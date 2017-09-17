Real estate transactions: Sept. 18, 2017

$1,822,900 Wear Helen P to Bawari LLC; Lot 1 Blk 16 Shore Acres; Sept. 1.
$1,425,000 Dubin Lee D, Dubin Terry B to Hamel Aurelia E; Water Club I at Longboat Key Unit 403; Aug. 31.
$1,150,000 Dorothy F Perricone Article 6 Florida Homestead Trust, Leigh William A, Leigh William Allen, Perricone Dorothy F Article 6 Florida Homestead Trust, Perricone Renee Y, Perricone Renee Yvette, Romeo Michele S, Romeo Michelle Suzanne to Cfi Usa Inc; Blk 30 Anna Maria Beach; Aug. 30.
$1,065,000 Stratton Brenda J, Stratton David R to Dejongh Angela, Dejongh Joseph L; Lot 5 Shore Acres; Aug. 30.
$1,050,000 Patricia G Roberts Revocable Trust, Roberts Patricia G to Rodriguez Rony; Lot 13A Jewfish Key; Aug. 30.
$790,000 Stitzel John B, Stitzel Patricia A to Hill Miles Edward, Hill Samara S; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 69 A; Sept. 1.
$699,900 Winterhalter Kenneth, Winterhalter Kenneth S, Winterhalter Marsha, Winterhalter Marsha A to Salty Tides LLC; Lot 10 Palms at Palma Sola; Aug. 30.
$660,000 Binke Janel Ann to Hayworth Cindy, Hayworth James D, James D Hayworth Living Trust; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 254A; Aug. 30.
$650,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Montandon Carol M, Montandon Denis; Lot 587 Esplanade; Aug. 30.
$600,873 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Understein Robert S, Understein Susan H; Lot 662 Esplanade; Aug. 30.
$570,000 Coon Leigh, Jensen Leigh, Jensen Todd, Leigh Coon Revocable Trust 2012 to Lerner Hagai Danenberg, Lerner Vered Danenberg; Lot 7132 Mill Creek; Aug. 30.
$565,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Leslie Elizabeth Ann, Leslie Ralph Edward; Lot 241 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 30.
$549,694 Lennar Homes LLC to Sucherman Daniel; Lot 233 Bridgewater; Aug. 30.
$540,411 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Goldman Debra Selinger, Goldman Greg Jay; Lot 615 Esplanade; Aug. 31.
$487,631 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Elliott Gina M, Roach Maxine L; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1407; Aug. 31.
$485,000 Schoenhofer Sandra, Weinstein Alejandro to Tremitiere Bradley S, Tremitiere Tonya N; Lot 110 Ashley Trace at University Place; Aug. 31.
$477,784 Walding Cindy J, Walding Larry E Sr to Burlacu Bogdana, Vehent Julien; Lot 18 Ranches at Mossy Hammock; Aug. 30.
$475,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Smitter Hugo L, Williams Sandra; Lot 219 Del Webb; Aug. 31.
$465,640 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Arrojo Gustavo B, Arrojo Marta E; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1409; Aug. 31.
$465,000 Hunt Beverly R, Hunt Kevin W to Gunther Carla M, Gunther Harold; Lot 4147 Twin Rivers; Aug. 30.
$460,000 45Th Street LLC to Rmnc Holdings LLC; Lot 10 Blk 2 Elwood Park; Aug. 31.
$457,500 Mathis Barton L, Mathis Tonya C to Brooks Steven C, Shah Payal H; Lot 18 Greyhawk Landing; Aug. 31.
$448,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Yorke James T, Yorke Joann; Lot 209 Del Webb; Aug. 31.
$447,000 Curran James M, Curran Kathleen F to Vogt David P, Vogt Lisa A; Lot 33 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 31.
$420,000 Divosta Homes LP to Patel Ami C, Patel Chirag B; Lot 92 Mallory Park; Aug. 31.
$400,000 Lee Sarah G, Lee Seokjin to Meehan Frank B, Meehan Linda C; Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit D; Sept. 1.
$395,900 Moggach Charles Edward, Moggach Ilona Patricia to Puckett Margaret A, Puckett Rufus B; Lot 53 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; Aug. 31.
$388,550 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Schindel Linda C, Schindel Timothy E, Timothy E Schindel and Linda C Schindel Revocable Living Trust; Lot 96 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Aug. 30.
$384,999 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Jackson Chad; Lot 10 Woodland Trace; Sept. 1.
$379,371 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Fisher Cory L, Fisher Laura J; Lot 237 Eagle Trace; Sept. 1.
$370,000 Jackson Karna, Jackson Neldon to Sandhu Bhapinder, Sohal Ravinder; Lot 324 Country Creek; Aug. 30.
$357,000 D R Horton Inc to Norman Jeffrey B, Norman Tiffany N; Lot 517 Del Tierra; Aug. 31.
$350,000 Goodwin Emma L to Goodwin Melanie, Goodwin Steven J; Lot 79 Cottages at Blu Vista; Sept. 1.
$350,000 Homebanc Mortgage Trust 2005 4, U S Bank National Association to Kaufman Lori; Lot 28 Hampton Terrace at University Place; Aug. 31.
$350,000 Porter Paula L to Mccollough Cynthia; Pt 9-35-22; Aug. 30.
$346,460 D R Horton Inc to Dutoit Steven L, Steven L Dutoit Revocable Living Trust; Lot 132 Del Tierra; Aug. 31.
$345,305 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Boldys Christopher W, Rogers Kyle Z; Lot 36 Magnolia Point; Aug. 31.
$342,000 Elaine M Sidoti Trust, Sidoti Elaine M to Jerald Wayne Manley and Jacquehne Ann Smith Manley Joint Revocable Trust, Manley Jacqueline Ann Smith, Manley Jerald Wayne; Lot 171 Esplanade; Sept. 1.
$339,900 Cam Real Estate Xiv LLC to Banks Lindsey W, Banks Wesley A; Lot 661 Braden Woods; Aug. 30.
$336,128 Calatlantic Group Inc to Kline Chester, Kline Loretta; Lot 11 Osprey Landing; Aug. 30.
$335,365 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Geisler Carolyn E, Geisler Kevin W; Lot 8 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Aug. 31.
$325,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hebl Nicole F, Hebl Ryan W; Lot 68 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 30.
$325,000 Mercer Elfriede M, Mercer Steven L to Browne James E, Browne Nanette M; Sunbow Bay Unit 202; Sept. 1.
$307,537 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Goodman Donna, Maltezos Dean; Lot 4 Oakleaf Hammock; Aug. 31.
$300,000 3920 Investments LLC to Ma Yujuan, Zhao Xinji; Lot 6 West Glenn; Aug. 30.
$295,890 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Ficzko Joseph M, Ficzko Sharon A; Lot 79 Heron Creek; Aug. 30.
$295,000 Moss Jennifer E to Olivieri Michael A, Olivieri Stacey Lee; Lot 25 Blk B River Landings Bluffs; Aug. 30.
$290,000 Srq LLC to Brunson Theodore R; Lot 1 Fiddlers Creek; Aug. 30.
$289,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kiriako John Edward; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 411; Aug. 31.
$289,000 Wci Communities LLC to Kovalchik Andrew, Kovalchik Nancy; Lot 120 Rosedale Addition; Aug. 31.
$279,990 D R Horton Inc to Woodard Anthony Michael, Woodard Megan Elizabeth; Lot 210 Trevesta; Aug. 31.
$275,000 Taipan Raintree LLC to Blueacre Holdings LLC, Tarpon X LLC; Pt 30-34-18; Sept. 1.
$273,500 Glasscock Richard Michael, Mccarty Ronald R, Michael Glasscock Living Trust, Ron Mccarty Living Trust to Noyes David M, Noyes Yolanda F; Lot 63 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Aug. 30.
$272,000 Lassiter Danny T, Lassiter Mary C to Its Our Dream Properties LLC; Lot 235 Central Park; Sept. 1.
$270,000 Jung Holly L, Jung Janice R, Jung Weston, Lipps Bryan, Lipps Holly L to Cubley Jonathan Wayne, Swart Elzaan; Lot 12 Blk J Country Oaks; Sept. 1.
$265,000 Merriman Kristie A, Merriman William S to Buonanno Antonio B, Buonanno Lori M; Lot 233 Lexington; Aug. 30.
$264,516 Pgci Iv LLC to Nelson Janet K; Lot 169 Silverleaf; Aug. 30.
$262,270 Pgci Iv LLC to Eaton Darlene; Lot 170 Silverleaf; Aug. 31.
$256,990 D R Horton Inc to Francis Charles H Sr; Lot 465 Del Tierra; Aug. 31.
$255,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Harber Jennifer, Harber Steven; Willow Shores; Aug. 30.
$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Mhl Florida LLC; Lot 22 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Aug. 30.
$252,490 D R Horton Inc to Bush Evan James, Shattuck Paige Marie; Lot 463 Del Tierra; Aug. 31.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to French David Amos, Jiawan Sharon; Lot 113 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Aug. 30.
$245,000 Flanagan Alan William Jr, Flanagan Kathyrn Alene, Sapovchak Kathryn Alene to Piurowski Chad A, Woodward Madona; Lot 148 River Plantation; Aug. 30.
$244,910 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Tranausky Edward M Jr, Tranausky Lynne; Lot 44 Heron Creek; Aug. 30.
$244,000 D R Horton Inc to Steffe Eliza T, Steffe Joseph C Jr; Lot 383 Del Tierra; Aug. 31.
$242,500 Smith Anne M to Moreno Carlos, Moreno Joann; Lot 443 Stoney Brook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 31.
$242,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Dirocco Darlene A, Dirocco Thomas M; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1312; Aug. 31.
$239,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Hart Brad W, Hart Kim M; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Aug. 30.
$235,000 Lang Lyndsey, Misiewicz David M, Misiewicz Lyndsey to Ruane Julianna K, Ruane Scott L; Lot 6 Blk L Kingsfield; Aug. 31.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Klobuchar Jennifer Maass, Klobuchar Richard Louis Jr; Lot 196 Willow Walk; Aug. 31.
$231,500 Mcree Patricia A to Marriner Michael S; Lot 56 Woodlawn Lakes; Aug. 30.
$231,000 King John B to Wright Barbara A; Lot 369 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 30.
$230,900 Alejandre Angel J, Alejandre Wanda Lynn to Ma Yangjun; Lot 69 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 31.
$230,000 Bellows Brenda L, Bellows Lamont J to Offerpad Spvborrower18 LLC; Lot 32 Oakmont; Aug. 31.
$230,000 Dionne Sally J, Swanson Jeanne K, Swanson Steven P to Foust Jimmy F; Blk 52 Whitfield Estates; Aug. 31.
$230,000 Walker Jill M, Walker Richard D Jr to Bongiorno Matthew Brian; Lot 11 Country Brooke Estates; Aug. 30.
$229,990 D R Horton Inc to Alvarez Daniel Eduardo, Alvarez Juan Manuel; Lot 251 Willow Walk; Aug. 30.
$229,990 D R Horton Inc to Bates Rachel E, Jones Robert T; Lot 249 Willow Walk; Aug. 30.
$229,946 Lennar Homes LLC to Ryan Michael Richard, Ryan Michelle Louise; Veranda I Unit 121; Aug. 31.
$229,500 Peggy L Stockham Declaration Of Trust, Stockham Peggy L to Bythrow Ellen, Summerlin Newbern Craig; Lot 31 Peridia; Aug. 31.
$225,000 D R Horton Inc to Schoenhofer Sandra, Weinstein Alejandro Landa; Lot 197 Willow Walk; Aug. 30.
$225,000 Duncan Lana to Carrano Kara, Rosa Patrick A Santa; Lot 331 Copperstone; Aug. 30.
$225,000 Ronald H Sawyer Revocable Trust, Sawyer Ronald H to Lasater Yolanda C; Lakebridge South Unit 17; Aug. 30.
$224,990 D R Horton Inc to Smith Jennifer Joy Margaret; Soleil Unit 102; Aug. 31.
$223,500 Mulcahy Julia M to Wactor Carol M, Wactor John R; Lot 7 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Aug. 31.
$221,400 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Angle Frances F; Lot 39 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Aug. 30.
$218,000 Wilder Angela K, Wilder Jamie D to Kelly Carla, Kelly Michael; Lot 169 Fosters Creek; Aug. 31.
$214,565 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Canizales Mercedes Monedero; Lot 68 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 30.
$205,000 Conover Cheryl D, Conover John C, Evans Cheryl Dycus to Davis Alice M; Glen Cove Heights; Aug. 31.
$204,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Robinson Steven Joseph; Terrace L at Lakewood National Unit 131; Aug. 31.
$200,000 Kollath James R, Kollath Virginia A to Pineros Francisco Javier; Lot 7 Blk E Windsor Park; Aug. 31.
$200,000 Mcgrattan Thomas R to Gilreath Lindsey A; Lot 144 Rosedale; Aug. 30.
$195,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Doc Properties LLC; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 127; Aug. 31.
$190,900 Alcorn Andrew J, Alcorn Chelsea E, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, Bank Of New York Trust Company N A, Gmacm Home Equity Loan Trust 2007 He3, Inlets at Riverdale Inc, Inlets at Riverdale Neighborhood Association Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 718 Riverdale Revised 2017 Ca 001137; Aug. 31.
$188,000 Cullison Christine, Cullison Harold to Sharp John, Sharp Kassia; S V Harris Addition to Bradenton Florida; Aug. 31.
$187,900 Malacos John G, Malacos Lucy A to Buter Mark D, Morsink Jack; Lot 329 Lexington; Aug. 30.
$187,000 Desoto Holdings Inc to Fus Holdings LLC; Lot 17 Blk A Spanish Park; Aug. 30.
$180,000 Jamieson Bruce David, Jamieson Mary Lynn to Sugent James P; Grand Estuary Vi at River Strand Unit 744; Aug. 30.
$178,000 Mcdaniel John M, Mcdaniel Lori A to Houlihan Linda Lee; Orchid Cove Unit 10 201; Aug. 30.
$177,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Libella LLC; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 143; Aug. 30.
$177,500 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Antolik Gwen; Lot 11 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 31.
$175,000 Bielawski Cierra Maria, Bielawski Jarrett Keith, Quagliotti Cierra Maria to Cabrera Charles, Cabrera Elizabeth; Lot 614 Copperstone; Aug. 30.
$175,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Woolever Michael S, Woolever Tamara S; Lot 89 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 1.
$174,500 Sds Real Estate Solutions LLC to Gilcrest Kenneth, Gilcrest Tammy; Lot 2 Blk 1 Casa Del Sol; Aug. 30.
$172,000 Du Yufei to Dalton Helen, Dalton John; Magnolia Crossing Unit 10 202; Aug. 30.
$171,000 Huyck Kuehn Marilyn, Kuehn Kristopher to Ames Jim L, Ames Pamela S, Wood Tod Jeanna Marie; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 291; Aug. 31.
$170,000 Smith Jennifer J to Kasson Sean M; Willowbrook Unit 4303; Aug. 30.
$168,000 Bauer Steven I, Tubbert Robert John to Proctor Rebecca J; Forty Three West Oaks Unit 23; Aug. 30.
$165,000 Balderas Iveth, Luna Reynaldo Pinon to Eml Group Homes Inc; Blk B Tylers; Aug. 30.
$165,000 Campfield Terry L to Davis Troy; Lot 245 Manatee Palms; Sept. 1.
$160,000 Elizabeth G Salley Revocable Trust, Salley Elizabeth G to Jackson James A; Pt 36-34-17; Aug. 30.
$152,100 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Prine Robert E Jr, Winskill Mindy; Lot 9 Woodmere Place; Aug. 30.
$150,000 Jackson Land and Cattle Company to J Garback Home Restorations Inc, Mark Heller Inc; Pt 12-34-18; Aug. 31.
$134,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Pettersen Anne; Townhoms at Lighthouse Cove Ii Unit 2902; Aug. 30.
$133,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Burnson Dwight C, Burnson Eileen; Lot 64 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 1.
$118,000 Bonito Susan, Harris David J to Gallagher Lawrence E, Gallagher Shelia J; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 72; Sept. 1.
$115,000 Besel Celeste C to Anderson Thomas D Iii; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6020; Aug. 30.
$110,000 Bryans Christy A, Renaissance Revocable Trust to Amsterdam Group LLC; Grand Oaks Unit 101; Aug. 30.
$100,000 Balon Evelyn C to Florida Realty Trust Corp; Pt 23-35-17; Sept. 1.
$100,000 Reilly Kathleen M, Reilly Raymond J to Blu Renovations LLC; Lot 16 Blk D Ida K; Aug. 31.
$96,000 Slawinski Oakey Elizabeth to Bso Properties I LLC; Terra Ceia Club Unit 211; Sept. 1.
$93,000 Calkins Patricia, Calkins Walter to Popova Blum Valentina; River Preserve Unit 1103; Aug. 31.
$88,000 Saulisack Khammone, Saulisack Khamphoth, Saulisack Khamphoth, Vongsyprasom Joy, Vongsyprasom Joy to Hansill Farms LLC; Lot 205 Willow Shores; Sept. 1.
$85,000 Brase Linda L to Mccormick Tami L; Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 1 M; Sept. 1.
$85,000 Crosby Janette, Crosby Morgan to Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 446017; Lot 4 Highlands; Aug. 31.
$85,000 Macdonald Carman A, Macdonald Linda C, Macdonald Pit Group to Thomas James Zachary; Lot 11 Blk J Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 30.
$80,000 Johnston Virginia M to Peltier Dennis L, Peltier Stella Ann; Cordova Villas Unit A; Aug. 30.
$77,900 Craft Deborah L, Craft James C to Mtglo Investor L P; Lot 15 Pine Acres; Aug. 31.
$75,000 Hoogerheyde Kenneth to Burkee Jeffrey A, Jeffrey A Burkee Revocable Trust; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 233; Aug. 31.
$71,000 Stoker Martha B to Donovan Louise A, Louise A Donovan Trust; Parkway Villas Unit 4; Aug. 30.
$70,000 Hill Sandra J, Perren Janet L to Schuler Craig Y; Cortez Villas Unit 11; Aug. 31.
$70,000 Sabin Loretta J to Breton Daniel J; 0; Aug. 31.
$65,000 Bensen Christina M to Young Richard E; Southland Unit 56; Aug. 31.
$65,000 Jurewicz Mary E to Anderson Thomas D Iii; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6020; Aug. 30.
$64,000 Slawinski Oakey Elizabeth to Bso Properties Ii LLC; Yarborough; Sept. 1.
$60,600 Citibank, Citimortgage Inc, Gaunt Harvey Joseph Iii to Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 23 Clover Leaf Park 2013 Ca 006785; Aug. 31.
$54,500 Kabrich Luke to Kabrich Julie, Kabrich Luke; Lot 14 Village Green Of Bradenton; Aug. 30.
$51,000 Parker David A, Parker Janice M, Parker Jeffrey R, Parker Scott T to Parker David A, Parker Debra L; El Rancho Village Unit H 39 3; Aug. 30.
$45,500 Lagace Denise, Lagace Pierre to Caruso Teresa A; Second Bayshore Unit F 36; Aug. 30.
$45,000 Castro Walter Enrigue, Deromero Carranza, Marisol Sulma to Deromero Sulma Marisol Carranza; Lot 9 Blk J Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 1.
$45,000 Reynolds Angus, Reynolds Emiko to Reynolds Angus; Gulf and Bay Estates; Aug. 31.
$44,000 Massingale Stephen B to Massingale Kristen A, Massingale Stephen B; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 5103; Aug. 31.
$40,000 Wagner Lynda A, Wagner Randolph V Iii to Manning Dwight, Precopia Carolyn Ramsey; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 6; Aug. 30.
$30,000 Mcgowan Joyce A, Mcgowan Kenneth T to Harvey Richard, Michielini Karen; Meadowcroft Unit 5605; Aug. 31.
$27,000 Connelly James B to Saf Solutions LLC; Blk G White Bear Park; Sept. 1.
$20,000 Howell John Robert, John Robert Howell Living Trust to Mclaughlin Construction Inc; Lot 133 Orange Ridge; Aug. 30.
$17,600 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Yale Realty; Pic Town 2017 Td 000103; Aug. 31.
$10,000 Busch Donald E to Bush Helen D, Bush Stewart D; Blk 3 Tamiami Florida Park; Sept. 1.
$4,000 Vacation Property Management Inc to Masseo Teresa G, Masseo Timothy L; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 403; Aug. 30.
$3,250 Penthouses at Gulf Stream Condominium Association Inc to Prislipsky Kathy; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 403; Aug. 30.
$2,500 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Pentsa John, Pentsa Marian; Lot 14 Fair Lane Acres 2017 Td 000109; Aug. 31.
$2,500 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Heckler Charles W Jr, Heckler Tiffany L; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 6; Aug. 30.
$100 Brisson William F, Tucker Nancy L to Brisson William F, Tucker Nancy L; Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 504; Aug. 30.
$10 2014 1 Ih Borrower L P, 2017 1 Ih Borrower L P to 2017 1 Ih Borrower L P; Lot 196 Crystal Lakes; Aug. 31.
$10 Abo Arthur, Abo Irrevocable Family Trust, Abo Rose P, Abo Stephen M, Salek Allyson L to Abo Irrevocable Family Trust, Abo Stephen M, Salek Allyson L; Pt 20-34-16; Aug. 30.
$10 Arcady Alex T, Arcady Susan E to Arcady Alex T; Lot 63 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 30.
$10 Balakrishnan Manoharan, Manoharan Agila to Amb Trust, Balakrishnan Manoharan, Manoharan Agila; Rosedale Addition; Aug. 30.
$10 Beghtel John Eugene to Beghtel Steven Jay; Lot 7 Blk E Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Aug. 30.
$10 Benson Ervin E, Luongo Ronald A to Benson Ervin E, Benson Ervin E, Ervin E Benson and Ronald A Luongo Revocable Living Trust, Luongo Ronald A; Palms Of Manasota Unit A 1; Aug. 31.
$10 Brush Wendy E, Edna R Bogoff Revocable Trust, Reiter Lesly A, Reiter Lesly R to Brush Wendy E, Reiter Lesly A, Reiter Lesly R; Longboat Key; Aug. 30.
$10 Carriveau Joleyn Ann to Carriveau Joleyn Ann, Warner Ryan D; Lot 68 River Sound; Aug. 30.
$10 Davidson Janice S, Sorensen Glenn P to Davidson Janice S, Janice S Davidson Revocable Living Trust; Lot 2 Blk C River Point Of Manatee; Aug. 30.
$10 Davis John R Jr, Davis La Verne J to Davis John R Jr, Davis La Verne J, John R Davis Jr and Laverne J Davis Revocable Living Trust; Pt 34-34-18; Aug. 31.
$10 Davis John R Jr, Davis La Verne J to Davis John R Jr, Davis La Verne J, John R Davis Jr and Laverne J Davis Revocable Living Trust; Pt 34-34-18; Aug. 31.
$10 Davis John R Jr, Davis La Verne J to Davis John R Jr, Davis La Verne J, John R Davis Jr and Laverne J Davis Revocable Living Trust; Pt 34-34-18; Aug. 31.
$10 Debra Rodgers Revocable Trust, Rodgers Debra, Rodgers Thomas Stephen Sr, Thomas Stephen Rodgers Sr Revocable Trust to Rodgers Debra, Rodgers Thomas Stephen Sr; Lot 9 Blk 13 Ilexhurst; Aug. 30.
$10 Durand Ian G to Schmidt Lisa Grace; Little Gull Cottages Unit 1; Aug. 31.
$10 Eckert Karen G, Eckert Thomas E to Eckert Karen G, Eckert Thomas E, Eckert Trust; Lot 380 Esplanade; Aug. 31.
$10 Elizabeth O Vandemark Trust, Vandemark Elizabeth O Trust, Vandemark Joseph S Ii to Joseph S Vandemark Trust, Vandemark Joseph S Ii; Links at Pinebrook Unit 107; Aug. 31.
$10 Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, Robert T Smales Trust, Smales Robert T Trust to Smales R Thomas Jr; Seaside Gardens; Aug. 31.
$10 Heaton Randall J, Heaton Rodney M to Heaton Patricia A, Heaton Randall J; Lot 21 Rivers Edge; Aug. 31.
$10 Jackson Land and Cattle Company to Baer Renee J, Corbitt Renee; Lot 3 Mrs P Marvins; Aug. 31.
$10 Koetje Richard J, Koetje Ruth A to Koetje Richard J, Koetje Ruth A, Richard J Koetje and Ruth A Koetje Revocable Trust; Lot 10 Blk F Tidevue Estates; Aug. 30.
$10 Leinhauser Lawrence J to Allen Jahna E; Lot 51 Sarapalms; Aug. 31.
$10 Lukas Jack E to Lukas Monica; Cortez Villas Unit 31; Aug. 31.
$10 Lula Paul E, Lula Susan A to 2052610 Ontario Inc; Lot 4309 Enclave at Heritage Harbour; Aug. 31.
$10 Munger Beverly, Munger Vernon to Mahoney Donna, Mccrohan Karen, Mccrohan Nancy, Moyski Sharon, Munger Beverly; Lakes Ii Unit 125; Aug. 31.
$10 Mychalowych Eugene A, Mychalowych Lidiya to Mychalowych Lidiya; Palm Lakes Unit 35; Aug. 31.
$10 Oberto Marcelo F, Oberto Maria V Calleri to Northern Osprey LLC; Bollettieri Resort Villas Ix Unit 201; Sept. 1.
$10 Pierson Andrea I to Pierson Richard D; Lot 18 College Manor; Aug. 30.
$10 Poaps Thomas Mclean to Poaps Thomas M, Thomas M Poaps Living Trust; Magnolia Manor River; Aug. 30.
$10 Porter Arlene to Parris Timothy; Blk C Manasota Park; Aug. 30.
$10 Rodgers Debra, Rodgers Thomas Stephen Sr to Las Palmas Beach Rentals LLC; Lot 9 Blk 13 Ilexhurst; Aug. 30.
$10 Rohr Richard V to Benefito Susan M, Rohr Richard V; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 398; Aug. 31.
$10 Skramstad Erik O, Skramstad Susan W to Soleil Beach House LLC; Soleil Beach House Unit A; Aug. 30.
$10 Sours Dennis F to Sours Connie M, Sours William R Jr; Lot 35 Blk J Fair Lane Acres; Aug. 31.
$10 Varca Carol C, Varca Charles A to Varca Carol C, Varca Charles A, Varca Family Trust; Lot 3246 Cascades at Sarasota; Sept. 1.
$1 Margerison Janet to Palladino Amy Lynn, Williams Missy J; Pt 17-35-22 Or2463 Pg7849; Aug. 31.
$0 Bates Sarah B, Kreiser Sarah to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC; Or2673 Pg0919; Aug. 31.
$0 Blumin Howard to Blumin Flora Lee, Blumin Michael; Pt 30-33-18; Aug. 31.
$0 Citimortgage Inc, First Nationwide Mortgage Corporation to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Blk 6 Fairview Park; Aug. 30.
$0 Courchesne Robert P, Courchesne Vicki A to Courchesne Robert P, Courchesne Vicki A, Robert P Courchesne and Vicki A Courchesne Family Trust; Lot 82 Forest Creek; Aug. 30.
$0 Fannon Kathe Tupin, Grimes Eric T to Tupin Katie; Cordova Villas Unit D; Aug. 30.
$0 Hale Judith K, Hale Thomas H to Green Calvin Eugene, Hale Carla Jean, Hale Judith K; Gulfshore Of Longboat Key Unit B 4; Aug. 30.
$0 Hostetler G Ethelyne, Hostetler Gladys Ethelyn, Hostetler Gladys Ethelyne, Wirick Neil, Wirick Peggy to Hostetler William L; Pt 36-35-20; Aug. 31.
$0 Mcmurry Michael A to Mcmurry Michael A, Michael A Mcmurry Revocable Trust; Lot 52 Summerfield Village; Aug. 30.
$0 Mcmurry Michael A, Mcmurry Wanda L to Mcmurry Wanda L; Lot 79 Summerfield Village; Aug. 30.
$0 Mcmurry Michael A, Mcmurry Wanda L to Mcmurry Michael A; Lot 52 Summerfield Village; Aug. 30.
$0 Mcmurry Wanda L to Mcmurry Wanda L, Wanda L Mcmurry Revocable Trust; Lot 79 Summerfield Village; Aug. 30.
$0 Richardson Snell Shaunda L to Grand Properties Group LLC; Runaway Bay Unit 166; Aug. 30.
