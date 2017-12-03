Real estate transactions: Dec. 4, 2017

$4,384,000 Coddington Cliff W, Coddington Clifford W, Coddington Clifford Wendell, Coddington Paul Gene Jr Trust, Coddington Tara L, Freeman Hope M, Freeman Keith R, Freeman Keith Randy, Gafford Robin H, Paul Gene Coddington Jr Trust to Rye Land LLC; Pt 26-34-19; Nov. 17.
$2,850,000 Mcardle Michael to Rasmussen Britta, Rasmussen Henrik Sandvad; Positano Unit 404; Nov. 21.
$629,000 Hbt at Waterside LLC to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC; Lakehouse Cove at Waterside; Nov. 17.
$580,000 Crichton Janet Elizabeth, Crichton Peter James to Ott Brian K, Ott Ronna L; Riverdale Revised; Nov. 21.
Never miss a local story.
$535,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Dincer Tulay, Tulay Dincer Self Declaration Of Trust; Lot 5 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Nov. 21.
$523,694 Lennar Homes LLC to Harby Joanne V, Harby Richard G; Lot 4 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Nov. 17.
$520,000 Morley Philip L, Morley Shirley P to Baker Laurinda J, Baker Thomas I; Lot 68 River Wilderness; Nov. 17.
$517,500 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Illes Bruce H, Illes Mary; Lot 315 Greyhawk Landing West; Nov. 17.
$500,000 Britt Barbara, Britt Cason, Britt Mack, Britt Michael C, Dansby Casey, Davidson Dorothy Sue, Faber Linda, Futhey Shelia Dee, Gilmore Elizabeth, Gilmore Lenna Kay, Leto Catherine, Leto Cathy, Palmer Bobbie, Prince Carol, Smith Judith to 212 72Nd Street LLC; Lot 16 Blk 21 West Wind Shores; Nov. 21.
$500,000 Britt Barbara, Britt Cason, Britt Mack, Britt Michael C, Dansby Casey, Davidson Dorothy Sue, Faber Linda, Futhey Shelia Dee, Gilmore Elizabeth, Gilmore Lenna Kay, Leto Catherine, Leto Cathy, Palmer Bobbie, Prince Carol, Smith Judith to 210 72Nd Street LLC; Lot 15 Blk 21 West Wind Shores; Nov. 21.
$499,399 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Phillips Donna L; Lot 31 Estuary; Nov. 17.
$482,124 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Joseph Richard J, Richard J Joseph Revocable Living Trust Agreement; Lot 151 Del Webb; Nov. 20.
$481,800 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Herbert E Salzman and Rita Salzman Family Trust, Salzman Herbert E Family Trust, Salzman Rita Family Trust; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 505; Nov. 17.
$475,000 Angiuli Angelo Vito, Angiuli Susan Lu, Vito Angelo to North Shore Cottage LLC; Lot 15 Blk 3 Holmes Beach; Nov. 21.
$473,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Kaye Andrew, Kaye Marci F; Lot 365 Del Webb; Nov. 17.
$461,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Bilfield Leslie E, Bilfield Norman; Lot 250 Del Webb; Nov. 17.
$449,000 Kirk Jayne A, Kirk Robert A, Kirk Robert A Jr to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 33 Mote Ranch; Nov. 20.
$428,101 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Campanella Anthony, Campanella Lisa; Lot 87 Indigo; Nov. 17.
$425,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Spino Daniel A, Spino Dena; Lot 16 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 20.
$421,575 Divosta Homes LP to 12203 Seabrook Avenue Residence Trust 2038, Yellan Scott; Lot 27 Mallory Park; Nov. 17.
$409,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Drew Joshua P, Drew Kelly L; Lot 93 Polo Run; Nov. 21.
$390,000 Alfred S Kowal Revocable Trust, Kowal Alfred S Revocable Trust, Kowal Lurinte N to Keel Jennifer, Keel Micah; Lot 11 Ranches at Mossy Hammock; Nov. 20.
$390,000 D R Horton Inc to Murgo Dominic S Jr; Lot 102 Legends Bay; Nov. 17.
$378,000 Bachman Jack A to Peretz Richard; Lot 16 Blk 9 Ilexhurst; Nov. 17.
$369,500 Bahama Land Trust, Kalo Lisa Ann, Verheul Douglas E to Gager Hermina, Gager James L; Lot 1048 Cascades at Sarasota; Nov. 20.
$366,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Hurrle Christopher, Hurrle Katherine; Lot 443 Greyhawk Landing West; Nov. 17.
$365,000 Smith Hill and Dearwester Trust, Smith Michael Edward to Young Chase Seneca; Lot 15 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Nov. 17.
$362,500 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Guenther Gerard M, Guenther Megan M; Lot 43 Mirabella at Village Green; Nov. 17.
$358,000 Smitter Hugo L, Williams Sandra D to Collins Robert, Henseleit Kerstin; Lot G 15 Rosedale; Nov. 17.
$354,740 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Mcdevitt William M, William M Mcdevitt Trust; Lot 271 Del Webb; Nov. 20.
$350,000 Pullen James H, Pullen Janet S to Landers Lisa E, Landers Shaun P; North Beach Village I Unit 24; Nov. 17.
$350,000 Torlucci Joanne Rae C, Torlucci Mark A to Wing William R; Lot 279 Sabal Harbour; Nov. 21.
$345,000 Dimauro Maria L, Dimauro Salvatore to Land Trust Service Corporation, Trust No 7412 38Ce; Matoaka Heights; Nov. 17.
$336,000 Penza Alfred, Penza Tara to Harris Robert D; Watercrest Unit 302; Nov. 20.
$335,300 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kent Tess Elise, Smullen Austin Christopher; Lot 406 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 21.
$335,258 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Lipps Bryan, Lipps Holly L; Lot 81 Magnolia Point Ii; Nov. 17.
$331,000 Moldan Howard R, Moldan Pamela A to Steele Linda A; Lot 160 Lexington; Nov. 21.
$330,000 Decarlo John, Jun Liu to Quinan Edward J, Reynolds Theodore; Lot 8 Blk E Chaparral; Nov. 20.
$325,645 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Krusick Janet M, Krusick John M; Lot 71 Villa Amalfi; Nov. 20.
$305,000 Cutcliffe Paul C Jr to Foerster Gary G, Foerster Valerie S; Watercrest Unit 203; Nov. 17.
$302,830 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Giroux Lynnette, Giroux Terry; Lot 6 Harrison Ranch; Nov. 20.
$299,550 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Kaplan Kristina Louise; Lot 31 Eagle Trace; Nov. 17.
$294,408 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Boyd James D, Boyd Linda A M; Lot 53 Eagle Trace; Nov. 17.
$290,890 D R Horton Inc to Blaney Charles Herbert Iv, Blaney Rhiannon Kay; Lot 469 Del Tierra; Nov. 21.
$285,375 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Cox Kristie Lynne; Lot 2 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Nov. 17.
$284,000 Coulter Dana, Coulter Oren Raymond Sr to Cuozzo Rosalie; Lot 365 Heritage Harbour; Nov. 21.
$280,000 Headley Patricia J, Headley Thomas R, Headley Thomas R, Thomas R Headley and Patricia J Headley Joint Living Trust to Nowotny Irene F; Lot 60 Central Park; Nov. 21.
$279,575 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Malone Holly Alissa E, Malone Paul H; Lot 118 Silverleaf; Nov. 17.
$272,681 Pgci Iv LLC to Pena Christine, Pena Richard; Lot 282 Silverleaf; Nov. 17.
$270,000 Israel Norma to Thomas Sheera; Lot 71 Hunters Grove; Nov. 20.
$268,000 Lum David A, Lum Patricia to Donahue Jeff Lee, Donahue Laura Anne; Runaway Bay Unit 158; Nov. 17.
$267,000 Kuebler Jacqueline A, Kuebler John R to Burns Kathleen M, Gaines Denton D; Lot 2 Blk K Pine Lakes; Nov. 17.
$265,000 Saviano Anthony J, Saviano Patricia E to Guidry Brian Christopher, Guidry Laura S; Lot 70 Creekwood; Nov. 17.
$264,227 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Diane M Zellman Trust, Zellman Diane M; Lot 119 Eagle Trace; Nov. 17.
$263,000 Grindstaff Crystal D, Grindstaff Eric J to Hummel Nancy A; Lot 210 Silverleaf; Nov. 21.
$262,090 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Ladino Andres Felipe, Torres Jacqueline Cediel; Lot 31 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 21.
$259,990 D R Horton Inc to Daly John Joseph Iii, Dovan Cristina Paula; Lot 23 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Nov. 21.
$259,600 Mueller John, Mueller Julie to Gregory Geena E, Stahl Ryan Michael; Lot 163 Covered Bridge Estates; Nov. 17.
$257,900 Courchesne Robert P, Courchesne Robert P, Courchesne Vicki A, Vicki A Courchesne Family Trust to Waite Stacy; Lot 82 Forest Creek; Nov. 20.
$255,000 Weeks Richard B to Ferraro Aldona M, Ferraro Michael L; Bel Mare Unit 706; Nov. 17.
$253,000 Darpino Anthony F Jr to Mladek Carolyn E, Mladek Emil; Lot 38 Sabal Harbour; Nov. 17.
$250,000 Zinda Gayle M, Zinda Michael W to Sprouse Margaret G; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 293; Nov. 21.
$248,500 D R Horton Inc to Gentry Sarah Elizabeth, Szempruch Jessica N; Lot 17 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Nov. 21.
$247,900 Cannon Diane M, Cannon Michael J, Michael J Cannon and Diane M Cannon Joint Spousal Trust to Ames Diana M; Lot 69 Woodbrook; Nov. 17.
$247,019 Pgci Iv LLC to Masucci Adam, Masucci Lissett; Lot 83 Silverleaf; Nov. 17.
$246,000 King Marta E Sholtis to Ojo Joseph; Lot 4 Heritage Harbour; Nov. 21.
$242,000 Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, Bank Of New York Trust Company, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Nomura Asset Acceptance Corporation Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Ar2 to Vega Gabriel A Ojeda; Lot 9 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; Nov. 20.
$240,000 Earl F Wobeck Revocable Living Trust, Wobeck Earl F to Mccoy Jenna; Lot 20 Blk G Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Nov. 17.
$235,336 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Defranco Nancy; Lot 120 Eagle Trace; Nov. 17.
$235,000 Misiaszek Sabrina A to Oquendo Jorge, Oquendo Wanda; Lot 132 Silverleaf; Nov. 21.
$234,000 Robbins Salina D, Robbins Stephen C, Stephen C Robbins and Salina D Robbins Revocable Living Trust to Santangelo Donna; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit 20B; Nov. 21.
$233,000 Hulik Natalie, Hulik Robert to Mullin Denise M, Mullin Melvin R; Vizcaya Unit 1224; Nov. 17.
$231,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Brager Alex H, Brager Paula Z; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Nov. 17.
$229,990 D R Horton Inc to Barnovitz Gretchen Jane; Soleil Unit 103; Nov. 17.
$229,900 Rock Patrick J, Rock Tori L to Lanier Mary Sprigg, Lanier Thomas Preston; Lot 10 Blk B Ida K; Nov. 21.
$226,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Jackson Kathleen A; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 202; Nov. 20.
$225,000 Blaner Joseph, White Melissa to Ah4R Properties LLC; Lot 115 Aberdeen; Nov. 20.
$224,990 D R Horton Inc to Greenfield Gregg, Luong Henry; Soleil Unit 103; Nov. 21.
$224,900 2053484 Ontario Inc to Bristow James B, Bristow Mary A; Lot 26 Waterford; Nov. 21.
$221,625 Colabella Annette R, Jmh Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Belyayeva Salman Marina, Salman Alexander; Pinehurst Village Unit 164; Nov. 17.
$219,000 Lewis David W, Lewis Deborah K to Banchi Vincent C; Palm Grove Unit 7 201; Nov. 17.
$218,000 Zink Christopher O, Zink Heather to Cerberus Sfr Holdings L P; Lot 67 Covered Bridge Estates; Nov. 17.
$211,000 Roberts John F to Norris John A, Norris Pamela K; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 75; Nov. 20.
$204,000 Siesta Acquisitions LLC to Toro Esteban Odrys G; Lot 28 Woods Of Whitfield; Nov. 21.
$200,000 Marjanovic Diane H, Marjanovic Steven J to Odonnell David W; Lot 8 Blk C Braden River Lakes; Nov. 20.
$200,000 Oneill Colette, Oneill Kevin to Oneill Leanne; Lot 78 Harborage On Braden River; Nov. 17.
$200,000 Rankin Emily K to Hartley James C; Pt 28-33-18; Nov. 21.
$195,000 Giraldo German J to Holbrook Dale Edward; Blk 5 Blanchards; Nov. 21.
$184,900 Eurice William C to Thomas Tiffany L; Lot 20 Blk F La Selva Park; Nov. 17.
$178,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Lwr Golf Condo LLC; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 234; Nov. 21.
$173,000 Donnelly Rosemary C, Donnelly Walter A Jr to Cullars Linda L, Cullars Walter Jr; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5927; Nov. 17.
$172,000 Carver Jacob P, Driscoll Judith J to Johnson Kaitlyn Grace; Blk 9 Taylors; Nov. 17.
$170,000 Homan Schilling Sheila, Schilling Mark to Dennis Jennifer, Sabal Palm Bank, Sdira Mary T White, White Mary T; Cypress Strand Unit 11 102; Nov. 17.
$170,000 Mark Cahill Investments LLC, Rockwell Scott to Funk Charles G, Rockwell Scott; Lot 7226 Mill Creek; Nov. 21.
$170,000 Simonds Donna J, Simonds John L Jr to Simonds Gary L, Simonds Nancy H; Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 845; Nov. 21.
$164,777 59 Holdings LLC to Guadalupe Lisandra, Veguilla Perez Luis Gabriel; Lot 23 Manatee Palms; Nov. 21.
$163,000 Dunlop Jennifer J to Cruikshank Robert H; Orchid Cove Unit 6 102; Nov. 21.
$156,000 Carrubba Susan L, Edwards Susan L, Turner Susan L to Schmidt Bradley; Lot 134 Blk B Golf View Park; Nov. 17.
$140,000 Hilly Diane, Hilly Kevin to Ortiz Arnoldo; Lot 20 Blk A Crescent Lakes; Nov. 21.
$138,500 Garcia Robert John Serrano, Garcia Robert S, Garcia Suzan C, Suzan C Garcia Revocable Living Trust to Brown Lorraine M, Malaxechevarria Angel M; Village Of The Palms Of Cortez Unit 19; Nov. 17.
$135,000 Hughes Kathryn Susan, Manning James Raymond, Manning Kathryn Susan to Israel Jason Lee, Israel Norma; Lot 16 Blk A Townhouses Of Lakeside South; Nov. 21.
$134,000 Wilson Jameson S, Wilson Lynndsey to Gonzalez Alian Figueredo; Lot 35 Manatee Palms; Nov. 17.
$132,000 Riegraf Augustus, Riegraf Diane to Adkins Florida Realty LLC; Lot 16 Onwego Park Annex; Nov. 17.
$122,000 Joyce L Woodworth Revocable Trust, Woodworth Brian R, Woodworth Joyce L Revocable Trust to Seney Joellyn H, Seney Wayne Arland; Ironwood Twelfth Unit 206A A; Nov. 17.
$115,500 Lafleur Mariaga Henry, Lafleur Walker, Wm Lafleur Family Living Trust to Mcdonald Iesha, Miller Jessica, Walker Antonio; Shadybrook Village Unit 31 C; Nov. 21.
$114,900 Owen David S to Horne Mary Ann, Horne Paul D; Meadowcroft South Unit 6120; Nov. 17.
$113,000 Piazza Susan M to Hammill Loretta A, Hammill Robert P; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 152; Nov. 21.
$105,000 Greenberg Douglas H to Wicklund John W, Wicklund Kristeen A; Blk 1 Palma Sola Park; Nov. 20.
$104,000 Slager Geraldine, Slager William Jr to Gonzalez Patricia Vazquez; Lot 3 Blk A Casa Loma Mobilehome; Nov. 17.
$95,000 Narquini Jean to Mcelhenny Janice Y, Mcelhenny John S; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 173; Nov. 21.
$90,000 Meador Eugenia Catherine, Wilberg Elton Leon to 6231 Cornell Rd Trust; Lot 18 Blk L Bayshore Gardens; Nov. 17.
$85,000 Alescio James V Revocable Living Trust, Alescio Richard J, Alescio Robert R, James V Alescio Revocable Living Trust to Shontere Joyce C; Meadowcroft Unit 1316; Nov. 20.
$83,740 Pearson Janice M, Pearson Jeff L Ii to Diaz Saavedra Gabriel L; Lazy B Ranches; Nov. 21.
$82,000 Eary Mark D to Offer Pad Spvborrower16 LLC, Spvborrower16; Shadybrook Village Unit 137 C; Nov. 17.
$80,000 Gunthner Herbert A Jr, Gunthner Wilhelmina E to Clark Margaret G, Clark Michael P; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 89; Nov. 17.
$80,000 Sallee Betty A, Sallee Howard W to Perez Jose Rodolfo Jr; Lot 20 Blk K Heather Hills Estates; Nov. 21.
$77,028 Galarza Jose L, Martinez Josue to Martinez Josue, Palacios Ana Maria Carvajal; Lot 30 Blk C Palmetto Estates; Nov. 20.
$63,900 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Lot 3 Greyhawk Landing West; Nov. 17.
$60,100 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Putt Robert, Rougeux Putt Denise; 2017 Td 000194; Nov. 17.
$60,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Caceres Nilser; Blk E Singeltary; Nov. 17.
$60,000 Redding Linda, Redding Roy to Sanctuary Residential Investor LLC; Arbors Of Bradenton Unit 243; Nov. 17.
$57,050 Orchowski Charles, Orchowski Karen Lynne to Orchowski Charles, Orchowski Karen Lynne; Palm Lakes Unit 96; Nov. 20.
$45,000 Fuls Patsy J, Worth Patsy J to Amvrosiatos G D; Westwinds Village Unit K 22; Nov. 17.
$45,000 Gerhart Maggie L Family Trust 2015, Maggie L Gerhart Family Trust 2015, Yates Sonia L to Cae Management LLC; Lot 73 Braden Castle Park; Nov. 20.
$42,000 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Ltd Family Trust LLC; 2017 Td 000174; Nov. 17.
$39,263 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Nov. 21.
$34,500 Zeppieri John to Zeppieri Jennifer; Sabal Bay Unit 1 4; Nov. 21.
$32,000 Pryor Carolyn, Pryor Lewis to Jmb Analytics LLC; Pt 31-35-18; Nov. 20.
$29,000 El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens to Jansen Charlie W, Jansen Cornelia L; El Rancho Village Unit F 6; Nov. 21.
$25,800 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Ok Realty Investments LLC; Lot 6 Walton 2017 Td 000193; Nov. 17.
$20,000 Footman Ira L, Searls Dorothea P, Searls Glenn C to Searls Dorothea P, Searls Glenn C; Lot 8 Sunnyside Manor; Nov. 17.
$13,088 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 26; Nov. 21.
$10 Adair Oak Ridge Farm LLC to Green Rodneyl; Pt 18-36-21; Nov. 20.
$10 Alan Jonathan Wimpy Revocable Trust, Wimpy Alan Jonathan, Wimpy Jamie Mechelle to Wimpy Alan Jonathan, Wimpy Jamie Mechelle; Pt 35-33-17; Nov. 21.
$10 Anthony F Darpino Jr Revocable Trust, Darpino Melissa R, Morris Anna Darpino to Mladek Carolyn E, Mladek Emil; Lot 38 Sabal Harbour; Nov. 17.
$10 Balane David A, Gruener Mary Jo to Horne Mary Ann, Horne Paul D; Meadowcroft South Unit 6120; Nov. 17.
$10 Beaty Marilynn, Frank Terry, Marilynn Z Smith Revocable Trust Agreement, Rieke Cynthia S, Smith Marilynn Z to Rieke Cynthia S; Greens at Edgewater Unit 35; Nov. 21.
$10 Blumenstock Linda K, Blumenstock Richard L to Youst Charles R Jr; Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; Nov. 21.
$10 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC; Lot 9 Blk B Bonnie Lynn Estates; Nov. 20.
$10 Carlson Georgiana M to Carlson Georgiana M, Overstreet Colleen M; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 204E; Nov. 17.
$10 Crooks Derek, Crooks Mary Wilson Struthers to Crooks Mary Wilson Struthers; Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 8804; Nov. 17.
$10 Crooks Derek, Zavhorodnya Nataliya to Zavhorodnya Nataliya; Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove Unit 604; Nov. 17.
$10 Darpino Anthony F Iii, Darpino Melissa R, Morris Anna Darpino to Mladek Carolyn E, Mladek Emil; Lot 38 Sabal Harbour; Nov. 17.
$10 Duke Partners Ii LLC to Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC; Palmetto Point; Nov. 20.
$10 Evers Jane, Evers William, Evers William A to Evers William A, William A Evers Revocable Living Trust; Lot 50 Blk A River Wilderness; Nov. 20.
$10 Fleming Amiee, Karcz Dale A, Kreder Sherrie A, Kwiatek Aimie A, Kwiatek Sherrie A to Dale A Karcz Trust, Karcz Dale A; Lot 10 Blk B Braden River Lakes; Nov. 21.
$10 Franklin C Goglia Revocable Trust, Goglia Franklin C, Musal Mary Ann Goglia to Goglia Mary Ann, Musal Russell S; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 102; Nov. 20.
$10 Gonyer Jerome M to Gonyer Jerome M, Gonyer Penny S K; Sunbow Bay Unit 9; Nov. 17.
$10 Hargrave Richard to Hargrave Silvia; Lot 46 Rosedale; Nov. 21.
$10 Karcz Dale A to Dale A Karcz Trust, Karcz Dale A; Palms Of Cortez Unit 10; Nov. 21.
$10 Kiz Construction Inc to Kiz Construction Inc, Lodzhansky Aliona; Lot 6 Blk 1 Uplands; Nov. 21.
$10 Knower Nancy E to Knower Nancy E, Nelson Priscilla; Pinehurst Village Unit 75; Nov. 17.
$10 Macias Isbel to Leon Yaima; Pt 20-34-19; Nov. 17.
$10 Meggert Sanford to Meggert Sanford, Sanford Mieggert Trust; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 103; Nov. 21.
$10 Muller David Frank to David F Muller Revocable Trust, Muller David F; Lot 79 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; Nov. 17.
$10 Owen Mark D to Owen David S; Meadowcroft South Unit 6120; Nov. 17.
$10 Parker Charles E, Parker Violet A, Parker Violet Acuna, Parker Violeta A, Parker Violeta Acuna to Parker Violet A Revocable Trust, Parker Violet Acuna, Violet A Parker Revocable Trust; Lot 43 Riverview Landings; Nov. 21.
$10 Scheible Brokerage Company, Scheible Lori J to Scheible Frank S; Lot 9 Mira Mar; Nov. 20.
$10 Schofield Bryan W, Schofield Laura M to Conrad Erin E, Conrad William L; Lot 266 Foxbrook; Nov. 17.
$10 Swanson Lorraine to Swanson Lorraine, Yohn David, Yohn Joyce M; Lot 8 Blk M Windsor Park; Nov. 17.
$10 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Gerding Gail L; Or2676 Pg0609; Nov. 20.
$10 Thomsen Kelly Pedrick to Kelly Pedrick Thomsen Revovable Trust, Thomsen Kelly P, Thomsen Kelly Pedrick; Pt 25-35-17; Nov. 17.
$10 Tiffany Barbara G, Tiffany Robert M to Barbara G Tiffany Living Trust, Robert M Tiffany Living Trust, Tiffany Barbara G, Tiffany Robert M; Gulf Coast Corpopate Park; Nov. 21.
$10 Vagnini Carla, Vagnini Paul to Vagnini Carla, Vagnini Living Trust, Vagnini Paul; Lot 476 Greyhawk Landing West; Nov. 17.
$10 Wartinbee Jane to Geist Leslie, Geist Robin V; Lot 66 Arbor Creek; Nov. 20.
$10 Webb Joan, Webb William L to Webb Brian Michael, Webb Joan, Webb Paul Scow, Webb William L; Blk A Bissell; Nov. 20.
$10 Wise Janice L, Wise Larry H to Janice L Wise Living Trust, Wise Janice L, Wise Larry H; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 208; Nov. 17.
$10 Wise Janice L, Wise Larry H to Larry H Wise Living Trust, Wise Janice L, Wise Larry H; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 208; Nov. 17.
$1 Alison G Teeling Revocable Intervivos Trust Agreement, Teeling Alison G Revocable Intervivos Trust Agreement, Teeling Christopher R to Teeling Christopher R, Teeling Deborah; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 28; Nov. 21.
$0 2014 2 Ih Borrower L P, 2014 3 Ih Borrower L P, 2017 2 Ih Borrower LP to Thr Florida L P; 0; Nov. 17.
$0 2014 2 Ih Borrower L P, 2014 3 Ih Borrower L P, 2017 2 Ih Borrower LP to 2017 2 Ih Borrower LP; 0; Nov. 17.
$0 Bryant Rachel Natasha to Bryant Rachel Natasha, Bryant Scott Ronald; Blk 8 Anthony Addition; Nov. 20.
$0 Davis Gloria J, Simms Kelvin L, Smith Jan E, Wards Temple Of The Ame Church Unincorporated to African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc, Ward Temple A M E Church Inc; Wadhams; Nov. 20.
$0 Louk Nadine E, Thomas Nadine E, Thomas Timothy J to Collins Natalie, Collins Sam, Wood Natalie; Or2331 Pg0236; Nov. 17.
$0 Paino Kathleen B to Paino Martin P, Paino Michael J; Lot 175 Piney Point Homeowners; Nov. 21.
$0 Petzold Robert, Petzold Whitney to Petzold Robert; Tillets Bay; Nov. 21.
$0 Semancik Kathleen K to Semancik Family Revocable Trust 2017; Pine Bay Forest Unit 14; Nov. 17.
$0 Stitzel John B, Stitzel Patricia A to Hill Miles Edward, Hill Samara S; Or2690 Pg4508; Nov. 17.
Comments