Real estate transactions: May 15, 2017

$19,100,000 Bradenton Reserve LLC to Merion Bradenton Reserve LP, Lot 4 Forest at El Conquistador, April 28.
$15,500,000 Florida Reliance Properties LLC to Manatee Realty LLC, Pt 13-35-17, April 26.
$4,100,000 Banyan Beach Properties LLC to Duffy James W, Banyan Beach Unit A, April 28.
$2,650,000 Giuliano Florida Realty Development Group LLC to Gopher Hill Farm Inc, 0, May 2.
$1,650,000 Douglas C Wendt Jr Revocable Living Trust, Teri E Wendt Revocable Living Trust, Wendt Douglas C Jr, Wendt Teri E to Korff Detlev, Korff Maja, La Casa Costiera Unit 6, April 28.
$1,645,000 Gina A Hall Living Trust, Hall Gina A Living Trust, Vincent Gina H to Smucker Kathy S, Smucker Mervin L, Lot 5 Villa Rosa, May 3.
$1,325,000 Lott Keel Holdings LLC to Hamilton Daniel L, Hamilton Karen G, Wyngarden Geoffrey M, Wyngarden Jennifer D, Lot 2 Gulf View, May 2.
$1,150,000 Braeswood Properties Ltd to Cynthia A Korman Trust, Korman Cynthia A, Korman Harry A, Lot 8 Albemarle, May 3.
$1,045,000 Alyryan Partners LLC to Callahan James V, Callahan Yvonne, Coastal Cottages I, Unit A, April 26.
$1,000,000 Finesse Holdings Inc to Manatee Central LLC, Stebbins Block Resubdivision, April 26.
$962,500 Mclaughlin Margaret F, Mclaughlin Mark E to Young Ryan Matthew, Young Shannon Knight Coleman, Town of Palma Sola, April 28.
$895,000 Buckswild Properties LLC to Lido Acquisitions LLC, Lot 11 Blk D Bay Isles, April 27.
$868,000 Fletcher Family Trust, Fletcher Helene F, Fletcher Robert B to 535 Inc, Lot 11 Gutierrez, May 2.
$785,000 Baker Thomas E to Martin James Edward, Martin Nicholan, Lot 37 Warwick Gardens, April 27.
$775,000 Joan M Korzen Revocable Trust, Korzen Joan M, Korzen Raymond S Revocable Trust, Raymond S Korzen Revocable Trust to Hurst Laura A, Hurst Richard E, Lot 19 Key Royale, April 25.
$775,000 Sw Florida Land Investors LLC to Greenpoint Land Group LLC, Riverdale Revised, April 25.
$751,000 Addison Robert G, Schachter Benita Addison to Carrie M Hart Living Trust, Gregory L Hart Living Trust, Hart Carrie, Hart Greg, Hart Gregory L Living Trust, Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Unit 535, April 26.
$750,000 John W Reinagel Revocable Living Trust, Reinagel John W to Craig Peter G, Craig Vicki J, Lot 8 Stanhope Gate, May 2.
$746,100 Medallion Homes Gulf Coast LC to Galiano Frank J, Galiano Lori J, Riverdale Revised, April 25.
$724,062 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Reynolds Anthony W, Reynolds Elizabeth G, Lot 602 Esplanade, May 1.
$715,000 Merritt Lori L, Merritt Michael F to Hanley Catherine A, Knutson George L, Mangrove Walk on Harbour Isle Unit 304 B, April 25.
$700,000 Hathaway Cynthia, Hathaway Gordon G to Bostic Barbara, Lot 8 Bayview Estates, April 28.
$690,000 Dudley April S, Dudley Chad to Mcafee Sheryl, Phelan Rob Rt, Lot 93 Twin Rivers, April 25.
$680,651 DR Horton Inc to Zagrodnik Alexander P, Zagrodnik Heather A, Lot 93 Rye Wilderness Estates, April 28.
$675,000 Hale Robert C to AMI Holdings LLC, Lot 7 Blk B Holmes Gulf to Bay Development, May 3.
$656,785 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Janet K Jones Trust, Jones Janet K, Lot 600 Esplanade, April 26.
$650,000 Filpg Land Trust 10 to Kutzke Jeffrey A, Pt 34-33-17, May 2.
$645,000 WCI Communities LLC to Colman Shoshana S, Lot 151 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, May 3.
$622,000 Cooper Bonnie M, Cooper Robert W to Elisabeth R Monsalve Trust, Marco A Monsalve Trust, Monsalve Elisabeth R, Monsalve Marco A, Edgewater Walk on Harbour Isle Unit 58 A, April 26.
$613,632 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Kesman Frank A, Kesman Natalie J, Lot 605 Esplanade, April 27.
$610,000 Benfer Mary S to Guile Derrick J, Guile Yota, Lot 4 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, May 2.
$600,000 Finesse Holdings Inc to Manatee Central LLC, Stebbins Block Resub, April 26.
$577,180 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Brown Ruth, Brown Stanley, Lot 232 Del Webb, May 2.
$575,000 6425420 Manitoba Ltd to Abraham and Sons Property LLC, Blk A Bickley, April 25.
$550,205 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Engel Danny N, Ormiston Engel Karyn, Lot 477 Esplanade, April 25.
$545,000 Scheineson Denise M, Scheineson Irwin B to Santi Alfredo A, Santi Evelyn, Lot 78 Eaton Place Unit 2, April 26.
$525,000 Budick Paul R to Samoset Florida Inc, Weatheralls, April 26.
$523,100 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Perkins Joy M, Lot 4169 Twin Rivers, April 25.
$500,000 Mid America Apartments LP, Mid America Apartments Ltd to Cascades at Lakewood Ranch LLC, Manatee County records, book 2671, pg 327, May 3.
$500,000 Owen and Owen to Alstrom Clyde, Alstrom Rose Ellen, Manatee County records, book 2670, pg 1370, April 26.
$500,000 Sarah L Simmons Trust, Simmons Henry Edward, Simmons Sarah L to 204 LBK LLC, Castilian Unit 204, May 3.
$495,000 Nixon James M II, Nixon Judith A to Eugene H Seashore Jr and Sheila A Seashore Joint Revocable Living Trust, Seashore Eugene H Jr, Seashore Sheila A, Watercrest Unit 201, May 2.
$490,000 Hernandez David, Settle Krista to Nonnemaker Sarah E, Nonnemaker Sean D, Lot 56 Enclave at Country Meadows, April 25.
$489,900 Perselay Geoffrey S, Perselay Michael B, Siedman Cathie Perselay to Richards David F, Richards Jean M, Lot 15 Wilton Crescent, April 28.
$489,000 Manatee New Homes LLC to Robson Adam W, Robson Shawna, Lot 2010 Twin Rivers, April 28.
$485,000 Craig Pamela S, Craig Randy D to Erez Dimitry V, Erez Holly K, Lot 14 Blk 7 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, May 2.
$484,900 Huntco Partners LP to Robinson Keith, Robinson Mary, Mccalls Beach Castle Unit 9, April 28.
$475,000 Altounian Todd, Everett G Schaubert Jr Trust, Osborn Claire, Schaubert Everett G Jr Trust to Prior Zoller Kelly, Zoller Lee, Lot 54 Flamingo Cay, April 28.
$475,000 Laplante Leo J, Laplante Michael W to Castello John, Ragsdale Leslie, Lot 142 Palm Aire at Sarasota, May 2.
$473,300 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Cote Ann E, Cote Kevin L, Lot 304 Greyhawk Landing West, April 27.
$461,200 4141 Inc to Lu Haiyan, Lot 22 Rosedale Addition, May 3.
$460,907 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Trogus Doreen, Trogus William J Jr, Lot 19 Woodland Trace, May 3.
$450,000 Casey A James, Casey Joan M to Parsons David W, Parsons Margaret A, Lot E 1 Rosedale 5, April 28.
$449,900 Thompson Kimberley J, Thompson Robert J to Amash Joann Grace, Lot 681 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, May 3.
$445,494 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Kutcher Andrea S, Kutcher Morris W, Lot 172 Indigo, May 3.
$440,000 Bk Enterprises of Danville LLC to Palmer John Harvey, Palmer Kathey S, River Dance Unit 706, April 25.
$440,000 Whitesel Family Trust, Whitesel Patricia L to Heroux Nancy, Heroux Robert, Lot 32 Hawthorn Park, May 3.
$438,000 Blankenship Dwight D to Fisher David A, Fisher Debra A, Lot 3 Riverside Park, April 26.
$437,193 Lennar Homes LLC to Haney Anita Lynn, Haney Russell E, Lot 89 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, April 28.
$436,860 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Roehr David Joe Sr, Roehr Dianne Marie, Lot 4182 Twin Rivers, May 2.
$430,228 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Ellis Larry W, Ellis Mary E, Lot 153 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 25.
$430,000 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Irvin Christopher M, Prins Julie Maslinski, Lot 59 Serenity Creek, April 27.
$429,000 Roe Gail A to Oconnor Stephen A, Oconnor Susan M, Lot 243 River Wilderness, April 25.
$425,250 A Little Extra LLC to May Deborah, May Richard Maurice III, Pt 7-36-22, May 3.
$422,300 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Riley Cydne, Silver Gordon, Lot 230 Del Webb, May 3.
$420,000 Johnson Dana A, Johnson Michael E, Rozeboom Dana Ashley to Blake Eric, Blake Jennifer, Lot 75 Greenbrook Village, April 25.
$410,000 Goodwin Jacob B, Goodwin Juliann to Loving Touches Too LLC, Lot 17 Wentworth, May 3.
$409,000 Rauch Andrew M to Peters Marco, Blk D Bayshore Gardens, May 2.
$405,000 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Justus Beverly J, Lot 211 Greyhawk Landing West, April 27.
$401,230 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Chapman Amy R, Chapman Scott M, Lot 1018 Harrison Ranch, April 28.
$400,000 Wesson Justine C to Harris Charlotte, Harris Jimmy, Lot 51 Laurel Oak Park, May 3.
$395,615 Weston Signature Homes LLC to Wilbanks Edgar Long Jr, Wilbanks Johanna Bradford, Lot 9 Cortez, April 28.
$392,000 Keith F Weiland Living Trust, Weiland Keith F to Pirvu Doina F, Pirvu Ion Daniel, Lot 1139 Sonoma, April 28.
$391,500 Phillips Janice T to Gover Kathryn L, Miller Robert Homan II, Lot 61 Blk B River Wilderness, April 26.
$390,000 Ammerman Geoffrey C, Mcconnell Charlene M to Carnegie Patrick J, Lot 20 River Wilderness, May 3.
$389,000 Beauchamp Paula, Wallowitz Lawrence to Lusky Dean M, Lusky Mary S, Lagoon I at Tidewater Preserve Unit C, May 3.
$387,990 Standard Pacific of Florida to Natal Carlos A, Natal Silvia, Lot 267 Arbor Grande, May 1.
$385,900 Button Susan V to Campagnuolo Carlo, Campagnuolo Frances E, Carlo Campagnuolo and Frances E Campagnuolo Living Trust, Lot 10 Mote Ranch, April 25.
$385,000 Fisher Lindsey, Glendon Fisher Catherine to King Antionette M, King Bart, Windward Bay Unit 301, April 28.
$377,000 Crickenberger Ronda L, Haas Jessie M to Kyger Pamela, Lot 22 Blk 1 Mandalay, April 26.
$375,000 Barkasy David G, Barkasy Kathryn I, Webb Kathryn I to Mcclendon Keith D, 0, May 3.
$375,000 Jordan Kathryn, Jordan Shane to Freeman Sarah W, Freeman Thorp L, Lot D 19 Rosedale 5, May 3.
$370,290 Divosta Homes LP to Madrid Dawn, Madrid Timothy, Lot 172 Mallory Park, May 3.
$365,000 Buckley John, Gorman Mary Louise Revocable Trust, Mary Louise Gorman Revocable Trust to Sherman Christopher, Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 4 D, April 25.
$360,000 Groves Barbara to Nixon Jocelyn, Lot 56 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes, May 2.
$360,000 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Martin Elizabeth, Martin Michael R, Lot 8 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, April 26.
$359,500 Langdon Alfred T Jr, Langdon Carolyn J to Jernigan Barbara A, Jernigan John F, Lot 15 Riverwalk Village, April 26.
$358,000 Shimelman Susan Fromm, Susan Fromm Shimelman Revocable Trust to Barry S Shultz and Linda K Shultz Revocable Trust, Shultz Barry S Revocable Trust, Shultz Linda K, Lot 3047 Cascades at Sarasota, April 28.
$357,601 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Parker Barbara, Parker Robert, Lot 99 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 25.
$355,841 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Deering Blanca, Deering Steven, Lot 32 Woodland Trace, May 3.
$355,000 Dowdle Carey, Dowdle Kevin to Gallen Alexandra, Gallen Michael, Lot 86 Blk B 4 Summerfield Village, April 28.
$355,000 Sharon A Simpson Trust, Simpson Sharon A to Hart John C, Lot 3 Esplanade, May 3.
$350,000 Bowlus Dolores T, Dolores T Bowlus Survivors Trust to Di Cicco Susan W, Susan W Di Cicco Revocable Trust, Westbay Cove II Unit 234, April 25.
$350,000 Lido Boat Rentals and Sales Inc, Lido Distributors Inc, Lido Mercantile Inc to Ggp Enterprises LLC, Sarasota Industrial Park, April 25.
$349,900 Taylor Lynn M to Whiddon Cari, Whiddon Christopher, Lot 25 Tara, April 25.
$349,357 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Wolf Susan, Wolf Warren, Lot 23 Ridge at Crossing Creek, May 3.
$349,000 Arvin Gregory James to Procida Cathy, Rich Leigh, Rich Ruth, Volpatti Ricky, Lot 84 Sabal Harbour, April 28.
$349,000 Manas Fran, Manas Todd to Spooner Jane T, Spooner William H Jr, Lot 35 Mote Ranch, April 25.
$348,000 Hall Cheryl S, Hall Gary D to Zorba Alexander, Zorba Joanne Prose, Lot 11 Parkwood Lakes, April 26.
$347,000 Gallen Alexandra, Gallen Michael to Ivers Eric W, Riverview A D Gilleys, April 25.
$345,227 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Otto Melissa A, Otto Sean M, Lot 239 Eagle Trace, April 27.
$345,025 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Heroux Douglas, Heroux Stacy L, Lot 249 Eagle Trace, April 25.
$345,000 Philips Ryan W to Buttress Shaun, Ose Jennifer, Lot 26 Blk B Concession, April 26.
$345,000 Still Juanita King to Rattana Brian, Lot 2 Oakwood Acres, April 26.
$345,000 Yun Chang Su, Yun Yongsoon to Bystrom Connor, Pt 25-34-16, May 3.
$343,000 SG West LLC to Biasini Kathleen, Lot 8 Blk G Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, May 1.
$340,000 Rebel Jaclyn, Rebel John P to Hagan Charles Dennis, Hagan Lorene R, Lot 4353 Heritage Harbour, May 2.
$339,000 Nfi Sarasota Two LLC to Alexander Jeffrey A, Alexander Maryann R, Lot 24 Blk B Concession, April 28.
$335,000 Christman John to Kraft Jacqueline F, Lot 127 Ancient Oaks, April 26.
$334,900 Kiefer G Scott, Kiefer Marcia K to Wilkerson Darren, Wilkerson Rebecca, Lot 281 Sabal Harbour, May 3.
$332,000 Hartley Keith E, Hartley Tammy L to Barrett Richard Wayne, Saddlehorn Estates, May 3.
$330,000 Dirling Jeff A, Dirlling Victoria L to Hall Nicholas A, Hall Tina M, Lot 102 Covered Bridge Estates, May 2.
$330,000 Hamilton John III, Hamilton Joy R to Russo Paul S, Lot 2007 Country Meadows, May 3.
$330,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kutch Linda R, Kutch Michael J, Lot 76 Heritage Harbour, May 3.
$330,000 Skimming Patricia to Greco Gabrielle P, Village II at Perico Bay Unit 732, April 26.
$329,900 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Balak Dawn, Lot 325 Greyhawk Landing West, May 2.
$329,489 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Omicioli Angela, Omicioli Anthony, Lot 315 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 26.
$328,587 River Reach Associates LLC to Camacho Mariana, Jimenez Angueira Carlos E, Lot 145 Rivers Reach, April 27.
$325,860 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Avila Hugo, Breeding Avila Patricia M, Lot 38 Harrison Ranch, April 28.
$325,000 Goldberg Harvey, Goldberg Sheila J to Van Elslander David R, Van Elslander Deborah E, Lot 25 Tara, April 26.
$325,000 Hillman Properties LLC to Burke Rene A, Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Unit 7, April 25.
$320,000 Beardsley Family Trust, Beardsley Gail B, Beardsley William H to Bye Lee E Jr, Bye Sherry J, Lot 142 Esplanade, April 25.
$320,000 Circle K Stores Inc to Fifteen 6228 LLC, Pt 24-35-17, May 3.
$320,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Porcelli Kevin, Porcelli Toni M, Lot 43 Heritage Harbour, May 3.
$320,000 Lin Yuh Guey to Lewis Danny Morton, Lewis Linda Sue, Lot 7 Blk A Glenn Lakes, April 26.
$320,000 Wolek Blanca I, Wolek Vincent P to Giordano Thomas D, Silver Sands Unit 256, April 27.
$319,900 DR Horton Inc to Vincent Deanna L, Vincent William J, Lot 514 Del Tierra, May 2.
$319,300 University Village LLC to Holl Cynthia A, Holl Don A, Lot 175 University Village, May 2.
$319,000 Neel Ingrid A, Neel John M to Owens Louis H, Lot 149 Arbor Lakes A, May 3.
$316,000 Nunnally Barbara N to Brown Ellen, Brown Robert, Lot 35 Tailfeather Way at Tara, April 25.
$315,000 Faire Angel M, Faire John M to Aqua Props L L C, Club Bamboo Unit 209, April 25.
$315,000 Shackelford Brent D, Shackelford Elizabeth A to Leach Arthur S, Leach Lynne F, Lot 46 Rivers Reach, May 2.
$310,000 S and M Remodeling LLC to Randall Rose LLC, Blk 3 Palma Sola Park, April 25.
$310,000 Warrender James, Warrender Julie A to Dressman James L, Lot 7 Blk E Bay Lake Estates, May 3.
$305,785 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Kittel Trust, Lot 7 Heron Creek, May 2.
$304,700 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Run Tocky L, Tocky L Run Revocable Living Trust, Lot 382 Del Webb, April 26.
$300,000 Baker Mary E, Baker Patrick E to Hayden Paul Logan III, Lot 3 Rolling Acres, May 2.
$300,000 Furman Herbert, Furman Joyce L to Boccelli Fred S, Boccelli Joanne, Lot 13 Tara, April 27.
$300,000 Harvel Carole B, Harvel Stephen A to King Nancy J, Lot 6 Tailfeather Way at Tara, May 3.
$299,900 Brunner Barbara M, Brunner David R to Anderson Nancy E, Lot 143 Copperstone, April 28.
$299,900 Fullerton Christina L, Fullerton Terence to Hubbard Brett, Hubbard Jennifer, Lot 2 Palma Sola Woods II, May 2.
$299,000 Robson Adam W, Robson Shawna M to Maisel Keith Roger, Lot 743 Central Park, May 2.
$298,830 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Posada David F, Posada Viviana, Lot 28 Harrison Ranch, May 3.
$294,000 Colavecchia Angelo, Colavecchia Laura to Lorbert George, Lot 4254 Heritage Harbour, May 3.
$294,000 Daub Suzanne, Huttenstine Suzanne to Snyder James G, Snyder Mary Beth, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 184, May 2.
$290,000 Ricciardi Alice, Ricciardi Joseph M to Defeo Nancy, Defeo Patrick J II, Lot 38 Creekside Oaks, April 25.
$287,000 Carnese Eleanor Osborne, Carnese Gregory, Carnese Paul J Jr, Paul J Carnese Jr Revocable Trust to Spangler Denver D, Spangler Donna M, Longboat Harbour Unit 308, April 25.
$287,000 Gastro Group Florida LLC to Dominic Rudolph J Jr, Dominic Sharon, Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 1003, May 2.
$285,717 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Kilduff Dustin Joseph, Kilduff Janine, Lot 12 Oakleaf Hammock, May 1.
$285,000 Furst Darlene J, Furst Thomas C to Maczynski Bruno, Lot 168 Lexington, May 2.
$285,000 Mi Da to Rados Alexandra S, Tenn Christopher J, Lot 20 Central Park, April 25.
$283,000 Berge John A, Berge Lynn A to Hough Kathleen N, Hough Larry, Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 7503, May 3.
$282,000 Norman Martha Jane to Garner Barbara Ann, Lot 5023 Cascades at Sarasota, May 3.
$280,500 Goodwin Arren L, Goodwin Arren L Jr, Goodwin Karen E to Anderson Thomas A, Barton Park, April 28.
$280,000 Finelli Ciro, Finelli Elisangela to Anderson Lois, Anderson Rodney L, Lot 221 Blk J Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 26.
$279,990 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Pencek Linda Eldean, Sedita Kenneth R, Lot 9 Creekwood Townhomes, April 28.
$278,000 Perzan Gilbert P, Perzan Mary Ann to Harkins Suzanne L, Suzanne L Harkins Trust, Lot 17 43 Waterside Lane Perico Bay Club, April 25.
$277,500 Ollikainen Daniel P, Ollikainen Shannon Jean to Johnstone Paulette Marie, Lot 717 Central Park, May 2.
$275,000 Bradley Claudette, Bradley Wallace, Wallace and Claudette Bradley Living Trust to Flesch Michael D, Mengel Flesch Kathleen, Moorings at Edgewater V Unit 202, April 27.
$275,000 Jenkins Hobert to Chu Michelle, Lot 33 Longpond at Mote Ranch, April 27.
$275,000 Martha Lee Mcnaught Living Trust, Mcnaught Martha Lee, Mcnaught Roy to Nguyen Tien Van, Phan Quy T, Lot 141 Parkwood Lakes, April 27.
$275,000 Smith Bradley B to Fuscarino John, Blk 3 Sagamore Estates, May 3.
$273,386 Roberts Clarence B IV to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 16 Rivers Edge, May 2.
$271,287 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Glasser Kari Leigh, Rowell John William, Lot 34 Brookside Estates, April 25.
$271,000 University Village LLC to Brennan Glynis, Brennan Michael, Lot 184 University Village, April 25.
$270,000 Almond Sarah J Revocable Trust, Gotsch Deborah A, Gotsch Rebecca A, Lisk Abby A, Sarah J Almond Revocable Trust to Blevins Randall, Ohalloran Blevins Pamela, Longboat Harbour Unit 201, May 2.
$270,000 Rahimic Sejfudin to Barnhart Adam D, Barnhart Regina J, Lot 42 Sheffield Glenn, April 25.
$269,500 Zummo Frank Jr, Zummo Pamela to Eckelman Gregory, Eckelman Melanie, Lot 84 Summerfield Village, April 25.
$269,000 Anderson Kelly, Cowart Christopher to Pullaro Kenneth, Pullaro Maria, Lot 28 Blk C Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, April 26.
$269,000 Hershey Weeks Barbara A, Weeks Christopher to Marin Eloy A, Reynaldos Viviana, Lot 87 Creekwood, April 27.
$268,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Sharpe Anthony Hyeson, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5404, May 1.
$268,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bateman Mathew J, Lot 289 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, May 3.
$268,100 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Castellano Stacy M, Montimore Anthony M, Lot 187 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 25.
$265,786 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Miller David Li, Miller Gretchen Marie, Lot 130 Old Mill Preserve, May 1.
$265,620 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Parthasarathi Arvind, Parthasarathi Sashi, Lot 180 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 26.
$265,620 Nelson Homes Inc to Bown Clifford K, Bown Deborah A, Clifford K Bown Trust, Deborah A Bown Trust, Lot 178 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, May 3.
$265,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rosado Lina R, Rosado Pedro J, Lot 286 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 25.
$264,600 Darley Lisa to Homebanc Mortgage Trust 2005 4, US Bank NA, Lot 28 Hampton Terrace at University Place 2014-CA-005007, May 3.
$263,000 Scott Anna M, Scott Donald W to Hernandez Daniel A, Hernandez Jessica M Arnieri, Lot 50 River Plantation, April 26.
$260,890 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Alonzo Ruth Alviar, Patulot Jose Milloria, Lot 51 Heron Creek, April 25.
$260,000 Duncan Carol A Randall, Duncan Jeffrey M to Foster David E, Lot 293 Lexington, May 3.
$260,000 Hartlieb June, Hartlieb Kenneth to Stevenson Howard, Stevenson Pamela, Lot 22 Tara, April 28.
$260,000 Schroff Eileen F, Schroff Pat F, Schroff Patrick Francis to Williams Amberly, Williams Daniel Auburn, Lot 15 Candlewood, April 27.
$259,900 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Jones Darryl W, Lot 82 Heron Creek, May 3.
$259,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Castro Jorge, Castro Nelida Rivera, Lot 6 Crossing Creek Village, May 3.
$258,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Foster Rosemarie, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5401, May 1.
$257,921 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Goodwin Jacob, Yancey Tara, Lot 186 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 26.
$257,500 Hughes Cheryl A, Hughes Donald W to Coey Jane D, Watch II at Waterlefe Unit 30 B, April 27.
$257,000 DR Horton Inc to Rich Christopher I, Lot 206 Willow Walk, May 2.
$256,600 Bank of America Na, Fields Lawrence M to Florida Investors Capital LLC, Lot 130 Trails 2014 Ca 001314, April 26.
$256,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Keller Jeremy M, Lot 288 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 25.
$255,620 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Bartlett Nancy L, Nancy L Bartlett Living Trust, Lot 169 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, May 3.
$255,000 Cochrane Joanne F, Cochrane Trust to Roberts Joanne, Roberts William E, Mount Vernon Unit 4815, May 3.
$255,000 Dartmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen H to Glaser Claudia, Sunkist Acres, April 25.
$252,000 Holmes Donald W, Holmes Judith A to Gordon Annmarie, Williams Aston S, Lot 61 Covered Bridge Estates, April 25.
$251,800 Joseph and Nettie V Manzo Trust, Manzo Joseph, Manzo Nettie V to Cucchiara James, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes County Club Apts Unit V 1, April 27.
$250,000 Bolton Arthur C, Bolton Meena to Hammond Elizabeth Rodriguez, Hammond Keith S, Lot 30 Cottages at San Casciano, May 3.
$250,000 Oneil William to Celeste Steven Danial, Celeste Yasmin Azucena, Lot 55 Hunters Grove, April 26.
$250,000 Sauter Jeffrey James, Sauter Susan A to Lutte Joseph J, Lot 24 Cordova Lakes, May 3.
$250,000 Wright Barbara M to Cornely Charlene, Cornely Daniel R, Lot 185 Peridia, May 2.
$249,900 Eberlein Pamela A, Eberlein Victor D to Richards Christina, Steller Randall, Lot 19 Arbor Creek, May 3.
$249,900 Spears Holly M, Spears Wiliam A to Ramsey Alan, Ramsey Cynthia, Lot 58 Sugar Mill Lakes, April 28.
$249,450 Murray David to Schroering Robert L, Lot 72 Tara, April 26.
$249,100 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Revange Mikerra Keyonda Johnson, Revange Tyree Laquae, Lot 31 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, April 26.
$249,000 Klopfer Christopher, Martin Brian Charles to Iurascu Elena, Iurascu Ion, Lot 113 Cottages at Blu Vista, April 26.
$249,000 Smith Joyce E, Smith Trust to Simpson Sharon A, Shoreline Terraces Iv at Perico Bay Club Unit 929, May 3.
$248,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Charron Kathleen M, Charron Victor L, Lot 36 Heritage Harbour, May 3.
$248,000 Le Van H, Mai Ngo Tuyet, Ngo Tuyet Mai to Johnson Jean Carol, Johnson Michael E, Lot 55 Summerfield Village, April 25.
$245,917 Highland Holdings Inc to Bensen Diane E, Bensen Lori M, Lot 28 Amber Glen, May 2.
$245,000 Cermenaro James A to Shaygan Afsaneh, Lake Vista Residences Unit C 405, April 26.
$245,000 Sikes Bonnie A, Sikes Kenneth D to Scott Anna M, Scott Donald W, Lot 43 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, April 26.
$244,900 Hebl Nicole Fuller, Hebl Ryan W to Filimon Sharon M, Filimon Vincent J, Lot 180 Heritage Harbour, April 26.
$244,000 Moore Kathleen Marie, Nowland Daniel Alan, Nowland Steven Michael to Mckibbin Adam Daniel, Mckibbin Sashika, Lot 149 Creekwood, April 26.
$243,000 Madison Elizabeth to Shrode Youngs Erica W, Youngs Neil, Lot 11 Blk C Country Club Heights, April 26.
$242,621 PGCI IV LLC to Kyle Mariann, Kyle Paul, Lot 50 Silverleaf, April 25.
$242,500 Bafia Courtney K, Bafia Tyler F, Dole Courtney K to Kelly Michelle, Kelly Timothy, Lot 173 Aberdeen, May 3.
$241,500 Grant Magalie, Grant William to Johnson Aimie, Johnson Craig, Lot 9 Blk A Highland Shores, April 25.
$240,000 Bette J Pecha Living Trust, Pecha Bette J Living Trust, Pecha Paul A to Ferragamo Michael Charles, Ferragamo Shirley Georgia, 0, May 3.
$240,000 Evers Cynthia G, Evers William A to Stanley Dawn Stokes, Stanley Patrick Joseph, Lot 5 Greendale Estates, May 3.
$240,000 Turner Moore Julie to Reuss George M, Lot 94 Shaws Point, April 27.
$239,900 Eleanor J Mcclymont Trust, Mcclymont Eleanor J to Lepera Robert, Lot 18 Blk 11 Village Green of Bradenton, May 3.
$239,000 Curtsinger Shelby to Reich Samuel J, Lot 180 Peridia, April 27.
$238,000 Levy Jessica J, Levy Joshua C to Rogers Cody, Lot 15 Blk F Pine Lakes, May 2.
$238,000 Porter Linda M, Porter Paul E to Best Ruppal Claudine, Lot 56 Briarwood, April 25.
$237,500 Benninghoff Jeffrey S, Benninghoff Robert H, Levar Rebecca F to Bahns Caitlin, Otto Caitlin, Otto Ricky D, Blk 21 Whitfield Estates, April 25.
$237,500 Poole Andrea Michelle, Poole John Robert to Maier Julie Ann, Maier Michael Allen, Lot 60 Forest Creek, May 3.
$237,500 Szalai Valerie to Cooney Allyson, Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 18, May 3.
$236,450 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Munoz Iris Margarita, Munoz Jose Antonio, Lot 61 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, April 26.
$235,000 Engle Carolyn S, Summers John J, Summers Nancy C to Rohn Alan D, Rohn Daniel Alan, Rohn Wanda L, Lot 15 Blk J Pine Lakes, May 2.
$235,000 Lange Patsy B, Lange Vania F to Biltz Elizabeth K, Lot 3 Blk A Braden River Lakes, May 3.
$235,000 Salvatore Anne P, Salvatore Ralph L to Wright Grady A, Wright Judy B, Village II at Perico Bay Unit 704, April 25.
$235,000 Smith Brad to Miller Linda S, Miller Nelson L, Lot 41 Briarwood, May 3.
$233,729 Highland Holdings Inc to Acuachi Edgard F Gamarra, Gamarra Jeimmy Judith, Lot 9 Columbus Landings, April 26.
$233,000 Philpott Bart, Philpott Patricia to Sturdivant Linda C, Vlcek Frank W, Lot 39 Peridia, May 3.
$231,000 Chapman Amy R, Chapman Scott M to Mooney Erie A, Mooney Sirena Owen, Lot 352 Copperstone, April 27.
$230,000 Blunden Lindsay Beth, Blunden Spencer T to Shetler John Jacob, Shetler Priscilla Lashea, Lot 2 Blk H Pine Lakes, May 2.
$230,000 Mawhinney Harold S, Moon Judith A to Abernathy David D, Abernathy Mary D, David D Abernathy and Mary D Abernathy Revocable Trust, Pinehurst Village Unit 163, April 28.
$230,000 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to Elder Carol R, Tewel James D, Lot 3 Blk 33 Lakeridge Falls, May 2.
$229,900 Lambert Michael Paul, Munn Lindsay to Hodge Cari, Lot 122 San Michele at University Commons, May 3.
$229,900 Nonnemaker Sarah E, Nonnemaker Sean D to Castro Rafael, Herrera Reina D, Martinez Aylen, Lot 84 Regal Oaks, April 25.
$229,278 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Doran Jordan A, Lot 60 Old Mill Preserve, April 25.
$227,406 PGCI IV LLC to Hajduk Janette L, Lot 51 Silverleaf, April 27.
$222,490 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Males Michael, Lot 65 Creekwood Townhomes, April 25.
$219,900 Ming Goh Seow to Patterson Clara Jane, Patterson Leonard E, Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1015, April 27.
$219,000 Kenney John J to Santobuono Dominic, Santobuono Sharon A, Bayview Grove, May 2.
$218,000 Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 410817 to Polke William E, Lot 72 Woods of Whitfield, May 2.
$216,100 Kinsey Gary Michael, Real Estate Mortgage Network Inc to Constantine John, Lot 99 Lakeside Preserve 2013 Ca 007501, May 3.
$216,000 Helm Cheryl to Ashbrook Jon Robert, Lot 65 Clear View Manor, May 2.
$215,000 Horne and Willis Inc to Evans Jeremy S, Evans Sheila M, Pt 10-35-18, April 26.
$215,000 Joyce Laura L, Joyce Robert W to Ramos Anthony A, Ramos Samantha L, Lot 88 Waterford, May 1.
$215,000 Matta John A to Bryden Jeffrey H, Bryden Joan M, Villas at Wild Oak Bay I II III Unit 42 A, April 28.
$215,000 Meas Mullyca Hor, Meas Sam Or to Perez Elisbeth, Ramos Edelsy Pastor, Lot 3 Blk 2 Cedar Manor, April 28.
$214,500 Isherwood John S, Isherwood Judith M to Gibson Daniel J, Gibson Deborah S, Shoreline Terraces II at Perico Bay Club Unit 871, May 2.
$213,337 Highland Holdings Inc to Sharapov Rustam I, Sharapov Veronica, Lot 8 Columbus Landings, April 26.
$213,000 Cuthbertson Chris, Cuthbertson Mary Ann to Harripersaud Paulus Rohan, Harripersaud Shaleeza, Lot 31 Imperial Ridge, May 3.
$211,000 Gritt Wesley to King James A, King Stephanie K, Pt 8-35-18, May 3.
$210,500 Wilson Amy L to Riveros Sandra Isabel, Vasquez Juan Felipe, Lot 3 Parkside, May 3.
$208,500 Mazza Ellen, Mazza Sion to Jasiewicz James A, Jasiewicz Regina R, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 2 A, May 3.
$205,116 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Cutchineal Russell William, Lot 46 Willow Walk, April 25.
$205,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Offerpad LLC, Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC, Spvborrower8 LLC, Lot 5 Tara, May 2.
$205,000 Nelson David E, Nelson Sarah, Scott Sarah Elizabeth to Dukhi Hasena, Lot 9 Blk A Braden River Lakes, April 27.
$204,000 Kted2 LLC to Bueno Alejandro, Lot 72 Harrison Ranch, April 28.
$203,626 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Birner Robert C, Lot 293 Silverleaf, April 25.
$203,500 Fleming Hill Rhonda, Hill John Joseph, John Joseph Hill Revocable Living Trust, Rhonda Fleming Hill Revocable Living Trust to Goss James Arthur Dee, Powers Carrie Ann, Lot Rp26 Townhomes at Regatta Landing, April 26.
$200,200 Bank of New York Mellon, Bock David A to Suncastle Properties LLC, Lot 6 Sunset Estates 2016 Ca 001979, April 26.
$200,000 Florida R and V Properties LLC to Samuel Joe, Lot 7 Blk C Magnolia Heights, May 3.
$200,000 Haag Gwendolyn H, Haag Thomas R to Samoley Erica, Samoley James C, Garden Lakes Village Unit 56, May 3.
$199,900 Escamilla Elaine B, Escamilla Pablo, Florida Property Trust to Rudakov Aleksei, Rudakova Larisa, Townhouses In The Cay Unit B 4, April 28.
$199,500 Cole David T, Cole Sharron P to Lestock Susan, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 411, April 25.
$199,000 Bellm Diane R, Rogers Family Trust, Rogers Julia to Roll Nancy Anne, Roll Paul Frank, Blk 9 Sagamore Estates, May 3.
$199,000 Peuker Gisela, Peuker Rudolf to Mimi III Trust, Weiss Axel, Weiss Beate, Lot 15 Do Ray Villas, May 2.
$195,000 Baehr David J, Hogan John F Jr to Weber David, Lot 28 Blk H Kingsfield, April 28.
$195,000 Bermann Mary Jo, Bermann Maryjo to Baker Mary E, Baker Patrick, Lot 3086 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, May 2.
$193,600 Asbury Charles W, Asbury Ursula A to Hutchins Lonnie R, Lot 8 Pleasant Oaks Estates, May 3.
$191,300 John Cannon Homes Inc to Jackson Debra B, Jackson Michael J, Lot 189 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 25.
$190,000 Allard Joan Constance to Jeffreys Anna May, Jeffreys Jaime Davis, Blk C Bayview Park, April 26.
$190,000 White Louanne C to Canelli Brittany, Lot 8 South Oak, April 26.
$188,500 Murray Patricia A, Murray Patricia Revocable Trust, Patricia Murray Revocable Trust to Kurganova Lidia, Yampolskaya Tatiana, Palma Sola Trace Unit 531, April 25.
$188,500 Story Olivia to Hanna John Edward, John Edward Hanna M D Revocable Living Trust, Whitfield Center Unit A, May 2.
$185,600 Paul Guy R, Voltaire Alice to Christiana Trust, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2012 13, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 153 River Plantation 2015-CA-000642, April 26.
$185,000 Carranza Lourdes, Carranza Marcial Diaz, Carranza Maria L to Donovan Colleen M, Pine Bluff Square, May 3.
$185,000 Osterhoudt Randal Mackinley to Mullins Kristin, Mullins Matthew, Mullins Michael, Lot 285 Harrison Ranch, May 2.
$185,000 Primestar Fund I Trs Inc to Sledgewood Properties LLC, Lot 65 Aberdeen, April 26.
$185,000 Rehmann Elizabeth S, Rehmann John K Jr to Crist Erica Michelle, Townhouses In The Cay Unit C 3, April 28.
$185,000 Youngs Erica W Shrode, Youngs Neil to Moffatt Tyler, Blk 3 Bayou Harbor, April 26.
$185,000 Zingg Richard G, Zingg Richard George to Novak Sherry S, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 347, May 3.
$183,000 Connell Geiss Vickie Lynne, Geiss Richard O, Geiss Vicki L to Warrender James, Warrender Julie A, Villas at Pinebrook Unit 2, May 3.
$182,500 Best Ruppal Claudine to Fink Jill Ann, Lot 10 Blk B Kingsfield, April 25.
$182,000 Shehan Jane Tyler, Shehan Thomas A to Nagy Angela, Nagy Michael, Regatta Pointe Unit B 403, April 28.
$181,000 Bartman Charles J, Bartman Mark C, John T Bartman Revocable Trust to Williams Melissa V, Williams Robert E, Lot 317 Harrison Ranch, April 26.
$180,000 Ball Sherry Schappacher, Schappacher Jeffery, Schappacher Scott, Seneck Angelia M, Seneck Angelia Schappacher, Tosch Connie Schappacher to Kester Audrey P, Pt 1-35-17, May 3.
$180,000 Brandt James, Brandt Melinda to Phillips Janice T, Forest Creek, April 28.
$179,900 Durrett Nancy H, Frye Nancy H to Hoang Hieu, Nguyen Huong, Lot 116 Stone Creek, May 3.
$179,000 Coronel Gloria Elvira, Dickson Donald Douglas, Donald Douglas Dickson Revocable Trust, Gloria Elvira Coronet Revocable Trust to Loffredo Joseph, Loffredo Marian, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 117, April 28.
$179,000 Keil Tyler S to Harvey Gladys M, Harvey Richard M Jr, Lot 12 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, April 28.
$176,518 Palmer Candace L, Palmer John M to Giuly Rachel P, Giuly Richard A, Blk A C H Davis, April 25.
$175,000 Helene Scholten Trust, Scholten Gerrit, Scholten Helene W to Flinner Sharon Rose, Mount Vernon Unit 4414, May 3.
$175,000 Rogers Cody to Juarez America, Vergara Jose A Juarez, Blk 27 Onahom Farms, May 3.
$173,000 Preservation Trust Services II LLC to Arant Amanda, Arant Francis, Mailliard Michael R, Hollows Unit A 11, April 25.
$171,000 Fritz Cheryl Ann to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1431, April 28.
$171,000 Janice L Rowits 1991 Revocable Trust, Rowits Janice L to Scott Dawne, Scott Ernest, Independence Drive of Mount Vernon Unit 4814, May 3.
$170,000 Berrio Ana F, Curci Roberto to Curci Roberto, Perdome Maria M Corredor, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 249, April 28.
$168,182 Slv II Cce Venture LP to John Cannon Homes Inc, Lot 189 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 25.
$165,000 Albers Sandra M, Sandra M Albers Revocable Trust to Hartmann Jean M, Hartmann Thomas M, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1823, April 25.
$164,900 Mills Daniel, Mills Joan to Leisch Colleen, Lot 17 Blk 6 Tropical Shores, May 1.
$164,800 Jenkins William to Davidson Anthony L, Willowbrook Unit 704, May 3.
$164,500 Sandal Holdings LLC to Baus Richard J, Richard J Baus Revocable Trust, Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 10 102, May 2.
$160,000 Book Bryan C, Book Kaaren M to Chamberlain Margaret Ann, Chamberlain William C, Lot 71 North River Estates, April 28.
$160,000 Carey Allen Watson and Barbara M Watson Joint Revocable Living Trust, Watson Barbara M Joint Revocable Living Trust, Watson Carey Allen to Schue Kelly Rae, Schue Michael A, Pomello Park, May 2.
$160,000 Jones Brian C, Jones Cassidy F to Nusche Kenneth, Nusche Linda Reiter, Pt 26-34-19, May 2.
$158,000 Lake Hobart, Lake Myrna Louise to Albert Peacock Elizabeth, Peacock Thomas, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 303, April 28.
$157,000 Kukulka Lindsey to Csiki Gergo G, Holdas Szilvia A, Willowbrook Unit 3903, April 28.
$155,125 Ferraro Gail J, Ferraro Lawrence J, Ferraro Trust to Marsh Marci, Stone Harbour I Unit 212, May 3.
$155,000 Mayer Tamara L, Mayer Tamara R to Cyr Wendy L, Kokiel Jeffrey J, Blk B Oak Park, May 2.
$153,000 Larson Burritt R, Larson Juanita F to Miller Cynthia Q, Miller Randy W, Estuaries II Unit A 205, April 27.
$151,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, May 3.
$150,000 Christenson LLC to Guitierrez Dinora Chavez, Blk C Harmon Park, April 28.
$150,000 Ford Ross Edgar to Fuse Joseph G, Fuse Sheila H, Lot 1 Blk A Ida K, April 25.
$150,000 Petruft Patricia to Nagy Melinda, Lot 3 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights, April 26.
$148,000 Labarr Kathryn M, Labarr Kenneth R to Pappas Carisa, Wakeland Robert J, Wakeland Ted A, Blk L Bears, April 28.
$148,000 Pellegrini Betty Jane, Pellegrini Elizabeth Fury to Hale Barbara G, Hale Steven E, Steven G and Barbara E Hale Living Trust, Mount Vernon Unit 4720, April 26.
$146,000 Cabbage Don E, Cabbage Marilyn I, Cabbage Marilyn Ilene Living Trust, Marilyn Ilene Cabbage Living Trust to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Keppler Borsheim Evelyn M, Keppler Rosalind D Ira, Rosalind D Keppler Ira, Lot 120 River Isles, April 28.
$145,000 Turner Jody, Turner Melissa to Mack James, Mack Tammy, Pt 15-35-17, April 27.
$145,000 Twitchell Aaron L to Carver Donald, Carver Judy, Pt 3-35-20, April 26.
$142,500 Allegra Robert T, Robert T Allegra Revocable Trust to Kleppe Gary, Lanseigne Katelyn, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 3206, April 26.
$142,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to K and K Euro Inc, Blk C Bidwell Hieghts, April 28.
$142,000 Gingras John P, Gingras Mervell V to Teboul Felix, Teboul Ginette, Eagle Creek Iv Unit 7504, May 3.
$141,500 Verrecchia Gerard P D to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1532, May 3.
$141,000 Mcgowan Janene, Mcgowan William G to Zagrodnik Anita M, Zagrodnik Jeffrey P, Lot 3004 Twin Rivers, May 3.
$141,000 Stickler Rodney G to Home Equity Asset Trust 2006 5, US Bank NA, Lot 14 Blk C Sandpointe 2015-CA-000635, April 28.
$140,000 Mailhotte Ann D, Mailhotte Leo A to Rhodes Nancy G, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 405, April 27.
$138,000 Grundy David to Djm Realty Management LLC, Willowbrook Unit 4505, April 27.
$135,800 Gibson Lewis E Jr, Gibson Lynn Ellen, Gibson Marjorie J to Wagner Barbara, Wagner Rodney, Blk N Bears, April 26.
$135,000 Cheaves Masonry Construction Inc to Dixon Brenda, Dixon Timothy, Lot 4 Blk 7 New Memphis, April 26.
$135,000 Johnson David Lynn to Ottley Robert E, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 50, May 2.
$134,900 Davis Rick N to Pyle Cody, Pt 11-34-17, April 26.
$134,000 Cowley Keith, Cowley Patricia to Neely David, Neely Sandra, Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 6A, April 25.
$132,500 Medeiros John, Medeiros Terry to Kasten Maik, Kasten Susanne, Pt 36-33-17, May 3.
$132,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Hamstra Janet, Southwind at Five Lakes Unit 247, April 26.
$132,000 Reyna Don W to Clark Gary R, Clark Susan F, Meadowcroft Unit 1312, May 2.
$130,000 Catania Frank, Catania Jayne to Tinel Beverly A, Tinel Peter L, Meadowcroft Unit 5623, May 3.
$130,000 Kodat Ales, Kodat Riana to Schloesser Paul Aloysius, Schloesser Sharalyn Lois, Woodland Village Unit 7, May 3.
$130,000 Lambertz Alfred to Howarth Theodore J Jr, Palma Sola Shores Unit 22, April 28.
$128,500 Cottrell Leah C, Cottrell Leah Cunningham to Surface Bradley J, Ironwood Tenth Unit 503 L, April 25.
$128,500 Porco Amanda Chiara, Woodcock Stephanie Anne to Porco Amanda Chiara, Scott Melissa Anne, Lot 121 Oakleaf Hammock, May 3.
$128,000 Delta Transactions LLC to Garcia Rosendo Perez, Lot 9 Blk 1 Dahlia Gardens, April 28.
$128,000 Myers Phyllis J, Myers Robert C to Henry Andrew, Henry Barbara, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 77, April 28.
$125,000 Donald Brittain Revocable Living Trust, Lisch Ernie C to Escamilla Elaine, Escamilla Pablo, Morningside Unit 223, April 27.
$124,000 Florida R and V Properties LLC to Alfaro Aryana, Alfaro Erik, Blk 16 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis, April 27.
$120,700 Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Mastr Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust 2005 1 to Delta Transactions LLC, Lot 9 Blk 1 Dahlia Gardens, April 28.
$120,000 Burton Linda A to Slk Acqusitions LLC, Lot 2 Blk A College Heights, April 25.
$120,000 Dorner Lisa D, Faulkner William W to Ratzlaff Debra, Summerfield Hollow Unit 102, April 26.
$120,000 Weinstein Carol, Weinstein Howard to Skipper Debra R, Terra Ceia Club Unit 804, April 27.
$119,000 Glasgow H L, Glasgow Harris Loyd Revokable Trust, Harris Loyd Glasgow Revokable Trust to Larry D Rogers Revokable Living Trust, Rogers Larry D Revokable Living Trust, 0, April 28.
$119,000 Rich Leigh E, Rich Ruth M to Yake Katherine Agnes, Yake Roger Carl, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 594, April 28.
$118,450 Lorenzi Kathleen, Lorenzi Robert G to Carpenter Lawrence C, Carpenter Mary L, Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2071, April 28.
$117,500 M Angel LLC to Freni David, Freni Pamela S, Snoddy Mary Tom, Wildewood Springs II B Unit 133, April 25.
$117,000 Even Sarah E, MuLCahy Sarah E, Sarah Even Trust to Slaybaugh Lydia, Slaybaugh Timothy, Lot 3 Blk F Tylers, May 2.
$115,000 2607 40th Ave W Land Trust, I Am Property Mgmt LLC to Jmb Analytics LLC, Lot 5 Blk B Sun Crest Acres, May 3.
$114,700 Cargor Partners VIII Long Bar Pointe LLLP to Long Bar Pointe LLLP, 0, April 28.
$114,700 Long Bar Pointe LLLP to Cargor Partners VIII Long Bar Pointe LLLP, 0, April 28.
$114,000 Landz Management and Consulting LLC to Pagan Miguel, Walton, April 28.
$114,000 Xuereb Catherine, Xuereb Reno to Bielema Kristen Rose, Cunningham Robert R, Johnson Pamela S, Spring Lakes Unit 304, April 26.
$113,000 Bell Harry Kent Jr to Embry Priscilla, 0, May 3.
$113,000 Mathews Dewitt T to Esparza Olson Mary Ann, East Point Ogden, April 25.
$111,111 LSF9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust N A to Bradley Steven, Lot A Blk D W H Gilletts Addition to Parrish, May 2.
$110,500 Mayer Muriel, Mayer Roy to Schoenwether Deborah A, Heritage Village West Unit 4285, April 27.
$110,000 Hennessey Albert L, Hennessey Mary E to Bunch Jean M, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 230, April 27.
$107,500 Dobbs Effie Marie, Kelly Effie Marie to Sds Real Estate Solutions LLC, Lot 95 Manatee Palms, April 28.
$107,500 Kachooie Alireza to Kropinski Jakub, Palms of Cortez Unit 1, May 3.
$103,000 Hardy Gemma J, Hardy Joseph W to Waggoner Donal T, Waggoner Jane A, Lot 24 Blk G Tidevue Estates, May 2.
$101,477 Cortez Hotel Group LLC to Harvey Ltd Partnership, Bradenton Country Inn and Suites, May 1.
$100,000 Belser Echo, Grooms Leigh Ann to Skinner Marian I, Skinner Terry K, Harbor Pines Unit 2, May 3.
$100,000 Kehoe Sharon to Lesselroth Marissa, Lesselroth Michael, Lucente Waltraud, Lot 7153 Mill Creek, May 2.
$99,000 Horrocks Dorothy C to Foley Virginia, Morningside Unit 425, May 3.
$99,000 Laidig Juanita to Neilands Pamela S, Lot 10 Parklawn, May 3.
$97,500 Salemi Angela G, Salemi Gerald W to Wierwille Rhonda, Shadybrook Village Unit 166C, May 2.
$95,000 Alan H and Mary Ardes Baars Living Trust, Baars Alan H Living Trust, Baars Mary Ardes to Marangelli Felice, Stevens Michelle, Terraces 2 of Tara Unit 110, May 3.
$95,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Buck Teresa, Heritage Village West Unit 4194, April 27.
$95,000 Moss Emily, Moss Ryan to France Christine E, France Douglas F, Lot 15 Blk 2 Bayou Harbor, April 26.
$94,900 Kethcart Thomas E to Crouch Mark B, Shadowbrook Mobile Home Unit 179, April 26.
$92,700 Hamilton Jane A, Hamilton Leroy H to Yates Jaime D, Yates Kenneth, Lot 21 Blk 9 Trailer Estates, April 28.
$91,000 Mausolf Jerry O, Mausolf Sharon E to Labbe Alan A, Labbe Kerry J, Lot 1 Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op, April 26.
$90,000 Epler Roxanne, Payton Bruce W Sr, Payton Roxanne to Firkins Acquisitions Inc, Lot 9 Twin Cities Resub, April 28.
$90,000 Kachooie Alireza to Kropinski Jakub, Palms of Cortez Unit 8, May 3.
$89,900 Lalande Rene A to Correnty Vincent James Jr, Whipple Edythe Pamela, Parkway Villas Unit 54, April 25.
$85,000 Bodnarchuk Maurice, Connors Anna L to Eberle Carol, Eberle Robert T, Palm Lake Estates Unit 53, May 2.
$85,000 Dunn Glenford L, Dunn Jean L, Glenford L Dunn and Jean L Dunn Inter Vivos Trust to Vantuinen Gwendolyn J, Vantuinen Thomas B, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 339, April 27.
$82,000 Kenneth L Reed and Kathryn J Reed Trust, Reed Kathryn J, Reed Kenneth L to Patterson Charles Thomas, Patterson Karen Marie, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 164, April 28.
$81,500 Chard Jan M to Wyman Todd R, Wyman Valerie J, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative A Cooperative Unit 134, April 25.
$81,500 Milam Darlene, Milam Hugh Herbert to Catania Frank, Catania Jayne, Park Acres Estates Unit 66, May 3.
$81,250 Matsuno Deborah A to Cooper Family Trust, Cooper Jerry Lee, Cooper Judith Gayle, Golf Lakes Residents Coopertive Unit 569, April 27.
$81,000 Meckl Michael H to Pryor Douglas, Pryor Mary C, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 315B, May 3.
$80,000 Barlow Marcia A, Barlow Robert T to Romaniak Carol A, Romaniak William M, Ironwood Eighth Unit 307 J, May 3.
$80,000 Butler Philip A, Butler Phillip A, Butler Phillip Allen, Wells Fargo Bank to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust, Pt 30-35-18 2013-CA-007324, May 2.
$80,000 Gonzalez Jacqueline to Mcderment Clifford M, Mcderment Mitchell F, Pomello Park, May 3.
$80,000 Morris Ann Rousseau, Morris John P to Shaw Ruth Ellen, Country Village Unit 2027, May 2.
$78,000 Hadrickey Justin D, Hadricky Justin D to Leonard Patrick G, Michaud Christine M, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 86, April 26.
$78,000 Spitzer James R, Spitzer Shelley L to Robinson Marylin W, Robinson William J, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 215B, May 2.
$75,000 Jones Darby to Constanzer Candice L, Constanzer James Fowler, Constanzer Linda C, Pt 25-34-22, May 3.
$75,000 Soloman Lawrence, Solomon Family Trust, Solomon Leta K to Eberhart William Edward Jr, Oakwood Villas Unit 104, April 28.
$74,000 Beck Rodney D, Chadwell Margaret F to Hipsher Barbara A, Hipsher Michael D, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 281, May 3.
$73,000 Aldrich Dorothy E to Boyer Jeanne M, Boyer Paul A, Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 182, May 3.
$73,000 Parraga David, Parraga Laura to Olson Tammy, Olson Tyler, Point Pleasant Unit 21, May 3.
$70,000 Duggan John W Jr to Kawadri and Company L L C, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 16, April 27.
$70,000 Palaw LLC to Santos Ana Maritza, Lot 4 Peacock, April 27.
$69,000 Arthur Christine R, Arthur John S, Arthur John Stanley to Songal Christine, Blk B Fair Lane Acres, May 3.
$67,150 Logan Jeanne M, Logan Patrick M to Logan Jeanne M, Logan Patrick M, Lot 4 Miller Place, May 3.
$67,000 Ulrike M Walker Living Trust, Walker Ulrike, Walker Ulrike M to Sadiua Jesus, Veneracion Marisse, Second Bayshore Unit N 32, April 25.
$65,000 Abney Ancil, Abney Kathleen to Elisa Maria Wood Ira, Ira Services Trust Company, Wood Elisa Maria Ira, Ironwood Eighth Unit 103 J, April 27.
$65,000 Beer Devon, Beer Ryan Tyler, Rekitt Carolyn L, Schulz Darlene, Terlitsky Thomas R, Terlitsky Walter S to Miller Dorothea D, Miller Thomas E, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 101 A, May 3.
$65,000 Reinfandt Brian, Reinfandt Kathrin to Pacheco Vicente Salazar, Salazar Maria Dolores, 0, May 2.
$65,000 Soth Kat to Dhillon Ranjit S, Pt 1-34-17, April 28.
$65,000 Stevenson Kathryn J to Alsip Jeffery M, Alsip Johnny G, Alsip Ray G, Conley Donna R, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 119, April 28.
$62,900 Leach Brenda J to Salt John P, Salt Monika E, Ironwood Eighth Unit 504 J, April 26.
$62,500 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 189 Trevesta, April 26.
$62,000 Mccarthy Theresa L, US Bank NA to Purdy Erin, Purdy John, Palms of Cortez Unit 16 2016 Ca 000856, April 26.
$62,000 Poirier Lucille M, Poirier Normand J to Daum Savon D, Morris Gregory A, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 316, April 27.
$62,000 Rosenberger Lillian B Family Trust, Rosenberger William F Family Trust, Stackrow Karen C, William F Rosenberger and Lillian B Rosenberger Family Trust to Adib T Farah and Rajah K Farah Revocable Living Trust, Farah Adib T Revocable Living Trust, Farah Rajah K, Third Bayshore Unit M 32, May 3.
$60,000 HoLComb Douglas M to Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006 Nc4 Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates, Wells Fargo Bank N A, Blk C Osceola Heights 2015-CA-005440, April 26.
$60,000 Tents Tepees and More LLC to Trust No 423917, Yla Fidu Inc, Blk 12 Barkers, April 28.
$60,000 White William D to Larose Kelly, Larose Ricky, Lot 6 Blk 10 Trailer Estates, May 3.
$59,000 Jandova Lydie to Tulley Dianne L, Tulley Kemal F, El Rancho Village Unit Rd 17, April 27.
$58,300 Correa Eva, Correa Robert, Pavan Eva to Correa Eva, Correa Robert, Lot 19 Cordova Lakes, April 27.
$58,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Reasoner Cynthia M, Reasoner Garrett J, Lot 212 Rivers Reach, May 3.
$57,000 Dutcher Joy to Bishop Lawrence J, Bishop Maureen L, Bishop Trust No 1, Chateau Village Unit 24, April 25.
$57,000 Girard Darwyne D, Girard Doris A to Nicholson Glenda S, Nicholson Jimmy, Westwinds Village Unit M 14, May 2.
$56,000 Donovan Jeanne D, Donovan Pelton Jeanne D to Flinn Dorothy Irene, Klim Sandra, Lot 20 Blk J Heather Hills Estates, April 28.
$55,200 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Funez Jairo, Gilley and Pattens Addition to The City of Bradentown, May 3.
$55,000 Aldrich Park LLC, Sun West Homes LLC to Ltc Signature Homes LLC, Aldrich Park, May 3.
$54,900 Coffman Gayle L, Coffman W Donald to Pathway 2 Success Inc, Pt 32-34-22, April 25.
$54,000 Griffith Carolyn, Ingram Collette to Long Marca J, Wisdom Sue A, El Rancho Village Unit J 17, April 27.
$52,500 Hensley Daniel R, Hensley Donna F to Ignozzi Shaffer Pier, Shaffer Daniel J, Lot 4 Blk 8 Trailer Estates, April 28.
$50,000 Bunch Krystal F to Maya Montay R, Palms of Cortez Unit 18, May 3.
$50,000 Margaret E Premo Living Trust, Premo Margaret E, Premo Ronald J, Ronald J Premo Living Trust to Wiley Arthur H, Wiley Jean J, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 617, May 1.
$49,100 Homebanc Mortgage Trust 2005 1, US Bank NA to Sotomayor Jorge, Blk A Glazier Gallup List 2012 Ca 007572, April 27.
$49,000 Salem Edward J to Cancellieri Catherine A, Lot 109 Sugar Creek Estates Inc, May 3.
$48,664 Latessa Linda, Latessa Robert to Latessa Linda, Latessa Robert, Lot 228 Manatee Palms, April 25.
$48,000 Christo Thomas R, Forman Jacqueline N to Lev Joann T, Lev Peter L, Village of Cortez Unit 1203, May 1.
$47,500 Frieling Brandy L, Frieling Steve J to Gingerich Amber L, Gingerich Jeffrey D, Blk 11 Golden Third Addition to Town of Verna, May 3.
$46,500 Beasley Bobby L to Bollom Marvin, Lot 15 Blk 42 1St Addition to Trailer Estates, April 28.
$45,500 Coleman Camille M, Pic Town Estates Inc to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Lot 77 Pic Town 2016 Ca 003143, April 26.
$45,100 Powell Dallas L, Powell Dallas L Jr, Powell Dallas Lacrosse, Powell Dallas Lacrosse Jr to US Bank NA, US Bank, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 104 2015-CA-004670, April 27.
$45,000 Collier Barbara B, Collier Christopher W to Beauregard Bruce, Beauregard Lisa, Lot 22 Glen Cove Heights, April 26.
$45,000 Henriques Gloria to Collier Barbara B, Collier Christopher W, 0, May 3.
$45,000 Johnson Paul A, Johnson Regina O to Thompson Paul, 0, April 25.
$45,000 Olenoski John, Olenoski Lynda to Flippin Sunshine Estates LLC, Sand Dollar Building of Harbor Pines Unit 6, April 26.
$42,900 Buckley Goldie M, Vojtisek Catherine A to Souza Lucila S, Souza Newton C, Westwinds Village Unit A 21, May 2.
$41,000 Girgenti John R, John R Girgenti Revocable Trust to Wallace Elizabeth, Wallace Timothy, El Rancho Village Unit M 7, May 1.
$40,000 Aronin Jason, Aronin Yvonne to Smiley Norman H, Smiley Sally E, Blk 21 Map of Myakka City, May 3.
$40,000 Darou Derek, Darou Josephine to Deitrick Karen, Whiting Marjorie C, Fourth Bayshore Unit K 36, April 28.
$38,900 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, April 26.
$37,500 Godwin Joan A, Godwin Walter J to Terry Cheryl A, Terry Roger D, El Rancho Village Unit M 5, May 2.
$35,500 Wd Real Estate Holding Company LLC to Ktw Holdings LLC, Sarasota Cay Club Unit S 514, May 2.
$35,000 Brown Timothy A to Mulalic Fuad, Mulalic Nedjija, Third Bayshore Unit M 26, April 26.
$34,400 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, April 28.
$32,600 Baker Marci C, Baker Mark R, Baker Mark Rex, Johnson Marci C, Manatee Raintree Association Inc to Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Mastr Alternative Loan Trust 2006 2 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 2, Raintree Condominium Unit 510 2015-CA-002738, April 26.
$30,100 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Florida Group Holdings LLC, 2017-TD-000011, April 25.
$30,000 Lisk Stacey R to Lisk Brad A, Lot 6 Blk A Indian Springs, April 26.
$26,717 Cunnien Castleberry Lura L, Cunnien Lura L, Laduke Sandra L P to Thorpe Theresa, Pt 4-35-18, April 26.
$25,400 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Humphrey Jahcoby Trust, Jahcoby Humphrey Trust, Lot 31 Homesdale Court 2017 Td 000013, April 25.
$23,000 Mckeon Jeanne, Mcmullen Thomas to Huntzicker Kathryn J, Huntzicker Thomas Paul, Thomas Paul Huntzicker and Kathryn Lurline Huntzicker Revoccable Living Trust, White Sands of Longboat Unit 106, April 26.
$22,600 Humane Society of Manatee County Inc, Salvation Army, Szajnowski Naomi C to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 15 Blk 8 Palmetto Heights 2016-CA-002392, April 28.
$22,000 American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A, US Bank National Trust Association to Rios Gilberto, Blk 2 Fowlers, May 1.
$21,500 Adams Kathleen, Hedden Kathleen Adams to Searle Patricia, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 64, May 2.
