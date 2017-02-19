Real estate transactions Feb. 20, 2017

$4,480,000 Investment Properties of Sarasota LLC, James C Rutledge Gifting Trust, Rutledge Andrew C, Rutledge Bryan B, Rutledge Kathleen K, Suplee T Raymond to NSA Property Holdings LLC, Pt 11-34-17, Feb. 7.
$3,850,000 Dan Wylies Dream Enterprises Inc to Gerzeny Family Partnership, Pt 27-34-18, Feb. 9.
$2,388,417 Soaring Wings Bradenton LLC to Store Master Funding Ix LLC, Pt 11-35-17, Feb. 10.
$1,450,000 Castoro James J, Castoro Winifred to Jones Michael, Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Feb. 10.
$1,425,900 Hough Janet L to Mitchell George Elliott, West Herbert Clark, Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 3.
$1,300,000 Bulaw Jay W, Bulaw Ramona C to Philip G Steyaert Revocable Trust, Steyaert Philip G, Lot 2 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 3.
$921,500 Healey Maurice I, Healey Renee F, Maurice I Healey Trust, Renee F Healey Trust, Yulara LLC to ABC Family LLC, Pt 29-34-18, Feb. 7.
$892,500 First States Investors 5200 LLC to Ko Am Holdings LLC, Pt 23-35-17, Feb. 7.
$880,000 Brooks Earl D II, Brooks Melanie N, Earl D Brooks II Revocable Trust, Melanie N Brooks Revocable Trust to David M Eddy Trust, Eddy David M, Lot 12 Knightsbridge, Feb. 3.
$837,914 Gallagher Constance A to CGT Properties LLC, Lot 163 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 3.
$819,000 Myers Frederick H, Myers Melissa K to Barbara Lynn Rule Revocable Trust, Ned P Rule M D Revocable Trust, Rule Barbara Lynn, Rule Ned P, Lot 3 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 7.
$799,000 Elliott Gregory, Elliott Paula to Jacaranda 607 LLC, Lot 3 Tuttle Terrace, Feb. 9.
$747,686 Defrank Mary E, Dettore Thomas A to Suntrust Mortgage Inc, Lot 10 Conrad Beach, Feb. 7.
$740,000 Kimes Gary Lee, Kimes Roberta Ruth to Harandi Amir, Harandi Mietra, Lot 44 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 8.
$725,000 Gorham Charles T, Gorham Jean F to Gorham Charles T, Jean F Gorham Living Trust, Schulz Jean M, Schulz Markus A, Whitney Beach III Unit 303, Feb. 7.
$686,015 Prospect Bradenton Investments LLC to Palma Sola Bay Development Inc, Pt 6-35-17, Feb. 3.
$684,000 SD TLC LLC to Nutter Custom Construction LLC, Lake Club, Feb. 7.
$665,000 Whitfield Park Loop Associates Llp to Bill Cournan Sales Inc, Blk A Whitfield Industrial Park, Feb. 7.
$630,000 Notari Carol Ann, Notari Carol B, Notari Robert J to Gerard W Shepherd and Karen F Shepherd Revocable Living Trust, Shepherd Gerard W, Shepherd Karen F, Edgewater Walk on Harbour Isle, Feb. 10.
$610,000 Mcmillen Larry R, Mcmillen Virginia N to By The Shore Investments II LLC, Pt 18-34-16, Feb. 8.
$609,000 Meyerson Georgia, Meyerson Richard to Del Vecchio Patricia K, Lot 45 Eaton Place, Feb. 3.
$590,000 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Bolte Karen T, Bolte Keith G, Keith G Bolte and Karen T Bolte Revocable Trust, Lot 98 Blk F Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 8.
$555,000 Alsberg Cecilia R, Alsberg Edwin J to Grisham Benny L, Grisham Sherrie K, Lot 8 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Feb. 7.
$540,000 American Momentum Bank to TDC Realty West LLC, Pt 10-35-17, Feb. 10.
$537,600 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Serrao Desmond, Serrao Elizabeth, Lot 1 Enclave at Country Meadows, Feb. 3.
$523,511 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Sleggs Jae R, Sleggs John M, Lot 257 Indigo, Feb. 10.
$523,337 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Silvi George, Silvi Paula A, Lot 88 Indigo, Feb. 10.
$515,000 24 7 Development Holdings LLC to Srqjm, Lot 2 State Road 70 and 66Th Street Retail, Feb. 9.
$507,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Shetty Akshatha, Shetty Anil V, Lot 258 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 3.
$505,000 Katharine H Smith Revocable Trust, Smith David Kenan, Smith Ernest Hayes, Smith Katharine H Revocable Trust, Smith Miles J III to Manas Fran, Manas Todd, Lot 5 Mote Ranch, Feb. 3.
$500,000 Ames Florette, Khoury Melanie S Trust, Melanie S Khoury Trust to MLYK Enterprises LLC, Pt 19-35-18, Feb. 8.
$497,920 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Rodriguez Felixberto, Rodriguez Nancy, Lot 89 Indigo, Feb. 10.
$495,000 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Carlos John, Carlos Maria, Lot 9 Enclave at Country Meadows, Feb. 3.
$491,188 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Burday Frances H, Burday Michael D, Lot 681 Esplanade, Feb. 7.
$480,107 River Reach Associates LLC to Wynn Katie A, Wynn Sean M, Lot 121 Rivers Reach, Feb. 10.
$477,000 Hummel John to Msb Real Estate LLC, Lot 2 Shady Oaks, Feb. 3.
$470,000 Garland Michael M Sr, Garland Rebecca A, Michael M Garland Sr and Rebecca A Garland Revocable Living Trust to Corr Aaron, Corr Kathy, Lot 126 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Feb. 8.
$470,000 Kranz Karen M, Lutz June E, Lutz Stanley H to Combs Janet E, Janet E Combs Revocable Trust, Lot 82 San Remo Shores, Feb. 3.
$467,000 Dayney Caryn, Dayney Family Revocable Trust, Dayney John S to Pulver Susan Donaldson, Pulver Terry Lee, Lot 297 Carlyle at Villages of Palm Aire, Feb. 9.
$463,900 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Burch Hashay C, Burch Kelley S, Lot 256 Greyhawk Landing West, Feb. 3.
$459,346 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Shimeall Ann M, Shimeall Clayton M, Lot 258 Indigo, Feb. 10.
$456,300 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Dabage Clara, Forzoli Nemer Dabage, Lot 222 Greyhawk Landing West, Feb. 3.
$456,297 Lennar Homes LLC to Wyse Gary Richard, Wyse Linda L, Lot 259 Bridgewater, Feb. 10.
$454,425 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Sears Christine, Sears Ivan, Lot 204 Del Webb, Feb. 7.
$449,000 Bonnell David D, Bonnell Juanita J to Beardsley Family Trust, Beardsley Gail B, Beardsley William H, Lot 149 Esplanade, Feb. 3.
$439,174 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Mcassey James M, Lot 69 Magnolia Point, Feb. 10.
$435,000 Frach Angela, Frach Manfred to Clifford Dennis P, Clifford Pamela F, Lot 16 Sanctuary, Feb. 8.
$432,500 Vitiello Connie, Vitiello Frank to Goldsmith Andrew, Goldsmith Herbert A, Goldsmith Lauren, Goldsmith Penny E, Lot 114 Wisteria Park, Feb. 7.
$429,600 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Vaccaro Melissa, Lot 40 Enclave at Country Meadows, Feb. 3.
$425,000 Bill Cournan Sales Inc to Fountain Race Engines LLC, Lot 7 Blk A United Industrial Park, Feb. 8.
$425,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Jablonski Patricia M, Jablonski Richard J, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2109, Feb. 8.
$424,990 DR Horton Inc to Markov Danill E, Markova Anna, Lot 50 Legends Bay, Feb. 3.
$420,000 Smith Council Lawton to Sarasota Early Bird Inc, Blk 5 Pelots Addition to Bradenton, Feb. 10.
$419,205 WCI Communities LLC to Faivus Samuel N, Lot 15 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 7.
$415,000 Dale Marilyn J to Smith Concetta Maria, Smith Robert W, Lot 32 Greens at El Conquistador, Feb. 8.
$415,000 Mcgriff Selena R to Burkinshaw Jeramy L, Burkinshaw Shanna J, Jeramy and Shanna Burkinshaw Trust, Lot 20 Greyhawk Landing West, Feb. 8.
$413,765 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Bruenning Jill, Bruenning Patrick, Lot 34 Magnolia Point, Feb. 10.
$410,000 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Flint Jessica Emily, Flint Richard C, Lot 8 Serenity Creek, Feb. 9.
$410,000 Retter Sandra L, Scarlett David C to Joyce M Tedrick Trust, Tedrick Joyce M, Tedrick William D Jr, Lot 62 Virginia Water, Feb. 8.
$402,000 Brindza Gregory John, Brindza Yesenia to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc, Lot 140 Rosedale Addition, Feb. 10.
$396,000 SD TLC LLC to John Cannon Homes Inc, Lake Club, Feb. 8.
$390,000 GSAA Het 2006 20, US Bank NA to Augustyn Jamie, Augustyn Michael, Lot 35 Foxbrook, Feb. 7.
$386,490 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Wagener Daniel William, Wagener Deborah Jean, Lot 15 Brookside Estates, Feb. 3.
$385,000 Clemente C L to Neman Dennis A, Neman Donna M, Lot 49 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Feb. 8.
$383,900 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Page Benjamin, Page Laurie, Lot 50 Enclave at Country Meadows, Feb. 3.
$383,000 Baer Robert M Jr, Baer Suzanne to Franklin Robert J, Franklin Susan A, Lot 62 Hidden Meadows, Feb. 10.
$380,300 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Walterick James S, Walterick Kayla M, Lot 356 Greyhawk Landing West, Feb. 3.
$380,000 Chandler Jeffrey A, Chandler Stacey A to Haig Joanne, Haig Keith Russell, Lot 160 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Feb. 10.
$379,900 Roecker Joan, Roecker William B to Zakar Irene Marie, Zakar Steven L, Lot 21 Laurel Oak Park, Feb. 3.
$375,000 Reddy Jayanthi, Reddy Raghunatha to Provyn Frank, Provyn Susan, Lot 63 River Wilderness, Feb. 10.
$372,987 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Radcliffe Joanne, Lot 201 Blk H Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 10.
$368,000 Maul Michael, Maul Sharon to Albo Desiree Rose Dawn, Liga Gary P, Lot 14 University Groves Estates Reserve, Feb. 10.
$367,894 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Irvan Nancy C, Irvan William G, Lot 77 Indigo, Feb. 10.
$367,610 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Fitzpatrick Paul G, Stackman Linda B, Palma Sola Club Unit 2106, Feb. 8.
$367,000 4141 Inc to Reed Faye T, Reed Philip B Iv, Lot 38 Rosedale Addition, Feb. 3.
$356,000 Burns James M to Mirande Martha A, Mirande Peter R, Lot 2 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes, Feb. 3.
$351,285 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Kintz Virginia M, Kintz William C, Lot 111 Indigo, Feb. 10.
$350,277 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Whiteman Barbara J, Lot 34 Eagle Trace, Feb. 10.
$350,000 Bemko Kristine L to Sonny Calhoun Properties LLC, Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 18 B, Feb. 3.
$347,500 Schumacher Gregg M, Wallace Elizabeth A, Wallace Schumacher Elizabeth A to Christopher J Janke Revocable Living Trust, Deborah A Janke Revocable Living Trust, Janke Christopher J, Janke Deborah A, Lot 73 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 3.
$345,650 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Duffy Charles James III, Duffy Diane C, Lot 240 Blk L Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 8.
$345,000 Archibald David E, Archibald Diane M, Archibald Family Trust to Pond Donald H Jr, Pond Nettie F, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 136, Feb. 3.
$342,400 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Bonner Lesley A, Bonner Matthew E, Lot 4098 Twin Rivers, Feb. 3.
$340,000 Anderson Don P, Anderson Sue E, Sue E Anderson Living Trust to Bertram Becky Crawford, Bertram Kenneth Brian, Watercrest Unit 403, Feb. 8.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Notari Carol Ann, Notari Robert John, Lot 294 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 10.
$339,990 DR Horton Inc to Patel Ashokbhai B, Patel Vanishaben Ashokbhai Ka, Lot 38 Soleil West, Feb. 7.
$339,500 Bradenton Beach Condo LLC to Hill John Jeffery, Shell Cove Unit 101, Feb. 3.
$338,268 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Ware Coleen, Lot 27 Mirabella at Village Green, Feb. 7.
$338,000 Lawson Scott A, Lawson Victoria M to Paine Ellen Therese, Paine Timothy Jay, Lot 134 Ancient Oaks, Feb. 7.
$338,000 Mariello Richard E Jr, Mariello Vicki L to Hegemier Jamie L, Hegemier Jay R, Lot 5096 Mill Creek, Feb. 3.
$338,000 Stanley and Judith Teplin Revocable Living Trust, Teplin Judith L, Teplin Stanley F to Regan Ann Marie, Lot 25 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 9.
$336,581 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Keith Donalyn Anne, Lot 13 Magnolia Point, Feb. 10.
$333,000 DR Horton Inc to Spence Jessica Jean, Spence Jonathan Michael, Lot 263 Del Tierra, Feb. 10.
$330,000 Haislip Louise Wolfe Revocable Living Trust, Haislip Robert Warren, Louise Wolfe Haislip Revocable Living Trust to Rickert Allan H, Bayview Grove, Feb. 9.
$325,600 MI Homes of Sarasota LLC to Fricker Marilyn Kay, Frieker Robert William, Lot 16 Brookside Estates, Feb. 3.
$325,000 Flint Jessica E, Flint Richard C to Assenmacher Mathew, Dimascio Catherine, Lot 94 Rivers Reach, Feb. 8.
$325,000 Reinoehl Mark A, Reinoehl Shannon L to Cathcart Charles E, Cathcart Cynthia A, Blk H Golden Addition to The Town of Verna, Feb. 3.
$322,000 Fricker Marilyn K, Fricker Robert W to Mullins Leslie Jill, Mullins Leslie Jill Revocable Living Trust, Mullins Patrick Lee Revocable Living Trust, Patrick Lee Mullins and Leslie Jill Mullins Revocable Living Trust, Lot 87 River Woods, Feb. 3.
$318,660 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Booth Andrew Tyler, Booth Megan Elizabeth, Lot 314 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 8.
$317,712 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Lucy Dana M, Lucy David, Lucy Mary Ellen, Lot 82 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Feb. 8.
$315,000 Chen Ting Ting to Glasgow Denise P, Kow Audrey E, Kow Charlene C, Lot 75 Legends Bay, Feb. 8.
$313,500 Anderson Marie C, Blair Heidi L to Grundy Joyce M, Grundy Michael R, Lot 68 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, Feb. 10.
$309,450 Adams Home of Northwest Florida Inc to Muschlitz Bernice H, Muschlitz Donald L, Lot 12 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Feb. 8.
$307,500 Haig Brown Graham, Haig Brown Karen to Barrera Jane E, Lot 1 Blk I Glenn Lakes, Feb. 3.
$306,000 Roehr David J, Roehr Dianne M to Berry David, Lot 76 Rivers Reach, Feb. 9.
$302,656 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Weaver Christine, Lot 61 Mirabella at Village Green, Feb. 8.
$300,000 Agostinacchio Carmella, Agostinacchio Salvatore to Wright Maria Del Rosario C, Wright Robert C, Lot 173 Chelsea Oaks, Feb. 8.
$299,000 Hamilton Deborah Lou, Hamilton Jeffrey Benton to Cooper Curtis Wayne, Blk 1 Whitfield Estates, Feb. 3.
$297,000 Begg Jeffrey Alexander to Begg Wesley James, Tiffany Plaza Unit 305, Feb. 7.
$297,000 Beverly Winston Jr, Williams Njema Cynthia to Vigrass Gregory M, Vigrass Lisa S, Lot 161 Central Park, Feb. 10.
$295,000 Lockhart Cathy T, Lockhart Michael L, Lockhart Trust to Russell Constance E, Oaks Unit 48, Feb. 3.
$295,000 Ryan Family Revocable Trust, Ryan Gene A, Ryan Mary L to Truxillo Cynthia, Truxillo Jared, Lot 40 Manatee Oaks III, Feb. 7.
$292,900 Howard Correna to Silvey Jennifer L, Lot 18 Oakleaf Hammock, Feb. 10.
$290,000 Chwojko Mariusz, Lapinska Justyna to Kiefer Beryl A, Kiefer Daniel B, Lot 405 River Sound Revised Portion, Feb. 3.
$289,900 Fritz Bryan L, Fritz Christine R to Goodwin Doug, Goodwin Robin, Lot 49 Sunset Estates, Feb. 10.
$289,604 Pgci Iv LLC to Harris Linda C, Harris Richard D, Lot 66 Silverleaf, Feb. 10.
$287,817 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Schultz Christine K, Lot 76 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Feb. 8.
$287,486 MML I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Rezendes Darrell D, Rezendes Family Revocable Living Trust, Rezendes Tricia, Lot 205 Silverleaf, Feb. 10.
$285,990 DR Horton Inc to Begovich Bonita, Begovich Carl, Lot 376 Del Tierra, Feb. 10.
$285,000 1064928 Ontario Ltd to Toliver Jane D, Toliver Paul A, Lot 127 River Place, Feb. 3.
$285,000 Arrand David, Arrand Gwendolyn to Gia Thi Walker Revocable Trust Agreement, Walker Gia Thi, Bay View, Feb. 7.
$285,000 DR Horton Inc to Nasce Arthur R, Nasce Denise A, Lot 407 Del Tierra, Feb. 10.
$285,000 Plegge Carol to Montagano Cory L, Lot 208 Woodbrook, Feb. 7.
$283,000 Chinault Karen, Chinault Kevin to Kasper Cynthia S, Lot 65 Oakley Place, Feb. 7.
$281,990 DR Horton Inc to Greaves Jean M, Greaves Richard B, Lot 397 Del Tierra, Feb. 7.
$279,800 Back Daniel, Back Rachel M to Oshea Kathleen E, Lot 8 Hunters Grove, Feb. 9.
$279,000 SD TLC LLC to John Cannon Homes Inc, Lake Club, Feb. 8.
$276,740 DR Horton Inc to Grozev Gueorgui R, Grozeva Anelia P, Soleil Unit 104, Feb. 6.
$275,000 Krudys Jacqueline, Krudys Kenneth to Bracciano Kathryn Elizabeth, Walters Jason Christopher, Lot 22 Summerfield Village, Feb. 3.
$275,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Nguyen Lan Thi, Nguyen Theresa, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5702, Feb. 3.
$275,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Heule Jayme Delynn, Heule Matthew Andrew, Lot 255 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 3.
$274,000 James W Kerley Trust, Kerley James W to Lester Angela, Lester David, Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 24, Feb. 3.
$271,995 DR Horton Inc to Jones Charlotte S, Jones Michael C, Lot 233 Del Tierra, Feb. 7.
$271,406 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Richards Silda J, Lot 105 Eagle Trace, Feb. 10.
$270,158 MML I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Moore Carla W, Moore William C, Lot 197 Silverleaf, Feb. 10.
$270,000 Grogan Teresa P to Super George A, Lot 367 Sabal Harbour, Feb. 7.
$269,000 Hegemier Jamie Lee, Hegemier Jay R to Hoey Gloria, Hoey Patrick, Lot 95 Creekwood, Feb. 3.
$267,000 Allman Alyson B, Allman Thomas N to Katt John J, Lot 32 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Feb. 10.
$266,570 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Chapman Frederic William, Chapman Theresa Julia, Lot 387 Del Webb, Feb. 3.
$266,115 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Bloom Suzanne, Ratzlaff Paul, Lot 17 Heron Creek, Feb. 8.
$265,000 Cail Pamela Anne, Munn Margaret M, Munn Pamela Anne to Hare Ellen C, Mazzeo Frank, Lot 34 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Feb. 9.
$265,000 Main Street Condo LLC to Mcmanus Brittany M, Lofts on Main Unit 309, Feb. 8.
$265,000 Willms Kenneth Paul, Willms Mary Duncan to Colon Family Trust, Colon Linda B, Colon Raul J, Coach Homes IV at River Strand Unit 8504, Feb. 3.
$263,000 DR Horton Inc to Palmer Lillie, Lot 261 Del Tierra, Feb. 3.
$262,900 Rose Mary to Hidalgo Guillermo L Jr, Lot 100 Blk B 4 Summerfield Village, Feb. 8.
$262,500 Smith Shirley C to Short Jill J, Short Tucker J, Lot 3 Blk B Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, Feb. 3.
$260,000 DR Horton Inc to Kinicki Jerzy, Soleil Unit 101, Feb. 7.
$260,000 DR Horton Inc to Zagorski Dianne Marie, Zagorski Joseph Micheal, Lot 279 Del Tierra, Feb. 3.
$260,000 Galati Christopher F, Galati Kellie, Galati Mary E, Galati Michael A Jr to Aqua Props LLC, Club Bamboo Unit 101, Feb. 8.
$260,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Robinson Investing LLC, Lot 185 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 3.
$258,450 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Forbes Curtis L, Forbes Desiree A, Lot 30 Willow Walk, Feb. 8.
$255,000 Cardenas Jacklyn Ann, Cardenas Jose to Bernaert Cory, Bowman Jeramiah A, Lot 27 Briarwood, Feb. 3.
$255,000 DR Horton Inc to Ferrise Ashley A, Soleil Unit 104, Feb. 3.
$254,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Soriero Julie Ann, Lot 184 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 8.
$254,902 PGCI IV LLC to Carney Brett, Laird Carney Jessica E, Lot 230 Silverleaf, Feb. 10.
$251,490 DR Horton Inc to Schanuel Kathryn E, Lot 375 Del Tierra, Feb. 3.
$250,000 DR Horton Inc to Masters Jaymie Fay, Swincicki Alex Joseph, Lot 390 Del Tierra, Feb. 7.
$250,000 Dennis Alan Liedtka Revocable Trust, Liedtka Dennis Alan to Pico Miguel, Sharon Park, Feb. 7.
$250,000 Freeman Charles II, Isennock Brandon to Collins Jason E, Blk 64 Whitfield Estates, Feb. 10.
$248,307 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Bonasorte Gayle Remmel, Bonasorte Joseph Charles, Lot 180 Silverleaf, Feb. 10.
$247,500 Blazevic Fabo, Blazevic Marija to Print Kevin R, Print Paulette A, Lot 144 Sugar Mill Lakes, Feb. 10.
$245,500 Petras Alison Leigh to Clark Lauren Rose, Day Daniel Ryan, Lot 43 River Sound, Feb. 7.
$245,000 Murphy Ana Maria to Glassman Andrea G, Glassman Jonathan M, Wildewood Springs IIB Unit 112, Feb. 8.
$243,302 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Hiester Brian D, Hiester Kathleen A, Lot 179 Silverleaf, Feb. 10.
$241,490 DR Horton Inc to Scheuer Craig Jacob, Scheuer Linda Helene, Scheuer Nicole, Lot 12 Cottages at San Lorenzo, Feb. 3.
$240,150 Schimmel Barbara J, Schimmel George S to Armstrong Edmond Ellis, Armstrong Patricia Clay, Lot 10 Blk A Bayshore Estates, Feb. 10.
$240,000 Frey Candace L, Frey Richard C to Mcclain Lewis, Pomello Park, Feb. 3.
$240,000 Jackson J Peter, Jackson Jane L, Jackson John Peter to Kelley Charles D, Kelley Reita D, Garden Lakes Village Unit 47, Feb. 9.
$239,759 River Reach Associates LLC to Flynn Timothy, Stancil Brittany A, Stancil Michael, Lot 216 Rivers Reach, Feb. 10.
$238,000 Provyn Frank R, Provyn Susan F to Zhou Dan, Lot 195 River Plantation, Feb. 10.
$235,000 Argyriadis Ioannis, Mouratidis Fotini to Knapp Susan C, Knapp Thomas R, Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 203, Feb. 8.
$230,000 Bureau Emmanuel to Sanders Ronald, Lot 71 San Michele at University Commons, Feb. 10.
$230,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Giarraputo Robert, Lot 7 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 8.
$227,000 Humphrey Elizabeth J, Humphrey Stephen J to Green Brittany N, Green Hunter G, Lot 23 Westfield Woods, Feb. 7.
$225,900 Baggett Corinne A, Baggett Gary D, Baggett Lauren C, Satnick Tyler to Hernandez Carlos Fj, Hernandez Sonya Lee, Lot 33 Central Park, Feb. 10.
$225,000 Hartley Peggy Jean, Peggy Jean Hartley Revocable Trust to Einwaechter Jacqueline D, Fisher Adrian K, Garden Lakes Village Unit 183, Feb. 3.
$225,000 Rodgers Karen L to Lead Mountain Properties Inc, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 302, Feb. 8.
$225,000 Sanders Karen to Miller Eric C, Wegorzewski Judy, Pt 3-35-17, Feb. 8.
$225,000 SD TLC LLC to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 302 Lake Club, Feb. 7.
$223,990 DR Horton Inc to Pareja Stephanie L, Lot 211 Willow Walk, Feb. 3.
$223,990 DR Horton Inc to Sidley Cindy Flinker, Sidley Richard Foster, Lot 203 Willow Walk, Feb. 3.
$220,900 Warman Kent A, Warman Meghan to Leggett Jared T, Leggett Sheena E, Lot 10 Blk B North Oaks Estates, Feb. 8.
$220,000 DR Horton Inc to Lo Irene, Martinez Eric, Lot 222 Willow Walk, Feb. 3.
$220,000 Lake Ruby to Celline Carmen, Hidden Lake Unit 104, Feb. 8.
$216,990 DR Horton Inc to Brigantino Eileen, Brigantino Eric, Lot 77 Willow Walk, Feb. 3.
$215,000 Cronin Eve to Stafford Terry, Palms at Riviera Dunes Unit 605, Feb. 7.
$215,000 Martin Christopher to Summers Michael, Windward Bay Unit 1 V 11 C, Feb. 7.
$210,000 Barnes Shirley E to Metaireau Investment Florida LLC, Parkridge Unit 30 103, Feb. 3.
$210,000 Harrington Carol, Harrington Michael to Olson Margaret G, Lot 14 Blk C Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates, Feb. 8.
$206,200 Constantine David J, Constantine Nancy M to Cook Mark Anthony, Nersinger Susan, Veranda II at River Strand Unit 1225, Feb. 3.
$205,000 Davis Carol R to Marrari Franco, Marrari Rita, Sabal Bay Unit 4 1, Feb. 8.
$205,000 Dejesus Guadalupe Pineda, Hernandez Juan M Garcia, Lucido Angela to Pineda Stormie M Garcia, Pineda Victor M Garcia, Lot 101 Wallingford, Feb. 9.
$205,000 Paul Suzanne L to Murphy Ana Maria, Garden Villas at Wild Oak Bay Unit 82C, Feb. 8.
$205,000 York Beth, York Charles Douglas to Alvarado Maria Joanna, Lot 78 Oak Terrace, Feb. 7.
$202,500 Highland Holdings Inc to Martin Cynthia W, Martin Jeff A Jr, Lot 7 Columbus Landings, Feb. 3.
$200,000 Carey Allen Watson and Barbara M Watson Joint Revocable Living Trust, Watson Barbara M Joint Revocable Living Trust, Watson Carey Allen to Paris Erin Elizabeth, Paris James R III, Blk 11 Shell Beach Addition, Feb. 8.
$200,000 Katzenberger Robert H to Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc Trust 2007 He4, Wells Fargo Bank, Pt 22-33-21 2015 Ca 000949, Feb. 3.
$196,500 SDS Real Estate Solutions LLC to GiLChrist Donita F, Lot 11 Blk K Sandpointe, Feb. 3.
$194,350 Abrams Kevin, Abrams Kevin M, Abrams Tabitha A, Dierken Robert W to Abrams Kevin M, Abrams Tabitha A, Pt 20-35-20, Feb. 9.
$190,000 Navarro Restructuring Corp to Ortez Regina, Sandres Oscar Armando, Lot 19 Blk 3 A Casa Del Sol, Feb. 9.
$185,000 Fiordimondo Andrew J, Weatherby Darlene C to Schroyer Barbara J, Blk 4 B Winter Gardens, Feb. 8.
$185,000 FV I Inc, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC to Cutts Dale Edwards, Lot 1 Oak View, Feb. 3.
$183,500 Simoneau Claude to Juengel Dustin, Serenata Sarasota Unit 301, Feb. 3.
$181,832 Intercap Lending, Intercap Lending Inc, Suburban Mortgage Company of New Mexico to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 163 Copperstone, Feb. 8.
$180,000 Debonis Nicole B to Christensen Gary, Cypress Strand Unit 41 202, Feb. 10.
$180,000 Freo Florida LLC to Cook Graham, Cook Julie, Lot 70 Kingsfield Lakes, Feb. 8.
$180,000 Hansen John Warren Revocable Trust, John Warren Hansen Revocable Trust, Reynolds Robert J to Meyer Denise E, Meyer Thomas A, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5631, Feb. 10.
$180,000 Mcconnell Eleanor A, Mcconnell Fred to Arce Jeyza D Cruz, Burgos Caban Rafael, Lot 1 Blk 3 Dahlia Gardens, Feb. 8.
$180,000 Williams Gregory L, Williams Jane L to Mcelhiney Lisa, Mcelhiney Timothy, Lot 7 Gates Creek, Feb. 8.
$178,000 Gehron Justin Michael, Gehron Stephanie Lynne to Speigle Michael, Forest Creek, Feb. 8.
$177,000 Duclos Gilles, Lasnier France to Aguilar Gregorio Perez, Lopez Vasquez Celedonia M, Lot 7 Blk 5 Casa Del Sol, Feb. 3.
$175,500 SD TLC LLC to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Lot 47 Lake Club, Feb. 7.
$175,000 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwalt 2006 7Cb, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006 7Cb to Inda Nelson, Oliveira Tiago, Kenilworth, Feb. 10.
$175,000 Grove John Scott, Grove Revocable Trust to Sixteen 7407 LLC, Lot 20 Village Green of Bradenton, Feb. 7.
$175,000 Staples Bruce T, Staples Susanne W to Zimmerman Eli W, Zimmerman Geraldine, Lot 8 Blk A Meadowcroft, Feb. 3.
$174,900 King Joe L, King Marilyn M to Followill Pamela M, Blk A Sarasota and Richland Avenue, Feb. 8.
$173,000 Starowesky Richard Keith to Pye Timothy J, Glen Park, Feb. 7.
$172,500 Bergeron Maude E, Maude E Bergeron Revocable Living Trust to Saylor Diane L, Saylor Willie, Willie Saylor and Diane L Saylor Joint Living Trust, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 328, Feb. 9.
$172,200 Mistak Robert J, Misztak Robert, Misztak Robert J, Wells Fargo Bank to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Helbig Karl Ira 8005059, Ingorvaia Angelo, Karl Helbig Ira 8005059, Waterfront Unit 205 2016 Ca 001430, Feb. 3.
$170,000 Florida Hawkeye Investments LLC to Batterson Kassandra M, Wohlers Derek J, Lot 3 Blk 4 Village Green of Bradenton, Feb. 3.
$170,000 JA Winston LLC to Jacobbi M Susan, Lot 862 Riverdale Revised, Feb. 10.
$169,900 Rindokas Alana, Rindokas Edvardas to Turner Casey G, Turner Janice K, Lot 542 Copperstone, Feb. 3.
$169,000 Esposito Antonietta, Ramputi Michael to Elsasser Jan E, Copperstone, Feb. 10.
$167,000 Hannan James, Hannan Jennifer H to Green Brittany, Green Hunter, Lot 14 Blk B Casa Del Sol, Feb. 10.
$165,000 Camp William L Jr to Camp William S, Lot 14 Palm West, Feb. 3.
$165,000 Tornello Andrew T to Hall Carin L, Hall Daniel Scott, Onahom Farms, Feb. 3.
$164,000 Swett Jenny L, Swett Joseph M to Scheel Heike Marie, Stauber Frank, Blk B Woodman, Feb. 3.
$162,000 SD TLC LLC to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 246 Lake Club, Feb. 7.
$162,000 SD TLC LLC to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 247 Lake Club, Feb. 6.
$160,000 Hurtubise Robert, Hurtubise Sylvie to Hodges Shelley Nadine, Zagrodney Michael William, Stone Harbour III Unit 718, Feb. 8.
$157,000 Mccabe Virginia D to Barr Anna C, Sosa Brandon C, Blk C Greenwood Heights, Feb. 3.
$156,000 Thompson Todd E to Arnison Kim M, Lot 5 Blk C Braden River City, Feb. 8.
$155,010 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nehrboss Sidney E, Blk 6 River Haven, Feb. 3.
$153,500 Bohnenkamper Richard M, Bohnenkamper Richard Martin, Cit Bank to 0, Lot 4 Blk B Heather Glen 2016 Ca 001314, Feb. 3.
$151,500 Hammill Rosemarie, Hammill Ross to Rapa Krista, Village at Townpark Unit 204, Feb. 3.
$149,000 Page Allison M, Page Roberto E to Riverview 2016 LLC, Lot 21 Blk 34 Holiday Heights, Feb. 10.
$147,250 Holiday Cove RV Resort LLC to Evans Gary L, Evans Maryann, Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 93, Feb. 9.
$145,000 Brush Gloria W to Toribio Daniel, Lot 152 Oak View, Feb. 7.
$144,000 Henkel Edith G to David A Leatherberry and Deloris E Leatherberry Living Trust, Leatherberry David A Living Trust, Leatherberry David E, Leatherberry Deloris E, Blk 35 Trailer Estates, Feb. 9.
$144,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Perry Reggie, Perry Tanieka, Pt 31-35-18, Feb. 10.
$140,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Willow Walk, Feb. 10.
$140,000 Yellow Bridge Ventures LLC to Lucas Richard J, Lot 2 Fairway Manor, Feb. 7.
$139,000 Wolk Frank A to Aldridge Nina M, Pt 31-35-18, Feb. 3.
$138,000 Bennett Janet L to Mcgrath Judith A, Fairway Trace at Peridia II Unit 202, Feb. 8.
$136,000 Pinel William Toby to Ericsson Bengt Gosta, Lot 29 River Isles, Feb. 10.
$135,900 Chrysler Carolyn J, Measor Wayne R to Gonzalez Miguel A, Santiago Sara L, Palms of Manasota Unit 8 6, Feb. 9.
$135,600 Gorilla Capital Loan Solutions LLC to Jarvis Gloria G, Jarvis Lynn L, Pt 35-34-18, Feb. 10.
$134,480 Tindall James E to Wells Fargo Bank, Pt 6-35-18 2015 Ca 000717, Feb. 10.
$133,000 Crandell Benjamin L to Deal William E, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 242, Feb. 10.
$129,900 Oliver Christopher R, Oliver Sarah A to Shaw Linda, Blk D Glazier Gallup List, Feb. 3.
$128,000 Boccabello Francis M, Boccabello Virginia J to Madden Daniel John, Madden Lynne D, Meadowcroft Unit 1417, Feb. 10.
$127,000 Howard Michael to Grobauer Alexander, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 101, Feb. 10.
$126,600 Gramlin Rebecca J to Federal National Mortgage Association, Blk C Bidwell Heights 2016 Ca 002607, Feb. 3.
$126,000 Taylor Marion to Mazzoni Lorraine, Twin Shores Beach and Marina Incorporated Unit 77, Feb. 9.
$125,000 Belland Dennis W, Grogan Mary Jo to Belland Dennis W, Belland Leigh Ann, Lot 13 Blk 1 Pine Lakes, Feb. 8.
$125,000 Rosenberg David H, Rosenberg Kristin L to Rosenberg Arthur H, Lot 52 Tara, Feb. 3.
$122,000 Glaser Jerry, Glaser Joyce to Kudro David P, Smith Terri L, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 114, Feb. 3.
$121,500 SD TLC LLC to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 222 Lake Club, Feb. 7.
$120,000 Jorgensen Roxanna L, Jorgensen Serge D to Brinn Sara S, Brinn Timothy Michael, Hidden Hollow Unit B 3140, Feb. 8.
$120,000 Liles Janis Kay, Prosek Janis K to Mazourek Zdenka, Serenata Sarasota Unit 305, Feb. 10.
$120,000 Siegel Evelyn to Niceswanger Jan L, Niceswanger Martha A, Lot 174 River Isles, Feb. 8.
$120,000 Siegel Mary, Siegel Robert M, Siegel Sanford A to Niceswanger Jan L, Niceswanger Martha A, Lot 174 River Isles, Feb. 8.
$119,000 Frushon Janice, Norris Janice, Norris Janice E to Pena Maria D, Pt 19-33-18, Feb. 8.
$117,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Robertson John Fite IV, Robertson Tianna Marie, 0, Feb. 10.
$116,900 Folz Andrew J to Gigliotti Teresa, Villas of Pointe West Unit 1 B, Feb. 6.
$114,300 Enchautegui Nestor, Inchautefui Ernesto, Wells Fargo Bank to Christenson LLC, Blk C Harmon Park 2013 Ca 004158, Feb. 10.
$113,000 Aponte Minerva, Escobedo Nancy to Chong Grace, Chong Roy, Palms of Cortez Unit 11, Feb. 3.
$111,400 De Clark Debra L, Declark Darin, Harborage on Braden River Condominium Association I Inc, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Suntrust Mortgage Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association, Harborage on Braden I Unit B 02 2013-CA-004044, Feb. 3.
$110,000 Coulter Anna Louise, Coulter Bryan Wayne to Mdr Drywall Contractors Corp, Lot 24 Parklawn, Feb. 9.
$110,000 Meyer Denise E, Meyer Thomas A to Lwp Family LLC, Heron Harbour Unit 407, Feb. 3.
$109,000 Lobaugh Melissa M to Beck Maria V, Lot 13 Blk 9 Topic Isles Mobile Home Estates, Feb. 8.
$105,000 Duarte Yoany Perez to Acosta Allen Pagan, Duarte Yoany Perez, Lot 12 Palm West, Feb. 3.
$105,000 Wilde Paul A to Blume Mary E, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 405, Feb. 8.
$102,000 Gordon Phyllis J, Walters Louanna to Gordon Phyllis J, Louanna Walters Living Trust, Phyllis J Gordon Living Trust, Walters Louanna, Meadowcroft Unit 1204, Feb. 9.
$100,000 Richard Ferman II, Richard Veronica D to Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Belle Chase 2016 Ca 002933, Feb. 3.
$100,000 Vassallo John P, Vassallo Rosemarie to Maxwell Dale R, Canal Park Center Unit F, Feb. 7.
$97,500 Linares Virginia, Stickler Neil to JWC Sarasota TPA LLC, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 18 5005, Feb. 10.
$96,900 Alleman Eileen to Bazzy Deborah J, Bazzy Robert A, Cortez Villas Condominium 8 Unit 42, Feb. 8.
$95,000 Loeffler Monika, Turner Deborah to Vaisman Natalia, Palms of Cortez Unit 7, Feb. 8.
$94,500 SD TLC LLC to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Lot 25 Lake Club, Feb. 7.
$92,000 Hendren Bonnie J, Hendren Gregory D to Powers Shelly Ann, Pt 32-34-17, Feb. 10.
$92,000 Jones John W, Jones Kim R to Glenn D and Mary Marcia Payne Revocable Marital Trust, Payne Glenn D, Payne Mary Marcia, Ironwood Ninth Unit 402 I, Feb. 9.
$90,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Huff Mark D, Huff Paula J, Cortez Park Unit 6, Feb. 8.
$90,000 Mazur Frances H to Champion Mortgage Company, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Huntington Woods Unit B 2016-CA-001935, Feb. 3.
$87,200 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Resort Sixty Six, Feb. 3.
$85,000 Agnes M Walker Revocable Trust, Walker Agnes M Revocable Trust, Walker Richard D to Demers Cheryl A, Turco Thomas A Jr, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 86, Feb. 7.
$85,000 Camara Dennis, Camara Linda A, Primetime Investment Trust to Kai Property Investments LLC, Lot 74 Blk 4 Palmetto Country Club Estates, Feb. 8.
$85,000 Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 Wfhe3, US Bank NA to Tigreros Harley, Lot 10 Riverside Heights, Feb. 3.
$85,000 Shute Gail M, Thompson Lynn A to Eckman Sean, Thompson Lynn A, Thompson Michael J, Lot 57 Garden Lakes Villas, Feb. 3.
$84,561 Reno Frank T to Reno Cynthia, Reno Frank T, Lot 36 Cordova Lakes, Feb. 10.
$84,375 Collings David, Padgette Marla Dee, Putnam Michelle, Tetzloff Bruce Edward, Tetzloff Gale Arthur to Tetzloff Ann M, Tetzloff Gale Arthur, Lot 37 Blk A Townhouses of Lakeside South, Feb. 7.
$83,400 Elrod Marisa L, Veve Marc, Veve Marisa Lee to Veve Marc, Veve Marisa Lee, Lot 53 Candlewood, Feb. 10.
$80,100 Depaola Terry R to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust, Lot A Blk D W H Gilletts 2013-CA-007538, Feb. 3.
$80,000 Gospel Crusade Inc to Grissom Nina, Gospel Crusade Home Sites Unit 2107, Feb. 7.
$77,000 Brown Daren Allen to Klefeker Bruce D, Leisure Lake Village Unit 137, Feb. 9.
$75,000 Hill Glen R, Hill Marcia S to 1003 25th LLC, Lot 5 Blk B College Heights, Feb. 10.
$75,000 Hughes Julia E to Goro Karen S, Palm Lake Estates Unit 288, Feb. 9.
$74,465 Naismith Linda J, Washington Adolph to Washington Adolph, Lot D 4J Rosedale Highlands, Feb. 10.
$73,300 Bracken Dana G, Bracken Dana Gwen, Cambridge Village Association Inc, Papp Jody F to JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cambridge Village Unit 6 2015-CA-005917, Feb. 3.
$72,500 Griffith Mary, Vertich Mary to Armstrong Christine M, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 4202, Feb. 3.
$72,000 Ann M Arnold Trust, Arnold Ann M to Fregeau Donna A, Henderson Daniel L, Bayshore on The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 107 A, Feb. 9.
$71,000 Wood Linda K, Wood Roger A to Thiebaut Martin, Thiebaut Tamara, Desoto Square Villas Unit 308, Feb. 7.
$70,000 Clark Robert A to Stine Mark J, Stine Mary S, Westwinds Village Inc Unit G 7, Feb. 8.
$69,000 Simmons Michelle to Sgroi Angelo, Lot 6 Blk D Casa Loma Mobilehome, Feb. 9.
$68,013 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brougham Reo Owner LP, Lot 24 Sunkist Acres, Feb. 9.
$65,000 Palaw LLC to Funez Patricia Yamileth Guevara, Funez Sindy Patricia Guevara, Overstreet Park, Feb. 10.
$61,000 Clauson Nanette, Clauson Robert E to Cruz Hector M, Cruz Kimberly, Lot 12 Blk E Casa Loma Mobilehome, Feb. 8.
$61,000 Nye Douglas A, Nye Rita M to Sanctuary Residential LLC, Sanctuary of Bradenton Unit 152, Feb. 10.
$60,100 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Negron Jose to Residential Loan Trust 2008 Ah1, US Bank NA, Blk 4 Harbor Hills 2014 Ca 000189, Feb. 3.
$60,000 Bazzy Deborah J, Bazzy Robert A to Mccormick Marissa, Mccormick Michael S, Michael S Mccormick and Marissa Mccormick Trust, Ironwood First Unit 116 A, Feb. 7.
$58,250 Hofman Milan to Baier Milan, Hofman Milan, Palma Sola Trace Unit 291, Feb. 10.
$57,900 Lemmon James M, Lemmon Marilyn Sue to Nourie Phyllis E, Nourie Richard K, Lot 32 Blk 32 Trailer Estates, Feb. 9.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 53 Amber Glen, Feb. 8.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 6 Amber Glen, Feb. 8.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 48 Amber Glen, Feb. 8.
$55,500 Detweiler Joanna E, Hinkle Joanna E to Cosgrove Heather, Raintree Unit 406, Feb. 9.
$55,000 Reo Investment Group LLC to Per Dopo LLC, Zukunft LLC, Blk 16 Trailer Estates, Feb. 9.
$52,000 Button Harry W to Zaszczurynski David A, Zaszczurynski Sherry L, Lot 1 Blk G Desoto Community, Feb. 8.
$50,000 Marchbank Barbara A to K G Industries Inc, Lot 180 Foxbrook, Feb. 7.
$50,000 Mullen Georgia, Mullen Richard H to Dresser Lewis F, Dresser Regina J, Pt 6-35-17, Feb. 8.
$49,500 Liberty Savings Bank to Brown Brenda D, Brown Marvin, Palm Lake Estates Unit 213, Feb. 10.
$48,500 Martin Robert M to Mcclarigan Daniela, Salajka Daniel, Burgundy Unit 397, Feb. 3.
$48,235 Martinez Arturo, Martinez Monica K to Martinez Arturo, Martinez Monica K, Lot 53 Sarapalms, Feb. 10.
$48,000 Amisano Charles V, Nahalka Michael E to Johnson Judy S, Second Bayshore Unit B 25, Feb. 9.
$47,000 Abe Donna R, Abe Walter F to Ciotti Carmel Lynn, Flint Daniel, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2512 17 Slw, Feb. 9.
$43,700 Ellenwood Jean Delores, Scott Dorothy W, White Charlie Eugene, White James Robert to Florida R and V Properties LLC, Lot 4 Blk 14 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis, Feb. 8.
$43,000 Stamp Patricia, Stamp Raymond to Keppler Veronica I, Wineland Gary R, Skyway Village Estates Unit 34, Feb. 8.
$39,900 Nealey Russell, Nealey Sharon to Bryant Rachel, Bryant Scott R, Summer Place Unit 1 D, Feb. 8.
$39,000 Safe Ira Investments LLC to Ripoll Mercedes, Ripoll Victor Moises, Pt 32-34-22, Feb. 10.
$38,900 Waiters Lorenzo, Waiters Tashia to Manatee County, Pt 20-33-18, Feb. 8.
$35,000 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Feb. 10.
$35,000 Ciotti Carmel Lynn, Flint Daniel to Parker Barry F, Parker Donna L, Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2510 17 Slw, Feb. 9.
$35,000 Palm Cove Villas Condominium Association Inc to Applegate Scott, Palm Cove Villas Unit 14, Feb. 8.
$35,000 Smalley Susan G to Finnegan Valerie Jean, Blk E Golden Addition to Town of Verna First Addition, Feb. 8.
$35,000 Sullivan Jerald H, Sullivan Mary, Sullivan Mary A to Perkins Richard A, Perkins Sharon N, Sharon N Perkins and Richard A Perkins Revocable Trust, Lot 39 Blk 30 Trailer Estates, Feb. 7.
$34,500 Cohn Carmen A to Fortson Homes LLC, Lot 9 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights, Feb. 7.
$32,500 Gettle John H III, Gt Trust, Tufo Lana to Bryant Rachel, Bryant Scott, Summer Place Unit 14 A, Feb. 8.
$32,000 Mathis Gerald L, Mathis Tammy Darlette to Westwinds Village Inc, Westwinds Village Unit V 17, Feb. 7.
$30,895 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Feb. 7.
$29,827 Hawk Larry L, Hawk Rebecca J to Hawk David L, Hawk Larry L, Hawk Rebecca J, Blk H Kirkhaven, Feb. 8.
$25,000 Butler James E, Butler Joann to Lloyd Jerry, Pettis Jackie, El Rancho Village Unit E 1, Feb. 9.
$24,000 Fisher Louise to Fisher Armand, Lot 15 Greenbrook Village, Feb. 7.
$20,000 Grissom Nina to Culver Transit Inc, Gospel Crusade Home Sites Unit 2107, Feb. 7.
$20,000 Van Hall Kathryn to Gunvordahl Diane, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 71A, Feb. 7.
Comments