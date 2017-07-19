On eve of O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing, his old Miami house hits the market

While O.J. Simpson is preparing for Thursday’s parole hearing, where his release from a Nevada prison in October could be sealed, the Kendall house where the football great lived for about seven years is on the market.
At one point earlier this year, the owners listed the property at 9450 SE 112th Street for $1.475 million — almost three times what the Buffalo Bills great paid for it in September 2000.
Owner Southern Farms International, an investment company based in Weston, lowered its expectations July 9 and changed the asking price to $1.3 million, according to real estate listings.
The house underwent extensive renovations in 2015, one year after Simpson lost it in foreclosure while he served his current 33-year sentence for robbery and kidnapping.
According to the photos of the property, it doesn’t appear to have been lived in since Simpson surrendered himself to Nevada authorities in 2008.
When Simpson moved to Miami-Dade County, the Hall of Fame running back admitted he left California to take advantage of laws that protect a homestead and pension from court judgments.
At the time, the families of murdered ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman had won $33.5 million against Simpson after a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths although a criminal court jury found him not guilty in the double murder.
Simpson spent the next decade in Kendall, until his arrest in Nevada in September 2007. He and other suspects were accused of forcing their way into the hotel room of a sports memorabilia dealer in Las Vegas and stealing several items at gunpoint.
Simpson, who just turned 70, always claimed he wanted to take back some of his own memorabilia.
The parole hearing is set to be broadcast live Thursday on the major networks.
Comments