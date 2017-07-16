Real estate transactions July 17, 2017

$15,949,500 River Oaks Housing Partners Ltd to Bradenton Leased Housing Associates III LLLP, Fair Oaks, July 5.
$3,050,000 GCI Parcel B LLC, Imperial Lakes GC Homesites LLC, Imperial Lakes Resort LLC, Imperial Renaissance LLC to Gateway Commons of Manatee LLC, Pt 21-33-18, July 5.
$2,950,500 Manatee Pond Ltd, Pond O Let Ltd to Bradenton Leased Housing Associates III LLLP, Manatee Pond, July 5.
$2,675,000 Palmetto Equities LLC to CFC Gomez Inc, Pt 12-34-17, June 30.
$1,300,000 Nicholas Family Trust, Nicholas Gary Robert, Nicholas Marilyn Ann to G E Winterbourne Ltd, Lot 14 Harbour Landings Estates, June 27.
$1,225,000 Humbard Eva C, Robertson Donald E to Holleran Joanne M, Holleran John M, Lot 42 Lake Club, July 5.
$1,100,000 Sandfish LLC to Sabath Joseph M, Sabath Laurie L, Blk 45 Anna Maria Beach, July 5.
$1,065,000 Layden Nelsene, Layden William E to Dillion Brian S, Dillion Mallory M, Dillion Revocable Trust, Lot 4 Blk 14 Holmes Beach, June 29.
$899,000 Winton Douglas, Winton Nancy J to Naegele Ann E, Naegele Raymond S, Lot 46 Bimini Bay Estates, June 28.
$808,333 James Hillcrest IBC LLC to James Cara Brooke, Lot K Blk 5 Harbor Bills, July 5.
$745,000 Cuddlefish Cove LLP to Cyphert Dianna L, Cyphert Scott W, Bay Corner Unit B, July 5.
$736,608 Desoto Plaza Realty LLC to Property Holdings LLC, Blk B Highland Park, June 28.
$700,000 GCI Imperial Investment Corp, GCI Imperial Investment LLC, GCI Parcel B LLC, Imperial Lakes Resort LLC, Imperial Renaissance LLC to Gateway Commons East LLC, Pt 22-33-18, July 5.
$687,500 Baum Alison M, Baum Roger C to Hallam John Jordan, Hallam Stephanie M, Lot 141 River Club South, June 29.
$687,000 Consolidated Resource Recovery Inc to Morejon Ranch LLC, Book 2681, Page 4986, July 5.
$679,200 Pro Link Global Group 3 LLC to 1813 34205 LLC, Oaklawn, June 28.
$659,000 Siegler Marianne, Siegler Markus to Morris Brett H, Pine Avenue 210 212 Unit 210R, June 29.
$647,934 Divosta Homes LP to Hartmark Jeremy Wayne, Hartmark Kimberli Renee, Lot 176 Mallory Park, June 28.
$625,000 Palmview Court LLC to Palmview Court Apartments LLC, Pt 34-34-17, July 5.
$615,000 Cimino Linda E to Diane Hayden Living Trust, Hayden Diane, Hayden Walter, Lot 61 Kenwood Park, June 29.
$612,506 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Varela Patricia Monica, Vila Elsa Marta Nieto, Lot 652 Esplanade, July 5.
$590,000 Olson Carola M, Olson David E to Reuter Katherine A, Reuter Nicholas T, Lot 38 Loop of Northwest Bradenton, June 27.
$565,000 Ameres Andreas, Ameres Kalliopi P to Hadjiesmaeiloo Ebrahim, Pt 17-34-18, July 5.
$565,000 Wick Artis L, Wick David C to Ready Lonnie A, Ready Sue L, River Woods, June 27.
$535,000 Hock Gary, Hock Tracey to Newby Ann M, Newby Timothy W, Pt 10-34-17, June 27.
$535,000 Springfield Geoffrey, Springfield Kimberly to Logrande Frank, Logrande Jacqueline, Lot 73 Greyhawk Landing, July 3.
$529,000 Cook Leah R, Cook Marvin F, Leah R Cook 2006 Trust, Marvin F Cook 2006 Trust to Flagg Albert E, Flagg Anita L, Lot 16 Henley, July 3.
$525,000 Kinsella Richard H, Trivino Fanny Irene Cordova to Brinkman Henry David, Smith Judy Lynn, Lot 1142 Sonoma, June 28.
$517,500 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Lotz Ellen Cory, Lot 175 Del Webb, June 29.
$508,842 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Rizzo Annemarie R, Lot 612 Esplanade, July 5.
$500,000 Blais Jocelyne B, Blais Maurice G, Jocelyne B Blais Trust 2011, Maurice G Blais Trust 2011 to Torchia Anthony J, Torchia Katherine B, Lot 3 Perico Isles, June 29.
$492,900 Keyes Cheryl L, Keyes Robert M to Dean Doreen Ruth, Dean Larry Wayne, Doreen Ruth Dean Living Trust, Larry Wayne Dean Living Trust, Lot 4140 River Club South, July 5.
$486,245 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Spivack Audrey Jones, Spivack Lawrence F, Lot 241 Esplanade, June 28.
$485,000 Zarlenga Joseph A, Zarlenga Olga to Collman Lisa A, Collman Michael R, Lot 12 Rivers Ridge, June 27.
$481,379 Divosta Homes LP to Scott Heather, Scott Maxwell W, Lot 93 Mallory Park, June 27.
$480,000 Barbara Narcisco Revocable Living Trust, Narcisco Barbara to Parsons Franca, Parsons Timothy John, Lot 46 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, July 5.
$480,000 Gain Bettiann M, Gain Mark G to Tolbert Joseph R, Tolbert Paula J, Lot 4083 Heritage Harbour, June 29.
$466,500 Canger Giovanna C, Canger Jonathan M to Atkinson Amie J, Atkinson Glen M, Atkinson Matthew R, Pt 28-34-16, June 28.
$465,000 Miarecki George J, Miarecki Karen to Jamie R Mills Living Trust, Mills Jamie R, Lot 138 Riverdale Revised, June 29.
$461,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Erickson Debra A, Erickson Gregory J, Lot 240 Del Webb, June 29.
$460,000 Freydl Mark C to Provenza Kim A, Provenza Michael J, Lot 94 Tidewater Preserve, June 28.
$458,992 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Dolan Donald, Lot 11 Mirabella at Village Green, June 29.
$458,000 Carroll Kevin, Carroll Sally to Bernhart Christina, Bernhart William R, Lot 64 Grayhawk Landing, June 27.
$457,400 DR Horton Inc to Moore Andrew Joseph, Moore Barbara Fiorella, Lot 100 Rye Wilderness Estates, June 29.
$449,990 DR Horton Inc to Griffith Andrew James, Griffith Kelly Ann, Lot 78 Rye Wilderness Estates, June 29.
$449,000 King Darlene, King Family Revocable Trust, King Michael A to Lee Erin Elizabeth, Lee Hung Wei, Blk 5 Pinehurst, June 28.
$444,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Roman Anne M, Roman John R, Lot 238 Del Webb, July 5.
$435,000 Huffman David W, Huffman Sandra L to Cheles Denise M, Lot 50 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, July 5.
$430,411 Divosta Homes LP to Dearing Henry N, Dearing Jennifer C, Lot 29 Mallory Park, July 5.
$430,000 Scafati Daniela E, Scafati Mark J to Walterson Hollie Marie, Walterson Raymond Jr, Lot 2030 Twin Rivers, June 27.
$425,000 Ferguson Donna G, Ferguson M Dwight to Batsch Jodi M, Batsch Shawn E, Lot 22 Greenbrook Village, June 29.
$425,000 Sparhawk Joel to Munzell Jeffrey D, Munzell M Jane, Lot 7 Blk C Tidewater Preserve, June 30.
$419,900 Petrillo Thomas G, Petrillo Toniann to Segerson Edward C, Segerson Lucy F, Lot 71 Azalea Park, June 28.
$418,160 DR Horton Inc to Viola Donna, Viola Marco J, Lot 96 Rye Wilderness Estates, June 29.
$410,000 Readington Business Park II LLC to Anderson Gregory T, Anderson Ruth L, Lot C 33 Rosedale Highlands, July 5.
$409,000 Price Katherine E, Price Lawrence L to Hawkey William, Randall Kimberly, Lot 35 Rye Wilderness Estates, June 29.
$405,000 Poitrast James A, Poitrast Mary E to Floyd Angelia Michelle, Floyd Michael Wayne, Lot 108 Gamble Creek Estates, June 27.
$405,000 Sayers Scott Cameron to Dennis Robert, Lot 5 Blk 5 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, June 27.
$400,000 Conway Donna T, Conway Michael Kevin, Tyree Donna T to Carrol John P, Hutelmyer Mary Beth, Lot 62 Arbor Reserve, June 27.
$399,000 WCI Communities LLC to Moore Helen B, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 2 D, June 29.
$395,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Wolfe Elsita, Lot 136 River Wilderness, June 29.
$392,800 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Fenstermacher Barry W, Fenstermacher Lorraine S, Lot 77 Mirabella at Village Green, July 3.
$390,000 Buda Pavel, Budova Veronika to Devries Sharon K, Devries William J, Lot 57 Blk M Glenn Lakes, June 28.
$390,000 Wilbanks Edgar L Jr, Wilbanks Johanna to Martinez Veronica, Lot 211 Woodbrook, July 5.
$389,000 Tassmer Heather A, Tassmer Jeffrey A to Kosko Gregory M, Kosko Jean M, Riggio Joseph Sr, Lot 239 Del Tierra, June 29.
$387,000 Himelberger Lori J, Himelberger Todd J to Garcia Judith Marie, Pt 27-34-17, June 28.
$385,500 Sam Rodgers Propertes Inc to Afif Araksi, Afif Joseph, Lot 282 Greyhawk Landing West, June 28.
$385,000 Baggott Deborah, Baggott William to Carlin Mary P, Carlin Steve W, Lot 138 Summerfield Village, June 29.
$380,000 6649 Renssalaer Dr LLC, 6649 Renssalaer Drive LLC to Varney Ella V, Sarabay Estates, July 5.
$380,000 Queen James D, Queen Linda S to Del Carmen Maria, Pena Maria D, Ramirez Jose R, Blk B Myakka, June 28.
$378,000 Richard Sandra to Anders Ann, Anders Wilbert, Mcclendon Dorothy June, Mcclendon Gregg, Lot 5115 Mill Creek, June 27.
$376,397 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Longwell Anne W, Longwell Robert M, Lot 15 Mirabella at Village Green, July 3.
$375,000 Krajewski Janina, Krajewski Mike to Hasan Syed Reaz, Yasmine Sabina, Lot 4017 Cascades at Sarasota, June 27.
$375,000 Miller Barbara E to Reber Stanley R, Blk D Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, July 5.
$375,000 Willen Morton I to Smith Elizabeth Adams, Smith Richard, Sea Pines Unit 11, July 5.
$373,573 River Reach Associates LLC to Bradley Roland, Leclere Saundra Dee, Lot 208 Rivers Reach, July 3.
$370,000 Carnahan Charles, Carnahan Joy to Feathers Donna Jean, Feathers Kirk, Lot 362 Harrison Ranch, June 29.
$362,795 Standard Pacific of Florida to Hindson Tara Clancy, Kindson Kevin, Lot 268 Arbor Grande, June 27.
$360,012 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Weyer Megan E, Weyer Ryan P, Lot 29 Ridge at Crossing Creek, June 28.
$360,000 Smith Diane Marlene to Hoag Gerry Peirce, Lot 94 Coral Shores, July 3.
$357,500 Moore Chad Jeremy, Moore Natalie Nicole to Rosnick Sharon I Goltz, Rosnick Steven J, Lot 123 Oakleaf Hammock, June 29.
$356,195 DR Horton Inc to Sheridan Linda Ann, Sheridan Peter Richard, Lot 150 Del Tierra, June 28.
$355,000 Simmons Joseph, Simmons Mary Ann to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 4 Stewart, June 28.
$353,090 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Briones Genara M, Briones Rene L, Lot 24 Magnolia Point, July 3.
$351,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Baena Antonio, Baena Rita Louise, Lot 288 Heritage Harbour, June 28.
$350,000 Rooke Katherine F, Ruggeri Mary H to Hill Kathy, Hill Ronald, Lot 8 Blk A West Palm, June 27.
$349,900 Henchar Frederick A, Henchar Frederick Allen, Henchar Pamela J, Henchar Pamela Jane to Doud Dirk W, Doud Richelle M, Lot 105 River Woods, June 28.
$346,990 DR Horton Inc to Rose Faith Byrd, Rose Lewis Leslie, Lot 524 Del Tierra, July 3.
$345,000 Hait Anne Sofie J, Hait Ryan J to Hafer Amanda, Lot 23 Central Park, June 27.
$343,510 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Wren Faith A, Wren John R, Lot 7014 Twin Rivers, June 28.
$342,000 Truong Dawn, Truong Dongphuong Nhu to Riccobono Kiley, Riccobono Richard, Pt 35-33-18, June 29.
$340,000 DR Horton Inc to Chandler Jeffrey D, Chandler Jennifer E, Lot 414 Del Tierra, June 27.
$335,900 Kohuth Karen L, Kohuth Theodore D to Romano Keith R, Romano Rosemary, Lot 15 Central Park, June 28.
$335,000 Boyd Daniel R, Boyd Nancy J, Boyd Trust to Goren Michael, Papaluca Richard, Lot 56 Edgewater Village, June 27.
$335,000 Bush William to Rago Kenneth J, Rago Sharon A, Lot 20 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club, June 30.
$335,000 Cochems David Revocable Trust Agreement, Cochems Mary Revocable Trust Agreement, Davod Cochems and Mary Cochems Revocable Trust Agreement, Shiraishi Mary to Kulisz Michael G, Lot 115 Palm Aire at Sarasota, June 29.
$335,000 Fischer Brian L, Fischer Patricia L, Simmons Jean F to Hanson Emma, Hanson Mark, Lot 195 Sabal Harbour, July 5.
$335,000 Oelker David, Oelker Susan to Sweat Howell L, Tooley Michael A, Blk 12 Whitfield Estates, June 29.
$335,000 Young David L, Young Susan Guild to Langer Ashley B, Lot 99 Virginia Water, July 5.
$330,000 Walterson Hollie Marie, Walterson Raymond Jr to Gregg Jeffrey A, Gregg Kenni P, Lot 11 Longpond at Mote Ranch, June 30.
$329,000 Stewart Robert S, Stone Melissa A to Escobio Amanda L, Ryan Daniel J, Shorelands, June 27.
$325,316 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Sands Beverly Gail, Sands David James, Lot 1 Oakleaf Hammock, June 29.
$325,000 University Village LLC to Dhein Sharon A, Lot 29 University Village, June 28.
$323,500 Baseman Stephen J, Zigulich Joseph D Jr to Feikema Philip J, Lot 28 Riverside Shores, June 29.
$323,000 Starline Hunter R, Starline Shannon L to Ramirez Miguel, Verycken Olga J, Lot 542 Braden Woods, June 28.
$322,770 DR Horton Inc to Bajaj Jason Paul Singh, Bajaj Patricia Anne, Lot 254 Del Tierra, June 29.
$321,000 Curtis M and Raena Lucia KekIIokakai Reynolds Revocable Living Trust, Reynolds Curtis Matthew, Reynolds Raena Lucia KekIIokakai Revocable Living Trust to Hunt Ellen, Vernon Diana, Lot 348 Heritage Harbour, July 5.
$317,500 Gombos Melanie D, Gombos Thomas M to Brantley Robert E, Laguna at Riviera Dunes III Unit 108, June 29.
$315,000 Ram Property Holdings LLC to Boots Gordon Craig, Boots Minam M, Lot 24 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, July 5.
$315,000 Rickabaugh Mark, Rickabaugh Tracey to Molina Josefina, Lot 152 River Plantation, June 28.
$315,000 Savage Sheila C, Sheila C Savage Revocable Trust to Rookes Wayne, Soto Keith R, Lot 153 Woodbrook, June 29.
$310,000 Kted1 LLC to Lee Melanie A, Pokorny Nicholas C, Lot 13 Summerfield Village, June 28.
$308,000 Mitchell James S, Mitchell Kimberly A to Teresa Charles M, Teresa Sandra J, Lot 93 Blk B 4 Summerfield Village, June 29.
$306,000 Bunker Brandan, Bunker Samantha to Marshall Jonte L, Lot 55 Harrison Ranch, July 5.
$305,000 Bradford Charles E, Bradford Susan C to Wulf Susan L, Lot 21 Blk J Glenn Lakes, June 29.
$305,000 Murray Mary Jo, Murray Thomas E, Thomas E Murray and Mary Jo Murray Revocable Trust to George Kevin, Reitz Deborah, Lot 21 Eagle Trace, June 29.
$300,000 Benjamin Natalie, Meyer John, Meyer Natalie, Purcell Natalie to Byrne Wayne J, Lot 274 Copperstone, June 28.
$300,000 Elbare John M to Taylor Lacy C, Taylor Susan M, Lot 124 River Woods, June 29.
$300,000 Green Monique, Green Raymond E to Rodriguez Amber L, Rodriguez Justin C, Lot 386 Harrison Ranch, June 30.
$298,600 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hunt Sharon Anne, Lot 260 Del Webb, June 29.
$297,500 Hernandez Ginger D, Hernandez Jason E to Benuska Charles S, Rutledge Caroline, Rutledge Caroline, Lot 19 Blk A Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, June 27.
$297,000 DR Horton Inc to Kiesel Paul G, Paul G Kiesel Trust, Lot 512 Del Tierra, June 30.
$295,000 Fiermonti Barbara A, Fiermonti William G to Gibson Andrew P Jr, Gibson Meredith M, Lot 3 River Wilderness, June 27.
$285,000 Camp Julie M, Camp Matthew J to Brown Alice P, Lot 25 Arbor Reserve, June 27.
$285,000 Coyle Becky L, Coyle Daniel J Jr to Parsons Cameron, Lot 18 Palma Sola Village, July 5.
$280,000 Fenton Nona S, Fenton Paul J Jr to Hodder John, Hodder Marie, Lot 4138 Heritage Harbour, July 5.
$280,000 Masterson Judy G, Masterson Todd A to Katich Bradley D, Katich Kellie D, Blk N Ellenton Village Plat, June 28.
$279,500 Bartolone Jason F, Bartolone Jennifer L to Moeller Renee M, Moeller Scott C, Lot 75 Central Park, June 27.
$276,500 Maggi Thomas Debra to Provenzano Donna L, Provenzano John F, Lot 167 Carlyle at The Villages of Palm Aire, July 5.
$275,000 Delfabro Properties LLC to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 6 Greenbrook Village, July 5.
$271,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Anderson Doris L, Anderson Francis N, Lot 28 Blk 35 Crosscreek, June 28.
$270,000 Coyle Patricia Ann, Coyle Ryan to Chiappone Christine Milner, Chiappone Michael, Lot 134 Sugar Mill Lakes, June 28.
$270,000 Shenk Karen A to Rodriguez Tina L, Lot 21 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, July 5.
$268,500 DR Horton Inc to Wu Cheng Wei, Wu Xue Yong, Lot 118 Cottages at San Lorenzo, June 30.
$266,200 Hutchins S Susie, Hutchins Sophie S, Hutchins Sophie Suzanne to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 45 Shorelands, June 28.
$265,000 Green Brittany, Green Hunter to Lyons Chad A, Lyons Robyn J, Lot 14 Blk B Casa Del Sol, July 5.
$262,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Sausner Alan H, Sausner Linda R, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6401, June 29.
$260,000 Davies Robert S, Davies Sharon E to Seconndi Alexander, Seconndi Linda, Lot 36 Fairfield, June 29.
$260,000 Wingate Gene Raymond Jr, Wingate Tamara Lee to Wiedeman Rachel, Wiedeman Rob, Manatee River Park, July 3.
$259,000 DR Horton Inc to Skotarski Dorota, Skotarski Krzystof, Soleil Unit 101, June 29.
$259,000 DR Horton Inc to Bogdziewicz Andrzej, Bogdziewicz Malgorzata, Soleil Unit 101, June 30.
$259,000 Egan Annette H, Egan Gregory H to Collins Christin S, Collins Jeremy, Lot 150 Copperstone, June 28.
$258,613 Pgci Iv LLC to Decker Linda A, Decker Richard, Lot 86 Silverleaf, July 3.
$258,284 River Reach Associates LLC to Sullivan Amberlea, Sullivan Eric, Lot 204 Rivers Reach, July 3.
$258,000 Bombeli Karin, Bombeli Thomas to Clark George D, Greene Clark Diane, Villas at El Conquistador Unit 10 B, July 3.
$258,000 DR Horton Inc to Otoole Erin Elizabeth, Otoole Timothy Edward, Soleil Unit 104, June 29.
$257,000 Schrimpe Marion to Mayle Ephraim, Mayle Joanita, Blk 5 Palma Sola Heights, June 29.
$256,000 Alexandra B Severance Revocable Trust, Severance Alexandra B Revocable Trust, Severance Margaret Z, Severance Michael A to Lussky Richard L, Zunk Lester A, Lot 20 Blk H Ballentine Manor Estates, June 29.
$255,900 Mangione Charlene to Morales Dolores A, Lot 110 Eagle Trace, June 27.
$253,000 Hennen Patricia to Simon David L, Simon David L Jr, Pomello Park, July 5.
$253,000 JPMorgan Chase Bank to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 18 Riverwalk Village, July 5.
$252,000 Dine Erika to Ferrer Yadira Francis, Perez Adrian Perdomo, Pimlott Steven D, Lot 8 Creekwood, June 28.
$251,990 DR Horton Inc to Morelli Carlos Alberto, Morelli Johana Andrea, Lot 433 Del Tierra, June 29.
$251,990 DR Horton Inc to Cantu Alexis Armilo, Cantu Jimena, Lot 221 Willow Walk, June 27.
$250,000 Edwards Deljean R, Winkelman Deljean R to Sturgeon Elise N, Sturgeon Matthew D, Lot 10 Blk B Westwoods, July 5.
$249,000 Rei77 LLC to Heavner Daniel R, Blk 6 Parrish Annex, June 27.
$245,500 DR Horton Inc to Gibson Jeffrey S, Lot 389 Del Tierra, June 28.
$245,000 Meridian Trust Company Ltd to Dawn Redwood Trust, Redwood Dawn Trust, Pt 27-33-17, July 5.
$245,000 Progress Residential 2015 2 Borrower LLC to Ward Aaron, Ward Michelle, Lot 57 Kingsfield Lakes, June 27.
$244,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Lawson Christine L, Lawson Timothy C, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 201, July 5.
$243,500 DR Horton Inc to Beckett Morales Luis Antonio, Talamantes Santiago Sharon, Lot 13 Cottages at San Lorenzo, June 30.
$243,100 Hyder Ernestine, Hyder Ernestine W, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 35 Plantations at Tara Golf and Country Club 2016-CA-002001, June 28.
$240,000 Alternative Assets LLC to Collins Natalie M, Collins Samuel T, Lot 1 Parrish Estates, June 28.
$240,000 DR Horton Inc to Barclay Linda J, Barclay William Blaine II, Soleil Unit 103, June 30.
$240,000 Dominic Celine, Thomas Dominic to Aleyas Cirly, Dominic Tom Mannamplackal, Lot 120 Covered Bridge Estates, July 5.
$240,000 Margaret M Wilkinson Trust, Wilkinson Margaret M to Reilly Christine Carol, Reilly James Patrick, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 6269, June 29.
$240,000 Stephenson Roxanne, Stephenson Sean Iain to Johnson Lesia, Lot 10 Blk D Braden River Lakes, June 29.
$239,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Treacy Margaret M, Treacy William A, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101, June 28.
$239,000 Aubin Dennis A, Ennis Barbara to Bradford Valerie, Lawson Phillip, Lot 14 Blk B Cape Vista, July 5.
$238,000 Dunlow Susan E, Willoughby Sharon A to Sun Investments of Sarasota LLC, Lot 1 Summerfield Village, June 29.
$238,000 Nabergall John A, Nabergall Jonelle K to Larson Bert G Jr, Larson Page E, Lot 32 Manatee Oaks IIb, July 5.
$236,490 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Williams Reginald L, Lot 131 Old Mill Preserve, June 29.
$236,286 Pgci Iv LLC to Rezendes Darrell D, Rezendes Family Revocable Living Trust, Rezendes Tricia E, Lot 53 Silverleaf, July 3.
$236,000 Lindstrom Ted to Jeff Deborah A, Jeff Steven, Lot 77 Sterling Lake, June 28.
$235,000 Chirpich Craig Richard, Chirpich William John to Walker Jeanne E, Walker Randall R, River Dance Unit 108, June 27.
$235,000 Gallant Renee Michele, Story Matthew Edward to Himes Trevor A, Lot 18 Creekside Preserve, June 27.
$235,000 Robert E Urie Family Trust, Smith John Michael, Urie Bea H, Urie Bertha H, Urie Robert E Family Trust to Hayes Gregory V, Villas at Wild Oak Bay I II III Unit 9B, June 28.
$234,900 Plunkett Barbara M, Plunkett Brian T to Ih6 Property Florida L P, Lot 94 Summerfield Village, July 5.
$234,000 Hammersmith Harris Iv, Hammersmith Tabitha to Cory David O, Cory Sandra J, Lot 11 Forest Pines, June 29.
$230,535 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Field Forrest, Lot 316 Silverleaf, July 3.
$230,000 Ibasfalean Gleonic Jr II to Moore Austin M, Moore Brittany Jade, Pt 3-35-16, June 28.
$230,000 Root David L, Root Melissa A to Price Bobby N, Price Roberta A, Shoreline Terraces V at Perico Bay Club Unit 944, June 29.
$229,900 Christenson LLC to Mccallam Kimberly, Mccallam Sara Bonilla, Lot 5 Oakley, July 5.
$226,000 Gregg Jeffrey A, Gregg Kenni P to Fraser Carol Ann, Lot 32 San Michele at University Commons, June 30.
$226,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Aberra Elizabeth, Lot 74 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, July 5.
$225,000 Gonzalez Manuel P, Marzo Gisela Victoria Garcia to Desolano Shakuntala Devi Persaud, Maldonado German Jose Solano, Lot 39 Sterling Lake, June 28.
$225,000 Langer Cynthia S, Langer Daryl H to Hernandez Erika, Hernandez Gabriel R, Lot 10 Blk A Fairfax, June 28.
$225,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Corona Yania, Jaime Felipe Jr, Lot 14 Blk 3 Revised Plat of Bells, June 29.
$224,000 Clubb Darlene K, Kempeneer Joseph Hendrick to Ramos Jose O Rodriguez, Santiago Militza, Lot 5 Oak Terrace, July 5.
$220,000 DR Horton Inc to Villa Robert J, Villa Sarah R, Lot 258 Willow Walk, June 28.
$218,990 DR Horton Inc to Banning Rachel Catherine, Banning Ryan Christopher, Lot 233 Willow Walk, June 29.
$216,000 Dua Romy N, Kumar Punita to Fiermonti Barbara A, Lot 89 Lakeside Preserve, June 27.
$215,569 Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Bank of New York Trust Company, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Mastr Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust 2005 2 to Mm Studio LLC, Lot 43 Regal Oaks, June 28.
$212,000 Pelkey Bonnie R, Pelkey David A to Chica Gloria I, Lot 35 Blk B Palmetto Estates, June 27.
$210,000 Copeland Thereselle K, Thereselle K Copeland Revocable Trust to Butt Susan H, Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1645, June 29.
$210,000 Mischou Daniel T, Mischou Linda K to Balla Jozsef, Balla Zsuzsanna, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 347, June 27.
$209,900 Colbert Robin B to Klein Janice Fran, Klein William, Pine Trace Unit 40, June 27.
$209,000 Parker John, Parker Lorie, Starkell Barry, Starkell Patricia to Schwab Kay E, Schwab Lester A, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 86, June 29.
$208,000 Karaham Srikar, Karanam Srilakshmi, Karanam Srinivasulu to Lee Lynn, Lot 10 Gates Creek, June 28.
$207,727 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Sprang Juliet Ld, Lot 318 Silverleaf, July 3.
$207,000 Paine Ellen Therese, Paine Timothy Jay to Schneller Michael C, Palma Sola Trace Unit 360, July 5.
$205,000 Radcliffe Joanne M to Santelli Jenna, Smith Justin T, Lot 45 Gates Creek, June 29.
$204,000 Brougham Reo Owner LP to Amaya Belkis Gonzaslez, Gimenez Ricardo, Lot 197 Crystal Lakes, June 29.
$204,000 Couser Jean M, Walker Ted E to Scott Heather E, Lot 15 Blk K Highland Park, June 27.
$201,000 Guerrette Thomas, Jepsen Rebecca A to Davis John Jeff, Lot 28 Catalina, July 5.
$200,000 Schutze Deborah A, Schutze Wolfgang T to Crum Diana, Lot 17 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, July 5.
$199,900 Emerson Properties of Manatee LLC to Wisniewski Andrea, Lot 13 Blk D E W Chaffees, June 27.
$199,000 Eriksen Beth L, Eriksen Jonathan D to Barclay Jennifer, Lot 6 Blk H Pine Lakes, July 5.
$195,000 Jeff Deborah A, Jeff Steven C to Johnson Josephine K, Cypress Strand Unit 18 101, June 28.
$191,268 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Mowery Anne M, Mowery James S Jr, Lot 202 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, June 28.
$190,000 Fitzpatrick Scott William to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Pt 9-35-17, June 30.
$186,000 Rodriguez Daniel to Martin Barbara L, Martin William S, Lot 29 Garrett, July 5.
$184,600 Lokos Kathryn J to Ortbach Maryse C, Ortbach Roland L, Lot 11 Blk L Bayshore Gardens, July 5.
$184,000 Rieckhoff George to Hegedus Ernest B, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 6 203, June 29.
$183,000 Guthrie Matthew S to Cruz Damian J, Blk C Mercell Park, July 5.
$182,500 Bergquist Kevin F, Bergquist Madeleine, Bergquist Marie A to Croft Justine S, Croft Stephen P, Lot 10 Blk B Sol Haven Acres, June 30.
$181,000 Zauner Reinhard, Zauner Renate, Zauner Scuderi Renate to Goodell Daniel A, Goodell Joann M, Harborage On Braden River III Unit C 05, July 5.
$180,500 Flaherty Julie A, Flaherty Thomas A to Ferguson Sherry, Cypress Strand Unit 29 202, June 27.
$180,000 Judy A Weston Revocable Trust, Weston Judy A to Mann Glenda, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 7, June 27.
$180,000 Mcmurry Bryce III to Howard Christine E, Lot 29 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, June 28.
$180,000 Race Bruce J to Zimbovskiy Daniel D, Pt 29-35-18, June 28.
$180,000 Wynn Wynn LLC to Redmond Susan, Grand Estuary I at River Strand Unit 218, June 28.
$180,000 Yukhtman Felex to USA Spirit LLC, Creekwood Commons East Unit 9, July 3.
$179,000 Ringquist Burt L, Ringquist Virginia L to Moon Beckie S, Moon Joseph M, Lot 1 Lexington, June 29.
$175,000 Andries James A to Burch Moore Tameka, Blk A J R Etters, June 30.
$174,900 Szewc Tamara J to Polakowski Mary J, Polakowski Thomas A, Lot 10 Blk 5 Garden Heights, June 28.
$174,000 Norris Jimmy Wade, Norris Mildred Ann to Ramsey Genevieve Joy, Ramsey William Rick, Blk 2 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto, June 27.
$173,300 Bank of America, Lasalle Bank NA, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, US Bank NA to Irish Jody L, Lot 47 Blk D Braden River Lakes, June 27.
$171,500 Dolphin Realty and Mgmt LLC to Medina Claudia V Rodriguez, Lot 13 Blk 1 Mar Lee Acres, July 5.
$170,000 Cadle Harold E, Cadle Mary Wells, Harold E and Mary Wells Cadle Revocable Living Trust to Kaminski Peter P, Siana Pamela Ann, Lot 8 Alcona Estates, July 5.
$169,000 Bullard Richard Jr, Cabral Norma Jean, Ordway Fred Jr, Sweeney Michael, Thornton Carol, Thornton Gary, Thornton Robert, Tidwell James B, Tidwell Joseph Paul to Haas Delvin Eugene, Haas Marjorie Christy, Pt 3-35-17, June 28.
$169,000 Grimes Barbara, Grimes James, Miller Charles, Miller Dawn, Potts Kathleen M, Potts Richard K to Carpenter Heather, Carpenter Scott J, Palma Sola Trace Unit 327, June 28.
$168,000 Jean Roger to Simmonds Ryan Leon, Lot 157 Oak View, June 27.
$167,900 Kanaan Traci A to Dodson Laura P, Jdw Investment Management and Holdings LLC, Greens at Edgewater Unit 11, July 5.
$166,900 Florida Department of Revenue, Hasenflu Jane, Independent Savings Plan Company, Ispc, Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Mann Jane, Mann Jane Hasenflu, Mann John E, Matthews Terence, Sheffield Donald, Sheffield Donald R, Sheffield Lisa, Sheffield Lis to Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2004 He2, US Bank, Lot 18 Palma Sola Pines 2015-CA-000608, June 30.
$166,600 Markowitz William G Jr to Wells Fargo Bank, Lot 162 Peridia 2015-CA-005407, June 28.
$164,900 Barnsleywarne Properties LLC to Gutshall Deanna M, Lot 3 Blk 7 Garden Heights, June 27.
$162,000 Solid Holdings LLC to Hernandez Francisca, Lot 7 Blk J Kirkhaven, June 27.
$160,184 ARNS Inc to Falcon River Properties LLC, Lot 15 Blk E Casa Del Sol, June 28.
$160,000 Anderson Marjorie to Rel Homes LLC, Blk B Beighneer Manor, June 27.
$160,000 Ke Jingwei to Danehy Thomas Francis IV, Pinehurst Unit 114, June 27.
$160,000 Lagrotte Leo J, Lagrotte Sandra L to Rusted Leone Susan, Horizon Townhouses Unit E 6, July 5.
$160,000 Schlotter Ethel L to Detra Joy B, Villas at Pinebrook Unit 1, June 29.
$159,200 Harker Julie, Jasper Corrine, Jasper Mark to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1326, June 28.
$155,000 Arreola Kira, Uranga Todd Jose to Christopoulos Georgia, Christopoulos Tina V, Lot 30 Blk 9 Southwood Village, July 5.
$155,000 Barnovitz Robert to Simpkins Michael Jr, Willowbrook Unit 3104, June 28.
$154,331 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kelleher Richard Francis Jr, Kelleher Tanya M, Lot 8 River Plantation, June 30.
$151,500 Khan Masood, Khan Yasmeen to Hoop George A III, Hoop Jason A, Hoop Melisa D, Willowbrook Unit 303, June 30.
$150,000 Blair Bradford B, Bradford B Blair Living Trust to Long Manyu, Long Qingli, Lot 2077 Mill Creek, June 28.
$150,000 Catania Frances F, Frances F Catania Revocable Living Trust to Pollina Mary Ellen, Tara Verandas Two Unit 205, June 30.
$150,000 Fenton Clyde V III, Fenton Family Revocable Trust, Robertson Sarah F to Cloud Eugene M III, Lot 4 Onwego Park Annex, July 5.
$150,000 Kramer Larry Elmer, Kramer Susan to Banda Julio Jr, Lot 12 Blk 1 Bells, July 5.
$150,000 Monsen Janice C, Monsen Paul A to Jwc Sarasota Tpa LLC, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 49 11, June 30.
$149,900 Demello Clodoaldo A, Demello Neide H to Nafisi Shahnaz, Nikuosokhan Abdolhossien, Palms of Cortez Unit 2, June 29.
$149,000 Macey David Charles, Macey Norma Mary to Macey David Charles, Macey Norma Mary, Stewart David James, Stewart Kerry Louise, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 107, June 29.
$148,500 Jameson Terrill L to Johnston William T, Lot 6 Blk C Meadow Lake, June 29.
$147,500 Hannaford Rex, Hannaford Terri M, Rex Hannaford and Terri M Hannaford Revocable Living Trust to Webb Amy L, Blk B Brunjes, June 27.
$145,000 Dejanovska Anita Taseva, Dejanovski Nikola to Cobanoglu Cihan, Blk B Tangelo Park, June 29.
$145,000 Werner David G, Werner Donna M to Jarvis Katharine A, Jarvis Ronald H, Ten Downing Street Unit 307, June 29.
$143,000 Alsop John F to Mauri Monica B, Lot 1 Blk 17 Saba Harbour, June 29.
$143,000 Mierendorf Dianna L to Kreissle Mechtild, Kreissle Peter, Lot 4 Bayshore Gardens, July 5.
$140,000 Green Lorraine R, Lorraine R Green Revocable Trust to Stanbridge Maribeth K, Stanbridge Richard S, Meadowcroft Unit 1201, July 5.
$139,500 Phillips Joyce H, Phillips William C to Cruikshank Robert, Lakes Unit 106, July 5.
$135,000 Barton Nicola to Zarza Resendiz Feliciano, Lot 33 Peacocks, June 29.
$135,000 Najjar Leonard J, Najjar Lillian R to Long Daniel D, Long Joyce E, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 239, July 3.
$131,000 Greffe Pierre O to Chen Hejia, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 101, June 27.
$130,000 Zeeff Cher to Rosa Ada, Vivienda at Bradenton II Unit 43, June 27.
$127,307 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Greene Gary C, Greene Ursula M, Lot 97 Magnolia Point II, June 28.
$127,000 Illingworth Joshua to Price Lauren E, Price William C III, Price William C Iv, Palms of Cortez Unit 4, June 27.
$125,000 Carolee Edwards Revocable Trust, Edwards Carolee, Edwards Ivan L to Majikas Luci K, Meadowcroft South Unit 6216, July 5.
$125,000 GLS Fund LLC to CFC Gomez Inc, 0, June 29.
$121,500 Downey Sharon to Hennen Patricia L, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 41, July 5.
$120,000 Crawford Carl D, Crawford Sherry, Walker Berdinia, Walker Lyle A to Sanctuary Residential Investor LLC, Arbors of Bradenton, July 5.
$118,511 Freedom Mortgage Corporation to United States of America Administration of Veterans Affairs, Lot 5 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, June 30.
$115,000 Brazukas Dorothy F to JH Rental Group LLC, Blk H East Palmetto, June 29.
$115,000 Raburn Vincent Jason to Morgan 3012 LLC, Pt 3-35-18, July 3.
$112,500 Thurman Virginia L, Thurman William F to Eriksen Beth L, Eriksen Jonathan D, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 98, July 5.
$110,000 Winkelmann Hella, Winkelmann Lutz to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1514, June 28.
$109,000 Kline Diane L, Kline Michael S to Cj Montauk LLC, Lot 7 Blk B Villas of Lakeside South, June 29.
$108,000 Ling George H Jr to Earl David Williams Trust, Tanya Wynne Williams Trust, Willams Tanya Wynne, Williams Earl David, Cortez Villas Unit 35, June 29.
$107,000 Crisp Eric J to Offerpad LLC, Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC, Spvborrower8, Lot 7 Blk 6 Southwood Village Replat, June 28.
$104,800 Bank of America, Sabal Bay Association Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association, Sabal Bay Unit 10 3 2015-CA-005464, June 28.
$104,800 Carter Susan M, Carter Susan Marie, Suntrust Mortgage Inc to Duke Partners II LLC, Lot 4 Pinewood Village 2015-CA-001184, June 28.
$100,200 Parker Thurman F to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 14 Blk H Hill Park 2014-CA-005693, June 30.
$100,000 Christenson LLC to Castro Walter Enrigue, Deromero Sulma Marisol Carranza, Lot 9 Blk J Bayshore Gardens, June 29.
$100,000 Walker Jeanne E, Walker Randall R to Brown Ashley Arden, Templeton James Brian, Point Pleasant, June 27.
$96,800 Barajas Leoncio Zavala, Self Help Ventures Fund to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 6 Blk 2 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis 2016-CA-002167, June 30.
$95,000 Booth Dennis R, Booth Natalie to Lopez Angeles, Lopez Sotero, Shadybrook Village Unit 81A, June 28.
$92,000 Di Lena Bridget M to Di Lena Hannan Anita I, Hannan Steven C, Lot 5 Village Green of Bradenton, July 3.
$92,000 Johns David F, Johns Sara B to Clifford Andrea, Clifford Bryan, Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 112, June 28.
$92,000 Stevens Elizabeth P to Winscott Peggy J, Meadowcroft Unit 5633, June 29.
$90,700 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, July 5.
$89,000 Catherine A Trowbridge Solo K Account 131200027, Provident Trust Group LLC, Solo Catherine A Trowbridge K Account 131200027 to Naranjo Blanca L, River Preserve Unit 3107, June 28.
$87,000 Nolan Lisa to Hadzhiev Krasimir, Lot 27 Blk B Cape Vista, July 5.
$87,000 Sullivan Beth A, Sullivan Dewayne P to Alonso Carlos, Alonso Clara, Masthead Building of Harbor Pines Unit 4, June 28.
$83,700 Hollingsworth Anne J Trust, Hollingsworth William E Trust, Hollingsworth William J, William E and Minnie Anne J Hollingsworth Trust to Johnston Bobby, Johnston Kathryn Eskew, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 411 B, July 5.
$83,500 Sunberg Dennis to Allan Deborah, Ironwood First Unit 106 B, July 5.
$80,000 Anderson Frank H to April S B Woodside Revocable Living Trust, Matthew D Woodside Revocable Living Trust, Woodside April S B, Woodside Matthew D, Lot 15 Shaws Point, July 5.
$80,000 Weber Ellen M, Weber Louis N to Peddrick Larry, Peddrick Nadia, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 17, June 27.
$79,000 Heslop Brian, Heslop William to Miller Deborah T, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 424, July 5.
$76,000 Ozerities Henry B to Petersen Gary L, Wojtysiak Rodney J, Park Acres Estates Unit 39, June 27.
$68,777 Docar LLC to Wilkes William Bryan, Creekview Unit 6D, June 30.
$68,000 Kostrzewski Shirley, Shirley Kostrzewski Family Trust to Te Investments Properties LLC, Lot 13 Blk 20 Trailer Estates, June 27.
$65,000 Fraieli Constance M, John J Rossborough Revocable Living Trust, Rossborough John J Revocable Living Trust to Coble Mark, Coble Rhonda, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit S 16, July 5.
$65,000 Neely Richard Jeffrey, Neely Wilma W to Ives Patricia, Morgan Marie, Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 132, June 27.
$63,000 George Sanchez Trust, Sanchez George to Waterfall Capital Group LLC, Lot 435 Pinecrest, June 27.
$61,400 Champion Mortgage Company, Hollar Allan W, Hollar Bethany A, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1, US Bank NA, Lot 6 Blk 11 Holiday Heights 2016-CA-003633, June 27.
$60,000 Henderson Kelly Maxwell, Kinser Karen E, Maxwell George Ann, Maxwell William A Jr, Mckelvin Karen Maxwell, Porritt Kelly, Theuner George Ann to Liberty Exteriors LLC, Pt 17-33-18, June 27.
$59,000 RBW Enterprises I LLC to Manzella Home Improvements LLC, Blk 8 North Sarasota, July 5.
$58,000 Debsquared LLC to Equity Trust, Rothermel Susan J Roth Ira, Susan J Rothermel Roth Ira, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 428, June 30.
$57,000 Nash Andra L, Nash Lawrence M to Merideth Mary Kathleen, Chateau Village Unit 61, June 28.
$55,000 Ebling Christiana, Ebling Marc, Schneider Lori L, Walz Cari L, Ziegler Shelly L to Mcnabb Jeffrey G, Mcnabb Pamela S, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 110, June 29.
$55,000 Murphy Helen E to Everett David E, Palm Lake Estates Unit 292, July 5.
$54,500 Cameron Carla J, Cameron Gary L to Lima Salvatrice A, Blk H Fair Lane Acres, June 30.
$48,000 Garvey Marie E, Gibbons Margaret, Marie E Garvey Revocable Trust to Fowler Keith, Oakwood Villas Unit 62, June 29.
$47,000 Byerly Phyllis L to Phillips Tarina, Simonet Dawn Lynette, Lot 3 Cedar Terrace, July 5.
$45,500 Ferris Nancy M, Todoroff Michael, Todoroff Nancy M to Todoroff Michael, Todoroff Nancy M, Lot 8 Blk A Willow Woods, June 29.
$45,500 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Cobanoglu Cihan, Village On Cortez Condo Unit 1204 2017-TD-000015, June 28.
$45,000 Bcat 2014 12Tt, Christana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Martinez Giovanni, Pt 24-35-17, June 29.
$45,000 Diaz Oscar L to Deutscher Lorna Individual Retirement Account, Lorna Deutscher Individual Retirement Account, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 447, June 28.
$45,000 Lemoine Rheal R to Davis Clyde A, Davis Family Revocable Trust, Davis Janice K, El Rancho Village Unit R 9, June 28.
$44,253 Taylor Carol E to Morrow Eugene, Morrow John, Robichaud Marybeth, Lot 23 Blk 58 Trailer Estates, June 28.
$42,000 Kwantes Dorothy J, Kwantes Peter to St Louis Roger D, St Louis Vicki E, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 140, July 5.
$41,500 Eloda A Howard Living Trust, Howard Eloda A Living Trust, Price William to Brooks Clarice S, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 11, June 27.
$41,000 GFB Partners LLLP to Bartolotti Kimberly T, Kimberly T Bartolotti Trust, Lot 30 North River Estates, June 29.
$40,000 Bayshore Windmill Village Inc to Booth Dennis, Booth Natalie, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit K 13, June 29.
$40,000 Kushner Barbara J, Kushner Franklin R to Woods Linda, Woods Patrick, Cortez Park Unit T6, June 28.
$38,000 Duane Holdings LLC to Quilan Louis Edward, Blk F Fairview Park, June 28.
$38,000 Trend Re LLC to Ware Curtis W, Fair Lane Acres, June 30.
$35,000 Hyde Sherman to Colizza Antonio, Garden Walk Unit 1005, June 28.
$34,000 Ott Debra K, Ott Gary E to Bruce W and Andrea L Ott Revocable Trust, Ott Andrea L, Ott Bruce W, Second Bayshore Unit L 7, July 3.
$33,000 Riley Ellen, Shirley Leone Watters Trust, Watters Shirley Leone to Avery Lucretia Pauline, Gallagher Cindy Lou, Chateau Village Unit 154, July 5.
$32,500 Fortson Homes LLC to Mcglade Keith, Addition to Palmetto Point, July 5.
$30,000 Aanensen Carl T, Aanensen Dolores J to Lake Donna Sue, Skyway Village Estates Unit 61, June 28.
$30,000 Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Condominium Association Inc, Harbour Villa Club Condominium Association Inc to Fowler Bennie W Jr, Fowler Kelly D, Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer, June 30.
$26,100 Ginsberg Klemmt Erika, Ginsbert Klemmt Achim to 0, Sarasota Cay Club Unit N 404 2017-TD-000017, July 3.
$23,000 Manning Michelle L, Manning Nathan T to Manning Michelle L, Lot 12 Blk B Randolph Court, June 29.
$23,000 Tax Deed Enterprises II LLC to Nazzaro Edward A, Nazzaro Sharon L, 0, July 3.
$22,500 Maheu Frank Jr to Cali Ron, Lot 12 Blk B Heather Hills Estates, June 30.
Comments