Real estate transactions Jan. 23, 2017

$10,943,900 Sarabay Associates LLLP to Legends Bay Real Estate LLC, Legends Bay, Jan. 10.
$9,500,000 Ellenton Apartments LLC to Ellenton Harmony Housing LLC, Blk A Alford Heights, Jan. 6.
$4,150,000 Elm Lake Apartment Properties LLC to Elm Lake Harmony Housing LLC, Pt 24-35-17, Jan. 6.
$3,000,000 Richard A Kadel LLC to Samoset Florida Inc, Kilbys, Jan. 11.
$2,419,546 SLV II CCE Venture LP to Lee Wetherington Homes LLC, Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 11.
$2,300,000 Medallion Home at The Inlets Reserve LLC to Boyce Sandra K, Boyce William C Jr, Sandra K Boyce Revocable Trust, William C Boyce Jr Revocable Trust, Riverdale Revised, Jan. 11.
$2,200,000 Trahan Desiree, Trahan Michael to Dorn Jeanne R, Dorn Jeffrey T, Sleepy Lagoon Park 2, Jan. 11.
$1,700,000 Gulfview Breeze LLC to Krasowski Ray R, Krasowski Valerie A, Lot 3 Blk 46 Llexhurst, Jan. 10.
$1,637,500 Esme I LLC to Myarra Property Joint Venture LLC, Pt 19-35-19, Jan. 6.
$1,499,015 SD CCE LLC to Barcelona Brett C, Barcelona Teresa A, Lot 13 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 6.
$1,400,000 Sapp Gerald L to Circle K Stores Inc, Sapp, Jan. 11.
$1,275,000 Hoschak Properties L L C to Stadler Ann J, Stadler Mark N, Blk 21 West Wind Shores, Jan. 10.
$1,195,000 Brown Paul M to Morris Adele J, Morris William K, Lot 29 A Sleepy Lagoon, Jan. 6.
$1,150,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Greene Dawn E, Greene Robert D, Riverdale, Jan. 10.
$1,100,000 Kark David R to Biebuyck Jean Christophe, Biebuyck Valerie Susan, Bel Mare Unit P101, Jan. 10.
$1,044,400 Mason Martin LLC to Lopez Patricia A, Lopez Robert E, Lot 2 Landwirth, Jan. 11.
$1,035,020 Cardel Homes U S Limited Partnership to Chaplin John, Chaplin Nancy, Lot 34 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 12.
$935,000 Comerica Bank and Trust, Fickes George J Trust, George J Fickes Trust, Piccirilli Martha Bennett, Piccirilli Martha F, Zimm Mary Gordon to Martha F Piccirilli Revocable Trust, Piccirilli George J, Piccirilli Martha F, Lot 54 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 5.
$875,000 Mcdrury Martha M, Wiggins Marjorie to Stacey Erik A, Stacey Maria A, Island Views Unit B, Jan. 6.
$760,000 MCM Capital Partners LLC, MCM Capital Partners LLLP, Ventures Trust 2013 I HR to Linares Jesus, Martinez Susana, Lot 19 Blk D Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 11.
$750,000 Spanos Amy Luciano, Spanos Robert E Jr to Ziegler Mary Louise, Ziegler Scott D, Riverdale Revised, Jan. 6.
$682,000 Stadler Ann J, Stadler Mark N to Lincks Teddy F, Lincks Teddy Frank, AMI Pineapple Paradise Unit A, Jan. 10.
$665,700 Minto Bradenton LLC to Neuling William Victor, Marina Walk On Harbour Isle, Jan. 10.
$665,000 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Lavoie Carla M, Lavoie Francis, Lot 4046 Twin Rivers, Jan. 5.
$658,000 Switzer Janis, Switzer Paul to Ade Diane S, Ade Gregory W, Lot 78 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 9.
$650,000 Huelster Katherine Mary to 6525 Gulf of Mexico LLC, Lot 32 A Sleepy Lagoon, Jan. 9.
$650,000 Newbon Jean, Newbon Lee to Fernandez Lanette, Sirignano George A Jr, Sirignano Lanette, Lot 62 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 11.
$645,690 Pulte Home Corporation to Kints Jeff, Lot 183 Del Webb, Jan. 9.
$637,500 Palms of Holmes Beach LLC to Diggins Daniel P, Diggins Rhonda L, Palms of Holmes Beach Unit A, Jan. 5.
$630,000 Angerami Lisa M, Simches Darcie A, Simches David to Cronin Kimberley P, Cronin Walter F, Lot 3 Blk B Luana Isles, Jan. 6.
$629,961 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Sanger Ann, Lot 695 Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$615,805 WCI Communities LLC to Frank M Lev and Susan Lawry Lev Revocable Living Trust, Lev Frank M, Lev Susan Lawry, Lot 141 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 10.
$614,294 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Ramsey Kay A, Lot 293 Esplanade, Jan. 5.
$614,144 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Bosse Gilbert B Jr, Lot 252 Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$610,020 M I Homes of Tampa LLC to Anderson Dennis Michael, Lot 4196 Twin Rivers, Jan. 6.
$606,249 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Feeney Chi Long, Feeney Michael, Lot 314 R Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$600,000 Mccoy Barbara A, Mccoy Thomas P to Perdue Mitchell, Lot 18 Bay Palms, Jan. 5.
$594,607 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Maryann Wright Revocable Trust, Wright Maryann, Lot 317 R Esplanade, Jan. 5.
$590,000 Carteaux Sherri L, Carteaux William R to Parker Sterling L Jr, Lot 56 Riva Trace, Jan. 9.
$585,000 Penney Barbara L, Penney Daniel W to Sea Forest Holdings Ltd, Lot 130 Blk 28 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Jan. 9.
$577,990 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Kail Andrew M, Kail Rebecca M, Riverdale Revised, Jan. 10.
$575,000 Kenneth Raynor Venters Revocable Living Trust, Venters Jessie C, Venters Kenneth Raynor, Williams Janet L to Molina Vega Manuel, Orillac Molina Michelle, Lot 31 Richmond Spring Lake Estates, Jan. 9.
$560,000 Boris Cecile, Boris Family Trust to Christensen Brigit, Christensen Thomas, Boris, Jan. 10.
$550,000 Hayes Teresa to Margaret G Sommerfeldt Declaration of Trust, Sommerfeldt Margaret G, Lot 4 Riverview Pines, Jan. 6.
$540,700 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Schafer Edward, Schafer Jenet, Lot 51 Enclave at Country Meadows, Jan. 10.
$540,000 Dasa Properties LLC to Coburn Cathy, Gulfsands Unit 205, Jan. 5.
$539,900 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Caito Edward R, Caito Elaine F, Lot 4195 Twin Rivers, Jan. 10.
$537,500 Jones Janice T, Tedder Joseph G to Tami Holdings LLC, Waters Edge Unit 110 S, Jan. 6.
$536,164 Pulte Home Corporation to Binen Milbrod Ellen, Millbrod Steven, Lot 150 Del Webb, Jan. 9.
$529,900 Smith Joyce, Smith Martin C to Homan Schilling Sheila, Schilling Mark, Lot 14 Blk B Cypress Creek Estates, Jan. 11.
$528,141 DR Horton Inc to Spence Carol V, Spence Colin G, Lot 89 Rye Wilderness Estates, Jan. 5.
$525,000 Fefiante Josephine, Feitante Trifone to Alba Diana L, Alba Emilio S, Lot 5 Ascot, Jan. 6.
$520,000 Bell Fred Allen Jr, Bell Joyce Ann to Native Son Holdings LLC, Pt 24-35-17, Jan. 9.
$515,988 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Righeimer Margaret M, Righeimer William J, Lot 241 Rosedale Addition, Jan. 11.
$515,000 Howell Cheryl C to Wolcott Patricia, Blk B Biltmore Gardens, Jan. 9.
$515,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kindelberger Kristi N, Kindelberger Michael, Lot 115 Bridgewater, Jan. 11.
$512,200 Joseph Mazza Jr and Mary L Mazza Revocable Trust, Mazza Joseph Jr, Mazza Mary L to Drizos Denise L, Drizos Nicholas J, Blk 12 Longbeach on Longboat Key, Jan. 12.
$510,000 DR Horton Inc to Arrigo Amy L, Arrigo Michael, Lot 77 Rye Wilderness Estates, Jan. 6.
$505,950 WCI Communities LLC to Hough Janet, Lot 20 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 10.
$505,459 Pulte Home Corporation to Schoenewaldt Arthur C, Schoenewaldt Ellen V, Lot 120 Del Webb, Jan. 10.
$500,000 Costa Paolo, Costa Silvia Teixeira to Mulvihill Erin, Mulvihill Michael, Lot 29 River Club North, Jan. 10.
$500,000 Guzman Rafael, Guzman Terry Kirkpatrick to Deridder Margaret R, Deridder Robert J, Banyan Bay Club Unit 302, Jan. 11.
$500,000 Zimmerman Jennifer L, Zimmerman Mark L to Stancil Kevin D, Stancil Tina M, Lot 180 Palmetto Skyway Replat, Jan. 11.
$498,000 Ann Y Moore Revocable Trust, Moore Ann Y to Fritz Bryan L, Fritz Christine R, Lot 2 Pier Point, Jan. 12.
$498,000 Arnold Brian D, Arnold Marilee to Hissong Justin, Lot 55 Rye Wilderness Estates, Jan. 10.
$495,000 Deuterio Anne Marie, Sharbel Gavin F to Carroll Richard E, Carroll Susan G, Lot 48 Notting Hill, Jan. 11.
$494,174 Pulte Home Corporation to Retherford Kevin, Retherford Mary, Lot 180 Del Webb, Jan. 9.
$493,310 WCI Communities LLC to Campbell James H, Pietropaolo Catherine, Lot 32 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 9.
$490,000 Beukema Amy M, Beukema Michael K to Potter Kurt, Potter Laura, 0, Jan. 10.
$489,000 Jackson Paul E to Ferro Deborah, Ferro Michael, Lot 34 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 5.
$488,700 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Fuentes Luis, Fuentes Maryluz, Lot 4055 Twin Rivers, Jan. 10.
$485,000 Primestar Fund I Trs Inc to Culpepper Lenore, Culpepper Michael, Lot 32 Twin Rivers, Jan. 10.
$483,645 Pulte Home Corporation to Robert B Stephens and Alleen R Stephens Revocable Trust, Stephens Alleen R, Stephens Robert B, Lot 86 Del Webb, Jan. 11.
$480,000 Groh Carole, Landry Douglas A to Groh Carole, Groh Dennis G, Lot 2 Blk 22 Casanas, Jan. 10.
$480,000 Rodney G Wanzer Trust, Wanzer Rodney G to Dambrosia Joseph, Dambrosia Toni, Lot 1 Key Royale, Jan. 11.
$479,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Quinn Kevin M, Lot 222 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 9.
$477,949 Pulte Home Corporation to Reeve Marie T, Reeve Robert C, Lot 146 Del Webb, Jan. 11.
$475,000 Wilson Julie K, Wilson Julie Keebler, Wilson Stephen C to Riley Christopher L, Riley Jill N, Lot 66 San Remo Shores, Jan. 9.
$472,364 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Powell Brenda, Powell Richard, Lot 116 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 11.
$470,000 K and S Rentals LLC to Blue Marlin Stations LLC, Lot 7 Lords, Jan. 5.
$470,000 Labelle Nicole M to Wang Jianhua, Wu Ying, Lot 9 Blk A Woods at Conquistador, Jan. 12.
$470,000 Youngblood James to Daugherty Kristin M, Daugherty Lawrence R, Lot 6 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 9.
$468,000 Russo Vincent C, Vincent C Russo Living Trust to Leodora Anthony, Leodora Candida, Linda Vista, Jan. 11.
$463,202 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Coustry Patricia, Coustry Roger, Lot 83 Indigo, Jan. 9.
$462,450 Elder Courtney W, Elder John R to Fincher Doris Ann, Fincher Mitchell L, Lot 39 Greyhawk Landing, Jan. 9.
$460,585 WCI Communities LLC to Dunlap Edward S, Myers Donna Dunlap, Lot 4 Blk R Tidewater Preserve, Jan. 9.
$458,669 Pulte Home Corporation to Pye Deborah, Pye James P, Lot 121 Del Webb, Jan. 9.
$458,185 WCI Communities LLC to Cardani Daniel, Cardani Nancy, Lot 320 Rosedale Addition, Jan. 12.
$454,800 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Clime Wendy S, Kisner James W, Lot 4040 Twin Rivers, Jan. 11.
$453,542 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Bretthauer Susan, Lot 187 Indigo, Jan. 10.
$450,000 Phillips Jeanelle R, Phillips Michael D to Bulgarelli Gregory S, Lot 141 Mill Creek, Jan. 11.
$450,000 Santora Christine, Santora Gregg to Knieriem Thomas J, Zorovich Claudia H, Lot 7109 Mill Creek, Jan. 11.
$446,400 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to St Leon Clyde, Lot 342 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 10.
$445,655 Pulte Home Corporation to Hissrich Richard A, Lot 68 Del Webb, Jan. 10.
$445,000 Ziegler Mary L, Ziegler Scott D to Bailey Judy A, Bailey Stephen William, Lot 24 Greyhawk Landing, Jan. 10.
$440,000 Pippins Jerry, Pippins Suzanne to Stevens Geraldine F, Stevens Richard Bruce, Lot 146 Foxbrook, Jan. 11.
$437,000 Page Linda A to Breen James, Breen Joan, J and J Breen Family Trust, Lot 51 Hampton Green, Jan. 5.
$435,100 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Fernandez Vicki, Lot 449 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Jan. 5.
$435,000 Hopmeyer Estelle, Hopmeyer Stanley M to Fochi William, Lev Joann T, Longbeach Village Unit 13, Jan. 5.
$435,000 Janis Jane O, Janis Norbert J to Horn Brenda A, Lot 34 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Jan. 5.
$430,000 Harmon Lorel L, Harmon Ronald E to Ritchie Chad A, Lot 87 Foxbrook, Jan. 10.
$430,000 Roth Stuart to Cassidy Sherry 2013 Irrevocable Trust, Layman Brian C, Sherry Cassidy 2013 Irrevocable Trust, Concession, Jan. 11.
$425,000 DR Horton Inc to HCCZ Investment LLC, Lot 93 Soleil West, Jan. 6.
$425,000 Davis Christopher D, Davis Tiffany Dabek to Shaffer Kathy Lorraine, Shaffer Reuben Montgomery, Lot 30 Greens at El Conquistador, Jan. 10.
$423,600 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Koetters Jacquelyn R, Koetters Martin J, Lot 33 Woodland Trace, Jan. 10.
$419,900 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC, Land Experts Inc to Brennan Terrence L, Brennan Vicki L, Terrence L Brennan Revocable Trust, Vickie L Brennan Revocable Trust, Lot 4137 Twin Rivers, Jan. 6.
$419,309 Pulte Home Corporation to Shideler Daniel W, Shideler Deborah E, Lot 105 Del Webb, Jan. 11.
$418,881 DR Horton Inc to Dinh Chi Thi, Lot 18 Rye Wilderness Estates, Jan. 9.
$416,400 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Blake Douglas Franklin, Blake Nancy, Lot 359 Greyhawk Landing West, Jan. 5.
$416,000 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Jan. 5.
$415,000 Daniels William J to Gregoria Gina, Gregoria Ric, Whitney Beach III Unit 329, Jan. 6.
$414,850 M I Homes of Tampa LLC to Parker Matthew Robert, Parker Stacy Marie, Lot 25 Brookside Estates, Jan. 5.
$413,900 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Pearson Mark A, Pearson Tammy L, Lot 3092 Twin Rivers, Jan. 6.
$413,500 Nichols Vandelyn Kay to Adams Alan H, Lot 1 Magellan Park, Jan. 6.
$412,200 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Petraitis Justin, Petraitis Karla, Lot 2 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 11.
$410,000 Alemhoca Anthony to Wiedeman Janna, Wiedeman William A, Lot 75 Magnolia Hill, Jan. 10.
$410,000 Anmark Properties LLC to Activum LLC, Lot 4 Lakewood Ranch County Club Village, Jan. 10.
$410,000 DR Horton Inc to Cremin Richard E, Santos Zeida Luisa, Lot 2 Soleil West, Jan. 11.
$410,000 Lehman Family Revocable Trust, Lehman Linda M, Lehman William J to Blondell Jessica L, Blondell Matthew T, Lot 167 Rosedale Addition, Jan. 6.
$410,000 Shackelford Toni M, Walter Donald, Walter Toni M to Gilbert Cora A, Gilbert Douglas J, Plum Acres, Jan. 10.
$405,000 Malacarne Mark C, Mark C Malacarne Revocable Living Trust to Ebling Christiana L, Ebling Marc P, Lot 3 Stahlers Acres, Jan. 6.
$404,000 Moran Lisa A, Moran Todd K to Caswell Dana M, Lot 31 Blk A Braden Pines, Jan. 11.
$402,930 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Barr Carla J, Lot 56 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 9.
$400,000 Delosh Robert A to Woodward Henry Jerry, Lot 86 River Club North, Jan. 5.
$399,900 Arthur J Zanella and Kathy Ann Zanella Revocable Trust, Zanella Arthur J, Zanella Kathy Ann to Geboff I Stewart, Geboff Michele, Lot 16 Esplanade, Jan. 5.
$396,000 Riel George, Riel Kara to Burgess William N II, Wilson Amy L, Lot 21 Mckinley Oaks, Jan. 5.
$396,000 Suzor Daniel T, Suzor Melody A to Simpkins Deborah L, Suzor Michelle R, Westbay Point and Moorings III Unit 262, Jan. 5.
$395,760 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Sherwin Kate, Sherwin Robert, Lot 313 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 5.
$395,500 Evans James K, Evans Maria C to Beverstock Allen B, Beverstock Williams Family Revocable Trust, Williams Stephanie M, Lot 31 Blk 4 Mandalay, Jan. 9.
$391,541 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Everett Podis Donna T, Podis Alan, Lot 97 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 6.
$390,900 Mchargue Amanda, Mchargue Matthew to Baehr Mary, Baehr Matthew, Lot 2004 Mill Creek, Jan. 5.
$380,625 Bohlander Ann, Bohlander Delta Revocable Trust, Bohlander Frederick J Jr, Delta Bohlander Revocable Trust to Lehman Family Revocable Trust, Lehman Linda M, Lehman William J, Moorings at Edgewater Iv Unit 102, Jan. 5.
$380,198 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Boydston Gary W, Boydston Loretta J, Lot 133 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$379,000 Fridlington Bill L, Fridlington Kathleen to Pattelli Mary S, Lot E 17 Rosedale 5, Jan. 5.
$378,000 Bru Sigve, Bru Sissel to Robinson Patty S, Robinson Thomas A, Lot 2 University Groves Estates Reserve, Jan. 10.
$375,000 Downs Robert K, Robert K Downs Trust to Aileen Stiller Turner Trust, Turner Aileen Stiller, Bayview of Bradenton Beach Unit F, Jan. 10.
$375,000 Wernimont Karen L, Wernimont Russel, Wernimont William T to Bixby Debbie, Bixby Michael J, Pt 3-33-19, Jan. 10.
$374,381 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Kenneth F Lorenze Sr and Frances E Lorenze Revocable Trust, Lorenze Frances E, Lorenze Kenneth F Sr, Lot 57 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 9.
$374,000 Gramley Claudia, Sutter Heather H to Pieczonka Julie C, Pieczonka Oscar D, Lot 91 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$370,000 Grover Lynne I, Lakomia Lynne I Grover to Aldo and Grazia Lenzi Trust, Lenzi Aldo A, Lenzi Grazia D, Lot 37 Residences at University Groves, Jan. 6.
$370,000 Lula Paul, Lula Susan to Steele Jennifer A, Steele Norman T, Lot 4330 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 10.
$370,000 Rice David P, Rice Margaret J to Finney Duane, Finney Rhonda L, Lot I 44 Rosedale 9, Jan. 9.
$369,900 Miller Mary J, Miller Walter E to Besece Gregory S, Besece Janet C, Cape Town Village Unit 8, Jan. 9.
$369,900 Redfish Cove Manatee LLC to Keating Brenda J, Keating Kenneth D, Terra Mana Harbor, Jan. 5.
$369,000 Hochstadt Craig, Hochstadt Robert C, Hochstadt Rosanna H to Sanders Christine K, Sanders Thomas L, Moorings at Edgewater IV Unit 201, Jan. 9.
$368,024 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Calderon Angelina Marie, Weber Shane D, Lot 312 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 6.
$366,717 Provident National Property Group LLC to Hanrahan Linda J, Paley Nicholas B, Lot 45 Woodbrook, Jan. 5.
$365,000 Johnson David to Fanchi Kenneth S, Fanchi Lisa H, Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village Unit 3A, Jan. 6.
$364,990 Calatlantic Group Inc to Burchett Elizabeth K, Burchett Jason M, Saylors Elizabeth Ann, Lot 34 Osprey Landing, Jan. 11.
$363,535 DR Horton Inc to Paine Myrna Y, Paine Randal, Lot 236 Del Tierra, Jan. 5.
$361,368 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Roper Jack, Roper Julie, Lot 157 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$360,375 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Sassetti Ronald F, Sassetti Susan E, Lot 258 Eagle Trace, Jan. 10.
$357,000 Caldwell Corey Alexander, Caldwell William Bradley to Burns Vanessa, Petersen Jon E, Sunbow Bay Unit 1B, Jan. 10.
$355,000 Dominca C Pinion Revocable Living Trust, Pinion Dominca C to Gurney Charles Noble IV, Gurney Devon, Pernini Jordan David, Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts, Jan. 5.
$354,990 DR Horton Inc to Soper Charles John Iv, Soper Connie Lynn, Lot 305 Del Tierra, Jan. 10.
$352,785 DR Horton Inc to Disanto Doty Lisa, Doty Troy S, Lot 409 Del Tierra, Jan. 5.
$352,500 Hasiak Charles Robert to Leduc Melissa Erin, Leduc Nathan P, Blk 22 Whitfield Estates, Jan. 6.
$352,000 Fish Charles T, Fish Karyn E to Copenhaver Kenneth L, Verona Edelyn, Terrace Unit 4, Jan. 11.
$352,000 Haroon Shauna, Hryhorash Dmytro to Aldafer Brittani Dawn, Alderfer Nathan Earle, Lot 2059 Twin Rivers, Jan. 11.
$350,298 Lennar Homes LLC to Dean Michelle Lynn, Dean Robert Clinton, Lot 289 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 9.
$350,000 Bell Lee, Bell Stefanie to Ith Jonathan Vaty, Dude Ranch Acres, Jan. 11.
$350,000 Brown Candice Blythe, Brown Troy Lamar III to Waldron Charity G, Waldron Eric A, Lot 17 Ranches at Mossy Hammock, Jan. 11.
$350,000 Junonia Luxury Homes LLC to Bermejo Sanchez Raquel Maria, Carr James Tomlinson, Lake Vista Residences Unit B 401, Jan. 6.
$345,000 Tar Adam, Tar Sarah to Kunitskaya Marina, Lot 6 Riva Trace, Jan. 5.
$342,500 Weidner Barbara A, Weidner Charles H to Miller Mary J, Miller Walter E, Bay Club Unit 1202, Jan. 11.
$340,000 Braaksma Lisa to Zuidema Kathleen R, Zuidema Richard G, Pt 2-34-19, Jan. 12.
$339,756 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rothrock David W, Rothrock Jan E, Lot 311 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 5.
$338,200 University Village LLC to Grover Lynne I, Lynne I Grover Revocable Trust, Lot 162 University Village, Jan. 5.
$338,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to R W Wilson Homes LLC, Lot 121 River Wilderness, Jan. 10.
$335,764 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Norman Dale Smith and Pamela Joy Smith Revocable Trust, Smith Norman Dale, Smith Pamela Joy, Lot 60 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 6.
$335,050 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Martinez Edward R, Martinez Marie J, Lot 4185 Twin Rivers, Jan. 9.
$334,919 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Dismukes Karen, Lot 51 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 6.
$334,580 Srq LLC to France David, France Jennifer, Lot 24 Fiddlers Creek, Jan. 6.
$334,000 Mayah Holdings LLC to Regan Eileen, Runaway Bay Unit 226, Jan. 6.
$331,000 Sellars Brian to Resendiz Marcela, Resendiz Mario, Pt 24-33-19, Jan. 6.
$330,084 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Wells Mark Laney, Wells Meagan Lynne, Lot 34 Oakleaf Hammock, Jan. 12.
$330,000 American Momentum Bank to Tamiami Hoehne LLC, Blk F Ballentine Manor Estates, Jan. 9.
$330,000 Cressotti Lisa M to Latronica Raymond R, Raymond R Latronica Family Trust, Lot 20 Eagle Trace, Jan. 6.
$330,000 Pritchard Jaclyn Dawn, Pritchard James to Vasquez Olga Lucia, Lot 54 Woodridge Oaks, Jan. 9.
$329,900 Fair Lauren E, Fair Paul M to Merila Dawn M, Merila Robert B Sr, Lot 198 Sabal Harbour, Jan. 5.
$329,900 Mcdonald Joseph J, Mcdonald Robert E Jr to Brooks Charles J, Brooks Doris Diaz, Lot 120 Foxbrook, Jan. 10.
$329,390 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Lefe Ventures LLC, Lot 4201 Twin Rivers, Jan. 11.
$329,000 Brelee Holdings LLC to Brey Celeste M, Brey Thomas I, Riverview A D Gilleys, Jan. 11.
$329,000 Nehrboss Irma E, Nehrboss Sid, Nehrboss Sidney E to Mulrain Carol Joy, Williams Anthony, Lot 54 Sunset Estates, Jan. 10.
$328,859 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Mccourt Cynthia L, Lot 144 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 5.
$328,000 Gould Ragna G to Bluesky Ehf, Lot 60 Hampton Green, Jan. 11.
$326,263 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Carr Jan C, Lot 59 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 12.
$325,000 Keelan David N, Keelan Marcia P to Calderon Robert C, Lot 55 Greyhawk Landing, Jan. 6.
$325,000 Mccormick Drive LLC to Hansen Charmaine A, Hansen Ronald L, Lot 3048 Twin Rivers, Jan. 10.
$324,900 Booth Frank J, Tedhams Gale L to Kamholz Mary E, Mary E Kamholz Revocable Trust, Bay View Terrace Unit 40, Jan. 12.
$324,000 DR Horton Inc to Jonsson Bengt A, Jonsson Victoria E P, Lot 24 Soleil West, Jan. 10.
$322,000 Shepherd Jacaleen A to Anderson Edwin D, Anderson Marianne J, Lot 7 Blk 46 First Addition to Trailer Estates, Jan. 11.
$321,415 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Combs Karen L, Combs Kenneth C, Lot 71 Indigo, Jan. 11.
$320,300 DR Horton Inc to Dutoit Steven La Vern, Lot 106 Del Tierra, Jan. 10.
$320,000 Butkus Diane M, Diane M Butkus Revocable Living Trust to Hall Michael, Hall Patricia, Lot 4 Blk C Greenfield Plantation, Jan. 11.
$320,000 Newswanger Brad M, Newswanger Kristin R to Neeb Andrew Albert, Neeb Karla Michelle, Lot 41 Summerfield Village, Jan. 9.
$319,000 Bandera Janet Nava, Bandera Larry R to Kartsounes George, Kartsounes Judith, Lot 16 Peridia, Jan. 9.
$319,000 Light Patricia A to Heidi R Schild Revocable Living Trust, Schild Heidi R, Lot 21 Central Park, Jan. 12.
$319,000 Tom Jeannine C, Tom Phillip Jr to Pernicano Louise A, Lot 197 Palma Sola Trace, Jan. 12.
$318,000 Peterken Rodney C, Peterken Sally J to Skojec Jeffrey E, Skojec Sherri L, Lot 640 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Jan. 6.
$317,000 Herrington Robert M, Taylor Louise to Amit Eilon, Amit Karen, Lot 4 Palm West, Jan. 5.
$315,000 Buhr Carol J, Buhr Edward A, Edward A Buhr and Carol J Buhr Revocable Trust Agreement to Huff John S, Huff Judith L, Lot 94 Palma Sola Trace, Jan. 9.
$315,000 Srq LLC to Troiano Anthony J, Troiano Carole L, Lot 7 Fiddlers Creek, Jan. 11.
$313,280 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Engman Brooke, Engman Rick, Lot 221 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$313,113 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Mullen Danielle R, Mullen Thomas J, Lot 53 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 5.
$312,713 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Byrne Jill E, Darr Michael E, Lot 125 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$312,257 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to King Elizabeth A, King Kenneth E, Lot 58 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 11.
$310,877 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Johnson Cynthia, Johnson Steven R, Lot 52 Mirabella at Village Green, Jan. 5.
$309,349 River Reach Associates LLC to Moran Lisa A, Moran Todd K, Lot 230 Rivers Reach, Jan. 11.
$308,000 Edwards Family Trust, Edwards Timothy R, Edwards Victoria M to Marc Michelle, Beach Townhouses Unit 103, Jan. 6.
$306,000 Scofero Stacia, Scofero Stacia M, Searcy Stacia Miranda to Schneier Bradley J, Schneier Marcia L, Lot 206 Sabal Harbour, Jan. 9.
$305,730 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Fuller Glen A Jr, Fuller Nicole L, Lot 24 Brookside Estates, Jan. 6.
$305,000 Osis Alvars, Osis Daiga G to Iacobelli Christopher A, Iacobelli Deana M, Lot 184 Central Park, Jan. 12.
$304,000 Mccartney Adrian C, Mccartney Jennifer M to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, Lot 169 River Woods, Jan. 12.
$304,000 National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Mullins Bobby A, Mullins Theresa A, Lot 169 River Woods, Jan. 12.
$302,500 David W Devries Trust, Devries David W Trust, Devries Douglas J to Schoonmaker Vince, Lot 4286 Heritage Harbour, Jan. 5.
$301,205 DR Horton Inc to Manns Jamie Lynn, Manns Michael Jay, Lot 264 Del Tierra, Jan. 11.
$300,339 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Albergo Sebastian B, Meacham Lawrence B, Lot 17 Villa Amalfi, Jan. 6.
$300,000 Jenks Sandra Dee, Sandra Dee Jenks Revocable Trust to Diamond Donita K, U S Government, Jan. 11.
$300,000 Torregiano Leah S, Torregiano Victor P to Basiago Mark L, Logan Jodi M, Lot 15 Baywood West, Jan. 5.
$300,000 Waddell Dorothy Jean to Jacobus Laurence R Jr, Mcnulty Joseph P, Lot 623 Braden Woods, Jan. 6.
$299,983 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Gemming Deborah A, Gemming Douglas A, Lot 190 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$297,608 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Thomas Danielle Lise, Lot 18 Villa Amalfi, Jan. 5.
$297,180 MI Homes of Tampa LLC to Falasca Diane, Falasca John Anthony Jr, Lot 51 Brookside Estates, Jan. 9.
$295,000 Scott Debra S, Scott Robert F to Townsend Carol E, Townsend Douglas G, Lot 87 Chelsea Oaks, Jan. 11.
$294,400 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Vera Mauro, Lot 125 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Jan. 11.
$294,155 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Linder Charles G, Linder Sandra A, Lot 193 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$294,000 University Village LLC to Jiang Yan Bin, Lot 137 University Village, Jan. 6.
$290,900 Pulte Home Corporation to Tuanqui Cresencio E, Tuanqui Gemma, Lot 554 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 11.
$290,000 Aiello Sherilyn Marie, Hennard Sherilyn M to Jordan Jamie Rae, Kitty Lauren Properties, Lot 72 Regal Oaks, Jan. 9.
$290,000 Brillhart Kenneth C, Brillhart Marjorie M to Verrochi Ventures LLC, Vistas at Wild Oak Bay II Unit 11 404, Jan. 10.
$290,000 Kocourek Linda L, Kocourek Thomas E to Dasilva Ashley T, Lot 53 Indigo Ridge at University Place, Jan. 5.
$289,188 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Grayum James, Grayum Toni, Lot 46 Villa Amalfi, Jan. 10.
$289,000 Suncastle Properties LLC to Sirota Andrew R, Sirota Nicole M, Lot 69 River Point of Manatee, Jan. 9.
$287,000 Mclain Janet R to Ballard Carolyn, Pt 3-37-21, Jan. 10.
$285,157 Provident National Property Group LLC to Kalenichenko Edward, Lot 184 Woodbrook, Jan. 11.
$285,000 Cambre Gary, Cambre Gary J, Cambre Mollie, Cambre Mollie H to Wang Yucheng, Lot 4053 Cascades at Sarasota, Jan. 10.
$285,000 Janaczek Gary H to Taute Fred, Taute Ingrid, Lot 6 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes, Jan. 5.
$283,000 DR Horton Inc to Krupp Robert Harold, Lot 277 Del Tierra, Jan. 11.
$282,000 Abaca Henry John, Prado Vian Marie to Silva Joseph, Silva Michelle, Lot 2019 Country Meadows, Jan. 9.
$280,000 Barrington Diane H, Diane H Barrington Revocable Living Trust to James Roger Ronk Trust, Ronk James Roger, Lot 55 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 5.
$280,000 Brown Cady Nichole, Naples Jeffrey Guy to Wilson Edward S Jr, Wilson Elizabeth S, Lot 175 Rivers Reach, Jan. 9.
$280,000 Delaney Julianne, Delaney Julianne T, Ferlauto Julius Revocable Trust, Ferlauto Richard, Julius Ferlauto Revocable Trust to Sekel Larry J, Sekel Lynn T, Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 23, Jan. 10.
$279,000 Willis Susan A, Willis Susan Jane Anderson to Mccoy Ian L, Mccoy Jodi L, Pt 16-34-19, Jan. 6.
$278,500 Jetsetter LLC to Lawrence Phillip, Lawrence Stephanie, Lot 48 Blk 4 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 10.
$277,500 Nacht Kimberly to Del Pino Rindokas Alana Jean, Rindokas Edvardas, Lot 414 Copperstone, Jan. 5.
$277,200 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Wackerla Ana Victoria, Wackerla Paul A, Lot 195 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$275,146 PGCI IV LLC to Hammond Heather, Lopez Miguel Angel Jr, Lot 236 Silverleaf, Jan. 5.
$275,135 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Wisniewski Carol, Lot 19 Heron Creek, Jan. 5.
$275,080 Pulte Home Corporation to Wood Donna, Lot 371 Del Webb, Jan. 5.
$275,000 Greco Alexander V, Greco Rebekah to Kwekel Calvin J, Kwekel Meghan S, Lot 36 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony, Jan. 5.
$275,000 Hebert Shane M, Herbert Julie L to Davis Michele W, Davis Richard J, Lot 146 Chelsea Oaks, Jan. 5.
$275,000 Julius A Nimorwicz Living Trust, Julius A Nimorwicz Revocable Living Trust, Nimorwicz Julius A to King Darrell S, Lot 5 Kristin, Jan. 11.
$275,000 University Village LLC to Thomas Laurie, Thomas Mark, Lot 167 University Village, Jan. 6.
$275,000 Wilson Kelli A, Wilson M David Jr to Warren Christina M, Warren Jeffery B, Lot 99 Regal Oaks, Jan. 10.
$274,827 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Surace Peggy A, Surace Phillip F, Lot 93 Eagle Trace, Jan. 9.
$270,240 Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Avdiu Krenare, Gibbons Andrew M, Lot 152 Blk F Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 10.
$270,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Cutshall David William, Cutshall Janice Lou, Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6003, Jan. 9.
$270,000 Moroney Kenneth P, Moroney Nanci A, Roberts Nanci A, Vatovec Nanci A to Pouliquen Louis Y, Lot 117 Mote Ranch Village I, Jan. 9.
$269,000 Joslin Jennifer Anne, Joslin Karl Luther to Henderson Paul M, Shea Donna M, Lot 432 Forest Creek, Jan. 5.
$268,000 DR Horton Inc to Brucato Alyssa D, Nieves Miguel, Lot 411 Del Tierra, Jan. 11.
$268,000 Kurtz William F, Matson Susan B to Riel George, Riel Kara, Lot 19 Copperstone, Jan. 11.
$267,990 DR Horton Inc to Waters Jake Alfred, Waters Rhona Klaine Walker, Lot 368 Del Tierra, Jan. 10.
$267,550 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Pace Debra Ann, Lot 171 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 5.
$267,000 Michalenko Carole M, Michalenko Matthew C to Culmo Eric Angelo, Lot 20 Fairfield, Jan. 12.
$266,200 University Village LLC to Ursini Gregory P, Ursini Maria L, Lot 195 University Village, Jan. 5.
$266,000 Henshaw David B to Coakley Matthew, Coakley Stefanie, Lot 28 Old Tampa Estates, Jan. 9.
$265,000 DR Horton Inc to Funez Jorge A, Funez Lisa M, Lot 272 Del Tierra, Jan. 10.
$265,000 Orion Enterprises Incorporated to Jamison Wendi, Morey Kelly Jean Escalona, Lot 5 Rivers Edge, Jan. 9.
$264,900 Genersich Peter, Ordonez Alfredo E to Long Denise, Long Douglas J II, Lot 67 Summerfield Village, Jan. 9.
$264,352 River Reach Associates LLC to Mckee Nicholas, Mckee Sara, Lot 234 Rivers Reach, Jan. 9.
$264,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Gray Jean Marie, Gray Jeffery W, Lot 134 Old Mill Preserve, Jan. 11.
$263,000 Patella John B to Hart Richard M, Lot 23 Blk I Lakeridge Falls, Jan. 9.
$262,700 Holley Simon H II to Jaeger Joerg, Lenz Maria, Lot 25 Tara, Jan. 5.
$262,000 DR Horton Inc to Harper Lacy J, Harper Warren A, Lot 276 Del Tierra, Jan. 6.
$261,490 DR Horton Inc to Lovski Mark C Family Trust, Mark C Lovski Family Trust, Soleil Unit 104, Jan. 11.
$260,000 Smith Adam B, Smith Christina N to Jenkins Maria Nieves, Jenkins Shayne Reynolds, Blk A Country Club Heights, Jan. 12.
$259,900 Capper Family Limited Liability Company to Townsend Kevin M, Townsend Teresa D, Lot 7 Blk C Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Jan. 12.
$259,634 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Alvarado Gilbert, Alvarado Sonia M, Lot 127 Old Mill Preserve, Jan. 11.
$258,255 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Yentz Constance F, Yentz Jeffrey T, Lot 86 Heron Creek, Jan. 5.
$258,000 DR Horton Inc to Szala Maria A, Soleil Unit 101, Jan. 10.
$257,634 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Faulkner Roy T, Flood Doreen Duvall, Lot 189 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$257,000 Swanson Bennie E, Swanson Carolyn J to Lamp Candace Lynn, Lamp Ernest Edward, Lot 127 Copperstone, Jan. 6.
$256,885 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Eicher James Philip, Eicher Maria Theresa, Lot 87 Heron Creek, Jan. 5.
$256,000 Sumegi Csaba, Szabo Edit to Roosa Kelly L, Lot 21 University Pines, Jan. 6.
$255,270 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Gilman Arlene Abby, Lot 254 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 6.
$255,000 Buterbaugh Larry C, Buterbaugh Patricia A to Amick Ballard Teresa E, Ballard Michael T, Lot 119 Rivers Reach, Jan. 5.
$255,000 Freo Florida LLC to Richter Jeffrey G, Richter Joyce E, Lot 9 Oakley Place, Jan. 12.
$254,067 MML I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Avila Donaciano Jr, De Avila Lila Argentina Umana, Lot 195 Silverleaf, Jan. 9.
$251,990 DR Horton Inc to Marino James J III, Marino Kristina N, Lot 9 Cottages at San Lorenzo, Jan. 10.
$250,000 Conway Paul to Mundy Margaret A, Watch II at Waterlefe Unit 29B, Jan. 5.
$250,000 Hogan Linda, Hogan Michael to Delaney Deborah Evonne, Delaney Roland Michael, Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 1204, Jan. 11.
$250,000 Kauffman Ross J, Kitz Linda V to Dos Santos Luciano H, Johnson John G, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 136, Jan. 6.
$250,000 Mclaughlin Jeffrey to English David L, Fjare Johanna L, Pt 4-35-18, Jan. 11.
$250,000 Parker Barbara M, Parker David J to Diaz Jimmy, Lot 27 Blk K Country Club Heights First Addition, Jan. 10.
$250,000 Picinich David to Picinich Dominic Martin, Picinich Gordana Maria, Coach Homes III at River Strand Unit 3702, Jan. 5.
$250,000 Wright Polly W, Wright Robert L to Ramdath Anthony, Ramdath Chana J, Lot 37 Hidden Meadows, Jan. 10.
$249,990 DR Horton Inc to Gallo Rocco A Jr, Lot 126 Cottages at San Lorenzo, Jan. 9.
$249,000 Candido Jessica Francesca, Ross Jason M, Ross Jessica Francesca Candido to Bishop Joshua A, Bishop Michelle D, Lot 130 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 5.
$248,740 DR Horton Inc to Wedekind Clifton John III, Wedekind Michelle Suzanne, Lot 395 Del Tierra, Jan. 11.
$248,659 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Thomas Gail P, Thomas Kenneth F Jr, Lot 192 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 10.
$248,286 PGCI IV LLC to Seaman Jessica M, Lot 45 Silverleaf, Jan. 9.
$248,098 River Reach Associates LLC to Santaliz Quinones Angel Luis, Lot 231 Rivers Reach, Jan. 9.
$247,500 Henderson Paul M, Shea Donna M to Ortiz Geovanni, Ortiz Josephine, Lot 298 Lexington, Jan. 5.
$247,200 Riley Patricia A, Riley William D to Dipaola Kimber Dawn, Dipaola William David, Lot 3 Blk D Belair Bayou, Jan. 6.
$247,029 MML I LLC, PGCI I LLC, PGCI IV LLC to Curry Barbara, Morris David, Lot 173 Silverleaf, Jan. 12.
$247,000 Nichols Alison B, Nichols Roger Lemanuel to Wallace Douglas, Lot 170 Oakhurst, Jan. 9.
$247,000 Timmerman Donald C, Timmerman Judith A to Donahue Joyce Ann, Forest Creek Fennemore Way, Jan. 10.
$245,780 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Maria Del Carmen Stevens Trust, Stevens Maria Del Carmen, Lot 196 Artisan Lakes Esplanade, Jan. 9.
$245,500 Armendarez Sally A, Beyer Ewald, Beyer Sally A to Crews Steven Colen Jr, Blk 22 Whitfield Estates, Jan. 10.
$243,919 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Benitez Anthony, Lot 20 Old Mill Preserve, Jan. 11.
$243,000 Knatz Sharon L, Lyon Sharon L, Lyon William Allen to Baggs Jarrod Michael, Baggs Robin Elizabeth, Lot 57 Sarapalms, Jan. 5.
$242,990 DR Horton Inc to Roselli Diana, Roselli Luigi, Soleil Unit 102, Jan. 11.
$242,691 PGCI IV LLC to Mobley Megan, Lot 272 Silverleaf, Jan. 5.
$240,450 Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc to Perez Jose Roberto Gallo, Vieira Michele, Lot 90 Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Jan. 11.
$240,000 Eurice William to Lor Homes LLC, Farrows, Jan. 11.
$240,000 Obrien Bernadette C, Rindler Bernadette C Obrien to Johnson Maria M, Johnson Shane L, Lot 3 Blk 16 Palma Sola Park, Jan. 5.
$238,000 Dutton Kelly C, Lu Hua to Janis Jane O, Janis Norbert J, Lot 3 Blk 14 Lakeridge Falls, Jan. 6.
$237,990 DR Horton Inc to Gentile Anthony E, Gentile Faith Marie, Soleil Unit 103, Jan. 10.
$237,990 DR Horton Inc to Fleming Aundrea M, Larrick Travis S, Lot 365 Del Tierra, Jan. 5.
$237,000 Janacek Rodney to Mobley Megan Ann, Thrasher Brandon John, Lot 17 Blk N Kingsfield, Jan. 10.
$236,990 DR Horton Inc to Eubank Christine Marie, Eubank Gary II, Lot 388 Del Tierra, Jan. 10.
$236,500 Corielan John, Martin Crystal to Mcdaniel Lauren A, Mcdaniel Michael P, Lot 340 Copperstone, Jan. 11.
$236,490 DR Horton Inc to Meyers Jennifer Michelle, Meyers Timothy Ryan, Lot 275 Del Tierra, Jan. 9.
$236,000 Lomar Usa Investments LLC to Fago Brian M, Blk 54 Whitfield Estates, Jan. 10.
$235,000 Causin Reynaldo D, Causin Sharon, Vanegas Sharon K to Armstrong Becky L, Lot 305 Lexington, Jan. 10.
$235,000 Green Brittany, Green Hunter to Sharek Chelsea, Sharek Thomas, Lot 66 Woodlawn Lakes, Jan. 10.
$235,000 Hood Alice Kramer, Kramer Lloyd S, Kramer Wayne R to Kramer Lloyd S, Kramer Wayne R, Lot 5 Larmarie Shores, Jan. 9.
$235,000 Lovas Janet to Barkalow Luanne, Linehan Aprile, Witts Neil D, Palm Lakes Unit 79, Jan. 11.
$234,990 DR Horton Inc to Alfonzo Jonathan J Prieto, Bolanos Carolina, Lot 394 Del Tierra, Jan. 11.
$233,000 Comac Patrick, Comac Patrick J, Comac Rebecca L to Koons Franky Charles Jr, Blk 3 Golden Third Addition, Jan. 5.
$233,000 Diskin Cindy to Funk Elke, Funk S Jeff, Shoreline Terraces I at Perico Bay Club Unit 805, Jan. 6.
$232,000 Kosta Family Trust, Montana Mauanna C, Sardehs Nicholas P Jr to Schtakleff Alexander, Schtakleff Joy, Treetops at North Forty Geneva Unit 13, Jan. 10.
$230,000 Sartwell David A, Sartwell Mary G to Zhang Belinda Fengzhen, Zhang Yong, Lot 19 Blk C Spanish Park, Jan. 6.
$230,000 Toccalino Shawna L to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 118 River Plantation, Jan. 9.
$229,990 DR Horton Inc to Penn Karen Jule, Lot 205 Willow Walk, Jan. 5.
$229,000 Dwyer Bryan T to Smith Chad C, Smith Shannon R, Lot 71 Central Park, Jan. 5.
$226,400 Highland Holdings Inc to Blinishta Valbona, Shehu Klodjan, Lot 10 Columbus Landings, Jan. 5.
$225,000 Ellis Thomas B, Us Loans and Investments Inc Retirement Trust to 308 2Nd St LLC, Bayview Inn Unit 102, Jan. 10.
$225,000 Oconnor Deborah to Brock Gregory E, Brousseau Jeannine T, Lot 315 River Isles, Jan. 6.
$223,500 Shoates Michael W to Ih6 Property Florida LP, Lot 113 Oakhurst Reviseed Portion, Jan. 12.
$222,000 Borne Robert to Emmons Jeanne A, Emmons Mitchell C, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Unit 218, Jan. 6.
$221,100 Dechelbor Michael J to Blanchard Brittany E, Clemen Joshua R, Lot 35 Shore Acres Heights, Jan. 10.
$220,000 Bayani Dexter, Lam Dat, Ye Qiang to Mcnulty Alexander, Turner Alexandria, Blk 9 Palmetto Heights, Jan. 5.
$220,000 Karl Leslie Jeddis Lang, Karl Stephen R, Lang Leslie Jeddis, Leslie Jeddis Lang Karl Revocable Trust, Stephen R Karl Revocable Trust to Plumley Corey L, Lot 2 Blk A Tropical Harbor, Jan. 6.
$220,000 Lindsey Glenna, Lindsey Whitney W Irrevocable Trust, Whitney W Lindsey Irrevocable Trust to 5743 E 43Rd Ct Bradenton 34203 Land Trust, Investor Trustee Services LLC, Lot 5 Blk 3 Barrington Ridge, Jan. 9.
$219,000 Cartwright Carol to Richards Maggie, Richards Matthew, Lot 42 Fairway Acres, Jan. 11.
$218,900 Abualrub Salem, Aburub Feras to Carroll Steven W, Lot 449 Harrison Ranch, Jan. 9.
$216,000 Hattery Brennon A to Hyler James E, Hyler Paula J, Lot 84 Forest Creek, Jan. 6.
$215,000 DR Horton Inc to Etienne Marcel Francoise Marie, Lot 214 Willow Walk, Jan. 5.
$215,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Mm Studio LLC, Lot 10 Manatee Oaks III, Jan. 9.
$215,000 Kitching Leah M, Kitching Leah P, Kitching Mark E to Wares Creek LLC, Lot 10 Oaklawn, Jan. 5.
$210,000 Agnelli Genoveffa, Agnelli John F Jr to Greenwood Arthur, Palma Sola Trace Unit 535, Jan. 10.
$210,000 Vetter Julie A to Ramos Fernando, Lot 19 Groveland, Jan. 5.
$209,000 Schnorf Robert M to Ryan Gene A, Blk 4 Golf Club Gardens, Jan. 10.
$207,500 Rinehart Homes L L C to Hense Lucille, Lot 56 Cottages at San Casciano, Jan. 9.
$207,000 Mason Denise Sanders, Mason Scott R, Sanders Denise to Martinez Agustin Flores, Lot 58 Stone Creek, Jan. 9.
$205,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Adragna Cathy A, Adragna Daniel J, Lot 54 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 10.
$205,000 Austin Wendy M to Mork Lorraine, Coral Longbeach Village Unit 13, Jan. 5.
$205,000 Cline Cheryl A, Cline Mark A to Dolan Carolyn S, Dolan Michael, Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 258, Jan. 10.
$205,000 Schnebly Jessica, Silverman Jessica Lee Schnebly to Gentile Timothy T, Blk D Harbor Crest, Jan. 5.
$205,000 Siriwarothakul Supanee to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 27 Blk K Kingsfield, Jan. 10.
$204,000 Rebhan Janet M, Rebhan Joseph T to Ackerman William C Sr, Dropp Joy S, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 4 102, Jan. 10.
$203,950 Crain Janet Elizabeth, Crain Robert Leroy to Falls Jennifer L, Falls Richard E, Lot 26 Stone Creek, Jan. 12.
$203,000 Jntegt LLC to Marc J Olarsch Revocable Trust, Olarsch Marc J, Pomello Park, Jan. 10.
$203,000 Patoray Heather L, Patoray Joseph D to Patoray Heather L, Patoray Joseph D, Lot 4062 Twin Rivers, Jan. 6.
$200,000 46th Street Associates LLC to Sweetberries III Inc, Morningside, Jan. 9.
$200,000 Capobianco Cosmo D, Capobianco Damian J, Central Medford Trust to Capobianco Cosmo D, Capobianco Joan D, 0, Jan. 6.
$200,000 Dante Lu Ann to Phillips Wesley, Lot 31 Northwood Park, Jan. 10.
$200,000 Franklin J Samson and Audrey L Oconnell Living Revocable Trust, Oconnell Audrey L, Samson Franklin J to Eberts Investments LLC, Palmetto Warehouse Unit S 1, Jan. 12.
$200,000 Jiang Yan Bin to Jiang Jing Zhong, Liu Jin Qing, Lot 2 Blk A Maple Lakes, Jan. 6.
$198,500 Smillie Cameron, Smillie Sheila to Borden Katicia D, Lot 4 Blk F Palmetto Estates, Jan. 5.
$198,250 Sleep Family Revocable Trust, Sleep Iris A, Sleep Robert E Jr to Marilou Nevius Revocable Trust, Nevius Marilou, Nevius Thomas L, Thomas L Nevius Revocable Trust, Twelve Oaks II of Tara Unit 1003, Jan. 11.
$196,000 Perano Ronald J, Ronald J Perano Trust to Nockleby Thad J, Power Denise Lynn, Blk F Golfview Park, Jan. 9.
$195,000 Biggelaar Brenda, Kennedy Susan, Monti Gregory, Siberry Monti Martha to Van Dusen Shelly L, Serenata Sarasota Unit 304, Jan. 9.
$195,000 Divine Plumbing Inc to Centofanti Amaris, Centofanti Cbristopher, Jimenez Genevieve, English Villa, Jan. 12.
$195,000 Dunn John T to Wright Catherine E, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5737, Jan. 9.
$195,000 Fusco Mary Margaret to Geraldine W Hartley Revocable Trust, Hartley Geraldine W, Veranda Iv at River Strand Unit 2415, Jan. 9.
$194,900 Aston May L, Mcdowell Gregory L to Bawden Garvin Andrew, Palm Breeze Villas Unit 132, Jan. 6.
$194,800 Kunikova Pavla to Wilson David Lee, Wilson Rhonda, Lot 36 Bayou Estates South, Jan. 6.
$194,000 Russell Delores to Zeitler Arthur Richard, Lot 15 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Jan. 9.
$193,000 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005 Opt3 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2005 Opt3 to Grosso Dannin, Grosso Sean, Lot 4 Manatee Oaks III, Jan. 11.
$193,000 Rohrer Dawn, Rohrer Gordon to Condron Mary Larabee, Lot 37 Village Green of Bradenton, Jan. 12.
$192,500 Levinson Barry A to Podor Jesse L, Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 402, Jan. 6.
$192,000 Byrdak Stanislaw, Byrdak Wladyslawa to Roberts Andrew Dwight, Roberts Lauren E, Blk 21 Whitfield Estates, Jan. 11.
$190,000 Fiske Geralynn A, Fiske Stephen D to Fiske Tyler, Cypress Strand Unit 38 202, Jan. 10.
$190,000 Levi Dolores May to Macdonald Joseph, Villas of Tara Unit 29, Jan. 5.
$189,100 Little Eric A, Little Shirley, Mathis Beverly, Solomon Beverly to Brenner Joerg, Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 81, Jan. 10.
$189,000 Hernandez Amber L, Hernandez Jonathan D to Stotler Nicole R, Lot 31 Gillette Grove, Jan. 5.
$188,000 Morales Efrain Soto to Jordan Christy R, Pt 3-35-17, Jan. 11.
$187,000 Donofrio Dawn Ellen to Kinniff Bonnie L, Kinniff Jeffrey J, Lot 107 Harborage On Braden River, Jan. 6.
$186,000 Thompson Lynn, Thompson Myron to Windon Karen G, Grand Oak at Tara Unit 1 103, Jan. 9.
$185,000 Beaucage Beverly W, Beaucage Roger E to Armstrong Christine Marie, Armstrong Robert William, Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 406, Jan. 10.
$185,000 Bishop Brian R, Kenneth W Rickett Revocable Trust, Rickett Barbara L, Rickett Kenneth W to Greene Brandon J, Lot 10 Blk D Frank E Kimball, Jan. 11.
$185,000 Corbo Jean A, Ondo Robert to Setchel David P, Setchel Melinda B, Summerfield Hollow Unit 102, Jan. 5.
$185,000 Kambitsis Jeanne Taibbi, Kambitsis Spirandreas to Walker Terri L, Lot 30 Belair, Jan. 9.
$185,000 Thompson Constance C, Thompson Dennis Earl, Thompson Mary C to Spitler Michael B, Westwego Park, Jan. 10.
$184,500 Dolan Carolyn S, Dolan Michael to Kellar Michelle, Snowberger Russ C, Lot 31 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 10.
$183,000 Cardel Homes to Jendro Amy L, Jendro Todd A, Lot 175 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 5.
$183,000 Dujmovic Joseph, Mahabir Edmund to Justus Deanna, Pt 6-35-18, Jan. 11.
$182,000 Simms Joan, Simms Michael to Abdala Christine Marie, Russell Eula Christine, Oakview Village of Wildewood Springs Unit 820, Jan. 5.
$182,000 Stewart Cynthia M to Berblinger Gary M Sr, Berblinger Mary E, Garden Lakes Villas Unit 27, Jan. 11.
$179,900 Humphries Carol R to Frantz Barbara L, Frantz Charles E III, Lot 4 Lindo Vista, Jan. 12.
$179,900 Lenhart Sally to Abdelmalek Marsel, Girgis Abdelmalak A, Girgis John A, Girgis Nancy A, Lot 2 Peaceful Pines, Jan. 11.
$178,000 Anton Martin, Anton Terrilyn to Fischer Steven, Lakebridge Unit 32, Jan. 6.
$178,000 Avalone Elvina L to Collins William, Harrigan Kenneth, Longboat Harbour Unit 205, Jan. 12.
$177,000 Brickey Holly N, Brickey Timothy A to Scott Gina L, Scott Ronald B, Lot 1 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 10.
$175,000 Arreola Francisco, Witcomb Thomas to Hernandez Samuel Arroyo, 0, Jan. 10.
$175,000 Chorus Florida Investment LLC to Adler Bernard J, Grand Estuary III at River Strand Unit 422, Jan. 9.
$175,000 Walker Terri L, Walker Terry W to Livedoti Dominic, Livedoti Elizabeth L, Lot 50 Cordova Lakes, Jan. 11.
$174,000 US Bank National Association to Voelz Karl, Pomello Park, Jan. 5.
$172,500 Constantine John to Mason Carl E, Mason Susan S, Lot 74 Bayou Estates North, Jan. 11.
$171,789 Peter Lawrence Enterprises Inc to Mesa Arsenio L Amaran, Varela Yiliam Rivera, Varela Yohandris Reyes, Lot 11 Lamp Post Place, Jan. 9.
$170,000 Beeson David, Hull Maureen to Knowles Joseph, Knowles Phyllis, Palm Breeze Villas Unit 114, Jan. 10.
$170,000 Rodriguez Daniela P to Asset Backed Certificates Series 2005 2, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005 2, Lot 88 Creekwood 2015-CA-002918, Jan. 9.
$170,000 Sgroi Angelo Phillip to Curry Jeffrey, Curry Jeffrey Steven, Lot 13 Blk D Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 9.
$170,000 Walker Sharen M to Walker Dara M, Walker Doyle H, Dude Ranch Acres, Jan. 9.
$169,300 Huddleston Carla D to Rowan Mary C, Lot 44 Blk A Cape Vista, Jan. 12.
$168,000 Lawrence Family Keystone Trust, Lawrence Kenneth L to Kleppinger Joel, Schmidt Linda, Fernwood Unit 29, Jan. 11.
$167,500 Catherine Pizzo Trust, Pizzo Catherine to Gary D Lindblom Trust, Lindblom Gary D, Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 125, Jan. 11.
$167,500 Piver David J, Piver Mariann M to Chambers Laura Ann, Czarnecki Leonard Stephan, Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 401, Jan. 9.
$165,000 Nelson Janice L to Glanz Reynold, Wheless Lacinda, Lot 6 Blk 24 Coral Heights, Jan. 12.
$165,000 Pack Family Trust, Pack Michael R to Delaney Julianne, Country Village Unit 2237, Jan. 10.
$165,000 Stewart Larry W to Hill Francis L, Hill Theresa L, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 5835, Jan. 6.
$163,000 Zwicker Darren Franklyn, Zwicker Lisa Ann to Mazurkiewicz Anne M, Mazurkiewicz Randy J, Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1712, Jan. 10.
$162,300 Wells Charles B to Wells Madison, Lot 49 Tropical Harbor, Jan. 9.
$162,000 Burks Carolyn S, Burks Charles H to Trian Kenneth Christopher, Trian Patricia Gail, Cambridge Village Unit 9, Jan. 11.
$161,500 Macreed Investmenst LLC to Neish Jessica, Blk F Fairmont Park, Jan. 11.
$160,000 Cruz Guillermo Cabrera to Gorgonio Roofing LLC, Lot 125 Sunny Lakes Estates, Jan. 5.
$160,000 Kramer David, Kramer David C, Kramer Diane to Roberson Joyce Watson, Lot 28 Oneco Terrace, Jan. 9.
$159,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Houston Marcus, Washburn Rebecca, Lot 64 Cortez Landings, Jan. 6.
$158,000 Elad Srq LLC to Lor Homes LLC, Lot 46 Harbor Haven, Jan. 9.
$157,000 Community Solutions 360 Inc to Bald Douglas R, Dubord Lorice A, Country Club Manor, Jan. 9.
$156,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Wilder Alexander, Wilder Renee, Lot 24 Cortez Landings, Jan. 6.
$156,630 White Tori to Sullivan Christine Lee, Sullivan Terri Ann, Grande Villa Estates, Jan. 11.
$156,600 Martin Margaret E to Sawchuk Gregory M, Pine Bay Forest Unit 14, Jan. 5.
$156,000 Miller Charles to Vasquez Cheyene, Lot 33 Blk 33 Rubonia, Jan. 11.
$156,000 SLV II CCE Venture LP to SD CCE LLC, Lot 182 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Jan. 6.
$155,300 KB Home Orlando LLC to Malburg Candi, Malburg Kurtis, Lot 68 Sheffield Glenn, Jan. 5.
$155,000 Dhondt Arthur E, Dhondt Joyce H to Patterson Diane Lynne, Patterson Michael Frank, Mount Vernon Unit 4527, Jan. 10.
$155,000 Murray Kevin M, Murray Lisa D to Quimby Gordon P, Quimby Sharon C, Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 429, Jan. 12.
$152,500 Simms Linda Grace to Ordaz Florentino Caballero, Sierra Elsa Junco, Lot 16 Blk 5 Garden Heights, Jan. 5.
$150,000 Bennett Linda S, Bennett Richard H Jr, Lee Sandra B, Robinson Elizabeth A to Lee Man King, Lee Sandra B, Lot 2 Riverview Park, Jan. 9.
$150,000 Fehse Martin Thomas to Pb Homes LLC, Lot 13 Plantation Bay, Jan. 11.
$150,000 Gettle John H III, Gt Trust, Tufo Lana to Hall Simone Dianne, Woodland Green III Unit C 5, Jan. 5.
$150,000 Mary L Wood Trust, Wood Mary L, Wood Ray D to Fogg Paul L, Waterford at Waterford Way Unit 210, Jan. 10.
$150,000 Mccall Barbara Whalen, Nicolaysen Patricia Whalen, Whalen Bruce Francis, Whalen Scott Edward, Zufall Lorraine Whalen to Loeb Judy, Country Village Unit 2129, Jan. 9.
$150,000 Taylor R Jay to Walter Toni M, Greens at Edgewater Unit 13, Jan. 10.
$150,000 Widrig Deborah, Widrig Lewis to Fenton Cynthia L, Fenton Kimbel M, Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 82, Jan. 9.
$149,900 Stewart W Ben to Garwood Anita Jean, Garwood Mark Alan, Lot 3 Blk E Glen Ridge, Jan. 9.
$149,000 Wyatt Enterprises Inc to Baker Carrol, Francis Joel B, Mcewan Baker Jennifer, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 103, Jan. 11.
$148,000 Follick Pamela G to Bobbitt Elizabeth S, Bobbitt Lewis M III, Sarabay Coves Unit B 206, Jan. 12.
$147,000 Endres Veronika to Pb Homes LLC, Lot 5 Plantation Bay, Jan. 11.
$145,000 Black Sharol E, Helen G Odell Revocable Living Trust, Odell Helen G Revocable Living Trust to Stockton Denise D, Stockton Michael L, Lot 17 Blk 2 Wagners Clear View, Jan. 10.
$145,000 JOA Investments LLC to Rackham Rosemary, Rackham Tony, Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7562, Jan. 9.
$145,000 Peverley George III, Peverley Nancy to Brown Willow Grace, Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 105, Jan. 10.
$144,900 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Guillory Russell, Guillory Russell Stewart, Lot 11 Blk B Southwood Village, Jan. 10.
$144,500 Mcconnell Helen, Mcconnell Keath Allen, Mcconnell Keith to Edwards Charles Wade, Edwards Diane Rachael, Lot 286 Sunny Lakes Estates, Jan. 5.
$143,967 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Hansen Judith A, Hansen William E, Judith A Hansen Living Trust, William E Hansen Living Trust, Lot 21 Woodland Trace, Jan. 11.
$143,250 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Real Estate Dealers LLC, Lot 2 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 10.
$143,000 Jones Joseph E, Jones Kathryn to Giummo Marie, Cambridge Village Unit 10, Jan. 10.
$142,000 Lombardia Shawn, Lombardia Stacey, Vermilyea Stacey, Vermilyea Stacey Elaine to Newby Cariann M, Lot 428 Rosedale Manor, Jan. 11.
$140,000 Connell Bonita Lewers, Connell William E III to Tibbetts Family Revocable Trust, Tibbetts R Scott, Blk C Beau Vue Estates, Jan. 11.
$140,000 Eschedor Harry, Eschedor Kris to Harvey Valerie, Vizcaya Unit 819, Jan. 6.
$139,000 Sadowski Maria to Stetz Cheryl A, Stetz Edward J, Lot 12 Harrington, Jan. 5.
$138,500 Mcnulty Jeanne M, Mcnulty Paul J to Hobbs Gregory A, Hobbs Mary P, Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 4 A, Jan. 11.
$138,000 Case Christopher J to Mojica Rafael, Norato Perez Anahi, Blk G La Selva Park, Jan. 11.
$136,900 Hernandez Gloria, Hernandez Raul Garza to Monroe Angela D, Pt 13-35-17, Jan. 10.
$135,000 Wesche Jay F, Wesche Nancy P to Wesche Kasey, Wesche Thomas, Blk F Fairmont Park, Jan. 11.
$133,500 27th St Land Trust, Diggs Josh to Towns Ladonna R, Lot 29 Blk A Bidwell Heights, Jan. 11.
$130,000 Ajakaye Bolarinwa Joshua, Ajakaye Sandra Clarencia, Snider Sandra C to Graham Sherry Marie, Lot 252 Pinecrest, Jan. 5.
$130,000 Coulson Frances A, Coulson Robert M Sr to Gone Coastal AMI LLC, Sandpiper Resort Co Op Inc Unit 717, Jan. 6.
$130,000 Kaser Russell P to Amisano Charles V, Nahalka Michael E, Villas of Pointe West Unit 12 A, Jan. 5.
$130,000 Parmann Patricia A to Cortez Park Homeowners Inc, Cortez Park Unit 23, Jan. 6.
$129,900 Gonzalez Jesus C to Corona Gilberto, Blk 1 Wanamassa Park, Jan. 5.
$129,500 Mcdowell Donald J, Mcdowell Teresa E to Ross Garry W, Ross Jeanette J, Mirror Lake Unit 4113, Jan. 9.
$128,000 Gold Tree Co Op Inc to Powell Eddie Lee, Powell Mary Louise, Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 1, Jan. 11.
$127,500 Spano Donald A, Spano Tamara Gavriella Ruth to Soler Edwin, Soler Patricia, Lot 5 Blk 16 Sabal Harbour, Jan. 11.
$127,100 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Kruse Ann Marie, Lot 13 Bahia Vista, Jan. 6.
$125,000 Darwin Brenda Y to Hughes Elizabeth L, Palma Sola Shores Unit 94, Jan. 9.
$125,000 Hall Frankie J to Lewis Timothy, Blk C Merrcell Park, Jan. 11.
$122,500 OK Property Investments LLC to Neeman Hava, Neeman Zvi, Village at Townpark Unit 104, Jan. 9.
$119,000 Pine Bark LLC to Williams Clinton M, Lot 25 Blk B Bay View Park, Jan. 11.
$115,000 Roda Linda J, Roda Robert M to Parker Barbara M, Parker David J, Heritage Village West Unit 4219, Jan. 10.
$114,900 CSFR Colfin American Investors Trs LLC to Nguyen Joseph Bang, Lincoln Terrace, Jan. 12.
$114,000 Arnold Janet M, Ellis Ralph W to Bastos Nilton, Huerta Rema, Lot 27 Blk E Villages of Lakeside South, Jan. 10.
$113,650 Schulze Gerlinde, Schulze Udo to Williams Carmen J, Williams Ralph R, Landmark at Pointe West I Unit A 309, Jan. 11.
$110,000 Faure Ruth G to Zagorovsku Irma, Zagorovsku Vladimir, Palms of Cortez Unit 3, Jan. 10.
$110,000 Kusterman Bradley D, Kusterman Teresa J to Bailey Constance Elaine, Bailey Steven Michael, Palm Lake Estates Unit 13, Jan. 11.
$108,825 Kolivas Angel to Sivcevic Nisad, Pebble Springs Unit 6319, Jan. 11.
$107,600 Delbo Jennifer J, Delbo Steven R to Delbo Jennifer J, Belair, Jan. 11.
$105,839 Primestar H Fund I Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brougham Reo Owner L P, Lot 14 Blk O Sndpointe Estates, Jan. 11.
$105,500 Mart Legal Title Trust 2015 Npl1, Umb Bank National Association to Collins Marc A, Keegan Billie Ann, Meadowcroft South Unit 6116, Jan. 10.
$105,000 FCB REO Assets LLC to Halhul Holdings LLC, Pt 28-33-21, Jan. 11.
$104,100 Haygood Bruce W, Haygood Cheryl L to Haygood Bruce W, Haygood Cheryl L, Haygood Robert B, Lot 4031 Mill Creek, Jan. 12.
$100,000 Azcui Jose, Azcui Leslie, Cucci Christopher A, Cucci Jillian Karili to Cucci Christopher A, Cucci Jillian K, Summerfield Hollow Unit 103, Jan. 9.
$100,000 Eileen M Parard Revocable Trust, Parard Eileen M Revocable Trust, Wonders Rita P to Chastain Kathy A, Romeo Josephine P, Aldrich Park, Jan. 10.
$100,000 Padilla Edward to Southern Property Croup Inc, Lot 6 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, Jan. 11.
$99,900 Carter Janet, Edward E and Judith W Herring Joint Revocable Trust, Harris Joyce, Herring Edward E Joint Revocable Trust, Herring James, Herring Judith W, Morris Herring Lenton to Johnson Sutton W, Blk C Atzroths Addition to Palmetto, Jan. 9.
$98,500 Roloff Amanda, Roloff Earl to Lawson Bryon, Palms of Cortez Unit 23, Jan. 9.
$95,000 Fuller Patricia A to Moses Ann, Cortez Villas Condominium 8 Unit 46, Jan. 11.
$95,000 Gunn Brenda, Gunn Michael to Wrh Property Investment LLC, River Preserve Unit 2204, Jan. 10.
$95,000 Mckay William Robert to Palm Cove Apartments LLLP, Palm Cove of Bradenton Unit 1316, Jan. 5.
$92,750 Dahlquist Mark L to Golden Martin W 2Nd Revocable Living Trust, Martin W Golden 2Nd Revocable Living Trust, Zgoda Bruce M, Palmetto Skyway Replat, Jan. 10.
$92,500 Lim Mary S to Schoch Francene, Huntington Woods Unit A, Jan. 5.
$92,000 RNC LLC to ZagorovskII Irina, ZagorovskII Vladimir, Palms of Cortez Unit 12, Jan. 9.
$90,000 Sarver Erica, Sarver Glen to Frank Thomas J, Orange Grove Park, Jan. 10.
$89,100 Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Anmark Properties LLC, Lot 12 West Oneco, Jan. 11.
$89,000 Haywood Donald L Sr, Haywood Joan H, Haywood Martin R to Walters Carl A, Walters Charles F, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 387, Jan. 10.
$88,099 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Puchir Carol A, Lot 182 Indigo, Jan. 11.
$87,000 Bettiker John R to Derosia Sandra Marie, Derosia Sandy M, Cortez Villas Unit 38, Jan. 6.
$86,213 Ali Lilah F to Ali Fuad M, Ali Nasser Fuad, Lot 71 Creekwood, Jan. 5.
$86,100 GSAA Home Equity Trust 2005 07, HSBC Bank USA to Donaghy Tim, Blk C John Wesley Park, Jan. 11.
$85,000 Adkins Lavella A, Merry Lavella, Phillips Lavella A to Brinker Douglas K, Brinker Sandra K, Lot 25 Patten Homestead, Jan. 9.
$85,000 Gambill Steve to Turnbull Alistair, Lot 7 Wellons Ranch Estates, Jan. 5.
$85,000 Hritz Joseph Robert to Genova Jean, Jean Genova Revocable Trust, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 359, Jan. 11.
$85,000 Kevin R Lausman Trust, Lausman Kevin R, Lausman Vicki E, Lausman Vickie E, Vicki E Lausman Trust to Vera Michael, Pebble Springs Unit 5934, Jan. 6.
$83,200 Moccasin Wallow Holdings LLC to Adams Homes of Northwest Florida Inc, Woods of Moccasin Wallow, Jan. 5.
$82,500 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Kendrick Geoffrey H, Wyckoff Bernadette F, Cortez Park Unit 71A, Jan. 11.
$82,500 Geiger Jeremy L, Geiger Wilber D to Land Trust Service Corporation, Trust No 1720 30, Lot 365 Pinecrest, Jan. 5.
$81,089 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Moore Dwayne L, Lot 89 Windwood, Jan. 11.
$81,000 Jane Van Winkle Revocable Trust, Migliore Julie A, Va Winkle Christopher M, Van Winkle Jane Revocable Trust, Van Winkle Julie Ann to Althoff Marsha K, Lot 7 Blk 2 Seminole Park, Jan. 10.
$80,000 Vander Sloot Robert to Galaski Janet H, Galaski Joseph W, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 5, Jan. 5.
$77,500 Millikin Lynn C to Hassall Kevin, Hassall Sara, Lot 11 Willow Oaks, Jan. 10.
$77,500 Pfeifer Juanita L, Pfeifer Richard M to Bickford Sandra J, Westwinds Village Unit M 2, Jan. 9.
$75,000 Brislin Heyer Family Trust, Brislin Marilyn S to Butler Michael T, Skogman John W, Bayshore on the Lake Unit 506, Jan. 12.
$75,000 Harrison Terry to Suncoast Gulf Realty LLC, Blk 5 Fairview Park, Jan. 9.
$75,000 Mcrae Casey W, Mcrae William P, Thurman Shannon L to Vaneerden Andrew J, Vaneerden Dianne L, Morningside Unit 406, Jan. 9.
$75,000 Mejia Julio Cesar to Acosta Chavez Laura, Lot 17 Blk B Citrus Meadows, Jan. 9.
$75,000 Seibert Daniel T, Seibert Dena J, Seibert Jason B to Debiasi Arthur A Jr, Phillips Lavella A, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 112, Jan. 6.
$75,000 Top Dollar Properties LLC to Thoreau Research Inc, Lot 17 Varns, Jan. 12.
$74,400 Chapman Jonathan N, Harvey Chapman Taryn A, Taffae Janet L to Chapman Jonathan N, Harvey Chapman Taryn A, Lot 378 Copperstone, Jan. 6.
$74,000 Raymer Paul, Raymer Ruthe to Donofrio Anna, Donofrio Giovanni, Mirror Lake Unit 4147, Jan. 11.
$72,000 Giles Paul D to Adair Glenn, Lot 3 Blk K Desoto Community, Jan. 10.
$72,000 Maynard William D, Maynard William David to Allen Beverly A, Tropic Isles Unit 200, Jan. 11.
$72,000 Rhode Alberta, Rhode Charles to Kober James D, Kober Monica E, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 102, Jan. 6.
$70,000 Brewster Dale, Geyer Vera B Trust, Vera B Geyer Trust to Gagne Roger J, Gagne Theresa, Morningside Unit 114, Jan. 11.
$70,000 Palms of Manasota Villas Association Inc to Leonard Theresa A, Leonard William J Jr, Palms of Manasota Villas Unit C, Jan. 11.
$69,000 Bateman Donald, Bateman Patricia to Richardson Thomas S, Villager Apartments Unit A, Jan. 9.
$69,000 Clute Kathleen J, Clute Lane A to Bechtel Billie M, Bechtel Jan R, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 691, Jan. 11.
$69,000 Marian Lee Sansabrino Revocable Living Trust, Sansabrino James J III, Sansabrino Marian Lee Revocable Living Trust to Hewitt Hilda Pritchard, Piney Point Homeowners Unit 123, Jan. 10.
$68,000 Blume Mary E to Putala Marcella M, Ironwood Eighth Unit 403J, Jan. 6.
$68,000 Pim Julia I to Adams Omar N, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 7 J, Jan. 9.
$68,000 Timely Assistance Inc to Brown Angela, Oakwood Villas Unit 84, Jan. 5.
$67,000 Pfeiffer Peter P to Thurston Barbara J, Thurston Jack, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 209, Jan. 9.
$65,000 Christenson LLC, Palawski James J to Zuniga Hilda Mercedes Castro, Lot 3 Blk 1 Overstreet Park, Jan. 11.
$65,000 Downey Barbara M, Speer Betsy L to Miller Charles W, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 49, Jan. 10.
$65,000 Neri Lisa Ann, Neri Nicholas Jr, Neri Revocable Trust to Neri Joan, Neri Lisa Ann, Neri Nicholas Jr, Neri Nicholas Sr, Neri Revocable Trust, Neri Trust, Lot 49 Del Webb, Jan. 11.
$65,000 Schmitt Brenda L, Schmitt John J to Pascal Shirley, Pascal Walter, Pt 32-34-22, Jan. 10.
$65,000 Swanson Ann M, Swanson David H, Swanson Thomas G, Wilken Jane E to Meiklejohn Geordie A, Blk 1 Reynolds, Jan. 9.
$62,500 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 180 Trevesta, Jan. 11.
$62,500 VK Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC, Lot 181 Trevesta, Jan. 11.
$61,200 Ditech Financial LLC, Gibbs Catherine D, Green Tree Servicing LLC, James Nellie, Spikes Zina D, Suarez Tanya E, William Damon, Williams Lakena S to Trejo Sonia R, Blk E Lincoln Heights 2014 Ca 000581, Jan. 9.
$60,000 Guerrero Kelly, Guerrero Sergio, Uhler Kelly to Guerrero Ordonez Marcos, Blk C Hamilton Hearth, Jan. 6.
$59,900 Mullins Anna Lauren, Mullins Richard T to Mullins Anna Lauren, Mullins Richard T, Lot 143 Fosters Creek, Jan. 11.
$59,600 Baumhardt Holly B, Baumhardt Kenneth, Baumhardt Kenneth Richard to Baumhardt Kenneth Richard, Lot 197 Trials, Jan. 5.
$59,500 Gourley Everett H, Gourley Sandra J to Loach Charles B, Majorowiczs Mary E, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 156, Jan. 10.
$58,500 Napoli Barbara Ann to Reh Management Inc, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 484, Jan. 9.
$57,500 Pastore Catherine, Schrier Diane, Spitzer William to Schrier Diane, Schrier Matthew M, Heritage Village West Unit 4236, Jan. 5.
$57,000 Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court to Trend Re LLC, Blk D A J Adams 2016 Td 000189, Jan. 6.
$56,500 Cohenour Brent E to Davis Andrew, Davis Yvonne, Pt 5-35-22, Jan. 9.
$56,000 Daum Keith H, Vandermeid Gretchen to Brooks Carmen B, Fair Lane Acres, Jan. 6.
$55,000 Famous James M, Famous Margaret M to Gavrin Alexander, Gavrin Terezia G, Fourth Bayshore Unit B 2, Jan. 12.
$55,000 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Todaro Lorraine, Todaro Salvatore, Lot 12 Blk F Floridana Mobile Homesite, Jan. 9.
$54,000 Young Alice to Downwinder Investments LLC, Blk I Bears Resub, Jan. 12.
$53,500 Bartgis Joyce, Bartgis Larry J, Larry J Bartgis and Joyce A Bartgis Revocable Trust to 0, Lot 16 Blk F Floridana Mobile Homesite, Jan. 11.
$52,500 Hansen Partners LLC to Deutscher Lorna Ira, Equity Trust Company, Lorna Deutscher Ira, Garden Walk Unit 1203, Jan. 5.
$52,000 Moussally Jean L, Moussally Michel A to Mackin Shane, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 407, Jan. 9.
$51,600 Bowes John Michael to Bowes Barbara Jane, Lot 60 Creekside Preserve II, Jan. 6.
$50,000 BB and T Insurance Services Inc, Wyman Green and Blalock Inc to Blalock Walters P A, Pt 35-34-17, Jan. 6.
$50,000 Sabanovich Judy, Sabanovich Milton to Affolter Kristie A, Makowski Bryce A, Pt 32-34-22, Jan. 10.
$50,000 Victorias Forest Inc to Hine Lawn Service LLC, Blk 7 Palmetto Heights, Jan. 11.
$49,900 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to Reh Management Inc, Burgundy Unit Two Unit 275, Jan. 9.
$49,222 Pachas Andres Francisco, Pachas Esmeralda Coromoto to Pachas Andres Francisco, Pachas Enyely, 0, Jan. 12.
$48,000 Burr David G, Burr Ethel M J to Luceri Deborah, Napoli Barbara Ann, Sercu Eileen, Burgundy Unit 305, Jan. 5.
$47,500 Gallant Arthur J to Smith Marie Elaine, Smith Timothy William, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 276, Jan. 10.
$45,000 Cooper Enterprises of Sarasota Inc to Bigelow Bruce, Southland Unit 14, Jan. 11.
$42,000 Gagliardy David R, Gagliardy Florence I to Saunders Beverly J, Westwinds Village Unit C 3, Jan. 6.
$40,000 Browne Norah J, Rodriguez Sondra M to Rodriguez Sondra M, Sondra M Rodriguez Revocable Trust, Lot 1 Greenbrook Village, Jan. 5.
$40,000 Greenfield Dee Anna to Pandanus Consulting Group LLC, Blk B New Pearce and New Pearce Vegetable Farms, Jan. 11.
$40,000 Leffler Donna L, Leffler Robert D to Meyers Alan R, Winding Creek, Jan. 10.
$40,000 Mathis Tara D to Belser Echo, Grooms Leigh Ann, Harbor Pines Unit 2, Jan. 11.
$39,000 Conder Leona Carol, Conder Marton E, Conder Morton E to Guanacaste Investments LLC, Southland Unit 3, Jan. 6.
$39,000 Damianakos Panayiota to Damianakos Irene, Damianakos Panayiota, Ironwood Second Unit 402C, Jan. 11.
$39,000 James and Mary Vander Ploeg Trust, Vander Ploeg James L Sr, Vander Ploeg Mary J to Hickey Michael J, Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Unit B 1, Jan. 12.
$38,000 Mix Susan H to Wyss June E, Wyss Wayne J, Lot 10 Blk 7 Tropic Isles Mobile Estates, Jan. 9.
$36,500 Cotter Antoinette M, Cotter Thomas J to Cotter Antoinette M, Weidner Laura C, Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 25, Jan. 9.
$36,000 Piro Michelle R, Piro Roger M to Piro Roger M, Airport, Jan. 5.
$35,000 Terra Ceia Manor Homeowners Association Inc to Lewis John Paul, Lewis Lisa M, Terra Ceia Manor Unit 407, Jan. 11.
$33,500 Olson Kimberly K to Manatee New Homes LLC, Lot 4 River Point of Manatee, Jan. 9.
$32,500 Shaughnessy Patrick J to Vtjfc Investments LLC, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 26, Jan. 12.
$31,000 Black Sharol E, Helen G Odell Revocable Living Trust, Odell Helen G Revocable Living Trust to Panza Conrad J, Panza Eileen M, Stockton Denise D, Stockton Michael L, Lot 18 Blk 2 Wagners Clear View, Jan. 10.
$31,000 Perry Erin Mott to Wantuch Stanley J, Third Bayshore Unit A 26, Jan. 6.
$31,000 Westwinds Village Inc to Marchiafava Robert F, Westwinds Village Unit T 4, Jan. 5.
$30,000 Droz Janice A, Droz Ronald T to Divine Plumbing Inc, Palmetto Point, Jan. 12.
$27,500 Dannenberg Carl, Hessler Joyce to Delong Sharon S, Delong Walter R, Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1083, Jan. 11.
$26,500 Gray Kenneth G, Gray Ranee N to Bergman Jon, Bergman Sharon, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 43A, Jan. 9.
$26,402 Nesci Raymond to Nesci Spencer, Ironwood First Unit 118 A, Jan. 9.
$26,000 Kelley Jaxie J Revocable Living Trust, Kelley Lysle R Revocable Living Trust, Kelley Richard L, Lysle R Kelley and Jaxie J Kelley Revocable Living Trust to Maheu Frank Jr, Lot 10 Blk H Floridana Mobile Homesite, Jan. 10.
$25,000 80 Indiana St Land Trust, Chauncey Keathel to Brown Billy C, Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 50, Jan. 9.
$25,000 Gosselin Aime J, Gosselin F M, Gosselin Florence M to Gosselin Christine M, Gosselin Valmont L, Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 234, Jan. 11.
$22,500 Krygsman Lisabeth, Krygsman Peter W to Stutzman John L, Stutzman Sheryl A, Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc, Jan. 10.
$22,000 Gallant Claire, Gallant Normand to Deveau Jocelyne, Richard Alyre, Tierra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 299, Jan. 10.
