Real estate transactions Jan. 30, 2017

$27,600,000 Harbour Pointe Apartments LLC to HBRF L L C, Pt 7-35-17, Jan. 13.
$11,875,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to WCI Communities LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 13.
$9,000,000 RFP VI Hotel Bradenton Owner LLC to Kansas Snowbird LLC, Pt 9-35-17, Jan. 13.
$3,273,407 SLV II CCE Venture LP to WCI Communities LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 13.
$2,994,547 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Sd Cce LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 13.
$2,200,000 Vernon Joanne M, Vernon Russell O to Krouzek Jiri, Lot 18 Legends Bay, Jan. 13.
$2,130,909 SLV II CCE Venture LP to John Cannon Homes Inc, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 13.
$1,650,000 Hasler Edward, Hasler Karen to Knoop Lisa, Knoop Stephen, Lot 12 Bay Harbor, Jan. 18.
$1,450,000 Connor Janice, Connor John T II to Toski Margaret A, Toski Ronald C, Lot 89 Lake Club, Jan. 13.
$1,400,000 Whitfield Business Park LLC to Sunwest Land LLC, Pt 29-35-18, Jan. 17.
$1,250,000 LB Lakewood Villas LLC to Greffe Pierre O, Greffe Susan J, Lot 56 Lake Club, Jan. 17.
$1,250,000 Mason David J, Mason Maureen A to Coleman Suzanne L, Coleman Thomas L, Lot 10 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 13.
$980,000 Lbragimova Oxana to Bearden Carrie L, Bearden Family Revocable Trust, Bearden James N, Lot 27 Peninsula at Riviera Dunes, Jan. 13.
$820,000 Suncoast Property Group LLC to Cortez75 LLC, Pt 6-35-17, Jan. 13.
$780,000 WCI Communities LLC to Little Denise A, Little John A, Lot 152 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 13.
$755,000 Del Valle Rosso Edgardo, Edgardo Del Valle Rosso Revocable Trust, Rosana Christina Mori Rosso Revocable Trust, Rosso Christina Rosana Mori, Rosso Edgardo Del Valle, Rosso Rosana Christina Mori to Liu Jiaxin, Academy Park Unit 1404, Jan. 13.
$745,000 Triton Bend II LLC to 9148 2471 Quebec Inc, 58Th Street Cottages East Unit A, Jan. 13.
$722,500 Thomas Elizabeth, Thomas Elizabeth B, Thomas Keith P to Scw Ventures LLC, 0, Jan. 18.
$718,224 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Dunnington Donald W, Kark David R, Lot 306 Esplanade, Jan. 13.
$700,000 Dore Shirley A, Dore Wendy to Mcafee Samuel W, Sun Plaza West Unit 116, Jan. 13.
$699,455 WCI Communities LLC to Forman Suzanne Marie, Forman Timothy, Lot 172 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 17.
$645,720 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Pokrajac Joanne L, Pokrajac William R, Lot 299 Esplanade, Jan. 13.
$630,000 Jackson Jerry M, Jackson Jerry Michael to Louis A Pagano Revocable Trust Agreement, Pagano Louis A, Lot 28 Blk D Luana Isles, Jan. 13.
$600,000 Pesce Elizabeth M to Butera Salvatore Jr, Crispino Patricia B, Sand Cay, Jan. 18.
$580,000 Angelov Angel S to Beach Is That Way LLC, Lot 8 Blk 15 West Wind Shores, Jan. 18.
$580,000 Ansbro David K, Ansbro Linda G to Montag Karlheinz, Montag Kolb Andrea, Lot 9 Riverside Shores, Jan. 17.
$537,000 May Elaine T, May Joseph W to Wang Lan, Lot 40 Richmond Park, Jan. 18.
$512,095 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Preminger Rebecca B, Lot 1 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 13.
$490,000 Curran Thomas F to Elkins Bonnie L, Elkins Michael L, Michael L Elkins and Bonnie L Elkins Revocable Trust, Lot 112 Esplanade, Jan. 13.
$473,400 Pulte Home Corporation to Burton Courtland H, Burton Family Living Trust, Lot 76 Del Webb, Jan. 17.
$459,630 DR Horton Inc to Harvey Heather, Lot 177 Legends Bay, Jan. 13.
$458,200 Kim Kyung N to Hairland Inc, Pt 31-34-18, Jan. 13.
$458,061 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Defalco Frank, Defalco Marcella M, Lot 142 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 13.
$438,000 Draper Daniel D, Draper Janet Marie to Szabo Thomas J, Lot 21 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates, Jan. 13.
$425,000 Mott Deborah S, Mott Richard H III to Mott Adam B, Mott Jennifer A, Breeze Property, Jan. 13.
$418,000 Goldstein Kathleen V, Goldstein Stanley H to Barnett Cathy, Barnett Winthrop, Pomello Park, Jan. 17.
$386,480 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Randall Joseph L Jr, Williams Randall Ursler, Lot 607 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 17.
$385,000 Charles W King Revocable Living Trust, King Charles W, King Phyllis M, Phyllis M King Revocable Living Trust to Eberle Christian, Eberle Maria Gabriela Oropeza Sanchez, Lot 22 Greens at El Conquistador, Jan. 13.
$385,000 Felder Christopher A, Felder Sarah E, Lauerman Sarah Elizabeth to Davidson Ian C, Lerman Susan B, Lot 4 Hampton Terrace at University Place, Jan. 13.
$380,000 Carey Dorothy R Family Irrevocable Trust, Dorothy R Carey Family Irrevocable Trust, Tortolano Maryellen E to 186 Investments LLC, Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 54, Jan. 13.
$370,000 Janelle Debra A, Janelle Michael M to Ferrante Darla J, Ferrante Robert M, Lot 9 Ranches at Mossy Hammock, Jan. 18.
$365,000 Fintel Arthur T, Fintel Julia L, Julia L Fintel Family Trust to Pendleton Leon D, Pendleton Phyllis E, Lot 89 Edgewater Village, Jan. 13.
$360,550 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Bradshaw Ashley Jeannette, Bradshaw Kurt A, Lot 26 Brookside Estates, Jan. 13.
$355,000 WCI Communities LLC to Gaitan Cerda Carlos Eugenio, Lot 149 Rosedale Addition, Jan. 13.
$350,000 Eurich Detlef, Eurich Edith to Lancia Nicholas, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 107, Jan. 13.
$350,000 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Winton Lance E, Winton Susan A, Lot 24 Raven Crest, Jan. 18.
$342,500 Sonnenburg David Scott, Sonnenburg Wanda L to Redden Melanie J, Redden Michael Jospeh, Lot 83 Foxbrook, Jan. 18.
$340,257 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Dipaola Richard, Lot 118 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 13.
$340,000 Fryburg Estelle L, Fryburg Marc H to Mack Kenneth L, Mack Lisa Y, Lot 28 Perico Isles, Jan. 17.
$339,000 Bullis Ruddell, Eugene J Hickey and Ruddell Bullis Joint Tenancy Trust, Hickey Eugene J, Hickey Ruddell to Horton Kenneth G, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 159, Jan. 13.
$333,800 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Albers Amber Irene, Jones Joshua David, Lot 27 Raven Crest, Jan. 18.
$330,000 Wolfe Bruce E, Wolfe Teresa A to Esposito Antonietta, Ramputi Michael, Lot 142 Gamble Creek Estates, Jan. 13.
$325,000 Powell Eddie L, Powell Mary L to Willson John, Lot 12 Marineland Addition, Jan. 18.
$313,000 Shirley Christine E, Shirley Christine Elizabeth, Stobaugh Christine S to Metcalf Jeremy A, Metcalf Joanna, Lot 2054 Mill Creek, Jan. 13.
$311,908 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Rios Harold W Nunez, Lot 28 Magnolia Point, Jan. 13.
$306,342 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Russell Patricia, Russell Patricia M, Lot 54 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 18.
$306,000 Trook Robert to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 2 Blk 1 Coral Shores, Jan. 13.
$300,000 Joseph Remya, Kuruvilla Shiji to Kuriakose Joice, Kuruvilla Saji, Lot 88 River Plantation, Jan. 13.
$295,000 Scott Heather A, Scott Maxwell W to Zimmerman Nancy L, Forest Creek, Jan. 13.
$294,467 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Lapointe Kristen L, Lapointe Matthew J, Lot 83 Ridge at Crossing Creek, Jan. 13.
$294,000 Roche Shirley to Talman Cheryl L, Talman Edmond R, Lot 51 Crossing Creek Village, Jan. 18.
$292,000 Hubbel Kyle, Hubbel Melissa Dawn to White Kara D, White Thomas E, Lot 32 Creekside Preserve II, Jan. 13.
$290,000 Altman Gary Neil, Wener Pamela Frances to Haynes Carolyn, Haynes James Jr, Lot 2 Blk B Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Jan. 13.
$290,000 Bryan Gary E, Bryan Michelle L to Regant Investments Florida LLC, Lot 111 Sonoma, Jan. 13.
$290,000 Do Henson, Nguyen Holly to Le Thy Phuong, Lot 179 Silverlake, Jan. 17.
$289,000 Ellis Diane M, Ellis Richard C Jr to Albee John W, Albee Kellie S, Lot 165 Central Park, Jan. 17.
$285,000 Haley Jerald E, Haley Jerald E Sr, Haley Pauline M to Hunt Patricia D, Hunt Robert W, Lot K 4 Rosedale 11, Jan. 17.
$280,000 Cone William Louis, Desear Ida Ruth Cone to Highway 301 Parrish Land Trust, Sicking Joseph, 0, Jan. 13.
$278,000 Schnoor Arthur H, Schnoor Janet A to Rohrer Dawn, Rohrer Gordon, Lot 19 Blk D Crossings, Jan. 13.
$276,275 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Moretto Charlene G, Lot 33 Del Webb, Jan. 17.
$274,500 Ramos Aida, Ramos Jason P to Astaltsova Onega, Lot 6 Blk 10 Whitfield Country Club Estates, Jan. 13.
$273,000 Quinn Gale, Quinn John J Sr to Grousie Bruce P, Lot 44 River Wilderness, Jan. 18.
$269,900 Dr Judeh Family Land Trust, Farrell William to Mcneely Candace Leanne, Lot 15 Briarwood, Jan. 13.
$264,000 Mcfarland Julia G, Mcfarland Thomas M to Riley Jennifer Deanne, Riley Michael Duane, Lot 8 Blk C Spanish Park, Jan. 13.
$256,000 Herman Linda J, Herman Linda Marcial, Marcial Edward, Marcial Gary, Marcial Kelly, Marcial Randall to Roy Bonita, Roy John D, Lot 4 Blk 2 Lakeridge Falls, Jan. 13.
$255,700 John Cannon Homes Inc to Olsen Donald M, Olsen Tara Glover, Lot 171 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 17.
$254,500 Farley Nancy S, Farley Weldon D to Corbett Kelly M, Corbett Michael P Jr, Coach Homes II at River Strand Unit 2704, Jan. 13.
$253,500 Corley Norma I, Corley Walter C to Bustamante Rose, Podgorski Arthur M, Lot 3 Blk F Glenn Lakes, Jan. 18.
$251,855 Maronda Homes Inc Florida to Foster Amanda D, Foster Shawn M, Lot 29 Heron Creek, Jan. 13.
$250,000 Bridlewood Ct Rodriguez Trust, Foxbrook Homeowners Association Inc, Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Market Street Mortgage Corporation, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc, Rodriguez Arturo, Rodriguez Martha Barrientos, Rodriguez Orlando to Bear Steans Alt A Trust Pass Through 2007 3, Bear Stearns Alt A Trust, Citibank, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 3, Wilmington Trust, Lot 198 Foxbrook 2013 Ca 000829, Jan. 13.
$249,990 DR Horton Inc to Filangeri Edward Michael Jr, Salvadore Rosa Marie Filangeri, Soleil Unit 101, Jan. 13.
$245,000 Ostrowski Edward S, Ostrowski Susan S to Levenez Andre, Boca Grove Unit 104, Jan. 18.
$240,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hammill Rosemarie, Hammill Ross E, Lot 21 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 13.
$239,000 Claridge Heather, Claridge Jeffrey to Schachtner Karl A, Schachtner Laura, Lot 103 Riverbay Townhomes, Jan. 13.
$239,000 Schmidt Kimberly M, Schmidt Ron E to Hoefling Rachel R, Lot 6 Blk B Sugar Ridge, Jan. 13.
$238,500 Matteo Nicholas L, Matteo Theresa A to Pfent Diane J, Pfent Gregory J, Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 50, Jan. 13.
$235,015 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Klein Jerome J, Klein Shirley J, Lot 83 Heron Creek, Jan. 13.
$235,000 Sachs Reba to Oneal Dawna R, Lot 1 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 13.
$232,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Schiff Steven H, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204, Jan. 13.
$232,500 Campbell Susan G, Mobley Dawn M to Coombs Dianna C, Lot 12 Blk I Heather Glen, Jan. 13.
$225,000 Dasilva Carlos M, Dasilva Rebecca to Gross Brianne E, Gross Scott T, Lot 23 Blk D Braden River Lakes, Jan. 13.
$225,000 Gardner Eleanor W, Gardner Thomas C to Kohl Jeffrey M, Kohl Ronya Lh, Tradewinds Unit 11, Jan. 18.
$225,000 Munster Jean Claude, Munster Juliette to Cucchiarra Anthony, Cucchiarra Christine, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit V 36, Jan. 18.
$225,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to John Cannon Homes Inc, Lot 171 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 17.
$217,900 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Bisner Betty Lou, Bisner John R, Hamilton Danielle M, Hamilton Michael F, Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102, Jan. 13.
$212,000 Coulman Janet L, Coulman Kelly L to Turk Janie E, Turk Thomas J, Imperial House of Bradenton Beach Unit 17, Jan. 13.
$205,000 Hetler Gail S to Snyder Christopher H, Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 72, Jan. 17.
$204,000 Oakes Vickie A to Cook James A, Cook Sheri L, Lot 17 Blk R Sandpointe Estates, Jan. 17.
$203,500 Lewis Stacey L, Lewis Theodore B to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 21 Gillette Grove, Jan. 13.
$200,500 Bank of America, Dagher Jennifer S, Dagher Mary Frances, Federal National Mortgage Association, Johnson Mary Frances, Mccomish Mary, Mccomish Mary F to Suncastle Properties LLC, Belleview 2014 Ca 006162, Jan. 13.
$200,000 Ellen Barbara to Oconnor Patrick D, Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 304, Jan. 13.
$199,000 Owens Clayton to Komosinski Linda S, Komosinski Walter A, Walter A and Linda S Komosinski Living Trust, Summerfield Hollow Unit 102, Jan. 13.
$195,000 Karl Leslie Jeddis Lang, Karl Stephen R, Lang Leslie Jeddis to Danila Marioara, Harborage On Braden River II Unit A 02, Jan. 18.
$195,000 Peltier Renee M, Rose Todd R to Krouskop Amanda Kay, Blk 1 Sarasota Avenue Park, Jan. 18.
$192,000 Monroe Glenda C, Monroe Tabb R to Branson Jason S, Branson Shannon, Lot 43 Peridia, Jan. 13.
$190,000 Martens Celeste A, Martens Frank B to Martens Aaron J, Lot 8 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 18.
$185,000 Lecuona Mirta S to Whelan Anthony, Whelan Inocencia, Lot 128 Harborage On Braden River, Jan. 13.
$182,500 Ehb of Tampa Bay Inc to Smolarz Brandon, Lot 162 Crystal Lakes, Jan. 13.
$180,000 Barbara J Stacy Revocable Trust 2007, Stacy Barbara J to Hennessy Pamela, Hennessy Thomas, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 221, Jan. 13.
$180,000 Becker Mark H, Mueller Patricia A to Ellen Barbara, Regatta Pointe Unit B 104, Jan. 17.
$180,000 Henderson Rhea O Trust, Henderson William A, William A Henderson and Rhea O Henderson Trust to Mainetti Margarita R, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 31, Jan. 13.
$180,000 Kinsch Rachael A, Kinsch Robert A to Tommy Nguyen LLC, Lot 71 Covered Bridge Estates, Jan. 17.
$176,000 Kayak Properties LLC to Fernandez Jhon Manuel, Lot 9 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 17.
$175,000 Gorski Brian, Gorski Kelleigh to Paul Jeanne, Palmetto Point, Jan. 18.
$171,000 SD TLC LLC to John Cannon Homes Inc, Lot 240 Lake Club, Jan. 18.
$170,000 Eaton Margaret J to Schloesser Renee, Schloesser Thomas, River Oaks Apartments Unit 507 B, Jan. 13.
$170,000 Trott Dalton E, Trott Linda J to Burke Ellen, Burke Robert, Lot 96 Briarwood, Jan. 17.
$165,000 Daywalt James E to Coleman Casey, Lot 6 Avondale, Jan. 13.
$165,000 Weiten Patricia M, Weiten William P to Gallas David Jr, Pomello Park, Jan. 13.
$156,600 Wilson Janice C, Wilson Michael J to Wilson Timothy R, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 6244, Jan. 13.
$155,000 Trytek Amy to Dillon Brittany, Lot 7 Blk G Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 17.
$150,500 Allen Donna M, Allen Mark G to Claridge Heather, Claridge Jeffrey, Willowbrook Unit 903, Jan. 18.
$149,000 Van Serke Michael Richard to Bond Raymond L, Fairway Palms Unit 110, Jan. 18.
$148,967 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Becker Daniel B Jr, Lot 23 Woodland Trace, Jan. 13.
$144,600 Shannon Richard W, Shannon Susan S to Ganis John, Schemske Sandra, Wildewood Springs IIb Unit 202, Jan. 13.
$140,000 Yingling Robin to Brickey Eddie, Brickey Timothy, Lot 9 Blk F Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 13.
$135,000 Horn Derek, Horn Mary to Stewart Paul H, Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 201B, Jan. 18.
$130,000 Cruz Eladio to Martucci Carl, Lot 8 Blk E Woodlawn Lakes, Jan. 13.
$125,000 Bowers Gregory S, Thompson Darlene S to Morash Kathleen Laura, Ironwood Twelfth Unit 601A A, Jan. 18.
$125,000 Hott Roby D, Hott Susan S to Barry James V, Britton Barry Elizabeth M, Estuaries Unit 105, Jan. 13.
$115,000 Bond Raymond L to Parker Gregory A, Terra Ceia Club Unit 402, Jan. 17.
$114,900 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Weston Ann, Lot 24 Seminole Heights, Jan. 13.
$110,000 David R Kraft Sr and Victoria Lynn Kraft Revocable Living Trust, Kraft David R Sr, Kraft Victoria Lynn to Rebecca Samler P A, Manatee Corporate Center Unit I, Jan. 13.
$109,900 Brummet Linda M, Brummet Loyal O to Andrews Kendra, Meadowcroft South Unit 6425, Jan. 18.
$108,893 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Arsenault Annemarie, Arsenault Richard, Lot 169 Indigo, Jan. 13.
$104,000 Bcat 2015 14Att, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Zapresko Amanda, Hidden Hollow Unit C 3129, Jan. 18.
$100,100 Lemker Mary E, Lemker Mary Elizabth to Bcat 2014 11Tt, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Lot 91 Blk A River Wilderness 2012-CA-005158, Jan. 13.
$95,000 Miller Connie Fern, Oakes Glenn W to Stewart Sandra S, Sherwood Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 204, Jan. 13.
$95,000 Schwab Joseph J, Schwab Joseph T to Waters Septic Tank Service Inc, Lot 6 Whitfield Park of Commerce, Jan. 13.
$92,500 Chan Chui Lin, Lee Jason to Pavlisin Janet Mae, Pavlisin Richard, Richard Pavlisin and Janet Mae Pavlisin Irrevocable Declaration of Trust, Lot 5 Blk B Westwoods, Jan. 17.
$89,900 Deepa M Makhijani and Manik P Makhijani Trust, Makhijani Deepa M, Makhijani Manik P to Defrancesco Dolores M, Defrancesco Michael F, Heritage Village West Unit 4271, Jan. 18.
$85,000 Miller Mary J to Choiniere Gail, Cordova Villas Unit A, Jan. 18.
$82,000 Klein Geltink Gerald to Goodall Julianne, Goodall Michael J, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 334, Jan. 17.
$79,657 Brown Kathleen C, Brown Kenneth T, Brown Letty A to Brown Kathleen C, Brown Kenneth T, Lot 5 Groveland, Jan. 18.
$78,000 Brady Lee Ann, Demoss Terri Ann, Kraemer Sue Ann, Norkosky Kenneth R, Rutherford Eve Ann to Bays April L, Bays Curtis E, Bayshore on the Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 201, Jan. 17.
$77,000 Waikem Renee K, Waikem William J to Dw Holdings LLC, Lot 5 Blk K Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 13.
$75,000 Beam Charlotte A, Skelton Charlotte J to Street Margaret Jeannette, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 307, Jan. 17.
$73,000 Allgood Charlotte G, Allgood Kenneth to Wagner Norma Jean, Park Acres Estates Unit 12, Jan. 18.
$72,200 Bank of America, Bono Karen, Bono Karen, Bono Karen M to Cam X Trust, Hmc Assets LLC, Lot 2 Blk 5 Southwood Village 2014 Ca 001921, Jan. 13.
$71,500 Candlish Angela N, Candlish John M to Guagenti Ashley, Guagenti Rosalia, Pomello Park, Jan. 13.
$70,000 Good Donald E, Neale Judith M to Sierra Alvaro, Sierra Piedad M Castro, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 7 G, Jan. 13.
$68,000 Selene Finance LP to Eilers Michael R, Pt 16-33-21, Jan. 13.
$67,800 Bensen Diane E, Bensen Lori Marie, Foster Lori M to Dubuque Carl F, Palm Cove Villas Unit 31, Jan. 18.
$67,500 Baker Grace Zegota to Zegota Robert T, George M Breeze Jr, Jan. 17.
$65,000 Banerjee Partha to Fuhlman Jordan B, Pt 29-35-22, Jan. 18.
$64,000 Garter Denise Lynn to Robinson Brian M, Robinson Cheryl J, Lot 3 Blk 48 Trailer Estates, Jan. 17.
$62,000 Hoos George to Garden Walk 2501 LLC, Garden Walk Unit 2501, Jan. 17.
$60,000 Hebden Carol A to Bos Jay G, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 308, Jan. 17.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Lot 25 Amber Glen, Jan. 18.
$56,000 Florida R and V Properties LLC to Oxendine Brenda Sue, Oxendine Roger Dale Sr, Lot 3 Blk C Hortons, Jan. 13.
$54,000 Janta Linpiski Andrea, Janta Lipinski Andrea to Williams Michael, Summer Place Unit 16 C, Jan. 18.
$53,800 Johnson Tara L, Lathinghouse Robert Wayne Jr, Lathinghouse Tara L to Seemakeen Vadym, Simakina Tamara, Lakeview Unit 109, Jan. 18.
$50,000 Esber Jonathon W to Esber Alex S, Esher Jonathon W, Lot 7 Blk B Crescent Lakes, Jan. 13.
$50,000 Rowe Benny C, Rowe Judy K to Darr Darnel M, Darr Randy K, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 14 2, Jan. 13.
$49,900 Sava Laura, Sava William P to Sava Laura, Sava William P, Lot 44 Blk A Braden River Lakes, Jan. 13.
$45,000 Tazvano Enterprises LLC to Buerger Maria, Cortez Plaza Unit 8, Jan. 18.
$42,500 Carl E Meador Revocable Living Trust, Meador Carl Edward to Torkelson Tim, Vanderstelt Kimberley, Blk 33 Trailer Estates, Jan. 17.
$35,000 Smith W G, Smith William G to Rao Ralph, Lot 26 Blk B Floridana Mobile Homesite, Jan. 18.
$33,000 Wells Kaycee, Wells Krista M to 4A LLC, Lot C Summerfield Estates, Jan. 13.
$31,500 Sugar Creek Country Club Association Inc, Turley Brian, Turley Lillian, Turley Lisa to Chauncey Keathel, Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1137 2016 Cc 002026, Jan. 13.
$28,950 Dierkens Karen S, Finn Gertrude M Revocable Trust, Gertrude M Finn Revocable Trust to Dierkens Karen S, Dierkens Lawrence E, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 128, Jan. 13.
$28,000 Christman Robert to Doss James M Jr, Lot 41 Blk B Fair Lane Acres, Jan. 13.
$23,000 Csaky Adeline, Csaky Michael to Fuda Christina, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 25 1, Jan. 13.
$21,700 Bass Gail L to Sashas Countertop Solutions Inc, Lot 1 Blk 2 Georgian Terrace, Jan. 17.
$21,700 Desear Ronald W to Sashas Countertop Solutions Inc, Lot 1 Blk 2 Georgian Terrace, Jan. 17.
$21,600 Truesdell Delores D to Sashas Countertop Solutions Inc, Lot 1 Blk 2 Re Plat of Georgian Terrace, Jan. 17.
$20,000 Westlake Thomas Edward to Osorio Reyna Mara, Osorio Reyna Maria, Lot 5 Blk 1 Florida Mobile Homesite, Jan. 13.
