Real estate transactions Feb. 6, 2017

$3,240,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 24.
$1,550,000 Bailey Robert L, Bailey Sylvia B to Gay Lawrence, Lot 9 Chelsea, Jan. 24.
$1,100,000 Skylar Land Investors LLC to RFM MVV LLC, Lakewood Ranch M O B II, Jan. 23.
$820,000 Bierley John C, Bierley John C, Hans Dieter Layh Trust, Layh H Dieter, Layh Hans Dieter to Kampen Invest Inc, Lot 53 Harbour Landings Estates, Jan. 20.
$800,000 Sinclair Sarah E to Allen Jill J, Allen Kevin C, Lot J 16 Rosedale 10, Jan. 19.
$735,000 Mazzarolo Ivonis, Simicic Mazzarolo Milena Rosana to Mcafee Geoffrey, Mcafee Victoria, Lot 47 Twin Rivers, Jan. 20.
$650,000 Visionary Real Estate Enterprises LLC to Blatt Anric, Blatt Lauralouise M, Lot 40 Blk B River Wilderness, Jan. 19.
$624,300 Greyhawk Landing West LLC, Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to 0, Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 19.
$535,000 Lumsden Michele R, Lumsden Ronald J, Smith Michele R to Thurber Jason B, Thurber Summer D, Pt 25-34-19, Jan. 19.
$520,000 DR Horton Inc to Browne Family Trust, Lot 41 Rye Wilderness Estates, Jan. 24.
$520,000 Hoving Robin K, Kallman James D to Peterson Bruce D, Peterson Kimberly O, Longboat Terrace Unit 217, Jan. 24.
$518,000 Linda L Pfaff Trust, Pfaff Linda L to Huber Cheryl A, Huber Timothy, Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 308 A, Jan. 24.
$492,000 Praetor Jochen, Praetor Petra to Haffner Catherine, Haffner Todd, Summer Getaway Unit B, Jan. 23.
$490,000 OK Willow Walk LLC to DR Horton Inc, Willow Walk, Jan. 24.
$490,000 Valley Marianne W, Valley Michael R to Jones Charles Gary, Jones Cherry L, Lot 65 Blk M Glenn Lakes, Jan. 19.
$485,000 Hassey Raymond Sr, Mahalick Kornfeld Donna to Rivard Jocelyn L, Rivard Ronald D, Lot 6 Mariner Estate, Jan. 19.
$475,000 Burday Frances H, Burday Michael D to Altman Ronald L, Altman Susan M, Lot 98 Esplanade, Jan. 24.
$470,000 Borsheim Evelyn M, Evelyn M Borsheim Trust, Keppler Borsheim Evelyn M to Borsheim Kimberly L, Borsheim Mark P, Lot 38 Blk B Braden River Lakes, Jan. 20.
$470,000 Hawkins Ellena A, Hawkins Robert L to Temple Amy, Temple William N II, Lot 362 Riverdale Revised, Jan. 19.
$470,000 Lambert Claudia, Lambert Lawrence L to Rowntree Frederick J, Rowntree Janice, Lot 136 Foxbrook, Jan. 24.
$462,500 Barbara A Welter Revocable Living Trust, Welter Barbara A, Welter George A to Christman Andrew T, Christman Haley S, Riverdale Revised, Jan. 19.
$443,427 DR Horton Inc to Wolfe Elizabeth Schmidt, Lot 92 Soleil West, Jan. 19.
$441,500 Clark Deborah K, Clark Randall T to Ezell David E, Ezell Kristeen T, Lot 6 Pine Meadow, Jan. 19.
$427,000 Dugan Jack R, Dugan Karen to Geissler Michele M, Geissler Rex G, Bridgeport Unit 202, Jan. 23.
$384,000 Davis B Ruth, Davis Family Trust, Davis Glenn M, Davis Ruth B to Walther April J, Walther Jeffrey H, Lot 32 Flamingo Cay, Jan. 24.
$371,100 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Mccoy Delbert E, Mccoy Linda L, Lot 353 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 24.
$365,000 Jones Beth A, Jones Robert C to Strickland Pamela K, Lot 70 Summerfield Village, Jan. 19.
$365,000 Milavec James D, Milavec Katherine M to Comac Patrick J, Comac Rebecca L, Lot 7185 Mill Creek, Jan. 19.
$360,000 Mayer Richard A, Spalding Joan A to Bartley Deborah, Bartley Marcel, Fae Holdings 474936R LLC, Lot 4 Blk 13 Longbeach, Jan. 19.
$356,000 Buechs Joseph, Buechs Joseph Jr to Claire Mark, King Kathleen, Lot 11 Blk 33 Ilexhurst, Jan. 24.
$355,000 Schoeffel Kim M, Schoeffel Sally W to Carlisle Michael, Carlisle Sandra M, Lot 245 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Jan. 20.
$337,947 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Carteaux Sherri L, Lot 37 Magnolia Point, Jan. 24.
$330,000 Field Michaei L, Mcginley Margaret J to Jensen Cerise L, Jensen Rickard A, Shell Point Unit 1, Jan. 24.
$320,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Tanner Joyce, Tanner Richard, Lot 351 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 24.
$318,000 James and Marlene Quinn Joint Revocable Living Trust, Quinn James P, Quinn James P Joint Revocable Living Trust, Quinn Marlene Joint Revocable Living Trust to Williams Eric Armstrong, Laguna at Riviera Dunes IV Unit 308, Jan. 19.
$311,000 Sykes Mathew Blake, Sykes Rachel Erin, Wood Rachel Erin to Anderson John F, Anderson Susan, Lot 2041 Country Meadows, Jan. 24.
$310,000 Cullen Bradley A, Cullen Dana to Wallis Deborah G, Wallis Earl P, Lot 186 Ancient Oaks, Jan. 24.
$300,000 DR Horton Inc to Scott Kathleen A, Scott Otis T Jr, Lot 247 Del Tierra, Jan. 19.
$299,900 Culver Pamela, Quintana Manuel to Ash Christopher J, Creamer Deborah R, Lot A 1 Blk 4 Harbor Hills Resub, Jan. 24.
$285,662 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Allen Cynthia Ann, Allen Stanley K, Lot 79 Eagle Trace, Jan. 23.
$285,000 Nelson Family Trust, Nelson Sharon to Pitre Adam C, Pitre Trinity D, Lot 121 River Place, Jan. 20.
$279,000 Goodin Tamara J, Targaszewski Tamara J to Fairchild Corey M, Lot 179 Lexington, Jan. 24.
$278,000 Shay Roberta J, Shay Willis G and Roberta J Shay Trust, Willis G Shay and Roberta J Shay Trust to Genette Cecile Waldman Revocable Living Trust, Gilbert Benjamin Waldman Revocable Living Trust, Waldman Genette Cecile, Waldman Gilbert Benjamin, Lot K 14 Rosedale 11, Jan. 20.
$276,070 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Ruggiero James F, Lot 72 Eagle Trace, Jan. 19.
$272,000 Froelich Brandi E, Froelich Nicholas to Nichols Roger, Lot 1 Country Brooke Estates, Jan. 20.
$270,000 Gay Roger W, Symer Gay Nancy L, Symer Nancy L to Graf Came J, Kanotz Robert R Jr, Lot 55 Lionshead, Jan. 19.
$268,500 White Kara D, White Thomas E to Coker Emily, Coker Joel, Lot 71 Sugar Mill Lakes, Jan. 19.
$268,000 Reed Jon M, Reed Yen L to Oneal Carol M, Oneal Joseph Daren, Lot 520 Braden Woods, Jan. 19.
$265,000 Creasy Diane M to Mcmanus Thomas, Lot 65 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 24.
$262,000 Lemur Conservation Foundation Inc to Gilchrist Patricia S, Gilchrist Thomas Churchman, Pt 29-35-22, Jan. 19.
$250,000 Case Ronald N, Johnson Kathryn R, Johnson Nathan G to Johnson Donald K, Johnson Renee L, Pt 16-35-22, Jan. 19.
$250,000 Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo, Ira Account Z029889 to Meyer Brian Taylor, Meyer Denise Rodriguez, Lot 151 Covered Bridge Estates, Jan. 24.
$249,650 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Howard Lisa W, Lot 2 Willow Walk, Jan. 20.
$248,800 Sands Beverly G, Sands David J to Kuratnik Kristie, Mobley Elliot, Lot 698 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 24.
$245,000 Howard and Shirley Price Trust, Price Howard Trust, Price Ralph M, Price Shirley Trust to Atkinson Danielle, Atkinson Tom, Lot 4 Harbor Shores, Jan. 24.
$245,000 Kted2 LLC to Hanneken Greg, Lot 3 Chelsea Oaks, Jan. 19.
$245,000 Wiles Christine A, Wiles David to Eichmuller Brian, Eichmuller Sandra, Lot 11 Covered Bridge Estates, Jan. 20.
$240,000 Knight Elroy F, Knight Jeanette E to Brannon Kelly A, Brannon Philip L, Lot 25 Summerfield Village, Jan. 24.
$235,000 Lane Juanita, Lane Larry to Klukiewicz Avis M, Klukiewicz David A, Lot 501 Forest Creek, Jan. 19.
$232,500 Buisson Ashley, Buisson Justin M to Gonzalez Paul L, Lot 873 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 24.
$232,206 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Temple Laura, Temple William R, Lot 85 Heron Creek, Jan. 19.
$228,075 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Parker Vicki L, Lot 298 Silverleaf, Jan. 23.
$225,915 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Patrick David Christopher, Patrick Lana Lobelle, Lot 274 Willow Walk, Jan. 19.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 173 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 24.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 165 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 19.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 178 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 19.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 172 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 19.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 166 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 19.
$225,000 Soldati Angelo J to Austin Daniel J, Gravelle Thomas D, Lot 30 Manatee Oaks IIb, Jan. 24.
$223,250 Walker Suzanne L to Williams Timothy G, Lot 17 Briarwood, Jan. 20.
$220,000 Whyte Sandra, Whyte Terrance to Kin Andrzej, Kin Barbara, Palma Sola Trace Unit 510, Jan. 24.
$219,000 Stapleton Sandra Kay to Gonzalez Angela, Lot 29 Kew Gardens, Jan. 23.
$217,700 DR Horton Inc, Express Homes to Mattrasingh Marvalee Marie, Olan Rodriguez Luciano, Lot 284 Willow Walk, Jan. 20.
$215,000 Tarducci Jonathan to Mckinney Timothy, Mckinney Towana D, Lot 179 Aberdeen, Jan. 19.
$210,000 Bigham Charles R, Bigham Charles Robert, Bigham Dona E, Bigham Dona Elyn, Bigham Family Trust to Valley Cindy, Valley Greg, Watch II at Waterlefe Unit 34 D, Jan. 19.
$203,000 Fratiello Paul Francis J to Meeks Glenn, Palmetto Point, Jan. 20.
$192,000 Fortson Homes LLC to Guajardo Antonio, Pina Diamond H, Lot 2 Alford, Jan. 19.
$191,000 Beach Mona to DoLCh David B, DoLCh Kimberly N, Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 538, Jan. 23.
$189,900 Constantine John to Cline Melissa D, Lot 102 Arbor Creek, Jan. 19.
$186,500 Lavoie Andrew G, Lavoie Whitney L to Mcnair Jacquelyn, Lot 247 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 23.
$185,000 Graebner Susan K, Graebner Susan K, Guzdzial Louis M, Guzdzial Ronald, Guzdzial Ronald, Guzdzial Rose E, Louis M Guzdzial Trust, Rose E Guzdzial Trust to Hawkins Jeffrey C, Hawkins Taylor, Lot 15 Blk 13 Village Green of Bradenton, Jan. 19.
$179,000 Graetzer Anthony M, Graetzer Melanie A to Gerity Mark B, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 224, Jan. 24.
$168,182 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Nelson Homes Inc, Lot 190 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 20.
$159,900 Pine Bark LLC to Kolivas Angel, Blk 5 Palmetto Heights, Jan. 23.
$158,900 Benton Gerald, Benton Yvette Marie to Slabaugh Kenton, Slabaugh Nancy, Lot 4 Blk 2 Winter Gardens, Jan. 20.
$150,000 Bittinger Debbera, Mclaughlin Debbera, Mclaughlin Robert R to Duckworth Jenny J, Duckworth Ronnie R, Lot 13 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 20.
$141,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Ferroni Nicolae V, Lot 6 Blk G Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 20.
$139,000 Pearson Michael A, Pearson Sandra W to Bess Carolyn K, Bess William R, Lot 31 Villas at Oak Bend, Jan. 24.
$136,900 Connolly Patricia Ann, Kurlonak Patricia Ann to Li Lin, Wei Jueyang, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 2306, Jan. 24.
$135,000 Coppinger Daniel, Dubowik David A to Hartz Donna Jean, Palms of Manasota Unit A 18, Jan. 24.
$135,000 Eastern Western Holding Company LLC to Rogotzke Kenneth, Lot 49 Fishermans Cove Villas, Jan. 20.
$130,000 Gonzalez Javier to Gillam Mary, Serenata Sarasota Unit 203, Jan. 19.
$121,000 Dagwell James C to Adsit David B, Adsit Debra, Ridgewood Oaks Unit 104, Jan. 24.
$110,000 Koval Susanne, Vera Daniel to Cavanaugh Clifford Jr, Creasey James C, Meadowcroft Unit 1242, Jan. 24.
$109,000 Bessel Marcia, Cicoria Judith, Gunther Karen, Harold L Smith Trust, Smith Harold L Trust, Zarpentine Pamella G to Mercado Norberto, Blk B Bissell, Jan. 20.
$109,000 Safe Ira Investments LLC to Sporer Tammy L, Lot 15 Cleo Villas Addition, Jan. 24.
$97,000 Johnson Judy G to Dalton Karen M, Cortez Villas Unit 23, Jan. 24.
$90,000 Fletcher Richard to Greko Bradford, Greko Brenda L, Lot 3 Blk 12 Trailer Estates, Jan. 19.
$80,000 Rogotzke Kenneth to Fishermans Cove Resort LLC, Lot 49 Fishermans Cove Villas, Jan. 20.
$75,000 CKM Holdings LLC to Violet Sand Dollars LLC, Lot 13 Blk 1 Gulf Trail Ranches, Jan. 24.
$74,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Herman Cheryl A, Main Herman Janet C, Lot 308 Rivers Reach, Jan. 24.
$72,500 Balas Susan E, Susan E Balas Trust to Kane Thomas J, Pt 13-36-21, Jan. 20.
$72,500 Mack Kenneth Lasalle to Downing Webster Vanderlyn B, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 512C, Jan. 24.
$70,500 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Caswell Ronald F, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 175, Jan. 19.
$70,000 Kidwell Ralph D, Kidwell Stephen D to De La Torre Santiago, Polo Diana R, Ironwood Fifteenth Unit 406, Jan. 19.
$66,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Fulton Douglas, Grand Oaks Unit 104, Jan. 19.
$61,700 Lepage Christina to Chu Lana Vieites, Chu Patrick Miranda, Southland Unit 42, Jan. 24.
$60,000 Sawicki Patricia to Schiavone Frank Alan, Lot 4368 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 24.
$57,000 Knight Jewel D to Divine Plumbing Inc, Blk 26 Onahom Farms, Jan. 24.
$55,000 Watkins Patrice Green to Hernandez Fidencio Rodriguez, Blk 5 Rubonia, Jan. 19.
$45,400 Viverios Sandra J, Viverios Sandy J to Selene Finance LP, Pt 2-35-22 2015-CA-005680, Jan. 19.
$45,000 Mann Connie to Jmb Analytics LLC, Tylers, Jan. 24.
$45,000 Skurski James K, Skurski Trudy Ann to Moore Steven N, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1194, Jan. 23.
$42,500 Gold Tree Co Op Inc to Martens Celeste, Martens Francis, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 277, Jan. 24.
$42,500 Lanford Kelly Mason George to Greenwalt Robert A, Blk K White Bear Park, Jan. 24.
$41,200 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc, Via Roma Beach Resort, Jan. 19.
$39,900 Kennebrook Jay, Kennebrook Kathleen to Maximus Global Investments LLC, Summer Place Unit 17 C, Jan. 23.
$38,400 Manning Cyrus W to Lamm Kye, Lamm Tricia, Pt 10-35-22, Jan. 19.
$35,000 Kranz Gregg, Vahovick Debra, Vahovick Dennis to Kirkpatrick Gloria Elaine, Kirkpatrick Joe F, Leisure Lake Village Unit 308, Jan. 20.
$35,000 Roche Gary W to Kersey Arthur R, Pt 5-35-22, Jan. 19.
$22,500 Furner Edward R, Furner Karen B to Furner Karen B, Lot 32 Blk 2 Cedar Manor, Jan. 19.
$21,300 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Kolb Christopher, 0, Jan. 24.
$20,000 Powell Suzanne M, Tryon John Jr to Mcleod Roy, Leisure Lake Village Unit 8, Jan. 19.
