$290,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Itts Linda L, Itts Robert I; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5103; Dec. 12.

$289,000 Pelisek James E, Pelisek Sandra L to Lurk Richard J Ii; Lot 31 Wingspan Way at Tara; Dec. 14.

$289,000 Wci Communities LLC to Zelenak Jozef, Zelenak Marianna; Lot 151 Rosedale Addition; Dec. 12.

$287,500 Klein Debbie Ann, Klein Lawrence William to Isaacson Kirk J, Isaacson Mary E; Lot 24 Blk A Concession; Dec. 12.

$287,490 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Jeronimo Francisco J, Jeronimo Jennifer B; Lot 11 Heron Creek; Dec. 12.

$287,447 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Kurschner Angela; Lot 101 Eagle Trace; Dec. 8.

$286,419 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Pettit Cheryl R, Pettit Gerald G; Lot 304 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 8.

$286,000 Wineka Brent to Offerpad Spvborrower9 LLC; Lot 1 Riverwalk Village; Dec. 11.

$285,000 Marshall Stephanie J, Marshall Steven P to Wells Gregory V, Wells Rebecca D; Lot 197 Ancient Oaks; Dec. 11.

$282,220 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Biebl Robert Lawrence, Biebl Sarah Elizabeth; Lot 50 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 8.

$280,340 Highland Holdings Inc to Rushing Deborah G; Lot 6 Amber Glen; Dec. 12.

$279,000 Polewiartek Jessica L, Reynolds Jessica L, Reynolds John E to Davis Sherry, Davis Vernard Lee; Lot 57 Regal Oaks; Dec. 12.

$275,990 Cohen Methvin Ester Frea to Char Anthony B; Lot 10 Villa Amalfi; Dec. 12.

$275,000 Anne W Mcmichael Family Trust, Mcmichael Anne W Family Trust, Mcmichael Paige, Paige Mcmichael Trust to Gerren Brittany V, Gerren Matthew Robert; Blk 55 Whitfield Estates; Dec. 14.

$275,000 Charles E Richards Iv Trust, Richards Charles E Iv to Padgeft Jennifer C, Padgett Don M; Lot 66 Tropical Harbor; Dec. 11.

$275,000 Diehr Susan A, James F Lehmann Living Trust, Lehmann James F to Kelly Robert P; Lot 138 Arbor Lakes; Dec. 12.

$275,000 Newman Jeffrey R, Pastoor Tina E to Friedman Donald, Friedman Janet; Lot 144 Covered Bridge Estates; Dec. 11.

$272,000 Fox Devon M, Fox Scott to Moralez Eliud, Moralez Maria; Lot 147 River Plantation; Dec. 13.

$269,790 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Carpenter Heather P, Leto Michael David; Lot 43 Heron Creek; Dec. 12.

$266,000 Eileen M Gimenez Declaration Of Trust, Gimenez Eileen M Declaration Of Trust, Huffman Anna Luisa to Low Nancy L, Low Steven M; Palm Lakes Unit 38; Dec. 13.

$265,000 Hartmann Colleen, Hartmann Michael Earl to Pfeifer Sandra L; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 7601; Dec. 12.

$265,000 Kessler Edward Eugene, Kessler Marcia Kay to Miller Brenda L; Lot 38 Blk 10 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 11.

$262,235 Pgci Iv LLC to Allard Chad R; Lot 283 Silverleaf; Dec. 11.

$260,000 Cubbage Jane Elizabeth, Fanelli Gregory Paul to Bellmann Helga Pohl; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6004; Dec. 14.

$258,000 Ferguson Maria Bedoya, Ferguson Robert to Georgiades Rita M; Lot 36 Creekside Oaks; Dec. 14.

$257,895 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Munoz Jennifer J, Vergara Patrick; Lot 58 Creekwood Townhomes; Dec. 14.

$257,000 Pillsbury Jason G to Schuch Julie R, Schuch Kyron W; Blk 1 Forest Creek Fennemore Way; Dec. 11.

$255,990 Ih Central Florida LLC to Paulette A Pavelski Rhoads Revocable Trust, Rhoads Paulette A Pavelski; Lot 182 Trevesta; Dec. 12.

$255,000 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Bailey Lauren M, Bailey Michael C; Lot 33 Sheffield Glenn; Dec. 12.

$255,000 Brown Family Trust, Brown Isadore Irving, Brown Jane to Lorick Joy; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 104; Dec. 8.

$255,000 Von Bargen Margaret, Von Bargen Siegfried to Zirkle Lora H, Zirkle Willard D; Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 71; Dec. 11.

$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Steinhauser Christopher M, Steinhauser Cristine N; Lot 480 Del Tierra; Dec. 12.

$253,600 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Buggica Lora Jean; Lot 78 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Dec. 8.

$251,400 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Oladeji Erica O; Lot 275 Willow Walk; Dec. 12.

$251,000 United States Of America Administration Of Veterans Affairs to Sebastiano James; Blk B Bay Way Park; Dec. 8.

$250,000 Johnson Shannon, Johnson Todd Edward to Oliver Douglas, Oliver Rebecca; Lot 79 Blk D Country Oaks; Dec. 14.

$249,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Bland Lauren Genet, Skinner Mathew P; Lot 64 Creekwood Townhomes; Dec. 14.

$247,705 Roisland Arlyce L, Roisland Jerry D to Jones Herman W, Jones Pamela S; Lot 25 Hammock Place; Dec. 11.

$246,000 Riverview Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 3, Wells Fargo Bank to Beckerman Eric Sandor, Beckerman Janet Jackson; Lot 49 Longpond at Mote Ranch; Dec. 14.

$245,767 Pgci Iv LLC to Rosado Hector M, Rosado Jessica; Lot 80 Silverleaf; Dec. 13.

$244,990 D R Horton Inc to Zausner Alex J, Zausner Caitlin; Lot 27 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Dec. 14.

$244,990 D R Horton Inc to Christian Diane M; Soleil Unit 104; Dec. 12.

$243,400 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Brandt Paul M, Brandt Tammy J; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1412; Dec. 14.

$240,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Tierney Robert J Jr; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 316; Dec. 13.

$240,000 Westcott Family Revocable Trust, Westcott James H to Papazian Janet, Papazian Raymond J; Lot 3 Creekwood; Dec. 11.

$237,942 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Eubank Joyce, Eubank Norman; Lot 5 Silverleaf; Dec. 13.

$236,820 D R Horton Inc to Uhlinger Charles Edward Jr, Uhlinger Eileen T; Soleil Unit 103; Dec. 14.

$236,000 D R Horton Inc to Cagle Iryna; Soleil Unit 102; Dec. 12.

$235,000 Hansel Ruth M, Wietharn Lynn P, Wietharn Ruth M to Murphy Jackie Douglas, Murphy Sandra Spracklen; Lot 57 Clear View Manor; Dec. 8.

$233,990 D R Horton Inc to Condello Edward John Jr, Condello Misty Rene; Lot 165 Willow Walk; Dec. 13.

$233,000 Layton Rachel, Layton Troy to English Dana, English Ryan; Lot 43 Bayou Estates South; Dec. 13.

$232,000 Benjamin Rasner Revocable Living Trust, Rasner Benjamin, Rasner Laurie to Barrett Catherine Marie; Lot 363 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 11.

$232,000 Johnson Blake A, Johnson Courtney to Lamberton Collin; Pt 17-35-22; Dec. 12.

$229,900 Hannay Scott, Hannay Teresa to Grubb Robert W, Krasik Bonnie A, Lami Suzan M; Lakebridge South Unit 22; Dec. 14.

$228,900 Ciaravino Vicki M, Padova Dawn E to Fonte L Kaye, Fonte Raymond G; Lot 400 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 13.

$228,500 Puckett Margaret A, Puckett Rufus B to Cucchiara Alison, Cucchiara Kathleen J, Cucchiara Nicholas; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Condominium No 4 Unit V 34; Dec. 14.

$228,000 Roberts Julia R to Valhalla Realty LLC; Hidden Lake Unit 1612; Dec. 12.

$226,500 Francis R Ross Revocable Living Trust, Jazwa Sharon, Ross Francis R Revocable Living Trust to Karau Ralph, Karau Timothy; Lot 29 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 14.

$226,000 Kirk Delaney, Maher James to Lauro John, Lauro Toni A; Lot 39 San Michele at University Commons; Dec. 12.

$226,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Beiro Phyllis J; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204; Dec. 12.

$222,000 Baer Christine, Bliefert Christine, Sonnenburg Lana L to Falvo Frank A; Hidden Lake Unit 712; Dec. 13.

$220,000 Di Cicco Joseph J, Di Cicco Susan W, Susan W Di Cicco Revocable Trust to Blanche Ian F H, Blanche Willona G; Westbay Cove I Unit 226; Dec. 13.

$220,000 Seneca Robert L to Nacarato Anthony, Nacarato Carol; Lot 25 Blk H Kingsfield; Dec. 14.

$219,970 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Christine Vecchione Ira 201735423, Strata Trust Company, Vecchione Christine Ira 201735423; Lot 270 Willow Walk; Dec. 12.

$218,000 Paugh Tamra L, Paugh Terry L to Clark Joshua James, Clark Shawna Marie; Lot 8 Cordova Lakes; Dec. 12.

$217,500 Bailey Lauren M, Bailey Michael C to Mooney Catherine, Mooney Robert C Sr; Lot 843 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 12.

$213,070 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to King Patricia A, King Scott E; Lot 99 Willow Walk; Dec. 12.

$210,000 Charter Southern Ventures Ii LLC to 21St Century Ventures LLC; Peridia Commons Unit 104; Dec. 12.

$210,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Coffey Billy Craig, Coffey Terry June; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 315; Dec. 12.

$210,000 Us Realty Investments LLC to Howard Jared A; Lot 6 Blk M Kingsfield; Dec. 13.

$209,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Twitty Chereyl, Twitty Timothy Allen; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 314; Dec. 13.

$209,900 Arbogast Debra Lee, Arbogast Roger Thomas to Bragg John, Brown Donald M; Palm Tree Village Wildewood Springs Unit 445D; Dec. 11.

$208,000 Putrino Dennis to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Lot 110 Covered Bridge Estates; Dec. 11.

$208,000 W A One LLC to Vassallo Laureen T, Vassallo Matthew S; Pomello Park; Dec. 12.

$207,000 Kuhlmann Colette, Kuhlmann Collette, Kuhlmann Glenn to Bombard Marina, Bombard Scott; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 1 D; Dec. 8.

$206,000 Eubank Joyce A, Eubank Norman D to Aemisegger Michael R Jr; Lot 286 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 13.

$205,725 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Humbert Barbara M; Lot 96 Willow Walk; Dec. 12.

$205,000 Newhouse Allison B, Newhouse Cameron M to Crabtree Tobias; Lot 3076 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 8.

$205,000 Stouffer Rosalie, Stouffer Rosalie M to Solario Diane, Solario Gary; Lot 49 Cordova Lakes; Dec. 14.

$202,500 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Trevesta; Dec. 12.

$200,000 Correll Larry G Sr, Correll Phyllis M to Geraci John P; Lot 727 Central Park; Dec. 12.

$200,000 Klein Charles M, Klein Cynthia L to Klein Savannah L; Sabal Bay Unit 3 6; Dec. 13.

$200,000 Price Joseph E to Zuknick Trisha L; Lot 53 Waterford; Dec. 13.

$197,500 Broms Marianne, Gaspari Anthony J, Gaspari John A, Gaspari Joseph, Gaspari Michael J to Scaglia Elizabeth A, Scaglia John E; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6115; Dec. 14.

$196,900 Light Beth A to Wayman Christian; Forest Creek; Dec. 14.

$196,000 Johnson Sonja Leigh, Johnson Stephen E, Mary V Whisler Revocable Living Trust, Whisler Mary V Revocable Living Trust to Sculerati Anthony A Iii, Sculerati Katelyn R; Live Oak Park; Dec. 14.

$192,000 Parreco Properties LLC to Miller Christine, Miller Robert; Lot 1 Pine Bluff Square; Dec. 13.

$189,900 Grant Rebecca B, Grant Robert B Jr, Rebecca B Grant Trust, Robert B Grant Jr Trust to Grant Leah Rose; Blk B Braden River City; Dec. 12.

$188,299 Lennar Homes LLC to Craigsen Oaks LLC; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 337; Dec. 13.

$186,000 Miskell Nancy J to Staples Katherine W; Mount Vernon Unit 4725; Dec. 12.

$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kadibhai Yusuf A; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 336; Dec. 13.

$184,500 Jordan Denver C to Brock Ronnie L, Hauck Patricia D; Shoreline Terraces Ii at Perico Bay Club Unit 877; Dec. 12.

$182,500 Coleman Martin, Coleman Shelley to Dawes Geraldine Praught; Palma Sola Trace Unit 401; Dec. 14.

$182,500 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Banks Jerome V, Banks Nicole M; Lot 87 Harborage On Braden River; Dec. 13.

$182,000 Joslyn Patricia A to Toedman Maria Weisz, Toedman Mark; 0; Dec. 11.

$182,000 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to John Cannon Homes Inc; Lot 208 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 11.

$178,900 Glenn M Lepore and Eileen E Lepore Trust, Lepore Eileen E, Lepore Glenn M to Bacon Margaret S, Bacon Stephen E; Vivienda at Bradenton Ii Unit 35; Dec. 12.

$169,900 Brumbaugh Cindy, Brumbaugh Timothy E to Ciraolo Michael Anthony, Ciraolo Taylor Starline; Lot 246 Manatee Palms; Dec. 12.

$168,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Reilly Kyle J, Reilly Rebecca L; Lot 99 Oakview; Dec. 11.

$164,900 Scaglia Elizabeth, Scaglia John, Scaglia John E to Hooks Carl Raymond Jr, Hooks Karen Lee; Links at Pinebrook Unit 307; Dec. 14.

$163,000 Forman Jack O, Forman Mary E to Kabat Joseph, Kabat Katherine; Lot 87 River Isles; Dec. 12.

$162,500 Forbes Glenn to Levine Barry; Windward Bay Unit 2 V 11; Dec. 11.

$160,800 Mark Nita Joy, Mullis William J to Sr 70 Storage Xpress LLC; Block and Ludgin; Dec. 14.

$160,000 Odea Brothers LLC to Harrington Karen B, Harrington Timothy J; Pine Bay Forest Unit 11; Dec. 13.

$160,000 Walsh William H to Gamboa Esperanza; Villas at Pinebrook Unit 15; Dec. 12.

$158,000 Holzberg Ingrid to Gimmler Eva, Gimmler Hubertus; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 516; Dec. 11.

$149,900 Phillips John F to Byers Chelsea M; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Vi Unit 908; Dec. 12.

$145,000 Isaac Margaret Louise Revocable Trust, Kovalchek Darlene M, Margaret Louise Isaac Revocable Trust to Levin Alla, Levin Boris; Pt 4-35-20; Dec. 12.

$145,000 Mazzuki Patricia to Evans Andrew R; Spring Lakes V Unit 415 D; Dec. 8.

$143,900 Manzella Ann to Hlavac Jan; Wildewood Springs Ii Unit 104 D; Dec. 12.

$135,000 Menon Shanker, Narayanan Lakshmi to Dziuba Waldemar; Lot 15 Vintage Creek; Dec. 13.

$134,000 Kifer Dorothy to Collins Deanna M, Collins Donald M; Lot 3 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 14.

$130,000 Haas Kara to Mckay Scott; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iii Unit 48B; Dec. 12.

$129,000 Aaronson Beth S, Goldsmith David M to Burger Jed A, Burger Julie S, Burger Lisa A; Village at Townpark Unit 102; Dec. 12.

$125,000 D and R Power Solutions Inc to Equity Trust Company, Vanartsdalen William H Jr Ira, William H Vanartsdalen Jr Ira; Palmetto Warehouse Unit N 7; Dec. 13.

$115,000 Crowley Daniel A Iii to Slavinsky David C, Slavinsky Juanita M; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 36; Dec. 8.

$115,000 Dibello Onofrio to Henry Cynthia L; Cortez Villas Condominium 10 Unit 8; Dec. 14.

$115,000 Goebels Joseph K, Philen Robert C to Suddeth Shirley; Terra Ceia Club Unit 503; Dec. 14.

$114,391 Zeitz Brett N to Zeitz Beatrice L, Zeitz Brett N; Lot 1 Magellan Grove; Dec. 12.

$114,000 Rj Assets LLC to Keener Michael; Lot 10 Blk B Palms; Dec. 13.

$110,000 2815 7Th Street East Land Trust, Florida Trial Counsel to Cruz Maria C; Lot 7 Belle Chase; Dec. 13.

$110,000 Dowling Family Revocable Trust, Dowling John, Dowling Kathleen to Gorji Bijan, Gorji Family Trust; Village at Townpark Unit 106; Dec. 11.

$110,000 Lorenzoni Luca to Emerson Properties Of Manatee LLC; Blk A Highland Park; Dec. 8.

$110,000 Masterson William F to Nt Homes LLC; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 78; Dec. 14.

$108,000 Chadwick Colin to Espindola Adriana T, Espindola Miguel E; Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 1501; Dec. 8.

$105,000 Byer Teresa A to Ford Mark A; Heatherwood Unit 49; Dec. 13.

$105,000 Leach James A, Leach Jean E to Brant Charles H Ii, Brant Kellie J; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit Ha 13; Dec. 11.

$104,000 Goodwin Glenn C, Goodwin Kathleen A to Gispert Pamela A, Gispert Rene A; Pomello Park; Dec. 12.

$100,000 Coss Carol Marie to Desisto Ellen M, Desisto Robert J; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 191; Dec. 14.

$99,836 Kubalova Kristyna Stanek to Stanek Jan, Stanek Natalia; Lot 167 Rivers Reach; Dec. 8.

$98,000 Miller Donn Jerre, Miller Patricia M to Carsten Boerner LLC; Terraces 4 Of Tara Unit 301; Dec. 13.

$95,257 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Reo Lisa M, Reo Mark J; Lot 47 River Wind; Dec. 12.

$94,900 J P Dukovac Homes Inc to Cullen Brad, Cullen Dana; Lot 4122 Twin Rivers; Dec. 14.

$89,900 Lookabill Mary Lou to Kamps Gerri, Kamps Robert; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 762; Dec. 13.

$89,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Invest Pi LLC; Lot 10 Blk A Fairview Avenue Park; Dec. 11.

$86,000 Thirty Two 903 LLC to Rel Homes LLC; Lot 10 Blk 3 Lake Park; Dec. 8.

$79,900 Johnson Carol L, Kassel Helen to Black Melanie; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 321; Dec. 13.

$79,000 David E Glenney and Julie A Glenney Revocable Trust, Glenney David E, Glenney Julie A to Buchanan Mary L, Buchanan Thomas I; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 181; Dec. 13.

$78,900 Gamble Creek L C to E M Custom Homes LLC; Pt 10-34-19; Dec. 14.

$78,900 Gamble Creek L C to Mckenzie Homes LLC; Pt 10-34-19; Dec. 14.

$78,750 Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Bank Of America, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP to Creg Holdings LLC; Lot 19 Drymons Second Addition; Dec. 13.

$78,000 Blumenstock Linda K, Blumenstock Richard L to Youst Charles R Jr; Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; Dec. 14.

$78,000 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Ecca Properties Inc; Lot 71 Wellesley Acres; Dec. 8.

$76,300 Coffey Robert A to Coffey Robert, Coffey Robert A, Coffey Sheila; Lot 11 Rolling Acres; Dec. 12.

$75,000 Smith Dorothy K, Smith Harley K to Secaur Alan J, Secaur Lucinda D; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 304; Dec. 14.

$74,400 Byars Linda G to Ortiz Jose, Ortiz Maria E; Pt 28-33-18; Dec. 14.

$72,900 Gamble Creek L C to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Lot 5001 Twin Rivers; Dec. 14.

$72,000 Peak Peter A to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 10 Blk A Fairview Avenue Park; Dec. 11.

$71,000 Hi Tech Management Inc to Hi Tech Properties LLC; Lot 3 Peridia Office Park; Dec. 14.

$70,000 Mader Virginia B, Virginia B Mader Revocable Living Trust to Planet Properties LLC; Lot 7 Blk 8 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates; Dec. 13.

$70,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Lot 304 Trevesta; Dec. 12.

$68,000 Weber Patricia, Weber Ronald to Alibegovic Fehro, Alic Sadika; Fourth Bayshore Unit A 21; Dec. 13.

$65,000 Colburn Gail C, Lessard Janice C to Rowland Janice L; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2810 17 Slw; Dec. 12.

$63,000 Correa Antonia, Correa Raul A to Gerth Andrew; Southland Unit 25; Dec. 8.

$62,000 Comeau Debra, Gladstone Hutchinson Debra to Dokken Christine T, Dokken Wayne C; Lot 42 Blk 26 Trailer Esates; Dec. 13.

$56,000 Longmore Josephine, Sharkey John to Gruninger Constance Fawcett, Gruninger Fredrick; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 208; Dec. 14.

$55,000 Alvin Terhaar Living Trust, Susan Terhaar Living Trust, Ter Haar Alvin, Ter Haar Susan, Terhaar Alvin Living Trust, Terhaar Susan Living Trust to Lowery Connie Sue, Lowery Donald S; El Rancho Village Unit D 27; Dec. 14.

$55,000 Darbonne Jolene to Diaz Alfredo, Nations Elsa; Pt 28-35-22; Dec. 13.

$52,000 Whitfield A F, Whitfield Albert Franklin, Whitfield Dolores J to Bernotas Gerard, Bernotas Jean Ann; Lot 31 Fair Lane Acres; Dec. 13.

$46,000 Nye Nancy L to Mcfarland Marilyn B, Mcfarland Robert I; Lot 22 Blk 38 Trailer Estates; Dec. 13.

$46,000 Stocker Adam to Raffield Lenora; Second Bayshore Unit L 4; Dec. 14.

$45,000 Link Manella C, Link Thomas E to Cairo Rochelle I, Cairo William S; Lot 9 Blk H Floridiana Mobile Homesite; Dec. 14.

$43,750 Scarisbrick Seong Ja to Amstutz Patricia C, Patricia C Amstutz Trust; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 36; Dec. 14.

$41,800 Dale L Heitzman Trust, Heitzman Dale L Trust, Heitzman Patricia J to Heitzman Patricia J; Ironwood Ninth Unit 505 I; Dec. 13.

$39,900 Garvin Doris E, Garvin Family Trust to Damore Mark, Damore Toni; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 2Q; Dec. 11.

$32,759 Gabric Sharon L to Thomas Rebecca S; Lot 12 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 13.

$30,000 Manning Kathryn A to Hoffman Phillip D, Hoffmann Kathryn A; Lot 11 Blk 2 Sunniland; Dec. 13.

$27,600 Hsbc Bank Usa, Mortgage It Securities Corp Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2007 1 to Mendolia Francine; Fourth Bayshore Unit L 38; Dec. 8.

$25,000 Conlon Dale M, Jackson Daniel L to Kg Industries Inc; Lot 7 Blk A Hagle Park; Dec. 8.

$25,000 Giacomelli Ludmilla, Giacomelli Marco to Alvarez Ruben Alvarado, Baltazar Gonzalez Claudia A; Lot 15 Sunny Lakes Estates; Dec. 12.

$20,000 Dixon Kazuko to Salzman Dean M, Salzman Janine L; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 151; Dec. 14.

$20,000 Houser Constance M to Breeden Charles L, Breeden Sharon K; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 119; Dec. 14.

$18,200 Liekefet Joan E, Wild Oak Bay Owners Association Inc to 3617 Sun Eagle Lane Land Trust, 3617Sel Land Trust, Black Point Assets Inc, Star Pointe Capital LLC; Villas at Wild Oaks Bay I Unit 5A 2017 Cc 002015; Dec. 11.

$15,400 Bishop Cynthia, Country Club Edgewater Village Association Inc, Mazzucca Anthony to Gatti Adriana; Lot 33 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village 2016 Cc 001162; Dec. 11.

$12,000 Hawkins Cassandra to Esgeda Investments Inc; Blk B Colonial Heights; Dec. 8.

$6,000 Clemmons Isaiah to Esgeda Investments Inc; Blk B Colonial Heights; Dec. 8.

$5,000 Thomas Katelyn to Jarrell Stacy; Lot 104 Gregory Estates; Dec. 12.

$4,000 Jones Ann S to Campodonico Pamela; Veranda Beach Club Unit 309; Dec. 12.

$3,800 Davis Darren J to Campbell Dannielle M, Campbell John H; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 5; Dec. 13.

$2,500 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Davenport Amy S, Mieczkowski Pamela; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 5; Dec. 14.

$10 39638 LLC to 49541 LLC; Palms at Riviera Dunes; Dec. 11.

$10 6345 Bay Cedar Ln Trust, Hp Investment Group Inc, Williams Karen to 0; Cypress Strand Unit 5 101; Dec. 14.

$10 6708 Tailfeather Way LLC to 6708 Tailfeather Way LLC; Lot 56 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Dec. 13.

$10 Acton Janett K, Acton Terrance M, Smith Janett K to Acton Janett K, Acton Terrance M; Lot 19 Creekwood; Dec. 11.

$10 Anello Louise E, Moreau Lilianne Beatrice to Anello Carmen, Anello Louise E, Gagne Lynn, Gagne Pierre; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 100; Dec. 14.

$10 Anthony Manali Sr Revocable Living Trust, Calabro Angela J, Manali Anthony Sr Revocable Living Trust, Manali Carmen C to Calabro Alngela J, Carmen C Manali Revocable Living Trust, Manali Carmen C; Anna Maria Beach; Dec. 8.

$10 Arft Karen G to Arft Karen G, Karen G Arft Trust; Palma Sola Shores Unit 15; Dec. 14.

$10 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc, Rdi Resources Inc to Hinckley D Curtis, Hinckley Elizabeth A; Resort Sixty Six Unit 219; Dec. 13.

$10 Byal Christopher F, Byal Doris J to Byal Christopher F, Byal Doris J, Byal Trust; Lot 104 Blk F Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 14.

$10 Carrasco Joseph L to Carrasco Joseph L, Joseph L Carrasco Trust; Lot 24 River Sound; Dec. 12.

$10 Charles Placide to Belony Christna, Belony Solon; Lot 42 High Point Manor; Dec. 8.

$10 Chiu Aldan to Kumar Lana C, Lana C Kumar Inheritance Trust; Lot 255 Del Webb; Dec. 13.

$10 Clemmons Charles M to Clemmons Aran Sean Abilock, Clemmons Gennifer Elise Abilock; Bel Mare Unit 402; Dec. 11.

$10 Conrad Erin E, Conrad William L to Conrad Erin E, Conrad Joyce E, Conrad William L; Lot 266 Foxbrook; Dec. 12.

$10 Crawford Carl D, Crawford Sherry, Walker Berdinia, Walker Lyle A to Sanctuary Residential Investor LLC; Or2681 Pg4393; Dec. 8.

$10 Daivds Leonard Thomas, Davids Leonard Thomas, Davids Maria G J to Davids Leonard Thomas, Davids Maria G J; Lot 219 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; Dec. 13.

$10 Davis Christopher L, Evancho Barry, Evancho Sara E to Evancho Barry, Evancho Sara E; Pt 2-34-19; Dec. 12.

$10 Dennis Rose Revocable Trust, Rose Dennis N to Rose Brenda E, Rose Dennis N, Rose Family Revocable Trust; Sunbow Bay Unit 4B; Dec. 13.

$10 Dinius George, Dinius Sara to Dinius Michael C, Dinius Theresa M; Lot 3 Cordova Lakes; Dec. 8.

$10 Dixon Amy, Dixon Raymond Dustin to Dixon Raymond Dustin; Lot 37 Hawks Harbor; Dec. 13.

$10 Dorval Donna, Dorval Donna M, Dorval George, Dorval George A to Dorval Donna M, Dorval George A, Dorval Living Trust; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 165; Dec. 14.

$10 E and L Realty, Granderson Lillian B to Heathington Eileen, Ingram Cicely A; Pt 30-35-18; Dec. 8.

$10 Feder Joel A, Feder Sally J to Feder Joel Aaron, Feder Sally J, Joel Aaron Feder Trust, Sally J Velick Trust, Velick Sally J; Lot 114 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Dec. 12.

$10 Ferraro Anthony J, Ferraro Mary Ann to Ferraro Anthony J, Ferraro Family Trust, Ferraro Mary Ann; Lot 420 Esplanade; Dec. 14.

$10 Fuson Karolyn Z to Fuson Karolyn Z, Karolyn Z Fuson Living Trust; Cambridge Village Unit 7; Dec. 11.

$10 Garcia Jennifer to Maldonado Juan Carlos; Blk D Dosceola Heights; Dec. 8.

$10 Gloria J Sullivan Trust, Robert W Sullivan Trust, Sullivan Gloria J, Sullivan Robert W to Sullivan Gloria Jean, Sullivan Robert W; Or2666 Pg5020; Dec. 13.

$10 Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D to Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D, Jo Ellen Grossman Residence Trust; Lot 32 St James Park; Dec. 11.

$10 Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D to Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D; Lot 32 St James Park; Dec. 11.

$10 Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D to Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D, Stephen D Grossman Residence Trust; Lot 32 St James Park; Dec. 11.

$10 Grossman Jo Ellen, Grossman Stephen D, Grossman Stephen D, Stephen D Grossman Restated Living Trust to Grossman Stephen D; Lot 32 St James Park; Dec. 11.

$10 Guerino James to Guerino James, James Guerino Revocable Trust; Blk 34 Ilexhurst; Dec. 12.

$10 Guerino James to Guerino James, James Guerino Revocable Trust; Blk 34 Ilexhurst; Dec. 12.

$10 Guerino James to Augustyniak Elisa M, Guerino Elisa M, Guerino James, James Guerino Revocable Trust; Blk 34 Ilexhurst; Dec. 12.

$10 Halliburton Bridgette to Bivens Naomi W, Naomi W Bivens Inter Vivos Trust; Lot 13 Johnson Brothers; Dec. 14.

$10 Hecker Harvey D, Hecker Helen F to Harvey and Helen Hecker Revocable Trust, Hecker Harvey David, Hecker Helen Frances; Lot 221 Del Webb; Dec. 12.

$10 Heyboer Ardyth F, Heyboer Thomas E to Heyboer Ardyth F, Heyboer Family Trust, Johnston Dianne; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 329; Dec. 12.

$10 Humenik Michael P, Humenik Sandra L to Humenik Michael P, Humenik Sandra L, Michael P Humenik and Sandra L Humenik Joint Revocable Living Trust; Lot 12 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 14.

$10 Hyland Ida to Hyland Bryan Keith Sr, Hyland Ida; Garden Lakes Courtyard Unit 26; Dec. 14.

$10 Intravartolo Patricia D to Intravartolo Deborah, Intravartolo Patricia D, Intravartolo Theresa; Gold Tree Co Op Inc; Dec. 14.

$10 Jones Allyn, Jones Kathryn W to Jones Allyn C, Jones Kathryn W; Lot 26 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 13.

$10 Joslyn Patricia A, Joslyn Robert B to Joslyn Patricia A; 0; Dec. 11.

$10 Jump Janet S to Fettel Bruce E, Jump Janet S, Laufenberg Rebecca; Lot 4 Blk 9 Jones; Dec. 8.

$10 Kaufman Jack to Bentley Kimberly Kay, Kaufman Jack; Manatee Gardens; Dec. 13.

$10 Kaufman Jack to Bentley Kimberly Kay, Kaufman Jack; Lot 76 Elwood Park; Dec. 13.

$10 Kaufman Jack to Bentley Kimberly Kay, Kaufman Jack; Elwood Park; Dec. 13.

$10 Kaufman Jack to Bentley Kimberly Kay, Kaufman Jack; Elwood Park; Dec. 13.

$10 Kaufman Jack to Bentley Kimberly Kay, Kaufman Jack; Elwood Park; Dec. 13.

$10 Kemper Robert to Kemper Robert A, Robert A Kemper Trust; Riva Trace; Dec. 14.

$10 Kenneth H Palmer Irrevocable Trust, Palmer Kenneth H Irrevocable Trust, Roberts Gail to Roberts Gail; Mccollums Lake; Dec. 12.

$10 Kenneth H Palmer Irrevocable Trust, Palmer Kenneth H Irrevocable Trust, Roberts Gail to Roberts Gail; Pt 3-35-16; Dec. 12.

$10 Konesko Brian Anthony to Konesko Florence Mary; Meadowcroft Unit 1441; Dec. 12.

$10 Konesko Michael Thomas to Konesko Florence Mary; Meadowcroft Unit 1441; Dec. 12.

$10 Kroos Juergan, Kroos Katharina to Tectron LLC; Lot 13 Blk E Whitfield Industrial Park; Dec. 8.

$10 Kryzaniwsky Christine, Kryzaniwsky George P to Christine Kryzaniwsky Revocable Trust, George P Kryzaniwsky Revocable Trust, Kryzaniwsky Christine, Kryzaniwsky George P; Palms Of Cortez Unit 17; Dec. 14.

$10 Kumar Lana Chiu to Chiu Aidan; Lot 255 Del Webb; Dec. 13.

$10 Lagarde Cindy L, Lagarde Robert A to Lagarde Cindy L, Lagarde Robert A, Robert A Lagarde and Cindy L Lagarde Trust; Lot 89 Northwood Park; Dec. 12.

$10 Lam Tania L, Lindemuth Marvin L, Marvin L Lindemuth Revocable Living Trust to Lam Tania L; Lot 158 Creekwood; Dec. 8.

$10 Lance Susan J to Lance Susan J, Susan J Lance Trust; Lot 28 Blk D Sandpointe; Dec. 14.

$10 Landsaw Jenny Lynn, Landsaw Richard Lemonte to Landsaw Jenny Lynn; Lot 124 Oak View; Dec. 12.

$10 Laney Robert Harris, Robert Harris Laney Revocable Living Trust to Laney Nicola Patsy, Laney Robert Harris; Lot 32 San Remo Shores; Dec. 12.

$10 Lennar Homes LLC to Frank E Furie Trust, Furie Frank E; Or2692 Pg7227; Dec. 14.

$10 Longeway Jacqueline to Marski James; La Costa Unit 206; Dec. 8.

$10 Lopiccolo Andrea Bane, Lopiccolo James D to Lopiccolo Andrea Bane, Lopiccolo James D; Blk D W C Jernigan; Dec. 12.

$10 Low Diane M to Heim Jan M, Klein Amy M, Low Diane M; Burgundy Unit 202; Dec. 14.

$10 Marski James L to James L Marski Trust, Marski James L; 0; Dec. 8.

$10 Masterson Judith A to Masterson Jean, Masterson Judith A; Plantation Village Co Op Unit 262; Dec. 11.

$10 Matanzas Investments LLC to Yeaney Mimi S, Yeaney Woodrow W Iii; Lot 5 Conrad Beach; Dec. 8.

$10 Mckelvain Jamie L, Nelson Judy L, Nelson Roy R to Neely Glenys, Neely Ronald W; Resort Sixty Six; Dec. 13.

$10 Meier Carol J, Meier James A to James A Meier and Carol J Meier Family Trust, Meier Carol J, Meier James A; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 69A; Dec. 14.

$10 Millholland Kathleen Sue to Kathleen S Millholland Trust, Millholland Kathleen S; Lot 137 Fairfield; Dec. 14.

$10 Mitchell Cheryl C, Mitchell James R to James R and Cheryl C Mitchell Living Trust, Mitchell Cheryl C, Mitchell James R; Lot 27 River Isles; Dec. 12.

$10 Morrow Sherry A to Morrows Sherry A, Sherry A Morrow Living Trust; Lot 75 Braden Castle Park; Dec. 13.

$10 Pacelli Barbara A, Pacelli Richard J to Barbara A Pacelli Revocable Trust, Pacelli Barbara A; Twelve Oaks Ii Of Tara Unit 1006; Dec. 13.

$10 Padilla Anisa, Padilla Louis Jr to Velazquez Iraida R; Blk D Fairmont Park; Dec. 12.

$10 Patel Rashmi Arun to Patel Arun, Patel Prerana; Lot 29 Stoneledge; Dec. 14.

$10 Peterson Effie to Effie M Peterson Trust, Peterson Effie M; Lot 1 Buckeye Manor; Dec. 14.

$10 Pettit Lindsay H to Lindsay H Pettit Living Trust, Pettit Lindsay H; Lot 41 Crossing Creek Village; Dec. 13.

$10 Phyllis Zeldin Trust, Zeldin Malcolm H, Zeldin Phyllis Trust to Zeldin Malcolm H; Lot 156 Arbor Lakes; Dec. 14.

$10 Pips Properties LLC to Mane B Yates Living Trust, Yates George Neil, Yates Marie Buchberger; Lot 17 Blk D Gulf View; Dec. 8.

$10 Polites John P, Polites Margie D to Polites Family Revocable Living Trust, Polites John P, Polites Margie D; Pinetrace Unit 34; Dec. 12.

$10 Pruis Maria J, Pruis Melvin J to Pruis Living Trust, Pruis Maria J, Pruis Melvin J; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 315; Dec. 13.

$10 Regions Bank to Charter Southern Ventures Ii LLC; Or2384 Pg5290; Dec. 12.

$10 Salvietti Fortunato, Salvietti Fortunato A to Botticelli Angela M, Salvietti Fortunato A; Lot 38 Arbor Oaks; Dec. 12.

$10 School Solutions LLC to 6708 Tailfeather Way LLC; Or2642 Pg7610; Dec. 13.

$10 Simon Howard A, Simon Rona S to Berman Ilene, Parsons Karen, Rosenthal Amy L, Simon David H, Simon Howard A, Simon Rona S, Walker Brian J; Lot 2 Wilton Crescent; Dec. 8.

$10 Smr 2050 LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Pt 34-35-19; Dec. 12.

$10 Somerville Gregg C, Somerville Pamela A to Somerville Family Revocable Trust, Somerville Gregg, Somerville Pamela; Riverdale Revised; Dec. 14.

$10 Spiller Burton to Burton John Spiller Trust, Spiller Burton John; Lot 8 Blk 19 Ilexhurst; Dec. 14.

$10 Star Kissed LLC to Dye Deborah L, Dye James D, Dye Stephen R, Gigliotti Deborah L; Pt 18-34-16; Dec. 14.

$10 Sutherland Alphonse P, Sutherland Phyllis R to Phyllis R Sutherland 2017 Trust, Sutherland Donna Elaine, Sutherland Phyllis R 2017 Trust; Third Bayshore Unit E 7; Dec. 12.

$10 Thomas Kevin, Thomas Susan to Condie Kruger Alicia, Kruger Paul; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 08; Dec. 14.

$10 Via Roma Beach Resort Owners Association to De Vasara Steva, Smith Stacy D, Vasara Veikko A; Via Roma Beach Resort; Dec. 11.

$10 Wakefield Cynthia A, Wakefield Philip L, Wiley Cynthia A to Cynthia A Wakefield Revocable Living Trust, Wakefield Philip L; 0; Dec. 14.

$10 Walker John W, Walker Sandra to Walker Jlmmy, Walker John W, Walker Sandra; Lot 24D Palantation Village Co Op Inc; Dec. 14.

$10 Watson John L to Kolb Marlene L; Airport; Dec. 12.

$10 Webster Elwood to Moore Crystal Nicole; Airport; Dec. 12.

$10 Winkler Patti Lynn, Winkler Pattilyn H, Winkler Thomas Frederick to Patti Lynn Winkler Trust, Winkler Patti Lynn, Winkler Thomas Frederick; Lot 40 Riverdale Revised; Dec. 14.

$1 Bray Cynthia C, Bray Ronald E to Bray Cynthia C; Pomello Park; Dec. 12.

$1 Deloris A Foy Trust, Foy Deloris A Trust, Foy Kenneth H to Foy Kenneth H; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 316; Dec. 8.

$1 Joann A Lovelace Trust, Lovelace Joann A Trust, Lovelace Tracey A to Lovelace Tracey A; Blk 2 Fogartys; Dec. 12.

$1 Underwood Jill M to Underwood Jan C; Shadybrook Village Unit 77 C; Dec. 11.

$0 Al Kayyal Maher Saher, Al Kayyal Maher Sahir, Kayyal Maher Saher Al, Kayyal Maher Sahir Al to Al Kayyal Maher Sahir, Kayyal Maher Sahir Al; Or2664 Pg0965; Dec. 14.

$0 Amick Timothy S to Manatee County; Dude Ranch Acres; Dec. 12.

$0 Beaupre Revocable Trust, Beaupre Richard J, Heitzman Revocable Trust, Heitzman Thomas J to Beaupre Richard J, Heitzman Thomas J, Richard J Beaupre and Thomas J Heitzman Revocable Living Trust; Mecca Park Colony; Dec. 14.

$0 Castrejon Elias to 2815 7Th Street East Land Trust, Florida Trial Counsel; Inst 201741099024; Dec. 13.

$0 Citimortgage Inc to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Fowlers Addition to The City Of Bradenton; Dec. 14.

$0 Erwin C Lawson Trust, Lawson Erwin C Trust, Lawson Vera A to Lawson Vera A, Vera A Lawson Revocable Living Trust; Lot 14 Oakbrooke Ii at River Club North; Dec. 14.

$0 Gutzler Mark D to Gutzler Donna J, Gutzler Mark D; Avista Of Palm Aire Unit 5634; Dec. 13.

$0 Hix Dennis Dean, Hix Sheau Ping to Us Realty Investments LLC; Lot 6 Blk M Kingsfield; Dec. 13.

$0 Kotecki Joyce to Hyatt Bernice Renee, Hyatt Richard Allen; Lot 15 Blk F Bayview Park; Dec. 12.

$0 Madden Clifford E to Esposito Darlene, Madden Clifford Edward; Shorewalk; Dec. 8.

$0 Mitcham M Benton, Mitcham M Benton Jr to Benton Mitcham M, M Benton Mitcham Trust, Mitcham Melissa E; Lot 28 Wingspan Way at Tara; Dec. 12.

$0 Pinellas Equities LLC to Creekwood Realty Solutions LLC; Or2685 Pg3109; Dec. 11.

$0 Rivera Ana Rosa, Rivera Benjamin to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; Dec. 12.

$0 Vermeulen Joseph, Vermeulen Kathleen Joyce to Vermeulen Alan L, Vermeulen Joseph; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 24; Dec. 8.

