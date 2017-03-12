Real estate transactions March 13, 2017

$2,650,000 Lg Sr 70 and 30Th LLC to Inmagar LLC, Pt 8-35-18, Feb. 22.
$2,200,000 Manatee County School Board to William Monroe Rowlett Academy For Arts and Communication Inc, 0, Feb. 23.
$1,150,000 Jet Enterprises LLC to Ray Joseph Enterprises of Florida Inc, Heritage Pines, Feb. 24.
$875,000 Bruce V Simes Seperate Property Trust, Simes Bruce V Seperate Property Trust, Sutton Samuel Jefferson, Wenzel Robert L to Xie Chunshui, Blk 18 Oneco Park, Feb. 24.
$860,000 Cason Gayla S, Cason Larry E to My Buoy Blue LLC, Blk 19 West Wind Shores, Feb. 28.
$836,000 Fidelholtz James I to Champ Regis G, Lot 18 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Feb. 24.
$792,510 Wci Communities LLC to Kukulka Martha, Kukulka Rick, Lot 9 Tidewater Preserve, Feb. 22.
$700,000 Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo, Ira Account Z029889, Sunvest Enterprises Inc to Taylor Barbara A, Taylor David W, Lot 17 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Feb. 24.
$699,000 Cloutier Richard A to Kamal Gagan Deep, Lot 13 Blk 13 Shore Acres, Feb. 24.
$685,000 Foster Judith Kathlyn Palmer, Foster William to Marcoux Maria, Marcoux Richard, Longboat Harbour Towers Unit 802, Feb. 22.
$675,000 Manning Diana L to Vandyk 1St Gulf Coast Dockside LLC, Blk 87 Cortez, Feb. 22.
$665,555 Colabella Cheryl Santor, Colabella Keith to Bennett Alison, Blevins Jesse A, Pt 19-35-20, Feb. 24.
$625,000 Lasalla Michael, Lasalla Valerie to Taylor David, Taylor Marsha, Lot 91 Lake Club, Feb. 22.
$575,000 Fisher Anthony Alan, Fisher Stephanie M to Fisher Michelle M, Fisher Timothy M, Lot 1 Blk G Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 28.
$575,000 Merriken Harry Ernest III, Merriken Mary Elizabeth to Beverly F Sloat Revocable Trust, Sloat Beverly F, Sloat William, Lot 70 Esplanade, Feb. 24.
$550,000 Akawi Xin to Giroux Paul, Giroux Susan, Watercrest Unit 401, Feb. 24.
$516,524 D R Horton Inc to Edward J Ross and Mary M Ross Revocable Living Trust, Ross Edward J, Ross Mary M, Lot 20 Rye Wilderness Estates, Feb. 24.
$490,000 Casto Deborah, Casto Deborah Ellen to Shubert Steven M, Shubert Susan, Lot 11 Highgate, Feb. 28.
$472,000 Fenstemaker Gary R, Fenstemaker Sandra J, Gary R Fenstemaker and Sandra J Fenstemaker Revocable Trust to Kaskela Paul H, Kaskela Valerie I, Lot 10 Whispering Pines, Feb. 28.
$460,000 Pendleton Leon D, Pendleton Phyllis E to Lynch James C Jr, Lynch Pamela J, Pamela J Lynch 2013 Trust, Lot 32 Edgewater Village, Feb. 22.
$452,000 Council Amy L, Council David W to Osborn Leslie J, Osborn William F, Lot 7179 Mill Creek, Feb. 23.
$435,000 Campbell Kevin M to Barnhart Eric Lee, Barnhart Kristen Alane, Lot 96 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 27.
$435,000 Garrett Kathleen C, Garrett Luther E to Cogen Barbara J, Cogen Charles M, Lot 64 Edgewater Village, Feb. 27.
$433,000 Richardson Mandy L, Richardson Todd M to Stefanski Leanne M, Stefanski Revocable Family Trust, Stefanski Ryan M, Lot 5027 Mill Creek, Feb. 24.
$423,978 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Matheson Diane C, Lot 189 Indigo, Feb. 28.
$405,000 Rosinsky Robert W to Mckay Scott, Lot 7 Blk B River Point of Manatee, Feb. 23.
$404,085 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Schwarz Blanca Mayra Amaya, Schwarz Emanuel Felix, Lot 171 Del Webb, Feb. 28.
$395,000 Andrew C Heeren Revocable Trust, Heeren Andrew C, Lauren M Prato Revocable Trust, Prato Lauren M to Heeren Andrew C, Lot 48 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 22.
$385,000 Andino Christopher, Andino Keri E to Willemsen Michelle L, Willemsen Scott Keith, Lot 14 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 24.
$383,000 Brown Jillian J, Brown Troy to Mattingly Debra J, Mattingly Hubert E III, Lot 18 Boccage, Feb. 23.
$376,000 David H Mcdonald Family Irrevocable Trust, Higgins Marta Makara, Kristina C Mcdonald Family Irrevocable Trust, Makara Roman T, Mcdonald David H Family Irrevocable Trust, Mcdonald Kristina C Family Irrevocable Trust to Strom David L, Lot 66 Coral Shores, Feb. 27.
$375,000 Azerad Gisele D, Azerad Isaac M to Mazzarella Alexis L, Mazzarella Dominic J, Lot 29 Woodridge Oaks, Feb. 22.
$375,000 Wu Kathleen J to Graves Stephen B, Larkin Elizabeth, Vistas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit Iv 404, Feb. 24.
$370,000 Horn Maureen, Horn Stephen Gerard, John G Quinlan Revocable Trust, Margaret M Quinlan Revocable Trust to Branciforte Scott, Branciforte Sherri, Lot 17 Blk C Lakeridge Falls, Feb. 24.
$369,000 Strickland James Robert to Egan Timothy Patrick, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1203, Feb. 23.
$363,000 Knieriem Thomas J, Zorovich Claudia H to Taylor Sharon, Lot 365 Country Creek, Feb. 23.
$360,000 Hetager Leroy G, Hetager Lois E to Garcia Luis F, Mailaender Susan C, Lot 49 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, Feb. 22.
$350,000 Wenzel Vivian Celeste to Wenzel Nancy, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 41, Feb. 28.
$343,233 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Stone Diana, Stone Philip, Lot 76 Indigo, Feb. 28.
$335,000 Butz Joanne L, Butz Robert F to Eelma Birgit, Lorenzo Santiago, Lot 25 Central Park, Feb. 22.
$334,871 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Healy Donna, Healy Shane, Lot 81 Indigo, Feb. 28.
$330,302 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Incrocci Kristin, Lot 12 Magnolia Point, Feb. 28.
$330,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Kagele Elizabeth, Lot 368 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 28.
$326,537 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Andre F Savrimoutou 2016 Living Trust, Savrimoutou Andre F, Savrimoutou Halina, Lot 250 Eagle Trace, Feb. 28.
$325,000 Berry Jamie A to Barkley Dale O II, Sterling Kelli L, Lot 20 Ciprianis Second, Feb. 23.
$325,000 Griffith Diane Wolfe, Griffiths Diane Wolfe, Irwin R Wolfe Jr Revocable Trust, Richard I Wolfe Living Revocable Trust, Wolfe Edwin R Jr, Wolfe Irwin R III, Wolfe James A, Wolfe Janet, Wolfe Mark A, Wolfe Richard I Living Revocable Trust, Wolfe Thomas E to Hiskes George, Hiskes Marlaine, Bayview Grove, Feb. 23.
$325,000 Van Rapalje Nicholas to Rosenberg Liz, Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 33, Feb. 23.
$320,000 Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Pr2 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank to Powell Carl, Powell Cheryl, Lot 55 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge, Feb. 22.
$317,000 Cah 2014 2 Borrower LLC to Mckinney Matthew Jr, Mckinney Renee, Lot 25 Mckinley Oaks, Feb. 24.
$315,348 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Dolan Robert D, Dolan Sandra H, Lot 93 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Feb. 22.
$315,000 Geraldine W Hartley Revocable Trust, Hartley Geraldine W to Johnston Jeffrey C, Johnston Stacey, Lot 16 Saddlehorn Estates, Feb. 28.
$315,000 Moriarty Edward F, Moriarty Simonne C to Hoffman Sheri Lynn, Sheri Lynn Hoffman Trust, Lot 72 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 24.
$314,400 M I Homes of Tampa LLC to Bolton Arthur Clark, Bolton Meena Khan, Lot 50 Brookside Estates, Feb. 22.
$314,114 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Gratta Raymond, Yenco Carol Ann, Lot 200 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Feb. 28.
$307,500 Gulfside Development LLC to Schuckenbrock Joan, Bayou Unit 4 B, Feb. 28.
$306,000 Patterson Jean H, Patterson Joseph V to Schwegel Casey, Schwegel Rachel, Lot 45 Summerfield Village, Feb. 24.
$305,345 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Meneo Frank J Jr, Meneo Patricia S, Lot 30 Villa Amalfi, Feb. 22.
$305,000 Edwards Robert Blinch, Peterson Kent to Torrington Amy Cross, Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7935, Feb. 24.
$301,240 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Mcclain Daniel W, Mcclain Janet H, Lot 13 Old Mill Preserve, Feb. 28.
$294,500 Grisham Benny L, Grisham Sherrie K to Petersen Jack D, Lot 589 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Feb. 24.
$290,000 Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust B, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Cheatham Kimberly Nichol, Lot 23 Forest Creek, Feb. 28.
$285,000 Flodapi LLC to Kessler Gloria, Lot 46 Whitebridge Court, Feb. 27.
$283,310 River Reach Associates LLC to Michel Thomas, Lot 150 Rivers Reach, Feb. 28.
$280,919 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Fager Peter G, Lot 84 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Feb. 28.
$280,000 Brown David, Brown Ellen to Ashcroft Allen J Jr, Ashcroft Sarah S, Lot D 38 Rosedale Highlands, Feb. 28.
$278,990 D R Horton Inc to Rzepa Matthew Clement Jr, Rzepa Michele, Lot 405 Del Tierra, Feb. 24.
$276,000 Bukovan John E, Bukovan Laura R to Maxhimer Ellen Virginia Large, Maxhimer Kevin, Lot 174 Sugar Mill Lakes, Feb. 22.
$276,000 Gilliland Tina, Hopkins Martin to Bautista Jonathan M, Bautista Mahalia P, Lot 10 Plantation Bay, Feb. 22.
$275,000 Bloomston Shane K, Dalton Blair J to Blair Bradford B, Lot 2 Westbay Estates, Feb. 24.
$274,000 Callaghan Donna G, Callaghan Douglas E to Linton Ellen Marbury, Lot 65 Tara, Feb. 23.
$274,000 Degaetano Lisa to Estrada Erika G, Estrada Jose G, Lot 56 Crystal Lakes, Feb. 24.
$272,000 Potenzone Joseph to Berkowitz Jodene, Berkowitz Michael, Lot 40 Quail Run, Feb. 28.
$270,000 Youngs Christopher B, Youngs Clare M, Youngs John G, Youngs Webster J to Colbert Robin B, Lot 12 Blk H Chaparral II, Feb. 24.
$269,000 Kaufman Martha Ann to Bailey Jeffrey, Bailey Penny, Blk 62 Whitfield Estates, Feb. 22.
$268,000 Gordon Bryan J, Gordon Leah E to Lindquist Lisa N, Lot 955 Harrison Ranch, Feb. 24.
$262,800 John Cannon Homes Properties LLC to Kozlowski Frederick, Kozlowski Martha, Lot 19 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 22.
$260,000 Robertson Jay H to Aulds Crystal B, Aulds Lesley L, Lot 82 Cottages at San Casciano, Feb. 24.
$256,700 Bellman John J, Bellman Nancy C to Johnston Edward R, Johnston Eugenia M, Pinehurst Village Unit 238, Feb. 22.
$256,500 Johnson Rae Ann, Rae Ann Johnson Trust to Eades Christina, Eades John Michale, Eades Lillian Christina, Lot 135 Arbor Lakes A, Feb. 28.
$255,620 Djn Investments of Florida LLC to Baacke Brian Wayne, Baacke Lisa Ann, Lot 138 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 22.
$255,000 Harris Alvin A, Harris Betty Lou Dierks, Hubbard Diana D to Kramer Pamela Merritt, Villas at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 62B, Feb. 23.
$253,825 Pulte Home Company LLC to Blades G Joanne, Blades William O, Lot 385 Del Webb, Feb. 24.
$250,500 Dixon Shirley M to Lheureux George J, Lheureux Joanne M, Lot 60 Arbor Creek, Feb. 22.
$250,000 Dieringer Charlotte M, Dieringer Henry W to Dieringer Diana M, Dieringer Henry W III, Lot 778 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Feb. 27.
$250,000 Forbord Austin, Forbord Michelle, Forbord Nancy, Trott Michelle to David Michael J, Lauer Karla B, Lot 55 Mote Ranch, Feb. 28.
$250,000 Mullins Staker Toni L, Staker Michael D Jr to Richardson Mandy L, Richardson Todd M, Lot 25 Blk B Pointe West, Feb. 24.
$249,000 Smith Sue Ann to Marge Wayne A Sr, Lot 43 Blk A Heather Glen, Feb. 28.
$248,000 Cioffi Joseph M, Cioffi Mary Jo to Williford Diana B, Williford Gregory, Lot 4 Blk 8 Village Green of Bradenton, Feb. 27.
$245,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Sarver Greg D, Captains Point of Manatee Unit 204, Feb. 22.
$245,000 Mattingly Debra J, Mattingly Hubert E III to Corbin Douglas Leroy, Shannon Patti Lynn, Lot 20 Riverbay Townhomes, Feb. 24.
$243,490 D R Horton Inc to Ameritrust Group LLC, Lot 402 Del Tierra, Feb. 28.
$242,500 Velichko Andrew Jr, Velichko Marva to Cheryl A Dell Family Trust, Dell Cheryl A Family Trust, Dell Leroy R, Fairway Trace at Peridia I Unit 4240, Feb. 28.
$240,490 D R Horton Inc to Emerick Ernest A, Lot 7 Cottages at San Lorenzo, Feb. 28.
$236,500 Glanz Jon to Connolly Denise M, Connolly Timothy J, Hidden Lake Unit 102, Feb. 24.
$232,000 Kramer Pamela M to Easterling Barbara S, Easterling Raymond W, Villas at Wild Oak Bay II Unit 38B, Feb. 22.
$229,019 Slv II Cce Venture LP to Djn Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 138 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 22.
$220,000 Smith Darlene A to Donohue Robert M, Lot 327 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Feb. 28.
$215,172 Pgci Iv LLC to Ogilbee Michael, Sapiano Joan P, Lot 41 Silverleaf, Feb. 28.
$212,500 Greenpoint Land Group LLC to Nagel Cynthia B, Nagel Mark A, Riverdale Revised, Feb. 28.
$211,250 David C Thompson Revocable Trust, Thompson David C to Grabowski Mary K, River Dance Unit 111, Feb. 23.
$211,000 Barr Darren Todd, Barr Sara Mary Rita to Miller Jeffrey, Miller Kara, Veranda III at River Strand Unit 2013, Feb. 28.
$210,000 Caine John R, Caine John Randolph Sr to Crawford Sandra M, Crawford Terry L, Lot 42 Whitney Meadows, Feb. 28.
$210,000 Steckel Jonathan, Steckel Vivienne to Freed Benjamin J, Freed Emily G, Lot 136 Harrison Ranch, Feb. 24.
$201,650 K G Industries Inc to Brunner Barbara Marie, Brunner David Ray, Blk B Lincoln Park, Feb. 28.
$200,000 Colagiovanni Fred, Colagiovanni Maria to Global Impact Real Estate II LLC, Lot 9 C B Cliffton, Feb. 28.
$200,000 Greenpoint Land Group LLC to Mills Andrew John W, Mills April Danielle, Riverdale Revised, Feb. 28.
$200,000 Smith Miriam D, Smith Robert F to Bauer Steven V, Sutton Place Unit Pha 5, Feb. 22.
$200,000 Wyszomirski Patricia, Wyszomirski William J to Kramer Elizabeth C, Kramer Robert T, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 226, Feb. 24.
$199,000 Coffin Jeffery L to Williams Brenda Lee, Williams Earl Lee, River Yacht and Racquet Club Unit 307, Feb. 28.
$195,000 Beverly Sally Jo, Sgrosso Sally Jo to Hopkins Mary Ann, Mount Vernon 1 B Unit 9428, Feb. 28.
$192,000 Haynes Deborah A, Haynes Robert S Jr to Chernyak Aleksandr, Chernyak Elena, Seaside Gardens Replat, Feb. 23.
$189,500 Bicksler Theodore J, Gaffney Patricia K to Gaffney Patricia K, Lot 146 Rivers Reach, Feb. 24.
$186,500 Southstone Properties LLC to Cuahonte Daniel S, Lot 2 Blk I Bayshore Gardens, Feb. 27.
$185,000 Colwell Lotus H to Dahl Brett L, Lot 6 Blk S Highland Shores, Feb. 22.
$183,500 Pfeifer Aubrey, Pfeifer Timothy S to Bixby Cynthia P, Bixby Robert S, Lot 5 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Feb. 22.
$180,000 Estrada Erika G, Estrada Jose G to Fiechter Diane T, Fiechter Paul E Jr, Lot 61 Lamp Post Place, Feb. 28.
$180,000 Palomino Tommy E to Fernando Jose, Fernando Rosa, Lot 18 Blk 2 Whitfield Manor, Feb. 28.
$180,000 Young Eyre Ruth to Beach David E, Beach Nancy K, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 28, Feb. 28.
$179,900 Wallace Benjamin D, Wallace Stephanie to Labrador Aries Cuarto, Labrador Grace M, Swan Opal, Swan Stephen, Lot 16 Blk A Laney, Feb. 28.
$178,520 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Mahoney Peter, Mahoney Tracy, Lot 92 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 28.
$177,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kingsland Carrie Erberfeld, Lot 16 Peaceful Pines, Feb. 28.
$175,000 Williams Donna to Mdr Drywall Contractors Corp, Lot 13 Blk 3 Cedar Manor, Feb. 28.
$169,000 Laplante Yvonne J to Asse Assanefie, Jean Baptiste Celouis, Lot 4 Blk M Tangelo Park, Feb. 28.
$168,000 Reinders Jan, Reinders Jochina Broertjes to Jenkins Hoke F, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 332, Feb. 28.
$165,000 Lampros Elaine J, Lampros Nicholas George to Stoeckel Catherine L, Stoeckel Eric F, Stoeckel Revocable Trust, Eagle Creek V Unit 7602, Feb. 23.
$165,000 Mercury Capital Real Estate Holdings LLC to Delfin Investments LLC, Delfin Properties LLC, Lot 15 Blk 37 Holiday Heights, Feb. 28.
$164,000 Zane Irene K to Depalma Franklin Thomas Jr, Depalma Heather Lanae, 0, Feb. 24.
$163,400 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Heron Creek, Feb. 27.
$162,000 Franklin J Samson and Audrey L Oconnell Revocable Living Trust, Oconnell Audrey L, Samson Franklin J to Maldonado Jesus, Ochoa Priscila, Lot 18 Country Club Court, Feb. 22.
$159,900 Vaughan John L to Kimball Diana L, Oak Trail Unit 4818, Feb. 22.
$155,000 Luparell Jarrod to Hancock Jennifer S, 0, Feb. 27.
$155,000 White Joanette M, White Lauren A to Calaski Janice W, Calaski Robert G, Independence Drive of Mount Vernon Unit 4802On, Feb. 27.
$149,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Bealer Jeffrey W, Bealer Magdalena, Lot 59 Cortez Landings, Feb. 28.
$149,500 Ehh3 Inc to Collins Matthew Stephen Cassidy, Colllins Patrick, Colllins Theresa C, Jones Jessica Rose, Palmetto Point, Feb. 24.
$148,000 Lynch Michael E, Lynch Sondra Jean to Paulsen Harlan A, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 103, Feb. 27.
$147,000 Taylor Carolyn M, Taylor Guy L to Vyas Bhargav B, Vyas Danielle N, Lot 16 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor, Feb. 22.
$145,500 Pineda Humberto, Pineda Pamela to Brittain Jeanne H, Wildewood Springs Hb Unit 143, Feb. 23.
$145,200 Lee Alan P, Lee Alan Paul, Multibank 2010 1 Sfr Venture LLC, Oak Terrace of Manatee Homeowners Association Inc, Samuels William F to Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Pr1 Trust, Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Pr4 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank, Lot 106 Oak Terrace 2013 Ca 001730, Feb. 27.
$145,000 Dains Ronald, Dains Sylvia to Carpenter Carolyn S, Carpenter David W, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 30, Feb. 23.
$145,000 Simonis Michael D to Sousa Walter F, Lot 10 Westbury Court, Feb. 28.
$145,000 Teixeira Gustavo to Collins Adam, Willowbrook Unit 2403, Feb. 22.
$132,000 Kirrane Eleanor C to Kirrane Terry E, Kirrane Thomas J, Meadowcroft Unit 1446, Feb. 28.
$130,000 Mitchell Margaret E, Mitchell Willie J, Mitchell Willie James to Soto Luserito Perez, Pt 30-34-18, Feb. 28.
$127,000 Kummer Mary J to Mckenzie Johnna L, Pic Town, Feb. 22.
$125,900 Holmes Gail Marjorie, Holmes Lowell Levon to Dahl Gerald A, Dahl Sandra W, Meadowcroft Unit 5715, Feb. 23.
$125,000 Fisher Douglas Todd to Duell Klaus, Betts and Clark, Feb. 27.
$125,000 Phillips Suzanne, Phillips Tegid Gwynn to Trautmann Brigitte Sabine, Trautmann Enrico Carlo Federico, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104, Feb. 28.
$125,000 Super George A to Klumpner Peter R, 0, Feb. 27.
$121,500 Grassia Philip G to Cioffi Joseph M, Cioffi Mary Jo, Meadowcroft Unit 5616, Feb. 27.
$117,500 Palma Sola Investments I LLC to Fortson Homes LLC, Pt 28-34-17, Feb. 24.
$117,000 Arrigo Amy L Aeppli, Arrigo Michael to Shuler James D, Shuler Meredith M, Lot 228 Foxbrook, Feb. 24.
$115,000 Bantock Paul to Nicks Vacations LLC, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 102, Feb. 27.
$105,000 Chapin Scott L, Scott L Chapin Revocable Living Trust to Schallenkamp Robin L, Pebble Springs Unit 6008, Feb. 22.
$105,000 Srinivasan Rajesh, Srinivasan Tulsi to Dorr Gretchen, Dorr Stanley, Lot 44 Harbour Landings Estates, Feb. 24.
$97,700 Pearce Richard to Pearce Cheryl L, Pearce Richard, Watch II at Waterlefe Unit 27 A, Feb. 23.
$97,000 Nammacher Thomas, Whitesel Patricia L to Pflueger Judy, Powell John H Jr, Lot 53 Blk D Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Feb. 23.
$95,000 Vitanza Patricia L to Spates Jan, Spates Mark R, Willow Shores, Feb. 24.
$92,500 Kossakowski Anthony G, Lightbody Ginger K to Isaac H Yates Jr Revocable Trust Agreement, Yates Isaac H Jr, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 355, Feb. 24.
$90,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Eason Dale, Eason Patricia, Tla Fldu Inc, Lot 3 Blk B Lyonsdale, Feb. 24.
$88,000 Cingolani Carol A, Cingolani Thomas L to Byrne Dennis, Byrne Mary Jane, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 125, Feb. 27.
$84,300 Draper Kim E, Draper Terry L to Dayringer Donna B, Dayringer Michele D, Lot 2 Blk D Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Feb. 22.
$83,000 Harry R Rose and Eleanor J Rose Revocable Living Trust, Rose Eleanor J, Rose Harry R Revocable Living Trust to Chromik Bonnie, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 105, Feb. 24.
$81,700 Bechtold Margaret A to Bechtold Richard E, Moorings at Edgewater Unit 201, Feb. 28.
$78,500 Sullivan Frederick C to Fleenor Steven D, El Rancho Village Unit K 22, Feb. 27.
$78,000 Trust No 408317, Vla Fidu Inc to Landz Management and Consulting LLC, Lot 22 Terracedale, Feb. 22.
$76,000 St Onge Lionel N, St Onge Robin C to Bartscher Jerald J, Bartscher Virginia A, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 516 A, Feb. 28.
$75,000 Terra Ceia Property Group LLC to Gause Lisa, Mackie John B Jr, Blk 7 Mrs Julia Atzroths Addition to Palmetto, Feb. 28.
$72,500 Breehne Thomas W, Cooley Judith L to Breehne Thomas W, Lot 13 Gamble Creek Estates, Feb. 22.
$72,000 Trust No 408217, Vla Fidu Inc to Landz Management and Consulting LLC, Walton, Feb. 22.
$70,000 Johnson Rachel E to Blackburn Danny E, Lot 12 Blk J Heather Hills Estates, Feb. 23.
$70,000 Molnar Dianne M, Rosati Albert to Mark Crystal R, Mark James A, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 7, Feb. 22.
$69,900 Open Range Properties LLC to Foster Gill II, Red Cedar of Harbor Pines Unit 9, Feb. 24.
$67,500 Gutierrez Gautier, Gutierrez Juanita to Braun Colin, Lakeview Unit 212, Feb. 28.
$66,000 Valley Linda Jean to Mcarthur Roger David, Lot 5 Blk C Heather Hills Estates, Feb. 28.
$64,650 Buss Donald J to Wolfe Robert K, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 11, Feb. 24.
$60,500 Peterson Ambyr to Peterson Janet, Seltzer Stanley, Morningside Condo Unit 408, Feb. 22.
$59,900 Ritter David, Sims Larry to Eidson Carol W, Eidson Charles M, Terra Ceia Manor Unit I22, Feb. 23.
$58,000 John Leonard Meyer Living Trust, Meyer Elaine B, Meyer John Leonard Living Trust to Follin Charles R, Follin Margaret E, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1341, Feb. 27.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 34 Amber Glen, Feb. 24.
$54,000 Judith A Smith Trust, Smith Joseph M, Smith Judith A Trust to Johns Alan R, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 341, Feb. 27.
$53,000 Smith Daniel P Jr, Smith Mary Lou to Tomga Sondra, Tornga Sondra, Lot 46 Blk 31 Trailer Estates, Feb. 28.
$49,500 Neal David to Childers Michael H, Second Bayshore Unit B 6, Feb. 28.
$48,500 Watts Tracy to Trust No 408217, Vla Fidu Inc, Walton, Feb. 22.
$47,000 Iberiabank to Cowser Donald W, Southland Unit 16, Feb. 22.
$46,500 Bedtelyon Ralph J Trust, Jurrens Candace, Ralph J Bedtelyon Trust to Hapgood Donald, Hapgood Sheila, Fourth Bayshore Unit G 24, Feb. 28.
$46,000 Puskas Irene to Wikle Patty F, Bayshore Gardens Condominum Apartments Unit F 3, Feb. 28.
$45,000 Frisco Josephine to Holmes Beach City of, Blk 57 Ilexhurst, Feb. 24.
$42,500 Irvine Hugh C, Meissner Joan F to Tka Fidu Inc, Trust No 406717, Lot 8 Blk C Heather Hills Estates, Feb. 22.
$41,000 Young Bonita Mae to Rosendahl Keith, St John Sue A, Bayshore On The Lake Apartments Unit 515, Feb. 28.
$40,000 Blankenship Tina Miller to Addington Kurta Miller, Lot 17 Citrus Acres, Feb. 23.
$40,000 Carpenter Betty L, Carpenter Family Trust to Hantz Cheri J, Lot 3 Blk D Desoto Community, Feb. 22.
$39,500 Capierseho Jennifer Curtice, Shaffer William O, Talbert Brenda, Thomas Brenda, Weiss Joan, Weiss Joan R, Weiss Joan S to Gulf Water Properties Inc, Fourth Bayshore Unit E 3, Feb. 28.
$38,000 Cyders Erick A, Cyders Jean A, Stickler Jean A Cyders to Deklerk Ineke, Deklerk Rinus, Lot 154 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, Feb. 27.
$38,000 Watts Tracy to Trust No 408317, Vla Fidu Inc, Lot 22 Terracedale, Feb. 22.
$37,000 Duriavig Margaret E to Warriner Joanne R, Lot 15 Casa Oneco, Feb. 24.
$35,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Bitely Dale L, Bitely Maxine G, Westwinds Village Unit C 12, Feb. 27.
$33,000 Gerken Gary L to Meyers Sandra K, 17 Scw of Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2511, Feb. 28.
$30,610 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brougham Reo Owner L P, Lot 12 Blk 2 Butterfield Manor, Feb. 28.
$30,000 Bastarache Andrea Mary, Bastarache Elmo Joseph to Cook Carol L, Cook Lewis E, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 301, Feb. 27.
$27,268 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brougham Reo Owner L P, Lot 11 Blk E Bradenton East, Feb. 28.
$23,000 Arrowood Alean, Arrowood Lawrence to Mclaughlin Jeffrey, Lot 6 Blk 2 Bells, Feb. 28.
$20,000 Kulwicki John J, Leonard Jeffrey A to Westlake Thomas Edward, Lot 8 Floridana Mobile Homesite, Feb. 23.
