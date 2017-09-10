Real estate transactions for week of Sept. 11, 2017

$1,000,000 Arthur J Mellor Revocable Trust, Bonnie Mellor Revocable Trust, Mellor Arthur J, Mellor Bonnie to George Jessy, George Jose P; Lot 294 Lake Club; Aug. 29.
$1,000,000 Javic Properties LLC to Murga 2002 Revocable Trust, Murga Luis Ernesto, Murga Stephanie Lynn; Lot 151 River Wilderness; Aug. 29.
$995,800 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Kugel Barry A, Kugel Shelley A; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 602; Aug. 29.
$930,000 Mcdonaugh Charles F, Mcdonaugh Roma H to Marla Quenzer Trust, Quenzer Delwin E, Quenzer Marla J, Quenzer Marla Trust; Lot 25 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Aug. 29.
$920,000 Van Hamburg Ronald to Hastreiter Brian M, Hastreiter Jennifer L; Lot 6 Blk D Tidewater Preserve; Aug. 28.
$680,000 Dorothy Kay Wentworth Trust, Wentworth Dorothy Kay, Wentworth Kay B to Daddeo Carmela, Daddeo Peter; Lot 47 Northshore at Riviera Dunes; Aug. 28.
$647,700 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Beeson Joy E, Beeson Richard S; Lot 299 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 29.
$624,430 Prospect Bradenton Investments LLC to Palma Sola Bay Development Inc; Pt 6-35-17; Aug. 29.
$570,000 Crino Bryan, Crino Mary P to Lamb Pamela; Lot 5 Blk 14 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens; Aug. 29.
$565,000 Edward J Ross and Mary M Ross Revocable Trust, Ross Edward J, Ross Mary M to Mcdonaugh Charles F, Mcdonaugh Roma H; Lot 15 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Aug. 29.
$562,100 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Grover Janet, Grover Robert; Lot 47 Enclave at Country Meadows; Aug. 29.
$547,000 West Florida Distributors Inc to Greenbaum Ronald R, Greenbaum Terri L; Lot 2172 River Club South; Aug. 29.
$520,245 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Bauer Deanne Cecele; Lot 664 Esplanade; Aug. 29.
$495,000 Formella Joseph A, Formella Linda K, Linda K Formella Revocable Trust to Gele Jacqueline Ann, Gele Richard Guy; Lot 410 Riverdale Revised; Aug. 29.
$486,700 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Fried Dean W, Fried Diane B; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 1 401; Aug. 29.
$470,000 Bucinskas Rimvydas, Uzgaliene Inga to Craig Alfred B, Mohammad Zainib; Lot 119 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 29.
$468,000 4141 Inc to Lu Haiyan; Lot 46 Rosedale Addition; Aug. 29.
$451,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hecker Harvey D, Hecker Helen F; Lot 221 Del Webb; Aug. 29.
$446,300 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Oboroc Olga, Oboroc Radu; Lot 197 Greyhawk Landing West; Aug. 29.
$420,800 Jacbo LLC to Wishart Christopher S; Lot 318 Gamble Creek Estates; Aug. 29.
$400,000 Advantage Properties Inc to Sonny Calhoun Properties LLC; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 7; Aug. 29.
$389,500 Cameron James A, Cameron Virginia O Revocable Trust, Virginia O Cameron Revocable Trust to Broems Ronald M, Cantrell Marcille, Jaskiewicz Courtney; Lot 1 Riverside Park; Aug. 28.
$388,000 Meli Frank C, Meli Trust, Meli Vynnie A, Petrakopoulos Christiane M to Poole Larry T, Poole Patricia A; Lot 50 Hawthorn Park; Aug. 28.
$382,500 Cordo Michael J, Cordo Nancy P to Myerscough Andrew, Myerscough Bridget; Lot 136 Greyhawk Landing; Aug. 29.
$380,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Mcdonough Edward J, Mcdonough Sylvia; Lot 33 Blk 35 Crosscreek; Aug. 29.
$377,000 Simpson Leonard, Simpson Margit W to Gehring Sandra L, Gehring Stephen L; Lot 14 San Remo Shores; Aug. 29.
$365,000 Parent Yvon, Venne Isabelle to Kae Tammy; Lot 5 Charleston Pointe Phase A at University Place; Aug. 28.
$360,000 Thomas Michael to Johnson Andrea B, Johnson William H Iii; 0; Aug. 29.
$350,000 Wci Communities LLC to Reese Kathleen A, Reese Vito J; Lot 174 Rosedale Addition; Aug. 29.
$345,000 Divergent Investments Inc to Lange Dawn, Lange Kenneth; Lot 44 Blk A River Wilderness; Aug. 29.
$342,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Leicht George, Leicht Kelly Marie; Lot 3 Brookside Estates; Aug. 28.
$337,661 Teare Rodney L, Teare Sherri L to Nationstar Mortgage LLC; Lot 237 Trails; Aug. 28.
$336,475 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Jekielek Darrah Doyle, Jekielek John A; Lot 40 Woodland Trace; Aug. 28.
$330,000 Barbara S Van Dyk Revocable Living Trust, Van Dyk Barbara S to Kamison David Jay, Kamison Paula Bleckman; Lot 179 Esplanade; Aug. 29.
$325,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Kohuth Karen Louise, Kohuth Theodore Dennis; Lot 50 Heritage Harbour; Aug. 29.
$307,500 Robinson Pamela L, Robinson Thomas W Iii to Bullock Charles C, Odom Dorothy B; Lot G 10 Rosedale 6 B; Aug. 29.
$300,000 Ratcliff Kathryn E to Wolf Robert H, Wolf Sandra S; Lot 16 Whitebridge Court; Aug. 28.
$299,900 Piatek Timothy, Piatek Yulia to Beasley Joel C, Beasley Michelle; Lot 14 Central Park; Aug. 28.
$296,500 University Villages LLC to Vogler Margrit; Lot 166 University Village; Aug. 29.
$290,000 Cadili Charles V Jr, Cadili Kathleen to Bulthuis Ronald Herbert; Lot 342 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 29.
$285,000 Jmj LLC to Mrazek Rhodes Marcia, Rhodes Robert E Jr; Lot 49 Fairway Acres; Aug. 28.
$285,000 Riccobono Kiley, Riccobono Richard A to Ah4R Properties LLC; Lot 1 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Aug. 29.
$281,000 Reed Mark L, Reed Victoria G to Dale Addison J, Dale Juliana S; Lot 15 Blk C Kingsfield; Aug. 29.
$280,200 Banc Of America Mortgage Securities Inc Series 2005 J, Wells Fargo Bank to Jksp LLC; Lot 39 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 29.
$280,000 Erdman Edythe, Erdman Robert to Perisic Branko; Lot 5061 Cascades at Sarasota; Aug. 29.
$279,500 Tellone Michael, Tellone Wendy to Saddlemire Patricia M, Saddlemire Richard D; Sutton Place Unit 201; Aug. 29.
$279,000 Bryant Dolores R to Sawyer Lesa Renee, Sawyer Scott Richard; Lot 3 Old Tampa Estates; Aug. 28.
$275,000 Mcmillin Joseph M, Shay Erica L to Ambach Carol B, Ambach Family Trust; Lot 213 Sugar Mill Lakes; Aug. 28.
$274,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to France Jodi; Lot 57 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 28.
$271,500 Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Nc3, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc, U S Bank National Association to Durham William; Lot 42 Wentworth; Aug. 28.
$265,000 Moore Eric L to Barber Caroline E, Barber Richard W; Lot 5 Blk 11 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Aug. 29.
$262,000 Cutshall David William, Cutshall Janice Lou to Ercole Denise P, Ercole Joseph C; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6003; Aug. 28.
$260,000 Auslander Brad J, Auslander Nancy S to Ah4R Properties LLC; Lot 87 Greenbrook Village; Aug. 29.
$255,000 Howard Gary A, Howard Nancy C to Langgard Jan, Langgard Ulf, Ulf Langgard and Jan Langgard Revocable Trust; Longboat Harbour Unit 302; Aug. 28.
$255,000 Russo Larry E, Russo Lisa Lynne to Mcbride Peter H, Mcbride Sharon; Lot 97 Edgewater Village; Aug. 29.
$249,000 Engerski Jerome G, Engerski Judith A to Burns Mary Ellen; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 20; Aug. 28.
$240,000 Lear Brittany N, Lear Travis W to Strunk Valarie; Lot 15 Blk C Fairfax; Aug. 28.
$240,000 Nagarajan Pradeep, Ponmudi Padmapriva Jayaraman, Ponmudi Padmapriya Jayaraman to Trahan Tracy Marie; Lot 12 Crystal Lakes; Aug. 29.
$235,000 Stamm Karen E to Hodges Christopher J, Hodges Tracy S; Lot 1 Blk C Whitfield Country Club Heights; Aug. 29.
$231,000 Ltc Signature Homes LLC to Perillo Michelle Nicole; Rosedale; Aug. 28.
$230,000 Dimov Galena, Dimov Mitko to Anderson Richard; Lot 31 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates; Aug. 28.
$223,000 Swfl Real Estate LLC to Velazquez Matthew M, Velazquez Nicole L; Lot 28 Bahia Vista; Aug. 28.
$218,900 Mcmillan Summer E, Neumann Summer E to Melvin Norman E, Melvin Pamela D; Lot 161 Harrison Ranch; Aug. 29.
$213,500 Spencer Zemanek Jessica Marie, Zemanek Ryan David to Basova Rimma; Lot 33 Townhomes at Regatta Landing; Aug. 29.
$202,500 Barringer Victoria Lynn, Winans John Luther to Paul John W, Paul Linda L; Baden and Daughtry; Aug. 28.
$179,990 Broems Ronald to Marshall James W; Lot 69 Farrows; Aug. 29.
$175,500 Blackley David C, Blackley Lynn B to Buckley Annette A; Captains Court Unit 16; Aug. 28.
$172,000 Long Mildred H to Smith Diane M, Smith Douglas A; Cambridge Village West Unit 3; Aug. 29.
$170,000 Clark Kenneth S to Carmaver Realty LLC; Lot 17 Blk 5 Casa Del Sol; Aug. 29.
$165,000 Dixon Constance L, Evans Linda Ann, Mcateer Karen Rae to Sandy Melissa Zupancic, Sandy Richard; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 319; Aug. 28.
$165,000 Terry Allan A to Post Alliena Lee; Lot 11 Avondale; Aug. 29.
$160,000 Leps John C Jr, Leps Lucille S Trust, Lucille S Leps Trust to Andersen Whitney L; Terra Ceia Estates; Aug. 28.
$150,000 Dedukaj Jenifer, Fazio Jenifer to Bellm Rossetti Barbara J, Rossetti Stefano M; Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 0604; Aug. 28.
$149,300 Lu Haiyan to 4141 Inc; Lot 22 Rosedale Addition; Aug. 29.
$147,500 Johnson David W to Schofield Donna D, Schofield Paul M; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 51; Aug. 28.
$140,000 Andersen Eve, Sako Kenneth, Silas Andrew Fabry and Harriet Fabry Spousal Revocable Living Trust to Agosto Linda; Links at Pinebrook Unit 302; Aug. 28.
$135,000 Anmark Properties LLC to Iek Property Holding LLC; Lot 69 Gilley and Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradenton; Aug. 28.
$135,000 Mathis Tawnya L to Schneidt Matthew C; Waterford Unit 104; Aug. 28.
$123,000 Harris Steven L to Haller Karl W; Hidden Hollow Unit D 3120; Aug. 29.
$112,100 Prosser Patricia R, Prosser Patricia Rae, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association; Woodlawn Village Of Widlewood Springs Unit 637D 2016 Ca 002989; Aug. 28.
$110,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Baxter Virginia L, Smith Coretta Sheppard; Lot 26 Blk A Villas Of Lakeside South; Aug. 28.
$103,000 Arsalai Sadaf M, Haider Sadaf M to Haider Jasmine; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Unit 301; Aug. 29.
$103,000 Haider Joseph to Haider Jasmine; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iii Unit 301; Aug. 29.
$97,000 Dexter Joseph H, Joseph H Dexter Revocable Living Trust to Snyder Frederick; Burgundy; Aug. 28.
$95,000 Bolsrtridge Daniel, Bolsrtridgea Daniel, Bolstridge Michelle to 2 Parkview Bc LLC; Lot 194 Braden Castle Park; Aug. 29.
$93,500 Cerros Jesus P, Cerros Martha R, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Ramirez Martha to Classic Property Management Of Srq; Lot 48 Blk H Tangelo Park 2015 Ca 004280; Aug. 28.
$92,500 Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Higgins Bruce; Lot 11 Blk B Bayshore Gardens; Aug. 28.
$75,000 Buys Patricia A, Buys Thomas L, Thomas L Buys and Patricia A Buys Living Trust to Tucker Christine T, Tucker William G Jr; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 114E; Aug. 28.
$62,500 Sankowski Marie, Sankowski Paul to Long Beth A, Long Steven G; Lot 7 Blk B Casa Loma Mobilehome; Aug. 28.
$58,000 Brady Linda D, Brady Marlin J to Sanders Randy; Lot 1233 Sugar Creek Country Club; Aug. 29.
$56,100 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Ltd Family Trust LLC; Lot H Moore Acres 2017 Td 000091; Aug. 29.
$54,800 Garnett Earl, Garnett Sherrise I, Hodo Tynisha M to Fifth Third Mortgage Company; Lot 5 Blk C Washington Gardens 2015 Ca 003673; Aug. 28.
$53,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Aug. 29.
$52,500 Desoto Holdings Inc to Davis Rachel Elizabeth, Davis Ronald Lynn; 0; Aug. 29.
$26,100 Irene H Masters Revocable Living Trust, Masters Irene H Revocable Living Trust to Leavitt Dennis; First Addition Fair Lane Acres; Aug. 29.
$25,000 Benson Jeffrey L, Benson Rebecca L to Davids Leonard Thomas, Davids Maria G J; Lot 219 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; Aug. 28.
$23,000 Riverbay Development Corporation to Pugh Christina, Pugh John; 0; Aug. 29.
Comments