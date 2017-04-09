Real Estate News

April 9, 2017 8:45 AM

Real estate transactions April 10, 2017

$5,314,000 Iriss Lakewood LLC to Iriss Group Property Holdings LLC, Lot 1 Blk C Lakewood Ranch Business Park, March 24.

$4,000,000 Raghav LLC to Shree Ram of Bradenton LLC, Pt 2-35-17, March 24.

$770,000 Thornton Dwayne L, Thornton Eileen M to Roman Charles Paul IV, Roman Terra, Lot 18 Blk H Azure Shores, March 24.

$750,000 Wachovia SBA Lending Inc, Wells Fargo Bank to Braden River Park of Manatee LLC, Pt 28-33-19, March 24.

$742,500 Hicks Dawn P, Hicks Douglas J to Leighton Guy F, Lot 5 Blue Heron, March 24.

$731,859 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Lalonde Richard L, Turgeon Lyne S, Lot 463 R Esplanade, March 28.

$640,880 Minto Bradenton LLC to Reynolds Ann E, Reynolds Thomas S Jr, Marina Walk on Harbour Isle, March 28.

$598,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Abouzeid Hamed E, Abouzeid Laila H, Lot 256 Bridgewater, March 28.

$525,000 Wize John, Wize Nadine to Calhoun Jay H L, Calhoun Sara E, Lot 4 Blk T Holmes Beach, March 29.

$518,290 Divosta Homes LP to Raniere Kristen, Raniere Shane, Lot 86 Mallory Park, March 24.

$502,285 Divosta Homes LP to Labonte Leona, Labonte Normand, Lot 20 Mallory Park, March 24.

$500,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Berge John A, Berge Lynn A, Lot 237 Esplanade, March 28.

$491,250 Fenton Clyde V III, Fenton Family Revocable Trust, Robertson Sarah F to Little Gasparilla LLC, Onwego Park Annex, March 28.

$487,855 WCI Communities LLC to Vasbinder Alan, Vasbinder Christal, Lot 2 Blk N Tidewater Preserve, March 29.

$480,000 Jones Arthur O, Jones Karen to Brian T Johnson and Marilyn K Johnson Revocable, Johnson Brian T, Johnson Marilyn K, Lot 28 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, March 24.

$449,598 WCI Communities LLC to Smith Sandra L, Clubside at Country Club East Unit 22 D, March 24.

$431,570 WCI Communities LLC to Brown Richard A, Brown Stacey N, Lot 359 Rosedale Addition, March 29.

$430,142 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Anderson Don, Anderson Sue, Lot 679 Esplanade, March 28.

$425,000 Lavin Katarzyna, Lavin Patrick to Quin Scott Anthony, Lot 169 Foxbrook, March 29.

$410,000 Lantigua Carlos, Lantigua Myriam to Alan M Olsen Trust No 1, Olsen Alan M, Laguna at Riviera Dunes II Unit 208, March 28.

$405,000 Garrod Jane, Garrod Peter to Hood Corey Lee, Mingus Sue A, Lot 17 Blk C Braden Pines, March 24.

$401,283 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Walter Deborah K, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2108, March 24.

$398,000 DR Horton Inc to Deppen Chad, Deppen Julie E, Lot 74 Rye Wilderness Estates, March 24.

$395,000 Adam E Kziazek and Margaret J Ksiazek Joint Spousal Living Trust, Ksiazek Adam E, Ksiazek Margaret J to Spurgeon Barbara K, Spurgeon Winston B, Coconuts Unit 202 C, March 24.

$390,000 Guinta Gregg to Burkett Susan D, Gulf Breeze Villas of Anna Maria Unit B, March 28.

$374,600 401 63Rd Street Realty Trust, Nigro Eugene A, Nigro Janice C, Pettepit Marguerite to Baker Dolores M, Dolores M Baker Revocable Living Trust, Lot 7 Seaside Gardens, March 28.

$369,600 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Trotter James Beauford III, Trotter Meghan Dianne, Lot 31 Raven Crest, March 28.

$365,000 Bittner George S, Bittner Stephanie J to Rochette Daniel, Lot G 33 Rosedale 6 B, March 24.

$362,500 Arnheim Margery D, Margery D Arnheim Living Trust to Zorack Joanne H, Zorack John L, Lot 4 Blk B Lakeridge Falls, March 29.

$356,497 Lennar Homes LLC to Singer Linda T, Singer Mark D, Lot 224 Heritage Harbour, March 28.

$356,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Lavin Katarzyna Anna, Lavin Patrick Charles, Lot 35 Osprey Landing, March 28.

$352,000 Brown Mary H to Brant Gary E, Brant Lisa R, Lot 45 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 29.

$340,000 Riordan Chris, Riordan Jacqueline to Yzeiri Edison, Yzeiri Elda, Lot 29 Summerfield Village, March 24.

$340,000 Rowntree Frederick J, Rowntree Janice L to Hoke Sarah Ellen, Hoke Shawn Mark, Lot 130 Ancient Oaks, March 29.

$339,000 Balester Ashley, Balester Collin to Clark Kate R M, Lot 12 Blk M Glenn Lakes, March 29.

$335,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Berger David B, Berger Helene B, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1705, March 29.

$325,631 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Clinton Cheryl, Clinton Tyrone, Lot 24 Oakleaf Hammock, March 28.

$320,872 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Brown Kevin L, Brown Tanyia L, Lot 98 Ridge at Crossing Creek, March 24.

$316,600 Bellman Helga P, Bigley Helga P Bellmann, Omega Trust to Yapa Kyoko Y, Yapa Poojitha D, Lot 216 Forest Creek, March 29.

$315,000 WCI Communities LLC to Harbottle Bonita C, Harbottle John M, Lot 87 Rosedale Addition, March 28.

$308,800 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Greer Michelle Ann, Greer Stephen, Lot 54 Harrison Ranch, March 24.

$300,000 Evans Terri K to Owens John M, Paris Ronna Ann, Lot 27 Blk 7 Braden Woods, March 24.

$300,000 Holmlund Kenneth J, Holmlund Rosalia to Manzano Francia, Paz Guillermo, Lot 65 Silverlake, March 28.

$298,900 University Village LLC to Taylor David H, Taylor Linda Jane, Lot 188 University Village, March 28.

$297,500 Pletzke Chester J, Pletzke Linda to Cop Karen, Walsh Michael, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 14, March 28.

$296,000 Rusinowitz Elaine to Oymakas Aret, Oymakas Leda, Second Longboat Harbour Unit 307, March 28.

$295,000 Brandes Ashley B, Brandes Tyler S to Flansburg John T Jr, Flensburg Emogene, Lot 94 Northwood Park, March 29.

$294,750 DR Horton Inc to South Susan D, South William D, Lot 251 Del Tierra, March 29.

$292,500 Jack F Moore and Bernadette G Moore Revocable Trust, Moore Bernadette G, Moore Jack F to Sousa Fernando III, Yoo Min Hee, Lot 41 Carriage Run at University Place, March 24.

$290,000 Caldarella Carolyn, Caldarella Matthew S to Cullen Peter Francis, Swanson Joyce, Lot 10 River Point of Manatee, March 28.

$290,000 Lane Jan L, Lane Kenneth D to Simpson Priscilla R, Simpson Ronald W, Perico Island Unit 119, March 24.

$289,000 Rahuba Patricia to Rahuba William, Lot 151 Palma Sola Trace, March 28.

$286,899 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Stiner Kevin M, Lot 133 Old Mill Preserve, March 28.

$282,190 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Myers Nathan L, Myers Sarah A, Lot 80 Heron Creek, March 29.

$281,500 Duncan Tina J to Guild Cathy A, Guild Peter L Jr, Lot 15 Blk K Lakeridge Falls, March 29.

$278,990 DR Horton Inc to Vazquez Alejandro III, Vazquez Jessie Melinda, Lot 117 Cottages at San Lorenzo, March 29.

$273,915 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Korb Kristen, Lot 134 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 24.

$267,000 Bosche Ann R, Bosche Richard E to Weikert Deborah K, Lexington Circle of Mount Vernon Unit 4605, March 29.

$265,700 John Cannon Homes Inc to Clark Lisa Ann, Clark Nathan L, Lot 179 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 28.

$265,000 Roames Jeremiah, Roames Lori Ann to Hassell Janalynn, Hassell Michael Terrence, Lot 2 Creekwood, March 29.

$264,990 DR Horton Inc to Wright Kelly A, Lot 372 Del Tierra, March 29.

$260,900 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Jolly Linda, Lot 30 Harrison Ranch, March 28.

$253,000 Wilson Joanne to Henderson Colleen L, Henderson Eric J, Lot 25 Creekwood, March 29.

$251,000 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Bacon Ingrid Perry, Bacon Nhatrang R, Lot 85 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, March 24.

$250,000 Goldenberg Donna, Goldenberg Mitchell to Kaur Dharminder, Srivastava Rohit, Lot 502 Copperstone, March 24.

$249,000 Debelder Patricia M, Schau Brad, Schau Patricia M to Cruz Christina, Cruz Juan F, Lot 24 Sabal Harbour, March 24.

$243,356 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Isaacs Shirley Joylin Cleopatra, Shirley Steve Anthony, Lot 44 Old Mill Preserve, March 28.

$241,437 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Wimberly David James, Lot 289 Silverleaf, March 29.

$239,900 Burle Janet L to Hicks Leta E, Lot 66 Forest Creek, March 29.

$236,000 Mcintyre Margaret M, Mcintyre Michael J to Thomas Francis, Thomas Joan Loretta, Lay Z Liv N Unit 7, March 28.

$235,000 Brigham Kurt, Brigham Sherry L to Castro Monica Isabel, Lot 19 Covered Bridge Estates, March 28.

$235,000 Harnish Jacqueline, Kelley William to Shillus Karin, Garden Lakes Village Unit 66, March 28.

$230,500 Patel Kanti to Hernandez Emigdio Jr, Lot 2 Charlie and Bettes Estates, March 29.

$224,000 Moore Jason A to Marker Jesse Ray, Lot 6 Whitfield Groves South, March 28.

$221,500 Paul and Angela Richards Revocable Living Trust, Richards Angela, Richards Paul to Kraemer Angelika E, Kraemer Volkmar, Lot 60 Highland Lakes, March 24.

$220,000 Todd Larry D, Todd Patricia H to Johnson Anita, Johnson Brian L, Lot 230 Sugar Mill Lakes, March 28.

$218,000 Polansky Gregory to Boitano Leah Anne, Lot 69 Woods of Whitfield, March 28.

$209,900 Pabon Alex, Rocafort Ingrid A to Ford Chase J, Ford Danielle, Lot 34 Blk N Kingsfield, March 24.

$207,900 310 67th Street Realty Trust, Nigro Eugene A, Nigro Janice C, Pettepit Marguerite to Baker Dolores M, Dolores M Baker Revocable Living Trust, Lot 6 Palm Springs Estates, March 28.

$207,000 Beavers Hava, Hassan Ahmed Samir, Hassan Linda Y to Larson Steven, Lot 4 Blk 10 Palma Sola Park, March 28.

$206,500 Armstrong Marie M, Seaton Richard W to Barron Marcia M, Barron William N, Lot 281 River Isles, March 29.

$206,000 Dominic Rudolph J Jr, Dominic Sharon Kay to Kubissa Cynthia A, Kubissa David W, Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1014, March 29.

$200,000 Zoller James D, Zoller Paula C to Storie Linda A, Storie Richard W, Hidden Lake Unit 411, March 29.

$197,820 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Darder Richard Joseph, Lot 45 Old Mill Preserve, March 24.

$192,000 Knight Penelope, Knight Raymond D to Patton Desmond R, Patton Susan H, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1831, March 28.

$187,000 Finlay Henry P Joint Spousal Revocable Trust, Finlay Margaret, Finlay Margaret A, Henry P and Margaret Finlay Joint Spousal Revocable Trust to Bogner Patricia Kae, River Oaks Apartments Unit 403 A, March 24.

$182,500 Patton Desmond R, Patton Susan H to Strand Property LLC, Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1741, March 27.

$181,000 Levering George C, Levering Sonja L to James Katherine Ann, James Mack Hamilton, Lot 16 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, March 29.

$180,200 Wallace David C, Wallace L Jane, Wallace Linda J to Bruns Brad J, Bruns Laura A, Laura A Bruns Trust, Cypress Strand Unit 13 201, March 24.

$178,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Harris Jacqueline E, Harris William Daniel, Lot 95 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 24.

$178,000 5438 Fair Oaks Street Land Trust, Debbs Tyler C to Perou Anna, Perou Anna, Wohlschlaeger Gregory Scott, Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 12 B, March 24.

$178,000 Foster Douglas E to Bennett Janis L, Isaac Lawrence J, Harborage on Braden River II Unit A 05, March 29.

$172,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, March 24.

$169,000 Cooke Joan Ellen, Northrup Joan E to Lang Judith Lynn, Forty Three West Palms II Unit 23, March 24.

$169,000 Walton Jean A to Commendatore Frank M, Commendatore Sheila S, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 206, March 28.

$167,000 Ambrose Jerome T Jr, Ambrose Stephenie L to Smith Jerrould W, Smith Kristine, Lot 4 Blk A Bayshore Estates, March 27.

$162,500 Hennessy Pamela C, Hennessy Thomas F to Kishwaukee Builders Inc, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 286, March 24.

$150,100 Register Linda M, Spanish Point Homeowners Association Inc, Wells Fargo Bank to Bapt Properties Ll, Lot 1 Blk B Spanish Point 2016 Ca 000505, March 28.

$150,000 Omara Daniel M to Cypher Steven S, Gulfshore of Longboat Key Unit A 19, March 28.

$150,000 Wilson Edith M, Wilson James H III to Jourdan Christopher D, Jourdan Susan C, Lot 515 Copperstone, March 29.

$147,000 Kashanov Andriy to Vorbeck Cary, Eagle Creek IV Unit 7518, March 28.

$146,000 Beatty Carol A, Carol A Beatty Trust, Carol A Beatty Trust to Erichsen Howard Judy A, Summerfield Hollow Unit 204, March 24.

$145,000 Antoinette Victoria Anne to Bruce Vickie S, Lot 27 Blk B Southwood Village, March 28.

$144,000 Hird Anita L, Hird James E to Jimenez Milka, Ortiz Angel Danelis Jimenez, Blk B Palmetto Terrace, March 28.

$138,000 Jackson John William, Radbourne Shirley A to Eckert Cecelia Jane, Kennedy John Eugene Jr, Fairway Trace at Peridia II Unit 203, March 29.

$135,000 Donche Gay Bruno, Donche Gay Cynthia to Williams Maria J, Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 303, March 24.

$135,000 Laskowicz Doris E, Laskowicz Stanley E to Anthe John, Palm Tree Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 411, March 24.

$134,000 Anderson Clayton Duane, Anderson Clayton Dwayne, Anderson Lynn to Skipper Jesse Lee, Thien Skipper Morgan Hailey, Blk 2 Parrish Addition to Palmetto, March 29.

$129,500 Chambers Laura A, Czarnecki Leonard S to Cocks Barbara A, Ironwood Fourth Unit 106 E, March 27.

$128,973 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Lewis Deborah L, Lot 188 Indigo, March 24.

$126,000 Gelman Pyotr, Gelman Sima, Pyotr and Sima Gelman Revocable Living Trust to Sabath Joseph, Sabath Laurie, Palms of Cortez Unit 22, March 29.

$125,217 MTGLQ Investors LP to Lie Nielsen Debra A, Lot 21 Jackson Terrace, March 28.

$121,000 Scanlan Katherine L, Scanlan Thomas R to Morin Elizabeth M, Morin Stephen J, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 282, March 24.

$117,652 Brougham Reo Owner LP to Tropical Family Holdings LLC, Lot 24 Sunkist Acres, March 28.

$115,000 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Gsr Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 Oa1 to Bilinovic Edward, Bilinovic Marguerite, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 404, March 24.

$108,528 Wells Fargo Bank to Spicer David R, Pt 22-33-21, March 28.

$106,500 Kolb Marlene to Mavares Joalicce, Pena Ana E, Lot 5 Owens, March 28.

$105,000 Worden James to Abbiati Georgianne S, Ironwood Fifth Unit 304 F, March 28.

$100,000 Fenton Maurice S, Fenton Suzanne to Leaning Palm Properties LLC, Pt 32-33-19, March 28.

$98,000 Landz Management and Consulting LLC to 1305 20th Street LLC, Lot 22 Terracedale, March 29.

$95,000 MB Holdings LLP to Lam Rolando, Pt 34-34-18, March 27.

$88,000 Martin Doris K, Martin William S to Palermo Maria L, Palermo Stephen J Jr, Cortez Villas Condominium 5 Unit 44, March 27.

$85,000 Keslar Dennis D, Keslar Judith L to Wholeben David E, Wholeben Patricia D, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 300, March 29.

$85,000 Shannon Mmberly E, Watkins Kimberly E to Sunshine Investment Homes LLC, Lot 4 Park West, March 28.

$82,000 Sudduth Kenneth to Pitchford Polly E, Hidden Hollow Unit D 3160, March 29.

$80,000 Brougham Reo Owner L P to Sanchez Abraham, Sanchez Ada, Lot 12 Blk 2 Butterfield Manor, March 28.

$79,600 Mccloud Karen, Mccloud Michael G to Mccloud Karen, Mccloud Michael G, Lot 63 Blk D Country Oaks, March 28.

$75,500 Daley Scott T, Lacroix Brandy N, US Bank NA to Waterfall Capital Group LLC, Lot 12 Grove Park 2013 Ca 003712, March 28.

$75,000 Bodwell Charles M, Leighton Sarah to Lucashu Linda, Park Acres Estates Unit 77, March 29.

$75,000 Furlin Bruce, Furlin Peggy to Haynie Raelyn, Vanetten Deborah, Vanetten Robert, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 68, March 28.

$68,000 Smith Norman D, Smith Pamela J to Horner Wesley R, Ironwood First Unit 106 A, March 28.

$67,000 Feder Helen M, Helen M Feder Trust to Legare Richard A, Richard A Legare Revocable Living Trust, Villager Apartments Unit 46, March 24.

$64,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to June Sidney, 0, March 24.

$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 38 Amber Glen, March 24.

$53,400 Dean John Cameron to Paquin Kenneth M, Paquin Laura Stewart, Burgundy Unit 170, March 28.

$50,100 Beaumier Leo R Jr, Village at Townpark Condominium Association Inc to Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc, Bear Stearns Arm Trust 2005 12, US Bank NA, Village at Townpark Unit 201 2015-CA-003598, March 28.

$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Kulakowski Doreen T, Kulakowski Paul, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 126, March 28.

$45,000 Gaal Judith, Gaal Laszlo to Darnell Dorothy, Second Bayshore Unit G 32, March 28.

$43,800 Brewbaker Donna M to Wapenr Lisa E, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 418, March 28.

$43,000 Ford Kevin J to Kessel Paul J, Vanartsdalen William H Jr, Pebble Springs Condominium Cluster Vi Unit 6301, March 28.

$43,000 Kerr George B, Kerr Marjorie W to Taylor Cheryl A, Taylor Kevin R, Leisure Lake Village Unit 307, March 27.

$42,500 Clark Janice, Clark Richard to Simmons Charles A, Lot 11 Blk F Fair Lane Acres, March 28.

$42,000 Huneycutt Billie Jean, Huneycutt Weldon G to Huse Nancy, Huse Rex, Lot 81 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, March 28.

$41,000 Kret Albert C to Shortall Janet E, Shortall Paul, Plantation Co Op Inc Unit 22R, March 28.

$32,500 Gallen Thomas M Jr to David L Zaccagnino Revocable Trust, Zaccagnino David L, Point Pleasant Unit 17, March 29.

$25,500 Scott Frank, Scott George Franklin, Scott Marie A, Vanpatten Marie A to Catella Michael P, Catella Sally R, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 276, March 28.

$25,000 Fiddelke Terrence A, Suppa Francis M, Terrence Fiddelke Revocable Living Trust to Fiddelke Terrence A, Terrence A Fiddelke Revocable Living Trust, Pt 8-36-22, March 29.

$20,000 Davis Michele A, Martin John W to Scott George Franklin, Vanpatten Marie A, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 56, March 28.

