Real estate transactions April 17, 2017

$1,900,000 Carden Judith L to Parker Kevin D, Parker Marcia J, Lot 11 Villa Rosa, April 6.
$1,685,000 Black Thomas E Jr to Yellowbird Anna Maria LLC, Lot 19 Blk 1 Wells Terrace, March 30.
$1,657,142 GH and G Lockwood LLC to 143 Realty L L C, 5 Seville Lane LLC, West Lakes Plaza, April 6.
$1,400,000 Caldwell Christine, Caldwell Walter to Constantinou Anthony, Constantinou Kathleen, Lot 3 Lake Club, April 4.
$1,400,000 Siesta Miramar LLC to Nova 31625 LLC, Pt 4-37-21, April 5.
$1,300,000 Myakka Stock LLC to Terra 31419 LLC, Parcel ID 23630119, April 5.
$1,250,000 Buntin Maureen M, Buntin Presley T to Field Joint Revocable Tennessee Community Property Trust, Field Judy Morris, Field Roger Edward Jr, 360 North Unit 3, April 6.
$1,250,000 Gighotti Nicola Santo, Nicola Santo Gighotti Declaration of Trust to Florida Practice Management LLC, Campbell Commercial, April 6.
$925,000 Mackey Catherine Z, Mackey Peter J to Signor Jeffrey J, Signor Melissa R, Blk 12 Palma Sola Park, April 6.
$900,000 Hemmert Andrew J, Hemmert Anne to Clements Janelle M, Clements Michael, Lot 21 Key Royale, March 30.
$836,000 Oliver Terry E, Oliver William to Jackson Carla D, Jackson Cory D, Bimini Bay Estates, April 6.
$780,000 Wurzbach H Allen Jr, Wurzbach Marlane K to Herbst David A, Lot 6 Key Royale, April 6.
$740,000 Thomas Llewellyn Iv, Thomas Susan M to Stilwell Carlie Dean, Stilwell Lisa F, Lot 15 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, April 6.
$727,782 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Buchmann Susan A, Buchmann W Terry, Lot 512 Esplanade, April 4.
$715,000 Tobin Kathleen, Tobin Thomas F to Rawald Hiroko E, Rawald Ronald A, Lot 62 Flamingo Cay, April 6.
$700,000 Smart John E, Smart Mary Lou to Ameres Andreas, Ameres Kalliopi P, Blk 5 Richards Addition to Palmetto, April 6.
$695,000 Miller Demetria, Miller L M to Tobin Frances G, Tobin Michael J, Lot 7157 Mill Creek, April 4.
$645,026 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Mastronardi Jean, Lot 288 Esplanade, April 4.
$623,000 Ress Heritage Trust, Ress Linda, Ress Linda Rae, Ress William Blake to Berg Daniel T, Berg Jennifer M, Lot 11 Key Royale Terrace, April 4.
$612,429 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Mazur Janice E, Mazur Joseph Edward, Lot 205 Del Webb, April 6.
$610,000 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Dorsey G Stephen, Dorsey Jo Anne, Lot 2 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 6.
$607,000 Rauch Janis, Rauch Stephen P to Burghy Jeanette K, Burghy Kenneth W, Lot 48 Eaton Place, April 6.
$601,195 Lennar Homes LLC to Miller Hazel Kung, Miller Robert Stevenson, Lot 247 Bridgewater, April 4.
$600,000 Mumaw Beth A, Mumaw George J to Kauffman Gary L, Kauffman Lisa, Lot 22 Lennox Gardens, April 5.
$600,000 Turner Leathem Keith A, Turner Leathem Renee L to Faulkner Jacklyn L, Flaherty John R, Stucky Natalie J, Stucky Thomas L, Lot 9 Blk 8 Holmes Beach, April 5.
$590,953 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hamm Cathy L, Hamm Michael R, Lot 231 Del Webb, April 6.
$555,917 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Papa Kimberley, Papa Mark, Lot 280 Esplanade, March 30.
$550,000 Reichl Mary to Idle Realty LLC, Lot 1 Key Royale, April 6.
$550,000 Verble Carl Todd to Paterno Bridget, Paterno Mathew, Lot 201 Preserve at Panther Ridge, March 31.
$547,235 Divosta Homes LP to Ringo Barbara A, Ringo Mark S, Lot 21 Mallory Park, April 4.
$544,371 WCI Communities LLC to Bergin John F Jr, Bergin Mary E, Lot 4 Blk S Tidewater Preserve, March 31.
$537,147 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Foster Marilyn M, Foster Stephen H, Lot 683 Esplanade, April 3.
$535,000 Jane Nutter Johnson Living Trust, Johnson Jane Nutter, Johnson R C to Hardy Douglas H, Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Unit 315, April 6.
$535,000 Kiefer Glenn R to Brown Karen, Grundahl Gary, Pt 20-35-22, April 5.
$520,000 Giroux Paul J, Giroux Susan M to Wellinger Jill V, Wellinger Richard A, Watercrest Unit 401, April 5.
$511,000 Pickhardt D Mark, Pickhardt Dianne M to James Eric Scott, James Joan Dorothy, Lot 26 Woodlands Park On Palma Sola Bay, April 6.
$506,530 WCI Communities LLC to Hart Jerry L, Hart Tina M, Lot 2 Blk S Tidewater Preserve, April 6.
$502,732 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Pies Sharon Logue, Lot 676 Esplanade, March 30.
$500,545 DR Horton Inc to Barrett Arlene B, Barrett Everton M, Lot 95 Rye Wilderness Estates, March 30.
$500,000 Freeman Jennifer, Freeman Troy D to Stone Joseph R, Stone Kresta L, Lot 69 Rye Wilderness Estates, April 6.
$490,000 Wallin Carl, Wallin Carol to Weaver Marilyn, Wood Karen, Lot 43 Rye Wilderness Estates, March 30.
$485,000 Relyea Family Trust, Relyea Jane P to 306 74Th LLC, Lot 4 Blk M Bay Palms Addition, March 30.
$480,300 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Ballard Joyce A, Ballard Robert M, Lot 678 Esplanade, April 6.
$478,507 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Evans George W, Evans Maria, Lot 244 Esplanade, April 4.
$470,100 Divosta Homes LP to Pomeroy Kevin Ryan, Pomeroy Kristin, Lot 90 Mallory Park, April 6.
$470,000 Wahl Virginia R to Forsthoffer Catherine, Forsthoffer Nicholas, Forsthoffer Nicholas Ray, Linda Vista, April 6.
$465,000 Lott Keel Holdings LLC to 201 17Th LLC, Lot 1 Gulf View of Bbc, April 4.
$465,000 Sharrock REIM LLC to Knapp Brad C, Siegal Stacey Anne, Lot 1 Westlake, April 6.
$460,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Jane Kusnir Revocable Trust, Kusnir Jane, Lot 682 Esplanade, April 3.
$450,000 Mayper Jeffrey B, Mayper Margaret E to Cochran Billy Newman, Cochran Lauren Adele, Windward Bay Unit Ph 4, April 4.
$441,600 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Cordy Darrell James, Cordy Karen Kay, Lot 36 Serenity Creek, April 4.
$440,068 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Schonwald Denise Helen, Schonwald Harvey Neil, Lot 20 Woodland Trace, April 6.
$440,000 Abraham Scott P to Montanaro Debra L, Montanaro Steven, Lot 6 Greenbrook Village, April 5.
$437,900 Divosta Homes L P to Doehr Craig, Hemphill Alex, Lot 95 Mallory Park, April 6.
$435,000 DR Horton Inc to Mendella Leza J, Mendella Louis B, Lot 104 Legends Bay, April 6.
$430,000 Larry Revocable Trust, Rogers Larry D to Lucas Barbara A, Lucas Thomas E, Lot 46 Blk A Braden Pines, April 5.
$428,890 WCI Communities LLC to Bash George Edward, Powers Ann L, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 23 C, April 6.
$428,000 Cole Patricia W, Cole Randy D to Mcrae Mariel R, Mcrae Robert C, Blk D Bay Way Park, April 4.
$425,000 Eisenberg Beth E, Eisenberg Lewis K to Gingras Cara, Gingras Sean, Lot 119 Foxbrook, April 6.
$420,000 Jodat Gary R, Jodat Lisa to Ingram Mark W, Ingram Shannon, Pt 23-34-17, April 6.
$417,500 Cabe Ashley N, Yerkovich Ashley N, Yerkovich Matthew A to Grace Patrick, Lot 18 Bridgewater, March 30.
$417,200 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Rzepecki Anna, Rzepecki Glenn, Lot 355 Greyhawk Landing West, April 3.
$414,000 Mckenzie Builders LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Twin Rivers, March 30.
$412,500 Baumann P Susan, Hachten Stephen W to Mondella Alfred J, Vistas at Wild Oak Bay V Unit V 404, March 30.
$411,549 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Damon Cheryll A, Damon John Warren, Lot 233 Del Webb, April 4.
$405,000 DR Horton Inc to Nguyen Hiep V, Lot 81 Rye Wilderness Estates, April 5.
$404,840 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Diestler Gail D, Diestler Gary L, Lot 378 Del Webb, April 6.
$403,000 Ammons Dana M, Ammons Rick N II to Dunmore Jerry, Vaughn Dunmore Leronya, Lot 207 River Plantation, April 4.
$400,000 Urato Adam C, Urato Nadia S to Condon Susanna, Condon Thomas, Lot 5216 Mlll Creek, April 6.
$399,900 Miller Hazell K, Miller Robert S to Andreassen Bjorg, Andreassen Sigmund, Lot 20 Tara, April 6.
$399,348 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Snyder Amanda C, Snyder Brian C, Lot 18 Oakleaf Hammock, April 5.
$399,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mathew Manoj, Lot 211 Heritage Harbour, April 3.
$398,916 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Esposito Deanna, Esposito Samuel, Esposito Stephen Shawn, Esposito Tina M, Lot 124 Old Mill Preserve, April 6.
$397,700 Poole Jeremy Quentin Simon, Poole Patricia Anne Sarah to Faust Creighton C II, Faust Sharon L, Lot 6 Blk 2 Wells Terrace, April 4.
$395,000 LS FL Ranch LLC to Carvelli Lawrence P, Carvelli Victoria, Pub Rec Book 2660, Page 5692 , April 4.
$390,000 Santora Frank A III, Santora Jennifer A to Vajanyi Diana F, Vajanyi John Peter III, Lot 252 Central Park, April 6.
$389,000 Brink Hendrikus, Brink Margrit E to Tucker David M, Tucker Joanne D, Lot 13 Virginia Water, April 6.
$389,000 DR Horton Inc to Young Darlene R, Young Jerry A, Lot 57 Rye Wilderness Estates, April 6.
$387,388 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to File Mary H, File Peter M, Lot 81 Ridge at Crossing Creek, April 4.
$379,000 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Survivors Trust A of The Whitesel Family Trust, Whitesel Patricia L, Lot 110 Mirabella at Village Green, March 30.
$377,250 WCI Communities LLC to Simpson David, Simpson Nancy, Lot 3 Blk R Tidewater Preserve, April 4.
$377,160 DR Horton Inc to Malley Sean Basil Clarence, Malley Valerie Marie, Lot 413 Del Tierra, April 5.
$375,000 Denault Charles M, Langsdorf Beate to Sorenson Debra M, Sorenson Mark A, Lot 19 Oak Creek, April 6.
$373,107 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Weber Mary E, Weber Robert H, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2104, March 30.
$372,500 Estevez Lina Maria Martinez, Zelley Michael J to Calahan Donald A, Donald A Calahan Revocable Trust, Lot 724 Central Park, March 30.
$369,433 WCI Communities LLC to Nuzzo Michelle, Nuzzo Michelle M, Lot 76 Rosedale Addition, April 4.
$369,000 Wickert Janet R, Wickert Timothy R to Lonegro Frank W, Lonegro Julie, Lot 154 Ancient Oaks, April 6.
$364,900 Charles R Vanover Revocable Trust, Vanover Charles R, Vanover Kathy J to Kaley Ronald J, Kaley Sian R, Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 34, April 4.
$361,590 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Weber Mary E, Weber Robert H, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2105, March 30.
$360,000 Whitnall Helen S, Whitnall Minard H to Tobin Kathleen, Tobin Thomas F, Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 9, April 6.
$357,374 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Wilson Christine M, Wilson Mark S, Lot 15 Oakleaf Hammock, April 5.
$355,000 Sutherland Deborah L, Sutherland Michael P to Willeman Edward L, Willeman Nancy S, Lot 39 Blk B West Palm, April 4.
$350,000 Calleja Eugenio L to Lewy Marilynn J, Polachek Michael J, Lot 301 Sabal Harbour, April 4.
$350,000 Caruso Dan Gregory, Chandler Susan F to Coursey Brandon D, Lot 97 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony Unit 1, March 30.
$350,000 NFI Sarasota Two LLC to Dirks Dennis J, Dirks Henrietta, Lot 18 Blk B Concession, April 4.
$348,000 Ferreira Daria, Ferreira Gregory to Matzkevich Michael, Lot 15 Blk 3 Mandalay, April 6.
$348,000 Fulks Barbra K, Fulks Thomas C to Chipurnoi Bruce A, Lot 16 Esplanade, April 5.
$348,000 Keebler James S, Keebler Margaret Kathryn to Brown Jill E, Lot 8 Woodland Acres, April 6.
$342,000 Crichton Janet Elizabeth, Crichton Peter James to Colston Crystal, Colston Jesse, Lot 721 Riverdale Revised, April 6.
$340,490 Maronda Homes Inc to Seay Carole M, Seay Jerry M, Lot 4101 Twin Rivers, April 6.
$340,000 DR Horton Inc to Pollok Gina G, Lot 18 Soleil West, March 30.
$340,000 Ochs Dianna L to Boyanton Lillian, Boyanton Walter L, Lot 817 Riverdale Revised, March 30.
$339,000 Devine Eileen R, Devine George R to B Rex Hagen Revocable Trust, Hagen B Rex, Longboat Harbour Unit 308, April 6.
$336,000 Vaclavik Karen A, Vaclavik Thomas R to Guymont Lisa, Guymont Ralph H, Lot 680 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, April 5.
$335,000 David H Long Revocable Trust, Long David H, Long Judith A Curtis to Alster Anne W, Alster Lawrence J, Lot 41 Edgewater Village, April 5.
$335,000 Stone Stacy, Stone Walter to Baffico Rose Marie, Haddouche Andre, Lot 1 Blk A Fairfax, April 6.
$331,700 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Lafferty Christie Lee, Lafferty Henry Jr, Lot 4129 Twin Rivers, April 5.
$324,000 Frye Frank C, Frye Revocable Trust, Frye Sandra J to Frye Frank C, Frye Revocable Trust, Frye Sandra J, Waterbury Grape Fruit Tracts, April 6.
$323,990 Calatlantic Group Inc to Evans Vickie Lee, Lot 3 Osprey Landing, April 5.
$323,439 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Ammus Salam S I, Askar Majd Shawqi, Mcgeough Nadia, Lot 73 Villa Amalfi, April 6.
$322,500 Willeman Edward L, Willeman Nancy S to Flota Lara Stacey K, Pinkowski Rosemary J, Lot 47 Palma Sola Trace, April 6.
$321,190 KG Industries to Fulton Ian D, Fulton Valerie L, Lot 14 John Parrish Addition to Parrish, March 30.
$320,209 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Porter Vicki D, Lot 31 Ridge at Crossing Creek, April 6.
$320,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Dellaccio Antonio, Dellaccio Julie, Lot 132 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, April 5.
$317,900 Luc Kathleen, Luc Stephen to Bechtel Angela, Bechtel Leon, Lot 90 Manatee Oaks III, April 4.
$315,000 Murray Homes LLC to Harris Mary A, Harris Thomas J, Lot 114 Lake Club, April 6.
$314,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Hughes Brian J, Hughes Holley E, Hughes Sandra K, Lot 88 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, April 4.
$310,275 DR Horton Inc to Silva Edward J, Lot 235 Del Tierra, April 4.
$310,000 Favre Donald P, Favre Sharlene S to Doyle James Anthony III, Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch II Unit 31, April 4.
$310,000 Martin Bette L, Martin Robert A to Stockton Chad M, Stockton Christina M, Lot 54 Oakley, April 6.
$310,000 Williamson Jerry, Williamson Karen to Betsey J Betz 2012 Family Trust, Betz Betsey J 2012 Family Trust, Betz Randal R, Bayside Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 124, March 30.
$309,000 Leftoff Paul Stephen, Leftoff Virginia V to Veletanlic Jack, Veletanlic Semira, Lot 352 Heritage Harbour, April 6.
$308,000 Skriloff Jacob M, Skriloff Jennifer L to Chubb Kassandra L, Sanchez Martinez Roberto E, Lot 338 Harrison Ranch, April 6.
$304,100 Point Pleasant II LLC to Point Pleasant LLC, Pt 16-34-17, April 6.
$303,000 Bellingar Jerry W, Bellingar Karen A to Robles Gerardo, Robles Maria G, Lot 29 Oakley, April 5.
$300,970 DR Horton Inc to Buisson Ashley C, Buisson Justin M, Lot 244 Del Tierra, March 30.
$300,000 Adams Andrew L, Andrew L Adams Revocable Trust, Ferguson Maria B to Blair Nancy J, Blair Wayne M, Lot 25 Blk G Lakeridge Falls, April 5.
$299,000 Mchugh Lauren M, Wailand Christopher T, Wailand Lauren M to Hickman Lawrence J, Hickman Sangena S, Lot 8 Blk B Indian Springs, April 6.
$298,654 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Roback Thomas W Jr, Roback Yadira, Lot 107 Indigo, April 5.
$297,000 Folsom Marlene, Folsom Marlene A to Graetzer Anthony M, Graetzer Melanie A, Tidy Island Unit 122, April 4.
$295,675 DR Horton Inc to Ortiz Oliver M, Ortiz Rostawny, Lot 232 Del Tierra, April 4.
$294,900 Novosel Martin, Novosel Stacie to Nguyen Sang T, Nguyen Thao H, Lot 153 Greyhawk Landing West, April 4.
$293,880 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Calix Catherine Noelia, Calix Luis Alberto, Lot 403 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, April 4.
$293,000 Newland Felicia A, Newland Timothy A to Violette Daniel D, Violette Stephanie A, Lot 206 Chelsea Oaks, April 6.
$290,000 Zimmerman Deborah, Zimmerman Marvin to Lapierre Paul David, Lot 4210 Heritage Harbour, April 3.
$289,900 Bianco Family Trust, Cluley Charlene to Forrest James A, Forrest Nicole M, Lot O Elwood Park, April 5.
$288,000 Cole James W, Cole Robyn S to Schreier Gretchen, Schreier Kevin, Lot 106 Blk B 4 Summerfield Village, April 3.
$288,000 Merle Andre A, Merle Lucienne W, Rollin Christiane, Tripier Jean Louis to Garman Nathan, Garman Shannan, Lot 24 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks, April 6.
$287,000 Di Benedetto Andrew, Di Benedetto Mary Jo to Keefer Matthew Scott, Keefer Richard Paul, Lot 97 Chelsea Oaks, April 3.
$284,229 River Reach Associates LLC to Witt Barry A, Witt Sheree P, Lot 213 Rivers Reach, April 5.
$283,170 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gavin Edward Glenn, Gavin Kelly Ann, Lot 39 Harrison Ranch, April 6.
$283,000 Burris Robin E, Burris Shirley J to Chapman Sherri Ann, Lot 2 Forest Creek, April 5.
$280,000 Marsh Gary P, Porvaznik Tracy to Fisher Brian K, Fisher Robin L, Lot 3 Lionshead, April 4.
$278,000 Johnston Donald L, Johnston Patricia A to Long Michael B, Long Suzanne B, Lot 180 Spoonbill Courtyard Homes at Perico Bay Club, March 30.
$275,275 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Kerr Deborah A, Kerr Frank, Lot 373 Del Webb, April 5.
$275,000 Daly C Robert to Cox Joseph R, Joseph R Cox Family Trust, Lot 279 River Wilderness, March 30.
$275,000 Darrow Diane L, Jundt Dale G to Mandell Jenna, Mandell Marshall, Lot 6 Creekwood, April 4.
$275,000 Georgian Charles E to Dumitrean Adriana M, Dumitrean Marius, Lot 17 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge, April 4.
$273,380 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Thomas Kimberly L, Thomas Matthew, Lot 29 Harrison Ranch, April 4.
$272,520 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Herbst Sherry L, Lot 31 Harrison Ranch, April 6.
$272,000 Beatrice Christine to Baxter Stacy, Rivest Adam, Lot 63 Mote Ranch Village I, April 5.
$270,576 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Lawson Earle E, Lawson Karen E, Lot 110 Old Mill Preserve, April 5.
$270,000 Cartner Erika D, Cartner Patrick N to Ferris Gregory J, Ferris Theresa A, Pagnini Theresa A, Lot 178 Silverlake, March 30.
$270,000 Gavin Edward G, Gavin Kelly A to Kalb Diana L, Lot 16 Blk 1 Kingsfield Lakes, April 5.
$270,000 Martell John L to Mcbeath Blossom D, Mcbeath Christopher A, Wyman and Baum, March 30.
$266,990 DR Horton Inc to Edmond Sermonvil, Lot 10 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 5.
$266,330 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Bowman Julianne K, Giella Kyle S, Lot 56 Harrison Ranch, April 5.
$265,000 DR Horton Inc to Brown Christopher Steven, Lot 231 Del Tierra, April 3.
$261,240 DR Horton Inc to Dell Ashley, Lot 399 Del Tierra, April 6.
$260,000 Iasevoli Paul to Reo Richard, Reo Trisha, Lot 3 Blk 4 Village Green of Bradenton, April 3.
$259,500 Hooey Dale H, Miller Hooey Joyce C to Hayes Dorothy Dell, Hayes Thomas Calvin, Lot 68 Whitney Meadows, April 6.
$259,000 DR Horton Inc to Anthony Mariska, Anthony Shaun P, Lot 255 Del Tierra, April 4.
$255,000 Chubb Kassandra L, Martinez Roberto E Sanchez to Martel Shannon L, Lot 963 Harrison Ranch, April 3.
$255,000 DR Horton Inc to Mclaughlin Kathleen M, Mclaughlin Richard L, Lot 108 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 3.
$255,000 Orear Barbara J, Orear Joseph to Campagna Cary J, Campagna Mary P, Spanish Main Yacht Club, April 6.
$255,000 Vanduzer Richard C, Vanduzer Ronald B to Purinton Matthew R, Witting Kathryn M, Lot 1 Goyings, April 4.
$254,000 DR Horton Inc to Bergamo Joseph Johnathon, Lot 121 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 6.
$252,990 DR Horton Inc to Maxey Christopher H, Song Monica, Lot 5 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 6.
$252,900 Hall Ashley C, Hall Brian T to Lathrop Anne, Pedersen Erik, Lot 4 O L Stuarts resubdisivion, April 6.
$251,000 DR Horton Inc to Glasnow Tyler Allen, Soleil Unit 102, April 6.
$249,900 Forrest James A, Forrest Nicole M to Fox Wickwire Joylyn R, Wickwire Paul R, Lot 88 Briarwood, April 5.
$249,900 Kurtz Candy L to Yarmuth Ami A, Yarmuth Craig, Lot 108 Parkside, April 4.
$248,989 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Campbell Christopher Robert, Campbell Jessica Forrester, Lot 111 Old Mill Preserve, April 5.
$247,350 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Campbell Casey, Campbell Samantha, Lot 272 Willow Walk, April 6.
$246,500 Scott John M to Rodionova Svetlana G, Lot 19 Blk I Country Oaks, April 6.
$243,500 DR Horton Inc to Seryogin Dmitriy A, Seryogina Evgenia D, Lot 109 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 6.
$240,000 Fry Alexander T, Kubiak Alicia E to Jackovich James, Jackovich Kathleen A, Lot 58 Forest Creek, April 6.
$240,000 Wilson Andrew J, Wilson Muriel S to Luke Kim L, Luke Richard B, Palma Sola Harbour Unit 130, April 6.
$237,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Brown Stephen J, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101, April 5.
$237,000 DR Horton Inc to Bourdeau Marie, Faustin Jimmy, Lot 209 Willow Walk, April 3.
$235,000 Leino Austin M, Leino Lois J to Drida Cynthia L, Drida Richard J, Lot 15 Summerfield Village, April 4.
$234,719 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Parks Kira, Lot 27 Old Mill Preserve, April 5.
$233,687 Thornbury Georgie P to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 38 Tara, April 4.
$232,990 DR Horton Inc to Dunagan Kimberly Dawn, Lot 124 Cottages at San Lorenzo, April 5.
$232,500 Bryant William E to Smith Cherie S, Manatee Gardens Third, April 6.
$232,000 EgizII Lisa O, EgizII Michael T to Gardner William A, Thompson Tenon R, Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 54, March 30.
$231,990 DR Horton Inc to Collins Brian C, Pryor Margaret E, Pryor Ronald S, Lot 47 Willow Walk, April 3.
$230,000 Coleman Edward D Revocable Trust, Coleman Ramona, Coleman Remona, Edward D Coleman Revocable Trust to Luc Kathleen J, Luc Stephen A, Lot 76 Fairway Six, April 4.
$230,000 Patten Orville Edith, Smith Edith, Smith Moody A to Enriquez Nerissa R, Enriquez Policarpo F, Lot 101 Kingsfield Lakes, March 30.
$230,000 Salud Rosa D to Macy Shawn, Macy Taniel, Lot 21 Blk K Country Club Heights, March 30.
$228,900 Cherrypick Investments LLC to Gyeszat Nick, Light Ashley, Lot 3194 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, April 5.
$227,600 Hawthorne Samuel to Rosnick Danielle N, Lot 7 Blk A Randolph Court, April 6.
$227,500 Jacobs Lisa M to Powlay Elizabeth Silvester, Powlay Steven John, Villas at El Conquistador Unit 10 A, April 3.
$225,101 Messmer Barbara L, Messmer Barbara M, Messmer Vernon K to Shah Atul, Shah Rupa, Lot 54 Central Park, March 30.
$225,000 DL Kimball Revocable Trust, Kimball D L Revocable Trust, Kimball Diana L to Lin Bryan Dale, Lin Therisia Lea, Palmetto Point, April 6.
$225,000 Kidd David A to Sp21Fv LLC, Oakrun, March 30.
$222,000 Moran Michael S, Moran Rebecca Holmes to Provvedi Roger, Lot 8 Blk A Woods of Palma Sola, April 6.
$220,000 Bieker Stacy V, George Stacy V to Amato Paul, Fairway Center Unit 4, April 4.
$219,900 KG Industries Inc to Skriloff Jacob Matthew, Skriloff Jennifer Lynn, Blk B Lincoln Park, March 30.
$219,900 Kted2 LLC to Humphrey Sean, Morreale Brittany, Lot 3138 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, April 6.
$218,500 Panner David J, Panner Lois M to Catlin Kala E, Lot 54 Copperstone, April 4.
$218,000 Calix Catherine N, Marcilla Luis Alberto Calix to Brooks Amanda K, Garcia William J, Lot 482 Copperstone, March 30.
$215,000 Kinnan Joseph F to Viera Ethan A, Viera Jannette M, Green Acres, April 6.
$215,000 Rowlands Linda A, Waters George V to Carroll Janice, Pine Bay Forest Unit 18, April 6.
$215,000 Siegert Donnie Ryan, Siegert Jennifer Paige to Fraley Barbara M, Fraley Theodore R E, Zglinicki Penny, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 245, April 6.
$214,500 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Colon Nelson Gotay, Otero Yaritza Perez, Lot 66 Willow Walk, April 5.
$213,500 Bartley Christina, Bartley Michael R to Barinas Jason, Barinas Lindsey, Lot 8 Sugar Mill Lakes, March 31.
$209,323 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Broxterman Lucille E, Lot 28 Old Mill Preserve, April 5.
$208,000 Hepler Bryon to Stortz Scott, Stortz Sheila, Lot 3001 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, April 6.
$207,000 Barner Carl H, Barner Nellie J to Sibert Mila, Sibert Raymond, Lot 266 River Isles, April 3.
$206,000 Morrison Suzanne T to Carr Amy Lynne, Carr Kelly David, Lot 144 Fosters Creek, April 6.
$205,970 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Navarro Moya Hector L, Villarreyna Dora, Lot 50 Willow Walk, April 5.
$205,041 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Timones Raechelle, Lot 295 Silverleaf, April 5.
$205,000 Cavallaro Joyce A, Cavallaro Michael, Cavallaro Robert M, Day Cindy Cavallaro to Gibson Janis E, Gibson Stephen D, Lot 2 Blk A Crossings, April 6.
$205,000 DR Horton Inc to Mccary David Ray, Mccary Karen Renee, Lot 35 Willow Walk, April 4.
$200,100 Ditech Com, Gmac Mortgage Corporation, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2006 Nc1, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Summerfield Riverwalk Village Association Inc, US Bank NA, Yost Justin T, Yost Justin Todd, Yost Tammy S to Hernandez Nicholas, Pitcher Sean, Lot 22 Blk A 2 Summerfield Village 2016-CA-003288, April 3.
$200,000 Cervenka Candace C to Adkins Florida Realty LLC, Lot 10 Blk B Pointe West, April 6.
$200,000 Clanat Investment LLC to Sarasota Key Property Management LP, Sabal Bay Unit 18 6, April 6.
$200,000 Cochrane Steven R to Terra 31419 LLC, Pt 4-37-21, April 5.
$195,000 Bertolino F Paul, Bertolino Jeremy, Bertolino Paul F to Mays Travis, Warner Kylie, Lot 20 Blk L Kingsfield, April 3.
$195,000 Brice Philippe D, Brice Sandra A to Smith Harold Duane, Smith Sherri Daniels, Forest Creek, March 30.
$190,000 Holland Bianca Guadelupe, Holland Robert to Guadalupe Angel L, Guadalupe Maria Santiago, Lot 94 Pinewood Village, April 6.
$190,000 Lindsley Jerry Joe, Lindsley Virginia K to Hall Robert J, Hall Sara A, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 126, April 6.
$190,000 Rmancave LLC to Malcolm C Scott Revocable Trust, Scott MaLColm C, Tallevast Center Unit C, April 5.
$185,002 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Dagostino Michael, Lot 2 Coral Shores, March 30.
$185,000 A and G Holdings of Florida LLC to Passmore Abigail L, Urbanski Daniel J, Lot 12 Blk A Gateway East, April 4.
$185,000 Clough Elizabeth A, Clough Robert J to Agard LLC, Lot 2 Blk A Bayshore Gardens Section2, April 6.
$185,000 Hickey Judith A, Hickey Richard J to Chrisman Mark W, Lot 58 Bayou Estates South, April 6.
$182,900 Fortson Homes LLC to Aguilar Gavino Cruz, Palacios Garcia Daisy, Blk B Hill Park, April 4.
$182,500 Wong Chung L, Wong Yuqing C to King Jessica Kathleen, Lot 57 Harborage On Braden River, April 4.
$177,500 Graham Michael P, Graham Nancy to Slacter Alexandra, Slacter Karen, Lot 620 Copperstone, April 4.
$176,904 Residential Asset Securities Corp Home Equity Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Thru Ctfs Series 2007 Ks3, US Bank NA to Moore Jason, Pt 25-35-17, April 4.
$176,500 Goller Denise, Goller Donald to Kolkmeyer Carol Lynn, Reilly David M, Grand Estuary VI at River Strand Unit 843, April 5.
$175,000 Crapis Nicholas A to Taylor Joshua, Taylor Linda, Lot 5 Oak View, April 3.
$175,000 Rose Weston Revocable Trust, Weston Alicia to Anesi Patricia A, Szymanski Jean Marie, Riverview Unit 504, March 30.
$173,000 Zahra Joseph W to Britt Lorraine C, Lot 6 Blk D Southwood Village, April 6.
$171,500 Dagnolo Anthony, Dagnolo Sandra to Signoracci Dawn L, Signoracci Robert D, Wildewood Springs IIb Unit 126, April 6.
$171,000 Agnes Toth LLC to Deprospero Antoinette C, Deprospero James F, Willowbrook Unit 705, April 4.
$171,000 Feravola Margaret K, Feravola Patrick M to Purnell Lori, Forty Three West Palms Unit 10, April 6.
$171,000 Guisinger Linda M, Guisinger Linda Mae to Campbell Judith A, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 218, April 6.
$170,000 Darling Dale, Darling Elissa Ann to Gordon Cheryl, Lot 31 Oneco Terrace, April 4.
$170,000 Mcfarland Lucretia M, Mcfarland Max R to Buller Cheryl L, Buller Lawrence C, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 506, April 4.
$168,000 David M Manderscheid Revocable Trust, Manderscheid David M, Manderscheid Dolores B to Saldana Tiburcio Ramirez, Lot 6 Grande Villa Estates, April 6.
$168,000 Grayson Deborah A to Allen Brigitte, Lot 13 Tropical Highlands, April 6.
$165,800 Paulk Horace L Jr, Paulk Meloydee, Santander Bank to Cam Xiv Trust, Hmc Assets LLC, Lot 661 Braden Woods 2013-CA-006045, April 3.
$165,000 King Cindy D, King Gary D to Gordon Dustin J, Gordon Jade C, Blk B Azalea Terrace, April 6.
$165,000 Meszaros Marta to Clough Elizabeth, Clough Robert, Village at Townpark Unit 102, April 3.
$160,000 Bacarella Michele, Bacarella Rosalia to Makris Nicholas III, Smeriglio Courtney, Summerfield Hollow Unit 204, April 4.
$160,000 Manatee County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Lorenzano Yesenia Garcia, Blk B Adams Addition to Bradenton, April 6.
$158,000 Gauthier Estelle Gervais, Gauthier Serge to Durkos Stephanie K, Lot 539 Copperstone, April 6.
$157,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Arnold Jessy, Stone Darcy, Lot 28 Cortez Landings, April 3.
$156,000 Berry Sandra A to Aurich Tim, Lot 25 Blk A Townhouses of Lakeside South, March 30.
$155,000 Adriana M Saulo Living Trust, Saulo Adriana M to Titsworth Allyson J, Pt 34-34-17, April 6.
$155,000 Calero Martha, Colero Martha, Herrera Orestes Calero to Peek Clifford, Pt 30-34-18, April 4.
$155,000 Jacobs Catherine A, Jacobs Kyle, Jacobs Ronald to Cook Aida, Cook Robert A, Stone Harbour I Unit 222, March 30.
$155,000 Kyle Joyce A to Ferguson Amanda R, Ferguson Jesse J, Lot 19 Blk 1 Sandpointe, April 6.
$155,000 Zavhorodnya Nataliva V to Martinez Erick, Martinez Isabel, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1404, April 6.
$153,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Lane Nelson J, Lane Vivian H, Lot 1 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, April 4.
$153,000 Jessup Cheryl, Jessup John to Sanborn Simmers Janice, Simmers Gary, Pinehurst Village Unit 103, April 4.
$153,000 Moore Daniel Alan, Moore Kathleen Marie, Nowland Steven Michael to Olvera Alfredo Alfaro, Lot 21 Blk 36 Holiday Heights, April 6.
$152,000 Lotts Debra L, Lotts Richard Allen to Goodman Stephanie Lynne, Lot 8 Blk 2 Poinciana Park, March 30.
$151,500 Munchel Eugene A, Munchel Marie E to Kozlikowski Pamela, Kozlikowski Paul H, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 9 5, April 4.
$150,000 Jugan Gale M, Jugan Michael G to Voorhis Connie J, Voorhis Stephen L, Stone Harbour III Unit 715, March 30.
$150,000 MM Family LLC to Steve Solomon Inc, Lena Road Flexes Unit B, April 6.
$150,000 Waldrup Ellen Connie, Waldrup Family Trust, Waldrup Michael Timothy to Chandler Jill S, Eagle Creek II Unit 7400, April 3.
$147,000 Evans Harry, Evans Patricia to Crowther Richard M Jr, Palms of Cortez Unit 18, April 6.
$145,000 Morley Elizabeth, Morley John to Plantation Circle LLC, Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 0708, April 4.
$141,000 Shaffer Mark D, Shaffer Sherry L to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1328, April 6.
$140,800 Chase Funding Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2004 2, US Bank NA, Wachovia Bank to Real Estate Dealers LLC, Blk 2 Whitfield Manor, April 6.
$140,300 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, April 3.
$139,900 Harvey Jim, Harvey Robin L to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 917, April 6.
$137,777 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brougham Reo Owner L P, Lot 197 Crystal Lakes, April 5.
$137,500 Trepanier Yves A to Hadjivarnava Marinela, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 201, April 6.
$136,000 Padellaro Marc D to Davidson Sandra, Walsh Brian, Lot 20 Blk K Villages of Lakeside South, April 6.
$135,000 Senatus Mirene, Ysnadin Jocelyn to Gutierrz Arianis, Milan Jose Antonio, Blk 8 Tropical Shores, April 6.
$133,973 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Kushel Shelley, Kushel Stuart W, Lot 171 Indigo, March 30.
$133,000 Smith Bonnie J, Smith Bonnie Jean, Smith Drew W, Smith Drew William to Pretty John H, Pretty Kathleen, Lot 25 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, March 30.
$132,000 Rudge Jane E, Rudge Robert E to Roy Andre, Roy Heather Arden, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 65, April 3.
$129,900 Roy Leo J, Roy Nina R to Bigler Barbara Ann, Bigler William Roy, Ironwood Fourteenth Unit 105 N, April 3.
$129,879 Resi Reo Sub LLC to Le Dung, Pham Thai, Summerfield Hollow Unit 204, April 3.
$128,000 Mattingly Robert J to Hepler Bryon, Fairway Trace at Peridia II Unit 205, April 6.
$127,000 Mejia Edgar, Mejia Sara Christina, Sanchez Sara to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1333, April 6.
$125,000 Albritton Helene to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1011, April 6.
$125,000 Call Family Trust, Call Maureen L, Call Richard A to Curran Christopher P, Curran Janet M, Palma Sola Shores Unit 52, April 6.
$125,000 Walters Carol, Walters Gordon to Fuller Loren R, Fuller Phyllis M, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 745, March 30.
$120,100 Castle 2016 LLC to A and V Paisanos Inc, Pt 24-35-17, April 5.
$120,000 Wing Ursula to Higgins Brian, Lot 14 Blk G Bayshore Gardens, April 3.
$118,400 Barry Deena S to Gigliotti Nicola Santo, Nicola Santo Gigliotti Declaration of Trust, Lot 8 Blk B Windsor Park, April 6.
$117,500 Lewis Janet Denmark to Kavelaar Arie Harold, Lot 4260 Heritage Harbour, April 4.
$117,500 Verrips Elizabeth to Purdy Erin A, Purdy John W, Lot 10 Blk B Palma Sola Bay Estates, April 6.
$117,500 Verrips Jacobus to Purdy Erin A, Purdy John W, Lot 10 Blk B Palma Sola Bay Estates, April 6.
$116,500 Mcchesney Rita to Plata Jeannette M, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 33, April 6.
$115,600 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Dressel Bruce, Dressel Cheri, Lot 13 Blk D Braden River City, April 6.
$115,000 Kane Thomas J Jr to Clement Leigh, Pt 13-36-21, April 6.
$113,967 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Brockhouse Gregg, Readnower Cynthia, Lot 41 Woodland Trace, April 4.
$113,500 Detzel Judi A, Hensley William Karl to Tow Christi, Tow Norman, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 141, April 4.
$112,000 Hoeksema Harriet A, Hoeksema Russell W to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 124, March 30.
$110,000 Dolan Kenneth E, Dolan Kenneth Edward Revocable Trust, Kenneth Edward Dolan Revocable Trust to Jann Merline K, Jann William L, Lot 23 Blk C Bayshore Gardens, March 30.
$110,000 Hatcher Family Trust, Hatcher Joyce I to Malwitz Jan, Malwitz Jerry, Lot 7 Blk 59 Trailer Estates, March 30.
$110,000 Kanes Total Plumbing LLC to Osborne Laura Abigail, Mirror Lake Unit 4026, April 6.
$110,000 Sullivan Caryl Ann to Leverock Pamela Faith, Villas at Christian Retreat Unit 24, April 6.
$109,900 Chilcote Jackie, Chilcote Samuel to Cannioto Donald R, Galvin Eileen T, Lot 21 Blk 39 Trailer Estates, April 6.
$109,600 Yarborough Arthur L to Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Lot 16 Varns 2014 Ca 006079, April 6.
$107,000 Turner Michael D, Turner Rachel L to Grella Christopher, Grella Dayna, Lot 7160 Mill Creek, April 6.
$106,000 Salemi Angela, Salemi Gerald W to Houchen Quay, Shadybrook Village Unit 47 A, April 4.
$103,000 Liu Li to Emshwiller Donald W, Palms of Cortez Unit 7, April 4.
$100,657 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Fosnight Andrew D, Whitehead Joanne, Lot 23 River Wind, April 6.
$100,357 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Kraus Norman John, Kraus Teresa Lynn, Lot 8 River Wind, April 4.
$100,000 Stoller Lorraine C to Stein Cheyral Y, White Autumn C, Pt 27-33-19, April 6.
$94,000 Kelly Diana M, Kelly Mishler Diana, Mishler Thomas Wayne to Morales Daniel, Morales Maria C, Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 625, April 4.
$93,700 Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Martinez Garcia Lucio to Christenson LLC, Lot 35 H L Moss 2013 Ca 005093, April 3.
$93,500 Queens Oval Asset, US Bank Trust NA to Cotter Lynn E, Cotter Robert L, Europe James R Jr, Europe Lindalva P, Huntington Woods Unit C, April 4.
$90,000 Robert Fowler Landscaping Inc to Ranch Avenue LLC, Lot 2 Mendoza Acres, April 6.
$90,000 Ruth I Trenchard Revocable Trust, Trenchard Barry L, Trenchard Byron F, Trenchard Ruth I Revocable Trust to George Christena A, Lot 5 Blk I Tidevue Estates, March 30.
$90,000 Terra Ceia Club Condominium Association to Gleason Joanne, Terra Ceia Club Unit 708, April 3.
$88,000 Anshus Eleanor M, Anshus Steven W to Redcay Lester, Redcay Marla J, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 768, April 6.
$87,500 Cummings Mary Ann, Goetsch Brian Ronald, Goetsch Maryann to Mollo Joseph Anthony, Mollo Mary Beth, Williams Moriana Lynn, Bayshore Village Unit 302, April 5.
$87,300 Larsen Arlene E, Larsen Arlene Elizabeth, Larsen Charlie, Larsen Charlie Bert to Larsen Arlene Elizabeth, Larsen Carl Bert, Larsen Charlie Bert, Larsen Crista Maureen, Lot 165 Fosters Creek, April 6.
$87,000 Focus Firm to Feuser Daniel, Feuser Tatiana, Lot 53 Copperfield, April 4.
$85,000 5719 14th Street East LLC to Adams Linda Joyce, Pt 13-35-17, April 6.
$85,000 Regets Andrew A, Regets Debra S to Anderson Darrell Clift, Leblanc Pamela S, Lot 9 Blk B Casa Loma Mobilehome, April 6.
$85,000 Whitman Gary G to Baker John, Spicewood Unit 124, April 6.
$84,500 Robertson Avon D, Robertson Mary G to Grinwis Karen Living Trust, Grinwis Karen S, Grinwis Roger A, Grinwis Roger Living Trust, Roger and Karen Grinwis Living Trust, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 551, March 30.
$83,500 Davey Laura M to Kwasniewski Renata, Kwasniewski Waldemar, Lot 4 Hidden Lagoon, April 5.
$83,500 Halloran Richard J Iv to Meandering Way LLC, Lot 2 Blk B 1 Summerfield Village, April 6.
$80,000 Hansford Judy L, Hansford Paul D to Downs Virginia S, Downs Wayne E, Parkway Villas Unit 188, April 6.
$80,000 Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Salimov Nail, Grand Oaks Unit 102, April 5.
$79,900 Redcay Lester, Redcay Marla, Redcay Marla J to Mann Juanita, Lot 4 Blk K Heather Hills Estates, April 4.
$77,200 Trust 1116, Wiliams Asset Conversion Inc to Perry Lynne E, Lot 6 Blk A Benjamin, April 6.
$75,000 Helmus Donna J, Helmus Kenneth W to Bailey Deborah A, Levesque Kenneth H, Lot 7 Blk E Desoto Community, April 6.
$75,000 Warriner Jo Anne to Landry Alice M, Parkway Villas Unit 5, April 5.
$72,500 Brandana Sallye to Kimberly Martinez Qualified Retirement Plan, Martinez Kimberly, Martinez Kimberly Qualified Retirement Plan, Pt 11-35-17, April 6.
$71,900 Catolica Joseph, Catolica Joyce to Paul Plevelich Kimberly A, Second Bayshore Unit 4, April 6.
$70,000 Neuman Connie J, Neuman Glenn P, Neuman Wayne D to Alibro Renee P, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 511, April 6.
$69,900 Derouin Dorothy B, Derouin Philip D to Duke Robichaud Mary, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 289, April 4.
$68,500 Ammon Madelyn L to Hall Brian T, Raintree Unit 716, April 5.
$65,000 Mann Juanita to Adrian Leslie, Lot 6 Blk H Heather Hills Estate, April 4.
$65,000 Merz Isabel Laura, Smith Nancy B to Forsythe James Randolph, Forsythe Linda Marie, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 99, April 6.
$65,000 Stemmler Karl R, Stemmler Sigrid A to Benecz Ilona, Fourth Bayshore Unit F 33, April 6.
$64,286 Harold Nichole M, Harold Robert J to Harold Nichole M, Harold Robert J, Lot 82 Palmetto Skyway, April 4.
$64,000 Cairnie Bradford A to Mistiatis Gail J, Mistiatis James W, Palm Lake Estates Unit 29A, April 6.
$64,000 Muhlhauser Anita, Muhlhauser Robert J to Deleu Charles A, Skelley Constance M, Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 197, April 6.
$63,500 Glover Aleida, Glover Herman D to Smith Ronald L, Smith Shirley D, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 53 2, April 5.
$63,000 Gaddis Lindsay, Gaddis Stephen to Wingard Carol H, Wingard Wayne K, 0, April 6.
$63,000 Hollin Ruth Ann, Hollin Wilburn Jr, Hollin Will to Durkee Alan, Durkee Elizabeth, Lot 31 Blk 32 Trailer Estates, March 30.
$63,000 Jacobs Larry A, Whitney Cheryl, Whitney Cheryl D, Whitney Richard to Lam Thu N, Ma Hoan Kim, Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 1403, April 4.
$60,000 Bonnie J Walters Revocable Trust, Walters Bonnie J to Suddeth Shirley Ann, Leisure Lake Village Unit 136, March 30.
$60,000 Cam Xiva Trust, Hmc Assets LLC to Jmb Analytics LLC, Blk 7 Fairview Park, April 5.
$60,000 Kanozsay Juliane T to Mcmahon Arlis L, Villager Apartments Unit 61, April 6.
$60,000 Logan Calvin J, Logan Irene M to Love Kathy J, Love Thomas J, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 602, March 30.
$57,400 Lemoine Jacques F to Mcfadden Maureen, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 1 202, April 6.
$57,300 Allan Michele A, Lemoine Eric A to Mcfadden Maureen, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 1 202, April 6.
$57,300 Lemoine Raymond J to Mcfadden Maureen, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 1 202, April 6.
$57,000 Duff Robert S, Duff Ruth F to Wright Veronica, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 66, April 6.
$56,926 Cml Fl Palmetto LLC to 1908 20Th LLC, North Manatee Industrial Park Unit 6, March 30.
$56,500 Purcell James D to Purcell James D, Wiggs Stayner Kathleen, Sarabay Coves Unit A 301, April 6.
$52,500 Fuller L Ray, Fuller Phyllis M to Buesching Judith A, Buesching Kent L, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 582, March 30.
$50,300 Algoma Enterprises LLC to 1823 8Th Avenue East Land Trust, Sp21Fv LLC, Lot 5 Blk B Bradenton East, April 6.
$50,000 Cadence Bank, Elizabeth R Schwartzinger Self Direct Ira, Elizabeth T Schwartzinger Self Directed Ira, Peoples Community Bank of The West Coast, Schwartzinger Elizabeth R Self Direct Ira, Schwartzinger Elizabeth T Self Directed Ira, Superior Bank to Sanders Connie, Sanders Randall William, Blk A Rio Vista, April 6.
$50,000 Clay Darelynn R, Golojuch Cindie A, Shook Cindie A to Dellis Mark T, Melville Dellis Pam, Lot 116 Tidevue Estates, April 6.
$50,000 Cundari Ellen to Thompson Mary L, Second Bayshore Unit N 27, April 6.
$47,000 Hutchins Ronald W, Hutchins Tammie S to Chanthyasack Chanhsy, Lot 13 Blk A Bay View Park, April 4.
$46,000 Gardner Nancy T, Newton Patricia A to Thorley Bruce E, Thorley Donna J, El Rancho Village Unit S 10, April 6.
$46,000 Rivituso Samuel to Kessler Brian S, Kessler Rhonda J, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 10, April 6.
$45,000 Handel Jane E, Handel Michael M to Kotovich Leo, Baysore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 318 D, April 6.
$45,000 Stam Bert, Stam Rita to Keller Mark D, Skyway Village Estates A Residential Cooperative Unit 74, April 6.
$43,100 Therrien Rodney C to Dellabianca Lise, Evans Patrick, Second Bayshore Unit I 22, April 4.
$42,500 Esser James, Flynn Doreen Anne, Johnson Carl A to Pack Charles, Pack Linda, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 5 Wpt, March 31.
$40,000 Fisher Todd to 916 51St Avenue Drive West Land Trust, Gopic LLC, Lot 214 Pic Town, April 3.
$38,500 Brewster Peggy J, Brewster Thurmond I to Allen Robert G, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 38, March 30.
$37,000 Harvey Opiteck Linda, Opiteck John D to Dewey Sterling, Dewey Valerie, Third Bayshore Unit L 25, April 6.
$36,000 Chiappone Alta, Galtieri Joseph to Smith William G, Golf Lakes Residentscooperative A Residential Cooperative Unit 46, March 30.
$27,500 Lacey Dolores C to Lacey Richard Scott, Lacey Tammy J, Royale Garden Estates Incorporated, April 5.
$24,000 Ewing James J to Struble Barry, Struble Evelyn, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1092, April 6.
$23,000 Mann Heather E to Masengale Leon U, Masengale Sharon A, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 198, March 30.
$22,500 Hart Kim A, Kildahl Kim A to Mullins Leah D, Lot 2 Blackwing, April 5.
$21,000 Zwiers Herman, Zwiers Margie to Midland Ira Inc, Paul Stoutenborough 6171201, Stoutenborough Paul 6171201, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1124, April 6.
$20,000 Powell Joseph, Powell Joseph II to Huizinga Gilbert, Huizinga Gregory Matthew, Huizinga Helen, Lot 33 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, April 6.
