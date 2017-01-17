Wagner Realty buys El Conquistador offices

MANATEE Wagner Realty has purchased the building in El Conquistador that they leased for years from Neal Communities. The western half has been a sales office since 2000, and the eastern half is being renovated for additional sales staff and a training center.
The area is thriving since IMG took over the golf course, with several new communities in the planning stages, including Legends Bay Lake Flores and Long Bar Pointe. Mary Collandra is branch manager for the office, and Cathy Pulver is the office’s property manager.
Herald Staff Report
