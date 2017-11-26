Real estate transactions: Nov. 27, 2017

$13,800,000 Nic 4 Bradenton Oaks Owner LLC to Gahc4 Bradenton Fl Sh LLC; 0; Nov. 14.
$2,833,154 Mml Ii LLC to Canoe Creek Investments LLC; 0; Nov. 16.
$2,650,000 Bono Randall A, Randall A Bono Revocable Trust to Clifford Kevin, Clifford Renee; Pt 20-34-17; Nov. 16.
$2,215,000 Over The Rainbow LLC to Surujbali Desmond; Blk 12 John W Jackson Factory; Nov. 13.
Never miss a local story.
$1,475,000 Lalonde Joseph to 212 82Nd Street LLC; Lot 5 Blk 4 Holmes Beach; Nov. 16.
$1,400,000 Accardi Regina A to Masters Ansley J, Masters Gregory A; Lot 3 Key Royale; Nov. 15.
$1,255,000 Gojny Zientara Agnieszka, Zientara Maciej to Jadin Jo Ann, Jo Ann Jadin Revocable Trust Of 2002; Lot 3 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 15.
$1,140,000 Burns Carol A, Burns L D to Gerstein George, Gerstein Maria; Lot 16 Grosvenor Gardens; Nov. 14.
$1,035,000 Smitbett LLC to Lamsi LLC; Blk 18 West Wind Shores; Nov. 14.
$1,000,000 Turk Mark to Gentile James D, Gentile Jennifer C; Lot 2 Geraldson; Nov. 16.
$920,000 Jacobson Elizabeth A, Jacobson Timothy H to Briggs Brian F, Briggs Tiffany; Lot 60 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Nov. 16.
$841,140 Minto Bradenton LLC to 2008 Dennis R Mckamish Legacy Trust, Mckamish Dennis R; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 101 C; Nov. 14.
$810,000 Espinet Elizabeth, Halfhide Egan A to Gordon Angela J, Gordon Mark C; Lot 7 Blk 11 Ilexhurst; Nov. 14.
$745,000 Steinfeld Allen, Steinfeld Loreen to Fu Yanrong, Kuang Xuheng; Lot 17 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Nov. 16.
$744,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Butz Robert Fred, Scott Butz Joanne Lynn; Lot 10 Lansdowne Crescent; Nov. 16.
$696,090 Minto Bradenton LLC to Bunio Mary Irene, Bunio Russell J; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 94 A; Nov. 13.
$695,000 Klomp Catherine K, Klomp Jack Lynn to Krall Mary Therese, Pilling Nigel Charles; Lot 24 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Nov. 9.
$693,196 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Stanley Edward P, Stanley Roxanne M; Lot 572 Esplanade; Nov. 14.
$676,000 Modisett Family Trust, Modisett Lynn, Modisett Lynn T, Modisett Marcus G to Garcia Gustavo Jose Parra, Parra Georginna; Pt 20-34-19; Nov. 15.
$669,970 Minto Bradenton LLC to Cass Jane C, Horn Cass Living Trust, Horn Eugene L; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour Unit 384 102; Nov. 14.
$645,000 Minto Bradenton LLC to Snydel Leslie J; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 94 C; Nov. 13.
$620,000 Fields Haley R, Fields Nicholas D to Corona Laura Mulia, Llorca Samuel; Morgan Johnson Estates; Nov. 14.
$600,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Sinclair Edmund L; Lot 53 Lakewood National Golf Club; Nov. 16.
$595,000 Alvare Family Trust, Alvare Manuel A Jr, Alvaro Maria C to Gill Ronald; Westchester Condominium Apartments Unit 304; Nov. 9.
$575,000 Centennial Bank Conway Arkansas to 7312 Desert Ridge Gln LLC; Lot 8 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Nov. 14.
$540,000 Wander James D, Wander Maryann, Wander Trust to Snyder Michael S; Lot 375 Riverdale Revised; Nov. 14.
$524,900 Divosta Homes L P to Mccready Patricia B; Lot 152 Mallory Park; Nov. 16.
$520,500 Pulte Hme Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hufford Jerry E, Hufford Peggy A; Lot 241 Del Webb; Nov. 13.
$510,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Webb Deborah Lynn, Webb Steven; Lot 153 Lakewood National Golf Club; Nov. 14.
$495,000 Casa Cortez L L C to Bell David Q, David Q Bell Revocable Trust Agreement; Tortuga Unit 267; Nov. 16.
$489,000 Morales Carrie, Morales Marc to Kreischer Tina S; Lot 1 University Groves Estates Reserve; Nov. 16.
$486,709 Fairhomes Opal Properties LLC to Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC; Lot 22 Blk D Villages Of Lakeside South; Nov. 16.
$485,000 Jay Melissa A, Jay Timothy G to Horton Dee A, Horton Robert Michael; Lot 101 Greyhawk Landing West; Nov. 15.
$481,689 Divosta Homes L P to Candido Salvatore, Candido Selma; Lot 145 Mallory Park; Nov. 14.
$480,000 Sandmoor LLC to 212 Spring Ave LLC; Lot 4 Blk 19 Anna Maria Beach; Nov. 14.
$480,000 Voog Gabrielle to Hodges Michael James, Wilkins Hodges Wendy Marie; Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Unit 210; Nov. 15.
$475,000 B M T Holdings L L C to Firkins Linda C, Firkins Robert G, Linda C Firkins Trust, Saba William Conrad, William Conrad Saba Trust; Pt 35-34-17; Nov. 16.
$473,094 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Beldon Allyson, Mccloskey Gordon; Lot 90 Magnolia Point Ii; Nov. 9.
$469,900 Canada Christopher C, Canada Misty to Renault Fred, Renault Kimberly; Lot 3108 Twin Rivers; Nov. 9.
$466,424 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Smith Carol S, Smith Kenneth C; Lot 249 Del Webb; Nov. 14.
$459,000 Miller Barbara A, Miller Michael M to Swaim Laura S, Swaim Logan W; Pt 14-36-21; Nov. 13.
$450,000 Hall Harvey A, Hall Jean A to Haley Jimmy D, Haley Kimberlie J; Lot 138 Gamble Creek Estates; Nov. 9.
$450,000 Madmarks Stereo Warehouse Inc to Jwjt LLC; Blk B Tropical Park; Nov. 16.
$450,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Watkins Pauline, Watkins Ronald; Lot 2 Raven Crest; Nov. 15.
$442,500 Karau Ralph A, Karau Ralph A Grantor Trust, Karau Timothy, Ralph A Karau Grantor Trust to Thomas Alison Michelle, Thomas Ryan William; Blk 10 Harbor Hills; Nov. 14.
$435,000 Fiedler Tracey, Larus Preston B to Collins John P Jr, John P Collins Jr Revocable Trust; Lot 21 San Remo Shores; Nov. 14.
$433,000 Carol L Rydel Trust, Rydel Carol L to Boulware Mark, Boulware Nora Jean; Lot A 36 Rosedale 3; Nov. 13.
$420,500 Tewksbury Dolores A, Traynor Kurt, Traynor Vicky to Smith Anna C, Smith Derek R; Pt 34-33-19; Nov. 9.
$417,500 Martinez Cynthia C, Martinez Kenneth L to 1025 Realty Holdings LLC; Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit C; Nov. 14.
$417,000 Paijley Roxanne L, Robson David L to Lawson Christopher, Lawson Heather Nicole; Pt 1-35-21; Nov. 9.
$417,000 Wolcott Ann E, Wolcott James B to Offerpad Spvborrower5 LLC; Lot 4147 Heritage Harbour; Nov. 16.
$412,000 Lowe Jaimi, Lowe Joshua to Brown Arthur T Jr, Inger Ralph, Morley Inger Roberta; Lot 367 Esplanade; Nov. 14.
$399,990 Wilcox Cristina C, Wilcox William B Iii to Kircher Allen, Montgomery Janet; Lot 63 Blk A Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 16.
$386,400 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Franzman Kerry M, Franzman Marita; Lot 34 Mirabella at Village Green; Nov. 15.
$384,777 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Chirico Diana; Lot 292 Del Webb; Nov. 14.
$384,721 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Barnhart Gene M, Barnhart Katherine L; Lot 20 Brookside Estates; Nov. 16.
$375,000 Brasota Investments LLC to Adios Felicia LLC; Edgewood Third Add; Nov. 14.
$368,141 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Hales Herbert F Jr; Lot 33 Mirabella at Village Green; Nov. 9.
$368,000 Sikes Barry, Sikes Maureen to Ernst Linda D, Ernst Thomas W; Lot 253 Blk L Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 16.
$365,000 Venit Nancy J, Venit William B to Igoe Laura, Igoe Michael P; Lot 21 Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates; Nov. 16.
$355,000 Bowers Larry A, Bowers Sherry L to Moore Edwin E, Moore Sherry K; Lot 102 Mirabella at Village Green; Nov. 16.
$355,000 Cirilo Evelyn, Cirilo Michael to Stewart James A, Stewart Judy K; Pt 20-35-22; Nov. 16.
$354,000 Barnes Louise A, Barnes Rodney D to Paradise Patricia A; Lot G 13 Rosedale 6 B; Nov. 16.
$352,400 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Heid Carol A, Heid Martin W; Lot 4 Harrison Ranch; Nov. 16.
$350,000 Mcclement Anna to Total Supply LLC; Bay View Terrace Unit 20; Nov. 14.
$345,000 Lechuga Family Living Trust, Lechuga Ines M, Lechuga Jose to Harrison Dennis M; Lot 103 Edgewater Village; Nov. 9.
$344,400 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Cline George E Iii, Cline Mary Susan; Lot 31 Blk 33 Crosscreek; Nov. 9.
$340,000 Burch Loa Jeanne Morris, Miller Kela Ann Morris to Mcvey Justin H, Mcvey Kaylee E; Lot 2 Ashby Acres; Nov. 16.
$340,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Rhodes Jacqueline Kay, Rhodes John Kevin; Lot 27 Oakleaf Hammock; Nov. 14.
$340,000 Scott William Bradford to Kelley Arthur L, Sola Gary G, Sola Sheila; Watercrest Unit 403; Nov. 9.
$339,900 King Ann, King Charles to Koval Susanne, Vera Daniel; Lot 150 River Woods; Nov. 14.
$329,000 Hermann Dale R, Hermann Mary A, Wagner Mary A to Luis Christopher; Lot 49 Vintage Creek; Nov. 13.
$328,000 Gorki Nevin A, Gorki Robin L to Sejdic Adela, Sejdic Damir; Lot 11 Central Park; Nov. 16.
$325,000 Nathan Family Revocable Trust, Nathan George W Jr, Nathan Mary T to Sexton Andy J, Sexton Tedd P; Lot 24 Villages Of Palm Aire; Nov. 14.
$319,000 Lindsey James L to Edmondson Lewis E Jr, Lewis E Edmondson Jr Revocable Living Trust; Lot 153 Ancient Oaks; Nov. 9.
$317,297 Wci Communities LLC to White Charles Edward; Lot 22 Copperlefe; Nov. 14.
$312,680 Klein Michael Stewart, Nunn Catherine Ann to Turk Melissa; Lot 76 Cordova Lakes; Nov. 16.
$312,000 Ovadia Jack B, Ovadia Patricia J to Roberts John F, Roberts John Francis; Lot 4 Blk C Fairfax; Nov. 16.
$310,500 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Van Aken Catherine Hawthorne, Van Aken Emmet Theodore; Lot 44 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Nov. 14.
$310,000 Cox Michele Ann to Painter Family Trust, Painter Susan M H, Painter William P; Lot K 24 Rosedale 11; Nov. 14.
$305,000 Larkin Scott, Larkin Stacey A to Bolanz William H Iii, Link Melissa K; Lot 152 Kingsfield Lakes; Nov. 9.
$303,400 Capital One National Association, Mcguire Larry B, Mcguire Nanci L, San Remo Shores Association Inc, Us Bank National Association to Full Throttle Properties LLC; Lot 98 San Remo Shores 2014 Ca 006409; Nov. 9.
$302,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Heller Earl, Landrau Lizbeth Y; Lot 140 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Nov. 16.
$301,570 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Friedman Coleen E, Friedman Marc M; Lot 413 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 14.
$300,000 Harby Joanne V, Harby Richard George to Laird Patricia Geiger; Lot 22 Blk D Kingsfleld; Nov. 15.
$298,099 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Bazaire Michael S, Sparks Erron; Lot 246 Eagle Trace; Nov. 9.
$295,000 Owen John L, Owen Patricia A to Bennett Doreen, Bennett Paul K; Lot 4 River Springs; Nov. 13.
$290,594 Sby 2014 1 Borrower LLC to Grand Am 4 LLC; Lot 191 River Plantation; Nov. 16.
$290,000 Jensen David W to Dinh Johnny V; Lot 200 Blk A Golf View Park; Nov. 9.
$290,000 Neman Dennis A, Neman Donna M to Cooper Carol J, Cooper Denis; Lot 32 Lakewood Ranch County Club Village; Nov. 14.
$290,000 Webb Deborah L, Webb Steven K to Oneal Michael Sean, Oneal Tracy Lorene; Lot 21 Summerfield Village; Nov. 13.
$285,000 Guenther Gerard M, Guenther Megan M to Hasenfus Judy; Blk 9 Sagamore Estates; Nov. 16.
$285,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hochroth Virginia A; Lot 51 Heritage Harbour; Nov. 14.
$285,000 Mclaughlin Michele, Mclaughlin Thomas J to Cowell Samuel J, Cowell Tonya L; Lot 20 University Pines; Nov. 9.
$284,500 Brockman Joann C, Joann C Brockman Revocable Trust to Greenert Wright Jonathan N, Greenert Wright Wilson N; Lot 70 Woodbrook; Nov. 16.
$284,417 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Tyksienski Carol; Lot 24 Villa Amalfi; Nov. 9.
$282,500 Hamilton Christine E to Klosterman Cheryl, Klosterman Michael; Lot 31 Summerfield Village; Nov. 16.
$281,753 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Moreno Julio C Jr, Perez Chacee; Lot 79 Old Mill Preserve; Nov. 9.
$280,000 Roy Arron Parker Dmd Pa to Lopez Norberto Marin, Marin Enith, Marin Services; Blk 5 Whitfield Estates; Nov. 14.
$280,000 Van Pelt Joshua D, Van Pelt Khendle A to Kushner Brian, Kushner Rachel; Lot 375 Harrison Ranch; Nov. 16.
$275,000 Montgomery Robert H to Messerly Carol, Muccio Mary Ann; Watch Ii at Waterlefe Unit 26 D; Nov. 9.
$273,000 Ernst Cynthia A, Ernst Thomas J to Lavoie Catherine M, Lavoie Donald W; Lot 5 Highland Ridge; Nov. 14.
$270,000 Peitsch Robert, Pietsch Robert to Mcmillan Richard C, Mcmillan Summer N; Lot 7 Saddlehorn Estates; Nov. 13.
$265,000 Fuller Anne E, Fuller Vern G to Duchart Raffaela; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 305; Nov. 16.
$265,000 Tolan Joan Marie, Torbet James to Schwarz Michael J, Schwarz Sandra K; Coach Homes Iii at River Strand Unit 3501; Nov. 9.
$263,000 Barrett Lindsey B, Barrett Sean C to Hawkins Mark Allaire; Lot 708 Central Park; Nov. 9.
$260,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Harner Daniel, Harner Karen; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1202; Nov. 16.
$253,000 Monroe Adrienne M to Garaway Christina; Lot 22 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Nov. 14.
$251,000 Villaret Karl H, Villaret Willared Family Trust, Willared Karin L to Baquero Mary; Lot 2 Sterling Lake; Nov. 15.
$247,000 Lindgren Garrett C, Lindgren Nancy A to Rice Christi Leigh, Shaw John Lawrence; Lot 21 Gates Creek; Nov. 16.
$244,945 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Welch Garry F, Welch Joyce M; Lot 54 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Nov. 9.
$242,000 Baer Gregory S, Baer Judith M to Chiappone Donna, Chiappone Santo; Lot 90 Lakeside Preserve; Nov. 9.
$235,000 Campbell Christopher D, Young Mark to Young Trust; Lot 301 Copperstone; Nov. 9.
$235,000 Rehrer Doris S, Rehrer Richard E to Torchia Albert W Iii, Torchia Whitney G; Lot 27 Blk M Kingsfield; Nov. 15.
$231,990 Ih Central Florida LLC to Williams Gregory L, Williams Jane L; Lot 180 Trevesta; Nov. 14.
$231,856 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Kunz Christine Louise; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204; Nov. 14.
$230,000 Roe Ruth A Trust, Ruth A Roe Trust, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo Bank to Burton Julie A; Peridia; Nov. 14.
$228,500 Arsenault Jennifer to Pulcine Katherine Ann, Pulcine Thomas Michael; Veranda Ii at River Strand Unit 1421; Nov. 9.
$227,000 Hammond Heather to Fields Haley, Fields Nicholas; Lot 54 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 16.
$226,500 Penafiel Thomas to Hawkins Loretta Joyce; Lot 47 Forest Creek; Nov. 14.
$225,000 Hust Elaine, Renouf Paul to Huber Michael C, Huber Pamela R; Lot 18 Blk 1 Twin Isle Estates; Nov. 15.
$225,000 Kezar Donna C, Kezar Roger C to Provvedi Roger, Provvedi Timothy; Lot 16 Arbor Oaks; Nov. 9.
$224,990 D R Horton Inc to Chin Lloyd A, Lindsay Chin Ann M; Lot 155 Willow Walk; Nov. 13.
$224,900 Thomas Alice to Carver Mindy, Stoneking Ryan A; Pt 18-33-18; Nov. 14.
$216,500 Enderle Alane to Freck Hasel Donna; Lot 10 Blk B Bonnie Lynn Estates; Nov. 16.
$214,000 Martin Joshua, Martin Lauren to Hunt Alana, Hunt Alana Holliday Pratt, Hunt Gage, Hunt Gage Colton; Lot 22 Crystal Lakes; Nov. 9.
$211,500 Browning James W, Crowder Ronald W to Cruz Mabel, Martinez Suleyka; Hudons; Nov. 13.
$209,990 D R Horton Inc to Demarco Anthony Joseph Jr; Lot 119 Willow Walk; Nov. 15.
$208,000 Gentry Sarah Elizabeth to Sallee Betty A, Sallee Howard W; Lot 4 Blk C Casa Del Sol; Nov. 16.
$206,000 Petersom Judene A, Peterson Judene A, Peterson Ronald A to Calloway Crystal D; Grand Oak at Tara Unit 5 204; Nov. 16.
$205,000 Myers Glenda K to Robinson Family Trust Of 1992, Robinson Jeannette Margaret, Robinson Larry Clark; Garden Lakes Village Unit 163; Nov. 14.
$203,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Hopper Peter Keith, Robinson Sally S; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 238; Nov. 14.
$200,000 Treich Genevieve M to Oquinn Van, Van Oquinn Revocable Living Trust; Lot 18 Blk 2 Gulf Trail Ranches; Nov. 14.
$193,640 Falkenthal Ralph T Declaration Of Trust, Kotrba Edward R, Mors Kotrba Judy, Ralph T Falkenthal Declaration Of Trust to Mors Kotrba Judy; Lot 34 Mote Ranch; Nov. 13.
$193,000 James T Razmus Revocable Living Trust, Razmus James T, Razmus Shirley to Hamilton Christine; Cypress Strand Unit 18 102; Nov. 15.
$191,000 Orris Gerald M, Orris Mary L to Udovich Diana, Udovich Richard; Palm Breeze Villas Unit 136; Nov. 14.
$190,000 Bloomquist Marilyn Ann to Ekland Alan C, Ekland Sandra J; Lot 7 Blk J Villages Of Lakeside South; Nov. 9.
$190,000 Chenevet Cecile, Chenevet David, Ham Valery to Bollmeyer Lyn; Blk D Sunset Terrace; Nov. 13.
$190,000 Ehh3 Inc to Carmichael Rachael Marie, Morrissey Sean Michael; Addition to Palmetto Point; Nov. 16.
$190,000 Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company to Zipperer 1709 LLC; Pt 35-34-19; Nov. 15.
$190,000 Pineda Humberto, Pineda Pamela G to Sutay Mary Jane; Palm Tree Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 411; Nov. 14.
$189,807 Fairhomes Florida Oceanside Properties LLC to Europa Health Products Real Estate Holdings LLC; 0; Nov. 16.
$186,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Petriccione Daniel G, Petriccione Joanna Suzette; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 236; Nov. 16.
$185,109 Lennar Homes LLC to Codelia Annette K, Codelia Edward, Codelia Family Trust; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 233; Nov. 14.
$185,000 Lopez Elizabeth to Avella Daniel, Avella Melissa, Avella Nancy, Avella Nestor; Lot 22 Blk C Fairfax; Nov. 16.
$185,000 Spiwak David, Spiwak Teresa D to Biehl Sandra, Biehl Ted; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 282; Nov. 9.
$185,000 Tinstar LLC to Schlabach Natalia Y Bounkova, Schlabach Scott R; Longboat Pass Unit 7; Nov. 16.
$184,000 Bellissimo Joan P to Zalud Catherine; Summerfield Hollow Unit 102; Nov. 14.
$181,268 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Alster Howard L, Alster Rosenda G; Lot 146 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 9.
$180,000 Goslee Richard B, Goslee Sharon L to Rist Robert A, Rist Ruth L; Villas at Pinebrook Unit 12; Nov. 9.
$180,000 Hlasnick Darlene A, Wagner Michael F, Wagner Richard T, Wolf Jacqueline J to Pope Deborah Ann; Lot 23 Blk C Fresh Meadows; Nov. 13.
$179,900 Somers Lady Norma M, Somers Norma M to Banyan Tree Homes Iii LLC; Carolina Landings at University Place Condominium B Unit 7661; Nov. 13.
$178,000 Hasper Carole M, Hasper William F to Boydstun Benjiman Kendall; Orchid Cove Unit 4 201; Nov. 16.
$178,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Donnelly Bernard Gerard, Donnelly Keiko Izumi; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 243; Nov. 16.
$176,000 Hoffman Dorothy E to Leon Adriana, Leon Jose; Lot 72 Bayou Estates North; Nov. 13.
$172,500 Bruce Vickie S to Foster Eden M, Foster Emario D; Lot 27 Blk B Southwood Village; Nov. 13.
$172,500 Schafer Neal B, Schafer Virginia to Florida Owners Store LLC; Blk 55 Whitfield Estates; Nov. 9.
$172,200 Mcpherson Robin L, Mcpherson Russell H to Richard Helen L; Lot 56 River Isles; Nov. 15.
$171,000 Moffo Tara, Shuck Tara to Frazier Megan L; Willowbrook Unit 3303; Nov. 14.
$166,000 Peru Holdings LLC to Jack Kathleen; Blk 2 River Haven; Nov. 14.
$165,000 White Cynthia D, White John R to Plovnick Brian; Willowbrook Unit 2505; Nov. 13.
$164,900 Mills Sharon to Burness Douglas J; Blk 2 Cedar Manor; Nov. 16.
$164,900 Schlobohm Howard W, Schlobohm Raymond to Lomasney Robert A, Lomasney Susan J; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 506; Nov. 14.
$160,000 Thielen Family Trust, Thielen James A to Harkins Jeffery L; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Unit 37A; Nov. 14.
$154,900 Dixon Jaime, Dixon Jerry D, Dixon Nancy J, Dixon Robert E to Pickelsimer Erika; Rosedale Manor; Nov. 15.
$153,000 Famax LLC to West Manatee Investments LLC; Lot 13 Worns Park; Nov. 16.
$152,000 Leaning Palm Properties LLC to Henry Robert Wayne Iii; Lot 8 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Nov. 14.
$148,000 Liberty Rains LLC to Rubino Frank J; Lot 14 Cambridge Lake; Nov. 9.
$145,900 Hampton Pama L to Curry Edward T, Curry Gail A; Lot 28 Blk A Villas Of Lakeside South; Nov. 9.
$145,000 Donovan Louise A, Louise A Donovan Trust to Kopriva Jennifer D, Kopriva Robert J; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 102; Nov. 14.
$145,000 Rodriguez Ruben to Fernandez Marianela; Pt 35-34-19; Nov. 9.
$140,000 Amisano Charles V, Nahalka Michael E to Johnson Andrea, Johnson Paul; Villas Of Pointe West Unit 12 A; Nov. 9.
$125,000 Kirby Clara Mae, Reeves Roberta Elaine to Shaw Julia; J S Mcclures Addition to Manatee; Nov. 14.
$125,000 Zangger Denise Maria to Findlow Paul; Palms Of Cortez Unit 19; Nov. 9.
$124,000 Locas Antoine to Crowton Tracy A, Goodwin Patricia J; Morton Village Unit G 5; Nov. 9.
$119,000 Ferrante Josephine, Ferrante Trifon to Mckimmie Marcia E; Mirror Lake Unit 4157; Nov. 14.
$118,480 Bergman Randy C to Bergman Randy C, Bergman Robert L; Blk 2 Golf Club Gardens; Nov. 16.
$112,300 Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Ii Inc Greenpoint Mortgage Funding Trust 2005 Ar4, Wells Fargo Bank to Christenson LLC; Pt 13-35-17; Nov. 13.
$112,000 Turner David C, Turner Shelley A to Butler Michael T, Skogman John W; Terra Ceia Club Unit 404; Nov. 14.
$111,000 Hiskes Frank H, Hiskes George J Jr, Vanderbent Connie to Carpenter Heather, Carpenter Scott J; Lot 23 Blk 2 Beachton Park; Nov. 15.
$110,000 Karl C Schaefer Revocable Trust, Schaefer Eric C, Schaefer Karl C Revocable Trust to Condos Brd Holdings LLC; Palms at Shorewalk Unit 104; Nov. 14.
$110,000 Zawieruszynski Henry K, Zawieruszynski Zofia to Holmes John P; Palms Of Cortez Unit 23; Nov. 14.
$105,000 Mastre Mallory, Ogrady Mallory to Adams Carolyn B, Adams Timothy; Lot 1 Blk D Southwood Village; Nov. 14.
$102,000 Treglown Sherry, Treglown Sherry L, Treglown Timothy M to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Blk E Bay View Park 2016 Ca 002299; Nov. 9.
$101,000 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Davis Rick N; Blk B Harrison Industrial 2017 Td 000185; Nov. 9.
$99,900 Donald and Rose Thole Family Trust, Thole Donald George, Thole Rose Mane to Legaspi Helen, Trudel David; Bayshore Village Unit 301; Nov. 14.
$99,000 Labbate William J Iii to Tappe Carol G, Tappe Ronald J Sr; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 376; Nov. 16.
$90,250 Maddock Gillian Sara, Maddock Graham Reginald to De Williamson Lourdes Angela Vilcahuaman Taipe, Taipe De Williamson Lourdes Angela Vilcahuaman, Williamson Patrick D; Terraces 1 Of Tara Unit 107; Nov. 14.
$90,000 Bennett Mary Lou, Bennett Wayne Doyling to Peterson Andres P Iv, Peterson Wanda M; Blk C Pennsylvania Park; Nov. 16.
$87,500 Ttg LLC to Pericozzi Lisa M, Pericozzi Sergio; Carolina Tennessee; Nov. 14.
$87,000 Kamer Caroline M, Kamer Harvey D to Bott Denise R, Bott Ervin C; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 671; Nov. 16.
$86,500 2012 C Property Holdings LLC to Tcvm 6 LLC; Lot 20 Virginia Park; Nov. 16.
$85,000 Llano Frances, Scudds Stephen to Fust Helen; Desoto Square Villas Unit 15 F; Nov. 16.
$84,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Harlan Lynnea R, Harlan William D; Desoto Square Villas Unit 204; Nov. 14.
$83,100 2012 B Property Holdings LLC to Grand Am 4 LLC; Lot 16 Alberta Park; Nov. 16.
$80,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Bernard Carolyn M, Bernard James W; Lot 224 Greyhawk Landing West; Nov. 9.
$78,500 Krauss Rosemarie to Elefther Nicol Irrevocable Trust, Elefther Sophie, Elefther Zoe Irrevocable Trust, Nicol and Zoe Elefther Irrevocable Trust; Parkway Villas Unit 155; Nov. 9.
$78,000 Dault Bonnie E to Durand Donald G; Lot 1 Blk E Floridana Mobile Homesite; Nov. 16.
$74,300 Any Jacqueline Wright, Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc, Florida Department Of Revenue, Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court, Triad Financial Corporation, Wright Jacqueline to Christenson LLC; Hines 2013 Ca 007573; Nov. 14.
$72,000 Dibendetto Karen, Dibendetto Robert, Dibenedetto Karen, Dibenedetto Robert to Sides Jennifer Rene, Sides Philip Justin; Pt 32-34-22; Nov. 9.
$70,000 Bilodeau Kathleen L, Bilodeau Maurice G to Collazo Sandra L, Slager Geraldine, Slager William Jr; Park Acres Estates Unit 78; Nov. 16.
$70,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Lot 294 Trevesta; Nov. 9.
$69,900 Desoto Holdings Inc to Andreasen Jude, Jones Donald; Lot 134 Pic Town; Nov. 13.
$66,500 Bank Of America to Tiirmizi Hassan; Shadybrook Village Unit 7 C; Nov. 16.
$60,000 Dakin Peggy L to Dakinville LLC; Pt 32-33-18; Nov. 14.
$58,950 Borsheim Evelyn M, Evelyn M Borsheim Trust, Keppler Borsheim Evelyn M to Obando Kiara Marie, Touzet Lisa Marie; Lot 791 Riverdale Revised; Nov. 15.
$57,100 Parrish Capitol LLC to Salzburg Investments LLC; J D Lambs Addition to Parrish; Nov. 9.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 50 Amber Glen; Nov. 15.
$55,000 Weessies Peter, Weessies Theresa to Pilbrow Linda; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1066; Nov. 9.
$51,800 Moore Estrellita, Moore Joseph F Jr to Salem Morteza; Bayshore Gardens Unit 21; Nov. 15.
$49,000 Sunset Keys Estate LLC to Cobanoglu Cihan; Garden Walk Unit 1605; Nov. 14.
$48,000 Cranford Gloria M to Snow Jeffrey L; Sugar Creek Estates Inc Unit 36; Nov. 16.
$45,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC; Lot 133 Trevesta; Nov. 13.
$42,500 Beaulieu Andrew J, Beaulieu Kathleen M to Gold Tree Co Op Inc; Pt 16-35-18; Nov. 16.
$40,200 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Freedom Living Of Florida LLC, Trust Number 20534207; Pt 14-35-17 2017 Td 000178; Nov. 9.
$39,900 Antonazzo Joseph A, Haynes Shirley A to Wiegand Joann; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 270; Nov. 15.
$39,900 Osterhaus Jill, Zimmerman Dana K, Zimmerman Jeffrey D, Zimmerman Philip S to Singh Chandrawattie, Singh Kistne; Third Bayshore Unit G 26; Nov. 14.
$38,800 Saulo Andrew John to Samad Holdings Ii LLC; Blk K East Palmetto; Nov. 15.
$38,500 Wiersma Betty, Wiersma John to Burks Laura Lea, Burks William E; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2309; Nov. 16.
$35,000 Whaley Evan Scott to Perez Fermain; Lot 10 Blk 1 Pines; Nov. 16.
$32,500 Butcher Peggy A, Petruff Patricia A to Parker Wendy J; Westwinds Village Unit A 6; Nov. 16.
$30,000 Orleans Room LLC to Justum LLC; Pt 11-35-17; Nov. 14.
$28,300 Juris Trisha M to Rullo Jonathan R; Pt 15-35-17; Nov. 16.
$28,300 Rullo Jonathan R to Menard Michelle, Rullo Jonathan R; Pt 15-35-17; Nov. 16.
$23,000 Perkins James L to Rountree Carol Ann; Blk C Fair Lane Acres; Nov. 9.
$21,300 Scandalito Frank to Fisher Benjamin, Fisher Shea; Lot 18 Blk E Casa Loma Mobilehome; Nov. 16.
$20,000 Hogan Barbara, Landers Cheryl, Markman Sandra to Hogan Barbara; Lot 145 Belle Mead; Nov. 9.
$10,500 Rye Ranch LLC to Manatee County; Foxbrook; Nov. 16.
$3,000 Nielsen Jeanne E, Nielsen Ralph J to Boettcher Ela M, Boettcher John T, Boettcher William B; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 401; Nov. 16.
$10 Angeline Zehr Revocable Trust, Hoch Karen Mae, Zehr Angeline, Zehr Gerald Milford Jr, Zehr Kelly S to Zehr Lori, Zehr Timothy A; Pt 32-35-21; Nov. 9.
$10 Arlp Trust 4, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, U S Bank National Association; Lot 2 Woodlawn Lakes; Nov. 16.
$10 Belgacem Achref, Belgacem Kimirenee L, Gornick Martin A to Belgacem Achref, Belgacem Kimi Renee L; Or2457 Pg3214; Nov. 14.
$10 Bill Debora E to Bill Debora E, Cushing Todd M; Westwinds Village Unit C 18; Nov. 9.
$10 Bond Cynthia L, Bond Cynthia Lynn, Rehmani Susan J to Ponto Katherine L; Lot 15 Blk G Country Club Heights; Nov. 14.
$10 Brammer Bradley D, Brammer Claudia J to Brammer Bradley D, Brammer Claudia J, Brammer Family Trust; Fiddlers Bend Unit 15; Nov. 14.
$10 Bruno Salvatore J, Bruno Salzatore J, Bruno Sandra K to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 106; Nov. 16.
$10 Bumann Beverly A, Bumann Robert P to Bumann Robert P, Grissom Rebecca Sue; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 112; Nov. 15.
$10 Cestaro George V, Cestaro Joan E to Cestaro George V, Cestaro Joan E, George V Cestaro Revocable Trust; Woodpark at De Soto Square Unit 303; Nov. 16.
$10 Collins John, Collins Lorin to Bell Patricia L, Bell Ryan Keith; Or2676 Pg1799; Nov. 14.
$10 Conklin Leslee A, Conklin Richard E to Conklin Leslee A Revocable Living Trust, Conklin Richard E Revocable Living Trust, Richard E and Leslee A Conklin Revocable Living Trust; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 308; Nov. 16.
$10 Conley Mary E, Conley Terrence M to Conley Mary E, Mary E Conley Revocable Trust; Lot 105 Indigo; Nov. 14.
$10 Cook Vicki, Cook Vicky, Dewaal Scicchitano Teresa, Scicchitano Mary to Scicchitano Teresa, Tubilino Boardway Terri; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 107; Nov. 16.
$10 Cook Vicki, Cook Vicky, Scicchitano Mary, Scicchitano Teresa to Fuschino Gerald A, Fuschino Jason, Scicchitano Mary; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 205; Nov. 16.
$10 Cook Vicki, Cook Vicky, Scicchitano Mary, Scicchitano Teresa M to Cook Jeremy, Cook Lindsey, Cook Victoria; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 205; Nov. 16.
$10 Cross Alexander J, Cross Melissa D to A and M Revocable Trust, Cross Alexander J, Cross Melissa D; Lot 31 Greenbrook Village; Nov. 9.
$10 Damiano Catherine H to Catherine H Damiano Trust, Damiano Catherine H; Garden Lakes Courtyard Condominiums Unit 23; Nov. 16.
$10 Derrenberger Sherrill L, Derrenberger William to Derrenberger Sherrill L, Sherrill L Derrenberger Revocable Living Trust; Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit V 186; Nov. 16.
$10 Dwyer Daniel T, Dwyer Daniel T Sr to Daniel T Dwyer Sr Trust, Dwyer Daniel T Sr; Island Village Unit 227; Nov. 15.
$10 Eisenberg Beth, Eisenberg Lewis K to Eisenberg Lewis K; Lot 98 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Nov. 9.
$10 Ernest D Meyers and Lois J Meyers Living Trust, Meyers Ernest D Living Trust, Meyers Lois J to Arnold Carolyn K, Arnold Don C; Lot 10 Blk 25 Trailer Estates; Nov. 14.
$10 Fairbanks Pattirose to Phillippi Crest Community Club Inc; Fourth Bayshore Unit L 36; Nov. 9.
$10 Fisher Barbara J to Barbara Joyce Fisher Living Trust, Fisher Barbara J, Fisher Barbara Joyce Living Trust; Lot 60 River Isles; Nov. 14.
$10 Forsythe Charlotte to Eureka 106 LLC; Lot 7 Blk 30 Anna Maria Beach; Nov. 16.
$10 Girlus John to Girlus John, John A Girlus Trust; Lot 136 Creekwood; Nov. 16.
$10 Goodfellow David W, Goodfellow Iolanda F to Goodfellow David W, Goodfellow Iolanda F, Iolanda F Goodfellow 2014 Living Trust; Lot 17 Blk B Concession; Nov. 15.
$10 Hammer Bonnie J, Hammer Edward A to Edward A and Bonnie Jean Hammer Trust, Hammer Bonnie Jean, Hammer Edward A; Valencia Garden Unit 237; Nov. 15.
$10 Harris Cheri Lynn Medina to Medina Irene; Lot 18 Harbor Woods; Nov. 14.
$10 Harris Patricia Anne Medina, Medina Patricia Anne to Medina Irene; Lot 18 Harbor Woods; Nov. 14.
$10 Helfrich Marla Newton, Helfrich Steven E, Marlene W Helfrich Revocable Trust to J H Williams Oil Company Inc; Or1374 Pg1303; Nov. 9.
$10 Higgins Claire to Higgins Michael J; Lot 14 Blk 132 Village Green Of Bradenton; Nov. 9.
$10 Hilda L Perez Revocable Living Trust, Perez Hilda L to Moore Estrellita, Moore Joseph F Jr; Bayshore Gardens Unit 21; Nov. 15.
$10 Hills Josephine C, Robinson Willie Jr to Hawks Deborah A Hills, Hills Elaine C, Hills Josephine C, Hills Willie S; Lot 4 Blk 4 Lincoln Manor; Nov. 16.
$10 Juarez Lopez Rosa, Sapon Juan Tax to Tax Basti Maribel, Tax Juarez Nohemi Micaela; Sunshine Ridge; Nov. 14.
$10 Kastama Clarion C, Kastama Judith A to Kastama Clarion C, Kastama Judith A, Lindorff Randy, Lindorff Todd; Lot 13 Blk 13 Trailer Estates; Nov. 14.
$10 Kleban Joseph J, Wise Karen M to Kleban Joseph J, Wise Karen M; Lot 682 Braden Woods; Nov. 14.
$10 Kleiman Cheryl L, Kleiman Gary J, Motzer Cheryl L to Kleiman Cheryl L, Kleiman Gary J, Kleiman Trust; Lot 14 St Johns Wood; Nov. 16.
$10 Kruger Jacqueline L Olson, Kruger Roy Samuel to Kruger Revocable Living Trust; Lot 41 Briarwood; Nov. 15.
$10 Lang Phyllis D to Lang Tangermaria D; Elwood Park Townsite; Nov. 9.
$10 Ledgerwood Robert J to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 211; Nov. 16.
$10 Lehner John D Iii, Lehner Kathy L to Lehner John D Iii, Lehner Kathy L, Lehner Trust; Lot 103 Blk F Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 16.
$10 Leydon Julia, Leydon Julia P, Leydon Robert, Leydon Robert A to Leydon Julia P, Leydon Robert A; Lot 51 Greyhawk Landing; Nov. 15.
$10 Lofquist Margaret Anne, Lofquist Peter to Lofquist Margaret Anne, Lofquist Peter A, Lofquist Trust; Lot 42 Greyhawk Landing; Nov. 15.
$10 Mahaffey Jason Andrew, Mahaffey Ryan John, Mahaffey Sean Michael to Mahaffey Jason Andrew; Manatee Oaks Iia; Nov. 9.
$10 Manfredi Virginia A to Manfredi Virginia A, Virginia A Manfredi Trust; Lot 153 Forest Creek; Nov. 16.
$10 Medina John Anthony to Medina Irene; Lot 18 Harbor Woods; Nov. 14.
$10 Medina Samuel Alex to Medina Irene; Lot 18 Harbor Woods; Nov. 14.
$10 Melchionna Joseph, Melchionna Living Trust to Joseph Melchionna Trust, Melchionna Joseph; Mirror Lake Unit 4058; Nov. 16.
$10 Melchionna Joseph, Melchionna Living Trust to Joseph Melchionna Trust, Melchionna Joseph; Mirror Lake Unit 4176; Nov. 16.
$10 Melchionna Joseph, Melchionna Living Trust to Joseph Melchionna Trust, Melchionna Joseph; Mirror Lake Unit 4033; Nov. 16.
$10 Melchionna Joseph, Melchionna Living Trust to Joseph Melchionna Trust, Melchionna Joseph; Mirror Lake Unit 4032; Nov. 16.
$10 Mizener Floyd D, Mizener Shirley M, Shirley M Mizener Trust to Mizener Floyd D; Lot 10 43 Waterside Lane Phase 1 at Perico Bay Club; Nov. 13.
$10 Myette Thomas C to Myette Thomas Charles, Thomas Charles Myette Trust; Bay View Terrace Unit 30; Nov. 16.
$10 Navayuga Limited Partnership to Bradenton City Of; Pt 15-35-18; Nov. 14.
$10 Nic 4 Bradenton Oaks Owner LLC to Gahc4 Bradenton Fl Sh LLC; 0; Nov. 14.
$10 Parks John T, Parks Marjorie A to Parks Marjorie A; Lot 2 Blk F Singletary; Nov. 15.
$10 Parthasarathi Arvind, Parthasarathi Sashi to Parthasarathi Arvind, Parthasarathi Revocable Trust, Parthasarathi Sashi; Lot 180 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Nov. 16.
$10 Perry John W to Hall James E, Perry John W; Lot 6 Blk A Baumer; Nov. 14.
$10 Piccinini Kimberly A, Piccinini Omar Enrique to Piccinini Kimberly A; Lot 13 Blk F Tidewater Preserve; Nov. 15.
$10 Pietsch Pamela, Pietsch Robert E to Pietsch Robert E; Lot 7 Saddlehorn Estates; Nov. 13.
$10 Porven LLC to Portal Flor De Maria R, Portal Guillermo E; Pt 27-34-19; Nov. 16.
$10 Reisinger Robert D to Reisinger Robert D, Robert D Reisinger Revocable Trust; Pt 24-35-17; Nov. 15.
$10 Rhodes Douglas K, Rhodes Katherine T to Rhodes Douglas K, Rhodes Katherine T, Rhodes Thayer Trust; Blk 40 Longbeach Revised; Nov. 16.
$10 Robbins Charles E, Robbins Terry C to Robbins Charles E, Robbins Family Trust, Robbins Terry C; Lot 3 Blk A Woods at Conquistador; Nov. 9.
$10 Robins Barbara N, Robins Mark A to Robins Barbara N; Lot 44 Blk M Glenn Lakes; Nov. 15.
$10 Schlobohm John H to Lomasney Robert A, Lomasney Susan J; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 506; Nov. 14.
$10 Smith Daniel W Iii, Smith Judith A, Smitii Daniel Iii to Smith Daniel W Iii, Smith Judith A; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 3 H; Nov. 16.
$10 Stewart Betty J, Stewart Lisa to Stewart Lisa E, Wardell Luke A; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 320; Nov. 9.
$10 Tobin Kathleen, Tobin Thomas F to Tobin Kathleen, Tobin Thomas F, Tobin Trust; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 9; Nov. 15.
$10 Trefil Laura to Laura M Trefil Trust, Trefil Laura M; Lot 2020 River Club South; Nov. 16.
$10 Van Bergen Jane L to Lomasney Robert A, Lomasney Susan J; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 506; Nov. 14.
$10 Varnadore James C to Ellis Anita C, Varnadore James C, Varnadore Martin J; 0; Nov. 16.
$10 Wager Mary Elizabeth, Wager Virgil Bryce to Virgil Bryce Wager and Mary Elizabeth Wager Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Wager Mary Elizabeth, Wager Virgil Bryce; Pt 4-35-19; Nov. 9.
$10 Walker Lori S, Walker Thomas B to Walker Family Trust, Walker Lori S, Walker Thomas B; Lot 68 Greenbrook Village; Nov. 14.
$10 Wheeler Carolyn Newman to Esther LLC; Lot 5 Residences at University Groves; Nov. 9.
$10 Wheeler Jasper Clinton to Wheeler Carolyn Newman; Lot 5 Residences at University Groves; Nov. 9.
$10 Williams Inez to Haines Earvine, Williams Inez; H L Moss; Nov. 15.
$10 Wurst Barbara A, Wurst E James to Barbara A Wurst Family Trust, Wurst Barbara A; Bay Estates North Unit 37; Nov. 16.
$1 Pavon Molly B, Ruiz Mario E Pavon to Bush Maria Gabriela Ruiz; Lot 70 Oak View; Nov. 15.
$1 Schwaemmle Fred J Jr, Schwaemmle Patricia E to Ellen Schwaemmle Living Trust, Frederick J Schwaemmle Jr Living Trust, Schwaemmle Ellen Living Trust, Schwaemmle Frederick J Jr, Schwaemmle Patricia E; Mariners Cove Unit 514A; Nov. 16.
$1 Lennar Homes LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Polo Run; Nov. 9.
$1 Lennar Homes LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Lakewood National Golf Club; Nov. 9.
$0 Ahsam Residence Trust, Averbuch Miriam to Ahsam Residence Trust, Averbuch Asya; Lot 55 Villages Of Palm Aire; Nov. 16.
$0 Bettinger Carl J, Bettinger Family Trust, Bettinger Marianne to Smitbett LLC; Or2481 Pg3644; Nov. 14.
$0 Bowman Cielo, Bowman Jeffrey P to Bowman Cielo, Bowman Jeffrey P, Bowman Revocable Living Trust; Lot 23 Blk C Braden Pines; Nov. 15.
$0 Craighead George A Sr to Craighead David O Sr; Bayshore Windmill Village Unit A 5; Nov. 16.
$0 Hodges Pamela to Mcvey Justin H, Mcvey Kaylee E; Lot 2 Ashby Acres; Nov. 16.
$0 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Einman Katherine Anne; Inst 201741056224; Nov. 14.
$0 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Rourke David L, Rourke Karen A, Rourke Revocable Trust; Inst 20174056224; Nov. 14.
$0 Miller Elinore, Miller Larry D to Larry D and Elinore G Miller Trust, Miller Elinore G Trust, Miller Larry D Trust; Waterfront Unit 203; Nov. 16.
$0 Miller Milburn John, Morris Family Trust to Mcvey Justin H, Mcvey Kaylee E; Lot 2 Ashby Acres; Nov. 16.
$0 Nathan Famity Revocable Trust, Nathan George W Jr, Nathan Mary T to Sexton Andy J, Sexton Tedd P; Lot 24 Avalon at Villages Of Palm Alre; Nov. 16.
$0 Oleary Edna Mae to Carmel Beatrice M, Carmel William D; Lot 4 Blk K Highland Shores; Nov. 16.
$0 Salyer Sandra Kay to Desoto Holdings Inc; Lot 9 Blk D Casa Loma Mobilehome; Nov. 13.
$0 Seidman Allen, Seidman Jo Ann to Jo Ann Seidman Declaration Of Trust, Seidman Jo Ann; Lot 204 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Nov. 9.
$0 Shumaker Miriam M to Miriam M Shumaker 2017 Living Trust, Shumaker Miriam M; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7941; Nov. 9.
$0 Stefanatto Tullio to Stefanatto Tullio, Tullio Stefanatto Living Trust; Lot 2 Baywood West; Nov. 9.
Comments