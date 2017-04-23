Manatee County real estate transactions for April 24, 2017

$10,850,000 Add A Room Self Storage of Bradenton LLC to 3805 53Rd Sp LLC, Pt 8-35-18, April 10.
$1,950,000 Fink Jan E, Fink Jay, Fink Jay E to Calcap LLC, Lot 27 Cedar Creek, parcels as in book 2667 pg 4260, April 7.
$1,900,000 Shepherd Daryl W, Shepherd Steven J to Thrasher Michael, Thrasher Natalie, Pt 19-34-17, April 10.
$1,600,000 Vernon Jean C, Vernon W Anthony to Genova Joseph P, Vernon, April 10.
$1,060,000 Haas Edward to Graham David J, Pt 34-33-17, April 10.
$980,000 Poseidon Adventures on 75th Street LLC to Wells Financial L L C, Coconut Cottages Unit 305, April 11.
$810,000 Harris Elizabeth W, Harris Neal W to Houlas Linda W, Houlas Randall L, Lot 8 Blk 5 Holmes Beach, April 7.
$800,000 Gigliotti Joseph, Merucci Louis G, Ventriglia Mark A to Robbins One LLC, Pt 18-33-18, April 7.
$775,000 Ft Chaffee Rangers LLC to LK Roth Investments LLC, Pt 11-35-17, April 11.
$704,541 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Hersh Mitchell P, Hersh Nancy, Lot 459 R Esplanade, April 10.
$692,500 Pontier John L to Ginther Frederick L, Ginther Rita B, Lot 7 Blk D Luana Isles, April 11.
$660,000 H Monroe Warrington and Marcia A Warrington Revocable Living Trust, Warrington H Monroe, Warrington Marcia A Revocable Living Trust to Waltz Paul D, Lot 134 River Club North, April 11.
$649,000 Doerr Donna Marlene, Doerr Leonard Allan to Casey A James, Casey Joan, Lot A 26 Rosedale Highlands, April 11.
$640,000 Margaret A Williams Trust, Williams Margaret A to Dutro Justin R, Dutro Yael S, Covert III Unit A 101, April 10.
$622,079 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Williams Carol Lynne, Williams Ralph Richard, Lot 51 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 12.
$620,000 Electro Design Engineering Inc to James Robert L, Robert L James Revocable Trust, Interstate Business Park, April 12.
$600,000 Brooks Kenneth Fulton to Floyd James Kermit, Lot 42 Greyhawk Landing, April 10.
$592,600 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Maibach Michael S, Maibach Susan K, Lot 4180 Twin Rivers, April 10.
$588,000 Mccoy Christopher T, Mccoy Shannon L to Medford Karen J, Medford Richard P, Lot 143 River Club South, April 7.
$555,000 Hoffmann Patricia R to Stepan Andrea, Stepan James, Lot 9 Blk 22 Shore Acres, April 11.
$551,519 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Diebold Clifford A, Diebold Margaret A, Lot 179 Del Webb, April 10.
$535,000 FH Anna Maria LLC to Comer Brian, Comer Nancy W, Nancy W Comer Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Lot 6 Villa Rosa, April 12.
$521,125 WCI Communities LLC to Fedorczyk Frank, Fedorczyk Mary Jane, Lot 1 Blk N Tidewater Preserve, April 7.
$520,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Wood Robert C, Lot 238 Esplanade, April 11.
$513,223 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Creel Kenneth L, Creel Ruth B, Lot 7 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 11.
$508,009 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Tighe Michael R, Tighe Susan M, Lot 229 Del Webb, April 10.
$504,284 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Chambers Linda D, Linda D Chambers Trust, Lot 164 Del Webb, April 10.
$502,500 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Driscoll Kathleen, Schaner Fred, Lot 680 Esplanade, April 10.
$476,460 Divosta Homes LP to Knapp Brenda Elizabeth Harper, Knapp Dennis Jay Jr, Lot 44 Mallory Park, April 10.
$466,625 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Chueka Danielle Ambrosio, Lot 190 Indigo, April 7.
$449,000 Charlton Kathleen G, Charlton Kenneth W to South Jerry C Jr, Speight South Anda R, Lot 1 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, April 10.
$444,900 Hurbis Christopher, Hurbis Mary Beth to Elliot Kramer Florida Revocable Trust, Kramer Elliot I, Lot 36 Woodland Trace, April 12.
$440,490 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Lawyer Chianti, Moore Willie, Lot 54 Serenity Creek, April 7.
$437,975 WCI Communities LLC to Lisenby Donald J, Lisenby Victoria S, Lot 18 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 11.
$434,000 Daniel Dollison and Nicole Dollison Joint Revocable Trust, Dollison Daniel C, Dollison Daniel Joint Revocable Trust, Dollison Nicole Joint Revocable Trust, Dollison Nicole M to Mingari Davis Jean, Lot 123 Greyhawk Landing, April 12.
$430,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Chen Helen Yauling, Chen Sam Zong An, Lot 226 Bridgewater, April 10.
$427,000 Nooney Douglas F, Nooney Martha S to Hildebrand Gail B, Hildebrand Ronald Roy, Lot 668 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, April 11.
$424,400 River Reach Associates LLC to Heald Matthew J, Lot 335 Rivers Reach, April 7.
$421,400 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Klein Jeffrey T, Klein Lisa A, Lot 339 Greyhawk Landing West, April 11.
$420,520 DR Horton Inc to Mak Paul W, Riley Deborah, Lot 1 Soleil West, April 11.
$420,000 Brightup John E, Brightup Nancy A to Lamothe Sheila M, Lamothe Todd W, Lot 78 Blk B River Wilderness, April 7.
$410,717 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Siska Stephen J III, Siska Stephen J Jr, Lot 434 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 11.
$405,000 WCI Communities LLC to Olson Karen A, Olson Ronald R, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 104, April 11.
$400,000 Boyd Family Limited Partnership to Boyd Fay T, Boyd Valerie, Fay T Boyd Revocable Trust, Gargiulo Valerie, Wilbur Boyd Residual Trust, Pt 3-33-19, April 11.
$395,000 Classic Property Management of Srq LLC to Bryant William, Felix Aileen, Lot 12 Blk 15 Palma Sola Park, April 10.
$394,325 DR Horton Inc to Dilldine Merrill Heather Lynn, Merrill James J, Lot 521 Del Tierra, April 7.
$393,098 Lennar Homes LLC to Dunbar Hugh L III, Dunbar Hugh L Jr, Dunbar Michelle, Lot 74 Lakewood National Golf Club, April 10.
$391,198 Lennar Homes LLC to Corbo Anthony, Corbo Dawn A, Lot 73 Lakewood National Golf Club, April 10.
$390,000 Lakin John F, Lanza Jo Anne to Lowrey David, Lowrey Debra, Lot 12 Laurel Oak Park, April 10.
$390,000 Rojas Juana M to Pashnina Tatiana, Payne David John, Pt 3-35-20, April 7.
$388,000 Shelby Carolyn Sue, Shelby Mitchell Leon to White Nancy L, White Steven D, Lot 53 Brookside Estates, April 11.
$387,511 Lennar Homes LLC to Pollakoff Janice A, Pollakoff Stanley R, Lot 77 Lakewood National Golf Club, April 10.
$387,500 Blandina Mary E, Swartwood Matthew to Lavenduski Anthony, Lot 347 Country Creek, April 12.
$383,802 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Grimes Edward W II, Grimes Sandra K, Lot 245 Eagle Trace, April 11.
$375,000 Lemieux Noelle Lorraine to Stern Adam, Lot 34 Oak Grove Park, April 10.
$372,665 WCI Communities LLC to Rainer Jacki L, Lot 53 Rosedale Addition, April 10.
$372,000 Bailey Daniel William Jr, Bailey Valerie A, White Valerie A to Marvin Jeffrey T, Marvin Judith A, Lot 80 Quail Run, April 11.
$370,000 Arrigo Amy L, Arrigo Michael to Shelby Carolyn S, Shelby Mitchell L, Lot 143 Lexington, April 11.
$370,000 Tighe Michael R, Tighe Susan M to Chana Karen Sue, Lot 154 Central Park, April 11.
$368,708 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Ciceron Pepharon, Senat Marie, Lot 25 Oakleaf Hammock, April 7.
$365,990 DR Horton Inc to Flores Joseph Santos, Lam Huong Ana Duong Thien, Lot 289 Del Tierra, April 7.
$365,000 Dolin Connie L, Dolin Gary N to Krywko Family Living Trust, Krywko Marja L, Krywko Mark A, Lot 15 Blk B Pine Meadow, April 11.
$365,000 Srq LLC to Elera Mariela, Galindo Rolando, Lot 3 Fiddlers Creek, April 11.
$365,000 Walker Juanita L to Cook Beverly E, Cook James W, Lot 84 Greyhawk Landing, April 10.
$360,435 Calatlantic Group Inc to Ith Lisa, Lot 22 Osprey Landing, April 11.
$360,068 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Woodworth David M, Woodworth Teddee, Lot 105 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 11.
$360,000 Bestajovsky Claudia U, Bestajovsky Walter to Berk Laura, Berk Richard I, Lot 186 Bridgewater, April 11.
$358,500 Mission Property Partners LLC to Mcgarry Jill Ann, Mcgarry Joshua Francis, Lot 15 Blk B River Wilderness, April 10.
$356,497 Lennar Homes LLC to Singer Linda T, Singer Mark D, Lot 224 Heritage Harbour, April 12.
$355,600 Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust, Mcdonough Kevin P, Sturchio Michael, Sturchio Sharon, Wells Fargo Bank Na to Suncastle Properties LLC, Lot 18 Blk 46 Ilexhurst 2016 Ca 000543, April 10.
$350,000 White Nancy L, White Steven D to Krywko Amy N, Krywko Jason, Lot 824 Harrison Ranch, April 11.
$349,700 Harmon Joe C, Harmon Karen L to Hane Allyn Paul, Hane Rebecca, Lot 74 Ancient Oaks, April 10.
$348,000 Sam Rodger Properties Inc to Fischer Marie D, Fischer Robert E, Lot 333 Greyhawk Landing West, April 7.
$346,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Fulger Sangrole Kontinen, Kontinen Risto Tapani, Lot 295 Heritage Harbour, April 10.
$345,000 Campbell Debra L, Campbell Jason D to Arendall D Matthew, Arendall Elaine W, Arendall Jessie Nichole, Lot 65 Lakeside Preserve, April 10.
$345,000 Phillips Charlotte M to Serra Edward J, Serra Elyse M, Lot 67 Rosedale, April 12.
$344,000 Martin Joanne W, Martin Scott to Levitsky Margaret C, Levitsky Walter S, Lot 3143 Cascades at Sarasota, April 11.
$340,000 Burnett Benjamin C, Burnett Margit to Botero Douglas, Botero Margarita, Blk D Granada Terrace, April 12.
$340,000 Masi Graham, Masi Michelle to Martin Nastassja S, Miller Michael G, Lot 116 Ancient Oaks, April 11.
$335,000 Doyle Brian J to Lascari Patricia, Lascari Roland, Lot 62 Indigo Ridge at University Place, April 11.
$330,000 Armstrong Harold, Armstrong Mona to Simpson Rob B, Simpson Tina D, Lot 6 Gamble Creek Estates, April 12.
$330,000 Furlong Aidan, Furlong Dorothy F to Ashton Diana M, Lot 28 Mote Ranch, April 10.
$330,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Koon Arden L, Koon Frances Leslie, Lot 415 Heritage Harbour, April 7.
$330,000 Nelson Gary W, Nelson Loretta D to Reeder Mary J, Stull Alicia M, Stull Matthew J, Lot 7 Hidden Meadows, April 11.
$330,000 SRQ LLC to Holland Bianca, Holland Robert, Lot 8 Fiddlers Creek, April 10.
$327,729 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Boatwright Darvin W, Boatwright Lian, Lot 46 Eagle Trace, April 11.
$325,000 Galioto Brenda G, Galioto Fedele J to Leon Candace F, Leon Wilfred, Lot 10 Esplanade, April 11.
$324,000 Monahan Kevin M, Monahan Lori E to Douglas Catherine L, Douglas Jeffrey M, Lot 18 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes, April 12.
$323,000 Ann V Burton Revocable Trust, Burton Ann V, Burton Donald L to Dexter and Gloria Wright Revocable Trust, Wright Dexter, Wright Gloria, Lot 51 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club, April 12.
$323,000 Dykstra Helen B, Helen B Dykstra Revocable Living Trust to Luxmore Rebecca Anne, Maathuis Marcus Maria, Bay Watch Unit 4 A, April 11.
$320,000 DR Horton Inc to Kesler Matthew Ryan, Lot 519 Del Tierra, April 7.
$320,000 Mahan Michael A Jr, Mahan Patricia to Brady Renee L, Brady Thomas J, Lot 2091 River Club South, April 12.
$320,000 Raine Yvonne I, Yvonne I Raine Trust to Hamel Emily S, Hamel Robert H, Lot 12 Oakbrooke II at River Club North, April 11.
$320,000 Rogers Veronica to Grabowski Joan F, Grabowski Joseph P, Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 51, April 7.
$318,000 Hall Pauline E to Sharrer Braden H, Sharrer Maggie L, Lot 85 Water Oak, April 11.
$316,867 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Sutherland Deborah L, Sutherland Michael P, Lot 75 Villa Amalfi, April 12.
$315,900 Keene Karen M, Keene Lawrence L Jr to Bowler Brand J, Bowler Carol L, Blk 2 Forest Creek Fennemore Way, April 11.
$314,426 River Reach Associates LLC to Eisenburger Marianne, Eisenburger Michael E, Lot 223 Rivers Reach, April 7.
$313,732 Lennar Homes LLC to Linden Scott Michael, Linden Sheila, Lot 419 Heritage Harbour, April 10.
$312,700 University Village LLC to Cervenan David J, Cervenan Linda M, Lot 189 University Village, April 7.
$310,000 Buchsbaum Donald L, Buchsbaum Richard, Hulvey Glada B, William L Hulvey and Glada B Hulvey Revocable Living Trust to Diesman Jill M, Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 7, April 10.
$310,000 Jones Carol to Mclennan Daryl Stephen, Runaway Bay Unit 136, April 11.
$310,000 King Marian A, King Robert G, Marian A King Trust, Robert G King Trust to Flodapi LLC, Lot 76 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, April 11.
$305,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, April 7.
$305,000 Powell Carl S, Powell Cheryl C to Chaves Javier Hernan, Suaza Natalia M Roman, Lot 40 Trails, April 11.
$302,000 Howell Tanya, Reilly Tanya to Conley Jason, Conley Jenifer S, Gooden Kathy G, Lot 16 Greenbrook Village, April 10.
$300,000 Haney Craig A, Haney Kristy J, Haney Lauren Kristine to Emmons Michael G, Lot 4 Central Park, April 7.
$300,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to El Rodriquez Mary, Rodriguez Robi, Lot 59 Harrison Ranch, April 10.
$295,000 Slattery Jill S, Slattery William J to Mitchell Patricia, Wilson John R, Lot 630 Stoneybrook at Hertiage Harbour, April 7.
$293,000 Annabel D Ryan Revocable Living Trust, Annabel Ryan Revocable Trust, Ryan Annabel, Ryan Annabel D, Ryan Annabel L to Stadlertucker Carol, Tucker Carol Stadler, Lot 21 Blk A Rosedale 1, April 7.
$292,000 Kennedy Marg to Malone Suzanne, Lot 38 43 Waterside Lane, April 10.
$290,000 Alderman James F, Alderman Suzanne L to Mark E Mclaughlin Revocable Trust, Mclaughlin Mark E, Oaks Unit 30, April 11.
$285,000 Vasbinder Alan D, Vasbinder Christal J to Rowlands Waters Linda A, Waters George V Jr, Lot 97 Palma Sola Trace Villas, April 7.
$279,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Conrad Sandra Kay, Lot 262 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 12.
$279,000 Cardinale Nicholas, Dicicco Paul Thomas to Shortridge Angel, Shortridge Larry, Lot 97 Creekside Preserve II, April 7.
$277,500 Biondi Linda Louise to Johnson Homes of West Florida Inc, 0, April 12.
$276,151 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Brod Della, Lot 94 Eagle Trace, April 7.
$276,000 West John H Jr to Wilk Scott R, Wilk Shirley A, Lot 101 Foxbrook, April 10.
$275,000 Lambert Family Trust, Lambert James L, Lambert Pamela L to James D Travers and Carol Ann Travers Joint Revocable Trust, Travers Carol A, Travers Carol Ann Joint Revocable Trust, Travers James D, Lot 1064 Cascades at Sarasota, April 11.
$272,800 University Village LLC to Stock Cheryl, Lot 187 University Village, April 10.
$272,000 Neal Linda L, Neal Robert J to Thames Melissa J, Lot 128 Catalina, April 11.
$271,900 Jones Michael N, Jones Suzanne M to De Grandchamp Carol A, De Grandchamp Robert E, Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 8801, April 12.
$271,600 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Mc to Le Van H, Ngo Tuyet Mai, Lot 92 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, April 10.
$265,000 Moore Marilyn J, Moore William to Lynne C May Living Trust, May Douglas E, May Lynne C, Mount Vernon Unit 4708, April 11.
$264,000 Boyter John Curtis, Boyter Josie Lorean Curtis to Jehle Robert F, Sandy Pointe Unit 213, April 11.
$263,247 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Deforest Lori E, Deforest Thomas M, Lot 103 Eagle Trace, April 11.
$263,000 Humphries Brenda E to Eagan Dann Kathleen A, Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 15, April 12.
$260,000 Bermont Am LLC, Picek Pavel to Fucito Karen B, Fucito Walter J, Lot 4247 Heritage Harbour, April 10.
$260,000 Craig Norma J Revocable Living Trust, Marshall E, Norma J Craig Revocable Living Trust to Reiland Christopher, Reiland Karyn, Lot 82 Creekwood, April 11.
$260,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lemieux Noelle, Lot 183 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 12.
$260,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Barfield Peggy, Ottey Caterina, Lot 207 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 11.
$259,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Whitton Rebecca Rae, Whitton Summer Brook, Lot 257 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 10.
$257,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Martinez Amanda Elizabeth, Lot 179 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 11.
$256,000 Brown James E, Lopez Brown Lesley to Leddin Angela F, Leddin Jeffrey C, Lot 17 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, April 11.
$254,660 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Davila Bocanegra Trust, Mena Juan G Davila, Pagan Marta M Bocanegra, Lot 68 Harrison Ranch, April 10.
$250,000 DR Horton Inc to Griffiths Rhonda L, Soleil Unit 103, April 7.
$250,000 Horton Dominique Elise, Jackson James M to Brain Richard J Jr, Mcvaugh Kari Jo, Lot 22 Blk A Maple Lakes, April 12.
$250,000 Mcgarry Jill A, Mcgarry Joshua F to Johnson Erica, Walls Delvecchio, Lot 48 Creekside Oaks, April 10.
$249,997 Lennar Homes LLC to Bajwa Jatinder Singh, Bajwa Mary Ruth, Lot 34 Heritage Harbour, April 10.
$242,900 American Mortgage Network of Florida, Amnet Mortgage Inc, Amsouth Bank, Bank of America, Diaz Ricardo, Diaz Vargas Ricardo, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Munoz Angela, Regions Bank, Summerfield Riverwalk Village Association Inc to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 10 Summerfield Village, April 10.
$241,615 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Ford Kristi Jane, Lot 80 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 10.
$240,000 DR Horton Inc to Moran Barbara J, Soleil Unit 102, April 7.
$239,990 DR Horton Inc to Ehrenpreis Joel B, Ehrenpreis Rosalyn S, Ehrenpreis Scott Adam, Soleil Unit 103, April 7.
$239,990 DR Horton Inc to Alvarez Nelida S, Benitez Rachel E, Lot 4 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 7.
$238,300 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Woodruff Larry J, Lot 30 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, April 11.
$238,275 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Schau Diana Jean, Lot 60 Creekwood Townhomes, April 7.
$237,500 Isidore Katherine to Loucks David, Loucks Doris, Melsa Michelle, Lot 80 River Sound, April 10.
$237,450 Gordon J Hay Revocable Trust, Hay Gordon J Revocable Trust, Hay Rickie Jo to Barnwell Karen E, Barnwell Leslie G, Lot 15 Highland Lakes, April 11.
$236,300 DR Horton Inc to Kushto Kari Lynn, Lot 404 Del Tierra, April 7.
$235,000 Holiday Cove RV Resort LLC to Rollys Holdings Ltd, Holiday Cove RV Resort Unit 48, April 10.
$230,000 Ciceron Pepharon, Senat Marie to Mongeon Eugene C Jr, Mongeon Jodi L, Lot 59 Covered Bridge Estates, April 10.
$230,000 Machiela Robert M, Machiela Tracy J to Ospina Felipe, Lot 5 Bishop Harbor Grove Estates South, April 10.
$225,000 Jenkins Jill S, Jenkins Joseph C, Jenkins Living Trust to Errico James W, Errico Nancy E, Lot 89 43 Waterside Lane Perico Bay Club, April 7.
$225,000 Vitale Cecilia G, Vitale Donald E to Gao Yi, Lot 20 Blk 39 Holiday Heights, April 11.
$223,921 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Woerner Francine M, Lot 52 Harrison Ranch, April 10.
$221,845 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Lnc to Castillo Carlos A, Castillo Wandelisse, Lot 32 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, April 11.
$220,990 DR Horton Inc to Karol Debbie L, Ziolkowski Brian A, Lot 48 Willow Walk, April 11.
$220,000 Colson Jennifer L, Hubbard Brett M, Hubbard Jennifer to Paullin Lewis Iv, Lot 10 Blk Q Country Club Heights, April 11.
$212,000 Torkelson Meredith A, Torkelson Ronnie K to Fleishman Lori Ann, Fleishman William Vincent, Lot 15 Blk J Villages of Lakeside South, April 11.
$211,500 Phillips Anthony L to Soscia Karen M, Soscia William L, Lot 1 Elwood Park Townsite, April 12.
$209,000 Broadhurst Pamela Robinson to Marcinko Joseph J, Lot 150 River Isles, April 10.
$208,703 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Welty Patricia Lee, Welty Roger Eugene, Lot 32 Old Mill Preserve, April 7.
$208,645 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Shedlock Jeffrey E, Lot 24 Old Mill Preserve, April 7.
$207,895 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Macgloan Maria Isabel, Lot 291 Silverleaf, April 7.
$205,000 Kimberly Martinez Qualified Retirement Plan, Martinez Kimberly to Iannetti Nadine, Lot 69 Clear View Manor, April 10.
$200,000 David A Presbrey Revocable Trust, Presbrey Linda S to Stoterau Patricia A, Stoterau Thomas, Lot 42 Peridia, April 12.
$199,900 Carretero Charity, Carretero Reynaldo to Fix Derek J, Lot 6 Blk H Heather Glen, April 10.
$199,000 Lee Jackie T, Lee Patricia A to Smith Eileen M Roach, Smith William Earl, Lot 2 Blk J Bayshore Gardens, April 10.
$196,000 Lorenze Mark to Danner Karen R, Danner William H, Shoreline Terraces III at Perico Bay Club Unit 857, April 12.
$196,000 Spencer Cynthia M, Spencer Larry M to Spencer Brandi L, Spencer Donald, Blk 14 B Fogarty, April 10.
$195,000 Cooke George A Jr to Cyrdus Cierra, Maseth Tyler, Lot 71 Cordova Lakes, April 11.
$195,000 Green Betty J, Green Calvin E to Snoeyink Dolly, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 16 H, April 7.
$195,000 Herrera Otto Rene, Holbrook Sandra H to Green Jennifer L, Pt 33-34-17, April 11.
$195,000 Kilpatrick Elizabeth to Rosengarten Christine V, Regatta Pointe Unit A103, April 10.
$194,000 Jmjx Holdings LLC to Beltre Ernesto, Beltre Raquel, Lot 62 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, April 12.
$190,000 Laraway Jeffrey L, Laraway Mark A to Fellin Katherine, Lot 20 Blk J Bayshore Gardens, April 12.
$189,000 Davidson Ian C, Ian C Davidson Revocable Trust, Lerman Susan B, Susan B Lerman Revocable Trust to Cothron Anthony Duane, Cothron Nancy Townsend, Harborage on Braden River III Unit C 08, April 11.
$189,000 Ospina Felipe to Gomez Luis Felipe, Lot 23 Blk C Windsor Park, April 11.
$188,500 Nyulas Gizella, Nyulas Gyula Boldizsar to Stout Harold W, Grand Estuary IV at River Strand Unit 138, April 12.
$187,500 Dent Maggie, Krieger Maggie Dent, Krieger Robert M to Pompili Barbara, Magnolia Crossing Unit 9 201, April 10.
$186,500 SAF Solutions LLC to Urch Jamison M, Manatee Gardens, April 12.
$185,000 Webster John G, Webster John Gary to Hayes David, Hayes Linda, Regatta Pointe Unit A302, April 10.
$182,500 Buchan Velma B to Schum Carla J, River Isles, April 10.
$182,000 Bella Avventura Investments Group Inc to Donovan Colleen M, Lot 31 Pine Bluff, April 10.
$181,000 Fred M and Nancy A Killinger Living Trust, Killinger Fred M, Killinger Nancy A to Settle Sheri R, Settle Tracy L, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 307, April 10.
$179,000 Baygani Mirkamran, Baygani Simin K to Britt Jillian, Palma Sola Trace Unit 514, April 12.
$178,000 Perrier Lisa G to Czarny Mark M, Parker Li Lee, Lot 13 Covered Bridge Estates, April 12.
$176,000 Barrera Platon to Emmert Danny C, Emmert Laurie A, Lot 2 Blk L Highland Shores, April 11.
$175,000 Miller Linda, Miller Nelson L, Peiler W Pauline to Devlin Dana M, Devlin Michael C, Lot 26 Blk A Bayshore Gardens, April 11.
$172,000 Mollanazar Barbara to Cervantes Idalmi, Lot 32 Lamp Post Place, April 11.
$170,000 Shinham Scott B, Shinham Sharon L to Gartley Kara M, Lot 1 Blk 1 Casa Del Sol, April 11.
$169,900 Amidon Karen to Larose Gene R Jr, Larose Ma Elena, Blk F Bayview Park, April 11.
$167,900 Larrison Margaret, Larrison Phyllis G Revocable Trust, Larrison William V, Siracusa Melanie, Vitanzo Maureen, William V Larrison and Phyllis G Larrison Revocable Trust to Grover Richard C, Cambridge Village West Unit 102, April 12.
$166,000 Dong Chen, Dong Chen He Revocable Living Trust, He Dong Chen, Li Wang Revocable Living Trust, Wang Li to Guadalupe Gustavo, Guadalupe Jennifer, Pt 1-33-19, April 10.
$165,500 Boyer Susan U, Decker Corby W to Wright Elmer, Wright Linda J, Terrace III at River Strand Unit 2635, April 12.
$165,000 Franco Maria E, Orozco Stephanie Parra, Quinones Hernan to Miller Dane M, Miller Linda J, Miller Michael V, Lot 1 Palms of Holiday Heights, April 10.
$165,000 Hays Cynthia M, Hays Kathrin F to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1422, April 10.
$165,000 Page Allison M, Page Roberto E to Donovan Colleen M, Blk A Bodens, April 10.
$165,000 Wheeler R Scott to Velez Yamilette Ronda, Wallace Zachary, Lot 77 Manatee Gardens, April 7.
$164,900 Chorus Florida Investment LLC to Zelem John, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 417, April 12.
$164,900 Hamill Maureen, Sullivan Ruadhan to Thompson Michael E, Thompson Peggy J, Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 1107, April 12.
$164,500 Vincent Sylvan Gerald to Goetschius Julie Ann, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 268, April 10.
$162,500 Laverack Margaret, Laverack Wallace W to Anna M Dennen Revocable Trust, Dennen Anna M, Woops at Pinebrook Unit 203, April 11.
$162,000 Rudge Barry Harper, Rudge Kimberly to Ostrowski Stephen, Manatee Gardens, April 10.
$160,000 Berends Joel, Berends Vickie E to Soldi Lori, Pt 10-35-18, April 10.
$160,000 Hogan Mary Ellen, Hogan Vincent J to Wappes Shelli, Woodland Green Unit C 6, April 11.
$160,000 Southwest Investments of Florida LLC to 6011 35th Lane E LLC, Lot 106 Oakley Place, April 10.
$159,000 Harris Paula to Jensen Heather Ettore, Jensen Warren R, Lot 28 Blk G Windsor Park, April 11.
$159,000 Mitton Gregory L to Buchanan Gregory D, Lucas Stephanie A, Grand Estuary 1 at River Strand Unit 224, April 12.
$158,800 Brown Leslie to Young Crystal, Lot 599 Copperstone, April 11.
$158,000 Palmer John Vincent, Palmer Lillian Josephine to Hunter Blair, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 303, April 11.
$155,000 Tompkins Daniel C, Tompkins Marilyn L to Rootes Diane M, Fairway Trace at Peridia II Unit 204, April 11.
$154,000 Moore Marilyn J, Moore William to Snider Diana S, Snider John R, Mount Vernon Unit 9406, April 10.
$152,500 Platt Edward Robert to Vet Joseph N Jr, Valencia Garden Condominium II Unit 251, April 11.
$149,900 Oliver John T to Cappello Craig W, Cappello Elizabeth A, Pine Bay Forest Unit 9, April 10.
$148,500 Guerrero Alma, Hernandez Andrew to Garber Carol A, Hamrick Shelby M, Grande Villa Estates, April 12.
$147,500 Parrish Jason, Parrish Sarah to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1412, April 12.
$146,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Obsaint Jean E, Parcouloute Marie C, Lot 50 Cortez Landings, April 11.
$144,000 Lavern L Mikesell Revocable Living Trust, Mikesell Lavern L to Bent Allen S, Bent Judith, Cortez Park Unit 24, April 11.
$140,000 Rosario Emma V to Patty Ryan A, Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 0105, April 11.
$138,000 P2N Properties LLC to Figueroa Elisa Lynn, Salgado Juan Carlos Molina, Lot 15 Johnson Brothers, April 11.
$137,000 Pascual Frank G Jr to Manny David M, Lot 8 Blk 1 Bayou Harbor, April 11.
$135,900 Massia Gary W, Massia Helen B to Voelkl Kathleen A, Voelkl Thomas M, Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2039, April 12.
$133,000 Village 8104 LLC to Pearsall Richard, Village at Townpark Unit 104, April 11.
$132,000 Flores Frances Angelina, Mendoza Hector to Manatee County Habitat For Humanity Inc, Lot 9 Hope Landing, April 11.
$125,000 Bluc Properties LLC to Van Leuven Lois, Van Leuven Paul C, Ironwood First Unit 301-B, April 10.
$124,900 Holderness Judith Revocable Trust, Holderness Michael B, Michael B Holderness and Judith Holderness Revocable Trust to Empire Computer Services Inc, DFM Centre Park I Unit 107, April 10.
$124,500 Voelkl Kathleen A, Voelkl Thomas M to Lorenzi Kathleen, Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2190, April 12.
$124,000 Sivek Janet, Sivek Paul to Williams Rachel, Lot 5 Blk A Sansell, April 12.
$123,500 Rothstein Jay H, Rothstein Lillian F to Mary T White Self Directed Ira, Sabal Palm Bank, White Mary T Self Directed Ira, Morton Village Unit 11 A, April 7.
$123,000 Wf Master Reo 2015 01 LLC to Andries James A, Blk A J R Etters, April 11.
$121,000 Urban Darlene, Zwissler Robert F to Maloney Ellen D, Westwinds Village Unit I 20, April 7.
$120,000 Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2013 18, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bradley A Taft Living Trust, Taft Bradley A, Country Club Manor, April 11.
$120,000 Shorter Rose A to Wusthof Eric Walter, Wusthof Pamela Hall, Meadowcroft Unit 1312, April 11.
$119,000 Sikes David H, Sikes Elinor T to Sabath Joseph, Sabath Laurie, Palms of Cortez Unit 3, April 11.
$117,000 Guyton Teresa Lynn, Guyton Velma Lois Family Trust, Velma Lois Guyton Family Trust to Gazell Carol G, Meadowcrot Unit 1415, April 11.
$115,000 Sullivan Margaret E, Sullivan Patrick L to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 332, April 10.
$113,000 Liechty Cynthia S to Abraham Fatmah Jean, Lot 5 Blk 14 Saba Harbour, April 12.
$112,000 Barton Valerie L to Casey Martha T, Martha T Casey Revocable Trust, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 207, April 12.
$112,000 Regan Rick J to Diffley William M, Ironwood Seventh Unit 403 H, April 7.
$110,000 Invest P I LLC to Vasquez Geidy Mancia, Blenkhornis, April 10.
$110,000 Lumax Investments Usa LLC to De Miranda Giulia, Pt 13-35-17, April 12.
$109,000 Finkelstein Ellis A, Vickery Renee M to Morales Jorge Luis Gonzalez, Shadybrook Village Unit 57 B, April 12.
$108,000 Diaz Doantrang, Mercado Gareth Diaz, Nguyen Doan to Artinian Gerald P, Palms of Cortez Unit 11, April 11.
$105,500 Green Jean Ann, Green Leslie Duane to Brink Cheryl S, Brink John P, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 258, April 11.
$103,100 Tla Fidu Inc, Trust No 248614 to Jay Ray Capital LLC, Lot 3 Blk B Lyonsdale, April 10.
$103,000 Bretl Elizabeth Jayne Living Trust, Bretl Marie L, Bretl Richard J Living Trust, Richard J Bretl and Elizabeth Jayne Bret Living Trust to Dolan Donna Marie, Blk A Bissell, April 10.
$103,000 Evanoff Robert W, Summerfield Mona G to Carbone Jacqueline, Carbone Rafael, Morningside Unit 405, April 10.
$100,000 Invest P I LLC to Lampedusa LLC, Lot 192 Sunny Lakes Estates, April 10.
$100,000 Mazzarolo Ivonis, Simicic Milena to Caruso James, Caruso Jane, Lot 46 Twin Rivers, April 7.
$98,000 Brown Beverly L, Crow Barbara J, Vincent Robert E, Vincent William E to Serre Margaret Frances, Serre Ryan Steven, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 6, April 10.
$96,000 Ragan Francis X to Dagnolo Anthony P, Dagnolo Sandra A, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 113, April 10.
$95,000 Hooks Denise, Hooks James to Macias Bonita, J Q Logue Property, April 10.
$95,000 Oglesby James D Jr to Salajka Daniel, Westwego Park, April 11.
$93,800 Schopfer David R, Schopfer Tricia J to Cp Srmof II 2012 A Trust, us bank Trust NA, Lot 32 Blk K Villages of Lakeside South 2016 Ca 001028, April 10.
$92,400 Green Tree Servicing LLC, Van Sant Mary to Proudian Robert, Lot 7 Blk J Tangelo Park 2014 Ca 004506, April 10.
$92,000 Hoeft Gloria to Beaulieu Andrew, Beaulieu Kathleen, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 130, April 7.
$92,000 Irwin Dennis, Irwin Michael D to Brown Carole J, Brown Carole Joint Trust, Brown Richard G, Brown Richard Joint Trust, Richard and Carole Brown Joint Trust, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 20, April 10.
$91,500 Patricia G Roethlisberger Living Trust, Roethlisberger Patricia G to Mastroianni Jaime, Mastroianni Richard, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 315, April 11.
$90,000 Morin Elizabeth, Morin Stephen J to Burmeister Kathleen A, Kathleen A Burmeister Trust, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 59, April 11.
$89,000 Booth Gale D, Booth Raymond S to Lowman Margaret Mary, Lowman Richard, Burgundy Unit One Unit 406, April 7.
$86,750 David E Rubin Living Trust, Rubin David E to Fleming Anne Marie, Fleming Darnell, Black Coral Building of Harbor Pines Unit 6, April 10.
$85,000 Drogon Wieslaw to Anderson David J, Anderson Suzanne M, Lot 24 Twin Rivers, April 11.
$81,200 Fries Deborah, Fries Guy E to Fries Deborah, Fries Guy E, Lot 9 Sheffield Glenn, April 10.
$81,000 Nystrom Roy A Jr to Jones Gabriel W, Jones Susan, Country Village Unit 2065, April 10.
$81,000 Tulley Dianne L, Tulley Kemal F to Faber Hubert R, Faber Sheila L, Chateau Village Unit 68, April 11.
$78,000 Brougham Reo Owner L P to Lb and 2 LLC, Lot 11 Blk E Bradenton East, April 10.
$76,571 Mumma Martha K to Mumma Catherine A, Mumma David J, Mumma Martha K, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 406, April 12.
$72,000 Albritton Barry B to 2607 40Th Ave W Land Trust, I Am Property Mgmt LLC, Lot 5 Blk B Sun Crest Acres, April 7.
$71,000 Everett G Lamountain and Jacqueline P Lamountain Revocable Trust, Lamountain Everett, Lamountain Everett G, Lamountain Jacqueline to Prevost Lise, Thibodeau Daniel, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 502, April 7.
$70,686 Leblanc Pamela, Leblanc Thomas to Kimberly Martinez Qualified Retirement Plan, Martinez Kimberly, Lot 13 Blk F Casa Loma Mobile Home, April 10.
$69,000 Gaudreault Helene, Lachance Jean to Hunter Terry L, Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 624, April 10.
$68,000 Anderson Anna L to Canonico John, Huss Marion C, Wyatt Jo Ann, Chateau Village Unit 16, April 10.
$67,500 Gallagher William T to Soultatos Justin, Harbor Pines Unit 8, April 10.
$66,000 1235 Williford Land Trust, Kennedy Christopher to Romero Virginia Villegas, Villegas Jose, Blk G Glazier Gallup List, April 7.
$65,000 Shaw Catherine Joyce, Shaw Logan M to Wall Maureen E, Wall Paul J, Villager Apartments Unit 26, April 11.
$62,500 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 182 Trevesta, April 7.
$62,053 Metcalf Michelle A, Metcalf Wayne L, Vannorman Betty to Metcalf Michelle A, Metcalf Wayne L, Lot 308 Villages of Thousand Oak, April 7.
$62,000 Ostien Arnold F, Ostien Elizabeth, Ostien John P to Lee David Billy, Lee Jerry E, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 38 2, April 7.
$61,000 Partelow Carolyn H, Partelow Lawrence J to Ginorio Lucy G, Third Bayshore Unit H 27, April 7.
$60,000 Brazier Marcia J to Hoeft Gloria, Blk F Fair Lane Acres, April 7.
$59,900 Dufon John, Dufon Renee to Maurer Brenda L, Maurer Daniel A, Or2664 Pg3038, April 12.
$56,900 Marshall Cynthia M, Marshall Cynthia May, Marshall Richard P to Marlyn Dean Vandebrake Declaration of Trust, Vandebrake Marlyn Dean, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1143, April 11.
$55,000 Dehn John, Dehn Toni to Harper Cathy Ann, Harper Martin Eric, Pt 5-35-22, April 11.
$50,000 Carvel Marguerite J, Staflund Anton G, Staflund Marguerite J to Zukunft LLC, Lot 25 Blk 28 Trailer Estates, April 7.
$49,000 Ubeda Mary to Ubeda Jaime, Mrs P Marvins, April 11.
$48,500 Elenbaum Mary Lou to Carmody Carolyn, Carmody Robert, El Rancho Village Unit Rc 32, April 7.
$45,900 Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Phase III Owners Association Inc, Huff Mary Jane, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Stilts Susan M to Angulo Pastor J, Guzman Maria A, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 517 B 2015-CA-005958, April 10.
$45,000 Johnson Patricia J to Czubak Donald W, Czubak Ginger L, Sugar Creek Campsite Resort Unit 45, April 10.
$45,000 Lasota Dennis to Agnelli Pools and Construction LLC, Lot 1 Blk A Frank E Kimball, April 12.
$44,750 Morgan Ranch LLC to Morgan Hilton Harris III, Morgan Patricia J, Pt 13-36-21, April 11.
$43,750 Cummins Frieda to Burch Katherine Sue, Greve Judy K, Greve Richard M, Leisure Lake Village Unit 215, April 12.
$42,000 Sprycha Janina Genowefa, Sprycha Witold to Sprycha Janina Genowefa, Sprycha Konrad Wlodzimierz, Sprycha Witold, Lot 56 Rivers Edge, April 10.
$40,946 Morgan Ranch LLC to Morgan Hilton Harris III, Morgan Patricia J, Pt 13-36-21, April 11.
$39,500 Hoist Bea, Hoist Larry to Brown Dianne, Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 44, April 11.
$37,500 Rosario Cristobal R, Rosario Patricia L to Ryntal LLC, Garden Walk Unit 303, April 11.
$36,500 Cohen Nancy, Sweeting Arthur W Jr, Sweeting Nancy Cohen to Matchim Angela Caroline, Matchim James Pleman, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 17A, April 12.
$36,500 Roberts Alan B, Roberts Annabelle S to Storer Donna S, Storer Jerry W, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 53A, April 12.
$35,100 Melenick Michael P to Carolina Landings at University Place Condominium Association Inc, Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7560 2016 Ca 002450, April 12.
$33,000 Blake Albert L, Blake Ellen J to Manis Lois J, Manis Sanford J, Pt 6-35-17, April 12.
$27,500 Vaninetti Guido, Vaninetti Sheila M to Mills Blair, Mills Carolyn, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2507 17 Slw, April 11.
$22,500 Ball Arthur H, Ball Loretta V to Reid Brian L, Reid Lynn M, Leisure Lake Village Unit 343, April 11.
$20,000 Boyd Glayse to Boyd Johnny Calvin, Lot 2 Blk B Sylvan Oaks, April 12.
$20,000 Chavarie Bernadette A, Chavarie Guy J, Chavarie Marie Alice Bernadette to Chavarie Claude G, Chavarie Jeanine M, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 321, April 11.
$20,000 E L Reagan Residual Trust, Esther R Ferguson Real Estate Trust, Ferguson Esther R Real Estate Trust, Reagan E L Residual Trust, Reagan Estell L, Reagan Matthew T, Reagan Wesley L to Manatee County, Pt 23-34-19, April 11.
$20,000 Miles Elizabeth to Farrar John Patrick, Farrar Robert J, Country Retreat Unit 16, April 12.
