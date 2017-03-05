Real estate transactions March 6, 2017

$1,360,000 Henos Claudia L, Henos Michael A to Nickel Raymond G, Lot 22 Warwick Gardens, Feb. 21.
$1,300,000 Lindeman Nancy C, Lindeman Robert J to Clausen Caroline, Symanski George A Jr, Lot 2 Wimbledon, Feb. 21.
$950,000 Karl Heinz Lindemann and Walburga Lindemann Trust, Lindemann Karl Heinz, Lindemann Walburga to Barlow Edward Carlisle Jr, Barlow Wendie Jean, Lot 27 Blk 8 Palma Sola Park, Feb. 17.
$849,995 Acme Property Holdings LLC to Easyturf Inc, Lot 4 Blk A J B Leffingwells Addition to Ellenton, Feb. 17.
$677,493 Lennar Homes LLC to Powers Ernie D, Powers Lisa K, Lot 243 Bridgewater, Feb. 17.
$536,797 Lennar Homes LLC to Amer Z Soudani and Yvette D Soudani Revocable Trust, Soudani Amer Z, Soudani Yvette D, Lot 251 Bridgewater, Feb. 17.
$525,000 Blair Bradford B, Bradford B Blair LIVing Trust to Ophelan Maureen M, Ophelan Michael J, Arbomar Unit 504, Feb. 17.
$524,942 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Eldred Monika, Lot 240 Esplanade, Feb. 17.
$500,000 Williams Gerald R, Williams Karen E to Dyer Kimberly J, Svetic Mark D, Pt 32-35-21, Feb. 17.
$475,000 Milian Barbara A, Milian John M to Boudreaux Melissa B, Boudreux Bryan E, Bryan E Boudreaux and Melissa B Boudreaux Revocable Living Trust, Lot 18 Blk 2 Mandalay, Feb. 17.
$382,500 Boudreaux Bryan E, Boudreaux Melissa B, Bourdreaux Melissa E, Bryan E Boudreaux and Melissa B Boudreaux Rev Living Trust, Bryan E Boudreaux and Melissa E Boudreaux Rev Living Trust to Lautenschleger Clint R, Lautenschleger Valorie J, Lot 19 Blk 2 Mandalay, Feb. 17.
$375,000 Taylor Sharon H, Tayor Sharon H, Vander Woude Deborah F to Mikulec Donald J, Mikulec Virginia L, Pt 15-33-19, Feb. 21.
$345,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Bissinger Carol Marie, Bissinger Robert Allen, Lot 114 RIVer Wilderness, Feb. 17.
$325,000 Turner Charles N Jr, Turner Elaine M to Eastman Douglas K, Eastman Janet L, Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 37, Feb. 17.
$323,000 Lindner Christine, Lindner Joseph, Neiheisel Christine to Waldemarson Colleen, Waldemarson Scott A, Lot 2113 Mill Creek, Feb. 21.
$305,000 Jones Gary B III to Duffy Kimberly G, Lot 16 Blk 9 Barrington Ridge, Feb. 17.
$300,000 Curtis Alton C Jr to Abbas Gail Elizabeth, Abbas Terry, Lot 145 Lakeside Preserve, Feb. 17.
$296,000 Mcloughlin Audrey, Mcloughlin Daniel to Csogi Lindsay, Csogi Paul F, Lot 1 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 17.
$295,500 Watson Brian F, Watson Margaret L to Beck Arlene Coton, Beck John Nault, Lot 104 Silverlake, Feb. 17.
$287,000 Hayes Roth Jodi, Roth Pence to Ramer Ruth L, Ramer William, Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 103, Feb. 17.
$285,245 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bach David Taylor, Bach Dawn Nanette, Lot 260 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 21.
$280,000 Jacobsen Jeffree R, Jacobsen Sheila M to Flannigan Deborah L, Flannigan Richard E, Sandy Pointe Unit 104, Feb. 17.
$280,000 Tullio Anthony J Jr, Tullio Shirley A to Velardi Angela C, Velardi Robert W, Lot 18 Arbor Oaks, Feb. 17.
$279,500 Iacovone Daniel, Torrance Darleen to Simpson Debra, Simpson Stephen A, Coach Homes I at RIVer Strand Unit 703, Feb. 21.
$270,000 Dieffenbach A Marie, Dieffenbach David to Beltran Doris, Pinon Yonier, Lot 313 Saba Harbour, Feb. 21.
$260,345 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Giannaris Aaron M, Giannaris Morgan L, Lot 27 Heron Creek, Feb. 21.
$255,620 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Rossmeier Joseph G, Rossmeier Mary S, Lot 168 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 21.
$250,000 Whitesell I W Jr, Whitesell Virginia B to Dimov Galena L, Dimov Mitko K, Blk 78 Country Club Addition to Whitefield Estates, Feb. 17.
$240,000 DR Horton Inc to Earwood Tanisha Rashanda, Lot 75 Willow Walk, Feb. 17.
$238,990 DR Horton Inc to Cappos Raphaelle S, Cappos Thomas F, Soleil Unit 103, Feb. 21.
$230,000 Delillo Mathew Christopher, Harry Smiles Revocable Trust, Smiles Harry Revocable Trust to Baer Robert M Jr, Baer Suzanne P, Lot 182 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 21.
$227,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Talbot Carolyn A, Talbot Robert V, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103, Feb. 17.
$225,000 Slv II Cce Venture LP to Djn Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 168 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 21.
$222,500 Nrz Reo VI Corp to Price Douglas V, Price Kathie A, Lot 84 Blk A 5 Summerfield Village, Feb. 17.
$219,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Johns Kimberly E, Johns Michael J, Lot 33 Northwood Park, Feb. 17.
$212,000 Rohde Patricia to Hardie Leonard A, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5836, Feb. 17.
$205,000 Peterson Christine, Peterson Randall to Smith Janine Hebeler, Pine Trace Unit 2, Feb. 21.
$200,570 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Simmons Jacob A, Lot 89 Willow Walk, Feb. 21.
$198,000 Meldrum Amy, Meldrum Ronald to Gehron Justin, Gehron Stephanie, Lot 506 Blk A Villages of Thousand Oaks, Feb. 17.
$197,500 Obrien Danielle to Terry Anita M, Terry Kenneth G Sr, Lot 38 Pleasant Oaks Estates, Feb. 17.
$194,225 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Andres Wilfredo P Jr, Bermudez Aileen S, Lot 8 Willow Walk, Feb. 21.
$187,900 KG Industries Inc to Baylor Tacoma L, Lot 2 A J Barnes, Feb. 17.
$175,000 Heiting Timothy J to Parent Derek, Lot 45 Bayou Estates North, Feb. 17.
$170,000 Eileen M Fitzgerald Revocable Trust, Fitzgerald Eileen M to Astemborski Denise, Beck Gary, Lot 11 Blk H Sandpointe, Feb. 17.
$167,000 Telle Tlig Lieselotte Sylvia, Untrieser Lieselotte S to Mimi II Trust, Weiss Axel, Blk E Frank E Kimball, Feb. 17.
$160,000 Christman Laurie to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Lot 1 Gubody 2014 Ca 005115, Feb. 17.
$140,000 Costello Deborah M, Gold Tree CoOp Inc, Mankes Pamela S, Still Barbara W, Still Michael J, Still Rhonda D, Williams Claudia R, Zola Durinda F to Kaufman Harold L, Kaufman Marian E, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 56, Feb. 17.
$139,800 Howard S, Howard Susan T to Residential Asset Securities Corporation Home Equity Mtg Asset Backed Pass Thru Ctfs Series 2007 Ks3, US Bank NA, Pt 25-35-17 2015 Ca 003204, Feb. 17.
$133,500 Wagener Daniel W, Wagener Deborah J to Minard Carol A, Minard Larry E, Lot 1 Blk 7 Sabal Harbour, Feb. 21.
$132,000 Andrew Emanuele Revocable Trust, Emanuele Andrew to Copeland Howard C, Copeland Patricia H, Woods at Pinebrook Unit 507, Feb. 17.
$126,900 Desoto Holdings Inc to Brickey Eddie, Brickey Timothy, Lot 1 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, Feb. 21.
$122,000 Sandpiper Bay Rental LLC to Clark James Allen, Lot 3 Blk 13 Sabal Harbour, Feb. 17.
$120,500 Davis James K to Angelou Peter P Jr, Plaskon Angelou Theresa R, Cambridge Village Unit 18, Feb. 21.
$118,000 Lynch Michael E, Lynch Sondra Jean to Dufault David F, Dufault Sandra L, Ironwood Sixth Unit 307 G, Feb. 17.
$117,500 Suncoast Credit Union, Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union to Swfl Real Estate LLC, Lot 28 Bahia Vista, Feb. 21.
$116,200 Century Bank, Everbank, Holt Christie C, Holt Michael T, Iberiabank to S A F Solutions LLC, Blk 3 Holiday Heights 2016 Ca 002286, Feb. 17.
$109,000 Skilton Clifford P, Skilton Valerie to Garcia Elida, Garcia Jose L, Lot 14 Gregory Estates, Feb. 17.
$104,799 Household Finance Corporation III to Mcderment Clifford M, Mcderment Sara B, Pt 1-35-17, Feb. 21.
$90,300 Giltner Barbara J to Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 40 Blk A Townhouses of Lakeside South 2014 Ca 004732, Feb. 17.
$90,100 Rowe Nancy M to Lxs 2006 16N, US Bank NA, Lot 24 Jackson Terrace 2010 Ca 008499, Feb. 17.
$88,750 Strassner Scott to Gld Enterprises LLC, Blk 9 Taylors SubdIVision of Howze Addition to The City of Palmetto, Feb. 17.
$88,100 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc, Bvu Inc, John Deena to Credit Jones Patricia, Vacation Trust Inc, Vti, Via Roma Beach Resort, Feb. 17.
$79,000 Bank of America, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Wainscott Teresa C to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 11 Blk B Bayshore Gardens 2013 Ca 006264, Feb. 17.
$78,000 Cummings Lorraine, Vancaeseele Joann, Vancaeseele Robert Edward, Vancaeseele Walter E to Gabriele Carol, Gabriele Gino, Lot 11 Blk E Heather Hills Estates, Feb. 17.
$75,000 Arrasmith Donnas K, Bazler Donnas K to Kresl Laura, Pt 31-33-18, Feb. 21.
$75,000 Brown Dorothy Ellen, Brown Terrence William to Michelsen Marianne Christensen, Michelsen Peter Daniel, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1279, Feb. 17.
$71,000 Huff Bonnie S, Huff Donald K to Giles Diane M, Giles Raymond Lee, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 216, Feb. 17.
$70,100 Mccoll Annette, Mccoll Creighton K to Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 14N, US Bank NA, Lot 2 Lakeview Estates 2016 Ca 003251, Feb. 17.
$67,000 Simmons Michelle to Ecker Noreen, Lot 25 Blk C Casa Loma Mobilehome, Feb. 17.
$65,600 Johnson Virginia, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Washington Virginia to Christenson LLC, Pt 36-34-17 2016 Ca 002025, Feb. 17.
$65,000 Ham Doris J, Ham Peter F to Giesman Cheryl A, Lampton Donna M, Palm Lake Estates Unit 69, Feb. 17.
$61,400 Champion Mortgage Company, Hollar Allan W, Hollar Bethany A, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2001 1, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2001 1 Mortgage Backed Securities 2011 1, US Bank NA, Lot 6 Blk 11 Holiday Heights 2016 Ca 003633, Feb. 17.
$60,000 Leader Mortgage Company, Ryckman Hope, US Bank NA to Federal National Mortgage Association, Blk A Edgewood Park 2016 Ca 000499, Feb. 17.
$57,000 Fregeau Donna A, Henderson Daniel J to Dellabianca Lise, Evans Patrick, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 212 B, Feb. 17.
$51,500 Hoos George R to Sahin Hursehit, Garden Walk Unit 2502, Feb. 21.
$51,500 Perez Paula, Perez Stephen M to Paape Cheryl Ann, Paape Gerald Lee, Lot 179 Foxbrook, Feb. 17.
$50,000 Brunner Douglas E, Brunner Mark A to Buck Lee W, Mcintire Louis M, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit T 6, Feb. 17.
$45,100 Procurot Nancy, Wells Fargo Bank, Wildewood Springs II C Condominium Association Inc, Wildewood Springs II Community Association Inc, World Savings Bank to Wells Fargo Bank, Wildewood Springs IIc Unit 225 2015 Ca 005876, Feb. 17.
$33,000 Arete Enterprise Inc to Rastatter Arpad, Rastatter Gemasi Erika, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit A 25, Feb. 17.
