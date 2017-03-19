Real estate transactions March 20, 2017

$4,600,000 Town Alan, Town Cheryl L to V U E 1 LLC, Lot 5 Lake Club, March 1.
$4,300,000 Gammerler LLC to Haindl Seefried VII Lllp, Gulfcoast Corporate Park, March 3.
$3,000,100 Bank of America, Bougainvillea Lenders LLC, Ellenton Bougainvillea Properties LLC to Bougainvillea Trust, Land Experts Inc, Bougainvillea Place 2016 Ca 003770, March 8.
$1,300,000 Elizabeth C Ray Revocable Trust, Peter C Ray Revocable Trust, Ray Elizabeth C, Ray Peter C Revocable Trust to Lavin Tom, Pt 12-34-18, March 7.
$1,300,000 Williams Carol Lynn, Williams Ralph Richard to Hall John, Haskins Linda, Lot 67 Lake Club, March 8.
$1,270,000 Nolin Nancy L to Lagerloef Kimberly S, Lagerloef Kurt L, Lot 4 Blk A Lenaire Isle, March 8.
$1,250,000 Nelson Homes Inc to Roughead Dianne P, Roughead Ronald, Lot 14 Blk B Concession, March 2.
$1,000,000 Gulf Coast Development and Services LLC to Bale Christopher, Bale Georgina, 304 61St Street Unit B, March 6.
$870,000 Burke Rene Ann to Modern Holdings LLC, Pointe at Mariners Cove Unit 311, March 8.
$850,000 Adelphia Enterprises Inc to Lima Fernando, Blk F Royal Court Replat, March 8.
$849,000 Fallon Geraldine, Fallon John W to Powers David L, Powers Susan E, Lot 6 Blk O Bay Palms Addition, March 8.
$794,000 Guagenti Carol, Guagenti Robert C to Rayman Amy C, Rayman Daniel J, Lot 10 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 6.
$780,000 Ok Willow Walk LLC to D R Horton Inc, Willow Walk, March 8.
$735,000 Governile Anne D, Governile Gerald L to Abrams Frances E, Abrams Roger I, Lot 18 Marlow, March 8.
$724,000 Terra Ceia Bay Clubhouse and Golf LLC to Jpr Golf LLC, Pt 10-34-17, March 8.
$720,000 Dna Rentals LLC to Fuoco Rosemary, Rejman Paul A, WiLCox Justin P, Lot 5 Blk Q Bay Palms, March 1.
$674,900 Kalman Mariano Stacy J, Mariano Robert, Robert Mariano Revocable Trust to Mary Jo Tuori Trust, Tuori Mary Jo, Lot 41 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 8.
$662,495 Lennar Homes LLC to Franklin Andrew David, Franklin Traci Lynn, Lot 253 Bridgewater, March 2.
$655,000 Bayfront Holdings II LLC to Lefran Clarisa, Lefran Jose A, Capri Unit B, March 1.
$650,000 Garland Family Trust, Garland Virginia K, Garland Virginia K to 211 81St LLC, Lot 1 Blk 2 Holmes Beach, March 6.
$649,000 Johnson Homes of West Florida Inc to Cherbow Jill S, Huigens Margaret L, Lot 89 Twin Rivers, March 1.
$637,700 Stephens Linda P, Stephens Stanley E to Sls U S Enterprises LLC, Lot 28 Creekwood East Corporate Park, March 8.
$615,000 Suverkrup Jay M, Suverkrup Rebecca J to Bair Katherine F, Bair Robert R, Lot 6 Highgate, March 8.
$601,390 Minto Bradenton LLC to Ecker Edward Steven, Ecker Kara Brown, Marina Walk On Harbour Isle, March 2.
$600,500 Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2012 3, U S Bank N A to Beauregard Investment Enterprises Inc, Lot 6 Marlow, March 8.
$600,000 Polder White Kim A, White John David to Holtz Jennifer Fitzgerald, Holtz Louis L Jr, Lot 21 Bay Palms Addition, March 7.
$573,784 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Morse Carolyn, Morse Michael H, Lot 315 R Esplanade, March 7.
$569,660 Minto Bradenton LLC to Ecker Edward Steven, Ecker Kara Brown, Marina Walk On Harbour Isle, March 8.
$565,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lackner Cheryl A, Lackner Henry J, Lot 4306 Enclave at Heritage Harbour, March 1.
$555,000 Bulls Enterprises LLC to Tetler Eric J, Tetler Rebecca, Lot 82 Legends Bay, March 8.
$550,000 Sheldon John S to Harrison Frank A, Vonahnen Priscilla, Longbeach, March 8.
$545,000 Rantis Janet I E, Rantis Nicholas S to Cohen Diane L, Lot 68 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 7.
$540,000 Rynik Florida LLC to Jaeger Tim G, Tim G Jaeger Trust, Lot 4013 Heritage Harbour, March 8.
$530,000 Hanley Catherine A, Knutson George L to Smith Cynthia B, Smith Dennis K, Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 272 C, March 6.
$526,500 Lazich Daniel, Lazich Spomenka Sue to Carlson Ronald L, Carlson Rosemary R, Lot 10 River Wilderness, March 8.
$525,000 Anderson Gerald C, Anderson Janet M to Cullison Christine Gorman, Cullison Harold F, 0, March 7.
$522,200 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Day Jimmy Lee, Day Kristin Alyce, Lot 267 Greyhawk Landing West, March 7.
$521,200 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Ayala Daniel, Connard Holly, Lot 4035 Twin Rivers, March 7.
$519,000 Melendez Luz E, Melendez William to Polivy Howard B, Polivy Judith E, Lot 34 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 3.
$514,000 Petzke Brenda K, Petzke Jeffrey C to Chase David S, Chase Sarah F, Lot 69 River Club South, March 7.
$510,000 Ameres Emmanuel, Ameres Kalliopi to Ameres George E, Ameres Jennifer Marie, Lot 10 Blk C Laughlins Addition to Palmetto Florida, March 1.
$504,380 Wci Communities LLC to Merriman Daniel P, Merriman Nicole, Lot 8 Blk K Tidewater Preserve, March 7.
$502,750 Wci Communities LLC to Damato Daniel J, Damato Lee Anne, Lot 5 Blk S Tidewater Preserve, March 8.
$500,000 302 55Th LLC to 5501 Holmes LLC, Blk H Holmes Beach, March 7.
$500,000 Dennis Amie L, Dennis Mark R, Van Nostrand Robert, Vannostrand Nancy L, Vannostrand Robert to Maslen Diane, Lot 36 Greyhawk Landing West, March 8.
$475,000 Peterson Gary David, Peterson Tami Nicole to Lozon Jeffrey S, Lozon Patrizia D, Lot 15 Palma Sola Bay Homesteads, March 3.
$473,000 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Chafin Alison, Chafin Brandon L, Lot 16 Serenity Creek, March 8.
$470,000 Crawford Beth, Crawford Robert to Jousse Aaron T, Jousse Diana, Lot 101 Central Park, March 7.
$469,900 Benecke Robert L, Benecke Virginia K to Wenstrom Gene R, Wenstrom Jacqueline K, Lot 76 Central Park, March 6.
$465,000 Smith Leann K, Smith Peter F to Scott Dawn M, Scott Michael A, Lot 24 Blk 7 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, March 7.
$462,354 Divosta Homes L P to Klinger Lawrence P, Lawrence P Klinger Revocable Living Trust, Lot 98 Mallory Park, March 2.
$457,429 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hartford Living Trust, Hartford Mary Josephine, Hartford Paul Vincent, Lot 388 Del Webb, March 7.
$456,559 D R Horton Inc to Ansio Mylonas Sarianna, Mylonas Alexantar, Lot 85 Legends Bay, March 7.
$451,702 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Jones Alisa B, Jones Richard J, Lot 425 Esplanade, March 7.
$451,000 Lisenby Donald J, Lisenby Victoria S to Callender Daniel, Callender Theresa, Lot 17 Ashley Trace at University Place, March 2.
$450,000 Ascani Svano, Ascani Tina Marie to Crewell James C, Crewell Rene R, Lot 18 Blk J Glenn Lakes, March 7.
$450,000 Flynn Gail Christine, Flynn Joseph John to Evans Joseph L, Evans Marilyn J, Lot 452 Preserve at Panther Ridge, March 8.
$448,500 Hazlett H Lynn, Hazlett Marianne, Ullom Beth A, Ullom Philip L to L and L Rental Management LLC, Bradenton Beach Club Unit 23, March 2.
$445,000 Chastain Edward L, Chastain Marta L to Willis Tina M, Willis Todd N, Mariners Cove Unit 623A, March 7.
$445,000 Shaffer Kathy L, Shaffer Reuben M to Kolling Kuppig Pia, Kuppig Roland, Herons Watch, March 7.
$443,800 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Scinca Joseph J, Scinca Sonja C, Lot 83 Del Webb, March 2.
$438,000 Lyttle Diana J, Lyttle Richard B to Helms John E, Helms Mary M, Blk 12 Whitfield Estates, March 8.
$430,000 Gadbois Steven R, Gadbois Susan L to Joseph Dianne, Joseph MaLColm J, Lot 58 Bridgewater, March 2.
$425,000 Ellis Ellie to Faust Heidi, Faust James, Blk 60 Ilexhurst, March 8.
$425,000 Nelson Jeffrey, Nelson Mary Ann to Squibb Cory L, Lot 73 San Remo Shores, March 1.
$424,000 Burton Leah, Burton Robert S to Nicolosi Gregory, Scholomiti George, Lot 35 Arbor Lakes, March 7.
$420,500 Porter Brenda Jean, Porter Nigel to Cusack Richard J, Cusack Tracey B, Lot 7 Blk 4 Golf Club Estates, March 1.
$420,000 Mary Jane Payne Revocable Trust, Payne Mary Jane to Badenius Nancy, Smith Kelly, Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 73, March 8.
$417,497 Lennar Homes LLC to Reese Gregory Dominick, Reese Kelly Lee, Lot 86 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, March 8.
$415,000 Carr Barbara P, Carr Robert V Jr to Ellis Ellie, Tidy Island Unit 107, March 8.
$415,000 Sapin Elleanor, Swartz Elleanor Sapin, Swartz Nathaniel to Bhatt Ghanshyam, Bhatt Ishani, Lot 15 Sonoma, March 8.
$408,000 Blashock Barbara L, Blashock Wayne A to Franco Fred C Jr, Franco Tammy J, Lot 1039 River Club South, March 8.
$405,000 Farah Rania to Kovats Krisztina G, Kovats Peter B, Lot 95 Greyhawk Landing, March 3.
$395,000 Arc Pe 2 LLC, Arcpe 2 LLC to Woomer Rayeann, Woomer Scott F, Lot 92 Ashley Trace at University Place, March 1.
$393,357 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Williams Frederick II, Williams Melissa, Lot 5 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, March 3.
$392,000 Mercier Pierre to Koch Robert E Jr, Vitale Deborah M, Lot 36 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club, March 8.
$390,000 Townsend Charles L P Jr, Townsend Patricia R to Hateley Anna M, Squire Christopher I, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 181, March 2.
$386,335 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Parnell Donna J, Voith Lawrence J, Lot 144 Del Webb, March 8.
$385,000 Byerly Gayle A to Fitzgerald Calvin B, Fitzgerald Terry L, Lot 24 Blk B Lakeridge Falls, March 2.
$382,724 Srq LLC to Selbeck Joseph, Selbeck Sandra Liliana, Lot 21 Fiddlers Creek, March 6.
$382,500 Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith to Lalone Laura L, Lot 1 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes, March 8.
$380,000 Graves Stephen B, Larkin Elizabeth to Lester Jennifer G, Lester Kenneth T Sr, Lot 8 Blk 54 Whitfield Estates On Sarasota Bay, March 3.
$380,000 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Reinoehl Mark A, Reinoehl Shannon L, Lot 3 Enclave at Country Meadows, March 7.
$377,125 Pulte Home Company LLC to Parker Jay L, Parker Joyce S, Lot 195 Del Webb, March 8.
$375,000 Tremlett Jan K to Hall David L, Hall Tatiana Marie, Cottages at Blu Vista, March 2.
$372,600 Jacbo LLC to Ovadia Jack B, Ovadia Patricia J, Lot 5224 Mill Creek, March 8.
$370,000 De Ohveira Frederique, De Oliveira Philippe to Barros Renata Moreira, Lot 29 Blk A Glenn Lakes, March 3.
$370,000 Hopkins Megan E, Hopkins Terrence T to Filion Dean, Filion Jacqueline, Lot 8 Blk J Glenn Lakes, March 7.
$370,000 Leschen Daniel, Leschen Patricia to Macher Amy N, Pt 24-34-16, March 2.
$370,000 Seiz Betty W to Eads Melody Ann, Eads Michael Antony, Lot 118 Palmetto Skyway Replat, March 7.
$369,250 Parnell Donna J, Voith Lawrence J to Shoemaker John W, Shoemaker Shirley K, Lot G 20 Rosedale 6B, March 1.
$367,184 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Stein Nancy J, Stein Roger H, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2103, March 3.
$356,090 Pulte Home Company LLC to Gene A Pepes and Karen A Pepes Joint Revocable Trust, Papes Gene A, Papes Karen A, Lot 192 Del Webb, March 7.
$350,000 Burnett Mark H Trust, Mark H Burnett Trust, St Paul Alexandra to Burnett Michael S, Pt 7-35-18, March 8.
$350,000 Lake Jennifer, Lake Peter F to Jo Ann Oconnor Rev Trust, Oconnor Jo Ann, Lot D 38 Rosedale 5, March 8.
$347,695 D R Horton Inc to Ijames Don Davidson Jr, Ijames Maria Isabel, Lot 258 Del Tierra, March 7.
$347,000 University Village LLC to Allen Rashawn, Lot 179 University Village, March 8.
$342,500 Carolyn B Patterson Trust, James R Patterson Trust, Patterson Carolyn B, Patterson James R to Coury Charles J, Coury Mardi A, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 202, March 8.
$342,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Johnson Earl, Johnson Elaine, Lot 1 Osprey Landing, March 8.
$340,000 Barrett Damaris Sophia, Oberdorf Damaris Sophia to Sorathia Muhammed A, Sorathia Sabra A, Lot 80 Greenbrook Village, March 6.
$340,000 Wofford Malvin A, Wofford Nancy J to Kass Patricia C, Kass Steven Curtis, Lot 93 Ancient Oaks, March 7.
$332,500 Cruz Robert Jesus, Cruz Sandra Lizzeth Gaitan, Gaitan Sandra Lizzeth to Korzen Scott, Lot 93 Creekside Preserve II, March 8.
$332,500 Pendola Dwight to Cote Nicholas, Santiago Thelma, Lot 29 Blk 4 Mandalay, March 8.
$331,000 Suncastle Properties LLC to Groves Kent E M, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 215, March 7.
$330,000 Toski Margaret A, Toski Ronald C to Cantwell Regina, Furtado Edwin, Lot 40 Lake Club, March 8.
$329,570 M I Homes of Sarasota LLC to Knobloch Kate Trelease, Knobloch Matthew David, Lot 40 Brookside Estates, March 8.
$329,000 Jones Marian M to Mccormack Kristen J, Taubenberger Michael M, Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit S 31, March 7.
$329,000 Melendez Julia N to Melendez Jorge O, Lot 1 Bub Fletchers, March 7.
$328,500 Taylor Tammy Theresa to Derbis Barbara, Zawadzki Czeslaw, Pt 28-34-16, March 1.
$325,730 D R Horton Inc to Dasilva Carlos Manuel Jr, Dasilva Rebecca Katherine, Lot 511 Del Tierra, March 7.
$325,000 Fischer Marie D, Fischer Robert E to Ferrante Sommer Amy L, Sommer Stephen P, Lot 164 Crossing Creek Village, March 8.
$325,000 Srq LLC to Shah Nikunj B, Shah Roshni N, Lot 25 Fiddlers Creek, March 8.
$320,000 D R Horton Inc to Freier Kyle Rudolph, Freier Nicole Leigh, Lot 410 Del Tierra, March 7.
$320,000 Wdw Real Estate LLC to Molbreak Vernon, Vernon Molbreak Survivors Trust, Lot 20 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 8.
$319,630 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Bottiglieri Marianne, Bottiglieri Pasquale, Lot 383 Del Webb, March 8.
$318,000 Dumblewski Charles to Paige Julie M, Paige Robin M, Lot 194 Trails, March 1.
$315,433 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Lopes Kyle A, Lopes Sandra E, Lot 186 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, March 3.
$315,320 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Sutton Terry Nelson, Sutton Wendy Ann, Lot 35 Oakleaf Hammock, March 7.
$315,000 Bruno and Dru Polichemi Trust, Bruns Bryan, Burns Bryan, Mueller Kathryn A, Polichemi Bruno, Polichemi Dru Trust to Anderson Kathleen Jennifer, Oaks Unit 37, March 8.
$315,000 D R Horton Inc to Dutoit Steven Ira 8003882, Dutoit Steven L, Steven Dutoit Ira 8003882, Steven L Dutoit Revocable Living Trust, Lot 238 Del Tierra, March 8.
$315,000 Dahl Gerald A, Dahl Sandra W to Salvietti Fortunato, Lot 38 Arbor Oaks, March 7.
$315,000 Dalgarno Kevin to Gosselin Amanda, Gosselin Nicholas, Lot 710 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, March 7.
$315,000 Del Toral Leslie E, Leslie E Del Toral Revocable Living Trust to Backer Cynthia, Backer Robert, Lot 15 Avalon at The Villages of Palm Aire, March 8.
$311,000 Revocable Trust Agreement Dated 9 7 2007, Spire Debra Kay, Spire Kevon L to Deloye David R, Lot 27 Highlands Ridge, March 7.
$310,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Poff Gwen W, Poff James D, Poff Living Trust, Lot 11 Blk C Bay Lakes Estates, March 1.
$310,000 Johnson Eric Shane, Orapallo Philip J to Lyon Jonathan, Lyon Karen, Pomello Park, March 8.
$305,000 Pollock Nancy A, Pollock Thomas J to Ruban Carolyn M, Ruban Richard J, Pinehurst Estates Unit 184, March 8.
$303,845 Pgci Iv LLC to Trieu Loi Vinh, Lot 278 Silverleaf, March 7.
$303,575 Divosta Homes LP to Mitchell Elaine M, Washburn Thomas, Lot 75 Mallory Park, March 7.
$300,000 Alpert Benjamin I to Mcneir Kimberley, Mcneir Shawn, Lot 186 Sabal Harbour, March 7.
$300,000 Dunn Sharon F to Outerbridge David C, Outerbridge Jenna R, Lot 24 Palm Aire at Sarasota, March 8.
$300,000 Zellmer Catherine N, Zellmer Richard E to LCr Financial LLC, Lot 18 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, March 8.
$299,169 American Home Mortgage Investment Trust 2005 2, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Gulf Coast Reo and Asset Management LLC, Lot 63 Azalea Park Northwest, March 8.
$298,715 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Creel Jodie, Creel Kenneth Jr, Lot 199 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, March 8.
$297,000 Hoover Bettina B, Hoover Joseph A to Egeli Efe Aziz, TeLCi Danielle M, Lot 80 Del Tierra, March 3.
$296,386 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Goneau Kyle, Goneau Nicole, Lot 45 Villa Amalfi, March 8.
$295,000 George Andrew J, George Paula D to Galati Christopher F, Galati Kellie, Waters Edge Unit 205 N, March 8.
$290,000 D R Horton Inc to Waagen Gail L, Waagen Sherman Elmo, Lot 262 Del Tierra, March 2.
$290,000 Froelich Shauna, Froelich William Iv to Buckelew Bonnie L, Lot 2 Country Brooke Estates, March 6.
$290,000 Jacque Lake Trust, Lake Jacque Trust, Scovie Karen L to 941 Capital Inc, Lot 41 San Remo Shores, March 6.
$290,000 Stickney Christi B, Stickney Norman B to Gao Yi, Lot 81 Central Park, March 3.
$288,500 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Ballesteros Sheila, Mclean Kenneth, Lot 9 Oakleaf Hammock, March 8.
$287,000 Collins Murle E Revocable Living Trust, Collins Naomi L Revocable Living Trust, Murle E Collins and Naomi L Collins Revocable Living Trust, Rubino Susan C to Zeien Beth, Zeien Linda, Lot 34 Azalea Park Northwest, March 8.
$286,900 Longenecker Cammie L, Longenecker Matthew D to Manning David, Mcarthur Patricia F, Lot 236 Lexington, March 7.
$285,000 Kane Stephanie, Kane William Jasen, Redding Stephanie to Cassidy Theresa, Tallon Maureen, Lot 11 Greenbrook Village, March 8.
$285,000 Klein Daphne Melissa, Klein Johnson Daphne Melissa to Allen Shirley J, Oneal Shaun K, Pt 28-33-18, March 8.
$285,000 Mcdaniel Charlene C, Mcdaniel Robert J to Sands Theresa A, Sands Vincent V, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 105, March 2.
$280,000 Bank of America, Keiser Barbara A to Hernandez Nicholas, Pitcher Sean, Lot 177 Foxbrook 2016 Ca 003085, March 7.
$278,250 Antritt Scott to Kiefer Karen S, Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit B, March 7.
$273,490 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Householder Kevin Lee, Lot 25 Old Mill Preserve, March 8.
$272,407 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Cooper Kira L, Cooper Zachary A, Lot 64 Old Mill Preserve, March 8.
$269,998 Lennar Homes LLC to Kuziel Kathleen E, Kuziel Ronald T, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5504, March 7.
$269,990 D R Horton Inc to Barroso Alexander, Barroso Maria Wendolly, Lot 110 Cottages at San Lorenzo, March 7.
$269,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Gates Rochelle, Lot 261 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 7.
$268,000 Williams Alice A, Williams Charlie F to Yarian Terry L, Lot 42 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, March 1.
$267,495 D R Horton Inc to Comeau Ann M, Comeau Lloyd, Soleil Unit 104, March 8.
$267,027 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Dever Cory A, Mineo Stacey L, Lot 26 Old Mill Preserve, March 7.
$266,990 D R Horton Inc to Sell Rita Swarts, Smith Cary Brendan, Soleil Unit 101, March 8.
$265,000 Cugell Eileen M, Tansek Cugell Family Revocable Trust, Tansek David B to Clouser Bonnie M, Clouser Paul L, Village I at Perico Bay Unit 625, March 8.
$264,480 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to May Gary W, May Janice L, Lot 384 Del Webb, March 8.
$263,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Raciti Leonard, Raciti Serena, Lot 165 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 7.
$263,740 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Vice Candice, Vice Chad, Lot 57 Old Mill Preserve, March 7.
$263,000 Adden Kelly, Adden Michael W, Mckinnon Kelly to Blackledge Derek J, Bowling Herminida, Lot 17 Hammock Place II, March 8.
$262,400 D R Horton Inc to Johnson Phyllis Jean, Root William J, Soleil Unit 104, March 7.
$260,000 D R Horton Inc to Kinicki Jerzy, Soleil Unit 101, March 8.
$260,000 Karras Denny J, Karras Denny J Jr, Karras Linda L to Stephenson Laura R, Stephenson Thomas E, Lot 7 River Plantation, March 7.
$260,000 Long William to Detzel Judi Ann, Hensley William Karl, River Wilderness, March 7.
$260,000 Mcferron Jennifer Margaret, Mcferron Michael James to Daintith James, Daintith Pauline, Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 7204, March 3.
$258,000 Lighthouse Pointe LLC to Frank Carol Ann, Tucker James M, Lake Vista Residences Unit F 404, March 7.
$258,000 Oneill Denise to Oneill Elyse, Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Unit 201, March 1.
$257,100 Christiansen Charles J, Christiansen Donna L to Christiana Trust, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2012 13, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 12 Hampton Green 2014 Ca 004935, March 7.
$257,000 Lutinski Donna Sue to Ruff Nancy, Ruff Richard, Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove Unit 101, March 2.
$256,100 Benford Kelly, Benford Kelly R, Benford Simon, Benford Simon P, Coral Shores Owners Association Inc, Wells Fargo Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 44 Coral Shores 2012 Ca 008181, March 7.
$255,500 Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, US Bank National Association to Robison Joseph M, Lot 10 Blk K Highland Shores, March 3.
$255,000 Gilbert Douglas W, Jepsen Rebecca A to Elton Andrew T, Elton Rebeca B, Lot 3 Blk P Country Club Heights, March 2.
$254,500 Iannone Kundari Dorene, Iannone Sydney C to Squire Brett T, Squire Jamie L, Lot 2 Blk C Country Oaks, March 8.
$254,200 Jamin Properties LLC to Tampa Rejuvenation Holdings LLC, Professional Center at Lakewood Ranch Unit 7 M 1, March 7.
$253,815 D R Horton Inc to Hodge M Patricia, Hodge Stanley R, Soleil Unit 102, March 2.
$253,500 Coury Charles J, Coury Mardi A to Averback Ann, Runaway Bay Unit 271, March 7.
$252,490 D R Horton Inc to Perpunja Armand, Perpunja Mirela Adriana, Lot 387 Del Tierra, March 8.
$250,000 Boccabello Francis M, Boccabello Virginia Jo to Spencer Christi L, Bay Hollow Unit 10, March 8.
$250,000 Hooey Harry M, Hooey Linda Ellis to Thomas Lauren, Lot 21 Blk D Crossings, March 2.
$250,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Shea David Charles, Shea Tammy Lynn, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5704, March 1.
$250,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Dunnington Donald W, Kark David Raymond, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5501, March 7.
$249,600 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, J P Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007 He1 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates to Greenyellow Properties Management LLC, Lot 24 Palmbrooke at River Club North, March 7.
$248,990 D R Horton Inc to Blanchette Diana Marie, Blanchette Gregory Michael, Lot 430 Del Tierra, March 7.
$245,000 Yun Changsu R, Yun Youngsoon to Vallarta Carolyn Rae, Lake Vista Residences Unit C 303, March 8.
$242,000 Finnigan Christie R, Finnigan James Robert, James Robert Finnigan Revocable Living Trust to Mele Matthew J, Wysiekierski Lynn, Lot 23 Blk 1 Country Oaks, March 8.
$242,000 Laurie Justin T, Laurie Tia to De Solano Dunia M Ordonez, Oliva Rony, Ordonez De Solano Dunia M, Oakley Place, March 1.
$240,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Sargent Christopher Eugene, Lot 31 Heritage Harbour, March 1.
$240,129 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Perry Christopher D, Perry Gina K, Lot 31 Old Mill Preserve, March 7.
$240,000 Adkins Florida Realty LLC to Tisdale Ali, Lot 5 Blk N Casa Del Sol, March 7.
$240,000 Hovnanian Brian E to Andrzejewski Wilson Elizabeth, Andrzejewski Wilson Matthew, Blk 22 Whitfield Estates, March 7.
$240,000 Main Street Bank Corp to Cucci Alexa, Cucci Michael, Lot 81 Crossing Creek Village, March 8.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to 401K Plan Trust, Mann Financial Services Inc, Lot 374 Del Tierra, March 8.
$237,990 D R Horton Inc to Castoro Rocco V, Lot 400 Del Tierra, March 7.
$237,864 Pgci Iv LLC to Pieper Judith, Pieper Robert, Lot 44 Silverleaf, March 7.
$236,990 D R Horton Inc to Moriel Philipe, Lot 401 Del Tierra, March 2.
$235,990 D R Horton Inc to Barouk Ivette, Barouk Thomas, Lot 49 Willow Walk, March 7.
$235,000 Maikranz Jane A, Maikranz Roger L to Wichterman Debra K, Wichterman William J, Lot 12 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights, March 7.
$234,900 Gebhard Gregory L, Gebhard Nancy L to Mccue Carol Ann, Mccue Stephen, Lot 76 Forest Creek, March 8.
$234,000 Bustle Brittany, Jett Brittany Michael, Jett Joshua Ryan to Perron Cindy C, Perron Keith R Jr, Lot 121 River Plantation, March 7.
$234,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC to Brown Thelma L, Lot 181 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, March 7.
$232,000 Anderson Elizabeth M, Anderson Mark S to Adkins TonII, ALCantara Adkins Victoria E, Lot 28 Blk M Kingsfield, March 7.
$231,990 D R Horton Inc to Arias Maria Elena Perez, Arroyo Hammed Silva, Lot 225 Willow Walk, March 7.
$231,990 D R Horton Inc to Daniels Yvonne Fay, Lot 223 Willow Walk, March 1.
$230,000 Cadena Elias J, Cadena Maria Adriana to Moore Eunice P, Lot 941 Harrison Ranch, March 3.
$230,000 Hernandez Pedro, Sanchez Ana M to Fritz Veronica, Lot 44 Surnmerfield Village Cypress Banks, March 8.
$230,000 Katherine S Strickland Revocable Living Trust, Strickland Charles Michael, Strickland Katherine S Revocable Living Trust, Webb Linda Strickland to Michelle Parks Rev Trust, Parks Michelle L, Parks Michelle Rev Trust, 0, March 7.
$230,000 Roelker Eva Alicea, Roelker Richard A to North David C, Veranda II at River Strand Unit 1526, March 8.
$230,000 Sorensen Herlof to Tosca Carlos, Tosca Theresa Rajczi, Lot 37 San Michele at University Commons, March 2.
$229,900 Antoinette E Creighton Revocable Trust, Creighton Antoinette E, Creighton Robert L Revocable Trust, Harris Jennifer Beth, Harris Jennifer Creighton, Hebner Denise Creighton, Robert L Creighton Revocable Trust to Wade Craig L, Wade Roberta A, River Dance Unit 102, March 6.
$228,800 Lawrence Teresa M to Wachovia Bank N A, Wells Fargo Bank N A, Lot 21 Greenbrook Village 2013 Ca 001052, March 6.
$228,000 Alice L Clark Trust, Clark Alice L Trust, Strauss Justine, Wahl Melissa A to Gaspar Carolyn, Gaspar William J, Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch II Unit 101, March 8.
$227,990 D R Horton Inc to Miller Gregory Damon, Lot 60 Willow Walk, March 7.
$225,000 Brunke Angela to Schmidt Julianne Saenz, Lot 71 River Sound, March 8.
$225,000 Cam X Trust, Hmc Assets LLC to Reyes Dimas, Lot 46 Briarwood, March 8.
$225,000 Cucci Alexa M, Cucci Michael A, Najmy Alexa M to Pike Donald H, Pike Judith A, Lot 20 Blk B Braden River Lakes, March 8.
$225,000 Tussinger Kimberley R to Hicks Donna J, Yunckes Edward John, Lot 130 Regency Oaks, March 8.
$220,000 Oliva Maria, Oliva Rony, Solano Dunia to Clinton Michelle Lyn, Lot 66 Gates Creek, March 7.
$219,000 Enrique O Rodriguez and Ana M Rodriguez Joint Trust, Rodriguez Ana M, Rodriguez Enrique O to Daniels Gordon R, Lot 3 Blk A North Oak Estates, March 2.
$219,000 Peurifoy Joshua T to Bradley Gerald W, Grant Kelly B, Blk 2 Harbor Hills, March 7.
$218,000 Kted1 LLC to Delgado Joseph A III, Lot 34 Chelsea Oaks, March 7.
$215,000 Bouie Samara C, Richardson Fredrick D II to BaLCazar Gladys Cristina, BaLCazar Juan M, Lot 16 Country Palms, March 8.
$215,000 Hunnicutt Julie M to WeLCh Kevin, WeLCh Michelle, Lot 18 Blk B Beighneer Manor, March 7.
$215,000 Mikulec Donald J, Mikulec Virginia L to Beaudry Jeffrey, Lot 43 Parkside, March 8.
$212,500 Ferguson Family Trust, Ferguson Mary M, Ferguson William Scott to Cronkhite Christopher P, Vogel Julie J, Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 22, March 1.
$210,000 Diane L Saylor Trust, Saylor Diane L, Saylor Willie, Willie Saylor and Diane L Saylor Joint Living Trust to Wohlers Debra L, Seaside Gardens Replat, March 7.
$210,000 Stephenson Laura R, Stephenson Thomas E to Chubb Barbara A, Chubb John F, Lot 40 Blk E Kingsfield, March 1.
$210,000 Vogler Debra A, Vogler Edward II to Rantis Janet I E, Rantis Nicholas S, Palma Sola Trace Unit 367, March 8.
$209,900 Adams Ann M, Ann M Adams Trust to Blunt Angela D, Blunt S Douglas, Shoreline Terraces III at Perico Bay Club Unit 838, March 7.
$208,000 Doyle Mathew to Walker Janice L, Walker Michael S, Turnberry Woods at Conquistador Unit 7, March 1.
$207,000 Huff Myriam R, Wilson George Tobin, Wilson Myriam Renee to Moreno Castillo Monica Michelle, Trejo Juan Antonio Castillo, Lot 8 Blk E Fresh Meadows, March 7.
$205,600 Duran Patricia, Patricia Duran Living Trust to Beard Deborah M, Beard Donnie H, Lot 3 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, March 1.
$205,000 Altomonte Bonnie Ellein, Altomonte Ellein M to Acker Bruce C, Acker Smith Heather, Bruce Acker Trust, Watch at Waterlefe Unit 4 D, March 3.
$205,000 Cobb Denise, Cobb Ronald S to T and T Restoration and Development LLC, Lot 9 Willow Oaks, March 3.
$205,000 Culbertson Kathleen L to Debarbieri Paul, Palm Court Villas Unit 3 B, March 2.
$205,000 Leaning Palm Properties LLC to Foxwell David, Smith Pamela, Lot 4 Blk A Braden River Lakes, March 8.
$205,000 Pike Donald H, Pike Judith A to Carriveau Joleyn, Lot 68 River Sound, March 8.
$204,827 Highland Holdings Inc to Portalatin Hilda J, Lot 5 Columbus Landings, March 8.
$203,990 D R Horton Inc to Patterson Jennifer K, Lot 40 Willow Walk, March 7.
$202,990 D R Horton Inc to Patel Chaula Nikhil, Patel Nikhil Vitthalbhai, Lot 36 Willow Walk, March 3.
$202,100 Highland Holdings Inc to Arthur Joseph L, Lot 4 Columbus Landings, March 8.
$200,000 Bradenton Cottages LLC to Kaleta Michael J, Kaleta Nicole M, Lot 10 Blk A Crescent Heights, March 6.
$200,000 Ingenhaag Edith, Rugg Victor J to Morgan Barbara Hart, Morgan Dennis Wayne, Whitney Beach Unit 179, March 8.
$200,000 Zoellner Calvin C, Zoellner Patricia L to Smith Mark Richard, Lot 7 Foxchase, March 2.
$199,900 Chubb Barbara, Chubb John Frederick, Chubb John Fredrick to Rodriguez Brandie A, Rodriguez Miguel A, Blk 2 John Parrish Addition to Palmetto, March 1.
$199,900 Sherrell Betty Joe, Wds Trust to Tompkins Daniel C, Tompkins Marilyn L, Fairway Trace at Peridia Unit 4718, March 2.
$199,000 Alonso Valentin Lopez, Rider Angella Allena to Reckl Chantel, Reckl Peter, Roberts Park, March 1.
$196,000 Bruce F Yenny and Katherine Yenny Revocable Trust, Yenny Bruce F, Yenny Katherine to Fick Roy W, Sweet Jeanne A, Twelve Oaks III of Tara Unit 1804, March 7.
$195,000 Voinea Kimberly to Kimon James Peter, Pt 12-35-17, March 7.
$193,500 Bain Gail C to Baggetta Gabrielle D, Baggetta Joseph F, Lot 902 Harrison Ranch, March 8.
$192,500 Fifield Alan E, Fifield Deborah L to Bellamy Debra A, Bellamy Francis W, Cypress Strand Unit 21 101, March 8.
$191,300 John Cannon Homes Inc to Stern Ronald D, Stern Theodora, Lot 150 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, March 7.
$190,000 Freier Kyle, Freier Nicole to Hall John, Hall Renee, Lot 11 Oneco Orange Blossom Park, March 7.
$190,000 Murphy Thomas J Revocable Living Trust, Thomas J Murphy Revocable Living Trust, Walsh Kathy Jo to Dale Patricia A, Dale Paul L, Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 58, March 7.
$190,000 Murray Geraldine, Murray William to Newlove Catherine Elizabeth, Newlove Richard Gordon, Boca Grove Unit 203, March 8.
$188,500 59 Holdings LLC to Brown Matthew A, Lot 5 Blk A Ida K, March 7.
$186,500 Monchak Alex to Reinecke Elizabeth, Reinecke William F, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5813, March 7.
$186,395 K G Industries Inc to Dixon Angela M, Dixon Joel V II, Lot 4 A J Barnes, March 7.
$186,275 Heaton Phillip I, Heaton Sandra B to Jones Barbara A, Jones Donald E, Yarborough, March 8.
$186,000 Fortson Homes LLC to Roller Cassandra C, Roller Earnest A, Pinecrest, March 7.
$184,000 Andrews Lenna Y, Deming Steven G to Grimes Brian, Grimes Eric T, Grimes Lesley, Lot 3 Shannon Park, March 7.
$184,000 Talbot Carol M, Talbot John T to Brown Jeffrey, Harborage On Braden River I Unit A 08, March 7.
$183,000 Weingarten Barbara L, Weingarten Jonas to Ferreri Nicholas, Ferreri Viviana, Lot 20 Bayou Estates North, March 7.
$182,500 Babin Robert L to Foli Bryan L, Foli Rebecca C, River Oaks Apartments Unit 106 B, March 8.
$180,000 Goodpaster Gary G to Hague Charles, Hague Shannon, Lot 12 Palmview Acres, March 7.
$180,000 Kowit Fred, Kowit Ronna E to Glentzer Merril Tod, Glentzer Virginia Anne, Harborage On Braden River II Unit C 03, March 2.
$179,000 Carter Deborah to Klauber Sonia L, Lot 612 Copperstone, March 2.
$178,000 Henry Ivonne A to Saldana Ramiro Ramirez, Lot 6 Blk 38 Holiday Heights, March 8.
$178,000 Preslar Jennifer L, Preslar Sean D to Spycher Sabine, Spycher Werner, Blk 8 Southwood Village, March 8.
$175,000 Cowley Susan G Heath, Heath Susan G to Spire Debra, Spire Kevon, Fairway Gardens II at Tara Unit 3 101, March 7.
$175,000 Nussbaum Michelle, Nussbaum Seth R to Houtz Patricia Lynn, Houtz Richard Glenn, Lot 35 North River Estates, March 8.
$174,400 Dyer Kristi Wade, Dyer Thomas Brian, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Greenbrook Village Association Inc, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Washington Mutual Bank, Well Fargo Bank to Bcat 2015 Btt, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 120 Greenbrook Village 2015 Ca 001004, March 6.
$174,000 K G Industries Inc to Baskin Tracy, Lot 1 A J Barnes, March 1.
$174,000 Malwitz Gerald W, Malwitz Janet M to Buchs Patricia Ellen, Oakview Village Unit 709, March 2.
$174,000 Moore Marilyn J, Moore William to Bowers Mary E, Bowers Robert D, Colonial Drive of Mount Vernon Unit 9514, March 8.
$170,000 Hagelberg Frank, Hagelberg Patricia to Blanco Juvenal, Whitehead Sofia A, Whitehead Stuart A, Lot 17 Blk A Azalea Terrace, March 7.
$167,500 Foley Linda J, Foley Thomas F to Miller Richard, Miller Trudy, Lot 17 Blk B Country Club Heights, March 6.
$165,000 Grimes Brian T, Grimes Eric T, Grimes Lesley to Carluccio Kenneth Joseph, Carluccio Susan Marie Walton, Blk 7 Poinciana Park, March 1.
$165,000 Martel Kevin to Flook Brad, Flook Susan, Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 301, March 2.
$164,000 Booth James Aaron, Booth Lauren E to Newsome Carla, Newsome Terrance, Farrows, March 8.
$162,500 Lakner Patricia A, Lakner Steve M to Brennan Jerry L, Brennan Paula L, Tara Verandas Two Unit 102, March 8.
$162,500 Wiley Jean H to Kirshon Linda R, Wildewood Springs II A Unit 189, March 7.
$160,000 Berumen Ruben C to Gustafson Lindsey M, Huss Robby C, Pt 25-34-19, March 3.
$160,000 Terpstra Family LLC to Goodall Nancy M, Nancy M Goodall Revocable Trust, Palmtree Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 428, March 7.
$158,100 Ford Gladys Ruth, Gladys Ruth Ford Revocable Living Trust to Huynh Vu, Blk 45 Holiday Heights, March 2.
$157,200 Citimortgage Inc, Wahl Kyong C to Derwent Investments, Blk B Glen Ridge 2016 Ca 002413, March 7.
$155,000 Cruz Lindsay N, Cruz Manuel, Polihronopolos Lindsay N to Connelly Matthew T, Blk 26 Onahom Farms, March 2.
$155,000 Ford Pauline to Penion Colleen, Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 60, March 8.
$154,000 Alexander John E Sr, Alexander Mary Ann to Labell Taylor, Summerfield Hollow Unit 201, March 8.
$150,900 Benoit Cynthia, Benoit Joseph to Vosler Kennedy Shannon L, Lot 13 Cornwell and Hortons, March 8.
$150,000 Bent Allen S, Bent Judith A to Tirelli Anthony, Tirelli Bobbie Jo, Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 1, March 8.
$150,000 Hess Naita Nipper to Nolan James Andrew Jr, Blk 5 Cortez Gardens, March 8.
$150,000 Wilson Donna L to Pruitt Mary F, Greenbrook Walk Unit 103, March 8.
$149,900 Deyoung Anna Mae, Deyoung Living Trust to Brink Marilyn Ann, Brink Nathan J, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 238, March 3.
$149,900 Mueller Ellen B, Mueller Reinhard, Mueller Reinhard E to Hackney Niki C, Townsend Robert S, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 217, March 3.
$148,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Blood William, Lot 57 Cortez Landings, March 8.
$148,000 Martin Vincente Moreno, Useche Teofilo to Gomez Lazaro Jr, Lot 14 Blk A Meadow Green, March 3.
$145,900 Cook Kathy Ann, Cook Timothy J to Stampfer Samuel J, Greenbrook Walk Unit 102, March 7.
$145,000 Rodriguez Abraham Sanchez, Sanchez Ada, Ugando Abraham Sanchez to Guadalupe Samuel Alonso, Morales Diana, Blk 10 K S Willis of Memphis, March 1.
$143,000 Ford Kyle, Ford Michelle, Parsons Michelle M to Plovnick Brian G, Willowbrook Unit 3103, March 8.
$142,000 Asn Manta Investments LLC to Hunter Dawn, Blk B La Selva Park, March 8.
$142,000 Brown Billy, Brown Cheryl to Workman Jacqueline L, Greens at Pinebrook Unit 402, March 7.
$141,000 Ward Dell Oren to Whalen Robert G W, Lot 8 Blk D Lyonsdale, March 1.
$140,000 Mills Gail Coleman, Mills Morris Leo Jr to Watson Jan F, Watson Wayne S, Lot 6 Sunshine Harbor, March 7.
$140,000 Palmer Anthony R, Palmer Joann M to Pettersen Anne, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove II Unit 3002, March 1.
$139,900 Merzius Dominique, Merzius Mariela to Peralta Celeste Valle, Peralta Jose Valle, Pinecrest, March 7.
$138,500 Hardman George, Hardman Karen to Janik Richard Charles Sr, Janik Susan Marie, Lot 58 River Isles, March 7.
$135,000 Kuiken Ellen R, Kuiken Robert J to Az Beach LLC, Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 102, March 8.
$132,500 Shields Daniel T, Shields Melissa R to Blair Nicholas J, Lot 3 Blk 11 Sabal Harbour, March 7.
$132,000 Bailey Charles D to Ala Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 410817, Lot 72 Woods of Whitfield, March 2.
$132,000 Freeman Clark Tracy Renee to Johnson Wesley Alan, Lot 1 Sunkist Annex, March 8.
$130,000 Cjh Property Management LLC to Boyes Stephen D, Pt 35-34-17, March 7.
$129,500 Sciara Frank, Sciara Gail to Otto Carol A, Otto Russell M, Heritage Village West Unit 4222, March 7.
$127,000 Bair Yalili to J and K Investments LLC, Lot 8 Blk G Windsor Park, March 8.
$127,000 Bristol Jason to Keddington Malachi, Lot 12 Blk H Singletarys, March 7.
$120,000 Kona Property Trust, Lido Assets Inc to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Debra A Gennett Ira 8004040, Debra A Gennett Ira 8004053, Gennett Debra A Ira 8004040, Lot 3 Blk C Harmon Park, March 1.
$118,500 Hayes Albert to Grassia Joseph, Lot 2 Blk 11 Sabal Harbour, March 3.
$118,000 Goffinet Carrie K to Stageberg Karin Marie, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 14, March 7.
$117,000 Armstrong Edmond E, Armstrong Patricia R to Deweerd Andrew G, Huntington Woods Unit C, March 6.
$115,000 Schwendinger Mary R, Weaver Edwin H Jr to Nicoletti Michael, Nicoletti Patricia, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 14 D, March 7.
$112,500 Sena David to Sena David, Sena Wendy D, Lot 5235 Mill Creek, March 3.
$112,000 Black Daniel P, Black Eloise to Kaufman Martha Ann, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 588, March 2.
$111,500 Arimont Louis A, Arimont Luis A, Bonilla Johanna, Bonilla Ricardo to Silverhouse Properties LLC, Pt 17-34-18, March 3.
$110,000 Gilmore Lance to Smith Chris J, Smith Robin, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 34 F, March 8.
$108,000 Chirinos Alejandro, Chirinos Christina, Chirinos Cristina, Hickman Pilar, Rothenberger Magda, Spires Rosario, Srour Silvia, Sutherland Angela to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC, Lot 13 Blk D Braden River City, March 7.
$105,000 Tyrrell Michael T to Mozian Christine, Mozian Harry, Ironwood Twelfth Unit 501A A, March 8.
$100,500 York Molly A to Watkins Vinita A, Gardens at Palm Aire Country Club Unit 103, March 7.
$100,000 Cintron Ethel, Cintron Julio to Trosch Kathleen Joy, Trosch Thomas Louis, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 103, March 3.
$100,000 Hadlock Danielle to Bennett Jacqueline, Bennett Matthew, Pt 34-34-18, March 6.
$98,000 Heinrich Glenn W, Heinrich Marie to Shahinian Patricia A, Cortez Villas Condominium 4 Unit 46, March 8.
$96,000 Pelletz Marc to Cappas Alexis Rivera, Santana Rosario, Orange Park, March 2.
$95,000 Caldwell David L, Caldwell Diana M to Cynthia J Wolfe Revocable Trust, Wolfe Cynthia J, Wolfe Stephen P, Lot 6 Blk E Tidevue Estates Second Addition, March 8.
$95,000 Dennie Sandra L to Mccutcheon David M, Mccutcheon Joyce M, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 149, March 8.
$95,000 Petska Brian P, Petska Lori J to Hartman Barbara A, Hartman Wallace W, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 22, March 6.
$93,846 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Resort Sixty Six, March 8.
$90,300 Riva Flavio to Block Christopher A, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 2203, March 8.
$90,000 Baron Herbert B to Hartung Elizabeth M, Lot 12 Riverview, March 3.
$90,000 Bonner Patsy J Trust Agreement, Finlayson Craig, Patsy J Bonner Trust Agreement to Jerzyk Marcia, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 510, March 2.
$89,470 Lese Elizabeth Ann, Lese Ronald John to Wise Amy R, Wise Brock T, Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 54, March 7.
$89,100 Mcguire Johnsie R Jr, Mcguire Karen L to Lsf8 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust, Grande Villa Estates 2016 Ca 003231, March 6.
$89,000 Gerdeman Neal J to Adam Banks, Wilkins Michale, Giant Oak Building of Harbor Pines Unit 1, March 8.
$88,000 Barbour Elizabeth, Morrow Elizabeth to Martyna Fl LLC, Palms of Cortez Unit 15, March 7.
$87,500 Ls Fl Ranch LLC to Mcclellan Christopher D, Mcclellan Karen M, Pt 5-36-21, March 8.
$85,800 Ford Catherine, Regions Bank to Christenson LLC, Lot 9 Blk A Citrus Meadows 2015 Ca 001473, March 7.
$85,000 Bruce V Simes Restated Property Trust, Simes Bruce V Restated Property Trust, Wenzel Robert L to Depietro Carol A, Depietro Michael P, Cordova Villas Unit A, March 2.
$85,000 Kavis Michael J to Morton Donna, Murray Thomas, Terraces 1 at Tara Unit 305, March 8.
$85,000 Nancy Palmer Dixon Revocable Trust, Palmer Dixon Nancy to Bontrager Floyd, Pt 7-36-22, March 6.
$83,500 Sulkowski Edward J to Sulkowski Edward J, Sulkowski Matthew J, Palm Lakes Unit 12, March 8.
$83,000 Marsh Jeffrey F, Marsh Marilynn J to Riddle Kathy A, Cortez Villas Condominium 2 Unit 34, March 7.
$82,500 Patch Coleen M to Bergschneider Rebecca R, Bergschneider William G, Rebecca R Bergschneider Living Trust, William G Bergschneider Living Trust, Cortez Villas Condominium 6 Unit 70, March 3.
$80,347 Hoopingarner Brice W to Eight Hoops LLC, 0, March 1.
$80,347 Hoopingarner Brice W to Eight Hoops LLC, Adams Annex, March 1.
$78,900 Staudt George to Cantolino Prop I LLC, Morningside Unit 210, March 1.
$75,900 Juhasz Maureen to Caudill Mary, Walsh Robert P Jr, Bayshore On The Lake Unit 425, March 8.
$75,000 Crucero Management Ltd to Barfields Wrecker Service Inc, Pt 24-35-17, March 7.
$74,900 Duguay Daniel A, Duguay Susan K to Havens Patrice L, Westwinds Village Unit M 17, March 6.
$74,000 Hicks Christine Major to Major Samuel R, Lot 1 R D K Estates, March 1.
$73,900 Ha Myung Ja, Ha Samuel to Solway Maria K, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 271, March 7.
$73,845 Strickland James A, Strickland Renee T, Toussaint F Bayrd, Toussaint Wanda M to Countyline Ranch LLC, Pt 14-37-22, March 8.
$73,000 Oelker Dave to Sondra Tornga Living Trust, Tornga Sondra, Lot 6 Blk 42 First Addition to Trailer Estates, March 6.
$72,800 Koeller Jennifer K to Deritter David R, Deritter Nancy L, Blk 15 Palma Sola Park, March 8.
$72,000 Brennan Joan I, Brennan John G to Schammert Diane L, Westwinds Village Unit L 9, March 8.
$72,000 Rowicki Patricia to Sarlan Anthony, Sarlan Marla Sue Blair, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 212, March 8.
$71,000 Gonzalez Luis to Helton David G, Helton Janet S, Pt 5-35-22, March 7.
$70,500 Boisvert Jacques A, Jacques A Boisvert Revocable Trust to Saranich Rebecca, Saranich Stephen, Lot 36 Blk 28 Trailer Estates, March 1.
$70,000 Batteiger Richard P, Dafler Christy B to Fifield Alan E, Fifield Deborah L, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 281, March 8.
$70,000 Carlin Carol V, Carlin Larry E to Sharpe Family Trust, Sharpe Karl D, Sharpe Terris C, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 324, March 8.
$70,000 Copeland Leonard B, Copeland Susie M to Trustee Management Services LLC, Lot 20 Blk B Oakwood, March 2.
$70,000 Hock Donald R to Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 22, Lot 50 Blk H Tangelo Park 2016 Ca 003144, March 7.
$68,000 Difiore Philip J to Sprague Lewis B, Sprague Tommie H, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 65 4, March 7.
$68,000 Jmb Analytics LLC to Balderas Ramirez Iveth, Pinon Luna Reynaldo, Blk B Tylers, March 8.
$67,500 Bailey Jeffrey W, Bailey Penny to Bragg Jean Chrisman, Villager Apartments Unit 72, March 3.
$65,250 Newby Melanie A to Harward Phillip D, Newby Melanie A, Lot 32 Blk B Pine Meadow, March 7.
$65,000 Gebhardt Jane A, Gebhardt Paul T to Gregory Billie, Gregory Sharon W, Chateau Village Unit 176, March 8.
$65,000 Rady Dolores T, Rady Family Revocable Trust, Rady Stephen V to Haynes Denise K, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 245, March 7.
$62,000 Hollabaugh Bill, Hollabaugh William F, Taylor Katherine A, Villa Vista Grande to Lindnal Halina, Lindnal Stanislaw, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 315, March 2.
$62,000 Mccarthy Robert E, Mccarthy Wanda L to Sellers James, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 36, March 2.
$60,000 Diem Beverly Ann, Diem Darrin Robert to Mcneil Patrick Richardo, Lot 9 Blk B Palmetto Gardens, March 8.
$59,500 Walker Margaret, Walker Paul R Sr to Crawford Deborah K, Royer David L, Royer Holly L, Palm Lake Estates Unit 247, March 7.
$59,000 Cartwright Gloria, Chaignet Gloria, Serafin Eleanor to Warmuth Michael C, Villager Apartments Unit 106, March 8.
$55,000 Simpson Allene to Denuyl Charles L, Denuyl Sandra K, Leisure Lake Village Unit 23, March 7.
$54,000 Bower Earl Eugene to Urchike Linda, Woodward Evelyn, Woodward Ronald, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 180, March 2.
$54,000 Domsic Michael, Perich Don Robert, Perich Doris R to Robbins Iona K, Robbins Richard V, Leisure Lake Village Unit 39, March 3.
$54,000 Morris Carman R, Morris Clare to Broad Richard L, Roberts Sally E, Fourth Bayshore Unit H 34, March 8.
$53,000 Aronin Jason, Aronin Yvonne to Fortson Homes LLC, 0, March 7.
$52,000 Billy M Orman and Joyce D Orman Revocable Trust, Orman Billy M Revocable Trust, Orman Joyce D Revocable Trust, Schumacher Sharon to Leedham George Edward, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 222 E, March 8.
$52,000 Michaux Karen to Strayer Jessica, Strayer Steven, Pt 9-37-21, March 2.
$50,000 Astro Reo LLC to 1707 32Nd Avenue Land Trust, Gray Margaret, Pinecrest, March 1.
$49,050 Hamm Shane M, Lord Hamm Jessica to Lord Hamm Jessica, Lot 5 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, March 7.
$48,000 Clapp William Ford, Hummel Nancy E to Russo Kathleen M, Lot 37 Sugar Creek Campground Estates, March 8.
$48,000 Tabor Geneva Anne to Gustafson David A, Gustafson Lisa L, Lot 1 Blk I Desoto Community, March 8.
$46,000 Morelock Judy A to Morelock Roger Alan Jr, Westwinds Village Unit D 4, March 6.
$45,486 Greenberg Joel to Greenberg Joel, Sutton Greenberg Monica, Lot 12 Arbor Oaks, March 8.
$45,000 Adams James E to Stokke Kyle N, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 124, March 6.
$45,000 Coddington Glenn Matthew, Coddington Hobart Joseph to Snyder Frederick W, Burgundy Unit 229, March 8.
$44,651 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Resort Sixty Six, March 8.
$44,000 Trommel Leonard to Downwinder Investments LLC, Yarborough, March 7.
$42,000 Burke Elaine Y, Burke Robert G to Hankins Claudette Sue, Hankins Michael George, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 136, March 7.
$41,000 Little Thomas M to Jpr Golf LLC, Pt 10-34-17, March 8.
$40,000 Duchart Aexander G, Duchart Raffaela, Ward Raffaela to Duchart Alexander G, Duchart Raffaela, Lot 28 Blk 5 River Haven, March 8.
$40,000 Genre Cynthia L, Springhorn Christopher G, Springhorn Scott J, Springhorn Todd B, YaLCin Laurel V to Thompson Catherine E, Cortez Villas Unit 68, March 8.
$39,000 Rana Virgmia A to Hickey Michael J, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit Q 2, March 1.
$37,500 Dubre Barbara F, Dubre Oliver F to Damron Theresa M, Damron Wesley B, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 36, March 8.
$36,000 Chateau Village Cooperative Inc to Sanderson Robert W, Chateau Village Unit 58, March 7.
$35,000 Asencio Marie I to Mcauley Dan, Pt 32-36-21, March 8.
$35,000 Cook George W, Cook Marian J to Kidwell Donald G Sr, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 17, March 3.
$32,500 Burgundy Unit One Association Inc to Herder Jack, Burgundy Unit 108, March 1.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Grems Donald E, Grems Mary Gale, Westwinds Village Unit T 7, March 3.
$29,900 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Trend Re LLC, Fair Lane Acres 2017 Td 000001, March 8.
$28,000 Fester John, Fester Shirley to Musser Keith A, Leisure Lake Village Unit 525, March 7.
$26,000 Oudendyk Helen to Maheu Frank Jr, Lot 10 Blk G Floridana Mobile Homesite, March 8.
$25,000 Gera Investments Inc to Esgeda Investments Inc, Lot 2 Ho Wil, March 8.
$20,000 Green John G to Dixon Willie, Blk J Braden Manor, March 1.
