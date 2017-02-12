Real estate transactions Feb. 13, 2017

$2,592,695 Benderson Nathan to 93 FLRPT LLC, Pt 30-35-18, Feb. 1.
$2,500,000 Coleman Suzanne L, Coleman Thomas L to Leier David A, Weza David L, Lot 4 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 30.
$1,933,000 Burcham Dawn Marie, Burcham Randall Parks to Conley Jason P, Conley Jenifer S, Lot 14 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 26.
$1,750,000 AMI Cottages LLC to Black Thomas E Jr, Lot 19 Blk 1 Wells Terrace, Feb. 1.
$1,300,000 Gigliotti Joseph, Joseph Gigliotti Trust to Floridian MW LLC, Pt 23-33-18, Jan. 26.
$1,189,500 Cherbini John R, Cherbini Marlena E to Barbieri Johanna M, Barbieri Richard C, Pomello Park, Jan. 27.
$942,500 Wakeman Linda, Watrous Robert P to Ball William Gordon, Lot 23 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 30.
$929,000 Bean Point Properties LLC to ICIA Mortgage LLC, Lot 8 Blk C Gulf View, Jan. 27.
$850,000 Arcadi John A to Shoffstall Johanne V, Shoffstall Michael C, Lot 10 Mira Mar, Jan. 31.
$850,000 Millar Michael R to Allen Kymberly, Allen Russell, Lot 26 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 26.
$825,000 Patricia Tunnell Revocable Living Trust, Tunnel Patricia to Brez Charles J, Brez Christine B, Lot 9 Bimini Bay Estates, Jan. 25.
$820,000 Browne Family Trust, Browne Jill M, Browne Peter M to Velcu Bogdan, Velcu Laura M, Lot 11 Blk B Mangrove Point, Jan. 27.
$742,500 Tiffany Blain A, Tiffany Karen J to Eisenberg Donna Ruth, Eisenberg Paul, Lot 445 R Esplanade, Jan. 30.
$735,000 Hopper Debra H, Hopper Kevin J to Carr Barbara P, Carr Robert V Jr, Tidy Island Unit 52, Jan. 25.
$713,000 Cohen Lawrence S to Christensen Timothy C, Lot 41 Dream Island, Jan. 30.
$705,000 Manders Alexandra, Manders Paul to Wissel David A, Wissel Lauretta R, Lot 12 Blk 17 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Jan. 31.
$675,000 Guy Robin to Soler John H, Soler Sandra G, Lot 28 Bay Palms, Feb. 1.
$660,000 Brittain Jeanne, Brittain William L, Fint Jeanne, Myers Ida B to Grose Douglas L, Lot 8 Trade Winds Court, Jan. 26.
$650,785 Pulte Home Corporation to Garland Michael M Sr, Garland Rebecca A, Michael M Garland Sr and Rebecca A Garland Revocable Living Trust, Lot 85 Del Webb, Jan. 31.
$650,000 Carlos John B, Carlos Maria S to Thai Kimberly I, Thai Loi X, Lot 3008 Twin Rivers, Feb. 2.
$632,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Joseph Vanella III Living Trust, Vanella Joseph III, Riverdale Revised, Feb. 2.
$610,000 Funk Elke to Outhwaite Henry Adam, Outhwaite Teresa, Lot 3 Blk D Lake La Vista, Feb. 2.
$585,500 Shipley Donna M, Shipley James C Jr to Tobin Maryn, Tobin Paul, Lot 35 Wisteria Park, Jan. 26.
$570,000 Brown Bonnie, Brown Luther P to Chalfant Marjorie, Pomello Park, Jan. 27.
$561,030 DR Horton Inc to Mench Kimberley, Mench Scott, Lot 88 Rye Wilderness Estates, Feb. 1.
$559,900 Del Giudice Robert, Mary J Warwick Revocable Trust, Robert Del Giudice Revocable Trust, Warwick Mary J to Glackin Deborah A, Glackin Jeffrey C, Lot J 8 Rosedale 10, Feb. 1.
$550,000 Bunch Everett R, Bunch Jennifer S, Robbins Jennifer S to Peurifoy Jesse T Jr, Pt 26-34-19, Feb. 1.
$549,000 Defrank Mary E, Dettore Thomas A to Mccann Judith E, Mccann Kevin G, Lot 47 Eaton Place, Jan. 31.
$547,000 Simon David F, Simon Lori F to Koffman Richard E, Richard E Koffman Trust, Lot 8 Kenwood Park, Jan. 26.
$544,500 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc of Florida, Heron Creek, Feb. 2.
$535,000 Volpe Judith B, Volpe Robert M to Kellam Rodney A, Lot 4036 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 30.
$529,000 Engel Daniel, Engel Karyn to Peek Clifford H, Peek Janine M, Lot 29 Links at Palm Aire, Jan. 25.
$525,000 Altman Ronald L, Altman Susan M to Chandler Jeffrey A, Chandler Stacey A, Lot 64 Esplanade, Jan. 30.
$520,000 Collingwood Eileen, Collingwood Robert to Charles Edward T, Charles Sara J, Lot 165 Riverdale Revised, Jan. 25.
$520,000 Grosh Elliott, Grosh Patricia A to Himelberger Lori J, Himelberger Todd J, Warners Plat, Feb. 2.
$500,000 CD Heights LLC to Atlaschance LLC, Blk C Bay Beach, Jan. 26.
$475,000 Marcoux Richard to Vonck Cary, Vonck Mary B, North Beach Village III Unit 55, Feb. 2.
$470,900 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Vincent Mary Sue, Vincent Vince, Lot 338 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 30.
$469,480 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Eakins Mark F, Johnston Joseph E, Lot 31 Woodland Trace, Jan. 27.
$465,000 Michaels Jason D, Michaels Olivia M, O M M and J D M Trust to Robertson Mark K, Robertson Tina M, Lot 7057 Mill Creek, Jan. 26.
$460,605 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Bonacci John P Jr, Bonacci Laurie A, Lot 173 Del Webb, Jan. 26.
$455,000 Woodward Henry Jerry to Lynch Aubrey J, Lynch Sean S, Blk 3 Harbor Hills Resub., Jan. 30.
$448,000 Mirande Martha A, Mirande Pete R, Mirande Peter R to Blodgett Donn W, Blodgett Jeanne L, Lot 12 Mote Ranch, Feb. 2.
$440,000 Wills Vicki Sue to Anzelmo Anthony C, Anzelmo Patricia L, Lot 32 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 30.
$424,900 Quillian Harry W, Quillian Susan C to Kasher June R, Kasher Richard R, Lot 56 Hawthorn Park, Jan. 27.
$424,115 Pulte Home Corporation to Shine Theresa A, Theresa A Shine Living Trust, Lot 184 Del Webb, Jan. 25.
$422,834 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Downs Denise, Downs Paul E, Lot 172 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Feb. 1.
$422,500 Murphy Dennis Brian Jr, Murphy Rebecca Ann to Brahler Christine D, Brahler Daniel J, Lot 56 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 2.
$416,130 Pulte Home Company LLC to Ehrlich Diana Howard, Ehrlich Lawrence H, Lot 198 Del Webb, Jan. 25.
$415,000 Kotlik Matthew J, Nicholson Samantha L to Oslobanu Cristian C, Oslobanu Natalia, Lot 15 Blk K Glenn Lakes, Jan. 26.
$410,000 Pierce Tim to Benson Dawn Michelle, Benson Dawn Revocable Trust, Benson Walter E, Benson Walter Revocable Trust, Walter and Dawn Benson Revocable Trust, Beach House Resort Unit 6, Jan. 31.
$408,000 Richards Silda J to Reyna Alma D, Reyna Victor H, Lot 2024 Mill Creek, Jan. 30.
$405,000 Carpenter Bert D, Carpenter Janice L to Chalker Jessica, Chalker Jonathan Wade, Lot 1 Mrs Laura Houghs, Jan. 27.
$405,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Christopher Thomas Walter, Lot 44 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 1.
$400,000 1st Source Bank of South Bend, Heyde Stephanie K Revocable Trust, Stephanie K Heyde Revocable Trust to Neufelder Erin Lynn, Starfish Longbeach Village Unit 22, Feb. 2.
$400,000 Poff Gwen W, Poff James D, Poff Living Trust to Hooper Stephen F, Westbay Point and Moorings III Unit 261, Feb. 1.
$400,000 Shevlin Cindeerae B, Shevlin William A to Foust Joy L, Foust Kevin, Zlatarich Joseph M, Zlatarich Lois, Lot 30 Riverwalk Village, Jan. 31.
$399,000 Basova Rimma, Pissarenko Oleg to Mosqueda Armando P, Villa Mosqueda Maria R, Lot 80 Greyhawk Landing, Jan. 30.
$395,000 Sa David M, Vadney Elanor to Bell John C, Huff Suzanne M, Lot 2 Oak Grove Park, Jan. 25.
$394,270 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Perez Eileen M, Lot 1024 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 27.
$394,100 Diana Jacqlyn J, Diana Richard P to Holding Mgmt LLC, Holmes Beach House Land Trust, Blk 26 Casanas, Feb. 1.
$390,000 DR Horton Inc to Kragsterman Annika Maria, Kragsterman Jan Erik, Lot 122 Legends Bay, Feb. 1.
$385,000 Shaw Catherine Louise to Creasy Diane, Lot 50 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 30.
$382,990 DR Horton Inc to Vollrath David L II, Vollrath Debra L, Lot 49 Legends Bay, Feb. 1.
$376,000 Couchois Laurie A to Hyer Nohora C, Hyer William D, Pt 11-34-18, Jan. 30.
$375,000 Arthur H Baer Jr Trust, Baer Arthur H, Baer Arthur H Jr, Baer Patricia, Patricia Baer Trust to Sherer Dennis D, Saint Judes Apartments Unit 21, Jan. 30.
$371,000 Shevin Ann, Shevin Scott to Lyons Kristin, Mcclelland Corey, Lot 11 Riva Trace, Jan. 26.
$369,000 Core Azure LLC to Lindberg Amanda M, Lindberg Justin R, Lot 50 Concession, Jan. 31.
$368,000 Marsilbel LLC to Roundtree Lwr Fl Series LLC, Lot 131 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 26.
$362,000 Elkins Bonnie Lynn, Elkins Michael Leonard to Bender Martha Carol, Bender Wayne John, Lot 118 Edgewater Village, Feb. 1.
$361,000 Briden Elizabeth B, Briden Frank C to Myers John W, Myers Rita G, Lot 23 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Feb. 1.
$359,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Weston Josephine S, Lot 116 Bridgewater, Jan. 25.
$350,000 Horan Carol Dietrich, Horan Richard Jay to Gomez Albert E, Gomez Marie E, Lot 192 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 2.
$348,531 Koral and Gobuty Development Co. LLC to Fraser Judith C, Fraser Richard Joseph Jr, Lot 28 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 25.
$348,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Capozzi Nicholas III, Lot 293 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 31.
$345,000 Alonso Kenneth to Myers E Jacqueline, Myers Louis C, Lot 112 Palma Sola Trace, Jan. 27.
$345,000 Chirpich Craig Richard, Chirpich William John to Morrison Bonni L, Morrison Family Trust, Morrison Gregory L, River Dance Unit 711, Feb. 1.
$345,000 Lawson Earle E, Lawson Earle E Jr, Lawson Karen E to Karras Denny J, Karras Linda L, Lot 224 River Woods, Jan. 30.
$340,000 Robinson Janna Lynn, Wiedeman Janna L, Wiedeman William A to Boglarsky James E, Pt 17-36-21, Feb. 2.
$339,900 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Scott Debra Sue, Scott Robert Falcon, Lot 21 Raven Crest, Jan. 27.
$339,000 Geraldson Anna, Mcswain Anna J, Mcswain George G to Cumberton Sue Marie, Kinsey Cheryl Cumberton, Sue Marie Cumberton Trust, Lot 3 Azalea Park Northwest, Feb. 2.
$334,000 Jones Ellen Louise to Wengell Alan, Wengell Diane, 5409 Gulf Drive Unit 5416, Jan. 30.
$332,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Massimiano John, Turner Linda, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1302, Jan. 31.
$330,197 Lennar Homes LLC to Robb Mary Catherine, Robb William Stewart Jr, Lot 421 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 26.
$327,768 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Santilli Margaret C, Santilli Peter A III, Lot 24 Mirabella at Village Green, Feb. 2.
$327,500 Page Rachael J, Page Scott A to Wirtz Lenore, Lot 4369 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 27.
$327,127 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Sanchez Robert Gonzalez, Lot 56 Villa Amalfi, Jan. 31.
$325,000 Barrone Marianne B, Marianne B Barrone Living Trust to Boylan Jessica, Boylan Todd, Lot 4316 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 27.
$325,000 Tolentino Michael Martin to Tanner Charles E, Tanner Marcia R, Laguna Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 401, Jan. 27.
$322,459 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Barbara J Jons Revocable Trust, Jons Barbara J, Lot 45 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 31.
$320,770 DR Horton Inc to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Steven Dutoit Ira 8003882, Lot 102 Del Tierra, Jan. 26.
$320,534 DR Horton Inc to Dutoit Steven La Vern, La Vern Dutoit Steven, Lot 107 Del Tierra, Jan. 26.
$315,549 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Wood Linda, Wood Roger, Lot 26 Mirabella at Village Green, Feb. 2.
$315,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Macdonald Dennis C, Macdonald Ilene R, Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1702, Feb. 1.
$314,000 Gartner John B Jr, Gartner Rosalie J to Davis Kevin, Davis Kimberly, Sunrise Shores Unit S 201, Feb. 1.
$312,000 Graber Elisa A, Graber Michael F to Torretta Douglas J, Torretta Mary K, Lot 64 Blk C 2 Summerfield Village, Jan. 27.
$311,695 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Colarossi Elaine M, Lot 25 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 31.
$310,000 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006 28Cb to Eb Property Group LLC, Lot 35 Coral Shores East, Jan. 30.
$310,000 Sevcik Jaroslav to Rusnak Robert, Lot 50 Blk M Glen Lakes, Jan. 27.
$310,000 Tawney Bonnie J, Tawney William P to Sanders Kipling Luke, Lot 51 Candlewood, Jan. 25.
$309,425 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Warburton Anne Babbitt, Warburton John Dutton, Lot 53 Villa Amalfi, Feb. 2.
$306,000 Rodriguez Angela M, Rodriguez Pablo A, Smallacombe Angela M to Bax Alfred, Bax Gracelyn Marra, Lot 138 Sonoma, Jan. 25.
$305,000 Gerber Candice L, Gerber Timothy B to Sanders Jeffrey L, Sanders Melanie A, Lot 17 Blk D Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Jan. 30.
$303,355 Hawes Amanda C, Hawes Walter H to Jonathan J Shriver Living Trust, Lynda D Shriver Living Trust, Shriver Jonathan J, Shriver Lynda D, Lot 23 Wingspan Way at Tara, Feb. 2.
$302,970 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Albright Kristin Marguerita Burke, White Michelle B, White Michelle Burke, White Richard A, Lot 46 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 30.
$302,500 Krumreich Ashley R, Krumreich Keaton D to Kneisler Jean Elizabeth, Kneisler Jeffery P, Lot 4337 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 1.
$300,000 Avirett Joseph R III to Avirett Jeffrey R, Boone Jennie L, Petlowany Gregory F, Lot 10 Blk 12 Long Beach Revised, Jan. 27.
$297,500 Goins Clyde Douglas, Goins Elizabeth A to Wilson Amelia, Wilson James, Lot 21 Hidden Meadows, Jan. 27.
$295,000 Reid Brooke C to Bagshaw Kimberley J, Bagshaw Michael J, Lot 26 Summerfield Village, Feb. 1.
$292,500 Iversen Annette, Iversen Karsten to Jurist Susan, Lot 5051 Cascades at Sarasota, Jan. 30.
$292,000 Denton Joan, Denton Russell L to Balnius Sharon K, Pine Trace Unit 35, Jan. 26.
$290,000 Machlin Anita K, Machlin Anita M, Machlin Kenneth Ira to Donovan Simmons Julia, Simmons Allen III, Lot 87 Edgewater Village, Feb. 1.
$289,000 Gay Diana, Gay Olga to Litke Janice M, Lot 9 Carlyle at The Villages of Palm Aire, Feb. 2.
$288,900 Barney Sharon, Paternoster George to Mcgee Karen M, Mcgee William L, Lot 1 Blk 18 Lakeridge Falls, Jan. 30.
$288,000 Nadeau Patricia M, Nadeau Ronald C to Destefano Barbara, Destefano Gary Peter, Lot 10 Tara, Jan. 27.
$285,000 Johnson Donna L, Johnson Richard A to Matanzas Investments LLC, Lot 5 Conrad Beach, Jan. 31.
$285,000 Quaglino Philip to Mckinzie Julie M, Mckinzie Scott D, Lot 48 Tropical Harbor, Jan. 31.
$285,000 Sidley Cindy L, Sidley Richard F to Sellitto Cynthia A, Sellitto Joseph A Jr, Lot 6 Blk E Crossings, Feb. 2.
$284,900 Brandt Jason R, Brandt Mary Susan to Gibson Zakary, Pilarski Jacquelyn, Lot 113 Covered Bridge Estates, Feb. 2.
$284,000 Chan Stephanie, Law Jasper C, Law Stephanie to Landrum Emmy L, Landrum Kevin P, Lot 10 Beacon Cove at River Place, Jan. 25.
$280,000 Massimiano John A, Massimiano Turner Trust, Turner Linda M to Major Kimberly A, Major Ronald L, Lot 64 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 30.
$279,900 Nash Phyllis P to Trammell Emmett L, Trammell Nancy E, Lot 15 Palma Sola Trace, Feb. 2.
$279,000 Lynch Aubrey J, Lynch Sean S to Mccullough Barnett Jr, Mccullough Denise R, Lot 10 Blk I Pine Lakes, Jan. 30.
$279,000 Tenerife Southwest Investments Inc to Davis Bryan S, Lot 18 Blk 53 Whitfield Estates on Sarasota Bay, Feb. 2.
$277,700 Cascades at Sarasota Residents Association Inc, Countrywide Bank, Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Levitt and Sons of Manatee County LLC, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Scharf David F, Scharf Ramona, Scharf Romona to Florida Investors Capital LLC, Lot 4029 Cascades at Sarasota 2016-CA-003183, Feb. 2.
$276,000 Craig Florence D to Kalman Mariano Stacy, Mariano Robert, Lot 88 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Feb. 2.
$275,000 G and D Farms Inc to Rancho Verde LLC, Pt 13-35-21, Jan. 26.
$273,000 Giusto Madeleine to Ozero Beata C, Ozero Robert A, Lot 9 Rosedale 2, Feb. 2.
$270,000 Bisceglio Alexander Jr, Bisceglio Barbara to Sikes Bonnie A, Sikes Kenneth D, Lot 56 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 27.
$269,000 Carlton Renee J, Dollwet Renee J, Loranger Renee Jeane to Para Gregory T, Lot 68 Gates Creek, Feb. 1.
$264,900 Swindell Bryan L, Swindell Molly to Belmont Alissa Joy, Lot 425 Blk B Villages of Thousand Oaks Iv and V, Jan. 27.
$263,500 Wharton Mark Evans, Wharton Shelly S to Crooks Derek, Zavhorodnya Nataliya, Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove Unit 604, Jan. 30.
$263,300 Alfonso Lucy, Alfonso Salvatore, Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2004 22Cb, Regions Bank, Sabal Harbour Homeowners Association Inc, Union Planters Bank to Suncastle Properties LLC, Lot 299 Sabal Harbour 2016 Ca 003455, Feb. 2.
$262,027 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Darwin Brenda, Sullo Richard, Lot 198 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 30.
$260,000 Eicher James P, Eicher Maria T to Holt Melissa A, Holt Sireno G, Lot 142 Aberdeen, Jan. 30.
$260,000 Heisley John R, Heisley Nancy E to Mckernan Charles T, Mckernan Sharon M, Lot 24 Tara, Jan. 26.
$259,900 Redcay Gary D, Redcay Monica A to Powers David B, Lot 38 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Feb. 1.
$255,500 Cisler Herbert J, Cisler Michael E to Lenchik Lorraine M, Lenchik Vitaly, Sapientia Trust, Lot 10 Blk F Pine Lakes, Jan. 25.
$255,000 Hindman Carol A, Hindman Max G to Bryant Chris L, Bryant Holly A, Pt 10-34-17, Feb. 1.
$255,000 Myers John to Pipkens Doris J, Pipkens Timothy James, Watch II at Waterlefe Unit 29 A, Jan. 30.
$250,000 Zoller Bernard, Zoller Rita B to Seraline Geraldine Marie, Seraline Norland, Lot 3 Blk 8 Village Green of Bradenton, Jan. 31.
$249,050 Marines Leonel, Marines Sandra A to Quimby Nadia, Lot 28 Highland Ridge, Jan. 30.
$247,797 Lennar Homes LLC to Pannenbacker Dennis Albert, Pannenbacker Traci Reynolds, Lot 26 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 26.
$246,000 Berkhimer Donald, Berkhimer Nancy to Burke Michael Francis, Wang Huiyan, Lot 597 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Jan. 26.
$245,000 Barbe Anita L, Rauh Anita, Vihlen Anita to Hunt Melissa, Smith Jerry, Lot 6 Blk C Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates, Feb. 1.
$245,000 Harbison Michelle O, Ozark Damian M to Waddell Dorothy Jean, Villas at Wild Oak Bay III Unit 44B, Feb. 1.
$245,000 Marie D Pontious Revocable Trust, Pontious Marie D to Glasgow Harris Loyd, Harris Loyd Glasgow Revocable Living Trust, Pt 1-35-17, Jan. 25.
$245,000 Matthews Cathandra, Matthews Jeffrey Todd to Price Clint W, Symonds Tabatha L, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Feb. 1.
$244,415 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Louisdor Emmanuel, Louisdor Marie Y, Lot 7 Willow Walk, Jan. 25.
$242,000 Strunk Michael G, Strunk Rosa to Rivera Josephine F, Rivera Luis O, Lot 9 Blk B Fairfax, Feb. 2.
$240,000 Gao Chunmei, Shi Zhenyu to Byrket Daniel W, Gustafson Perry Signa, Lot 7 Covered Bridges Estates, Jan. 31.
$240,000 Herrera Santiago V to Dozois Margaret I, Dozois Theodore E, Lot 22 Blk L Pine Lakes, Feb. 1.
$240,000 Kerlow Paula J, Zelenco Daniel V to Daub Cay, Daub Walter J, Lot 200 Spoonbill Courtyard Homes at Perico Bay Club, Feb. 1.
$240,000 Price Margaret V to Peterson Karen L, Waterfront Unit 105, Jan. 25.
$239,000 SAF Solutions LLC to Hawks Jenna, Hawks Matthew, Lot 18 Blk A Sarasota Heights, Feb. 2.
$238,000 Jaeger Fred K to OP Investments of SW Florida LLC, Lot 100 Sonoma, Jan. 30.
$237,792 Moreland Diana L, Reinhart Richard C to Moreland Diana L, Reinhart Richard C, Lot 10 Woodland Acres, Feb. 1.
$237,500 Goethe Kathryn M to Simpson Christie Scarlett, Simpson William Bryan, Lot 20 Blk A Heather Glen, Feb. 1.
$237,500 Greenpoint Land Group LLC to Kelly Florida Family Trust, Kelly Paul Martin, Kelly Sharon Louise, Riverdale Revised, Feb. 2.
$237,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Jia Ya, Lot 63 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 30.
$235,490 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Graham Michael Patrick, Graham Nancy, Lot 129 Old Mill Preserve, Feb. 2.
$235,000 Braeken Caroline, Meers Patrick to O’Brien Gearl H III, Lot 50 Central Park, Jan. 26.
$235,000 Escobar Kaitlin, Escobar Mauricio to Hernandez Irving E Alverio, Pomello Park, Feb. 1.
$235,000 Russell William F Jr to Wells Charles B, Wells Leslie B, Lot 55 Tropical Harbor, Jan. 31.
$228,900 Bank of America, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 5, Lasalle Bank NA, US Bank NA to Esda Realty Inc, Lot 31 Magnolia Hill, Jan. 30.
$226,000 Dolores I Norman Revocable Trust, Herron Dolores B, Norman Dolores I to Brown Ben S, Brown Susan L, Lot 35 Garden Lakes Estates, Jan. 27.
$225,000 Giovanisci Regina M to Whittington Thomas D Jr, Mount Vernon Unit 4833, Feb. 1.
$225,000 Rex Kenneth E, Rex Susan M to Thomas Elia, Thomas Jamie Christopher, Pt 28-33-18, Jan. 31.
$225,000 Salazar Angel S, Salazar Julieta M to Albano Anna, Lot 17 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 27.
$224,000 Newell Leslie Jr, Newell Margery J to Overmeyer Jack P, Overmeyer June E, Lot 11 Blk 2 Village Green of Bradenton, Jan. 26.
$222,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Nguyen Nhu, Nguyen Tot, Lot 47 Oakley Place, Jan. 26.
$220,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Galati Mary Ellen, Galati Michael Anthony, Bay Hollow Unit 5, Jan. 25.
$220,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Zayicek Susan E, Lot 28 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 1.
$217,500 Taylor Sally M to Barrow Anne K, Barrow Steven E, Lot 29 Copperstone, Jan. 30.
$217,000 Enculescu Viorica, Kostic Magdalena to Foote Donna, Palm Lakes Unit 14, Jan. 30.
$215,990 DR Horton Inc to Rodenas Luis Alberto, Sifuentes Juanita Chavez, Lot 19 Willow Walk, Feb. 1.
$215,000 Carol J Schulze Revocable Trust, Schulze Carol J to Avalos Christine S, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 325, Feb. 1.
$215,000 Nelson Gaylord C, Nelson Linda R to Nelson Jeffrey C, Nelson Nelly, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 253, Feb. 2.
$214,900 Valentine Annette E to Rosario Flor K, Lot 84 Oak Terrace, Jan. 30.
$210,000 Elkin Lynda, Elkin Westley E to Weaver Erica L, Weaver Nathan P, Lot 20 Flagstone Acres, Jan. 27.
$209,000 Caranfa Mary W, Caranfa Patrick L to Cleland Antonia M, Cleland William J, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 107, Jan. 30.
$208,900 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Mahnke Bruce A Jr, Mahnke Natalie Marie, Lot 86 Willow Walk, Jan. 25.
$206,500 Fortune Eileen M to Couchois Laurie A, Lot 512 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 31.
$205,000 Cotten Cheryl to Heinrichs Kelvin J, Heinrichs Laura S, Lot 40 Cutrona, Feb. 2.
$205,000 Doyle Darren A, Doyle Gail L to Beckett Harry Richard II, Beckett Jennifer Lynn, Lot 170 Waterford, Feb. 1.
$205,000 Middleton Dorothy W to Correa Miguel A, Lot 297 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 31.
$204,000 Gutierrez Arianis, Milan Jose A to Mahle Craig R, Morgenson Alyssa J, Lot 3 Pineway Woods, Jan. 27.
$200,000 Albers Linda G to Wood Chareece, Wood Wayne, Lot 13 Cedar Terrace, Feb. 1.
$200,000 Asset Protection Inc to Bennett Keli Cherry, Bennett Richard C Jr, Pt 19-33-18, Feb. 2.
$200,000 Laffredo Amy A to Tennant Chelsea A, Lot 2 Britt, Jan. 31.
$200,000 Repass Ana, Repass Jonathon to Da Silva Rodrigo Alves D, Lot 239 Forest Creek, Jan. 30.
$200,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Hoyt Leo S, Meloni Valerie, 0, Jan. 25.
$198,000 Gilchrist Patricia S, Gilchrist Thomas II to Boyers Brandice D, Ferguson Matthew, Myakka Woods, Jan. 30.
$195,000 Vining Charles, Vining Maribeth to Farrington Crystal, Farrington Kevin, Lot 2 Blk G Heather Glen, Feb. 2.
$193,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Lombardo Barbara, Lombardo Gerald, Lot 31 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 26.
$191,268 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Bandstra Kathryn L, Bandstra Steven G, Lot 183 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 27.
$190,000 Krauss Debra A, Michael R Solomita Revocable Living Trust, Solomita Michael R Revocable Living Trust to Mislevy Joy A, Mislevy Larry S, Lot 291 River Isles Replat, Feb. 1.
$190,000 Nutting Brian L, Nutting Gail M to Capano Giana, Capano John P, Pt 5-34-18, Jan. 26.
$187,000 Henderson Celena, Henderson Dale Miller II to Rowe Jacob J, Kenilworth at The Country Club, Jan. 25.
$187,000 La Prairie John R, Love Terry to Stapleton Laura, Lot 43 Roberts Park, Jan. 25.
$186,000 Mccormick Edward A, Mccormick Laurie A to Waldron Kitty L, Lot 55 Cortez Estates, Feb. 1.
$185,500 O’Sullivan Anita A, O’Sullivan Anita Jeanette to Haag Donna Laverne, Haag Kenneth Lee, Lot 28 Pine Park, Jan. 27.
$183,000 Holmes Michael to Brown Chelsea Noel Benjamin, Lot 20 Blk A Washington Gardens, Feb. 2.
$182,000 Dufault Janet R Riccardi, Riccardi Janet Ruth to Martinez Guillermina, Blk 2 Revised Bells, Jan. 27.
$181,000 Denny Roger Philip to Mahadeen Diane, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1811, Jan. 27.
$180,800 Cardel Homes U S Limited Partnership to Brake Family Revocable Living Trust, Brake Jeffrey Dean, Brake Marlene Ann, Lot 158 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 31.
$179,000 Cremeans Margaret J, Cremeans Roderick K to Suarez Mark D, Lot 23 Blk H Sandpointe, Feb. 1.
$177,000 Pinson Cynthia W, Pinson Ferrell T Jr to Inman Larry C, Inman Mary W, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 501, Jan. 30.
$176,500 Young Raymond A, Young Susan M to Powers Diane, Powers Mark, Palma Sola Trace Unit 481, Feb. 1.
$175,000 Hanna A Michael, Hanna Barbara to Brittain Bill, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay III Unit 302, Feb. 1.
$175,000 Oliva Anthony, Oliva Marie to Planes Frank A, Planes Jeanette W, Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 9 101, Feb. 2.
$175,000 Santora Paul Joseph to Gibbons Mary Jane, Terrace II at River Strand Unit 1827, Jan. 25.
$173,900 Christopher Michelle E, Roberts Michelle E to Zornan Jamie, Lot 2 Blk B Twenty Sixth Street, Jan. 27.
$173,000 Dion Denise O, Dion Dennis P Sr to Nussbaum Michelle K, Nussbaum Seth R, Lot 8 Winterland Estates, Jan. 31.
$172,700 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Sami II Trust 2005 Ar7 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Ar7 to Adkins Florida Realty LLC, Lot 20 Shore Acres Heights, Jan. 26.
$172,200 Mistak Robert J, Misztak Robert, Misztak Robert J, Wells Fargo Bank to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Helbig Karl Ira 8005059, Ingorvaia Angelo, Karl Helbig Ira 8005059, Waterfront Unit 205 2016-CA-001430, Feb. 2.
$170,200 Lakeridge Falls Community Association Inc, Pearcey Earlieen V, Pearcey Vickie Raeann, Pearcey Virgina, Wells Fargo Bank Na to Twenty Four Twelve LLC, Lot 3 Blk 33 Lakeridge Falls 2016-CA-002898, Feb. 2.
$170,000 Kennedy Mary Ann, Kennedy Vincent Patrick to Panno Antonino, Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1646, Jan. 30.
$170,000 Spire David L to Flower Power LLC, Lot 14 Creekwood East Corporate Park, Feb. 1.
$169,900 GFB Partners LLLP to Wells Helen Laverne, Wells Richard Clayton, Lot 44 North River Estates, Jan. 27.
$168,182 SLV II CCE Venture LP to DJN Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 183 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 27.
$167,500 Ederington Ray H Revocable Living Trust, Elliott Robert M, Ray H Ederington Revocable Living Trust to Cole Charles R, Pt 31-34-17, Jan. 26.
$165,000 Cabrera Alexis to Aguayo Carlos Ruiz, Garcia Veronica Rodriguez, Blk 46 Holiday Heights, Feb. 2.
$165,000 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Lizardo Claudia R, Lizardo Nelson, Lot 1 Blk C Gateway East, Jan. 27.
$165,000 Harlander Kevin D, Harlander Melissa R to Thistle Brad M, Blk C C H Daviss Resubdivision, Jan. 25.
$165,000 Kristen J Mccormack Living Trust, Mccormack Kristen J, Michael M Taubenberger Living Trust, Taubenberger Michael M to Frazer Polly J, Sandpiper Resort Unit 623, Feb. 2.
$164,000 Eaton Cecilia A to Weiandt Angela, Weiandt Daniel E, Lot 11 Blenkhorns, Jan. 27.
$162,400 Stults Bryan M, Stults Elizabeth A to Dodd Steven M, Lot 6 Blk C Whitfield Country Club Heights, Jan. 26.
$160,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Hud LLC, G L Hortons River, Jan. 30.
$159,000 Norris Scott N to Herrera Family Revocable Living Trust, Herrera Santiago V, Lot 7 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, Feb. 1.
$158,000 Levengood Rebecca E, Levengood Thomas L to Downey Viola Cristina, Holmes Kathleen S, Schumacher Max J, Rosedale Manor, Feb. 1.
$157,000 Ganley Jane M to Easley Julie A, Easley Otha L, Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 14 202, Jan. 31.
$155,800 Country Oaks Homeownersassociation Inc, Davies K M, Davies Kathryn, Davies Ralph, Destiny Enterprise Services Inc, Greenpoint Mortgage Funding Inc, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Paradise Enterprise Services Inc, Wingate Hazel, Wingate Phi to Hsbc Bank Usa, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Inc Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Mana Series 2007 A3, Lot 17 Blk A Country Oaks 2015-CA-002967, Jan. 30.
$155,500 Bachman Barbara A, Bachman William H, William H Bachman and Barbara A Bachman Revocable Trust to Henson Kyle Jo P A 401K, Kyle Jo Henson P A 401K, Village at Townpark Unit 205, Jan. 30.
$155,000 Crowder Sally, Thomas Doug to Leksich Gregory J, Leksich Patricia A, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 412, Jan. 27.
$155,000 Shepherd Jacaleen A to Leporati Michael, Lot 9 Blk 40 First Addition to Trailer Estates, Jan. 27.
$153,000 Rollins Eurston to Bookout Drew, Lot 2 Manalee, Feb. 1.
$150,000 Birkat Zion LLC to Sara48 Properties LLC, J W Curry, Feb. 1.
$150,000 Collett Grace H, Collett Robert J to Jiang Jian Quan, Lin Bao Zeng, Lin Lan Xing, Lot 6 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 27.
$150,000 Fenton Stanley F to Alternative Assests LLC, Lot 1 Parrish Estates Subdivison, Jan. 30.
$150,000 Khara Surinder Kaur to Buckley Robert E, Greenbrook Walk Unit 106, Jan. 26.
$149,900 Wells Helen, Wells Richard to Lum Donald Leigh Jr, Lum Margaret Wampler, Greenbrook Walk Unit 104, Jan. 30.
$149,400 Bank of New York, Bank of New York Mellon, Capital One, Cwabs Master Trust Revolving Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Notes Series 2004 O, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Manatee County, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Spiller Donald G to Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, Blk 15 Whitfield Estates 2015-CA-002416, Jan. 30.
$145,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Gonzalez Samantha Marie, Torres Francisco Mendez, Lot 16 Cortez Landings, Jan. 27.
$145,400 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Regency Oaks Homeowners Association Inc, Richards Jeffrey, Richards Jeffrey S to Shoreline Land Manatee Division Inc, Lot 41 Regency Oaks 2016-CA-002721, Jan. 30.
$143,250 Cleland Antonia M, Cleland William J to Goodman Diane L, Garden Lakes Courtyard Unit 4, Jan. 27.
$142,000 Caria Barbara R, Mcbroom Izabel A, Singleton Eloise Jeanne to Mcclure Jing Z, Mcclure Paul L, Lot 18 Mccollums Lake, Jan. 31.
$141,000 Beasley Carole Ann, Beasley Hugh Nigel, Warne Ann, Warne Barry Kenneth to Baler Penny A, Hilton David F, Meadowcroft South Unit 6416, Jan. 31.
$140,000 Cummings Wojcieszek Barbara, Pitchure Esther E to Petrycki Marilyn J, Petrycki Nicholas L, Imperial Lakes Estates, Jan. 26.
$139,900 TJ Investments of Manatee Inc to Wooten Keenan K, Braden Manor, Jan. 25.
$138,900 St Joe Homes and Investments LLC to Morales Danilo, Morales Yolanda Duran, Lot 6 Blk D North Orange Estates, Jan. 26.
$136,100 Bcat 2015 14Att, Christiana Trust, Damour Wanick, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, Willow Shores 2016-CA-002209, Jan. 30.
$135,000 Bruce J Love Revocable Trust, Love Bruce J to Principle Investments LLC, Seyler Todd, Pomello Park, Jan. 25.
$135,000 Foehrkolb Brenda to Broadway Sylvia, Lot 6 Blk H Casa Loma Mobile Home, Feb. 1.
$135,000 Saunders Lucelle, Saunders Robert Wendell, Saunders Rose Mary to Carder Joe, Carder Kimberly, Lot 33 Belleview, Feb. 2.
$130,000 Dotterweich Arthur, Dotterweich Arthur C to D Suzanne Mora Revocable Living Trust, Mora D Suzanne, Lakeside Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 535, Jan. 30.
$130,000 Geisler Carolyn E, Geisler Kevin W to Kondor Scott, Lot 285 Foxbrook, Feb. 2.
$130,000 Harding Michele, Harding Robert to Hughes Angela M, Thacker Alan J, Thacker Jacqueline R, Spring Lakes Unit 308, Jan. 27.
$130,000 Hough Virginia to JWC Sarasota TPA LLC, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 15 5814, Jan. 27.
$130,000 Speer Michael Benjamin to Gruver Charles III, Cortez Park Unit 36, Feb. 1.
$129,000 BJA Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 271514 to Jones David, Jones Karen, Blk C Ardmore, Feb. 1.
$129,000 C Dean Kimble Revocable Trust, Kimble C Dean to Camp Jeffrey M, Camp Sandra J, Cambridge Village Unit 6, Jan. 31.
$129,000 Sowa Carol A, Sowa Edward G to Zoller Bernard U, Meadowcroft Unit 5709, Jan. 31.
$128,000 Calderon Cassidy to Silva Elys Muniz E, Silva Elys Munize, Palms of Cortez Unit 7, Jan. 31.
$127,675 Hedden Vanessa K to 5743 E 43Rd Ct Bradenton 32403 Land Trust, Investor Trustee Services LLC, Pt 10-34-17, Feb. 2.
$126,000 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Babich Edward M, Babich Shirley M, Fair Lane Acres, Feb. 1.
$125,850 United Systems Computer Group Incorporated to Mccormick Edward, Lot 12 Varns, Feb. 2.
$125,000 Mueller Lila Sue, Struthers Leon H to Taylor Jason M, Taylor Myakka Head Land Trust, Pt 4-35-22, Jan. 31.
$125,000 SAF Solutions LLC to Bauer Crystal M, Bauer Michael E, Bauer Patricia A, Lot 12 Blk 2 Gardens Heights, Jan. 26.
$125,000 Underwood Carrie, Underwood Leeanna, Underwood Wesley to Weiss Charles T, Welss Charles T, Lot 6 Blk 59 Trailer Estates Fourth Addition, Jan. 27.
$124,000 Perdue James E, Perdue Joanne F to Rausch Robert C, Rausch Sandy S, Robert C Rausch and Sandra S Rausch Revocable Living Trust, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 224, Feb. 1.
$120,000 Joseph Norma, Joseph Ralph to Titus Kenneth D, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 19 5, Feb. 1.
$118,000 Clement Collin H Jr, Clement Collin Hugh Jr to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Mastr Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust 2005 1, Lot 9 Blk 1 Dahlia Gardens 2015-CA-003842, Jan. 30.
$116,100 Verdel Erin K, Zaller Erin K to Zaller Erin K, Zaller Stephen, Lot 2079 Country Meadows, Jan. 27.
$115,000 Bundrage Fabian Elaine, Clemons Fabian Bundrage, Styles Fabian E to Panyha Foundation Inc, Lot 18 Pheasant Ridge, Jan. 25.
$114,900 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jackson Courtland, Palma Sola Harbour Unit 118, Jan. 27.
$114,000 Macgloan John to Moon Tyler E, Pomello Park, Feb. 1.
$110,000 Adams David J, Adams Paula H to Mckinnon Grace, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 202, Jan. 27.
$110,000 Altmiller Margare T to Lopez Natalia Ramirez, Vargas Myriam Lopez, Lot 62 Cayman Park, Feb. 2.
$110,000 Jacksland Craig S to Reese Kathy, Reese Michael, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 267, Jan. 27.
$110,000 Miller Weber Mary Jo to Hawthorne Terry Wayne, Blk C Riverbreeze, Jan. 26.
$110,000 Neale Donna B to Raible Kurt J, Ralble Teresa M, Blk C Patten, Feb. 1.
$109,400 Dougherty Barbara, Dougherty John to Macreed Investments LLC, Lot 7 Weedy Acres, Jan. 27.
$109,000 Bergh Thomas H to Spadine David J, Spadine Deborah J, Ironwood Fourteenth Unit 103 N, Jan. 27.
$107,000 Bouret Marie Sara to Azinger Suzanne S, Hidden Hollow Unit D 3111, Feb. 2.
$107,000 Thacker Alan, Thacker Jacqueline to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1414, Jan. 26.
$106,500 Mutter Eric to Villaret Karl H, Villaret Willared Family Trust, Willared Karin I, Ironwood First Unit 207 B, Jan. 25.
$105,750 CML FL One LLC to Solomon John A, North Manatee Industrial Park, Jan. 30.
$105,500 Sandeen Bertha to Bleile Marlyn E, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 80, Jan. 25.
$105,000 Itin Aldo V to Stemple Claudia, Runaway Bay Unit 273, Feb. 1.
$105,000 Thoreau Research Inc to Salmeron Rafael, Lot 17 Varns, Jan. 27.
$103,000 Cornerstone Real Estate Solutions LLC to Fitts David, Blk 13 Holiday Heights, Jan. 25.
$103,000 Hughes Angela to Palm Cove Apartments Lllp Foreign Limited Partnership, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 112, Jan. 26.
$100,000 Jones Daniel L, Jones Lesley H to Manning Cyrus William, Pt 14-36-21, Jan. 30.
$100,000 Sacco Donna, Sacco Joseph G to JWC Sarasota TPA LLC, Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 50 02, Feb. 2.
$97,357 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Youll Jamie S, Youll Stephen, Lot 19 River Wind, Jan. 26.
$96,500 Apostle Cleo, Apostle Demetry P, Apostle Theodora D, Apostle Thomas S to Kirrane Eleanor C, Cortez Villas Unit 52, Jan. 31.
$96,000 Broos Mary Ann Revocable Trust, Callahan Sheila, Mary Ann Broos Revocable Trust to Siemionko Anthony, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 10, Jan. 25.
$96,000 Downwinder Investments LLC to Kennedy Adam, Blk 1 Bears, Feb. 1.
$93,900 Gamble Creek L C to Gabbard Jason M, Gabbard Nicole, Lot 7004 Twin Rivers, Jan. 27.
$90,000 Federal National Mortgage Association, Ho Theresa L, Mccarthy Theresa, Mccarthy Theresa L to Twenty Four Twelve LLC, Blk C Hazelhurst 2016-CA-003082, Feb. 2.
$90,000 Smith William Gayle to Termaat Richard B, Termaat Sherry, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 438, Feb. 1.
$90,000 Woodruff Patricia to Schmidt Lori A, Schmidt Robert J, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 62, Feb. 1.
$89,000 Schick Judith K, Schick Roger W to Ovchinnikov Margarita, Ovchinnikov Vadim, Westwinds Village Unit Q 113, Jan. 30.
$88,000 Byers Carra S, Byers Mark L to Moreland Diana L, Lot 7 Blk 1 Riverview Jr Estates, Feb. 1.
$88,000 Uzzell James E Jr, Uzzell Jennifer C to Lemus Carmen A, Lemus Clemente J, Pt 24-35-17, Jan. 27.
$86,000 LSF9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust to GLD Enterprises LLC, Blk 2 Parrish Addition, Feb. 1.
$84,400 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Jan. 27.
$83,000 JDC Holdings LLC, Mitchell Kidd LLC to Tartsanyi Erika I, Tartsanyi Peter A, Grand Oaks Unit 104, Jan. 31.
$80,000 Brinkman Irene Siegina, Brinkman Joseph Frederick to Wells Michael J, Wells Sandra A, Palm Lake Estates Unit 73, Jan. 30.
$80,000 Royal Palm Construction Services LLC to Dralus Rita E, Rita E Dralus Revocable Trust, Parkway Villas Unit 5, Jan. 30.
$79,500 Godwin Robert D, Robert D Godwin Trust to Comer Bernard, Comer Denice, Pomello Park, Jan. 31.
$78,000 Florey Elvira, Florey Rodney Joseph Sr to Felico Ivo, Felico Maritza F, Lot 6 Sunburst Acres, Jan. 30.
$78,000 LS FL Ranch LLC to Mcgregor Felicia K, Mcgregor John B, 0, Jan. 26.
$75,000 CML FL Palmetto LLC to Price Michael, North Manatee Industrial Park Unit 22, Jan. 26.
$75,000 Csanyi Leslie to Lewis Donna K, Lewis Thomas E, Second Bayshore Unit F 37, Jan. 27.
$75,000 LS FL Ranch LLC to Strunk Michael, Strunk Rosa, 0, Feb. 2.
$72,000 Lee Jamie to Machado Yudieski Torres, Shadybrook Village Unit 124 C, Feb. 1.
$70,000 Duke Barbara Ann, Duke Benjamin F Jr to Brown Charles M, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 264, Feb. 2.
$70,000 Trejo Juan, Trejo Sonia R to Trejo Joanna Lynn, Lot 5 Sunshine Harbor, Jan. 25.
$70,000 Trejo Sonia R to Trejo Victor, Palmetto Point, Jan. 25.
$69,500 Grosskopf Alan, Grosskopf Monica, Grosskropf Monica to Wright Barbara, Wright Jack, Villager Apartments Unit 85, Jan. 25.
$68,500 Katra Angie R, Katra Richard E to Katra Angie R, Katra Richard E, Lot 97 Garden Lakes Estates, Jan. 31.
$68,009 Galbraith Carey M, Morgan David J to Ambrozic Carey M, Ambrozic John F, Lot 54 River Place, Jan. 27.
$68,000 Dow Dennis C, Dow Sharon M to Blakesley Brenda J, Blakesley Robert A, Fourth Bayshore Unit K 1, Jan. 26.
$65,000 Diner Kevin Alan to Leworthy James Henry, Leworthy Jami Marie, Pt 3-37-21, Jan. 26.
$64,500 Baron Edward M, Baron Nancy S to Alter Debra A, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 389, Jan. 26.
$64,500 Kenneth W Schaefer Trust Agreement, Patricia J Schaefer Trust Agreement, Schaefer Kenneth W, Schaefer Patricia J to Omalley Mark A, Bayshore Windmill Village CoOp Inc Unit E 10, Feb. 2.
$64,000 Pierce Paul D to Burchett Brenda S, Burchett Larry O, Lot 1 Van Duynes Replat, Jan. 30.
$62,500 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 174 Trevesta, Feb. 2.
$62,500 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 175 Trevesta, Jan. 31.
$61,100 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mellica Jason, Lot 237 Sunny Lakes Estates, Jan. 27.
$60,000 Alwerdt Douglas Lee, Bmo Harris Bank, M and I Marshall and Ilsley Bank to Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 27 Blk A Tidevue Estates Replat 2013-CA-003813, Jan. 30.
$60,000 Opsincs William A to McCabe Family Living Trust, McCabe Kim S, Mccabe Mark T, Muth Family Living Trust, Muth Patricia A, Muth W Chris, Lot 8 Whitfield Park of Commerce, Jan. 26.
$58,000 Davis Richard to Garn John D, Garn Phyllis A, Lot 17 Tidevue Estates First Addition, Jan. 30.
$57,900 Bryant Annette M, Bryant Jeffrey James, Bryant Kenneth Ross to Caron Linda Ann, Caron Paul Leo, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1102, Feb. 2.
$57,000 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Burchette James Michael, Blk F La Selva Park, Jan. 31.
$56,900 Chenault Dennis, Chenault Donna M, Inlets at Riverdale Neighborhood Association Inc, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Suntrust Mortgage Inc to Islamov Farrukh, Lot 324 Riverdale Revised 2015-CC-002448, Feb. 2.
$55,000 Colvin Lawrence J, Holaday Elizabeth I to Young Gina M, Young H Scott, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit S 75, Feb. 2.
$55,000 L and L Land Acquisitions Inc to Dl Crowley Enterprises LLC, Lot 3 Blk F Singletary, Jan. 27.
$55,000 Trejo Sonia R to Cisneros Vanessa I Soria, Delgado Ricardo, Pt 36-34-17, Jan. 25.
$54,000 Cox Jeremy T, Cox Laura E to Min Thinzar M, Bayshore Unit K 34, Jan. 31.
$51,000 Degidio Diane K, Degidio Michael J to Archibald Bruce, Westwinds Village Unit K 5, Jan. 31.
$50,000 Karen M Stankevich Revocable Living Trust, Stankevich Karen M to Karnesky Richard, Karnesky Susan, Lot 5 Blk 17 Trailer Estates, Jan. 27.
$50,000 King James, King James H, King Patsy, King Patsy E to Baum Anna, Baum Michael W, Lot 10 Blk E Desoto Community, Jan. 30.
$50,000 Taylor Jason, Taylor Myakka Head Land Trust to Pope Jessica L, Pope John F III, Pt 9-35-22, Jan. 31.
$50,000 Wilson Barry E, Wilson Dia M to Parrish Rebecca A, Parrish Walter B, Blk 55 Longbeach, Feb. 1.
$50,000 Woellmer Karyn E to Rdg Holdings LLC, Pt 34-36-21, Jan. 31.
$47,500 Conover Jenean L to Brady Maryanne, Bayshore On The Lake Unit 110 B, Feb. 1.
$45,200 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Vtjfc Investments LLC, Second Bayshore Unit N 22, Jan. 26.
$45,100 Powell Dallas L, Powell Dallas L Jr, Powell Dallas Lacrosse, Powell Dallas Lacrosse Jr to US Bank NA, Us Bank, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 104 2015 Ca 004670, Feb. 1.
$45,000 Corey Christina L to Baker Adam, Baker Stephen, Lot 242 Pic Town, Feb. 2.
$45,000 GFB Partners LLLP to Citrus Homes, Meadowood Homes of Florida Inc, Lot 50 North River Estates, Jan. 26.
$45,000 Mckenna Faith Lyndean, Mckenna Ralph R to Premo David W, Premo Jacqueline P, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 26, Feb. 1.
$45,000 Smith Robert H to Meilner Don, Meilner Joann, Riviera Dunes Marina Unit N 40, Jan. 30.
$44,900 JPMorgan Chase Bank, Williams Graham P to SAF Solutions LLC, Heritage Pines Unit 45 B 2014 Ca 005609, Feb. 2.
$42,200 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Lot 44 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Jan. 31.
$42,000 Deschenes Kassie, Drowne David L, Drowne Kyle, Noonan Samantha, Thomas Richard to Hunichen Douglas S, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 143, Feb. 1.
$40,750 Aaron Veronica, Mitchell Barbara, Mithcell Barabar to L and L Land Acquisitions Inc, Lot 3 Blk F Singletary, Jan. 27.
$38,000 Sloan Rebecca to Hawkins Cynthia, Hawkins Wallace, Lot 32 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 27.
$36,500 Roller James L, Roller Kay M to Welle Patrick J, Lot 26 Blk C Heather Hills Estates, Feb. 1.
$36,375 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to Martell Pamela, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 59 2, Jan. 31.
$36,375 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to Allen Lee B, Allen Nancy L, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 61 4, Jan. 31.
$35,100 Davis Rick N to 0, Lot 28 Blk H Washington Gardens 2016 Td 000190, Feb. 1.
$35,000 L and L Land Acquisitions Inc to Trust No 407817, Vka Fidu Inc, Blk R C H Davis Resub, Feb. 2.
$33,000 Paulston Mary Jane to Cabrera Zoila Candelario, Candelario Inti Miguel Gutierrez, Gonzalez Miguel Gutierrez, Vazquez Yamile Carmenates, Third Bayshore Unit E 26, Jan. 27.
$32,500 Biujus Linda L, Blujus Dana B to Shrimpton Toni, Lot 4 Blk 32 Trailer Estates, Jan. 27.
$31,500 Whitney Bank to Tonkowich David, Central Cortez Plaza Unit J 6, Jan. 30.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Engelbrecht Duane L, Engelbrecht Janice K, Westwinds Village Inc Unit V 4, Jan. 27.
$30,000 Cadmus Michele to Dropping Gail Susan, Dropping Merle Keith, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 245, Feb. 1.
$30,000 Country Retreat Mobile Homeowners Assn Inc to Ransom Gail Kenly, Ransom Robert Mason, Country Retreat Unit 7, Feb. 1.
$27,000 Disque Ethel M Inter Vivos Trust, Ethel M Disque Inter Vivos Trust, Richter Lee Nelson to Lookabill Mary Lou, El Rancho Village Unit M 44, Jan. 31.
$26,800 Creekside Oaks at Manatee Homeowners Association Inc, Nguyen Do Ngoc to Aylward Dale, Aylward Mabel, Lot 52 Creekside Oaks 2016 Cc 000970, Jan. 30.
$26,600 Mcgeever Bernard, Mcgeever Karen, Mcgeever Patrick to Alexander Mcgeever Kathy, Mcgeever Bernard, Mcgeever Patrick, Eagle Creek I Unit 7430, Feb. 2.
$25,000 Maent Dianne, Peterman Roger to James Mcguire Matthew Justin, Mcguire John D, Mcguire Marlyn J, Mcguire Shawn, Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 199, Feb. 2.
$23,000 Lowery Tonya to Wright Cole, Lot 20 Lamp Post Palace, Feb. 2.
$22,000 Mobley Dan W to Nutting Brian L, Nutting Gail M, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 341, Jan. 26.
$20,000 Fair Lane Acres Inc to Langlois John P, Langlois Patricia E, Blk C Fair Lane Acres, Jan. 31.
$20,000 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Boozell David, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Sub Unit 204 2016 Td 000191, Jan. 30.
