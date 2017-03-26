Real estate transactions March 27, 2017

$20,091,000 FLM Inc to Qc Desoto Grove Ventures LLC, Waterbury Grapefruit Tract, March 14.
$13,000,000 FLF of Manatee Inc to Ag Mart Produce Inc, Township 34 South Range 21 East, Manatee County, March 14.
$9,909,000 CFI USA Inc to Qc Desoto Grove Ventures LLC, Pt 27-33-22, March 14.
$3,384,000 Bougainvillea Land Trust, Land Experts Inc to MI Homes of Sarasota LLC, Bougainvillea Place, March 14.
$1,753,143 LWR Country Club West LLC to Robert C Walrich Trust, Walrich Robert C, Lot 27 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 17.
$1,360,000 Prodehl Edward T, Prodehl Sandra K to Blanton Clarence W, Vereb Karen M, Lot 21 Grosvenor Gardens, March 9.
$950,000 Florida Gulf Coast Vacation Homes LLC to Magnus Amy, Magnus James E, Blk 23 Jones, March 10.
$932,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC, Greyhawk Landing West, March 16.
$900,000 Burda Barbara A, Burda Richard J to Anna Maria York LLC, Lot 15 Wells, March 17.
$850,000 Fitzsimmons Gordon W, Fitzsimmons Tommy Ann, Gordon W Fitzsimmons Trust to Cotterill Jason L, Cotterill Tracy A, Lot 27 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 13.
$820,000 Bennis Ann Richards to Mullet Properties Inc, Pt 22-38-16, March 15.
$800,000 Place Dana W, Place Melinda J to Talucci Susan B, Lot 132 River Club North, March 17.
$785,000 Robert and Carolyn Talbot Family Trust, Talbot Carolyn Ann, Talbot Carolyn Family Trust, Talbot Robert Family Trust, Talbot Robert V to Fay Robert C, Howard Janet A, Lot 17 Greenbrook Village, March 15.
$785,000 Tweedall John L, Tweedall Leigh to Martha Norris Living Trust, Norris Martha, Lot 69 Wells Bay Harbor, March 15.
$750,000 Community Coalition For Children and Youth Inc to Manatee Community Action Agency Inc, Lot 1-4 Williams Subdivision, March 9.
$739,000 Brown Richard A, Brown Stacey N to Blohm Lea, Lot 15 Twin Rivers, March 10.
$720,000 Pursley Tricia K to Terra Ceia Homes LLC, Bayside, March 9.
$690,000 Ferguson Donald C, Ferguson Renee J to Teel Derrick B, Teel Kathryn, Anna Maria Beachwalk Unit B, March 15.
$679,990 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Shough Family Trust, Shough Mark E, Shough Patricia L, Lot 16 Palma Vista, March 14.
$665,000 Peterson Agnes to Williamson Karin C, Zeitouni Christina L, Zeitouni Mark, Lot 34 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2, March 13.
$656,000 Cardel Homes to Rosenberg Michael E, Rosenberg Vicki L, Lot 43 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 16.
$655,000 Longwell Ryan, Longwell Sarah to Hart Kevin, Hart Sheri, Lot 135 Legends Bay, March 10.
$650,000 Ameres Andreas, Ameres Kalliopi P to Spencer Carol Ann, Spencer Larry L, 0, March 16.
$650,000 Walroth Jerri A, Walroth Timothy M to Loop Elizabeth Jane, Loop James Stephen, Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 12 A, March 14.
$640,000 Marchini James, Marchini Patricia M to Duggan Paul S, Lot 35 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 13.
$640,000 Muller Joel E, Muller Patricia L to Friedel Barbara E, Knezevich Michael P, Lot 10 Blk 24 Shore Acres, March 9.
$630,000 Medeiros Donna J, Medeiros Michael S to Molinari Joan L, Molinari Paul S, Molinari Revocable Trust, Bradenton Beach Club Unit 6, March 17.
$625,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Humphrey Leon Kip, Humphrey Liliana, Lot 300 Esplanade, March 16.
$617,800 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Kraft Melanie J, Kraft Randolph S, Lot 305 Greyhawk Landing West, March 10.
$601,780 WCI Communities LLC to Deeter Linda J, Deeter Louis P, Lot 156 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 15.
$600,000 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Place Dana W, Place Melinda, Lot 319 R Esplanade, March 16.
$599,000 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Williams Harris B Jr, Lot 8 Marshalls Landing, March 16.
$595,000 RSS Developers LLC to Vivek V Kumar Do LLC, Lakewood Ranch M O B II, March 14.
$582,597 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Dennis Amie L, Dennis Mark R, Esplanade, March 16.
$568,000 Lee Kay, Lee Robert E to Sorathia Muhammad Amin, Sorathia Sabra Amin, Lot 3 Greenbrook Village, March 16.
$557,000 Williamson Freddie C, Williamson Maureen G to Brian J Keane Trust, Keane Brian J, Keane Judy L, Lot 8 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 14.
$555,000 Deninno Michael A, Deninno Quillen Joint Revocable Trust, Quillen Lee A to Williamson Nichole K, Williamson Richard C, Lot 10 River Wind, March 10.
$555,000 Mastie Judy K, Mastie Ronald H to Erhardt Lynne A, Erhardt Scott A, Lot 3115 Twin Rivers, March 9.
$545,000 Meier Donald C to Brewer Barbara, Prindle Angela, Prindle William, Blk E Holmes Beach Development, March 15.
$539,000 Perry Heather, Perry Nathan to My Oasis Church Inc, Pt 10-35-19, March 16.
$530,000 Boese Todd E, Todd E Boese Revocable Living Trust to Duis Lee, Lot 211 Preserve at Panther Ridge, March 14.
$525,000 Medallion Home at Gamble Creek LLC to Kirby Deborah K, Kirby Gynell F Jr, Lot 3 Gamble Creek Estates, March 16.
$515,000 Anderson Donna J, Anderson Robert L, Robert and Donna Anderson Trust to Inwentarz Cecelia H, Inwentarz Sy, Lot 3084 River Club South, March 9.
$515,000 EGA Properties LLC, EGA Properties LLC to Caloosa Development LLC, Gilley Pattens Addition to The City of Bradentown, March 16.
$510,500 Sun Trust Mortgage Inc to Sun Investments of Sarasota LLC, Lot 7 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 17.
$510,000 Hollfelder Cathryn C to Hayward Mark R, Lot 65 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 15.
$508,265 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Balakrishnan Manoharan, Manoharan Agila, Lot 240 Rosedale Addition, March 13.
$500,000 DR Horton Inc to Rettler Thomas E, Lot 76 Rye Wilderness Estates, March 16.
$500,000 Florida Coast Development Corporation to DR Horton Inc, Cottages at San Lorenzo, March 14.
$498,105 WCI Communities LLC to Jones Milly B, Jones Patrick Brian, Lot 2 Blk R Tidewater Preserve, March 10.
$498,036 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Harvey Michelle, Mohner Eric, Lot 259 Indigo, March 9.
$497,500 Comparetto Frank Jr, Comparetto Geor Gene K to Rossi Ann, Rossi Francis S, Playa Encantada Unit 211, March 10.
$495,000 Smith Concetta Maria, Smith Robert W to Luglio Loretta D, Luglio Thomas J Jr, Windward Bay Unit Ph 2, March 16.
$482,500 Leggins Susan Jane, Reynolds Dori L, Reynolds Stephen J to Strohl Jennifer L, Lot 9 Blk 22 Ilexhurst, March 16.
$479,900 Jacbo LLC to Brown Danny M, Brown Kari R, Lot 316 Gamble Creek Estates, March 16.
$475,000 Godwin Robert D, Robert D Godwin Trust to Wentzel Shane W, Pt 5-36-21, March 16.
$475,000 Nevin Amanda to Cullin Jeffrey, Cullin Lori, North Beach Village III Unit 54, March 15.
$474,497 Lennar Homes LLC to Pratt Kelly G, Pratt Lori D, Lot 79 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, March 9.
$472,500 CW RR LLC to Ashton Tampa Residential LLC, Rosedale Addition, March 17.
$470,213 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Corkum Linda C, Corkum Todd W, Lot 6 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, March 13.
$465,000 Milam John W, Wahby Mandy J to Gutowski Edward Paul, Pomello Park, March 17.
$455,266 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Crawford Beth, Crawford Robert, Lot 173 Indigo, March 9.
$450,000 Petzoldt Curtis S, Petzoldt Cynthia K to Burnside Diana L, Burnside Kent A, Petzoldt Curtis S, Petzoldt Cynthia K, Lot 8 Oak Creek, March 15.
$445,000 Drouven Investments Inc to Alex and Kathy Biamonte Trust, Biamonte Alex, Biamonte Katherine M, Biamonte Kathy Trust, Sun Plaza West Unit 110, March 10.
$440,000 Bailey Ester E, Kamenshine Bailey Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Kamenshine Richard H to Holt Nelson William Jr, Nelson William Holt Jr Revocable Trust, Lot 109 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 16.
$435,000 Christiana Trust, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2012 19, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Gidus Jan A, Gidus Judith A, Lot 21 Bay Palms, March 14.
$430,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Vandroff Beth Ellen, Vandroff Jay Marshall, Lot 111 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, March 10.
$430,000 Melinda J Reeves Revocable Trust, Reeves Melinda J to Wells Charles B, Wells Leslie B, Lot 40 Tropical Harbor, March 17.
$425,000 Baker Dolores M, Dolores M Baker Revocable Living Trust to 211 66Th Street Realty Trust, Nigro Eugene A, Nigro Janice C, Pettepit Marguerite, Blk 14 West Wind Shores, March 9.
$425,000 Weckesser Barry J to Weippert Don W, Weippert Liliane, Lot 44 Concession, March 16.
$423,293 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Davis Cecil F, Davis Lynette R, Lot 172 Del Webb, March 17.
$420,000 Barcewicz Edward F Jr, Barcewicz Edwin F Jr, Barcewicz Mary Jean to Walsh James R, Walsh Judith A, Sunbow Bay Unit 3, March 14.
$420,000 Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Buth Mark, Buth Teresa, Lot 193 Greyhawk Landing West, March 16.
$416,900 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Demario Janice G, Demario Jerry J, Lot 477 Greyhawk Landing West, March 17.
$414,000 Baker Nigel John, Garrett Amanda Jane to Mcdaniel Charlene C, Mcdaniel Robert J, Lot 48 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 16.
$410,000 Christie 1 LLC to Powers Michael C, Powers Susan W, Pt 1-35-16, March 9.
$409,488 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Cassidy Deborah T, Cassidy Family Revocable Trust, Cassidy Ronald F, Lot 64 Mirabella at Village Green, March 9.
$405,658 River Reach Associates LLC to Kovach Linda Logan, Kovach Steven Charles, Lot 243 Rivers Reach, March 17.
$405,000 Deland Patricia A, Deland Robert W, Deland Trust to Welch Dana L, Welch Walter R III, Lot 30 Rivers Reach, March 13.
$405,000 Kermode Mary Helen, Kermode Richard C to Kermode Laura L, Kermode William B, 0, March 15.
$402,000 Prieve Susan, Prieve Thomas to Klopstad John B, Klopstad Terry J, Lot 67 Riva Trace, March 14.
$401,090 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Lamb David B, Lamb Pamela K, Lot 102 Del Webb, March 15.
$400,000 Condon Susanna, Condon Thomas to Wright Charles J Iv, Wright Kelsey A, Pomello Park, March 15.
$400,000 Davis Karen, Davis Thomas A to Newberry Eunice N, Newberry Robert Lee, 0, March 15.
$400,000 Godin Mary Ann, Godin Roger J, Sillon Michael A, Sillon Michelle M to Barrie George, Barrie Patricia E, Lot 50 Greyhawk Landing, March 16.
$400,000 Gunning Angela L, Gunning John G to Miller Randall S, Tencza Felicia, Lot 103 Wisteria Park, March 17.
$399,800 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Roux Justin N, Roux Katie Lynn, Lot 428 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 10.
$399,700 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Fucci Holly K, Fucci Sam, Lot 357 Greyhawk Landing West, March 14.
$399,000 Tarrants Cecilia E, Tarrants Steven M to Gilberti Dorothy, Gilberti Gerald, Lot 23 Blk A Rosedale 1 A Golf and Tennis Club Community, March 9.
$397,000 4332 67th Avenue Circle East LLC, 4332 67th Avenue Circle LLC to Bahler Katherine R, Bahler Stephen J, Lot 40 Woodbridge Oaks, March 10.
$391,500 Herba Jeff, Herba Kim to Trevena Michael C, Trevena Patricia M, Lot 28 Northshore at Riviera Dunes, March 9.
$390,000 Hobbs David J to Nelson Nell, Lot 1 Blk 4 Sosa, March 15.
$388,413 PGCI IV LLC to Sarhoff Stephanie, Lot 237 Silverleaf, March 9.
$387,500 Bromby Ashley E, Bromby Scott L to Laroche Claire M, Laroche Michael J, Lot 68 Summerfield Village, March 16.
$386,100 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Berger David W, Lot 54 Greenbrook Village, March 16.
$385,000 Texada John M to Ainslie Brown Alexis, Alan Brown Revocable Living Trust, Alexis Ainslie Brown Revocable Living Trust, Brown Alan, Lot 9 Residences at University Groves, March 17.
$382,000 Dunsmore Judith, Dunsmore Robert to Bracco Justin S, Volpe Bracco Christy L, Lot 712 Central Park, March 9.
$380,000 Robert A Schuetz Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Schuetz Jeanine Marie, Schuetz Robert A to Lawson Eric D, Lawson Monica M, Westbay Point and Moorings III Unit 301, March 10.
$380,000 Scott Michelle A to Wacenske Leigh W, Wacenske Tina M, Lot 27 Blk B Cypress Creek Estates, March 9.
$380,000 Wagner Robert T to Roslund Gerald, Roslund Joyce, Longboat Harbour Unit 306, March 10.
$374,700 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Vagnini Carla, Vagnini Paul, Lot 476 Greyhawk Landing West, March 10.
$372,000 Childrens Academy of Southwest Florida Inc to Community Coalition For Children and Youth Inc, Pt 34-34-17, March 9.
$372,000 Kiley James M, Kiley Laura G to Tweenwaters Condo LLC, Bay Tides Unit 122, March 10.
$371,300 Allan Kristen to Correll Family Trust, Correll Marianne B, Correll William Jesse Jr, Fred Katz and Brenda K Katz Revocable Living Trust, Katz Brenda K, Katz Fred, Lot 13 Blk C Sunrise Park, March 14.
$370,200 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Horne Corporation to Dunsmore Judith Susan, Dunsmore Robert, Lot 160 Del Webb, March 14.
$370,000 An Brock, An Tayna to Martha A Wells Revocable Trust, Wells Martha A, Lot 5062 Cascades at Sarasota, March 17.
$370,000 Christman Andrew Timothy, Christman Haley Susette to Kirkey Winch Debra, Winch Jared S, Lot 125 Crossing Creek Village, March 13.
$370,000 Lemus Brenda, Lemus Guillermo F to Ameres Emmanuel G, Ameres Kalliopi, Lot 8 Northshore at Riviera Dunes, March 9.
$368,000 Anmark Properties LLC to Cohen Michael A, River Harbor West Unit 6, March 15.
$366,300 Baker Dolores M, Dolores M Baker Revocable Living Trust to 113 White Avenue Realty Trust, Nigro Eugene A, Nigro Janice C, Pettepit Marguerite, Edgemere, March 9.
$365,000 Gorchow Elana, Gorchow Jonathan R to Freed Daniel G, Lot 27 Woodridge Oaks, March 13.
$365,000 Jeffrey A York Living Trust, York Jeffrey A to Tassitano Karen K, Tassitano Vincent J, Lot 80 Mote Ranch Village I, March 9.
$362,500 Lewis Rachel K, Spade Michael D to Patil Dipti, Patil Sanjay, Lot 13 Central Park, March 16.
$362,151 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Green Marcia Lynn, Green Robert Carl, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2102, March 14.
$360,000 Laing Dianne L, Laing Matthew A, Laing Trust to 1248677 Ontario Inc, Lot D 29 Rosedale Highlands, March 9.
$360,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Staubo Christian Halse, Staubo Ingjerd, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2101, March 15.
$359,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Keshvara Lakhu M, Keshvara Liluben Lakhu, Lot 422 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 9.
$355,100 Mcmahon George M III to Alflen Kenneth W, Alflen Kristina M, Lot 1 Magnolia Woods, March 14.
$355,000 SRQ LLC to Stewart Keith C, Stewart Nancy J, Lot 2 Fiddlers Creek, March 15.
$351,525 SRQ LLC to Duffy James P, Lot 16 Fiddlers Creek, March 9.
$350,000 Bank of the Ozarks, C1 Bank, Community Bank and Company, Community Bank of Manatee to Canal Road Investments LLC, Pt 10-34-18, March 16.
$350,000 Donshik Ellen P, Donshik Peter C to Lipman Hilary, Lot 19 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 16.
$348,000 Jo Ann Oconnor Revocable Trust, Oconnor Jo Ann to Hetrick J Gregory, Hetrick Roberta M, Lot 4 Esplanade, March 9.
$347,500 Mills Gloria Jean to Fox Carolyn M, Toms John G, Lot 4290 Heritage Harbour, March 16.
$346,900 Good Terrie to Moody Ryan Drew, Moody Tana Mae, Lot 107 Summerfield Village, March 15.
$345,000 Aoudi Ali H, Husseini Nibal J to Pratt Jennifer A, Pratt Jonathan R, Lot 6021 Mill Creek, March 10.
$345,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Swanstrom David Lloyd, Swanstrom Pamela Su, Lot 282 Heritage Harbour, March 9.
$345,000 Wallace James Robert Jr, Wallace Laurie J to Coldren Chadwick, Coldren Kendra, Lot 19 Forest Creek, March 10.
$344,990 Amelia D Crolius House Trust, Crolius Amelia D, Crolius Suzanne E to Dalrymple Therese A, Dalrymple Timothy J, Lot 50 Magnolia Point, March 9.
$344,700 Calatlantic Group Inc to Gonzalez Mayra W, Tejeda Luis, Lot 9 Osprey Landing, March 15.
$343,079 University Village LLC to Noreen E Rosati Amended and Restated Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Noreen E Rosati Revocable Trust, Rosati Noreen E, Lot 190 University Village, March 10.
$341,300 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Price Jillian Ann, Price Joseph E, Lot 13 Brookside Estates, March 10.
$340,000 Pouliquen Louis Y to Johnston Margaret M, Noonan Thomas J, Lot 117 Mote Ranch Village I, March 15.
$339,590 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Driver Ben A, Feldman H John, Jarvis Samuel D Family Trust, Samuel D Jarvis Family Trust, Lot 62 Mirabella at Village Green, March 10.
$336,496 Lennar Homes LLC to Lamonte Christine Marie, Lamonte Samuel Jon, Lot 396 Heritage Harbour, March 9.
$335,000 Fleming David F, Flemmg Rebecca A to Forte John M, Forte Peggy J, Lot 2035 Cascades at Sarasota, March 10.
$335,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Brown Jody D, Brown Lacey Renee, Lot 87 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, March 9.
$335,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Klivington Eva T, Lot 324 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 9.
$334,900 Dejewski Jurgen A to Brewer Craig Alton, Brewer Mary Alison, Lot 8 Blk C Chaparral A, March 14.
$332,500 Carole G Homer Living Trust, Homer Carole G to Schmidt Kenneth H, Westbay Point and Moorings III Unit 305, March 14.
$332,000 Cox John W, Cox Mona B to Francisco Susan N, Lot 3124 Cascades at Sarasota, March 14.
$330,000 Buzanis M Gloria to Jovanov Gordana, Jovanov Nebojsa, Lot D 16 Rosedale 5, March 16.
$330,000 Dickey Clyde E to Holmes Beach City Of, Blk 54 Ilexhurst, March 13.
$330,000 Howell Teresa A, Nivens James Scott to Huling Colleen A, Huling John H, Lot 102 Gamble Creek Estates, March 10.
$330,000 Kersell Sandra L, Kersell Vera Revocable Living Trust, Vera Kersell Revocable Living Trust to Bryan Gary E, Bryan Michelle Lynette Gensemer, Lot 96 Tailfeather Way at Tara, March 10.
$330,000 Klein Mary S, Klein Roland E to Leep Connie L, Leep Eric S, Westbay Point and Moorings III Unit 296, March 15.
$330,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kagele Elizabeth, Lot 368 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 14.
$330,000 Suncastle Properties LLC to Teimourian Bahman, Belleview, March 10.
$327,500 Jones Gary N, Jones Joan to Schorn Nicole B, Schorn William V, Lot 22 Central Park, March 10.
$327,000 Hawkins Jean Helen, Hawkins Peter Douglas Mervyn to Stewart Family Trust, Stewart Joey L, Stewart Terrie L, Lot 14 Blk A Glenn Lakes, March 13.
$325,000 Hostetler Jeffrey L to Kennedy Mark E, Kennedy Toni L, Lot 30 Clark Spring Lake Estates Subdivision, March 9.
$325,000 Johnson C Howard III to Johnson Joanne, Bougainvillea Place, March 14.
$325,000 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Patel Bijal Jitendra, Patel Haresh, Lot 37 Raven Crest, March 9.
$325,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Lot 118 River Wilderness, March 13.
$325,000 Vaadi Karen M, Vaadi Michael W to Collins Carmen A S, Collins James S, Lot 82 Riverwalk Village, March 13.
$320,068 SRQ LLC to Chwojko Mariusz, Lapinska Justyna, Lot 20 Fiddlers Creek, March 10.
$320,000 Frank Linda M, Frank Louis S to Benzing Annastacia, Benzing Martin, Lot 9 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, March 15.
$320,000 Henry E Meier and Carol E Meier Lifetime Revocable Trust, Meier Carol E Lifetime Revocable Trust, Meier Henry E to Campbell Wendy, Polaske Lawrence P, Lot 64 River Woods, March 14.
$320,000 Silvi George, Silvi Paula to Macleod Christine J, Macleod David K, Lot K 10 Rosedal 11, March 14.
$320,000 Vukas John P, Vukas Lee Ann to Jacob Jim, Lot 212 Central Park, March 16.
$319,000 Nieto Karman Cathlene, Nieto Primetivo Jr to Welch Herbert, Zhang Fengling, Lot 44 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, March 17.
$318,000 Madonna Louis Eugene to Mills Gloria Jean, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1202, March 15.
$317,000 Lisch Ernie C, Lisch William R to Panissidi Vincent D, Lot 132 Palmetto Skyway Replat, March 14.
$316,000 Ehrlich Bernard H, Kopelman Carol E to Lomax Richard G, Mcgee Lea M, Lot 68 Avalon at The Villages of Palm Aire, March 10.
$316,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Herrin Lonnie E Jr, Herrin Misti L, Lot 37 Harrison Ranch, March 14.
$315,630 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kowit Fred, Kowit Ronna E, Lot 36 Eagle Trace, March 13.
$315,258 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Hubbard Amy C, Hubbard Brent P, Lot 130 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, March 16.
$315,000 Durham Barry D, Durham Elizabeth Ann Nuckles to Cleveland Amanda S, Cleveland Andrew A, Lot 303 Del Tierra, March 16.
$315,000 Holmes Carol, Ouellette Jacques to Cook Lisa R, Shearer Todd A, Lot 2 Rainbow Acres, March 16.
$315,000 Leffert Marcia Lynn, Leffert Richard to Lee Donald Hyun, Lee Yunok Gina, Lot 18 Tara, March 14.
$315,000 Zagrodnik Alexander P, Zagrodnik Heather A to Nichols Kenneth W, Nichols Nafelli A, Lot 116 Greenbrook Village, March 9.
$312,000 Ricciardi Rena F to Renzetti Angela, Renzetti Steven W, Longboat Harbour Unit 301, March 13.
$310,000 Hawkins Cynthia L, Hawkins John A to Hunsberger James, Hunsberger Vicki, Lot 36 Mote Ranch, March 9.
$310,000 University Village LLC to Shirk Lonny D, Shirk Lou Ann, Lot 164 University Village, March 10.
$309,000 Steinberg Jan, Steinberg Marc to Braunstein Joshua R, Braunstein Susan J, Lot 5070 Cascades at Sarasota, March 15.
$305,000 Robinson Erin J, Robinson Patrick M to Boulanger Gregory S, Sorey Kathi, Lot 36 Creekwood, March 15.
$303,473 Golden Daze LLC to Catherine E Ropar Trust, Ropar Catherine E, Lot 15 Blk 24 Shore Acres, March 10.
$300,000 Botero Douglas, Botero Margarita to Ellis James M, Blk 2 Gulf Club Gardens Resubdivision, March 9.
$300,000 Crimaldi John A, Miluns Maruta to Jeri Van Den Bosch Living Trust, Van Den Bosch Jeri Vail, Whitney Beach Unit 154, March 15.
$300,000 Mark E Mclaughlin Revocable Trust, Mclaughlin Mark E to Gdawg Ventures LLC, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit A, March 9.
$300,000 Mott Adam B, Mott Jennifer A to Mott Deborah S, Mott Richard H III, Lot 6 Blk B West Palm, March 14.
$300,000 Sweeney Michael Richard to Stillings Cynthia T, Stillings Scott E, Blk O Highland Shores, March 10.
$299,900 Bailey Michael William, Bailey Pamela Elaine to Smith Michael T, Smith Theresa P, Lot 253 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, March 9.
$299,500 Print Center SRO to Cruz Robert, Cruz Sandra, Lot 4143 Twin Rivers, March 14.
$297,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Schmidt David, Schmidt Family Trust, Schmidt Suzanne, Lot 402 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 16.
$295,372 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Feagans Gregg Duncan, Feagans Gregg Duncan, Feagans Lauretta Catherine, Lauretta Catherine Feagans Revocable Living Trust, Lot 27 Villa Amalfi, March 17.
$295,000 University Village LLC to Reed Eleanor M, Lot 194 University Village, March 14.
$294,315 Hyman Larry S, Kay Deborah A, Kay Robert D to Federal Housing Mangement Inc, Blk E Patrison, March 13.
$290,865 DR Horton Inc to Phelps Beatriz R, Phelps Lynn O, Lot 242 Del Tierra, March 10.
$290,000 River Valley Partnership, River Valley Turf Partnership to Garcia Liliana P, Roig Alberto, Lot 779 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, March 15.
$290,000 Velasco Gloria, Velasco Ramiro to Boyer Susan Ursula, Decker William Corby, Coach Homes II at River Strand Unit 4703, March 10.
$289,000 Nathanson Ruth, Nathanson Seymour to Maldonado Robert, Maldonado Zena, Cedars East Unit 26, March 17.
$287,900 Wood Donna L, Wood Gregory B to Mcneal James T, Lot 161 Chelsea Oaks, March 15.
$287,558 River Reach Associates LLC to Johnson Cindy P, Johnson Kenneth W, Lot 214 Rivers Reach, March 13.
$287,500 Bankuty Colleen M, Bankuty Geza F Jr to Davis Conner, Lot 735 Central Park, March 9.
$287,000 Alex Jessymol S, Alex Shaji to Robinson Melissa, Robinson Theron L, Lot 64 River Plantation, March 10.
$287,000 Dyer Kimberly, Svetic Mark D to Kelbaugh Catherine B, Kelbaugh Joshua O, Lot 124 River Plantation, March 9.
$285,190 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Marshall Pamela, Sanchez Steven, Lot 55 Harrison Ranch, March 14.
$285,000 Bak Kerrie A, Calnan Sheila, Gilbert Kerrie A, Kirk Elaine G, Mcniff M Gale to Graf Dale W, Graf Wendy G, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 26 BV, March 9.
$283,230 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Dean David Brian, Dean Jennifer Sue, Lot 14 Heron Creek, March 17.
$282,000 Blanding Harmon, Blanding Janette to Tidwell Carl James, Tidwell Deborah Bush, Lot 21 Old Tampa Estates, March 10.
$281,000 Stout Robin L to Klinowski Susan Ann, Lot 312 Mill Creek, March 16.
$280,000 Prinz Carole A, Prinz Rudolph F, Prinz Trust to Calleri August J, Calleri Deborah J, Lot 19 River Wilderness, March 10.
$279,910 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Wefring David R, Lot 372 Del Webb, March 16.
$279,750 Minton Wayne A, Minton Wendy to Hostetler Debra L, Hostetler Timothy A, Highland Lakes, March 14.
$279,000 Mission Property Partners LLC to Hawkins Chelsea, Mcclain Lucas, Lot 6 Fair Oaks, March 14.
$278,000 Key Aaron B to Geminn Justin M, Seabloom Adrienne, Lot 56 Blk A Country Oaks, March 14.
$278,000 Langley Jill Deanne to Lewis Adam, Lot 45 Lionshead, March 16.
$275,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Sporn Christopher J, Sporn Michelle T, Lot 145 Chelsea Oaks, March 9.
$275,000 Fedico Paul, Kraft Deborah Ann to Ryan Lynda C, Ryan Thomas M, Lot 65 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, March 9.
$275,000 Holmes Rigney Cherri Ann, Rigney Ben G, Rigney Cori, Rigney Johnny to Johnson Ronald A, Le Barron Lisa J, Lot 81 Harbor Woods, March 15.
$275,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lozon Cheryl Ann, Lozon Timothy Louis, Coach Homes VI at River Strand Unit 5503, March 9.
$275,000 Mayer Kathleen P to Bliss Jerilyn, Schultz Stephen, Beach Townhouses Unit 107, March 17.
$275,000 Obrien Allison L, Obrien Gearl H III to Obrien Allison L, Lot 90 Riverwalk Village, March 16.
$273,990 DR Horton Inc to Ladensack Charles D, Lot 377 Del Tierra, March 16.
$273,870 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gill Christopher M, Gill Lindsey E, Lot 58 Harrison Ranch, March 14.
$270,000 Beverly Yolanda Mccain Revocable Living Trust, Mccain Angela Leigh, Mccain Beverly Yolanda Revocable Living Trust, Mccain Marilyn Michelle to Hagood Christopher W, Hagood Eryn M, Lot 19 Central Park, March 17.
$270,000 Kehoe Henry P, Kehoe Karen G to Will George V, Coach Homes IV at River Strand Unit 7401, March 17.
$270,000 Louis John Osadjan Amended and Restated Trust, Osadjan Louis J, Osadjan Paula M, Osadjan Paula Marie Conlin Amended and Restated Trust, Paula Marie Conlin Osadjan Amended and Restated Trust to Cuffel Joe A, Bay Pointe Unit 402, March 9.
$269,000 University Village LLC to Mcintosh Julia K, Lot 35 University Village, March 14.
$267,000 Bryant Myriam, Bryant Nathan Morse to Kramer Audrey I, Lot 32 Forest Pines, March 9.
$265,900 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Mullins Jacqueline A, Mullins Jerry L, Lot 62 Heron Creek, March 17.
$265,500 Hart Beth June Bombard, Hart Brian A to Brown Pamela, Lot 17 Blk 10 Village Green of Bradenton, March 14.
$265,000 Centerstone of Florida Inc, Manatee Glens Corporation to Zaidi Enterprise LLC, Pt 35-34-17, March 16.
$265,000 GFT Property Holdings III LLC to Mason Denise, Mason Scott R, Parcel 12, Highlands at Panther Ridge, March 9.
$265,000 Herendeen Christine L, Rattanasena John, Rattanasena Sue to Judeh Property Investments LLC, Lot 41 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge, March 16.
$265,000 Kittel Dorothy S, Kittel Gary A, Kittel Trust to Simonet Dawn L, Simonet Patric W, Lot 52 Arbor Creek, March 9.
$265,000 Ricks Carol B, Ricks James R to Rusk Dion Keith, Rusk Tina Mary, Blk J Golden Addition to the Town of Verna, March 13.
$265,000 Straub Donna A, Straub Ted W to Bearden Amy L, Bearden Benjamin Keith, Lot 29 Wallingford, March 17.
$265,000 Teeter Grace M, Teeter Timothy O to Tancey Sean, Lot 1 Blk B Chaparral, March 16.
$264,990 DR Horton Inc to Benes Andrew, Benes Taylor, Lot 366 Del Tierra, March 10.
$264,210 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Willis Gloria Jean, Lot 69 Harrison Ranch, March 16.
$262,500 Torkelson Andrea R to Hrisko James, Hrisko James M, Hrisko Karolina, Hrisko Karolina D, Lot 73 Arbor Creek, March 14.
$262,000 Mazur Sandra to Whitehead David A, Whitehead Valerie L, Lot 80 River Plantation, March 10.
$262,000 Riley Carrie L, Riley Jason P to Boese Todd E, Todd E Boese Revocable Living Trust, Lot 24 Greenbrook Village, March 14.
$261,500 Pugh Susanna L to Lawler Raymond, Garden Lakes Village Unit 76, March 10.
$261,400 Goneau Kyle, Goneau Nicole to Baranek Patricia A, Baranek Ronald L, Lot 410 Sabal Harbour, March 9.
$260,000 Lane Steve R, Steve R Lane Trust to Federman Barbara C, Federman Harold P, Lot 29 Palma Sola Trace, March 14.
$260,000 Otterlake LLC to Bishop Charles H, Lot 118 Chelsea Oaks, March 9.
$259,000 Drake Erin D, Drake Joe W Jr to Chapman Leila A, Chapman Scott, 0, March 17.
$259,000 Hull David H, Hull Gulbahar to Stewart James P, Stewart Marion, Lot 157 Waterford, March 13.
$259,000 Oberlander Sami, Strange Valerie to Barberio Anthony L, Lot 202 Briarwood, March 10.
$258,000 Diffatte Susan K to Macannuco Cassano Elizabeth, Lot 42 Blk 12 Village Green of Bradenton, March 9.
$256,970 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Hitchcock Molly Ann, Lot 66 Creekwood Townhomes, March 9.
$255,257 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Lemasters Nancy S, Lemasters Richard G, Lot 174 Silverleaf, March 16.
$255,170 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Bucholz Clinton L, Bucholz Krystal L, Lot 49 Heron Creek, March 17.
$255,000 Gurney Charles Noble Iv, Gurney Devon to Pennington Richard, Blk 8 Golden Third Addition to Town of Verna, March 10.
$255,000 Hackett Timothy S to Cappo Joseph C, Cappo Mary Anne, Villas of Eagle Creek Unit 6202, March 9.
$255,000 Iaboni Sherry Ann, Iaboni Silvano to Maturo Barbara J, Maturo Rocco P, Lot 45 Tara, March 9.
$252,000 DR Horton Inc to Bolema Ashley Beth, Bolema Jason Michael, Lot 382 Del Tierra, March 16.
$252,000 Gazell Carol G to Roman Ware Dorina C, Ware Scott W, Lot 5 Palma Sola Village, March 14.
$251,990 DR Horton Inc to Palacios Juan Antonio, Lot 122 Cottages at San Lorenzo, March 9.
$251,000 Blackman Candy Lea, Blackman Steve Arthur to Purser Alan B Sr, Purser Sharon J, Lot 474 Copperstone, March 10.
$250,000 Baldwin Susan R, Porter Kathleen R, Rieck Christopher E, Rieck David J, Rieck James D, Rieck Joan, Rieck Michael Q, Rieck Stephen M, Rieck Thomas to Caputo Gregory M Sr, Caputo Vivian M, Pinehurst Village Unit 214, March 9.
$250,000 Benz LLC to Johnson Cathy A, Johnson Ronald W Sr, Lot 1 Blk B Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, March 17.
$250,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Moran Charlene, Moran James, Lot 206 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, March 16.
$249,900 Haug Walter J, Potter Gloria J to Lowery Donald W, Lowery Patasha T, Lot 32 Lake Forest Estates, March 9.
$249,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Caliri Angelo J, Lot 25 Heritage Harbour, March 9.
$249,000 Square 1 Home Builders Corp to Hawkins Aubrey, Letson Tara Jo, Moreland Diana L, Reinhart Richard C, Palmetto Point, March 10.
$247,500 Keppy John to Ang Giok Kwie T M, Tabler Kevin R, Lot 22 West Glenn, March 17.
$247,000 Gargett Sandra P to Gillispie Deborah Lynn II, Tahtakran Arman Mark, Lot 6 Blk 12 Village Green of Bradenton Unit G, March 9.
$246,590 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Drake Alexander Steven, Drake Whitney Taylor, Lot 271 Willow Walk, March 17.
$246,000 Hippich Lorenz, Hippich Lorenzo to Baker Richard Michael, Brown Anthony Michael, Lot 3 Woods of Whitfield, March 10.
$246,000 Mcmillan Scot to Cobb Wade, Soos Jennifer, Lot 32 Covered Bridge Estates, March 16.
$245,000 Dominis Rita E Trust, Rita E Dominis Trust, Rohlfing Cynthia to Sachs Reba Ann, Lot 1 Blk C Bayshore Gardens, March 15.
$245,000 Lopez Myriam, Ramirez Natalia to Iznaola Ricardo, Lot 1 Blk 6 Barrington Ridge, March 16.
$243,100 Shelley Joseph, Shelley Susan, US Bank National Association to Florida Investors Capital LLC, Lot 92 Central Park 2015 Ca 000783, March 10.
$243,000 Advanta Ira Services LLC, Debra Mattinly Ira 8004708, Mattingly Debra, Mattingly Hubert to Shoffstall David C, Shoffstall Family Living Trust, Shoffstall Susan E, Lot 19 Riverbay Townhomes, March 10.
$243,000 DR Horton Inc to Augustyniak Donna, Augustyniak George, Lot 373 Del Tierra, March 15.
$242,581 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Gregory Tracy A, Lot 128 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 9.
$240,000 DR Horton Inc to Castro Rosa L, Lot 207 Willow Walk, March 17.
$240,000 Evers Cynthia G, Evers William A to Stanley Dawn Stokes, Stanley Patrick Joseph, Lot 5 Greendale Estates, March 14.
$238,350 Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 Fxd1, Wells Fargo Bank to Jump Jeffrey B, Seaside Gardens, March 15.
$237,000 Swenson Carole J, Zuelzke Jay to Neitzel James E, Mount Vernon Unit 4774, March 16.
$235,150 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Jerome D Yunger Trust, Yunger Jerome D, Yunger Mary J, Lot 41 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 10.
$235,000 Bluse Devon R to Haettich Amanda K, Pt 35-34-22, March 9.
$235,000 Paterno Bridget, Paterno Mathew Jr to Paterno Mathew A, Lot 16 Kingsfield Lakes, March 13.
$234,900 Dianne E Jarois Revocable Trust, Jarois Dianne E, Jarois Robert N, Robert N Jarois Revocable Trust to Ibarra Ulises G, Rodriguez Sandra P, Lot 16 Blk E Kingsfield, March 13.
$233,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rincon Paula, Lot 13 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 9.
$233,940 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Greene Alicia M, Greene Christopher A, Lot 10 Willow Walk, March 17.
$232,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dauta Joshua D, Dauta Tiffany T, Lot 82 Whitney Meadows, March 10.
$232,000 Hawes William J Jr to Keith Adam, Keith Lisa, Lot 7 Blk E Heather Glen, March 16.
$230,000 Armstrong Mark Alden, Sabourin Linda N to Gowland Carmela Renee, Gowland Richard Walter, Lot H 41 Rosedale 8 Westbury Lakes, March 16.
$230,000 Campbell Katherine Lee, Dralus Rita E, Horein Roger A Revocable Trust, Roger A Horein Revocable Trust to Vitorino Liana L, Vitorino Tito M, Lot 7 Blk 76 Whitfield Country Club, March 17.
$230,000 Damelio Living Trust, Damelio Victoria Chiu, Damelio Vincent James III to Leiva Lloyd, Leiva Nilsa, Lot 11 Greenbrook Village, March 13.
$230,000 Froggatt David, Froggatt Moira to Szabo Barbara Ann, Szabo Stephen James, Lot 48 Highland Lakes, March 17.
$230,000 Odell Gerda A, Odell Gerda H to Trembley Karen Suzanne, Lot 68 Peridia, March 14.
$229,990 DR Horton Inc to Benefiel Kristofer T, Lot 111 Cottages at San Lorenzo, March 14.
$227,000 Barwegen Charlotte A, Barwegen Roger A to Panner David J, Panner Lois M, Lot 133 Kingsfield Lakes, March 15.
$226,000 Adden Mike, Osborne Todd to Charrett Niall Philip, Charrett Sara Elizabeth, Lot 17 Biltmore Court, March 13.
$226,000 Emery Alison, Greenbrook Village Association Inc, Jacobsen Henning to Banc of America Mortgage Securities Inc, Wells Fargo Bank, Lot 39 Greenbrook Village 2015-CA-004066, March 16.
$226,000 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Orsini Kristina M, Orsini Mark A, Lot 9 Willow Walk, March 17.
$225,000 Manning Joseph to Beale Kelly M, Beale Peter, Lot 467 Harrison Ranch, March 10.
$222,990 DR Horton Inc to Rhodes Michael James, Lot 38 Willow Walk, March 14.
$222,000 Gould Emily, Gould Joshua to Grier Megan, Grier Robert L, Lot 14 Gillette Grove, March 15.
$221,500 Ricard Sheri, Ridal Sheri to Craton Thomas R, Lot 2 Lake Side, March 14.
$220,070 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Hynard Arlene, Hynard Jeffrey Alan, Lot 81 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 17.
$220,000 Delgado Eliana A to Zapata Danny Marino, Zapata Yenit, Lot 6 Sarapalms, March 9.
$220,000 Goddard Nancy T, Nancy T Goddard Revocable Living Trust to Tull Stanley, Tull Ursula, Lot 23 Peridia, March 9.
$220,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lam Teresa, Tang Claudia, Lot 133 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 13.
$219,000 Brown Pamela Eve to Bernardo Michael, Lot 13 Blk 10 Village Green of Bradenton, March 15.
$218,075 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Bens Angelina A, Bens Leonardo, Lot 90 Willow Walk, March 17.
$215,500 Collins Charlene M, Margaret Nelson Revocable Trust, Mayer Charlene Gail, Nelson Margaret Revocable Trust, Waite Cynthia Beth to Adams Meghan E, Jones Earl P, Lot 29 Crestmoor, March 13.
$215,000 Linn Robert A, Robert A Linn and Cheryl L Ryan Revocable Living Trust, Ryan Cheryl, Ryan Cheryl L to Napan Narvaez Nory C, Perez Nappan Andrew Alvaro, Lot 82 Summerfield Village, March 15.
$212,500 Deborah J Haufler Living Trust, Haufler Deborah J to Dietz Gail, Dietz Robert S, Veranda I at River Strand Unit 924, March 10.
$212,000 Szokola Alan D, Szokola Family Living Trust, Szokola Sharon S to Marrero Maria C, Garden Lakes Village Unit 24, March 14.
$210,000 Jones Harold Martin Jr to Letwinetz Joanne, Letwinetz John, Veranda III at River Strand Unit 2223, March 9.
$210,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lin Mary Lew Kew, Lot 131 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 13.
$208,000 Alvarez Alicia C, Alvarez Michael A Jr to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 171 Oakhurst Revised Portion, March 16.
$208,000 Doherty Carolyn, Doherty James to Foley Amber, Lot 7 Blk E Fresh Meadows, March 9.
$208,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Pedraza Brenda Yohana, Lot 74 Covered Bridge Estates, March 15.
$207,500 Reeder Marguerite Celeste to Cromwell Derek L, Lot 36 Blk D Braden River Lakes, March 9.
$205,144 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Cline Jeffrey Timmer, Lot 294 Silverleaf, March 9.
$205,100 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Byram Jenna M, Parks James C, Lot 28 Sugar Mill Lakes, March 15.
$205,000 Renney Barbara A, Renney William S to Mckinsey Darlene, Mckinsey James, Lot 29 Pleasant Oaks Estates, March 14.
$205,000 Weott Lisa, Weott Paul to Tamburin John, Tamburin Susan, Riverdale Revised, March 10.
$204,545 Highland Holdmgs Inc to Mylnikov Alexandr, Mylnikov Marina, Lot 2 Columbus Landings, March 10.
$204,280 Fasteson Linda J, Fasteson Roger E to Villanova Charles A, Villanova Family Living Trust, Villanova Susan L, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 281, March 17.
$204,000 DR Horton Inc to Daniels Sean, Lot 61 Willow Walk, March 10.
$203,000 Baldock Arthetta K, Boldock Arthetta K, Carrick Dorothea, Carrick Dorothea H to Furczon Maria, Furczon Marian, Lot 3 Blk D Braden River Lakes, March 9.
$203,000 Ellsworth Janis Ariene, Ellsworth Scott Paul to Kollada Elizabeth R, Kollada William, Veranda IV at River Strand Unit 2515, March 10.
$202,000 Lyons Kristin R, Mcclelland Corey to Paulino Ana S, Sabal Bay Unit 13 6, March 15.
$200,616 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Wyer Jill M, Lot 63 Willow Walk, March 17.
$200,000 Oxley Paul E Trust, Oxley Thomas E, Paul E Oxley Trust, Sieving Paula J to Barstow Barbara H, Barstow William G, Five Lakes Unit 243, March 14.
$200,000 Wetzel Carol to Plummer David C, Lot 1 Gates Creek, March 10.
$198,330 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Pinto Daniel, Pinto Katie, Lot 65 Willow Walk, March 17.
$196,850 Smalec James W to Clarke Edward Arnold III, Lot 6 Villages of Thousand Oaks, March 15.
$195,980 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Morris Sara A, Lot 41 Willow Walk, March 17.
$194,170 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Wilson Donna L, Lot 88 Willow Walk, March 17.
$193,000 Esenwein Carol Ann, Esenwein Edward Arnold, Pezzano James A, Pezzano Rebecca E to Iasevoli Paul, Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 406, March 13.
$192,000 Cordova Efren, Marin Petra to Schopfer Jericho J, Lot 12 Weedy Acres, March 13.
$192,000 Pettit Jeffrey G, Tomassi Joanne to Carter Deborah, Lot 137 Harrison Ranch, March 9.
$190,900 Boettcher E Gordon, Boettcher Sandra T to Neeson Siobhan M, Shoreline Terraces V at Perico Bay Club Unit 940, March 9.
$190,000 Ballantine Doris M, Ballantine Paul M, Doris M Ballantine Revocable Living Trust, Paul M Ballantine Revocable Living Trust to Edgar Lynn, Country Village Unit 2247, March 17.
$190,000 Ela Fidu Inc, Trust No 411017 to LPs Trustee and Management Services Ltd, Trust No 1220, Pt 12-35-17, March 10.
$188,000 Bozzo Eugene, Bozzo Georgene to Kelley Carole A, Kelley Donald H, Shoreline Terraces III at Perico Bay Club Unit 839, March 10.
$188,000 Darbonne Jolene to Burton Carolyn Pescatello, Burton Sean Aaron, Lot 7 Mamie G, March 9.
$188,000 Serterides George to Cline Mark A, Lot 8 Tropical Harbor, March 9.
$187,000 Mathevon Didier, Mathevon Lydia to Mueller Christine, Hidden Lake Unit 304, March 17.
$186,200 Briarwood Master Association Inc, Hughbanks James A, Hughbanks James Alan, Hughbanks Sherry R, Hughbanks Sherry Rena to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Gsamp Trust 2007 Fm1 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 Fm1, Lot 203 Briarwood 2013-CA-001031, March 10.
$186,000 Oelker Rebecca to Johnson Berkley, Johnson Dana L, Lot 23 Blk I Villages of Lakeside South, March 13.
$185,000 Collins Joni M, Collins Peter J to Parenteau Paula A, Parenteau Stuart W, Lakebridge South Unit 42, March 14.
$185,000 Prochnow Ross, Prochnow Valerie to Joyner Garis, Joyner Sheryl, Lot 26 Blk H Sandpointe, March 16.
$184,500 Beaver David, Beaver Susan to Sapon Bill L, Sapon Sharon L, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1911, March 15.
$183,950 Peverley George C III, Peverley Nancy L to Clark John P, John P Clark Living Trust, Woodland Green VI Unit F 5, March 16.
$183,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Clemann Christopher M, Lot 3 Blk J Country Club Heights, March 9.
$183,000 Gillett Deborah F, Kunkel Martin L to Byal Alexis, Byal Chris, Byal Doris J, Byal Robert, Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7626, March 10.
$182,000 Guay Helene, Mailhot Rene to Appleby Jan E, Sherwood Village at Wildewood Springs Unit 246, March 9.
$182,000 Heisler C David, Heisler Charles David, Heisler Gloria K to Garcia Lydia Contreras, Stewart Leonard, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 285, March 16.
$180,100 Barrett Harold C to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Indymac Indx Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 Ar8, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Ar8, Lot 35 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods 2015-CA-003648, March 14.
$180,000 Hargen Betti G, Hargen Robert E to Hargen Amanda T, Phalen Steven P, Lot 18 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, March 16.
$180,000 Lomax Richard G, Mcgee Lea M to Lehew Marilyn, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 196, March 16.
$180,000 Merzak Bahya to Arway Tyler, Cadle Mryia, Lot 17 Blk C Edgewood Park, March 14.
$180,000 Romdalvik Michele L, Rzepa Matthew, Rzepa Michele to Lee Shauniece O, Lot 11 Blk C Meadow Lake, March 15.
$178,000 Lawlor Shona, Pasco Anthony T to Westover Bradly A, Westover Yuliana, Orchid Cove Unit 7 202, March 10.
$177,868 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Huffman David William, Huffman Sandra Lee, Lot 185 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 15.
$175,500 Cowher Chelsea M, Richardson Chelsea M, Richardson Christopher L to Stout Dennis K, Stout Mark, Lot 71 Tropical Highlands, March 15.
$175,000 Bodnar Wendy K, Hess William H to Mooney Edward Dee, Mooney Peggy Lee, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 107, March 9.
$175,000 Holloway Bonnie H, Johnson Dale M, Johnson Harold F Jr to Msb Real Estate LLC, Pt 4-35-18, March 17.
$175,000 Mckinsey Darlene R, Mckinsey James R to Bilodeau Celeste, White Michael, Patten, March 14.
$174,000 US Bank National Association to Voelz Karl, Pomello Park, March 13.
$173,600 Storey Michael A, Storey Nancy K to Storey Michael A, Storey Nancy K, Storey Richard Allen, Riverdale Revised, March 15.
$173,500 Malvagna Jane E, Malvagna Vincent M to Blackman Jeffrey D, Blackman Kimberly, Wildewood Springs II C Unit 314, March 9.
$173,000 Lapinsky Arnold R to Stine Jesse Paul, Lot 122 Gillette Grove, March 15.
$172,500 Sickles Harold J, Sickles Mary K to Dreger Paula M, Paula M Dreger Revocable Trust, Twelve Oaks II of Tara Unit 1204, March 16.
$170,000 Betty L Herman Revocable Trust Agreement, Herman Betty L Revocable Trust Agreement, Herman Michael J to Arnold M Berg Declaration of Trust, Berg Arnold M, Holliday Kathleen A, Kathleen A Holliday Declaration of Trust, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5606, March 17.
$170,000 Hansen Mark Erik, Hansen Sharon R to Wannabe Bayou, Lot 1 Sabal Groves, March 9.
$170,000 Nyt Investments, Nyt Investments LLC to Blazanovic Jadranka, Blazanovic Slaven, Lot 17 Campus Trail, March 15.
$170,000 Schiliro Constance L to Dean Leonard J, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5816, March 9.
$169,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Morales Jasmin S, Lot 25 Cortez Landings, March 15.
$168,800 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Woods of Moccasin Wallow, March 14.
$168,800 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Woods of Moccasin Wallow, March 9.
$168,000 Karlsson Szczepkowski Bozena Anna to Cruz Desiree D, Orchid Cove Unit 7 201, March 17.
$166,750 Strange Robin to Whitley Amber N, Whitley Michael K, Pt 6-34-18, March 13.
$164,900 Knapko Angela, Knapko John P to Shipe Devon, Lot 18 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, March 14.
$164,900 Lopez Miguel to Jenkins Parker Allen, Lot 91 Oak View, March 15.
$163,000 Hall George J, Hall Rebecca to Armor Susan E, Armor Susan Eileen, Susan E Armor Trust, Lot 21 Blk A Bissell, March 16.
$163,000 Santyr Gabrielle, Santyr Jaroslaw to Keaney Bridget M, Keaney James A, Pinehurst Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 178, March 14.
$162,500 Vazquez Alejandro III, Vazquez Jessie Melinda to Harmount Beth L, Lot 101 Manatee Palms, March 17.
$160,000 Curran Christopher, Curran Janet to Carey Elizabeth M, Valencia Garden Unit 301, March 17.
$160,000 Ekiert Alan J to Cresk Magdalena, Cresk Thomas M, Palma Sola Trace Unit 313, March 10.
$160,000 Smith Ted to Curtis Jamie Wayne, Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 107, March 17.
$157,000 Heuchert Deborah A, Mcpherson Kathryn S to Clark Rebecca L, Clark William J, Lot 4 Blk 9 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates, March 16.
$156,425 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bailey Daniel W Jr, Bailey Valerie Ann, Lot 36 Wildgrass, March 9.
$156,000 CD Development LLP to Gray Bradley P, Gray Patricia O, Centre Park Commerce Centre Unit 2264, March 15.
$156,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC, Lot 185 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 10.
$155,000 Alonso Bobbi Jo, Hosmer Chad E, Rogers Raymond L, Rogers Terry to Hadden Charles R, Heck Nancy A, Meadowcroft South Unit 6420, March 17.
$155,000 Cortes Cristobal M, Cortes Eduardo, Cortes Rosa to Bichus Corp, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay II Unit 278, March 9.
$154,000 Drumm Alfred J, Ridella Sandra L to Rowland Brenda, Rowland Kevin, Lot 5 Blk 1 Tropic Isles Mobile Estates, March 14.
$152,000 Celline Judith A, Celline Judy to Garcia Lillian, Quinones Denia R, Pt 34-34-17, March 16.
$151,200 Chambers Juanita M to Ela Fidu Inc, Pt 12-35-17, March 10.
$150,700 Cit Bank, Thompson Anne W to Federal National Mortgage Association, Palmetto Point 2016-CA-000580, March 14.
$150,700 Cit Bank, Thompson Anne W to Federal National Mortgage Association, Palmetto Point 2016-CA-000580, March 15.
$150,000 Blankenship Dwight to Blankenship Dwight, Lot 22 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, March 10.
$147,000 Bitner Wendy, Rodin Wendy Bitner to Enrico Peter, Enrico Stache Revocable Trust, Stache Terry A, Sarabay Coves Unit C 404, March 9.
$145,000 Hodgett Dianne C, Hodgett Lewis A Jr to Mapes Mary D, Mapes Reed W, Reed W Mapes and Mary D Mapes Joint Revocable Living Trust, Lot 32 River Wilderness, March 14.
$145,000 Shepard Casie R to Zastudil John E, Zastudil Maria, Lot 2 Wootens, March 13.
$144,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Kodra Bukurie, Pt 18-35-18, March 14.
$142,000 Keith J Lloyd to Fengler Mary H, Palms of Cortez Unit 19, March 14.
$141,750 Jennings Brittany E to Kuehn Kevin C, Kuehn Rebecca S, Willowbrook Unit 4504, March 10.
$140,000 Adams Craig A, Adams Dale R to Calvin Janet C, Country Village Unit 2164, March 17.
$140,000 Alliegro Barbara E to Charbit Andre Emile, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 203, March 16.
$140,000 Grumet Mark A, Grumet Maureen to Wamsley Heather, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 201, March 17.
$140,000 Hoch Julie A, Logalbo Cynthia S to Busz Richard L, Busz Sandra C, Lot 1 Blk 12 Trailer Estates, March 9.
$140,000 JMB Analytics LLC to SMO Properties LLC, 0, March 14.
$140,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, March 14.
$140,000 Wenger Ethel M, Wenger Orie Clayton to Kane Joseph M, Lange Sharon L, Lot 12 Blk B Ida K, March 14.
$139,000 Collins Christina, Collins John to Shabbat Israel, Shabbat Staci, Blk E Marilita, March 14.
$137,500 Fischer Joseph E, Fischer Peggy S Reese, Reese Peggy S to Alumbaugh Jihan, Alumbaugh Jilian, Lot 146 Manatee Palms, March 10.
$136,900 Steward Brett to Nieves Nathalie, Pt 19-33-18, March 16.
$135,600 Mckinney Alvin T, Mckinney Alvin Timothy to Bank of America, Lasalle Bank National Association, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 Ahl1, US Bank National Association, Lot 47 Blk D Braden River Lakes 2016 Ca 002032, March 14.
$135,000 Baldwin Joseph Ray to Levering John Henry, Norris Lucy Margaret, Lot 33 Parkview, March 15.
$135,000 Thompson Betty L, Thompson David D, Thompson Family Revocable Trust to Anderson James K, Anderson Louise C, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 184, March 16.
$131,000 Domanico Lois V, Lois V Domanico Living Trust to Black Judy D, Blk B Thompson and Gafner, March 15.
$130,000 Hansen Marissa to Hd Saramanasota Holdings LLC, Lot 20 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, March 14.
$130,000 Spooner Jane O, Spooner Jane T, Spooner William H to Jwc Sarasota Tpa LLC, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 61 08, March 15.
$129,900 Cypress Property Solutions LLC to Hindman Carol, Hindman Max G, Oak Trail Unit 4807, March 14.
$129,900 Minix Daniel M, Minix Kathleen C to Wyman Bruce A, Wyman Sheryl, Cortez Villas Condominium 10 Unit 10, March 14.
$129,500 Gonzalez Hector I to Chiocchio Louis J, Palmetto Point, March 10.
$127,000 Catharine Cir Trust, Cir Catharine to Staley Jean, Meadowcroft Unit 1451, March 13.
$125,579 Cannon Kimberly N, Cannon Matthew S to Cannon Kimberly N, Cannon Matthew S, Lot 2064 Cascades at Sarasota, March 14.
$125,500 Peterson Cristen, Peterson Deborah to Cooper Grace A, Cooper Jack M, Glory Gardens at Christian Retreat I Unit 1004, March 9.
$125,000 Zittel Patricia A, Zittel Steven A to Country Home Apartments LLC, Blk 1 Sunniland, March 15.
$123,500 Carson Catherine Leah, Carson Mark K to Derise Michael A, Village of Bayshore Gardens Unit 16, March 13.
$120,000 A Delbert Tucker Trust, Tucker A Delbert to Lewis Marguerite Yvonne, Lewis Sidney, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 13, March 9.
$120,000 John H Lutzen Trust, Lutzen Christina C, Lutzen John, Lutzen John H to Branch Honor R, Branch William G, Cortez Villas Unit 42, March 17.
$120,000 Koehler Lloyd K, Koehler Lloyd Keith to Proudian Cary, Lot 32 Blk G Country Club Heights, March 9.
$120,000 Skupniewitz Joseph W, Skupniewitz Mary K to Ashman Rebecca L, Mollnow Patricia L, Robert Thomas Russell and Veronica E Russell Irrevocable Trust, Russell Robert Thomas Irrevocable Trust, Russell Veronica E Irrevocable Trust, Morton Village Unit D 9, March 16.
$120,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gomez Mai Ia H, Gomez Mai Ra H, Lot 16 Blk H Bayshore Gardens, March 16.
$120,000 Wing Margaret A to Otto Carol A, Otto Russell M, Heritage Village West Unit 4223, March 9.
$118,500 Gadomski Carole A, Gadomski Robert S to Sciulara Anna V, Sciulara Giuseppe P, Lot 5 Blk 7 Sabal Harbour, March 15.
$116,000 Freedman Diane, Freedman Larry to Lubbess Janice Marie, Meadowcroft South Unit 6418, March 9.
$115,000 Collins W Edwin to Broadrazor LLC, Lot 27 Blk D Sandpointe 1St Addition, March 17.
$115,000 Diva Investments LLC to Liberata Anna Maria, Lot 11 Blk B Sharp and Turners Addition to Bradentown, March 14.
$113,000 Laphoret Marie Magalie to Arlp Trust 4, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 88 Oak View 2015 Ca 003636, March 10.
$112,010 Kornfeld Keith to Bcat 2014 12Tt, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Pt 24-35-17 2015 Ca 004135, March 9.
$112,000 Curran Deborah A, Panetta Anthony to Leonberger Patricia, Leonberger Richard, Country Village Unit 2019, March 15.
$110,000 6724 LLC to Reale Noel Susan, Pt 13-36-21, March 16.
$110,000 Campbell Mary V, Nicholas Mary Virginia to Belford J Frank III, Belford Susan C, Woodland Village Unit 39, March 13.
$110,000 Elia Pamela A to Nipper Naita Hess, Courtyard Square Unit 31, March 13.
$110,000 Liberty International Inc to Martineau Andrew, Lot 13 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, March 17.
$110,000 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to S and P Asset Management LLC, Blk C Hazelhurst, March 13.
$107,500 SGS Group LLC to Groves Barbara, Lot 10 Mrs L J C Brattons, March 9.
$103,000 Desoto Holdings Inc to Clark Andrew Kevin, Clark Bonnie Lynne, Garrett, March 9.
$101,900 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Gsaa Home Equity Trust 2006 16 to Trytek Amy, Lot 27 Blk A Bidwell Heights, March 10.
$101,000 Russo Angelo P, Russo Lena to Thomas Calliope S, Lakeside Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 505D, March 17.
$100,000 Carbone Bruce E, Carbone Judith A to Thoreau Research Inc, Lot 2 Blk 42 Holiday Heights, March 15.
$100,000 Collins Jerry Curtis, Holmes Robert, Montanelli Lauren to Hannabass Richard M, Blk D Harbor Crest, March 17.
$100,000 Harrison Terry to Goltra Kathryn, Blk 5 Fairview Park, March 10.
$100,000 Polyakovics John to Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 5, US Bank National Association, Blk G Southwood Village 2016-CA-002729, March 14.
$95,000 3019 LLC to Chavez Victor Hugo, Garcia Acenet Gopar, Lot 5 Floriland Park, March 14.
$95,000 Carmen Snyder Revocable Trust, Heidemann Susan L, Snyder Carmen Revocable Trust to Robertson Avon D, Robertson Mary G, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 747, March 16.
$91,000 Kenyon Niles L, Kenyon Teresa D to Wendelgast Pamila J, Trailer Estates, March 17.
$90,400 Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, US Bank National Association to Jjrc Investments LLC, A E Blantons, March 9.
$90,300 Equity Trust Company, George T Marcotte Ira, Marcotte George T Ira to Block Christopher A, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 2105, March 17.
$90,000 Ball Eric T to Laughlin Sean M, Splan Christine M, Lot 15 Blk 2 N A Reynolds Re Subdivision of Howzes Addition to Palmetto, March 17.
$89,900 Thon Glen O, Thon Joyce W to Bradley Marilyn S, Bradley Randal W, Blk 24 Trailer Estates, March 9.
$89,250 Verrips Elizabeth to Edward O Weinrich and Loretta J Weinrich Joint Revocable Living Trust, Weinrich Edward O Joint Revocable Living Trust, Weinrich Jeffrey A, Weinrich Loretta J, Lot 1 Blk E Windsor Park, March 13.
$89,250 Verrips Jacobus to Edward O Weinrich and Loretta J Weinrich Joint Revocable Living Trust, Weinrich Edward O Joint Revocable Living Trust, Weinrich Jeffrey A, Weinrich Loretta J, Lot 1 Blk E Windsor Park, March 13.
$89,000 Grimsley Hattie M to Gagg Michael, Terraces 1 of Tara Unit 210, March 14.
$87,500 Burgess Dennis T, Burgess Mary C to Bicksler T John, Palm Lake Estates Unit 130, March 16.
$83,600 Cit Bank, Hedblom Richard Jr to Fishermans Cove Resort LLC, Lot 1 Fishermans Cove Villas 2016 Ca 001512, March 14.
$82,307 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Chain John A, Chain Yasemin H, Lot 23 Magnolia Point, March 13.
$81,000 Montrose Diane M, Webb Kevin J to Grenier Marie Micheline, Webb Kevin J, Preston Boyds First Addition to Bradenton, March 10.
$80,100 Sasman Russell S to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Blk A Riverdale 2014 Ca 001011, March 16.
$80,000 Mosher David J, Mosher John N, Mosher Living Trust, Mosher Loris C to Powell Darwin L, Powell Judy A, Lot 24 Blk D Tidevue Estates, March 17.
$78,000 Soucie Ann Lorraine to Stevens Lauren, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 9 K, March 15.
$76,600 Caswell Ronald F to Manderson Kimberly, Manderson Richard, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 175, March 9.
$75,000 Dextera Joyce, Robertson Bruce to Claycomb Karen S, Villager Apartments Unit 45, March 16.
$74,400 Wells Fargo Bank to United States of America Administration of Veterans Affairs, Pt 6-35-18, March 17.
$74,000 Oconnor James, Oconnor Linda to Grose Gregory C, Bayshore on The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 415 B, March 9.
$73,500 Mccue Jodi L, Mccue Joyce Ann, Mccue Virgil A Jr, Mccue Virgil A Sr, Milko Jodi L to Center Kyleen R, Center Robert B, Kyleen R Center Trust, Robert B Center Trust, El Rancho Village Unit A 10, March 9.
$72,600 Forrester Edgar Warren III, Lasalle Bank National Association, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 3, Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust to Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, US Bank National Association, Lot 11 Blk A Braden River City 2009-CA-006741, March 16.
$71,900 Celaya Sharon L, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Stafford Sharon to Christenson LLC, Carolina Tennessee 2016-CA-000911, March 10.
$70,100 Oleary Bridget Lee to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005 Opt1, Lot 3 Mich Ind O 2015-CA-004145, March 16.
$70,000 Hoist Bea I to Stone Coleen C, Stone Judy A, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 21, March 10.
$70,000 Smith Thomas C Jr to Maier John R, Oakwood Villas Unit 102, March 14.
$70,000 Stabile Kathie to Haverkamp Hughbert, Haverkamp Janet, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1142, March 14.
$69,500 Griffith Luann to Lugo Jimena, Rojas Rubiela, Palm Lake Estates Unit 52, March 13.
$69,148 Hays Keith M, Hays M Stacey to Rich Rebecca L, Rich Rodney M, Lot 28 Virginia Park, March 15.
$68,000 Brown Kent A, Brown Madilyn K, Kent and Madilyn Brown Family Trust to Calka Anthony M, Calka Mary J, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 7 B, March 10.
$68,000 Docks Gary W, Docks Mary Kathryn to Docks Gary W, Docks Mary Kathryn, Lot 546 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, March 15.
$67,500 Kellim Fredia, Kellim Tommy to Leasure Elizabeth Helen, Desoto Square Villas Unit 108, March 14.
$67,200 Abn Amro Group Inc, Citimortgage Inc, Leszczynski Lawrence H Jr to 2012 B Property Holdings LLC, Lot 3 Blk B Bayshore Gardens 2009-CA-012370, March 16.
$67,000 Fenton Michael to Ockunzzi Anthony G, Lake View Unit 216, March 17.
$66,000 Botond Elizabeth Anne, Wilcox Thomas William to Eichelberger Darlene L, Rand Judy A, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 647, March 14.
$66,000 Gregoire Jean Pierre, Gregoire Josee to Eskridge Peggy A, Eskridge Troy E Sr, Fourth Bayshore Unit H 22, March 9.
$65,900 Citibank South Dakota, Coast Bank of Florida, Drager Michael W, First Bank, Nesbitt Nina L, Regions Bank to Waterfall Capital Group LLC, South Side Farms 2014-CA-006322, March 16.
$65,000 Danzeisen Dale E, Danzeisen Juanita N to Holbrook Michael S, Holbrook Sharon A, Cortez Park Unit 9, March 16.
$65,000 Russell Harry J to Percy Donna L, Percy Wilham C III, Lot 153 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, March 14.
$65,000 Wilson Patricia P to Summers Barbara A, Summers Dan R, Lot 100 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community, March 15.
$64,500 Southwest Florida Water Management District to Strickland Renee T, Manatee River Park, March 10.
$64,191 Becker Robert J, Nottling Christine, Nottling Christine Lee to Nottling Christine, Nottling Christine Lee, Nottling Randall Lee, Lot 17 Blk E Spanish Park, March 14.
$62,500 Brake Catherine C, Brake U Richard to Kurth Judith A, Kurth Leroy H, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 279, March 9.
$61,500 Dluzak Charles C, Dluzak Janet G to Hogben David L, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 137, March 9.
$61,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Matvey Barbara, Trumbo Charles, Wildewood Springs Unit 147D, March 17.
$60,000 Armstrong Michael I Sr, Armstrong Patricia R, Michael I Armstrong Sr and Patricia R Armstrong Revocable Living Trust to Moroz Deborah L, Olson Randall S, Pt 28-33-18, March 16.
$59,900 Dufon John, Dufon Renee to Maurer Brenda L, Maurer Daniel A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 375, March 16.
$59,600 Mcdonald Jeanette to Clark Brittany L, Clark Donna M, Clark Robert A, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 384, March 14.
$58,500 JD Enterprises of Manatee LLC to Estes James William, Estes Virginia Marie, James William Estes and Virginia Marie Estes Revocable Living Trust, Centre Park Commerce Centre Unit 2234, March 15.
$57,000 SB Trust, Zeigler Kevin to Gonzalez Katie C, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 91, March 9.
$55,900 Snovel Dennis R, Snovel Robert I to Mize Anastasia, Mize Family Trust, Mize Jeffrey Lee, Mize Mallory L, Lot 3 Blk G Desoto Community, March 15.
$55,000 Myrtle Lee Peele Revocable Trust Dated, Peele John R, Peele Myrtle Lee Revocable Trust to Stevens Debra, Stevens Frank, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 169, March 10.
$55,000 Yochim Cherry, Yochim Cherry B, Yochim Larry C, Yochim Larry G to Pascual Erlinda Perez, Ramirez Arturo, Lot 2 Blk 2 Overstreet Park, March 10.
$54,000 Clark Amanda A, Schwartz Amanda Ashley to Baldassarre Caroline, Baldassarre Michael Jr, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 206, March 10.
$54,000 Lang Judith L, Lang Ronald to Eames Frederick G, Burgundy Unit One Unit 308, March 14.
$53,000 Richards Helen A, Weimer Helen A to Deland Lorraine, Westwinds Village Unit E 14, March 13.
$52,500 Strickland James A, Strickland Renee T to Southwest Florida Water Management District, Manatee River Park, March 10.
$52,000 Garn John D, Garn Phyllis A to Brewster Peggy J, Brewster Thurmond I, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 41A, March 16.
$52,000 Norris Audie W, Norris Larry D to Al Kayyal Maher Sahir, Kayyal Maher Sahir Al, Lot 11 Blk E Glazier Gallup List, March 15.
$52,000 Reich M Magdalene to Conover Christopher J, Fourth Bayshore Unit L 22, March 17.
$51,000 Fox Rita, Hackel Shan, Hackel Shawn, Kackel Aaron, Wunderlich Marjorie L to Amigone Christopher C, Amigone Frances M, Christopher C Amigone and Frances M Amigone Revocable Trust, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 41, March 15.
$51,000 Reardon Robert W Jr to Derringer Rick, Hall Brenda, Hall Martin Family Trust, Martin Hall Family Trust, Raintree Unit 303, March 14.
$50,500 Perera Aimee to Torkelson Andrea, Lot 73 Arbor Creek, March 14.
$50,000 Lewis Kevin E to Vaillancourt Christopher P, Vaillancourt Claire, Vaillancourt Kevin P, Vaillancourt Michael R, Vaillancourt Paul, Lot 44 Blk 31 Second Addition to Trailer Estates, March 9.
$49,300 Sack Peggy S, Schnoor Clyde R to Tyson Donna D, Tyson Thomas J, Leisure Lake Village Unit 489, March 16.
$48,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc, Vacation Trust Inc to 0, Resort Sixty Six, March 9.
$48,500 Peterson Jon Michael Christian to Saeed Muhammad Arshad, Central Cortez Plaza Unit J 2, March 10.
$47,500 Cross Catherine, Cross Steven L to Cross Steven L, Lot 25 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights, March 15.
$45,900 Martin James A, Martin Sara J to Gall Danny Joe, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 280, March 14.
$45,100 Cit Bank, Dunham Mary, Dunham Mary A to Federal National Mortgage Association, Valencia Garden Unit 155 2016 Ca 001948, March 13.
$45,000 Cortright Robert S to Whittle Debora A, Whittle Robert J, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 82, March 13.
$45,000 Dias Michele Ann to Rock Constance D, Third Bayshore Unit M 35, March 9.
$43,500 E FifTh St Land Trust 2102, Martin Antonio G to Investway Group of Florida Corp, Orange Ridge, March 10.
$43,000 Deboer Elizabeth F Revocable Trust Agreement, Deboer Samuel, Samuel Deboer and Elizabeth F Deboer Revocable Trust Agreement to Sunberg Dennis, Ironwood First Unit 106 B, March 16.
$43,000 Johnson Charles R, Johnson Charles Richard Jr, Johnson Christopher L, Johnson Heather P to Hostetler James, Fair Lane Acres, March 9.
$43,000 Ostrander James K to Bayer John, Fugle Gary J, Burgundy Unit 218, March 9.
$42,200 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Lot 56 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, March 9.
$42,000 Cote John to Siegmund Gloria, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 32, March 9.
$40,000 Kemble Joseph J Sr, Kemble Olga M to Schroeder Robert R Jr, Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community, March 15.
$40,000 Thomas Rebecca R, Thomas Trent M to Ziegler William C, Blk B W C Jernigans, March 10.
$39,900 Allison Martha Pearl, Martha Pearl Allison Revocable Living Trust to Ashley Richard H, Ashley Valerie J, Gilmore John F, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit G 5, March 9.
$39,500 Russell Thomasita R to Rathbun Brian, Rathbun Karen, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2411 17 Slw, March 9.
$39,000 Hepburn David Russell Jr, Hepburn Nina Salley, Hepburn Revocable Living Trust to Sander Arthur J, Second Bayshore Unit E 24, March 10.
$39,000 Messerly Carol, Muccio Mary Ann to Doidge David A, Doidge Mary L, Doidge Michael D, Flores Doidge Joanne M, White Sands of Longboat Key Unit 118, March 9.
$36,000 Nadeau Patricia, Nadeau Ronald C to Howell Teresa A, Nivens James S, Lot 47 North River Estates, March 13.
$35,500 Comley Dennis J to Comley Dennis J, Comley Michelle M, Lot 8 Blk B Townhouses of Lakeside South, March 15.
$35,500 Maxey Ricky L, Maxey Tina L to Kreissle Mechthild, Kreissle Peter William, Lot 5 Blk G Bayshore Gardens, March 10.
$35,000 Brennan Irene, Brennan Robert E to Choiniere Rod V, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 713, March 9.
$35,000 Golf Lakes Residents Association Inc to Idleman Rhonda J, Vehr Glenn E, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 573, March 9.
$35,000 Hostetler James E to Delafuente Imelda, Lot 5 Blk K Fair Lane Acres, March 15.
$35,000 Neu Michael C to Kallay Charles M, Kallay Connie L, Westwinds Village Unit L14, March 16.
$35,000 Scott Frank, Scott George Franklin, Scott Marie A, Vanpatten Marie A to Hoffman Linda D, Hoffman Ronald L, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 307, March 15.
$35,000 White Mindy S, White Sherman D to Leighton Jeffrey H, Leighton Lynne F, Westwinds Village Unit A 5, March 14.
$34,900 Baker Evelyn L, Baker Vernon H to Morris Carman R, Morris Clare, Bayshore Gardens Unit 36, March 9.
$32,600 Annarino Judith Ann, Annarino Michael Joseph to Doyle Angela R, Doyle Donald M, Blk 8 Trailer Estates, March 9.
$29,500 Scott Charlotte, Scott Tom to Obrien Patricia, Obrien Stephen, Lot 161 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, March 9.
$28,000 Dean Margaret M to Bauer Scott E, Smith Tina M, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 118, March 16.
$27,500 Cormany Lois Jean, Cormany Thomas D to Krantz Maria, Oneil Cheryl Theresa, Lot 273 Fair Lane Acres, March 9.
$27,500 Diep Diep Thuy to Patton Marilyn, Patton Sherman, Lot 18 Blk C Fair Lane Acres, March 16.
$25,000 Theoret Elaine, Theoret Maurice, Theoret Nathalie to Choate Cynthia Ann, Seleski Daniel John, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 163, March 15.
$24,000 Gee Donald P, Gee Norma to Begg Garry O, Begg Monica C, El Rancho Village Unit G 29, March 9.
$22,100 Olvera Reyes Margarito to Waterfall Capital Group LLC, Lot 10 Drymons Second Addition to Bradentown, March 16.
$20,000 Gospel Crusade Inc to Miller Edgar W, Miller Phyllis K, Villas at Christian Retreat Unit 8, March 15.
$20,000 Stevenson John R to Caruso Dan Gregory, Chandler Susan Ferguson, Lot 4 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, March 14.
