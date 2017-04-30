Real estate transactions for May 1, 2017

$3,495,000 Poseidon Adventures II LLC to Tarpon LLC, Blk 14 Ilexhurst, April 14.
$2,911,800 Kauffman Family LLLP to Kt Lakewood Ranch Fl Landlord LLC, Lot 2 Lakewood Walk Shopping Center, April 17.
$2,607,143 Vandyk 1st Gulf Coast Marina LLC to Vandyk 1st Gulf Coast Harbor Walk LLC, Blk 6 Cortez Addition to Cortez, April 18.
$2,312,600 GH and G Lockwood LLC to Hide Away Storage Sr 70 LLC, Spe 201 LLC-217 LLC, West Lakes Plaza, April 13.
$1,100,000 Roscoe Rosemary, Roscoe William to Coombs Kristen E, Coombs Thomas F, Lot 16 Key Royale, April 14.
$945,000 Ogrady Marcese A, Ogrady Mark R to Blais Jocelyne B, Blais Maurice G, Jocelyne B Blais Trust 2011, Maurice G Blais Trust 2011, Lot 14 Cove Sound Yacht Club, April 18.
$771,754 Hobbs Candace Greiner, Hobbs Robert S to Jasper James M, Rosenfield Sarah, Hidden Cove Beach Homes Unit C, April 13.
$728,000 Dasilva Tina Marie, Guy Dasilva Md Pa to Kunkel Daniel A, Lot 10 Blk 4 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, April 13.
$710,000 Frank and Rose M Slomba Revocable Grantor Trust, Slomba Frank Revocable Grantor Trust, Slomba Rose, Slomba Rose M Revocable Grantor Trust to Mathews John S, Mathews Micah A, Lot 14 Key Royale, April 18.
$665,000 Casa Anna Maria LLC to Rudolph Mary Lou, Rudolph Philip J Jr, Lot 36 Bay Palms, April 17.
$660,000 Droba Lorena, Rodriguez Lorena Droba, Rodriguez Ricardo J to Amer Shehzad, Evans Mariena, Lot 92 Sleepy Lagoon Park 2, April 14.
$650,000 Altounian Todd, Everett G Schaubert Jr Trust, Osborn Claire, Schaubert Everett G Jr Trust, Van Weelden Nancy to Morton Samuel, Lot 21 Blk 13 Shore Acres, April 14.
$650,000 Sarasota Investment Holdings Inc, Sarasota Investment Holdings LP to Economos Andrew M, Economos Judith J, Sand Cay Unit 117, April 13.
$602,500 Praetorian Capital LLC to Military Cut LLC, Newcraft Business Park Unit 3 D, April 14.
$600,000 Rosenbrook Dennis A, Rosenbrook Gretchen S, Rosenbrook Investment Trust to Bdk Futures LLC, Lot 2 Blk C Holmes Beach Development, April 13.
$584,500 Wyatt Barbara J to Drach Omer Leo Jr, Drach Sandra Louise, Lot 182 River Wilderness, April 17.
$560,000 Michael Anthony Allison Thieriot Trust, Thieriot Michael Anthony Allison to Tyson George Philip Jr, Tyson Susan B, Lot 112 Preserve at Panther Ridge, April 14.
$552,500 Burlingame Chad, Burlingame Heather to Hensley Darrell M, Hensley Rebecca S, Lot 99 Greyhawk Landing West, April 13.
$550,000 Burke Cherie Y, Burke John J to Roscoe Rosemary, Roscoe William, Lot 1 Nursery, April 14.
$550,000 Diebold Clifford A, Diebold Margaret A to Steinberg Janice A, Steinberg Marc Robert, Lot 54 Esplanade, April 17.
$545,000 Mcpeak Russell D, Russell D Mcpeak Revocable Living Trust to Wickman Kathryn, Wickman William, Longboat Terrace Unit 215, April 13.
$542,000 Young Robert to Srq Rental Property LLC, Sherman Stuart, April 13.
$540,000 Fay Rosamaria, Franklin Christian to Buchanan Meghan A, Buchanan Nicholas, Lot 503 Preserve at Panther Ridge, April 18.
$525,000 Christine C Ross Trust, Ross Christine C to Gregory D Van Howe Trust, Van Howe Gregory D, Van Howe Linda, Van Howe Melvin, Lot 24 Ascot, April 13.
$512,000 Lunn Jeanie M, Lunn Royston C, Royston C Lunn and Jeanie M Lunn Revocable Living Trust to Weidlich Daniel E, Weidlich Kimberly, Lot 26 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, April 18.
$500,000 Woodworth David M, Woodworth Teddee to Manson George A, Manson Julie A, Blk 15 Palma Sola Park, April 14.
$484,800 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Canada Felicia A, Scalf Lisa G, Lot 8 Enclave at Country Meadows, April 18.
$459,000 Sompolski James P, Sompolski Tani L to Dadaciu Cornelia, Dadaciu Tanase, Lot 5 Greenbrook Village, April 17.
$449,000 Core Azure LLC to Destasio Nancy S, Destasio William V, Lot 53 Blk B Concession, April 13.
$440,000 Bergeron Brenda Y, Bergeron Brenda Yvonne, Bergeron Marc S, Bergeron Marc Stanley to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 42 Greenbrook Village, April 13.
$423,500 Skarda Cindy Lee, Skarda James Jay to Goodwill Moran Sharon Lynne, Moran John Anthony, Lot 1 Blk 1 Greenbrook Village, April 14.
$420,680 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Sheffer David, Sheffer Mimi, Lot 608 Harrison Ranch, April 14.
$405,000 Mathura Archchana, Mathura Venkatarajan S to Harbaugh Jeffrey M, Harbaugh Josephine F, Lot 87 Riverwalk Ridge, April 13.
$402,500 Hensley Darrell M, Hensley Rebecca S to Harris Jeremy, Harris Sherry, Lot 4041 Cascades at Sarasota, April 18.
$400,000 Pye Deborah, Pye James P III to Pisaturo Michael, Sheehan Sharon, Lot 43 Esplanade, April 14.
$393,000 Leigh Jane E, Leigh Mark J to Puranik Prakash, Puranik Ujwala, Lot 17 Central Park, April 17.
$392,000 Keith F Weiland Living Trust, Weiland Keith F to Pirvu Doina F, Pirvu Ion Daniel, Lot 1139 Sonoma, April 18.
$382,299 Divosta Homes LP to Cherpak Lauren, Cherpak Tyler, Lot 77 Mallory Park, April 14.
$370,299 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 Qs8, Residential Accredit Loans Inc to Confidential, Confidential, Lot 1 Neighborhood, April 18.
$365,000 Lutz Jeffrey K, Lutz Sharon S to Weiden Lisa J, Weiden Michael J, Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 8, April 13.
$357,363 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Gagnon Newfield Linda, Newfield Arthur, Lot 63 Mirabella at Village Green, April 14.
$355,180 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Johnston Donald L, Johnston Patricia A, Johnston Revocable Trust, Lot 48 Mirabella at Village Green, April 14.
$355,000 Iberiabank to Simivions Reginald, Simmons Melora, Lot 30 Greenbrook Village, April 13.
$355,000 Theroux Maureen G, Theroux William A to Clark Allan, Clark Pamela, Lot 55 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, April 14.
$352,000 Bauknight Betty Lou, Bauknight James H, Terbeek Linda S, Terbeek Thomas A to Osorio Leandra, Osorio Ramon, Silver Sands Unit 244, April 14.
$350,600 Desylvester John to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 23 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village 2014-CA-001160, April 14.
$350,000 Godlewski Daniel J, Godlewski Jacqueline L to Gorczynski Krzysztof M, Lot 233 River Plantation, April 13.
$350,000 Parsons David W, Parsons Margaret A to Field Robert E, Field Ruth, Lot D 4 Rosedale 5, April 14.
$346,510 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Williams Martha, Lot 228 Silverleaf, April 14.
$343,775 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Hardesty Larry Richard, Hardesty Wendi Gaye, Lot 76 Villa Amalfi, April 14.
$340,000 Brovkina Yelena Gennadyevna, Husak Gregory A, Husak Yelena G to Horton Dominique, Jackson James M, Lot 57 Ranches at Mossy Hammock, April 13.
$340,000 Manson Yetter Investment Properties L C to Radabaugh Family Trust LLC, Pt 35-34-17, April 13.
$332,500 Chalmers Kara A, Huff Nathan R to Perozo Esterlin A, Pratt Rachel K, Lot 58 Cottages at Blu Vista, April 17.
$332,000 Morrow Cecily Alexandra, Morrow Cecily Hogg to Liu Yanjun, Zhang Tianrui, Lot 3 Blk A Glenn Lakes, April 13.
$330,000 Kraft Melanie J, Kraft Randolph S to Guertin Carole A, Guertin Vaughn E, Lot 22 Tara, April 14.
$330,000 Parisi Dianne, Parisi Living Trust, Parisi Salvatore J to Menendez Jorge A, Menendez Maria E, Lot 64 Greyhawk Landing, April 13.
$330,000 Shacklett Jessica A, Shacklett Sues Jessica, Sues Jeffrey to Martinez Gricelle Rivas, Martinez Jose, Lot 5 Blk B Braden Pines, April 14.
$328,000 Frank Lawrence H, Wekstein Karen G to York Beth Ann, York Charles Douglas, Lot 112 Highland Ridge, April 18.
$325,000 Zanat Micaela, Zanat Paul L to Helmle Mary P, Lot 274 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, April 13.
$320,000 Schuch James H, Schuch Susan E to Dubofsky Melvyn, Dubofsky Myrna Ann, Lot 49 Avalon at The Villages of Palm Aire, April 17.
$319,900 Kuhl Jennifer, Kuhl Warren to Agena Mariko J, Mcshaffry Craig W, Lot 42 Summerfield Village, April 18.
$318,000 Couch William W III, Poston Jesse L to Graff Catherine Brennan, Graff Thomas, Lot 76 De Soto Lakes Country Club Colony, April 17.
$312,993 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Donovan Daniel Joseph Jr, Donovan Nancy Ann, Lot 74 Villa Amalfi, April 14.
$312,000 Shields Ann Marie, Shields Charles J to Jones David, Blk 16 Palma Sola Park, April 13.
$309,900 Szymanski Bernard, Szymanski Cathy, Szymanski Cathy M to Bartnett Jennifer, Bartnett Timothy, Lot 45 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, April 13.
$300,100 Pottinger Dorothy, Pottinger Graham to Ring Gary L, Ring Judith E, Lot 150 Water Oak, April 14.
$300,000 Pineapple Property Group LLC to Burkett Melodie Katherine, Lot 26 Mrs L J C Brattons, April 18.
$298,000 Singh Roy, Singh Sandra to Elstone Marylynn M, Elstone Paul J Sr, Club Villas II at Palm Aire Unit 19A, April 13.
$294,917 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kopak Albert M, Lot 78 Ridge at Crossing Creek, April 14.
$290,000 Novotna Jiri, Novotna Nada to Kenny David C, Kenny Dawn M, Kenny Susan E, Pt 19-34-17, April 13.
$290,000 Pavlik Randy R to 423 Partners LLC, Blk 13 Ballentine Manor Bay Heights, April 17.
$285,000 Hicks Sarah to Fones James M, Lot 3 Blk 1 Kingsfield Lakes, April 18.
$280,000 Ringling Fund 1 LLC, Ringling Property Fund 1 LLC to Fulmer James, Kratsch Ashlyn, Lot 19 University Pines, April 18.
$275,000 Landman Dean A, Landman Susan Diana to Shallo April May, Shallo John Anthony Jr, Lot 332 Copperstone, April 14.
$266,374 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Spillane Renee, Spillane Timothy, Lot 117 Eagle Trace, April 14.
$265,000 Corwin Celeste M, Corwin Robert A to Ferris Beth, Lot 22 Villa Amalfi, April 14.
$263,000 Landz Management and Consulting LLC to Okolowitcz Joseph A, Okolowitcz Leslie A, Lot 231 Briarwood, April 13.
$259,000 Puchir Carol A, Puchir Marc to Boyd Brian Kent, Boyd Laura Ann, Coach Homes II at River Strand Unit 4701, April 17.
$258,000 Long Lawrence J to Eblin James D, Eblin Misty S, Lot 26 Blk A Country Oaks, April 14.
$250,000 Sherwood Ian, Sherwood Sarah Nixon to Clark Tyce S, Morano Andrea, Lot 69 West Glenn, April 13.
$248,000 Brewer Destina L to Jaeger Michael R, Lot 5 Blk K Country Oaks, April 14.
$245,000 Okolowitcz Joseph A, Okolowitcz Leslie A to Brovkina Yelena G, Lot 142 Silverleaf, April 13.
$240,715 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bowden Andrew G III, Bowden Anjannette D, Lot 129 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 14.
$240,600 Ruis Tagle Luz, Ruiz Tagle Juan, Suntrust Bank, Suntrust Mortgage Inc, Tagle Juan Ruiz, Tagle Luz Ruis, University Place Neighborhood Association Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 44 Indigo Ridge at University Place 2010 Ca 010541, April 17.
$235,000 Anslow Lindsey, Anslow Martin William, Lydon Martin John, Lydon Teresa to Kettering Douglas L, Kettering Frances A, Sandy Pointe Unit 113, April 14.
$235,000 Martucci Carl to Bager Benny W, Blk E Woodlawn Lakes, April 13.
$230,000 Calyton Family Trust, Clayton Imelda Samiling, Clayton Robert Y to Clayton Cara L, Lot 33 Tara, April 13.
$230,000 Gaudeault Stephenson Suzanne, Stephenson Peter T to Crouse Nathan Burton, Fleishman Rebecca Dawn, Lot 9 Blk J Villages of Lakeside South, April 13.
$229,000 Jundt Dwight W, Jundt Kathryn S to Melrose Place LLC, Lot 8 Melrose Gardens at Tara, April 14.
$228,000 Schmakel Erik C to Macdonald Elizabeth, Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Unit 102, April 18.
$227,500 Berardi Living Trust to Franck Donald G, Franck Sandra, Lot 20 Peredia Isle, April 13.
$226,000 Owens Jane E, Owens R Edward, Owens Robert Edward to Vanweelden Nancy, Lot 84 Catalina, April 13.
$225,000 Tretolo Anthony, Tretolo Debra A to Morgan Colleen Anne, Morgan David Russell, Lot 60 Greenbrook Village, April 14.
$223,900 Peru Holdings LLC to Eagles Michael A, Eagles Natalie C, Blk D Glen Ridge, April 14.
$219,000 Jansen Leanne K to Canon Gloria I, Herrera Jaime Vazquez, Lot 431 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, April 17.
$217,000 Davies Edward, Davies Eileen to Mathia Brenda M, Mathia Ronald C, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 3 D, April 17.
$215,000 Colgan Matthew E to J Byrd Investments LLC, Lot 60 River Sound, April 18.
$215,000 Wartolec Walter G to Quinn Kathleen R, Quinn Michael J, Spring Lakes VII Unit 5, April 18.
$210,000 Dennis and Pat Properties of Florida Inc to Hall Cheryl Ann, Hall Ricky L, Pt 5-35-22, April 13.
$210,000 Quinones Solano Vivian to Casalecar LLC, Lot 66 Cottages at San Casciano, April 13.
$209,900 Cah 2015 1 Borrower LLC to Barber Amanda, Barber Daryl J, Lot 53 Oakley Place, April 13.
$209,900 Meronek Geraldine D, Meronek Michael J to Locke Tamie L, Lot 168 Waterford, April 14.
$205,000 Moy Ning G, Ning G Moy Revocable Trust, Ramirez Lauren E, Smith Lea M to Benzing Leslie Jayne, Pine Trace Unit 4, April 14.
$200,000 Garland Charles Richard, Garland Gertrude M to Clark Deborah K, Clark Randall T, Randall T Clark Revocable Living Trust, Pt 24-34-16, April 14.
$200,000 Gonzalez Manuel Flores, Salazar Maria D to Solis Marlon Fernandez, Lot 3 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights, April 13.
$200,000 Johnson Karla M, Karla M Johnson Trust, Kinney Kristie R, Kinney Scott E to Thomas Anthony L, Thomas Tamara H, Shoreline Terraces V at Perico Bay Club Unit 952, April 13.
$200,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Spadaccia Robert E, Spadaccia Susan O, Lot 7 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 18.
$199,900 Owens Helena M, Owens John T to Russo Vincenzo M, Wolfe James A, Lot 172 Peridia Unit Four, April 14.
$198,000 Condie Eric A to Harris Charlene R, Lot 18 Blk D Sandpointe 1Ad, April 14.
$192,000 Guadalupe Jennifer Nicole to Longoria Leticia, Longoria Roberto, Lot 9 Lamp Post Place, April 14.
$190,500 Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1, US Bank NA to Lantz Scott, Lot 70 University Pines, April 13.
$190,230 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Glaze Taylor, Taylor Glaze 2011 Trust, Lot 93 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 18.
$190,000 Gill Arthur, Gill Mary E to Woehr Betty J, Woehr David J, Lot 76 North River Estates, April 13.
$187,500 7203 Willow St Trust, Management Services LLC to Swift Jacqueline Ellman, Las Casas Unit 2, April 13.
$186,537 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Monsalve Juanita, Ogrizovich Dylan, Lot 292 Silverleaf, April 14.
$181,500 Phillips Ann F, Phillips Neil, Phillips Neil P, Phillips Percival A, Phillips Shannon, Rohrer Phillips Shannon, Rohrer Phillips Shannon K to Behrend John, Behrend Melissa Larson, Windward Bay Unit 6 V 11, April 18.
$180,000 Hodges Nicole B, Hodges Scott R to Williams Jennifer A, Lot 125 Covered Bridge Estates, April 18.
$178,000 Fraser Catherine J, Pietrangelo Donato to Nevinger M Paula, Terrace III at River Strand Unit 2613, April 14.
$173,600 Odio William to Bcat 205 14 Att, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 36 Silverlake 2016-CA-002017, April 14.
$171,700 Powers Teri Lynne to Wolf Jason David, Lot 1 Whitehall Estates II, April 13.
$171,500 5743 E 43Rd Ct Bradenton 32403 Land Trust, Investor Trustee Services LLC, Richards Laura Hope to Jon Shinaberry and Cathleen Shinaberry Revocable Trust, Shinaberry Cathleen Revocable Trust, Shinaberry Jon Revocable Trust, Pt 10-34-17, April 13.
$171,250 Macneill Celia, Macneill David to Gorka James Henry, Country Village Unit 2139, April 18.
$170,000 Crews Angela C to Santos Arcadio Jr, Lot 5 Miller, April 13.
$165,000 Kaster Patricia L, Kaster Sylvester V to Jasper Corrine J, Jasper Mark D, Estuaries Unit C 303, April 13.
$162,000 Martin Rose Catherine to 9420 Crabtree Lane LLC, Lot 130 River Isles, April 14.
$158,000 Knorr Gregg, Knorr Johanna to Sachtleben Judith, Sachtleben Robert, Timber Creek Unit 1811, April 14.
$155,000 Anders Ann M, Anders Wilbert L Jr to Jones Thomas P, Lot 14 Blk 15 Fairview Park Addition, April 18.
$155,000 Delong Emilie L to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 926, April 14.
$155,000 Lascari Patricia S, Lascari Roland A to Delgrosso Carla A, Village at Towpark Unit 206, April 18.
$154,000 Martucci Carl to Diamond Howard Gene, Lot 9 Blk C Bayshore Gardens, April 13.
$150,000 Black Mary F to Smith Deborah Jean, Smith Peter Thomas, St Judes Unit 2, April 14.
$150,000 Paullin Lesley C, Paullin Lewis Iv to Potter Christopher, Potter Denise, Lot 3 Prine Villas Estates, April 13.
$149,000 Cote Helen V, Cote Royden M, Royden M Cote and Helen V Cote Revocable Living Trust to Bauman Diana A, Bauman Robert M, Cambridge Village Unit 33, April 17.
$148,000 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 Cb1 to Shawley Brandon, Lot 19 Bend of Terra Ceia II, April 13.
$147,600 Baptist Marie Rosette Jean, Telisma Marie Rosette to Cam X Trust, Hmc Assets LLC, Lot 127 Harrison Ranch 2016 Ca 001198, April 14.
$143,000 Angelopoulos Paul, Petricca Christine to Sexauer Lynn, Sexauer William, Stone Harbour II Unit 517, April 18.
$142,900 Allied First Bank, Chenault Jamie, Chenault Jamie D, Chenault Matthew R, Oakley Place Homeowners Association of Manatee County Inc to Harbor View Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 1, US Bank NA, Lot 103 Oakley Place 2016-CA-000527, April 14.
$139,500 Diana Gina L to Rehmani Susan J, Meadowcroft Unit 1206, April 13.
$136,000 Mccain Shauna R to Forsman Irina Sergiyenko, Greenbrook Walk Unit 105, April 13.
$135,000 Deasy Mary Nimmo to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1432, April 18.
$135,000 Dobmeler Robert H to Penta Katie, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 505, April 14.
$133,500 Slade Martin, Slade Maureen to Zolnoun Denniz, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 6104, April 14.
$133,000 Nguyen Tommy to Alaniz Aries Monique, Blk D Harrison Industrial, April 13.
$133,000 Schilling Meifang W, Schilling Timothy J to Li Hui, Wang Xiu Zhen, El Conquistador Unit 103, April 14.
$132,500 Jian Holdings LLC to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1822, April 14.
$132,500 Jian Holdings LLC to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1812, April 14.
$127,500 PBR Properties Group LLC to Hartlieb Kenneth B, Hartlieb Lla June, Spicewood Unit 153, April 13.
$127,500 Stepanov Nick, Stepanov Nikolai, Stesina Olga to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 322, April 14.
$125,000 Decicco Lorraine to Nadell Linda M, Nadell Raymond S, Morton Village Unit 14 B, April 14.
$125,000 Haas Rebecca E, Ohlfs Harold V to Goulet Crystal A, Goulet Michael X, Blk 15 Trailer Estates, April 13.
$125,000 Rampart Shirley I to Clark Janet C, Clark William R, Spring Lakes II Unit 526D, April 13.
$123,500 Federal National Mortgage Association, Sanders Rita L, Winding Creek Homeowners Association Inc to Wdr Investments Inc, Pt 5-35-22 2016-CA-004203, April 14.
$120,000 Bishop Charlotte E, Bishop James H, James H Bishop and Charlotte E Bishop Living Trust to Dean Beverly A, Dean James V Jr, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 119, April 13.
$120,000 Hohl Julie K, Huss Wendy Ruth, Packer Barbara J to Hohl Doreen W, Hohl John J, Lot 16 Blk C Townhouses of Lakeside South, April 17.
$120,000 Olsen Alfred to Copenhaver Anna Marie, Copenhaver John T III, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 42 6, April 14.
$119,500 Bentley Michael C to Abney Ancil L, Abney Kathleen, Cambridge Village Unit 4, April 13.
$116,000 Bettis Chris to Demorest Georgia A, Demorest James J, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 82, April 17.
$116,000 Kelliher Harvey J Jr, Kelliher Paula to Winkler Charles Edward, Winkler Stephanie Stroud, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 241, April 14.
$112,900 J and K Property Solutions LLC to Stickland Deborah Lynn, Courtyard Square Unit 3, April 18.
$111,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Tracy Sparks LLC, Pebble Springs Condominium Cluster V Unit 5902, April 14.
$110,000 Delatorre Olga to Barrera Platon Jr, Blk A Broberg Plat, April 13.
$107,500 Baden Karen Lyn, Baden Mark D to Nelson Christine Marie, Nelson Robert Eugene Jr, Village II at Perico Bay Unit 710, April 13.
$103,500 Goodis Pamela L to Goodis Ernest M, Goodis Pamela L, Lot 13 Fairfield, April 18.
$101,700 Lake Place Manatee LLC to Turasz Family Trust, Turasz Juan Ernesto, Turasz Veronica, Pt 2-35-20, April 14.
$101,700 Turasz Family Trust, Turasz Juan Ernesto, Turasz Veronica to Lake Place Manatee LLC, Pt 2-35-20, April 14.
$101,000 Dunn Donna M, Dunn Family Revocable Living Trust, Dunn Glenn H to Momber Donald J, Momber Julie A, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 125, April 14.
$95,000 Gotlin Linda Lou, Horsey Linda to Alfred F Turner Jr and Judith A Turner Revocable Trust, Turner Alfred F Jr, Turner Judith A, Huntington Woods Unit D, April 13.
$93,800 PHH Mortgage Corporation to Child Inc, Blk C Pennsylvania Park, April 17.
$92,500 Knight Frederick M to Manno Ashlie J, Osburg Neil C, Pt 9-35-22, April 13.
$92,000 Diamond Michelle, Widener Matthew Alan, Widener Michelle Lynn to Elting John, Elting Leah, Farrows, April 13.
$90,000 Crowl Fredrick, Crowl Sharon to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC, Lot 4 Blk D Gateway East, April 13.
$87,000 Marks Carol to Vincent Sylvan Gerald, Palm Lakes Estates Unit 112, April 14.
$85,800 Cit Bank, Spaziani Julia to Federal National Mortgage Association, Links at Pinebrook Unit 604 2016-CA-002764, April 14.
$84,900 Houseal Gayle A, Houseal Ronald to Jones Lisa, Ten Downing Street Unit 205, April 17.
$84,000 Oneil Joyce to Lee Watkins Beverly Ann, Windward Building of Harbor Pines Unit 3, April 14.
$82,000 Fleetwood Esther A, Fleetwood John D to Vail Georgiann, Lot 3 Blk L Tidevue Estates, April 18.
$80,500 Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Allan Terence Clark, Lot 1 Twin Cedars, April 17.
$80,000 Broberg Elizabeth, Schmitz Elizabeth Ann to Eurice William C, Lot 20 Blk F La Selva Park, April 18.
$80,000 Sammartino Daniel to Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC, Hidden Hollow Unit A, April 18.
$76,000 Larabel Penny M, Palumbo Penny Marie, Tomsu David L to Gillette Allen, Gillette Brenda J, Leisure Lake Village Unit 353, April 18.
$72,000 Mcintyre Patricia C, Mcintyre Timothy R to Mitchell Clara M, Mitchell Jimmy L, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 463, April 13.
$70,000 Albrecht Scott A to Wollwage Richard H, Wollwage Susan L, Pt 10-35-17, April 18.
$70,000 Hritz Donald R to Poirier Aurelia L, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 394, April 13.
$69,000 Gillette Allen, Gillette Brenda J to Nehrboss Irma E, Leisure Lake Village Unit 429, April 17.
$68,000 Fisher Douglas T to Hunter Sherry L, Lot 24 Blk B E D Scroggins, April 13.
$65,000 Coles Susan E, Pratt David L, Pratt Leon E to Kloet Rita T, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1200, April 13.
$60,000 Turner R Jane to Mcevoy Richard W, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 194, April 13.
$59,500 Hagle Arlene A, Hagle George F to Howell John E, Fourth Bayshore Unit D 23, April 13.
$59,000 Craft Emmett, Craft Eva to Brewer Bobbie Jo, Brewer Donald Lee, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 108, April 13.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 45 Amber Glen, April 14.
$56,000 Reilly Eloise M, Reilly Joseph L to Mccormick Marissa, Mccormick Michael S, Michael S Mccormick and Marissa Mccormick Trust, Ironwood Fifteenth Unit 504 Ad, April 18.
$55,000 Kretschmar Nancy Carol to S A F Solutions LLC, Lot 6 Jackson Terrace, April 14.
$50,000 Colwell Dianna L, Colwell Frank W to Lacoy Jeffrey D Sr, Loopley Valerie F, El Rancho Village Unit T 6, April 13.
$50,000 Obrien Elizabeth A, Obrien Patrick F to Foley Rita M, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 14 E, April 13.
$49,875 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Chanthyasack Chanhsy, Pt 25-33-17, April 13.
$49,500 Clare James, Clare Susan to Koschara James R, Koschara Patricia A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 229, April 17.
$49,000 Bslr II LLC to Chavez Gustavo Gonzalez, Martinez Elizabeth, Lot 2 Blk 17 Rubonia, April 13.
$44,300 Crawford Alyssa, Crawford Alyssa Dawn, Fidelity Land Trust Company LLC, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Land Trust No 000064, Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Smith Alyssa, Smith Daniel to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 3 Blk B Tylers 2013-CA-003338, April 14.
$41,000 Newhouse Dale R to Sequin Janet M, Sequin Roy E, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 382, April 13.
$39,000 Bayshore Windmill Village Inc to Lee Jackie T, Lee Patricia A, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit L 5, April 13.
$39,000 Devries Roger D, Devries Ruth A, Roger D De Vries and Ruth A De Vries Trust to Brockschmidt James P, Brockschmidt Philip, Leisure Lake Village Unit 370, April 17.
$38,000 Jacobitti Patrick Scott, Nancy G Riter Revocable Living Trust, Riter Nancy G to Macmaster Shirley, Lot 11 Blk 31 Trailer Estates, April 14.
$36,000 Chateau Village Cooperative Inc to Dutcher Joy, Chateau Village Unit 85, April 18.
$35,000 Cheaves Masonry and Construction Inc to Watkins Quincy, Blk 3 Mar Lee Acres, April 14.
$30,000 Simpson Carolyn J, Thomas Carolyn J Simpson to Waters Freddrick B, Lincoln Terrace, April 13.
$28,500 Kimberly Martinez Qualified Retirement Plan, Martinez Kimberly to Phipps Jean, Phipps John, Lot 42 Blk 31 Trailer Estates, April 13.
$25,000 Jones Bette J, Jones Charles L to Collins H, Lot 1 Geraldson, April 13.
$24,500 Chicoine Theresa to Chicoine Adam, Chicoine Theresa, Lot 62 Blk A Country Oaks, April 18.
$21,000 Neff Carol J, Neff Jerry G to Wells Michael L, Wells Sharon A, Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 4124, April 17.
